Photo: Gizmodo

While we see deals on Sonos’s smaller speakers from time to time, the room-filling Playbar hardly ever goes on sale. While supplies last though (which, if history is any guide, will not be for long), Sonos has refurbs in stock for $549, or $150 less than buying it new.



Like all Sonos refurbs, the Playbar includes the company’s standard 45 day return policy and a full one year warranty.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sound bars have largely taken over the home theater audio market, but if you prefer to set up your speakers the old fashioned way, this 5.1 channel Harman Kardon system is an absolute steal at $140, even if it’s refurbished. You’ll still need a receiver to drive them, but with this deal, you’ll have cash to spare to buy one.

If that set sells out, here’s a similar package for the same price.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerCore battery packs dominate the portable charging landscape, and the newest models just launched with 15% discounts.

There’s nothing radically new about the PowerCore Lites, but there are great refinements and thoughtful features throughout. The textured exteriors look great, and should make them easier to hold. The dual microUSB and USB-C inputs mean you’ll almost always have a compatible cable to recharge them, though I wish the USB-C port doubled as an output. And finally, a trickle charging mode is perfect for charging things like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to prevent batteries from turning themselves off.

The PowerCore Lite comes in both 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh varieties, and you can save a few bucks with promo codes POWERLT1 and POWERLT2, respectively.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While any modern microSD card will work in your home security or dash camera, Samsung’s Pro Endurance model is designed specifically for this kind of constant writing and rewriting, and is rated for up to five years of nonstop use. You don’t need that for your Nintendo Switch or a phone, but for certain applications, it’s worth the price premium. Get all three capacities for all-time low prices today.



For lighter uses, Samsung’s excellent U3 cards are still marked down to all-time low prices as well.

GoPro Fusion | $599 | Wal-Mart

If you’re looking to get into the action cam game, there’s no better place to start than GoPro. And if you can save $100 on the GoPro Fusion, why not get a camera that captures 360 video and photography? With a camera on the front and the back, the Fusion shoots everything around it making a single, spherical image, all in 18MP stills and 5.2K video.

It features gimbal-like stabilization, is waterproof down to 16ft without housing, and and has all the standard features including GoPro app compatibility, and a size small enough to fit into your back pocket.



Hint: Open that video on YouTube and pan around with your mouse. Or better yet, open it in the YouTube app on your phone, and see what happens.

Graphic: Corey Foster

Prime members can score an incredible deal on the Fire TV Cube 4K streaming media device. Just $80 gets you a visual entertainment workhorse, smart device controller, voice assistant, and music player all crammed into a tiny box.

If the cube is a little too feature packed, or too much robot overlord for your needs, Prime members can also snag a Fire TV stick for a measly $25.

Photo: Amazon

I’m willing to bet that you’re using a surge protector that’s way too old to still be effective, so grab this eight-outlet Belkin while it’s on sale for $13, the best price we’ve seen all year. It’s a reader favorite, and even has telephone protection, if you, uh, have a landline phone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s new SoundCore Arcs are, by my count, the company’s 47,000th iteration on wireless headphones in the last three years, and they appear to be one of the best sets yet for working out.

IPX5 water resistance is great for warding off sweat, the earhooks keep them firmly anchored in your ears while you run, and the oversized 10mm drivers should produce great sound quality. The standout feature here though is the 10 hour battery, which is about as good as it gets at this size and price point.

Even if you already have a set of Bluetooth headphones that you like, it’s never a bad idea to grab a spare for your gym bag or luggage, just in case you forget your daily drivers. You can save $10 today with promo code ANKER361.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know storage gets cheaper over time, but damn: 8TB for $140? This drive even has a couple of USB ports on the front that allow you to charge your phone, or plug in additional external storage devices.

You’ve seen the TP-Link Smart Plug, but did you know they make a smart light switch as well? With a little wiring, you can control any lighting fixture in your house with your phone or your favorite voice assistant (assuming that’s not Siri), no hub required. $30's not quite an all-time low, but it most frequently sells for $35-$40.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This wall-mount surge protector is the miniature version of one of our readers’ favorites, and you can get it for just $14 today on Amazon, the best price of the year. The trick here is the pivoting plugs, which makes it ideal for getting oversized plugs out of the way, or running cords behind furniture.

Graphic: Corey Foster

The fact is that picture differences in most sub $1K 4K TVs are unnoticeable by most of us unless compared side-by-side with other sets. For just $398, this 60-Inch Hisense 4K Smart UHD TV is a massive value. Sure it’s just 120Hz, and only has three HDMI inputs, but you’ll spend quite a bit more than $398 to do better in a 4K 60-Inch Smart UHDTV with HDR.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s PowerPort II is the travel-friendly version of your favorite USB charging hub, and here’s a rare chance to get it for $12. The PowerPort 2 Elite includes folding plugs (which snap in place with a very satisfying click, for what it’s worth), and 4.8A of power split between the two ports, enough to juice up two iPads at full speed simultaneously.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Image: Anker

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, and comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty.



Think about that for a second. If your cable ever fails, instead of going out and buying a new one, you can just request a free replacement. Obviously, cable standards will become obsolete over time, Anker might not be in business by the time the sun explodes, and they probably won’t replace it if you, like, purposely set it on fire. But under normal circumstances, this could really be the last charging cable you buy.

That being said, your PowerLine II probably isn’t breaking any time soon. Anker claims it’s 40% stronger than the previous model, and it definitely feels heavy duty in the hand. The plugs are thicker and have longer collars than the previous version, and the cable itself is pretty thick and stiff compared to what you might be used to. It’s not the prettiest cable, but it’s clearly built to last.

The 6' white cable is marked down to $10 today, from its usual $13, and you can get the other colors for the same price with promo code ANKERPL2.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Handheld shower heads offer flexibility, but when you’re using them to rinse your lower body or your arms, the rest of your body can get cold. Not so with this HotelSpa shower head, which combines a fixed overhead shower head and a handheld wand.



You can use either or both shower heads at any time, and change their flow settings independently of each other. Personally, I’d probably just leave them both mounted, but with different settings, because I’m the type of person who can never decide between two flow options.

Today only in Amazon’s Gold Box, you can get the shower head for just $23, down from the usual $40.

Photo: Amazon

The heat and sunlight of summer can be tough on your wiper blades, and the fall is certain to put them to the test. If you’re in need of a new set, Amazon’s offering a 10% coupon on a variety of Michelin blades right now. Just make sure you’re buying the right sizes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if your car has tire pressure monitoring built in, it’s likely a binary system: Either your tires are fine, or they need air. But even a slight amount of under-inflation can shorten a tire’s lifespan, so a more precise monitoring system can pay for itself over time.



These models from Yokaro include four wireless transmitters and either a solar-powered receiver, or one that plugs into a car power outlet. You’ll see a real-time PSI reading for all four tires, so you’ll know when it’s time to top them up. Just note the promo codes to get the deal.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Nothing goes together quite like camping and alcohol. Pick up this Stanley Adventure Flask Gift Set for just $17 today in classic Hammertone Green, an all-time low price. The only catch is that it’s currently backordered, but if you want to buy some as holiday gifts, you should receive them in plenty of time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you do a lot of home improvement and DIY projects yourself, a router table can be a great addition to your garage or workshop. This one from Bosch boasts a 4.3 star review average from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers, and today’s $149 deal is the best price they’ve offered since 2014.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Quick thought experiment: A bird has pooped on you outside a restaurant, and a kind bystander has offered you a paper napkin to clean yourself off. Do you use the napkin and go about your day, or do you go inside and wash off with running water in the bathroom?



That’s the elevator pitch for bidets, and it’s a persuasive one. Of course you should clean your undercarriage with water, it’s pure savagery that most of us don’t. And installing one is a lot easier and cheaper than you might think. Today on Amazon, you can score a Superior Bidet attachment that will work with just about any toilet for just $36 with promo code 40OFFKINJA.

That’s not the cheapest bidet we’ve ever seen, but this one sets itself apart with dual front and rear retractable nozzles, and an automatic cleaning mode. Plus, $36 is a bargain for a product you’ll use just about every day. This deal could sell out any time though, so purchase or get off the pot.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart plugs are the atomic unit of smart home gear, allowing you to control a power outlet with your phone, Alexa, Google Assistant, and even IFTTT. Today on Amazon, you can get two space-saving plugs for just $20 with promo code SMARTPLUG20, so you can start automating all the things.

Image: Pop Chart Lab

Pop Chart Lab makes all your favorite cartographic and infographics prints, from beer varieties to variations of the American flag to a taxonomy of rap names. Their latest print is a list of every European football club of any significance, with each’s club’s crest pinpointed on the map.

Take 20% off with code PE-LESS now through Wednesday, which includes any poster rails or other hanging accessories you buy with it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once, when I was young and naive, I paid a dealership like $75 to clean my foggy headlights. Little did I know, this Mothers headlight restoration kit does just as well at a tiny fraction of the price. Get it for $16, or about $4 less than usual, before the lights go out on this deal.

Photo: Zach Custer

The Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag would normally cost you $85, but today you can grab it for just $55. It’s perfect for the weekend, touting a separate shoe compartment, top handles, and removable padded shoulder strap, plus a waterproof two-way zipper. It also doubles as a great gym bag, which is one thing your roller bag will never do for you.

Image: Zach Custer (Amazon)

These battery-powered, remote controlled OxyLED night lights are as simple as they seem. Stick them in closets, hallways, bathrooms, or anywhere else you think you might end up falling or fumbling in the dark. Then, with your remote, turn them on and off, adjust the brightness, or set timers as you see fit from up to 32ft away. Use promo code 4296V9FB and get a 6-pack for $19.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Gift your cats the one toy they’ll actually use for $15 less than usual today. This $66 PetFusion Jumbo Cat Scratcher Lounge very rarely goes on sale. With an insane 4.8-star rating, it probably sells itself.

It’s made of recycled cardboard and its curved design makes it easier for cats to scratch. Pounce on this deal before it’s gone!

Photo: Amazon

Rubbermaid’s Brilliance food storage sets have always been among the best you can buy for storing leftovers, but they also come in pantry storage form. Like OXO Pops and similar sets that you’ve ogled at Bed Bath and Beyond, they come in a variety of shapes to fit various pastas, grains, and snacks, and you can get a set of 10 for an all-time low $42 right now.

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



Especially if you’re a new owner of sous-vide circulator, a vacuum sealer is a useful (but not quite mandatory) first step before you start cooking. The FoodSaver FM2000 normally sells for $60+, but today’s $51 is the lowest we’ve seen all year.

Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

Photo: Walmart

If you could use more storage space around the house, these Muscle Rack steel shelves would be ideal for a garage, a utility room, or even an industrial-chic kitchen. They’re 4' wide, include free shipping, and are only $60 at Walmart right now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Pretty soon, your light and airy summer activewear will have to make way for athletically-inclined jackets, leggings, and other gear to keep warm. If you need some new gear to prepare, Amazon’s taking 25% off one activewear item of your choice, from a selection of thousands of items.

Eligible brands include Adidas, Asics, Under Armour, and New Balance, so you should have no trouble finding something you’ll like. If you want to whittle down the selection, use the sidebar tools to narrow by gender, size, brand, and more.

Any item on the page shipped and sold by Amazon will reflect the 25% discount at checkout, so keep in mind that the prices you’re seeing don’t reflect the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

These are stressful times for many of us, but at the very least, you can at least treat yourself to a massage whenever you feel like it with this $36 gadget.



We’ve posted a similar product from other companies a few times before, but this one has twice as many shiatsu nodes as most competitors (eight vs. four), so it’ll feel like you have a small army of masseuses tending to your knots. Even if it’s not for you, this would make a great gift for an overly-stressed friend or family member.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While not as wide-ranging as yesterday’s sitewide sale, today’s 20% eBay discount actually offers better savings, if the product you’re buying is sold by one of over 100 select sellers (listed at the bottom of this page).



Anything from those sellers is eligible when you use promo code JUMPINTOFALL, but you have to spend $25, and your discount is capped at $50. Need help getting started? Here are our favorite retailers that are included:

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Believe it or not, winter is coming, and you can layer up for a lot less money with this Mountain Hardwear sale. Several jackets and a few lighter tops are included in the selection, and promo code MHWSEPT1 will get you additional savings.



For example, this men’s StretchDown jacket is already marked down to $130, but the promo code brings it to $91. The precise percentage discount varies by item, but if you add any of them to your cart, add the promo code, then navigate to the sale page, they’ll all reflect final pricing.

Graphic: Hydro Flask

HydroFlask makes some of our readers favorite water bottles, and they just released a new line of limited colors, the Zest Collection. You can get one of the four colors (kiwi, mango, raspberry, and plum) for 25% off on a variety of different drinking vessels, until they’re sold out!

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Hyddin claims that the belt was invented wrong, and that they have fixed it. That’s a pretty grandiose claim, but I have to say, they’re onto something.



As you might have picked up from the name, Hyddin belts store the flap at the end of the belt behind the rest of belt, rather than dangling out in front. It’s so simple and obvious (in hindsight, anyway), that I don’t really understand why all belts aren’t designed this way. It looks better without adding any complicated or expensive mechanisms, so there’s really no downside.

Hyddin is currently taking preorders on Kickstarter in a variety of colors and materials, and you can save by pledging now, while the earlybird period is still active.

Screenshot: Shep McAllister

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in any styles of shoe worth having with an extra 25% off sale styles with the code SAVE25. That includes their iconic boat shoes, of course, but also snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, dresses, coats, and sunglasses.

Screenshot: Walmart

Update: We posted this deal a few weeks ago at $45, but now it’s just $37!

While it won’t keep ice frozen for a week like more expensive coolers, this 70 quart Coleman will keep a lot of drinks cold for at least a day, and Walmart’s offering a terrific deal on it today.



For $37, you’ll get the cooler and two Ozark Trail 30 ounce tumblers that can keep drinks cold all day long. The cooler by itself is currently selling for $36, so you’re basically getting those tumblers for a buck, which is a complete no-brainer.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’ve been obsessing about Deckard’s identity for decades, or have never seen a minute of either film, both Blade Runner movies are included in this Blu-ray box set, now down to an all-time low $16, while supplies last. It’s too bad the deal won’t live, but then again who does?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Have you grown numb to Cards Against Humanity, and want a new game to make everyone in the room feel uncomfortable? Gutterhead just might do the trick. It’s sort of like Pictionary, but you have to draw things like “Wet Dream” or “Golden Shower.” Get it for 25% off today with promo code GUTTER25.

Screenshot: Amazon

Reviews are out for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and they’re good! If you were waiting until this moment to lock in your order, Amazon still has a $10 promotional credit available for Prime members when you preorder the standard edition, the limited steelbook version (which is the same price), or the Croft edition.



Just note that the code is only available on the physical releases, and that the code will be added to your account 30-35 days after the game ships. Yes, I miss the simplicity of the old 20% Prime discount, thank you for asking.

Preorder 2nd Breakfast Board Game Table | $500 | Kickstarter

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros.-themed Switch Pro controller is...well, it’s there. I’m not sure the design is what I would have picked, but if you’re a fan, it’s up for preorder for $75 now, a $5 premium over the standard Pro controller’s MSRP.



Want a Pro controller for less, and want it before December? The regular one is also available for $63, a nice discount from the usual $69.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch has been around long enough that we’re starting to see certified refurbs hit the market en masse. This one’s available for $275, which is only a $25 discount, but it’s sold direct from Nintendo’s own eBay storefront, and includes the standard one-year warranty.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve spent any amount of time on the internet today, you’ve probably heard about this Pikachu And Eevee Nintendo Switch Bundle. Now, mere hours after it was announced, the console is up for preorder. It’ll set you back $400, rather than the usual $300 for a Switch, but includes a Pokéball Plus accessory and a preinstalled copy of Let’s Go Pikachu.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The SNES Classic has all the great two player games you used to play at your friend’s house way back when, but it’s small enough to actually...carry to a friend’s house. This PDP carrying case has multiple game covers that you can swap in and out on the cover, and keeps your console and controllers safe on the go.

It’s sold for $30 since it came out, but now you can grab it for just $20, at least until this deal runs out of lives.

Don’t have an SNES Classic? It’s in stock right now for $80.

I don’t know what Overwatch! is but I guess everyone with a PC loves it and can’t stop playing it. And now subscribers to Humble’s October bundle, which unlocks on Friday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EST, can get it for $12 along with the other yet-to-be-named games. That’s $8 cheaper than buying on its own.

As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Outside of major sales events like Black Friday, Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $40 very often, so if you think you might want one, now’s the time to place your order. These are the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter. Available in black or white.

