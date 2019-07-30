A First Alert Gold Box, a Kohler bidet, ThermoWorks probe, and a Levi’s sale lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.
Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
I don’t really expect many of you to buy this monitor, but it’s so bonkers that I had to share it (it also doesn’t hurt that it’s cheaper than ever, and $200-$300 less than usual).
At 49" diagonal with a 32:9 aspect ratio, it’s got the resolution of two 2560x1440 widescreen monitors placed side by side, but with no annoying gap in the middle. It’s also slightly curved, which actually helps with viewing angles on a monitor this wide. At this price, you also get all the accoutrements you’d expect, like USB-C docking, a pop-up web cam, an ambient light sensor, HDR, and Adaptive-Sync for smoother gaming.
Ultrawides aren’t right for everyone, but depending on the type of work (or gaming) you do, they can prove to be a boon for productivity.
Anker’s Nebula Capsule II addressed just about every shortcoming from the original soda can-sized Capsule projector, and now you can save an unprecedented $130 on it by clipping the $30 coupon and using promo code CAPS2AUG at checkout.
Featuring a 720p sensor, double the brightness of its predecessor, Android TV built in, a great sounding speaker, and enough battery life to get through an entire movie, it’s basically a portable movie theater that you can take with you anywhere.
In my use, I found it to be a great portable TV that I could set up in rooms where I didn’t have (and didn’t want to have) an actual TV. Cleaning the bathroom? Set up the Capsule and binge The Office. Working on dinner? Project the NBA playoffs onto my backsplash. It’s definitely a big investment, but I think you’ll get more use out of it than the occasional, novelty outdoor film screening.
Nearly two years after Moose Designs showed off its totally unique workstation bag, the company is back with a new, improved, and larger version that can be worn as a backpack, carried as a briefcase, or slung over your shoulder as a messenger bag.
Made from a water-resistant, slash-proof material, the Moose Backpack includes the same office-in-a-bag side panels that, to my knowledge, haven’t really been replicated by other bag manufacturers since the original Moose. Inside though, you obviously have a lot more space for things like camera gear (you can add $29 to your pledge for camera bag insert), clothes, charging accessories, or small things like pens and pencils that you can keep in water-resistant, removable compartments that attach to the inside with Velcro.
At a Super Earlybird price of $169, it’s not a cheap bag, but again, there’s nothing else quite like it, and if you do a lot of work in public places like coffee shops or airports, it could scratch just the right itch.
We’ve seen other oversized mouse pads before, but I have to say, built-in leather kickstands for your phone are a pretty unique touch. They fold flat into the mat when you don’t need them too, so your mouse can glide unabated. Use promo code VOGEK136 to get it for $15.
Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $25, why not give this one a try?
It has a 3.9 star review average on over 42,000 (not a typo) reviews, so it’s been around the block, and has helped a lot of peoples’ home networks over the years. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon to save at checkout.
I don’t remember a single thing from high school math class, but I vividly remember the horrified look on my mom’s face when my freshman year school supplies list mandated that I purchase a TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator, which normally retails at over $100. Hence why you don’t need to be some kind of math whiz to understand that $88 for said calculator is a great deal (you know, relatively speaking, but we all know these things should cost $10 max).
Head over to Walmart, and pick one up for less now, before that school supplies shopping rush starts up next month.
Today’s Best Home Deals
Once, when I was young and naive, I paid a dealership like $75 to clean my foggy headlights. Little did I know, this Turtle Wax headlight restoration kit does just as well at a tiny fraction of the price. Get it for just $5 today, an all-time low.
You can pull a tray of fresh cookies out of the oven without gloves or oven mitts on, but we wouldn’t advise it. Unless you enjoy burning your hands, then you do you. If you prefer to keep the skin on your hands safe, you can snag a pair of X-Chew Silicone Cooking Gloves for $8 on Amazon when you clip the 5% off coupon and use promo code JSSLT8IG. These gloves are safe to use for temperatures up to 446℉, so you can use them when cooking in your kitchen or at your grill outside. They’re also easy to clean and have a non-slip design. At $8, this is a no brainer deal to save your own skin.
If you were planning a trip to Home Depot for your next project, don’t put it off until the weekend. Today only, you can get up to 35% off select laminate flooring. If you don’t have time to run to Home Depot after work, you can order flooring online and get free delivery. From Home Decorators Collection, you can get Mesa Oak 12 mm Laminate Flooring for $1.19 per sq. ft. It has the look of real wood but has a scratch-resistant layer that’ll keep it fresh for much longer.
Mrs. Meyer’s plant-based soap is normally priced at a premium, but with today’s deal on Amazon, it’s priced just right. Get a 33 ounce tub of the basil-scented hand soap for just $5, or about $1 less than usual. It’ll last you a long time, but hopefully not too long. Wash your hands, is what I’m saying.
Today only, Amazon’s offering huge savings on First Alert smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as part of their Gold Box. Admittedly this is not a super exciting thing to buy, but it could be one of the most important purchase you’ll ever make.
Not only can these tools prevent death and property loss, but they can also make sure that your insurance actually kicks in. If it’s been more than a decade since you replaced your smoke detector, you should really look into picking up a new one. Or at least test the ones you’ve got.
Today only, Amazon’s offering a rare discount puredown down pillows and comforters, plus a few outdoor blankets for good measure. A number of these products, including the 800 thread count goose down comforter, are down to their lowest price ever.
Just remember that these prices expire at the end of the day. Be sure to visit the main page to see all of the deals.
The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $15 today (down from $30), no promo code required.
Don’t freak out because summer is more than halfway done. Instead, shop all of the summer sales that are taking place before the fall is here. If you’ve been looking for a new patio umbrella, but haven’t found a good deal yet, you’re in luck. You can snag a Le Papillon Hanging Patio Umbrella for a mere $50 when you clip $10 coupon and use promo code 7W879W6B on Amazon. The only warning before you buy is this umbrella does need to be weighed down, or nailed to the deck.
Lids are basically the socks of the kitchen; always getting lost, leaving orphaned containers that can never be closed again. But what if your lids could stretch and conform to all of of your leftover containers, pots, pans, and even large sliced fruits? You’d never have to worry about losing that very specific lid ever again.
That’s exactly the promise of EcoLifeMate’s silicone stretch lids, now available in a 12-pack of various sizes for $14 with promo code 20OFFKINJA, beating their holiday pricing by a couple of bucks.
Right now, Prime members can save 30% on an electric KOHLER Novita Electric Bidet Seat. With the exclusive on-page coupon, the price on this bidet drops by about $150.
Pablo tested one, and he was a fan:
It also doesn’t take a Jolie Kerr-level cleaning genius to intuit that water cleans much better than dry paper (and causes less damage to boot). It’s also more hygienic since it reduces the spread of bacteria. Oh, and let’s not forget about the fact that they are really fun to use.
This Kohler model has just about everything you’d want in a fancy toilet seat, including a seat warmer, LED light, multiple cleaning modes, a dryer and the lid will automatically open up when you enter the bathroom.
While I don’t own this particular unit, I’m a big proponent of bidet ownership. And if you’re interested in taking your bathroom breaks to another level, this is a really terrific opportunity. This discount applies to both the round and elongated seat versions.
Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with this discounted pocket knife. Despite it’s diminutive build, this steel blade packs a lot of useful features including a bottle opener, lanyard hole and a liner lock.
Plus, it’s only $7, which is a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.
Why pay for an electric scooter by the minute when you can just buy one outright for the best price ever? The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter can cruise at 15+ mph for over 18 miles, depending on conditions, and includes some nice quality-of-life features like a built-in headlight and taillight, and a regenerative braking system to extend your range.
At just $349 (within $9 of the best price we’ve ever seen), it’s a better long term investment than the plague of electric scooters that befell our cities over the past year. Just don’t leave it in the middle of the damn sidewalk, please.
Whether you’re a seasoned backyard pit master, or this will be your first summer as a Smokeboy, ThermoWorks’ Smoke is our favorite tool for monitoring the temperature of both your smoker and the delicious meat inside.
Here’s what we had to say about the Smoke over on The Inventory:
The core features you should expect from a wireless probe thermometer are all here, but with Thermoworks trademark, Co-Op award-winningquality. The Smoke uses two probes so you can monitor your meat and smoker temp, but unlike similar thermometers, these probes are commercial-grade for better accuracy, higher temperature resistance, faster read speed, and increased durability. The Smoke is also extendable and compatible with the myriad of other Pro-Series ThermoWorks probes. If you don’t want to monitor pit temperature (you savage!) you can monitor two meats. Need to monitor two cookers for some reason? Monitor sous-vide water? Oven-roast two Turduckens? Deep fry scotch-eggs? Whatever. The ThermoWorks Smoke doesn’t care what you poke its probes into.
The Smoke (which includes a wireless receiver that you can wear around your neck) rarely goes on sale, but it’s 20% off for a limited time at ThermoWorks, in addition to a discount on the optional Smoke Wi-Fi Gateway, which lets you monitor your grill’s temperature on your phone anywhere in the world. Now go get that grill clean!
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
We’re pro-Ugg here at The Inventory, which is why we are so Ugg-cited about this Ugg-cellent deal on Uggs over at Nordstrom Rack. (Sorry, just had to get that out). The coziest footwear for men, women, and kids is majorly marked down, including our favorite low-cut styles for guys. These shoes will likely sell out fast, though, so get your Uggs before this deal gets the boot.
You can’t go wrong with iconic TOMS slip-ons. And today, you can take home this classic shoe in styles for the whole family for just $31 (they usually retail for upwards of $50). Daily Steals is marking down a selection of these canvas go-tos with promo code KJTOMS, so step to it before this sale walks out on you.
New on-sale summer styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 40% off a selection of already reduced apparel, including cool button-downs, polos, and tees, with promo code OPSHIP. Just be sure to waddle over to this sale so you can snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last long.
Whether you’re using them at home or on the road, this resistance band set lets you get a full workout basically anywhere, and at $13 (with promo code 2VJASC38), it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.
You can exercise with just one band for as little as 10 pounds of resistance, or mix, match, and add bands to the handles for up to 150 pounds of force. Trust me, this is a lot cheaper and easier to move around the house than 150 worth of free weights.
Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where everything on the site is currently 30% off with promo code 72HOURS. The sale includes jeans, tees, jackets, and more for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.
Are you in need of a new backpack for hiking or biking? Or maybe you just need one to carry all your crap to and from work? Instead of spending full price, you can snag some discounts thanks to Timbuk2's End of Season Sale. During the sale, backpacks, messengers, travel bags, and more are up to 50% off. You can get an additional 10% off your order when you use the promo code EXTRA10. Just a heads up, there are no returns or exchanges on items bought during this sale, everything is marked final sale.
If you’re looking for an entry point into the ever-widening world of K-beauty, look no further than Soko Glam’s 20% off sale on Neogen Dermalogy, a cult-favorite brand that’s created a slew of natural, effective products you definitely should try.
Included among the deals are Neogen’s Real Fresh Foam Cleanser, a must-try for combination and acne prone skin that gets rid of impurities without being too drying, in gentle Green Tea, anti-aging Blueberry, and glow-promoting Cereal. Also, on sale: Neogen Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling in Lemon, Green Tea, and Wine (yes, wine for your face), a pack of pre-soaked, exfoliating pads that aren’t too harsh; the great-for-on-the-go Real Fresh Green Tea Cleansing Stick; and the redness-fighting Real Cica Pad. Plus, all orders of $100+ will receive a free full-size gift, so really, you and your skin can’t go wrong with any of these Neogen buys. Just be sure to use the promo code LOVE NEOGEN at check out to score the savings.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for pre-order. Choose form the Gray, yellow, turquoise, and Pokemon Limited Edition models for $200.
The Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:
- Smaller Screen
- Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life
- Costs $100 less
The handhelds will ship in a little more than a month on September 20.
It doesn’t matter how old you are, magnets are stupid fun. Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls make a terrific desk toy and right now, you can get them for 50% off for the first time ever. Each package comes with a thousand little balls that you can smush and form them into whatever geometric or asymmetrical thing you want. Use promo code BALLOUT to attract this discount to your shopping cart.
Note: Skip these if you have kids. I dunno what else to say here.
The Logitech G502 was your choice for best gaming mouse (though you don’t need to be a gamer to appreciate its benefits), and the upgraded Proteus Spectrum model (which includes fully adjustable backlighting) is on sale for $35 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.
The marquee spec here is the DPI range of 200-12,000, adjustable on the fly. There are also five easily movable and removable weights, and 11 customizable buttons, along with the classic Logitech dual-mode scroll wheel. Mechanical microswitches and a braided cable are also nice touches.
Tech
Storage
- SanDisk - Ultra Plus 128GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card | $25 | Best Buy
- SanDisk - Ultra Plus 128GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card | $25 | Best Buy
Power
Audio
Home Theater
Computers & Accessories
- Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator, 10-Digit LCD | $88 | Walmart
- Vogek XXL Mouse Pad With Phone Stands | $14 | Amazon | Promo code 5J24O9LS
- Philips Brilliance 499P9H 49" SuperWide Curved Monitor | $1000 | Amazon
PC Parts
Mobile Devices
Photography
Home
Home Goods
- Save up to 30% on First Alert Smoke and CO Alarms | Amazon
- KOHLER Novita Electric Bidet Seat | $380 | Amazon | Prime member exclusive
- Waterford Down Alternative Comforter, King | $28 | Woot
- Waterford Down Alternative Comforter, Queen | $26 | Woot
- Save up to 41% on Puredown’s Down Pillows & Down Comforters | Amazon
- Better Homes and Gardens Greer Loft Storage Bed with Spacious Storage Shelves | $149 | Walmart
- Mainstays Wesley Creek 2-Seat Outdoor Sling Seat Glider | $45 | Walmart
- Le Papillon 15 ft Market Outdoor Umbrella Double-Sided Aluminum Table Patio Umbrella with Crank (15ft, Red) | $81 | Amazon | Use Code OTKMSR2K and Clip Coupon
- Kohree Curtain Lights, Warm White, 300 Leds 8 Mode, UL Certified | $13 | Amazon | Use Code URBZ5GO3
- Graco - Pack ‘n Play Snuggle Suite LX Playard | $190 | Best Buy
- Up to 35% off Select Laminate Flooring | Home Depot
- Mrs. Meyer’s Liquid Hand Soap Refill, Basil, 33 fl oz | $5 | Amazon
Smart Home
Kitchen
- Cuisinart Cuisianrt 12pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set | $70 | Walmart
- X-Chew Silicone Cooking Gloves | $8 | Amazon | Clip the 5% off coupon and use promo code JSSLT8IG
- Tomorrow’s Kitchen Silicone Stretch Lids 12-Pack | $14 | Amazon | Promo code 20OFFKINJA
- ThermoWorks Smoke Professional Dual-Probe Thermometer and Wireless Receiver | $79 | ThermoWorks
- Modal Rechargeable Wine Opener | $10 | Best Buy
- CamelBak - KickBak 20.3-Oz. Thermal Tumbler | $10 | Best Buy
- CamelBak - Chute Thermal Flask | $15 | Best Buy
- Char-Broil Gas2Coal Hybrid Grill | $250 | Woot
- Insignia - 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker | $30 | Best Buy
- Select K-Cup Pods (44-Pack) | $20 | Best Buy
- Epicurean Non-Slip Series Cutting Board, 17.5-Inch by 13-Inch, Natural/Slate | $30 | Amazon
Tools & Auto
- Turtle Wax T-240KT Headlight Lens Restorer Kit | $5 | Amazon
- The Claw | $15 | Malboro & Kane
- Ochsenkopf 31-1/2 in. OX 648 H-2508 Axe with Hickory Handle | $70 | Home Depot
- Bosch PS21-2A 12V Max 2-Speed Pocket Driver Kit with 2 Batteries, Charger and Case | $69 | Amazon
- Kershaw Cinder (1025X) Multifunction Pocket Knife, 1.4-inch High Performance 3Cr13 Steel Blade with Stonewashed Finish | $7 | Amazon
Travel
- Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack | $32 | Amazon
- Trailmaker Boys 5 In 1 School Backpack Set | $10 | Office Depot
- 6 In 1 Backpack Set Llamas | $10 | Office Depot
- 6 In 1 Backpack Set Ice CreamUnicorns | $10 | Office Depot
- 6 In 1 Backpack Set Dinosaurs | $10 | Office Depot
- LUXSURE Neck Pillow for Travel | $13 | Amazon | Use Code 6F33BFEH
- Family Passport Holder RFID Blocking Document Organizer Bag | $12 | Amazon | Use Code N8U7JQAF
- Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter, 18.6 Miles Long-range Battery, Up to 15.5 MPH, Easy Fold-n-Carry Design, Ultra-Lightweight Adult Electric Scooter | $349 | Walmart
Lifestyle
Apparel
- MPG Mynx Cardigan Sweater - Women’s | $44 | REI
- 40% Off Select Styles | Original Penguin | Promo code OPSHIP
- Travel Security Belt - Hidden Money Belt, Anti Theft Travel Belt TSA Approved | $11 | Amazon | Use Code TQQ2SJ8T
- 30% Off Sitewide | Levi’s | Promo code 72HOURS
- Men’s, Women’s, and Kids’ Ugg Flash Event | Nordstrom Rack
- TOMS Shoes for Men, Women, and Kids | $31 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJTOMS
Beauty & Grooming
- 20% Off Neogen Dermalogy | Soko Glam | Promo code LOVENEOGEN
Camping & Outdoors
- TOURIT Backpack Coolers Deal of the Day | Amazon
- TOURIT Classic Insulated Cooler Backpack Soft Cooler, 28 Cans | $26 | Amazon
- TOURIT Classic Insulated Cooler Backpack Soft Cooler, 28 Cans | $26 | Amazon
- Freeland 3D Self Inflating Camping Sleeping Pad with 4 Inches Thickness | $91 | Amazon | Use Code LE2MMFZL
- Byer of Maine Fabric Hammocks are On Sale | $37 | Lowes
- Extra 10% Off End of Season Sale | Timbuk2 | Promo Code EXTRA10
Fitness
- Schwinn Thrasher Lightweight Microshell Bicycle Helmet Featuring 360 Degree Comfort System with Dial-Fit Adjustment, Adult | $14 | Amazon
- Continental GatorSkin DuraSkin Clincher Bike Tires, 2-Count | $67 | Amazon
- Mpow Resistance Bands | $13 | Amazon | Promo code 2VJASC38
Media
Movies & TV
Books & Comics
Gift Cards
Gaming
Peripherals
PC
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Nintendo
Toys & Board Games
- LEGO City Hospital 60204 Building Kit (861 Piece) | $80 | Amazon
- WOW World of Watersports Swimming Pool Noodle | $27 | Amazon
Deals You May Have Missed
If your big summer project is building a new gaming rig, this discounted Fractal Design Meshify gaming case may be a good place to start. This black is beautiful and built like a tank, with room for up to 5 drives, and two pre-installed fans.
This $67 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular unit (down by about $13 from its usual price.)
Tired: Plugging an OTA antenna into your TV, and hanging it in your living room somewhere.
Wired: Plugging an OTA antenna into this Tablo DVR in a closet or attic somewhere, and streaming your shows to all of your devices.
For just $100, you can put this cloud DVR anywhere you want in your home (or at least anywhere that gets good reception), and stream live or recorded content to every major streaming dongle and mobile device. Just note that you’ll have to provide an antenna, and plug in your own hard drive. There’s also a $5 monthly fee if you want to schedule recordings more than a day in advance, and watch when you’re away from home.
If you’re looking to jump into Alexa-powered household, or need a few more to litter your home with, boy, do we have a deal for you. Add two Echo Dots to your cart and you’ll get them both for $50 if you use the code DOT2PACK.
I’m willing to bet that you, with some frequency, find yourself having to buy laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, trash bags, bug spray, and other basic, household essentials. So why not take advantage of this limited time Target deal and get some bonus money for your trouble.
Just spend $50 on eligible items (it won’t be hard, trust me), and you’ll get a $15 Target gift card tossed in for free.
This unassuming device from Yamazaki looks like a standard, nice-enough looking toiletside table for holding magazines, scent solutions, small succulents, or whatever else you want to decorate your bedroom with. But the hole at the bottom betrays its true purpose.
This is where you stash all of your toilet paper rolls. Not only does it get them out of the way, but it means that you and your guests will never be caught with your pants down when a roll runs empty. Just reach down, pull out a new one, and the next roll will take its place, standing at the ready until it comes time to perform its sacred duty. Normally $45, it’s down to $38 on Amazon today.
If you feel like your living room furniture has seen better days, why not upgrade everything while there is a sale? You can get a Better Homes & Gardens Steele End Table in the walnut finish for only $31 at Walmart. The end table has plenty of room on top for a lamp and decor, as well as a spacious drawer to store things you need close by but don’t want on display.
Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big sale.
The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.
The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $449 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.
These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until August 6, so I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.
Don’t run out of contact solution again. If your kids keep stealing your solution to make slime, we’ve got a deal for you. When you choose Subscribe & Save, you can get a two-pack of Biotrue Contact Lens Solution (10 oz.) for only $10 when you clip the $5 coupon.
Do you just stack your pans on top of each other in your cabinet and call it a day? That is if you even bother taking the pan off of your stove. It is time to get your life in order and reorganize your kitchen situation. You can get a SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan Organizer for only $15 on Amazon.
When it comes to the sneaker-and-activewear space—let’s be honest—nothing really compares to Nike. And right now at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a whole lot of newly marked down Nike styles for men, women and, kids. Like, we’re talking over 1,500 marked-clothes, shoes, and accessories. But this sale will only last through August 10, so if you’re in need of new sneakers and/or workout gear, well, you know just what to do: it.
Flint and Tinder, the folks behind our readers’ favorite hoodie, also make some pretty killer swim trunks, and you can grab them on sale right now from Huckberry.
With 12% spandex sewn into the quick-drying polyester, the Breaker Trunks offer a four way stretch that keeps them comfortable and flexible despite their tight-ish, flattering fit. When dry, they look enough like regular shorts to wear around town, which is more than you can say for 99% of the swim trunks out there.
Ah, slides: The most convenient of all footwear. And in case you hadn’t heard, they’re actually trendy this summer. Now, you can get in on this fashion statement for lazy people with 50% off a selection of slides from Adidas. The Adilette style is certainly a classic, or pick up a pair of equally respectable Cloudfoam or Comfort versions. Just use promo code SLIDES50 to slide into this discount at checkout.
It’s National Lipstick Day, and Stila Cosmetics is putting on a promotion that won’t force you to kiss all your money goodbye for the sake of good makeup. For today only, you can swipe on a trio Beauty Boss Lip Glosses for just $30—a great deal considering just one usually costs $15. Choose whichever shades you like, and the offer will be automatically added to your cart at checkout. It’s a deal that’s <chef’s kiss> simply gorgeous.
It’s summer, so naturally, you should be spending a ton of time in the great outdoors—just don’t do it without the proper gear. Through August 4, L.L.Bean is marking down all the gear you’ll need to have a proper outdoor adventure. Pick up some new packs, tents, sleeping bags, camping apparel, camping furniture, and more, all of which is 20% off. Just be sure to load up before the sun sets on this excellent outdoor deal.