Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A First Alert Gold Box, a Kohler bidet, ThermoWorks probe, and a Levi’s sale lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I don’t really expect many of you to buy this monitor, but it’s so bonkers that I had to share it (it also doesn’t hurt that it’s cheaper than ever, and $200-$300 less than usual).



Advertisement

At 49" diagonal with a 32:9 aspect ratio, it’s got the resolution of two 2560x1440 widescreen monitors placed side by side, but with no annoying gap in the middle. It’s also slightly curved, which actually helps with viewing angles on a monitor this wide. At this price, you also get all the accoutrements you’d expect, like USB-C docking, a pop-up web cam, an ambient light sensor, HDR, and Adaptive-Sync for smoother gaming.

Ultrawides aren’t right for everyone, but depending on the type of work (or gaming) you do, they can prove to be a boon for productivity.

Anker Nebula Capsule II | $450 | Amazon | Clip the $30 coupon and use code CAPS2AUG

Anker’s Nebula Capsule II addressed just about every shortcoming from the original soda can-sized Capsule projector, and now you can save an unprecedented $130 on it by clipping the $30 coupon and using promo code CAPS2AUG at checkout.

Featuring a 720p sensor, double the brightness of its predecessor, Android TV built in, a great sounding speaker, and enough battery life to get through an entire movie, it’s basically a portable movie theater that you can take with you anywhere.

Advertisement

In my use, I found it to be a great portable TV that I could set up in rooms where I didn’t have (and didn’t want to have) an actual TV. Cleaning the bathroom? Set up the Capsule and binge The Office. Working on dinner? Project the NBA playoffs onto my backsplash. It’s definitely a big investment, but I think you’ll get more use out of it than the occasional, novelty outdoor film screening.

Moose Backpack | Kickstarter

Nearly two years after Moose Designs showed off its totally unique workstation bag, the company is back with a new, improved, and larger version that can be worn as a backpack, carried as a briefcase, or slung over your shoulder as a messenger bag.

Made from a water-resistant, slash-proof material, the Moose Backpack includes the same office-in-a-bag side panels that, to my knowledge, haven’t really been replicated by other bag manufacturers since the original Moose. Inside though, you obviously have a lot more space for things like camera gear (you can add $29 to your pledge for camera bag insert), clothes, charging accessories, or small things like pens and pencils that you can keep in water-resistant, removable compartments that attach to the inside with Velcro.



Advertisement

At a Super Earlybird price of $169, it’s not a cheap bag, but again, there’s nothing else quite like it, and if you do a lot of work in public places like coffee shops or airports, it could scratch just the right itch.

We’ve seen other oversized mouse pads before, but I have to say, built-in leather kickstands for your phone are a pretty unique touch. They fold flat into the mat when you don’t need them too, so your mouse can glide unabated. Use promo code VOGEK136 to get it for $15.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $25, why not give this one a try?



Advertisement

It has a 3.9 star review average on over 42,000 (not a typo) reviews, so it’s been around the block, and has helped a lot of peoples’ home networks over the years. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon to save at checkout.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t remember a single thing from high school math class, but I vividly remember the horrified look on my mom’s face when my freshman year school supplies list mandated that I purchase a TI-84 Plus Graphing Calculator, which normally retails at over $100. Hence why you don’t need to be some kind of math whiz to understand that $88 for said calculator is a great deal (you know, relatively speaking, but we all know these things should cost $10 max).



Advertisement

Head over to Walmart, and pick one up for less now, before that school supplies shopping rush starts up next month.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once, when I was young and naive, I paid a dealership like $75 to clean my foggy headlights. Little did I know, this Turtle Wax headlight restoration kit does just as well at a tiny fraction of the price. Get it for just $5 today, an all-time low.



Photo: Amazon

You can pull a tray of fresh cookies out of the oven without gloves or oven mitts on, but we wouldn’t advise it. Unless you enjoy burning your hands, then you do you. If you prefer to keep the skin on your hands safe, you can snag a pair of X-Chew Silicone Cooking Gloves for $8 on Amazon when you clip the 5% off coupon and use promo code JSSLT8IG. These gloves are safe to use for temperatures up to 446℉, so you can use them when cooking in your kitchen or at your grill outside. They’re also easy to clean and have a non-slip design. At $8, this is a no brainer deal to save your own skin.



Photo: Home Depot

If you were planning a trip to Home Depot for your next project, don’t put it off until the weekend. Today only, you can get up to 35% off select laminate flooring. If you don’t have time to run to Home Depot after work, you can order flooring online and get free delivery. From Home Decorators Collection, you can get Mesa Oak 12 mm Laminate Flooring for $1.19 per sq. ft. It has the look of real wood but has a scratch-resistant layer that’ll keep it fresh for much longer.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mrs. Meyer’s plant-based soap is normally priced at a premium, but with today’s deal on Amazon, it’s priced just right. Get a 33 ounce tub of the basil-scented hand soap for just $5, or about $1 less than usual. It’ll last you a long time, but hopefully not too long. Wash your hands, is what I’m saying.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s offering huge savings on First Alert smoke and carbon monoxide alarms as part of their Gold Box. Admittedly this is not a super exciting thing to buy, but it could be one of the most important purchase you’ll ever make.



Not only can these tools prevent death and property loss, but they can also make sure that your insurance actually kicks in. If it’s been more than a decade since you replaced your smoke detector, you should really look into picking up a new one. Or at least test the ones you’ve got.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s offering a rare discount puredown down pillows and comforters, plus a few outdoor blankets for good measure. A number of these products, including the 800 thread count goose down comforter, are down to their lowest price ever.



Advertisement

Just remember that these prices expire at the end of the day. Be sure to visit the main page to see all of the deals.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: The Claw

The Claw claims to be the world’s smallest multitool, and there’s really no reason to doubt it. Roughly the same length as a penny, the little piece of titanium can open bottles and paint cans, turn screws, wedge open key rings, remove staples, and most critically of all, open up boxes that you ordered from Kinja Deals. Get it for $15 today (down from $30), no promo code required.



Photo: Amazon

Don’t freak out because summer is more than halfway done. Instead, shop all of the summer sales that are taking place before the fall is here. If you’ve been looking for a new patio umbrella, but haven’t found a good deal yet, you’re in luck. You can snag a Le Papillon Hanging Patio Umbrella for a mere $50 when you clip $10 coupon and use promo code 7W879W6B on Amazon. The only warning before you buy is this umbrella does need to be weighed down, or nailed to the deck.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lids are basically the socks of the kitchen; always getting lost, leaving orphaned containers that can never be closed again. But what if your lids could stretch and conform to all of of your leftover containers, pots, pans, and even large sliced fruits? You’d never have to worry about losing that very specific lid ever again.



Advertisement

That’s exactly the promise of EcoLifeMate’s silicone stretch lids, now available in a 12-pack of various sizes for $14 with promo code 20OFFKINJA, beating their holiday pricing by a couple of bucks.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, Prime members can save 30% on an electric KOHLER Novita Electric Bidet Seat. With the exclusive on-page coupon, the price on this bidet drops by about $150.



Pablo tested one, and he was a fan:

It also doesn’t take a Jolie Kerr-level cleaning genius to intuit that water cleans much better than dry paper (and causes less damage to boot). It’s also more hygienic since it reduces the spread of bacteria. Oh, and let’s not forget about the fact that they are really fun to use.

This Kohler model has just about everything you’d want in a fancy toilet seat, including a seat warmer, LED light, multiple cleaning modes, a dryer and the lid will automatically open up when you enter the bathroom.

Advertisement

While I don’t own this particular unit, I’m a big proponent of bidet ownership. And if you’re interested in taking your bathroom breaks to another level, this is a really terrific opportunity. This discount applies to both the round and elongated seat versions.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Tear those Amazon boxes a new one with this discounted pocket knife. Despite it’s diminutive build, this steel blade packs a lot of useful features including a bottle opener, lanyard hole and a liner lock.



Plus, it’s only $7, which is a few cents off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Amazon

Why pay for an electric scooter by the minute when you can just buy one outright for the best price ever? The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter can cruise at 15+ mph for over 18 miles, depending on conditions, and includes some nice quality-of-life features like a built-in headlight and taillight, and a regenerative braking system to extend your range.



Advertisement

At just $349 (within $9 of the best price we’ve ever seen), it’s a better long term investment than the plague of electric scooters that befell our cities over the past year. Just don’t leave it in the middle of the damn sidewalk, please.

Whether you’re a seasoned backyard pit master, or this will be your first summer as a Smokeboy, ThermoWorks’ Smoke is our favorite tool for monitoring the temperature of both your smoker and the delicious meat inside.



Here’s what we had to say about the Smoke over on The Inventory:

The core features you should expect from a wireless probe thermometer are all here, but with Thermoworks trademark, Co-Op award-winningquality. The Smoke uses two probes so you can monitor your meat and smoker temp, but unlike similar thermometers, these probes are commercial-grade for better accuracy, higher temperature resistance, faster read speed, and increased durability. The Smoke is also extendable and compatible with the myriad of other Pro-Series ThermoWorks probes. If you don’t want to monitor pit temperature (you savage!) you can monitor two meats. Need to monitor two cookers for some reason? Monitor sous-vide water? Oven-roast two Turduckens? Deep fry scotch-eggs? Whatever. The ThermoWorks Smoke doesn’t care what you poke its probes into.

The Smoke (which includes a wireless receiver that you can wear around your neck) rarely goes on sale, but it’s 20% off for a limited time at ThermoWorks, in addition to a discount on the optional Smoke Wi-Fi Gateway, which lets you monitor your grill’s temperature on your phone anywhere in the world. Now go get that grill clean!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We’re pro-Ugg here at The Inventory, which is why we are so Ugg-cited about this Ugg-cellent deal on Uggs over at Nordstrom Rack. (Sorry, just had to get that out). The coziest footwear for men, women, and kids is majorly marked down, including our favorite low-cut styles for guys. These shoes will likely sell out fast, though, so get your Uggs before this deal gets the boot.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You can’t go wrong with iconic TOMS slip-ons. And today, you can take home this classic shoe in styles for the whole family for just $31 (they usually retail for upwards of $50). Daily Steals is marking down a selection of these canvas go-tos with promo code KJTOMS, so step to it before this sale walks out on you.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New on-sale summer styles await at Original Penguin. Right now, take an extra 40% off a selection of already reduced apparel, including cool button-downs, polos, and tees, with promo code OPSHIP. Just be sure to waddle over to this sale so you can snag your clothes ASAP, since this sale won’t last long.



Photo: Amazon

Whether you’re using them at home or on the road, this resistance band set lets you get a full workout basically anywhere, and at $13 (with promo code 2VJASC38), it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.



Advertisement

You can exercise with just one band for as little as 10 pounds of resistance, or mix, match, and add bands to the handles for up to 150 pounds of force. Trust me, this is a lot cheaper and easier to move around the house than 150 worth of free weights.

Use Resistance Bands for Travel-Friendly Workouts The struggle to get a good workout when away from a gym (or your home) is real, but toss a few… Read more Read

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. If you know what I mean, head over to Levi’s, where everything on the site is currently 30% off with promo code 72HOURS. The sale includes jeans, tees, jackets, and more for men, women, and kids, so truly everyone can dive into some new, discounted denim.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you in need of a new backpack for hiking or biking? Or maybe you just need one to carry all your crap to and from work? Instead of spending full price, you can snag some discounts thanks to Timbuk2's End of Season Sale. During the sale, backpacks, messengers, travel bags, and more are up to 50% off. You can get an additional 10% off your order when you use the promo code EXTRA10. Just a heads up, there are no returns or exchanges on items bought during this sale, everything is marked final sale.

Image: Soko Glam

If you’re looking for an entry point into the ever-widening world of K-beauty, look no further than Soko Glam’s 20% off sale on Neogen Dermalogy, a cult-favorite brand that’s created a slew of natural, effective products you definitely should try.



Advertisement

Included among the deals are Neogen’s Real Fresh Foam Cleanser, a must-try for combination and acne prone skin that gets rid of impurities without being too drying, in gentle Green Tea, anti-aging Blueberry, and glow-promoting Cereal. Also, on sale: Neogen Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling in Lemon, Green Tea, and Wine (yes, wine for your face), a pack of pre-soaked, exfoliating pads that aren’t too harsh; the great-for-on-the-go Real Fresh Green Tea Cleansing Stick; and the redness-fighting Real Cica Pad. Plus, all orders of $100+ will receive a free full-size gift, so really, you and your skin can’t go wrong with any of these Neogen buys. Just be sure to use the promo code LOVE NEOGEN at check out to score the savings.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the Nintendo Switch Lite is now available for pre-order. Choose form the Gray, yellow, turquoise, and Pokemon Limited Edition models for $200.

The Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:

Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con, Longer Battery Life

Costs $100 less

The handhelds will ship in a little more than a month on September 20.

Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls | $12 | Speks | Promo code BALLOUT

It doesn’t matter how old you are, magnets are stupid fun. Speks 2.5mm Magnetic Balls make a terrific desk toy and right now, you can get them for 50% off for the first time ever. Each package comes with a thousand little balls that you can smush and form them into whatever geometric or asymmetrical thing you want. Use promo code BALLOUT to attract this discount to your shopping cart.

Note: Skip these if you have kids. I dunno what else to say here.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Logitech G502 was your choice for best gaming mouse (though you don’t need to be a gamer to appreciate its benefits), and the upgraded Proteus Spectrum model (which includes fully adjustable backlighting) is on sale for $35 today, the best price we’ve ever seen.



The marquee spec here is the DPI range of 200-12,000, adjustable on the fly. There are also five easily movable and removable weights, and 11 customizable buttons, along with the classic Logitech dual-mode scroll wheel. Mechanical microswitches and a braided cable are also nice touches.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

20% Off Neogen Dermalogy | Soko Glam | Promo code LOVENEOGEN



Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

If your big summer project is building a new gaming rig, this discounted Fractal Design Meshify gaming case may be a good place to start. This black is beautiful and built like a tank, with room for up to 5 drives, and two pre-installed fans.



This $67 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular unit (down by about $13 from its usual price.)



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tired: Plugging an OTA antenna into your TV, and hanging it in your living room somewhere.



Advertisement

Wired: Plugging an OTA antenna into this Tablo DVR in a closet or attic somewhere, and streaming your shows to all of your devices.

For just $100, you can put this cloud DVR anywhere you want in your home (or at least anywhere that gets good reception), and stream live or recorded content to every major streaming dongle and mobile device. Just note that you’ll have to provide an antenna, and plug in your own hard drive. There’s also a $5 monthly fee if you want to schedule recordings more than a day in advance, and watch when you’re away from home.

If you’re looking to jump into Alexa-powered household, or need a few more to litter your home with, boy, do we have a deal for you. Add two Echo Dots to your cart and you’ll get them both for $50 if you use the code DOT2PACK.



Screenshot: Target

I’m willing to bet that you, with some frequency, find yourself having to buy laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, trash bags, bug spray, and other basic, household essentials. So why not take advantage of this limited time Target deal and get some bonus money for your trouble.



Advertisement

Just spend $50 on eligible items (it won’t be hard, trust me), and you’ll get a $15 Target gift card tossed in for free.

Photo: Amazon

This unassuming device from Yamazaki looks like a standard, nice-enough looking toiletside table for holding magazines, scent solutions, small succulents, or whatever else you want to decorate your bedroom with. But the hole at the bottom betrays its true purpose.



This is where you stash all of your toilet paper rolls. Not only does it get them out of the way, but it means that you and your guests will never be caught with your pants down when a roll runs empty. Just reach down, pull out a new one, and the next roll will take its place, standing at the ready until it comes time to perform its sacred duty. Normally $45, it’s down to $38 on Amazon today.

Photo: Walmart

If you feel like your living room furniture has seen better days, why not upgrade everything while there is a sale? You can get a Better Homes & Gardens Steele End Table in the walnut finish for only $31 at Walmart. The end table has plenty of room on top for a lamp and decor, as well as a spacious drawer to store things you need close by but don’t want on display.



Photo: Felix (( (Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big sale.



Advertisement

The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $449 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until August 6, so I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Don’t run out of contact solution again. If your kids keep stealing your solution to make slime, we’ve got a deal for you. When you choose Subscribe & Save, you can get a two-pack of Biotrue Contact Lens Solution (10 oz.) for only $10 when you clip the $5 coupon.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you just stack your pans on top of each other in your cabinet and call it a day? That is if you even bother taking the pan off of your stove. It is time to get your life in order and reorganize your kitchen situation. You can get a SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Pan Organizer for only $15 on Amazon.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

When it comes to the sneaker-and-activewear space—let’s be honest—nothing really compares to Nike. And right now at Nordstrom Rack, you’ll find a whole lot of newly marked down Nike styles for men, women and, kids. Like, we’re talking over 1,500 marked-clothes, shoes, and accessories. But this sale will only last through August 10, so if you’re in need of new sneakers and/or workout gear, well, you know just what to do: it.



Photo: Huckberry

Flint and Tinder, the folks behind our readers’ favorite hoodie, also make some pretty killer swim trunks, and you can grab them on sale right now from Huckberry.



Advertisement

With 12% spandex sewn into the quick-drying polyester, the Breaker Trunks offer a four way stretch that keeps them comfortable and flexible despite their tight-ish, flattering fit. When dry, they look enough like regular shorts to wear around town, which is more than you can say for 99% of the swim trunks out there.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Ah, slides: The most convenient of all footwear. And in case you hadn’t heard, they’re actually trendy this summer. Now, you can get in on this fashion statement for lazy people with 50% off a selection of slides from Adidas. The Adilette style is certainly a classic, or pick up a pair of equally respectable Cloudfoam or Comfort versions. Just use promo code SLIDES50 to slide into this discount at checkout.



Image: Stila Cosmetics

It’s National Lipstick Day, and Stila Cosmetics is putting on a promotion that won’t force you to kiss all your money goodbye for the sake of good makeup. For today only, you can swipe on a trio Beauty Boss Lip Glosses for just $30—a great deal considering just one usually costs $15. Choose whichever shades you like, and the offer will be automatically added to your cart at checkout. It’s a deal that’s <chef’s kiss> simply gorgeous.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s summer, so naturally, you should be spending a ton of time in the great outdoors—just don’t do it without the proper gear. Through August 4, L.L.Bean is marking down all the gear you’ll need to have a proper outdoor adventure. Pick up some new packs, tents, sleeping bags, camping apparel, camping furniture, and more, all of which is 20% off. Just be sure to load up before the sun sets on this excellent outdoor deal.

