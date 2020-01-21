Tuesday's Best Deals: MSI Gold Box, Rechargeable Lighter, Anker Truly Wireless Headphones, and More

A SmartyPants Vitamin Gold Box, Eufycam security system, memory foam pillows, and a Backcountry sale lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

MSI Gaming Laptops Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Game on-the-go with today’s deals on MSI Gaming Laptops, with prices starting at around $640. If you’re looking for a new, light-weight gaming laptop it’s a great time to buy—each of these models are down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon so there’s no need to hesitate.



In fact, even the cheapest unit on this sale, the MSI GF63 Thin 9SC-614 15.6" Gaming Laptop is a respectable gaming machine, with a GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

Just remember, this is a Gold Box. These prices will stick around only for the day, or until sold out.

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $30 right now. Usually selling for about $40, this is the best discounts we’ve seen on these particular cans, just clip the coupon code on page and use the promo code KINJA3032 at checkout.



Unlike most budget Bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”

If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.

You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo for just $30, an all-time low. The headphones offer a truly wireless experience for stupid cheap.



The Soundcore boasts 5 hours of wireless playtime from a single charge and an extra 15 hours from the charging case. While it doesn’t compare to some of Anker’s more expensive models or even Apple’s AirPods, it’s a perfect way to get your feet wet with the latest fad in headphones.

TACKLIFE Rechargeable Candle Lighter Photo : Amazon

Hello. Do you like candles? And do you need a better way to light them? Right now, you can get a TACKLIFE Rechargeable Candle Lighter for only $6 on Amazon when you use promo code JLVOK2Q6. When this is fully charged, it will last up to 400 sparks before it needs to be recharged.



Corentium Home Radon Detector Photo : Amazon

Most homes already have smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, but do not have anything to detect radon. If you’re looking for a way to monitor for the odorless, colorless gas, you’re in good hands. Right now, the handheld Corentium Home Radon Detector is marked down to $100 on Amazon.



This Radon Detector is part of a Gold Box sale, which means the low price is for today only and while supplies last.

Sable Memory Pillow Photo : Amazon

Give your neck a little TLC when you crawl into bed at the end of a long workday. A new pillow will do just that. You can snag a Sable Memory Pillow for $16 on Amazon when you use promo code KINJAU6D. This Sable pillow is filled with 20% more foam than similar pillows from other brands. The purpose behind the extra foam stuffing is to allow you to adjust the pillow to the preferred height you need when sleeping.



Anker’s EufyCam home security systems have been a hit with our readers, and right now, we’ve got a pretty awesome offer for you. When you order the eufyCam 2 2-camera system for $350, you can get a free add-on camera (worth $150) with the coupon code BOGOEC99.



Add both to your cart (this and this) and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

These promise an entire year’s worth of battery life, support two-way intercom, and can capture a year’s worth of recordings with no monthly fees. This IP67-rated weatherproof camera can stream footage directly to your smartphone and can work with Apple’s Homekit, Google Assistant and, of course, Alexa.

This offer nets you the hub and three cameras for $350, that’s a bundle worth $500, by the way. So act fast.

Up to 75% Off Outwear Photo : Jachs

Up to 75% Off Outwear | Jachs | Promo code WNTR

I feel like a broken record at this point, so please ignore me until March, but holy crap, it is cold outside. If you somehow made it until mid-January without a winter coat, you’re quite bold. Don’t suffer any longer, get yourself a new winter coat. Right now, Jachs has up to 75% off outwear. Just use promo code WNTR at checkout, which will slash prices right down.

And as always, Jachs has free returns on all orders!



Save up to 50% on Clearance Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kick off the new year with new gear, with this huge REI clearance sale. Right now, adventurers can save up to 50% off a ton of gear, plus up to 60% on recently reduced items at REI Outlet.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Big Agnes, Rumpl, Hydroflask, and a whole lot more.

This sale runs until the 20th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

The North Face Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Backcountry’s blowing out a ton of The North Face outdoor essentials. Trek over for deals on of jackets, hiking boots, gloves, hats, and a whole lot more, all for up to 30% off. These discounts will last until the end of the month, but the best stuff could sell out early, so get up and go.



SmartyPants Gummy Vitamins Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Hey y’all, just because you’re an adult with a 401k doesn’t mean chewable vitamins are in your past. (They’re not.) If anything they can be a sweet reminder to live your life with joy. Better yet, you can get them for a lot less today. Amazon’s offering solid discounts on several Smartypants multivitamins for men, women, children and ... dogs?! for a today only. Prices start at just $9, so stock up.



Buy 3 item(s) Get 1 item(s) free Screenshot : Tercius Bufete

Amazon’s offering a buy-three-get-one-free offer on video games, TV shows, books, and movies. Here’s what they’re saying, “Add 3 items from the selection on this page to your Shopping Basket via the ‘Add to Basket’. When you’re done shopping, click the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button.”



It’s a solid opportunity to buy especially considering there are a lot of recently released titles here and a few are discounted, including DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot plus a few Miyazaki titles.

If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. Right now,you can take $20 off the Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay. This is one of the best deals on the core system we’ve seen.



And if you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:



Smaller Screen

Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con

Costs $100 less

Choose from the Gray, Turquoise and Yellow. Make sure to act fast, there’s no telling how long this stays in stock.

Chino Restock Sale Photo : Jachs

In need of some pants that are a little forgiving? You can shop the Chino Restock Sale and get some Bowie Stretch Chino Pants for $38 when you use promo code CHN. The chinos were recently restocked at Jachs and there are over 20 color options to choose from.



Crucial MX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive in 2020. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.





SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. And this Crucial MX500 2TB is down to its lowest price ever.

Look, it’s a buy purchase. But you deserve better.

Massdrop x Meze 99 Noir Photo : MassDrop

Made in partnership with MassDrop, the $160 Meze 99 Noir headphones are the perfect pair of headphones for the burgeoning audiophile.



With impactful bass and solid mids, these pair of cans offer great sound quality for even the most discerning listeners.

At $200, the Meze 99 Noirs was one of the most beautifully designed, best-sounding wired headphones at this price range.

But now that they’re discounted by $40, it may be one of the best deals in headphones ever.

Pandemic is one of the best co-op board games you can own, and right now, Amazon has it for $28. While that’s a few dollars off the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you’ll get a $10 gift card with your purchase. And depending on how often you shop at Walmart, that could be a much better deal.



Here’s the gist: You and up to three other friends will need to work together to survive save the world. And if you think you can handle that, right now is an incredible time to buy. Just remember, winter is here and you’ll likely need something to occupy yourself while it’s 10 degrees outside.

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $37. If you own a PS4, this subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For January, you’ll get a chance to play Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.

If you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJABSR at checkout, you can get this sweet RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger for just $12. It’ll charge your phone with 10W of juice and that makes it a pretty terrific desktop companion. Better still, it comes with a wall adapter, which is awesome.



iPhones can only charge at 7.5W right now, so this will max out your iOS wireless charging speed. Android users could enjoy some extra power, just as long as their phones support it.

Just in time for the big game, a number of TCL Dolby Vision TVs are discounted to their lowest prices ever.



For $255, it’s hard to do better than this TCL 50" 4K UHD Dolby Vision Smart TV . For one, it’s enormous. It can be a magnificent centerpiece to your living room. It also has built in Roku smarts and supports Dolby vision.

Better still, you’ve got options. There’s a 43" model for $221 and the step-up 65" model for $451. So if you’re in the market for a new TV, this is a great time to buy. Just make sure to clip the coupon codes on the page to get the best deals.

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag, Black Grey Blue

Do you have any parties coming up soon where you’re in charge of bringing some beer? Don’t show up with warm beer. Keep it cool in this Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag. You can get the Black, Grey, and Blue bag for $20 when you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code K5YPF2RK at checkout. The bag can carry up to 32 cans of beer, so your holiday party will be lit AF.

10% Off Your Order Photo : Gravity Blanket

Y’all already know we love weighted blankets. And we know you love them too, or else we wouldn’t keep writing these posts. Well, here’s another weighted blanket (and similar products) deal for you. You can now get 10% off your order at Gravity Blanket when you use promo code KINJA10.



That code can be used on their extremely popular weighted blankets, their sleep mask, their faux fur duvet cover, and more. Best of all? Gravity Blankets massive 35-pound queen-king weighted blanket is officially back in stock! And this coupon code applies to that.

Mike’s Hot Honey Photo : Amazon

Why eat anything plain when you can drizzle it in hot honey? Get yourself a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $7 on Amazon. Each 12 oz. bottle is infused with chili peppers to give it that kick that will spice up any meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussel sprouts).



Extra 20% Off Select Amazon Warehouse Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.

Look out for this.

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

DMOS Shovel Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Huckberry dug up a sweet deal on DMOS shovels. For those unfamiliar, DMOS makes collapsible shovels when you’re in a pinch.



Made with aircraft grade aluminum allow, these shovels are super lightweight and can pack down to the size of a dustpan. They’re excellent tools to keep in your car just in case. Prices start at $110.

In his review, our deal researcher Corey says that he never thought he’d be the guy to “geek-out over a shovel, let alone a pair of them, yet here we are.”

DMOS Collective makes shovels that just work. That they engineer them to be portable enough to tote into the backcountry or stow in your camper, car, or RTV is just short of magic.

Outerwear Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Winter is here, and luckily for you, Huckberry is discounting a ton of jackets, coats, parkas and shirt jackets. The selection includes pieces from awesome brands like Flint and Tinder, Proof, Fjällräven, Wellen, and so much more. Prices start at a low $60.



There’s a lot to choose here but there’s a limited supply. So make sure to check out all of your options before your size sells out.