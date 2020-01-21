Tuesday's Best Deals: MSI Gold Box, Rechargeable Lighter, Anker Truly Wireless Headphones, and More

A SmartyPants Vitamin Gold Box, Eufycam security system, memory foam pillows, and a Backcountry sale lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.
Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.
Today’s Best Tech Deals
Game on-the-go with today’s deals on MSI Gaming Laptops, with prices starting at around $640. If you’re looking for a new, light-weight gaming laptop it’s a great time to buy—each of these models are down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon so there’s no need to hesitate.
In fact, even the cheapest unit on this sale, the MSI GF63 Thin 9SC-614 15.6" Gaming Laptop is a respectable gaming machine, with a GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD.
Just remember, this is a Gold Box. These prices will stick around only for the day, or until sold out.
If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $30 right now. Usually selling for about $40, this is the best discounts we’ve seen on these particular cans, just clip the coupon code on page and use the promo code KINJA3032 at checkout.
Unlike most budget Bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”
If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.
You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.
Right now, you can pick up Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo for just $30, an all-time low. The headphones offer a truly wireless experience for stupid cheap.
The Soundcore boasts 5 hours of wireless playtime from a single charge and an extra 15 hours from the charging case. While it doesn’t compare to some of Anker’s more expensive models or even Apple’s AirPods, it’s a perfect way to get your feet wet with the latest fad in headphones.
Today’s Best Home Deals
Hello. Do you like candles? And do you need a better way to light them? Right now, you can get a TACKLIFE Rechargeable Candle Lighter for only $6 on Amazon when you use promo code JLVOK2Q6. When this is fully charged, it will last up to 400 sparks before it needs to be recharged.
Most homes already have smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, but do not have anything to detect radon. If you’re looking for a way to monitor for the odorless, colorless gas, you’re in good hands. Right now, the handheld Corentium Home Radon Detector is marked down to $100 on Amazon.
This Radon Detector is part of a Gold Box sale, which means the low price is for today only and while supplies last.
Give your neck a little TLC when you crawl into bed at the end of a long workday. A new pillow will do just that. You can snag a Sable Memory Pillow for $16 on Amazon when you use promo code KINJAU6D. This Sable pillow is filled with 20% more foam than similar pillows from other brands. The purpose behind the extra foam stuffing is to allow you to adjust the pillow to the preferred height you need when sleeping.
Anker’s EufyCam home security systems have been a hit with our readers, and right now, we’ve got a pretty awesome offer for you. When you order the eufyCam 2 2-camera system for $350, you can get a free add-on camera (worth $150) with the coupon code BOGOEC99.
Add both to your cart (this and this) and you’ll see the discount at checkout.
These promise an entire year’s worth of battery life, support two-way intercom, and can capture a year’s worth of recordings with no monthly fees. This IP67-rated weatherproof camera can stream footage directly to your smartphone and can work with Apple’s Homekit, Google Assistant and, of course, Alexa.
This offer nets you the hub and three cameras for $350, that’s a bundle worth $500, by the way. So act fast.
Today’s Best Lifestyle Deals
Up to 75% Off Outwear | Jachs | Promo code WNTR
I feel like a broken record at this point, so please ignore me until March, but holy crap, it is cold outside. If you somehow made it until mid-January without a winter coat, you’re quite bold. Don’t suffer any longer, get yourself a new winter coat. Right now, Jachs has up to 75% off outwear. Just use promo code WNTR at checkout, which will slash prices right down.
And as always, Jachs has free returns on all orders!
Kick off the new year with new gear, with this huge REI clearance sale. Right now, adventurers can save up to 50% off a ton of gear, plus up to 60% on recently reduced items at REI Outlet.
The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Big Agnes, Rumpl, Hydroflask, and a whole lot more.
This sale runs until the 20th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.
Backcountry’s blowing out a ton of The North Face outdoor essentials. Trek over for deals on of jackets, hiking boots, gloves, hats, and a whole lot more, all for up to 30% off. These discounts will last until the end of the month, but the best stuff could sell out early, so get up and go.
Hey y’all, just because you’re an adult with a 401k doesn’t mean chewable vitamins are in your past. (They’re not.) If anything they can be a sweet reminder to live your life with joy. Better yet, you can get them for a lot less today. Amazon’s offering solid discounts on several Smartypants multivitamins for men, women, children and ... dogs?! for a today only. Prices start at just $9, so stock up.
Today’s Best Media Deals
Amazon’s offering a buy-three-get-one-free offer on video games, TV shows, books, and movies. Here’s what they’re saying, “Add 3 items from the selection on this page to your Shopping Basket via the ‘Add to Basket’. When you’re done shopping, click the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button.”
It’s a solid opportunity to buy especially considering there are a lot of recently released titles here and a few are discounted, including DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot plus a few Miyazaki titles.
Today’s Best Gaming Deals
If you’ve been waiting for a sweet Nintendo Switch Lite discount, here’s your chance. Right now,you can take $20 off the Nintendo Switch Lite on eBay. This is one of the best deals on the core system we’ve seen.
And if you’ve been living under a rock, the Nintendo Switch Lite differs from the standard model in a few ways:
- Smaller Screen
- Handheld Only, Non-Detachable Joy-Con
- Costs $100 less
Choose from the Gray, Turquoise and Yellow. Make sure to act fast, there’s no telling how long this stays in stock.
Tech
Storage
Power
- AUKEY USB C to USB C Cable 6ft | $5 | Amazon | Use Code JGIM6MDA
- Panasonic BK-3MCCA8BA eneloop AA 2100 Cycle Ni-MH Pre-Charged Rechargeable Batteries, 8 Pack | $18 | Amazon
- AmazonBasics AA Rechargeable Batteries, Pre-charged - Pack of 16 | $20 | Amazon
- Monoprice Select Plus USB Power Bank, Black, 10,000mAh, 2-Port Up to 2A Output | $9 | Monoprice | Use Code PB5
- Monoprice Select Plus USB Power Bank, Black, 20,000mAh, 2-Port Up to 2A Output | $15 | Monoprice | Use Code PB5
- UPS Smart Tower 1440VA 900W Battery Back Up Desktop Avr LCD USB | $114 | Amazon
Audio
- Anker 20W Premium Stereo Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Dual 10W Drivers | $34 | Amazon | Use Coupon
- Refurb Sony WH-CH700N Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones | $55 | eBay
- AKG HP4E 4-Ch Headphone Amplifier | $99 | Amazon
Home Theater
Computers & Accessories
- Save up to 20% on select MSI Gaming Laptops, Starting at $639 | Amazon
- EVOO Gaming Laptop 15" FHD 144Hz Display, THX Spatial Audio, Tuned by THX Display, 9th Gen Intel i7-9750H, Nvidia GTX 1660Ti, 512GB SSD, 16GB Memory | $849 | Walmart
- Lenovo - 100e 11.6" Chromebook - MediaTek MT8173C - 4GB Memory - 32GB eMMC | $119 | Best Buy
- AUKEY USB C to HDMI Adapter 4K@60Hz | $13 | Amazon | Use Code JKFHVXM2
- Anker Ergonomic Optical USB Wired Vertical Mouse 1000/1600 DPI, 5 Buttons CE100 | $10 | Amazon | Use Code ANKER7851
PC Parts
- Riotoro CR1288TG Prism RGB Gaming Case with Termpered Glass, Fans Dual 140mm and 120mm Included | $90 | Amazon
Mobile Devices
- Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular, 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band | $391 | Walmart
Photography
- EOS M100 EF-M 15-45mm & EF-M 55-200mm IS STM Kit | $400 | Canon | Use Code M100JAN
- Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 15-45mm | $449 | B&H
Home
Home Goods
- AUKEY LED Floor Lamp for Crafting, Making, Tabletop Gaming, 6.5W | $20 | Amazon | Use Code 2SOTKYXC
- Holmes Ultrasonic Cool Mist Filter Free Humidifier | $20 | Walmart
- LEVOIT Humidifier, 4L Ultrasonic Cool Mist, Lasts up to 40 Hours | $32 | Amazon
- Pentel EnerGel RTX Retractable Liquid Gel Pen, 0.5mm, Metal Tip, Assorted Ink, Pack of 5 (BLN75BP5M) | $7 | Amazon
- Corentium Home Radon Detector by Airthings 223 Portable, Lightweight, Easy-to-Use, (3) AAA Battery Operated, USA Version, pCi/L | $100 | Amazon
Smart Home
- Echo Wall Clock | $24 | Amazon
- bObsweep Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner | $149 | Home Depot
- iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum with Roomba e and i Series Replenishment Kit | $315 | Amazon
- JBL - Link View with Google Assistant - Black | $95 | eBay
Kitchen
- Save 25% on That’s it. all natural fruit bars | Amazon
- Refurb Ninja Belnders and Coffeemakers are On Sale | Woot
- Crock-Pot - Cook & Carry 5-Quart Slow Cooker | $17 | Best Buy
- Nespresso - Inissia Espresso Maker/Coffeemaker | $80 | Best Buy
Tools & Auto
- TACKLIFE 2-in-1 Magnetic Tool Wristband | $7 | Amazon
- DEWALT DW2176 37-Piece Screwdriving Set | $7 | Amazon
Travel
- Lowepro Slingshot Edge 150 AW - A Secure, Slim, Smart and Protective Camera Sling for a Mirrorless Kit and Small Tablet | $40 | Amazon
Lifestyle
Apparel
Beauty & Grooming
Camping & Outdoors
- Intex Challenger K1 Kayak, 1-Person Inflatable Kayak Set with Aluminum Oars and High Output Air Pump | $36 | Amazon
- Gerber GDC Zip Blade | $8 | Amazon
Fitness
- Save up to 40% on SmartyPants gummies favorites | Amazon
- UMIDIGI Smart Watch Fitness Tracker Uwatch GT, All-Day Heart Rate 5ATM Waterproof | $30 | Amazon | Use Code 50CLSJJN
- Five Ten Gambit VCS Climbing Shoes - Women’s | $50 | REI
- CAP Barbell Olympic Trap Bar, Hex Bar, Shrug Bar, Deadlift Bar, Options Available | $70 | Amazon
- Flywheel Home Exercise Bike with Free Two-Month Subscription (Built-in Tablet Optional) | $999 | Amazon
Media
Movies & TV
- Buy 3, Get One of Them Free on Select Blu-Rays, Books, and More. Many Studio Ghibli Titles are Eligible | Amazon
Books & Comics
Gift Cards
Gaming
Peripherals
- AUKEY RGB Gaming Mouse Wired with 6 Adjustable DPI Levels from 600 to 5000 [3325 Optical Sensor] | $15 | Amazon | Use Code 2EQVQJC7
- Razer - BlackWidow Essential Wired Gaming Mechanical Razer Green Switch Keyboard with Back Lighting | $55 | Best Buy
PC
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Nintendo
- Preowned Pokemon Sun 3DS | $12 | GameStop
- Preowned Pokemon Moon 3DS | $12 | GameStop
- Preowned Super Smash Bros. 3DS | $12 | GameStop
Toys & Board Games
- Exiled Legends | $14 | Walmart
- Monopoly Gamer Sonic The Hedgehog Edition Board Game | $10 | Amazon
- LEGO The Movie 2 WYLD-Mayhem Star Fighter 70849 Building Kit (404 Pieces) | $32 | Amazon
- Mega Bloks American Girl Grace’s 2-in-1 Buildable Home | $36 | Amazon
- World’s Smallest Rubiks Cube | $5 | Amazon
- Stretch Armstrong Figure | $17 | Amazon
- Magformers My First Animal Jumble 60 Piece Set | $22 | Amazon
Deals You May Have Missed
In need of some pants that are a little forgiving? You can shop the Chino Restock Sale and get some Bowie Stretch Chino Pants for $38 when you use promo code CHN. The chinos were recently restocked at Jachs and there are over 20 color options to choose from.
It should be a crime for any computer to ship with a spinning hard drive in 2020. Why manufacturers continue to do so, despite the dropping prices of SSDs, astonishes me. But, of course, you can correct this wrong-doing.
SSDs are more reliable and much, much faster than the traditional (see: antiquated) HDD. And this Crucial MX500 2TB is down to its lowest price ever.
Look, it’s a buy purchase. But you deserve better.
Made in partnership with MassDrop, the $160 Meze 99 Noir headphones are the perfect pair of headphones for the burgeoning audiophile.
With impactful bass and solid mids, these pair of cans offer great sound quality for even the most discerning listeners.
At $200, the Meze 99 Noirs was one of the most beautifully designed, best-sounding wired headphones at this price range.
But now that they’re discounted by $40, it may be one of the best deals in headphones ever.
Pandemic is one of the best co-op board games you can own, and right now, Amazon has it for $28. While that’s a few dollars off the lowest price we’ve ever seen, you’ll get a $10 gift card with your purchase. And depending on how often you shop at Walmart, that could be a much better deal.
Here’s the gist: You and up to three other friends will need to work together to survive save the world. And if you think you can handle that, right now is an incredible time to buy. Just remember, winter is here and you’ll likely need something to occupy yourself while it’s 10 degrees outside.
Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $37. If you own a PS4, this subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For January, you’ll get a chance to play Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.
If you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJABSR at checkout, you can get this sweet RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger for just $12. It’ll charge your phone with 10W of juice and that makes it a pretty terrific desktop companion. Better still, it comes with a wall adapter, which is awesome.
iPhones can only charge at 7.5W right now, so this will max out your iOS wireless charging speed. Android users could enjoy some extra power, just as long as their phones support it.
Just in time for the big game, a number of TCL Dolby Vision TVs are discounted to their lowest prices ever.
For $255, it’s hard to do better than this TCL 50" 4K UHD Dolby Vision Smart TV . For one, it’s enormous. It can be a magnificent centerpiece to your living room. It also has built in Roku smarts and supports Dolby vision.
Better still, you’ve got options. There’s a 43" model for $221 and the step-up 65" model for $451. So if you’re in the market for a new TV, this is a great time to buy. Just make sure to clip the coupon codes on the page to get the best deals.
Do you have any parties coming up soon where you’re in charge of bringing some beer? Don’t show up with warm beer. Keep it cool in this Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag. You can get the Black, Grey, and Blue bag for $20 when you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code K5YPF2RK at checkout. The bag can carry up to 32 cans of beer, so your holiday party will be lit AF.
Y’all already know we love weighted blankets. And we know you love them too, or else we wouldn’t keep writing these posts. Well, here’s another weighted blanket (and similar products) deal for you. You can now get 10% off your order at Gravity Blanket when you use promo code KINJA10.
That code can be used on their extremely popular weighted blankets, their sleep mask, their faux fur duvet cover, and more. Best of all? Gravity Blankets massive 35-pound queen-king weighted blanket is officially back in stock! And this coupon code applies to that.
Why eat anything plain when you can drizzle it in hot honey? Get yourself a bottle of Mike’s Hot Honey for $7 on Amazon. Each 12 oz. bottle is infused with chili peppers to give it that kick that will spice up any meal (pizza, cheese, wings, even Brussel sprouts).
If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.
Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)
Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).
Huckberry dug up a sweet deal on DMOS shovels. For those unfamiliar, DMOS makes collapsible shovels when you’re in a pinch.
Made with aircraft grade aluminum allow, these shovels are super lightweight and can pack down to the size of a dustpan. They’re excellent tools to keep in your car just in case. Prices start at $110.
In his review, our deal researcher Corey says that he never thought he’d be the guy to “geek-out over a shovel, let alone a pair of them, yet here we are.”
DMOS Collective makes shovels that just work. That they engineer them to be portable enough to tote into the backcountry or stow in your camper, car, or RTV is just short of magic.
Winter is here, and luckily for you, Huckberry is discounting a ton of jackets, coats, parkas and shirt jackets. The selection includes pieces from awesome brands like Flint and Tinder, Proof, Fjällräven, Wellen, and so much more. Prices start at a low $60.
There’s a lot to choose here but there’s a limited supply. So make sure to check out all of your options before your size sells out.