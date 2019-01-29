Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $19 today by clipping the $2 coupon and using code ANKERP27 at checkout. That’s the cheapest it’s been.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly MFCL2685DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 24 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 35 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Don’t botch your Super Bowl (or Overwatch League) viewing party with bad sound. Consider picking up a sound bar, like the Sony HT-MT300/B Powerful Mini Sound bar, to pair with your 4K TV.



Regardless of your home theater setup, this sound bar is compact enough to fit in most situations, and it’s got a wireless subwoofer to provide all-important bass. Better still, $198 is the best price we’ve seen on this particular model.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A good VPN is an essential tool for protecting your anonymity online, especially when you’re using public Wi-Fi, and can also potentially unlock other countries’ streaming services. (Hint hint: watch Love Island on Netflix by routing through a British VPN).



Private Internet Access is our readers’ favorite VPN, and to celebrate the official launch of their fancy new app, they’re offering the best deal we’ve ever seen, exclusively to our readers.

Just sign up for a year of the service at $40 through this link, and you’ll get five months added to your membership for free, compared to the three months they’re offering the general public. That’s only about $2.35 per month!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it’s not the cheapest 128GB microSD card we’ve ever seen, SanDisk’s Extreme 128GB card blows most competitors away with read speeds up to 160mbps, compared to 90-100 on most competitors. Not every device will be able to take full advantage, but for things like high-end action cams that shoot 4K, it could come in handy. It’s also, needless to say, as future-proof as flash storage can be.



Photo: Amazon

These Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables (3' | 6') are wrapped in nylon, are rated for 6,000 bends, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use, or the included pouch that keeps them organized.



Oh yeah, and at $10 or $12 each, they cost about as much as what you’d pay at the Apple Store for an inferior product.

Photo: Amazon

I’m not sure if you heard, but there’s a rather large sporting event happening next weekend, and if you have a TV, but don’t pay for cable, all you need to watch it for free is an over the air HDTV antenna.



This one includes an amplifier to boost your range, and is only $9 today with promo code Y6EU7TZO. Just ignore the ESPN logo on the product photo; antennas can’t pull in ESPN. But that game you’re thinking of? It’s on CBS.

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. A couple of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale right now, so just be sure to use the correct code for each and clip the coupon code on the page to maximize your discount.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Founded by former Mophie employees, Nimble’s novel idea was to build a charging accessory company that was good for the environment, featuring recycled aluminum, plant-based plastics, and a prepaid e-waste recycling bag in every package.



And oh yeah, the chargers are really good too.

This week only, our readers can take an exclusive 30% off all of Nimble’s battery packs and wireless chargers with promo code 30KINJASHOP. The Qi chargers are gorgeous, include a Quick Charge wall adapter, and charge iPhones at 7.5W. There’s even one that can charge two devices at once.

The battery packs range in size from 10,000mAh to 26,000mAh, and they all include USB-C Power Delivery (though only 18W), and an included, short charging cable that snaps to the top of the battery magnetically. They’re all very good, and today’s deals are among the best they’ve ever offered.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: TaoTronics’ latest noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code 2SI6REVL when you also clip the coupon on the page.



The ANC won’t match Sony or Bose, but it’ll definitely do well, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’ll last 30 hours on a single charge, are extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage.

Photo: Amazon

Apple’s long-rumored wireless charging case for AirPods still doesn’t exist, but in the meantime, this gadget adds wireless charging to your existing case. Unfortunately, this is a case for your case, not a replacement case for your AirPods themselves, so it’ll take up some extra room in your pocket, so you’ll need to do your own calculus over whether wireless charging is worth it.



Normally priced at $20, it’s down to $15 today on Amazon.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches.



This $15 TP-Link 5-Port model is the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon and about $5 less than average going rate. But the $18 Netgear 8-Port model is an even better deal. That’s a extra port per dollar. That’s a steal.

It’s also quite rare that ones with metal housing can be so cheap. So save yourself a future headache and invest on either of these models. You won’t regret it.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Buying a discounted gift card is basically getting free money. And right now, Daily Steals is lowering the price on Google Play and App Store & iTunes Gift Cards.



Depending on the value of the gift card, you’ll save between $2-10. Of course, these cards aren’t just for buying apps or music anymore, you can purchase digital movies and pay for your streaming or cloud storage subscriptions too.

I, for one, buy one of these every time a sale goes on. And then I wait until an app or a movie I like is on sale (which is frequent with digital media) and I stack my savings that way.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While USB-A to USB-C cables can’t take advantage of Power Delivery charging speeds, it’s still a good idea to keep a few handy for charging USB-C-powered phones, tablets, and other devices from regular old USB chargers, even if they’re slower.



Today at Amazon, you can grab a pair of 6' nylon-braided cables from Anker for just $8, down from the usual $10, with an extra 5% off when you clip the coupon. They even have a lifetime warranty if anything goes sideways.

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $20 today. Just use promo code ANKER3263 at checkout.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



Photo: Amazon

Aukey’s teeny-tiny car charger is the third-best-selling product in Kinja Deals history, and now, it comes in aluminum. Does that really matter on a car charger that you can barely see? Probably not. But at only $7 (with promo code AUKEYC02), who cares?



Even with this tiny form factor, it puts out 2.4A on both ports simultaneously, so your phones and other gadgets can charge even if they’re playing music or being used for GPS. And even if you have a car charger that you already like, you should get another one just for your luggage.

Photo: Big Blanket Co.

If you can’t abide your toes sticking out from under your blanket when you’re trying to stay warm, it turns out the solution is as simple as buying a big-ass blanket. As in, a blanket you could literally get lost under for hours.



The Big Blanket Co. is set to release—wait for it—a big blanket. 10' x 10', to be precise. That means you never have to worry about which side is the long side, “stealing the covers” is a thing of the past, and there’s always room to share the warmth. Preorders are marked down to $150 (from $200) until the end of January, but you can save an extra 10% today with promo code SAVE10-6XSMJW. That seems like a lot to spend on a blanket, but maybe not when you consider that there’s more material here than four regular sized blankets.

Photo: Amazon

Fried food is delicious. Fried food is terrible for you. These are the immutable laws of the universe, cruel as they might be. But if you just can’t kick the craving for a crisp french fry, give this $69 Ninja air fryer a try, down from its usual $99. It uses hot air and convection, as opposed to oil, to achieve perfectly crispy results, and its 3.8 qt. capacity means you can cook enough french fries, fried pickles, or chicken wings for the entire family.



Just remember to clean it!

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I propose a toast — to this Pop-Tart coupon on Amazon. Right now, you can score a 32-count variety pack of Pop-Tarts containing 16 Brown Sugar Cinnamon pastries (objectively the best flavor of Pop-Tart) and 16 Strawberry pastries (objectively the second best flavor of Pop-Tart) for just $5, after you apply the 25% off coupon. Now that’s a deal worth celebrating.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Make your shop teacher proud by putting “safety first” and picking up a few of these discounted Honeywell products. Today’s Gold Box includes a bunch of gear for you DIY enthusiasts out there, including safety goggles, a face shield and hearing protection ear muffs and plugs.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are pans you bought at Walmart for $10 in college, and there are pans that cost as much as a mortgage payment. Quality-wise, these Chef’s Star pans should be a lot closer to the latter, while costing not much more than the former.



Constructed from 18/8 stainless steel and encapsulating an aluminum base, these pans should heat quickly and evenly on any type of stove (including induction). They aren’t nonstick, but that’s usually a good thing, as the steel cooking surface will result in superior fond (browning). And when you’re done with them, you can just throw them straight in the dishwasher.

$135 is a great price for seven pans, plus a bunch of lids, and even some steel utensils. It’s only available today though, so don’t let this deal overcook.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Why does RAVPower make a pocket knife? I have no idea. But as multi-tools go, it’s a pretty cool one. You get a knife, a bottle opener, a can opener, a set of pliers, and even a screwdriver with nine included interchangeable bits, all for just $15 by clipping the $1 coupon and using code SDRLYXWM at checkout.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Investing $140 on this Excalibur 5-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator can save you a lot of money in the long run by making your own spices, dried fruit and jerky.



This model offers adjustable temperature control ranging from 105 to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, making it safe to dehydrate meat for jerky. And the surface area of the trays add up to about 8 square feet of drying space.

It’s rare to see the smaller unit on sale which, I think, is more appropriate for most homes since it takes up less space. But since it’s part of Amazon’s Gold Box, this deal will only last through the end of the day or until product sells out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re anything like me, you got a small screwdriver bit set in a stocking when you were like 19, and you’ve used the same slowly dwindling, extremely disorganized bits for every home improvement project ever since. Don’t have a Philips head bit that’s quite the right size? Eh, just use a flathead, it’ll probably be okay.



It doesn’t have to be this way! This 100-piece bit set from DEWALT includes four complete sets of bits for different jobs, in four different boxes, for just $30. I’m not saying you’ll never lose one, but you’ve got a lot of options here if you do.

You might have a bathroom scale at home that works just fine for weighing luggage when you’re leaving town, but this hanging scale is small enough to take with you, so you can make sure you won’t get dinged for all of those heavy souvenirs on your return trip. All it has to do is save you from an overweight baggage fee once, and it will have paid for itself several times over.



Photo: Amazon

Whether you’re at your kid’s soccer game, or a D1 football game, nobody enjoys sitting on bleachers. But this $18 seat hooks onto a backless bleacher, and gives you a comfortable backrest, a storage pocket, and even armrests. You won’t mistake it for a luxury suite, but at that price, it’s a worthwhile upgrade.



Photo: Amazon

Magnetic wristbands are incredibly handy for doing work around the house, and you can get two of them for just $7 with promo code 5L9WV4A8 today. Don’t want it on your wrist? This one will fit over your belt too for easy access with either hand.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Deez nuts...are 20% off via coupon at Amazon right now. Save on cans of Planters for your upcoming Super Bowl soirees, keep a jar at your desk for midday snacking purposes, put a few in your bag for when you’re feeling hangry — generally, just go nuts.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

As much as your dog prefers to smell like butt, he’s probably overdue for a bath. In fact, he’s probably been due for a long time now. But if you live in an apartment and don’t have easy access to a hose, a regular shower or sink isn’t really the right tool for the job. At least not without the Waterpik Pet Wand.



The Pet Wand attaches to any standard sink faucet, shower, or garden hose (though it’s probably overkill if you have one of those), and transforms it into a professional pet washing tool. Its WaterComb spray mode delivers high pressure (this is a Waterpik, after all) streams of water to penetrate fur, but with a flick of the thumb wheel, you can switch to a narrower spray for sensitive areas.

If your dog doesn’t like baths, this won’t do anything to prevent that devastating look of betrayal he gives you, but at least it’ll help bath time end sooner.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Now that plastic straws are evil, you can replace them with these metal ones, now just $8 for a pack of eight after you clip the $1 coupon. I use these at home, but you could definitely keep one in your purse or bag to use when you’re out and about as well.



The set also comes with a couple of pipe cleaners to help you clean the inside, but for what it’s worth, I’ve just run mine through the dishwasher for years, and I’m not dead!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Under Armour’s sweat wicking, odor eliminating, ultra-stretchy Boxerjocks are built to move with you while you work out, but they promise to be just as comfortable walking around town, or lounging on the couch as well. For a limited time, Under Armour’s clearing out select styles starting at just $10, which is a terrific price for premium boxer briefs. Models’ muscles not included, sorry.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

ModCloth is known for their unique stock, and right now, they’re running a uniquely great deal. The brand’s Warehouse Sale is on, which means over 1,300 retro-cool styles are marked down to seemingly impossible prices. Items start at just $5 and range from apparel, to shoes, winter accessories, and quirky home items. Hurry and buy up the finds you want now, since this sale will be sent back into storage after today.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s a new year, so get a new wardrobe to match the new you. Bonobos has added 200 new styles to their sale section, and you can take all of them home for an extra 50% off using promo code DONTQUIT. Make space in your closet for essentials like chinos, jeans, button-downs, and suits, and get ready to look on the outside like the put together guy you are on the inside.



If you want to make a long-overdue transition to a front pocket wallet, this leather money clip can hold a ton of bills and cards for under $10. Prices will vary based on the color and material you choose (there are a ton of options), but promo code KINOFF30 should take 30% off at checkout.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Urban Outfitters does way more than just outfit you; the cool-kid superstore also hooks up your home and beauty routine with trendy stuff that’s sure to please any millennial. Today only, go all out on UO, since they’re taking an extra 50% off their entire sale section. That means a whole heap of extra discounted men’s and women’s clothes, accessories, home decor, and other miscellaneous items.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

No matter how worth it they are, spending a fortune on designer denim never feels great. But today, you can take home a pair of Joe’s Jeans for much less than usual, thanks to a Nordstrom Rack flash event. Both men’s and women’s styles of jeans and other apparel are more than half off their regular prices. It’s a sale you’ll want to slide on ASAP.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I can’t own enough Baggu bags — seriously, I have two of their nylon bags, two leather bucket bags, and a canvas duck bag, and I love them all dearly. No matter what kind of bag you’re in the market for, chances are Baggu makes a highly wearable, very sophisticated version of it that’s built to last, and now, the bag brand is taking 15% off their entire sale section with promo code SALEONSALE. I’m not even going to try to resist this Baggu blowout, and neither should you.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Beard-having dudes: Stop hiding your imperfections, buy this $25 Braun 8-in-1 beard trimmer, and play fair. I am not spending Valentine’s Day alone, eating hot honey-drizzled pizza, and watching Parks & Rec again.

... wait, that actually sounds pretty great. Yeah, never mind. I’m gonna do that. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pick this beard trimmer, it’s a solid deal. The coupon trims $10 off the regular price and it comes with a Gillette razor.

Get yours!

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve resolved to get nice and fit this year, Amazon has a bunch of coupons to save you 20% on your first order. Clip the coupon on the page to save on Optimum Nutrition whey protein, Propel power packs, vitamins and protein shakes.



See you at the gym (but don’t you dare look at me.)

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Uniqlo’s Seamless Down collection is a step up from their famed Ultra Light Down in terms of heat retention and water and wind resistance, and today, the entire line is down to the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. Two men’s coats, one parka, and one women’s coat are all on sale for just $100. So take advantage of this discount now, and ride out the rest of winter encased in cozy Uniqlo down.

