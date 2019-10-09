Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Savage x Fenty Gold Box, catnip toys, RAVPower battery pack exclusive, and a Ring security system lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Photo: Amazon

Most Qi wireless chargers can charge select Android devices at 10W speeds, and iPhones at 5W. But a select few are able to max out the iPhone, and eke out 7.5W on Apple’s handsets...for a price. But with today’s deal on Anker’s PowerWave charging pad, you’re not even paying a premium.



Promo code KJA2503L will bring the pad (in navy) down to $11 at checkout, down from the current $13, and the typical $16. The only catch is that you’ll need to plug it into a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port for it to operate properly, as it customary for 7.5W chargers, and it doesn’t include one in the box. You likely have one lying around somewhere, but if not, Anker would be happy to sell you one separately.

Photo: Amazon

I thought I’d seen it all in the USB battery pack space, but RAVPower went and made something completely new: a battery pack that you can recharge with literally any phone charger you have lying around. Yes, it features USB-C, microUSB, and even Lightning inputs.



The 18W USB-C PD input will be by far the fastest recharge option, but it’s nice to know that any cord you have lying around will be capable of juicing up the battery pack overnight.

That USB-C port is also an 18W output port, which can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in 30 minutes with the right cable. You also get two standard USB outputs, one of which features Quick Charge 3.0, all tied to a 20,000mAh battery. The lowkey nicest feature though might be the screen that displays your remaining battery life as an actual percentage, rather than an array of like, three or four dots.

The battery is priced at $50, which isn’t out of line for a USB-C PD battery of this size, but if you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code KINJACBE at checkout, you can get it for just $35.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last. It’s not as good as the short-lived $50-for-$40 Prime Day deal, but otherwise, it’s about as good as it gets.



This gift card is sold by Paypal’s eBay store, and should arrive in your inbox within four hours. Just don’t spend it all on Elder Scrolls: Blades gems.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s recently launched Soundcore Life Q20 headphones boast Hi-Res Audio certification, four noise cancelation microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent battery life. In our humble opinion, they’re the best headphones $60 will buy you, but for a limited time, you can get them even cheaper.



This week on Amazon, Q20s are marked down to $48, if you clip the 20% coupon on the page. If you ever fly, take public transit, or just work in an office that’s a little too noisy, noise canceling headphones are a life changing purchase. These might not sound quite as good or block as much noise as $300 options from Sony or Bose, but they perform better than any other sub-$100 ANC headphones we’ve tried.

Photo: Amazon

Tile recently released new gadget finders with user-replaceable batteries, addressing a longstanding concern, and in my opinion, eliminating any reasonable justification for not buying at least one.



Now, you can pick up four Tile Pros for just $79, which is within a few bucks of the best price we’ve seen anywhere, and the best deal Amazon’s ever offered themselves.

The new Tile Pro is water resistant, has a 300' range (twice as far as the Tile Mate), and an extra loud speaker. I have a Tile on my keychain, which I’ve used just as often to find my phone as I have to find my keys, and even if you can’t think of four things you want to keep track of, maybe you could go in on this purchase with a friend or two.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $21, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Smartphones can cost upwards of $1,000 nowadays, so it makes sense you’d want as much protection on them as possible. Today’s Gold Box features a number of near indestructible OtterBox phone cases. Prices start at about $16 and whether you own an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy, there’s an option here for you.



Just remember, though, these discounts will last only until the end of the day, or sold out. So check out the main page for all of your options, don’t drop the ball...and shatter it.

Image: Casper

Casper, maker of our readers’ favorite pillow in addition to acclaimed mattresses, is running a deal that you can wrap your head around. Through September 19, when you purchase either The Wave or The Casper mattress from the brand, you’ll also get two free down pillows, which happen to feature an ultra comfortable 5-chamber design. These pillows normally go for $125 each, so be sure to use promo code PLUSTWO to score this deal of your dreams before morning comes.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Every parent knows that babies go through a lot of diapers. If you like to save money on something you need to stock your house full of, we’ve got you covered. The Pampers Baby Diapers and Wipes Starter Kit is currently $98 when you clip the $25 coupon. You will get 198 eight to 14-pound diapers, 186 12 to 18-pound diapers, and a whopping 864 Pampers baby wipes.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Not ashamed to say I still eat cereal often at my age and chances are, you do too if you clicked into this article. If you hate when your cereal gets all soggy after sitting in milk for longer than two minutes, we feel your pain. This Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl with SpongeBob’s beautiful face is only $5 on Amazon. You can keep your cereal and milk separate so every bite is crunchy and delicious.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Literally all your friends who keep gushing about the Instant Pot can’t be wrong. If you need a larger model for a bigger family, or care about aesthetics and a few extra features, the Instant Pot Ultra is back on sale for its best price ever.



The standard 6 qt. model is down to $84 today, which is almost half off its original $150, and nearly $30 less than the going rate over the last few weeks. Compared to the standard Instant Pot, the Ultra has a few extra cooking modes, but you’ll honestly never use them. The differences that matter are the UI—the information-rich blue screen tells you a lot more than the Duo’s—and the fact that the pressure valve automatically closes when you close the lid, so you don’t have to worry about forgetting that crucial step. If you care about aesthetics, I think the Ultra looks like something Cuisinart or KitchenAid might make, whereas the DUO looks like something you might find at a flea market.

The actual cooking results between the two models should be identical, the Ultra just has a few quality of life improvements that may or may not be worth paying a bit extra for. It’s up to you; the only bad decision is to not buy an Instant Pot.

ThermoWorks ThermoPop 2-Pack | $54 | ThermoWorks

Update: Last day.



If you order 2 or more ThermoPops, you can get each one for $25 each. So it’s a minimum $54 (that’s $4 for shipping) order. If you have a grilling buddy or want to keep track of multiple chunks of meat (I mean, what a pro,) this is a really good price on what is already one of the best deals in grilling.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I don’t know much about adulthood outside of random body pains and high-yield savings, but I’ve been told great cast iron cookware is one of those things you’re supposed to have.



And luckily for you (and me), Amazon’s discounting cast iron 7 quart casseroles and chicken fryers in mint and terracotta orange colors to a solid $70.

These prices are only available today, or until sold out, so act fast.

Photo: Amazon

Is your favorite steak knife basically a butter knife at this point? If you’re anything like me, you probably haven’t been willing to shell out the money for a high-tech knife sharpener. If you love quality products but hate the prices, you’re in luck!



The Chef’s Choice electric knife sharpener is $50 cheaper than on Amazon. With over 1,200 Amazon reviews and 4.5 stars, this is a product that looks to be well loved. The first time you use this 3-stage sharpener, it will take 60 seconds, and every following sharpening is only 10 seconds.

Photo: Shep McAllister

I swear, I invented the concept of the utensil rest in my head, thinking I was going to be a Shark Tank millionaire, before I realized that they already exist.



Once I discovered and bought one of these Tomorrow’s Kitchen utensil rests, I had this to say on The Inventory:

Tomorrow’s Kitchen’s silicone utensil rest is literally just a slab of silicone with some molded grooves on top. You lay your utensils in the grooves, and all the grease and grime and E. coli-ridden raw meat juice drips onto the surface, and that’s where it stays. It doesn’t bleed through to dirty up your cooking surface, or lead to an outbreak of crippling diarrhea because you ate a potato chip off the counter two days later after it landed in a colony of salmonella because you used a dang paper towel to hold your utensils. “Bet you regret not buying a utensil rest!” I yell to nobody in particular, as you enter hour number three on the toilet.

It couldn’t be a simpler device, but it’ll make cooking so much less messy, and you can throw it in the dishwasher when you’re done. Get the gray one for $6, neon yellow for $5, or a slightly different shade of gray for $5 (though that one looks like it’ll sell out soon).



Image: Amazon

An alarm system is one of those things that you never want to need, but if you’re going to get one, consider this Ring Alarm Home Security System, now down to $139 — its lowest price ever — on Amazon. The five-piece kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range detector, all of which can be managed with the Ring app. And if you’d like to have someone else looking our for you and your household, you can opt in to contract-free 24/7 professional home monitoring for $10 per month. The peace of mind it will provide, though, is priceless.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Boiling isn’t the only way to cook eggs in your Instant Pot. This $8 silicone tray (down from the usual ~$10) lets you create scrambled egg bits filled with the veggies, spices, and meats of your choice. Just pour your scramble into each hole, cover, and cook it for 5-10 minutes at pressure, and boom: you’ve got breakfast.



Even if you don’t have an Instant Pot, it also works in the microwave. And even if you don’t like eggs, you could use it to make popsicle bits in your freezer. It’s a silicone tray, you’ll find uses for it.



Photo: Amazon

Is your cat jonesing for a catnip fix? Right now, you can feed into their totally legal addiction. You can buy one (or 20, if your cat really loves the nip) SmartKat Fish Flop Catnip Crinkle Toys Pack for just $1 on Amazon. The pack comes with three floppy fish for your cat to bat around the house.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you have some big projects around the house coming up, today is a great day to shop at Home Depot. Right now, you can get 50% off select Milwaukee Power Tools. If you haven’t gotten a power tool kit since you moved into your own place, you’re past due on getting a new set. You can upgrade and get a Milwaukee M18 Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (pictured above) for 51% off.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There are few beauty products that stand out from the crowded Amazon search results pages, and this Thayers Witch Hazel Toner is one of them. With thousands upon thousands of reviews on Thayers’ many different scents, this product is beloved as a natural acne-fighting solution, and right now, the brand’s soothing lavender version is down to its lowest price ever at $6. The formula is alcohol free, so it won’t dry out your skin, and it contains aloe vera to promote hydration and healing. So stock up now before this skin-clearing deal gets toned down.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Everyone associates dry skin with winter, but the truth is you need to hydrate your skin year-round. You can keep your skin nice and smooth this fall when you buy a 16 oz. bottle of Cetaphil Daily Advance Ultra Hydrating Lotion for $6. This lotion is great for all skins types, especially those with sensitive skin. It will nourish dry skin, thanks to the shea butter, vitamin E, and B5.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re not wearing an item of clothing that’s branded with your favorite team’s name or logo, are you even a fan? Show your team spirit with this Fanatics sale, happening today and tomorrow only. While the site says items are up to 65% off, it seems like most discounts are hovering at around 20% off—still a good deal, but not an earth-shattering one. Also, this deal doesn’t apply to everything on site; the best way to see what’s eligible is to add something to your cart, enter in promo code PLAY, then return to the store, where every on-sale item will show the discounted price. So load up on everything you need for football season, or these fun Copa hats, just because.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bad Gal Riri revolutionized lingerie with her super sexy, size-inclusive Savage x Fenty line, and now you can bring home the singer’s designs for less thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. A selection of bras, bralettes, and undies of varying styles (plus one lace bodysuit!) are up for under $35. But unlike the seemingly never-ending wait for Rihanna’s new music, this deal will only last one day, so shop soon.



Image: Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Flash Event | Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman shoes are a reliable, stylish, reasonably priced go-to for most ladies’ footwear needs. And now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down almost 300 Sam Edelman styles, including sandals, heels, mules, flats, and more. So if you’re in need of a shoe, any shoe, this is the sale where you’ll surely find it.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you in need of some undershirts or just casual t-shirts to wear around the house? You’re in luck. Right now, you can snag a Hanes ComfortSoft 4-Pack for $8 on Amazon. The medium, large, and extra-large sizes are all $8, while the small is significantly more expensive at $20.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

SPANX pretty much has the market on shapewear cornered, and they’re not exactly cheap. So if you feel like that’s something you want, head over to Nordstrom Rack. The selection currently on sale includes SPANX of all shapes and sizes — everything from bike shorts, tanks, and slips to bras and briefs — so you can probably find the perfect undergarments for any outfit you’ve got.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve been planning on your fall hike or camping trip, Backcountry’s taking 20% off camping and climbing gear with promo code CLIMBCAMP20. That means instant savings on that backpack, climbing chalk, rope, and climbing shoes you’ve been wishing for.



Custom tailored suits aren’t just for Very Important Business People with Super Platinum Medallion status and briefcases that cost more than your rent. At Indochino’s prices, custom suiting is attainable for all, and that’s especially true with our exclusive sale.



You can (almost) any of these seasonal suits for just $299 with promo code KINJA19. If your suit of choice is priced at $329 or less on this pace, the promo code will bring it down to $299. The only exception are the $399 Hamilton suits, which will drop the $349 at checkout. The Hamilton collection is built from “a more luxurious fabric that is blended with mohair to add lightness, lustre and durability,” but whatever suit you buy, all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping are included in the price. Options range from simple, versatile navy and gray options to brighter blues and even a burgundy suit, so you can definitely find something that will fill a niche in your closet.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this is nothing like buying a suit off the rack. You get to choose every little facet of the suit yourself, and everything is cut to measure to fit you perfectly. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.



Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, as is picking from dozens of styles, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get really fun. Just look at some of the options:

How It Works

If you live near a showroom...

You can purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Or, measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, you can bring it into an Indochino showroom for adjustments. If you don’t have a showroom nearby, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason you can’t get the suit to fit quite right, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments. Just note that this deal expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I graduated high school with high honors, and I attribute it all to how anal retentive I was about my planner (it was color coded!). Now you too can help a type-A student in your life find success with this academic planner Gold Box on Amazon. Each hard-cover planner features a fun print, along with a pocket folder on the back inside cove and 14 monthly tabs, plus a matching bookmark/ruler and bonus sticky note set. Now all they need is a nice set of gel pens, and they’re set for the school year.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

In case you missed the same deal on May 2nd (better known to non-muggles as the Anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts), the complete 4K Harry Potter box set is back on sale for $100.



Sure, if you’re a Potterhead, you might have some old DVDs and even VHS tapes hanging around, but it is time to toss those out. My copy of Chamber of Secrets is so worn out, poor Dobby starts to cut in and out as soon as he bangs his head with the lamp.

Amazon has the entire Harry Potter Collection available for $100. That is eight feature-length films, plus all of the bonus material, in beautiful 4K Ulta HD + Blu-Ray + Digital. If those words don’t really register for you, it means you can see every beautiful strand of Draco Malfoy’s blonde hair in perfect detail. Don’t look too closely at Harry’s eyes, they’re not actually like his mothers in the movies.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $65 today, the best price ever with the exception of Prime Day, when it was $60.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Final Fantasy X|X2 HD Remaster on the Nintendo Switch is down to $35 today. This is one of the rare discounts we’ve seen on this particular title and an all-time low. You’ll get about 100 hours of RPG action with this bundle, and that’s pretty amazing for the price. Plus, those hundred hours are pretty sweet.



