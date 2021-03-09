Tuesday's Best Deals: Xbox Gift Cards, TaoTronics Massage Gun, HP Chromebook 14, JACHS NY Sale, PlayStation Plus, ComfiLife Seat Cushion, K-Swiss Sneakers, and More

Xbox gift cards and a TaoTronics massage gun lead Tuesday’s best deals.



Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Earbuds Image : Jabra

Nobody likes feeling your headphone cables flail around as you’re on your morning jog or just out and about. True wireless headphones help alleviate that and give you a sleek way to blast your favorite playlist or catch up on a couple podcasts, but they get expensive pretty quickly. Jabra’s Elite Active 65t True Wireless earbuds can run up to 15 hours on a single charge, with the use of its charging case, and can connect to Siri, Alexa, or Google Now for quick voice controls. Right now you can get a refurbished pair for $39 on Newegg. There’s a newer model, the 85t, which does offer some nice upgrades, but for the discount, you’re still getting some seriously good earbuds, so don’t fret too much.

Google’s Chromebooks are delightfully simple and affordable laptops that can handle a wide variety of everyday needs, from web browsing and streaming media to word processing, running millions of Android apps, and quite a bit more. Right now, Amazon is offering up to $60 off a 14” HP Chromebook model in a pair of configurations.

If you’re OK with a lower-res 720p display, that model is just $211 right now, while the crisper 1080p/Full HD edition is $250. As far as we can tell, the configurations are otherwise identical, packing modest specs including an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It’s no powerhouse, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle their mostly web-driven tasks with ease.

Note that this Chromebook 14 (G6) is set to receive automatic updates through June 2026, so there’s plenty of runway to use this laptop for years to come.

Mpow Ring Light with Tripod LNW3GJCH Image : Sheilah Villari

Ring lights are literal game-changers whether you are on an office zoom, recording a TikTok, or even just doing your makeup. These simple little add-ons can completely change pictures and videos with almost no effort on your part. Until Friday, take to save 40% on Mpow’s Ring Light accompanied by a sturdy tripod. Just clip the coupon and use the code LNW3GJCH at checkout.

This is a pretty standard ring light with three lighting modes, each with three levels of brightness. The stand extends from almost eight inches high to twenty-nine and is pretty secure to stay in place regardless of your phone weight. And yes, the phone holder is compatible with most models and brands, including iPhones and Samsungs. The holder is 360° rotatable and has a 180° adjustable neck, so your sure to get just the right angle for the perfectly lit shot. Where Mpow is different is this ring light tripod has a built-in rechargeable battery. It can run up to five hours off one charge, making it a lot easier to move around and position. You will also get a Bluetooth remote that will work up to thirty-three feet away if needed. This is an excellent deal for a simple upgrade to all your creative endeavors.

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earbuds Image : Sony

As I said in my wireless earbud roundup, Sony WF-1000XM3's have amazing sound quality and are just $178, which is $52 lower than the original list price. But if you’re not convinced, here’s a rundown:

“All in all, the half-hour I spent really was worth it. The sound was so crisp. The mids were truly mid and the bass was banging. I could hear all the richness in Whitney Houston’s voice when I listened to “I Have Nothing” one time for the one time. The coolest thing about these is you can control the ambient sound by tapping the left earphone once and activate noise-canceling with two taps. You can also pause and skip songs by tapping on the right headphone.”

What are you waiting for? Grab a pair before they’re gone!

Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Image : Andrew Hayward

The 12.9” iPad Pro provides a lavish landscape for both consumption and creation, whether you use that huge, beautiful screen to watch videos and play games or perhaps sketch or lay down some beats. The 120Hz ProMotion display delivers smooth animations, plus this Pro model has Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the laptop-esque Magic Keyboard attachment.

Right now, you can save $50 on the base 128GB model and $100 off the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models from Amazon. The Wi-Fi + Cellular models see the same savings on the higher-capacity models, plus the Magic Keyboard is $100 off right now (full savings shown at checkout).

Aukey EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m currently testing many Aukey products and continue to be surprised by each item’s quality to value. Particularly with their wireless earbuds because you’d think with something so small, they’d look and sound cheap. But each pair turn out to be the farthest thing from that. The EP-T21 Wireless Earbuds are currently one of my favorites. This is the first time all the colors are on sale. The black and pink will run for $24 in this sale, while the green and blue will be $25 once you clip the coupon.

These are excellent replacement pairs that will probably become your mains pretty quickly. They paired faster than a Mpow pair that had been my go-tos up until now. Powerful sound for their size, and they really do hold that charge for five hours. The charging case too, which you’ll get about six charges out of before you’ll need to plug that in. So you’re looking at about thirty hours of playtime in total. The microphone is good for skypes/calls, and I’ve not had an issue hearing clearly who I was talking to. At 30% off, the EP-T21 earbuds are a wonderful addition to your rotation without having to splash the cash.

These will ship free for Prime members.

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?

Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nectium AA Batteries for just $15 when you use promo code KINJANECTIUM at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nectium’s alkaline type, for just $13 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you an 8-pack of AA batteries or AAA batteries for just over $4 each.

Up to 32% Off Razer Gaming Accessories Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Amazon currently has a big sale on Razer accessories running and it’s a perfect way to quite literally a way to light up your life. Look at all these glowing gamer accessories! For one, you’ve got Razer’s DeathAdder gaming mouse, which is a clean $50. Then, you’ve got plenty of chroma keyboards to choose from, like the Huntsman Elite for $150. But I’d like to draw your attention to the Tartarus V2, which is a little keypad that’s perfect for button mapping. That’s $55, so check it out if you’re as intrigued by it as I am. Otherwise, I’d recommend the Razer Kishi for $75, as it’s one of the best mobile controller systems on the market. There’s much more here, so peep it as you’re perusing the internet today.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Mystic Red) Image : Andrew Hayward

There are a lot of very obvious AirPods-inspired wireless earbuds out there right now, but Samsung’s recent Galaxy Buds Live are different: they look like lil’ beans that you pop into your ears. These aural legumes are plenty powerful, however, packing active noise cancellation and strong audio quality. And the shape actually works well, as Gizmodo reviewer Sam Rutherford described:

“The Galaxy Buds Live are quite comfortable, and when combined with their relatively petite dimensions and low profile, they are some of the most unobtrusive wireless headphones on the market. In fact, I’ve even fallen asleep while wearing them and they are right up there with the Pixel Buds as being one of the most comfortable earbuds in my ears. And when it comes to staying in place during exercise, even after a sweaty one-mile run, the Galaxy Beans never budged.”

Save $54 off the list price in Mystic Red at Amazon right now.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $22—$8 off the original retail price. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking, sunbathing in the backyard, or chilling around the house, this device is perfect for all seasons. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all of the barbecues you eventually have to make up for our lost pandemic year will be filled with dope music. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!

$100 Xbox Gift Card EMCETEB25 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $90" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Newegg, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code EMCETEB25 at checkout to get it for $90. A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $30 off $300 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.

$100 Xbox Gift Card Buy for $90 from Newegg

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months TWENTYSIXPLUS Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $26 after service fees from Eneba by using the code TWENTYSIXPLUS at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

PS Plus 12 Month Membership Buy for $26 from Eneba

Deals aren’t always about huge price cuts, folks. Sometimes it’s about special bundles that give you more bang for your buck. Buying a game for full price, but getting an extra reward is a thrill. In that respect, here’s the deal of the century: you can get two pairs of Mario socks when you buy Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury from Walmart. I know what you’re thinking. “I get two great 3D Mario platformers for the price of one and socks?” Hell yes, my bud. Just as this package contains two games, it also contains two pairs of socks. This is synergy. Wear Mario while you play Mario. I’m hog wild for these socks, baby. Let’sa go!

Power-A Joy-con Charging Dock Image : Giovanni Colantonio

There are tons of Switch accessories out there, from controllers to cases. One of our favorites is PowerA’s genius little joy-con charging dock. This handy little stand can charge up to four joy-cons at once, making it perfect for families who play games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe together. In general, if you’re someone who plays quite a bit of multiplayer on your Switch, the dock is one of the more must-own Switch accessories out there. With almost 7,000 Amazon reviews and a nearly five-star rating, you know you’ve got something good on your hands.

Bowser’s Castle Playset Image : Giovanni Colantonio

No matter how many times you defeat Bowser, he always seems to come back, doesn’t he? The guy just keeps building new castles and Mario just keeps breaking through their lax security systems and beating him to death. There has to be a better way. Now, there is. You can buy a Bowser’s castle playset for $30 today (clip the coupon to get the full discount) at Amazon. Once doing that, you will technically own his land, making you his landlord. That means that you can charge him an absurd amount of money for rent with no real rules stopping you from doing that. With no meaningful protection for renters in place, Bowser will be forced to move out. Frankly, it sucks! Anyway, this is a pretty cool playset filled with lots of little obstacles like firebars, so enjoy your new property.

Sea of Thieves (XBO) Screenshot : Microsoft

Arghh matey, I bring ye a deal. Come all ye deal-searchers and ... no, I’m not going to do this. I’m not going to write an entire post in pirate voice just because Sea of Thieves is on sale for $16. Nobody wants this. How many times do you think this writing schtick has been done since the pirate MMO launched back in 2018? I’m sure the joke has been done to death over the past three years as developer Rare has continued to support its game, making it one of the more creative and compelling live services offerings out right now. Unlike the game though, writing like a pirate would not be fun and cool. It would be played out and boring. How much would I have to write arghh and ye? It’s not worth it. Unlike Sea of Thieves. Which is worth the $16.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox) Screenshot : Microsoft

I hope you’re ready for a good cry, because Ori and the Will of the Wisps is $12 right now. Okay, that’s not the part that’s going to make you cry, unless you just love deals a lot. The game itself is extremely emotional with some genuinely tear-jerking story beats. If you’re not familiar with the original, Ori is a 2D platformer about a little creature frolicking through the woods (there’s a lot more lore than that, but I don’t have the time or space to get into it here). The sequel gives you a precious owl baby and proceeds to tear your heart out of your chest Mortal Kombat style in a quest to protect it. Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a gorgeous and slick platformer with satisfying mobility and a deeply affecting story, so don’t forget it as you finish going through your 2020 catch-up backlog.

March 10th is almost here and you know what that means. No, not that we’ve been living in isolation for a full year. I mean, that too, but something cheerier too. It’s almost Mario Day! And with Mario Day comes a good excuse to put a bunch of Mario games on sale, so why not? Walmart, Amazon, and Nintendo itself currently have a selection of Switch titles staring the aging plumber down to $39 that includes Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, and even Luigi’s Mansion 3. There’s even a slight discount on the newly released Super Mario Bros. 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and the soon to be murdered Super Mario 3D All-Stars. Like Mario, jump on in and step on some deals.

Super Mario LEGO Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, we can stop pretending. It’s just you and me here, and neither of us have to act cool. The Mario LEGO set? Actually kind of lit. The toys allow you to create physical Mario levels with interactive toys. I’m not too proud to admit it’s rad and if you aren’t either, know that it’s on sale for $48 today. The kit comes with 231 pieces, complete with warp pipes, an end level flag, question blocks, and more. Plus, you get a big LEGO of my boy Bowser Jr and a Mario toy that makes a gleeful noise when you stomp on his little head. Get it for your kids, get it for yourself, whatever, there’s no judgement here. Enjoy life, you do you, LEGOs are cool.

If you’re looking for the next big PS5 game to get excited about, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is almost here. The game finally has a June 11 release date, which means the long wait is almost over. If you’re looking to save some money on it, considering that next-gen games are $70, you can pre-order it from Target and save a little cash. Click the coupon under the price and it’ll take it down to $63. Yes, we know that some of you don’t agree with pre-ordering games. But for those who enjoy the franchise and plan on getting it in any case, the extra savings might help cushion that blow just a little.

Advertisement

It’s okay. It happens to the best of us. I won’t tell anyone; your secret is safe with me. I’m of course talking about the time you peed your pants playing Resident Evil 7. It’s really not your fault. It’s just one of the scariest horror games to come out in the past 10 years and it’s just bound to ruin your jeans. No shame. For those of you who have yet to experience the game, the gold edition $20 at best Buy today. That includes the full game, plus some extra DLC, so you really get your money’s worth in pant-pissing here. With Resident Evil Village on the horizon, it’s a good time to revisit its predecessor and steel your bladder.

Advertisement

PowerA Cuphead Nintendo Switch Controller Image : Giovanni Colantonio

How many controllers have you broken playing Cuphead? The devilishly difficult 2D game may look inviting with its old school cartoon art style, but it’s one of the toughest games around. It’s essentially a giant boss rush mode where you get killed over and over by sentient trains. It’s certainly not a game that’s friendly on the Nintendo Switch joy-cons, which you will surely smash against the nearest wall after dying to a pair of boxing frogs for the 300th time in a row. If you want a sturdier option, you can grab a PowerA Nintendo Switch controller with a special Cuphead theme for $37. This orange controller certainly pops with its orange paint job and cartoon doodles. It’s going to look very cool when it explodes as you crush it with your bare hands.

TaoTronics 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier KINJA038 Image : TaoTronics

Winter air can be rough on your sinuses, and I can always feel it when I wake up and realize I didn’t put on the humidifier overnight. If the dry air makes breathing rough for you during the cold months, especially if you’re inside with the heater on the majority of the time, a simple air humidifier can help.



TaoTronics’ 6L Warm and Cool Mist Humidifier is up for the task, holding a sizable amount of water and automatically maintaining a comfortable humidity level, as shown on the LED display. It also has a tray for essential oils, if you please, and promises whisper-quiet operation.

This 6L humidifier can handle larger spaces up to 753 square feet, and is currently discounted to $63 when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJA038 at checkout. That’s a $27 savings.

UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Grey Stars Image : Ignacia Fulcher

UGG is a brand that flies off the shelves once it’s on sale. This is a really great deal on their sheets, but you’re going to have to do a little work. There are eight colors still available in various sizes and at different prices. The best value of all of these seems to be the UGG Juvie Full Sheet Set in Grey Stars. These premium sheets are 50% off, and they’re made out of soft flannel and cotton. These are comfortable and chic. The grey stars are nice as they won’t clash with the decor you already have. But again, play around with the other options, and you might find a better fit for your bedroom, there are other styles at the same price. Buy quickly, though; these will all be gone very soon.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $39.

Teccpo Electric Screwdriver CIC7A3KN Image : Gabe Carey

No matter what you’re fixing up or putting together, there are few stumbling blocks more frustrating than realizing the hard way that your old manual screwdriver just won’t cut it. Ideally, you’d have a reliable arsenal of power tools at your disposal, but most smaller projects don’t require much more than an electric screwdriver like this one. Now 40% off using the promo code CIC7A3KN, you’ve probably never heard of Teccpo, but on Amazon, it’s a highly rated brand. Because sometimes you don’t need the best of the best, but rather something that’ll get the job done on a budget, the 45-piece set is an unbeatable value considering the price.

Advertisement

Essential Oil Diffuser Set Image : Sheilah Villari

You’ve probably heard of the benefits of aromatherapy or oil therapy. It’s an easy and holistic way to ease the body, mind, and soul. Today you can get in touch with your spirit and relax with this essential oil diffuser set for 74% off.

Pur Daily Care’s oil diffuser packs a punch for its size and will give you hours of glorious unwinding vibes and smells. There are also seven different lights calming lights to rotate through with optional timer settings. It’s got automatic shut-off, so no worries about accidentally leaving it on. There are four timer settings as well. Despite this diffuser’s power and range, it’s pretty compact, which makes it easy to move if you want to relocate it to another room for ultimate tranquility. You also get ten different essential oils to help you drift away. They are lavender, eucalyptus, tea tree oil, orange, peppermint, lemongrass, jasmine, nutmeg clove, and spearmint.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Ecovacs Deebot T8 ECOVACST8 Image : Andrew Hayward

If you need a bit of help around the home right now, a robot vacuum can cut down on dust and grime while saving you the hassle of regular sweeping and mopping. This Ecovacs Deebot T8 model is well equipped on both fronts, sucking up dust and cleaning the floor behind it while avoiding objects, mapping your space, and running for up to 180 minutes on a full charge.



Advertisement

Right now, you can save $100 off the list price at Amazon by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code ECOVACST8 at checkout. It has a stellar 4.4-star rating from Amazon customers, who praise its efficient cleaning and long battery life.

64-Pack: Daelman’s Stroopwafels Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Daelman’s. I got my first pack of these in a Try Treats box a few years ago, and they were amazing. This pack runs for $40 at Amazon, so this is a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry. Get $21 off while supplies last.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 120 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get eight boxes each of tasty and satisfying Dutch caramel. This is a classic soft, bendy, and traditional treat straight from Holland you won’t regret grabbing. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $5 too.

Powerbot R7040 Robot Vacuum Image : Sheilah Villari

Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling, mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets, a robot vac can be a real game-changer. Right now at Samsung, take $250 off the Powerbot R7040 Robot Vacuum and pass the buck of scrubbing surfaces onto it.

This smart vac can figure out what type of floors you have and automatically adjust to that area’s needs. This means it can handle wood, carpet, rugs, tile, and everything in between. Where this device really shines is in its suction power which is twenty times stronger than previous models. The R7040 can run-up to an hour on a single charge and is compatible with Alexa. With FullView 2.0 Sensors, this vacuum knows the best path and avoids obstacles like dog toys or sneakers. Through the app, you can see where your new robo maid has cleaned too. As it connects with Wi-Fi, you can control this little sucker remotely right from your phone. Take one thing off your list and let the R7040 Robot Vacuum worry about the dust and the dirt.

TaoTronics Massage Gun KINJAMAGI Image : Andrew Hayward

If your muscles are just as stressed as you are, grab a TaoTronics massage gun. Down to $70 with a coupon clip, you’ll have six gun attachments and 20 adjustable speeds to really get into the deep tissue of your legs, shoulders, and wherever else you’ve got a little tension.

All told, it’s $60 off the list price right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KINJAMAGI at checkout. It has a 4.8-star rating from 2,100+ reviews, too, so customers love the relief it brings.

Up to 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.

I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.

Soft Touch Crewneck Pullover Buy for $33 from JACHS NY

Free shipping on orders over $100.

ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Image : Andrew Hayward

If working from home is doing a number on your back—or seating pain is a sadly recurring feature, no matter where you are—then here’s a potential solution that can provide some relief.



ComfiLife’s gel-enhanced seat cushion has been dubbed the “Cadillac of coccyx cushions” by one Amazon reviewer, but it has received glowing endorsements from many more buyers: it has a 4.4-star rating from 46,000+ reviews.

This ergonomically-designed seat cushion is designed to reduce pressure on your tailbone while supporting recovery from various back conditions, plus it’s easily portable and has a non-slip rubber base. Snag the gray version at Amazon right now for 35% off the list price.

K-Swiss Women’s Court Casper Sneakers Image : Sheilah Villari

Nothing is classier or chicer than white sneakers. They look so sharp and elevate any outfit. The only downside is that they are so hard to keep clean. But hey, if you don’t spend too much on a good pair, you can’t get too mad. Take 40% off these slick K-Swiss Court Casper Sneakers and build your spring wardrobe around them.

K-Swiss is definitely a brand that knows what they’re doing with style and comfort. Sophisticated yet casual. The Court Capsers are made for every day and blend with any ensemble. Made from smooth leather and a breathable lining, your feet will be just as cozy as fancy. They are padded on the inside for a relaxed fit for all-day wear. These sneakers are lightweight to ensure a pleasant experience no matter what you do in them. And if you happen to get them dirty, just wipe them down.

20% off Sitewide WOMENDAY Image : Sweet Vibrations

Our pals at Sweet Vibrations aren’t done celebrating all the ladies just yet. Last night they announced a sitewide sale to honor all the lovely women in the world. Enjoy 20% off from the small lady-owned business; it just has to be over $16. If the code isn’t automatically added at check out you’ll just pop in WOMENDAY for the discount.

Sweet Vibes know what they are doing. These ladies are committed to making the best toys, and they’re really coming through in our time of need. The Charmed Wand is one of my favorites these days; it’s boss in every way. For its size, it’s surprisingly easy to hold and maneuver whichever way you want to let it drift over your parts. The curved tip is such a nice touch and gives it the edge over competing wands on the market. With four vibration options to choose between, this powerhouse can, fortunately, be contained should the highest be too intense. If invigorating performance is you crave, this is the wand for you. It’s a little extra, but hey, some days that’s exactly what you need.

Charmed Wand Buy for $36 from Sweet Vibrations

I’m a fan of any vibe that also looks like a joy-con. Kissed is definitely one of these. Because it’s designed in this way, it is easy to grip by you or your partner. It is also super cute with its soft little silicone fin that has a lot more power than you’d think. Made for targeted pleasure, you’ll certainly log some hours of playtime with it. It was really impressive given its size; there are five speeds and five vibe patterns. Kissed is waterproof, so the comfy grip will definitely come in handy. Expect about two hours of fun off of a single charge, but it’s easy to re-up with the USB cable. All Sweet Vibes toys come with a forever warranty, adorable packaging, and a clever user manual.

Kissed Buy for $40 from Sweet Vibrations

All orders are discreetly bundled and will ship for $7.

LifePro Deep Tissue Massager Image : Sheilah Villari

Massage guns are certainly an item that gets a lot of attention on our site. And given how stressful the year has been, it’s easy to understand why. One thing you don’t need to stress about is a good price on one of these. LifePro’s Deep Tissue Massager is one of the best and just the item you were looking for to ease the tension of a rough day, week, month, and/or year. Take $51 off of it and get to rolling out what ails you.

What sets the LifePro Deep Tissue Massager apart from others on the market is that it’s both powerful and quiet. There are five adjustable speeds depending on need or knead. Each has a specific target treatment for sore and/or tight muscles, and it comes with six massage heads. You can choose from round, flat, spinal, shovel, bullet, and absorber. It fits snuggly in the charging base, and you can use it for up to six hours on one charge. This massager is easy to operate with just a single-button control and comfortable to hold with the ergonomic handle. It comes with its own carrying case if you choose to take it with you on a trip. It did mention bringing it to the gym, but like, why? You do you, I guess. But it is ideal for warm-ups and cooldowns.

Naipo Mini Massage Gun 9CTLWKLI Image : Andrew Hayward

We regularly feature deals on Naipo’s full-sized massage gun, which gets snapped up en masse and has glowing reviews from Amazon customers, but now here’s a more compact alternative: the Naipo Mini Massage Gun.



As the name suggests, it’s a smaller version of the handheld percussion massager that provides sweet relief to your sore muscles, no matter where you are. It’s around the size of a smartphone and weighs less than a pound, with four swappable heads for different kinds of sensations. According to Naipo, it provides power comparable to the full-sized model despite the small size, up to 3,000rpm.



Right now, you can save nearly $41 off the list price by clipping the coupon on the page and using promo code 9CTLWKLI at checkout. Why wait? Blast away that soreness!

80% off Better Love Items GRLPWR Image : Ella Paradis

As we take the day to honor amazing women around the world and throughout history, you should take some time to honor yourself too. You’re doing amazing sweetie. It’s been a rough few months, and you’re still kicking butt. Give yourself a little reward and take 80% off any Better Love item at Ella Paradis for the rest of the day. Just remember to use the code GRLPWR.

I want to recommend my favorite toy from Better Love, the Rabbit Lily. Make no mistake; this vibe is extremely powerful for a traditional rabbit. The description says “no-frills” because yes, it’s basic. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t intense or can do all the things it should do. Better Love made a classic vibe with everything it needs to have. Dual motors, ten speed modes, and relatively quiet to boot. It’s a lot quieter than others I’ve had; I will say that. But it’s not silent by any means. This is waterproof and rechargeable; this is an old faithful product for me and an ever presence in my nightstand. Smooth soft silicone, easy to operate, and simple to clean. For $45, this is a great beginner toy if you’ve been curious about double stimulation. Ever the lowest setting will get you to where you want to go.

Free shipping on all orders over $50.

Better Love Rabbit Lily Buy for $45 from Ella Paradis

25% off Sitewide EROTICA Image : Adam & Eve

Whether you’re with someone(s) or not, you should take a day just for yourself. Adam & Eve is running a sale for some weekend fun. Take 25% off your goodie basket just use the code EROTICA. There so many products to pick from, so you’re sure to find just what you need.

Now, my favorite Jack Rabbit Signature Thrusting Rabbit rarely goes on sale but the code works with this. This vibe is possibly my gold standard now; I will judge all other toys against it. Honestly, most will be found lacking. The Thrusting Rabbit from Calexotics is just out of this world. It also arrives in this gorgeous white retro box. The silicone is plush and soothing. Each trust has perfect precision. There are three speeds, and it’s super easy to control with the buttons even in the most intense session. The little bunny ears have seven vibrations, and you can choose to use them or not. This vibe gives me some of the most robust experiences I’ve ever had with a toy. I’ve tested many of these for you all, so it’s not often I’m literally and figuratively shook. If you want to upgrade, this is the ultimate upgrade. I do recommend lube and going slow at first. I was not expecting this to be so powerful. Very pleasantly surprised though.

Speaking of lube, Wicked’s Aqua Waterbased Lubricant was included with a toy I reviewed last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is, hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero scent, and it lasts; oh boy, does it last. The best is it’s in a super discreet and all black bottle, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

You’ll also get free shipping.

FF Dot: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy Image : Giovanni Colantonio

We see a lot of video game art books, but they’re usually reserved for beautiful modern games. These tend to be full of elaborate concept art or breathtaking landscapes. This Final Fantasy art book is much different. FF Dot: The Pixel Art of Final Fantasy captures the sprite work from the old games, treating old-school sprites with the respect they deserve. For fans of retro gaming, it’s a 280 page treasure trove that celebrates limitation. You can grab a copy for just $14, so put this on your coffee table next to your Art of Last of Us Part II book and see which one your guests open first. I know which one I’d pick up.

The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

The Last of Us Part II may have been a divisive game in 2020, but it’s hard to deny that it’s a technical marvel. The environments are richly detailed and the game features some of the most impressive interior spaces to grace gaming. If you want to revisit the world of Last of Us 2 without the trauma, you can currently grab the game’s official art book for $45. It’s the deluxe edition as well, which includes the 200-page book, a slipcase, and a lovely lithograph. Perhaps the best way to experience the game is through its art book, filled with lovely images of scenic Wyoming.

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Aukey Smart Watch Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the pleasure of trying this out the last few days and can say it is, in fact, a great alternative to an Apple watch in many ways. If you don’t need many bells and whistles, the Aukey Smart Watch is a worthy entry into the category. It is currently 30% off and ready to make life a little easier.

The most significant feature I was impressed by is the battery. The company claims a twenty-day battery life. But even at that, I’m finding I only need to charge this once a week. Obviously, the less you have it sending alerts and doing extra work for you, the longer it’ll last. The display is vibrant, easy to read, and even looks a bit like that trendy watch all my friends have. It synched up with my phone seamlessly, and it was a breeze to get my texts sent too. This watch is compatible with Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, etc., so you can receive a variety of chat messages. Using this on runs and even just for errands was excellent to track steps, distance, and calories burnt. And if you are a super active person, there are twelve total modes for monitoring running, cycling, mountain climbing, to name a few. As with most of these, you can also look after your sleep patterns and real-time heart rate. And don’t worry about sweat ruining your pristine watch; it’s waterproof. Now the only very tiny grip is that everything reads in the metric system, so there’s a bit of a learning curve. I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far at how much this watch can do. It’s not elite, but it certainly deserves consideration if you’re looking for a low-budget option.