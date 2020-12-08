Tuesday's Best Deals: Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones, Tommy Hilfiger Bath Towels, Dell G3 Gaming Laptop, Cornbread CBD Holiday Survival Kit, Cuphead, and More

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones and Tommy Hilfiger bath towels lead Tuesday’s best deals.



Advertisement

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun. Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $350, but they’re down to just under $280 today. I’ve been testing them for the past couple days, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

Advertisement

Dell G3 Gaming Laptop 15.6" Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You’re probably not traveling anytime soon, but one day, you will again. When the day finally comes where you can get on a train or airplane again, you’ll want to be prepared for any long trip you have planned. That’s where something like a gaming laptop comes in handy. Right now, you can grab a Dell G3 $300 off, taking it down to $700. As far as laptops go, this one has some solid features for its price tag. It runs an Intel Core i5 processor and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card. The 16.5" full HD screen features a 120 Hz refresh rate, so there’s a fair amount of power here for graphics hounds. It’s also VR ready, which is less useful for portable reasons, unless you want to break out a Vive on an Amtrak. All things considered, it’s a solid entry level price point for anyone looking to add some more versatility to their PC gaming lives.

AUKEY LC-A3 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock KINJAWDI + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I may be new when it comes to wireless charging docks, but I do know a good, affordable product when I see one. For just $21 with the code KINJAWDI, you can charge your iPhone, headphones, and Apple Watch all at once with an Aukey 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock. You’ll be able to power up your phone to 10W, and your Apple Watch and headphones up to 5W. It’s backed by a USB-C wire to seamlessly and quickly boost your battery overnight. What are you waiting for?

Advertisement

Mophie Powerstation 10,000mAh Power Bank (2-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing these two Power Banks for $30.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times so having two means I can swap out each day. Have one charging while the other is out and about with me. Lightweight and is available in two color options (blue and deep blue still available) you’ll get up to 34 hours of extra power on the go. Charge up to two devices at once with the lightning cable for an iPhone and a USB-C port. You and can juice up a phone and/or a tablet or wireless headphones at the same time if need be. This pack comes with two guide books so if you are gifting one the recipient won’t be without a manual.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub KJF9AH26 + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $29 with promo code KJF9AH26 and a clipped coupon on the page. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, two USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!

Aukey 10000mAh Power Bank CXLVWP8Z Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey 10000mAh power bank for just $14. Just use the code CXLVWP8Z at checkout.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. This power bank is a great deal at 28% off. I personally like to have a power bank at all times because I hate the feeling of seeing that battery level on my phone go to red not knowing where and when I can charge it. This power bank is lightweight and you’ll get up to 3 extra charges on the go before you’ll need to plug it in and refuel. It takes about 4 hours to get to a full charge before you hit the road. Charge up to two devices at once with the USB-C ports. You and a pal can juice up your phones or if you need to charge a tablet or wireless headphones, it can all be done at the same time. This pack comes with a user manual and a 24-month AUKEYCARE Card.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a solid smart tv option, this TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV should get the job done. Down to $230, this television has built-in Roku, so you can watch all your favorite streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, and others straight out of the box.

It is also compatible with Alexa devices if you would like to be able to control it using voice commands. For this size and 4K, $230 is a great price. The sale ends Monday.

This deal was originally published in November 2020 and was updated with new information on 12/06/20.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You can get a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for just $175 today at Target. These headphones are noise-canceling, so you can block out the world and find your inner calm more easily.



They are available in four colors at this 50% off price right now: Matte Black, Shadow Gray, Sand Dune, and Forest Green. I like the classic black pair myself, but I also think the grey pair with gold and cream accents is pretty nice. If you like digi-camo print, the green or sand-colored options are for you!

Cuphead THEGAMEISVERYEASY Screenshot : Studio MDHR

Ah, Cuphead! The delightful cartoon platformer that pays tribute to 1930's animation with its one-of-a-kind visual style. It’s hard not to be absolutely charmed by this labor of love. Except, of course, after you have died for the 50th time against a stupid haunted train car or something. It’ll make you want to break your keyboard over someone’s head. God. If you’re a glutton for punishment, Eneba currently has the game on sale for $9 after you use the promo code THEGAMEISVERYEASY (real cheeky, folks). You’ll get a digital key for the game, so make sure to reinforce all your PC gear so it’ll at least bounce when you throw it across the room.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Logitech Lightsync Gaming Mouse Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Listen up, so called gamers. I see many of you out there claiming to be the ultimate game God. You say you have 400 hours in Stellaris or that your K/D is sitting pretty at 15.0 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That don’t impress-a me much. A TRUE gamer doesn’t need any of those meaningless accolades. All it takes to be a gamer is one thing: stuff that lights up. Yeah, that’s right. If your PC can’t flag down an airplane, are you really a gamer? Think about that, casual. In the meantime, check out this Logitech Lightsync gaming mouse, which is on sale for $15 at Amazon. It’s a precise mouse with all sorts of sensitivity customization options, but let’s cut to the chase: the sucker lights up. You can select between different color presets and animation options to make sure your mouse can be better seen from space. If you want to be considered a real gamer in God’s eyes, $15 is a small price to pay for entry to those great RGB gates.

Advertisement

B2G1 Next-Gen Games Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games aren’t cheap. With high-end games now hitting the $70 mark, three new games will run you over $200 normally. That makes the prospect of picking up a whole batch of games on a whim feel like less of an impulse buy and more of an investment. Best Buy is currently running one of the first big next-gen promotions, which should help alleviate that problem. The retailer is doing a buy two, get one free sale on select next-gen games, which includes a few big ones. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are part of the deal, while games that feature a free next-gen upgrade like Marvel’s Avengers are eligible too. Most importantly, the offer includes pre-orders of Cyberpunk 2077. So if you were planning on picking that up this week, you might want to bundle it up with a few games and pad out your library.

Advertisement

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off Switch Games Screenshot : Ubisoft

It’s time to give your Nintendo Switch some love. The portable console took a backseat to Sony and Microsoft this year as gamers fawned over the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Frankly, it’s jealous. Like an older sibling dealing with a new baby in the house, it wants you to pat attention to it. It’s out there drawing on your walls as a cry for help. Best Buy currently has a solution to this parental issue. When you buy select Nintendo Switch games, you’ll get another 50% off. The list of games includes first-party hits Super Mario Odyssey, recent releases like Immortals Fenyx Rising, and standout indies like Ori and the Wii of the Wisps. While it’s not a complete selection of games, there’s plenty to sort through here. I’m sure your Switch will thank you for it.

Advertisement

World of Warcraft 30-Day Time Card 30FOR10 Screenshot : Blizzard Entertainment

There’s a new World of Warcraft expansion out, so you know what that means. It’s time to hop back into the game, get obsessed with it for a full month, and then totally fall off of it. That’s the true experience of playing an ongoing game in 2020. If you’re trying to live that life, Eneba is offering a 30-day World of Warcraft time card for $10 when you use the code 30FOR10. That means you’ll have a whole month to check out the long-running MMO. The timing couldn’t be better with Shadowlands now out in the world. Pop in for a few weeks so you can form your own hot take on whether or not the DLC revives the game. Everyone’s got an opinion, so why not add your own to the mix?

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

Johnny Silverhand Figure Bundle Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Cyberpunk 2077 is out this week and there’s going to be a lot of merch available for those who are looking to go all out. I mean, what’s more punk than buying a lot of things, am I right? Today on GameStop, you can really get the hype train going by grabbing a 12" figure of Keanu Reeves himself, Mr. Johnny Silverhand. The $60 bundle comes with a base and a guitar, so you can display that sucker with pride. There a window box as well if you want to keep Keanu in mint condition. Let’s be honest, Keanu Reeves is the most exciting thing about this game, right? As far as I’m concerned, Cyberpunk 2077 is just a vessel that allows me to look at Keanu more. So let’s just cut the middle man and just go all in on Johnny Silverhand.

Sports gamers, it’s time to live it up a little. NBA 2K21 is currently more than half off at $30 for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Advertisement

EA Sports UFC 4 is also discounted by the same amount on Xbox One and on PlayStation 4. You never know when you’ll feel like kicking someone’s head in, so consider this an investment in future virtual stress relief.

Sorry football fans: Madden NFL 21 is a bit higher right now at $30 over at Walmart. That’s true for all physical, current-gen console copies, and you get a free upgrade for the PS5 if you buy the PlayStation 4 version and a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version if you buy it for Xbox One. There is a limited-time sale at GameStop, though, where you can get it for $25 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One— the catch is, you only get free shipping with orders over $35 at Gamestop.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 is also on sale right now, giving you an opportunity to score a gooooooooaaal for $25 just two months after launch. Of course, both titles are next-gen compatible.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier in October 2020 and was updated on 12/6/2020 with new information.



50% off Nintendo Switch Accessories | Best Buy Image : Best Buy

Did you just grab a Nintendo Switch during Black Friday weekend? Now it’s time to spoil it rotten with accessories. Best Buy is running a flash sale on Switch accessories where you can get a host of options 50% off. That includes carrying cases, charging docks, and more. I’m especially interested in this $5 travel stand, which is offers a better alternative than relying on the Switch’s flimsy kickstand when playing games in tabletop mode. This $7 ergonomic grip case stands out as well, making the Switch Lite’s joy-cons feel a bit more like a traditional controller. There’s a lot of fun options here that can accentuate your Switch lifestyle, so check it out and go crazy.

Advertisement

Select PlayStation 4 Hits | $10 | Best Buy

The PlayStation 5 is current-gen and PlayStation 4 is now retro gaming. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. Everyone who calls the PS5 next-gen is living in the past. It’s a new age and all of your favorite games from the past seven years are old now. If you want to go back and relive the good old days like a geezer, you’ve got a few ways to do it. You could grab a PS5 and subscribe to PS Plus to get access to most of the old-school system’s first-party library. But if you’re not ready to upgrade, Bst Buy has a handful of PlayStation 4 classics down to $10. That includes ancient games like God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Bloodborne. These games were practically around at the same time as the dinosaurs, so enjoy your un-ray-traced casual games, gramps. I’m living in the future and all I do is play Godfall 24/7 now.

Advertisement

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months JUSTBECAUSEPLUS Image : Giovanni Colantonio

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code JUSTBECAUSEPLUS at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Advertisement

Risk of Rain 2 GAMETILLXMAS Image : Gearbox Publishing

If you bought a bunch of games this past Blyber Weekend, you’re probably buried in a AAA backlog right about now. Not to throw another game on your pile, but Risk of Rain 2 is currently on sale at Eneba. You can grab the standout title for $9 with the promo code GAMETILLXMAS. Published by Gearbox, Risk of Rain 2 is a stylish roguelike shooter set on a planet full of aliens. The game features co-op multiplayer, so you and your friends can team up to escape the terror of space. With all of the glitzy, big-budget games that are taking up people’s attention right now, Risk of Rain 2 is a perfect change of pace for anyone looking to play something with a little more creative pizzazz.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

G/O Media may get a commission Risk of Rain 2 Buy for $9 from Eneba Use the promo code GAMETILLXMAS

Advertisement

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently $10 off at Walmart. That means you can grab PS5/Series X versions for $60 and PS4/Xbox One editions for $50. Here’s a bit of a PSA if you’re not sure which version to grab. You’ll be able to upgrade the PS4 version to the PS5 one, though it will cost you a fee and you’ll always need the disc in the console to access it (sorry, trade-in gang). You won’t be ale to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. Got it? With that out of the way, the PlayStation 5 version takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers to give each gun different feedback when firing. If nothing else, it’s a good way to test how that controller could change shooters this generation.

Advertisement

Well football fans, we’ve got another deflategate on our hands. No, Tom Brady isn’t stealing the air out of balls. This time, we’re talking about Madden NFL ‘21. This year’s football simulation is down to $25, which is surely below the legal limit as set by NFL guidelines, right? I am calling Roger Goodell as we speak and trying to make sure it will not play in this year’s Super Bowl. I am also going to ask him if he can quit his job, but that’s unrelated. For those who aren’t bothered by this scandal, you’ll get a free next-gen upgrade when you buy the PS4 and Xbox One versions, so the $25 price tag is an especially solid value. Go Pats.



Three Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Image : Microsoft

Advertisement

At this point, Microsoft’s sales on Xbox Game Pass have approached comedic levels. When the service was only $5 a month, it really seemed like an impossible steal. When Microsoft started doing $1 introductory offers, it became next to impossible to not check it out. Now Microsoft is approaching the point of parody. You can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1. That is not a joke, but boy howdy does it sound like one. Technically, you’re getting one month for $1 and two free months thrown in on top of that, which is just plain goofy. This deal is only valid for new subscribers, but that seems to include anyone who has just the PC or Console version and is looking to upgrade. I had an active PC subscription and was able to upgrade to Ultimate and get the savings. I truly don’t understand how any of this is sustainable, but my wallet isn’t complaining.

Gingerbread House Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

If you plan on staying home for the holidays, as you should be, maybe you need a festive activity to keep up the yuletide cheer alive. A Gingerbread House is as traditional as it comes and can be fun at any age. This one from Bed Bath & Beyond is just $10 unless you sign up for their membership then it’s just $8.

This is a great way to pass the time inside since so much outside is still closed or has major restrictions. Spend a cozy afternoon decorating and constructing this fine Gingerbread cottage. I like that it lists a 9-month shelf life so if for some reason you get wily in spring and want to make an Easter gingerbread mansion be my guest. This house will be about 12" long and 10" high so plenty of real estate to work with. Your decorating options are candy lights, large gumballs, mini jellies, and lots of edible multicolor beads. There’s premixed frosting with two different tips to help you keep it all together. Obviously, be as creative as you want and add your favorite treats or candies to it to really make it your own.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $19.

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

If you missed the last few towel deals we covered you’re in luck, but this one is going fast too. Use the code FRIEND and grab a Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towel for only $7. That’s over 60% off the original price.

Because this is such a great deal there are only three colors left in the 30" x 54" size. But if these are just extras then you might not mind them coming in red, blue, or black. These are uber soft and super absorbent, basically, the two things you look for in a big fluffy bath towel. They’re 100% cotton and machine washable. This deal is expected to run until December 22 unless they run out first. By the looks of things that’s highly likely so if you want them buy now.

Advertisement

Macy’s is now offering free shipping.

Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam 5B8SV2PD Image : Sheilah Villari

I know dash cams are popular for a number of reasons but never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant it helped him and the police see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. You can grab this Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam for $26 and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel. Just clip the coupon and use the code 5B8SV2PD.

The size allows you to be discreet about the positioning as this will fit perfectly behind the rear mirror. But given its size, it still produces sharp video and is about to capture a wide dynamic range of angles even at night. There is an emergency recording ability to it’ll automatically record any accidents and make sure they aren’t overwritten. It does this by using loop recording so unused footage is discarded first. There is an Aukey hardwire kit you can purchase if you want all-day monitoring. Other than that it’s easy to install and operate.

Advertisement

This will ship free for Prime members.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

You’ve already cleaned your home three times over with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs a lot of suction power for just $120.



Advertisement

Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Image : Nordic Ware

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Can you believe it’s already December? I still have barely processed March, let alone November. But regardless of how we feel about it, the holiday season is here.



Advertisement

You can mark “decorate house” off your holiday to-do list in a minute with a deal right now on Christmas greenery at Bed Bath & Beyond. You can snag these two 4-foot pre-lit porch trees for just $50 right now, a 28% discount. If you’re a Beyond Plus member, you can get them for just $40! More info on that program is right here.

If you want even more to work with, this six-piece set of pre-lit greenery is 30% off. That brings it to $70, which gets you two porch trees, a wreath, a hanger, and two garlands. Beyond Plus members get this set for just $56!

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6 Qt Pressure Cooker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

You’ve got enough on your plate right now. Why not make dinner one less thing to worry about by investing in a convenient set-it-and-forget-it cooking device? Enter the Instant Pot Duo Nova. More than just a pressure cooker, this 7-in-1 appliance can slowly or quickly get dinner on the table with its ability to also cook rice, steam foods, saute, warm dishes, and even make yogurt!



Normally $100, you can snag the Instant Pot Duo Nova for 40% off right now, just $60. This handy cooking device seriously does it all, so don’t miss out!

I don’t know about your nightly routine, but for me filling my humidifier is one of the last things I usually do. Too often, I crawl into bed and only remember that I haven’t filled up this all-too crucial device to avoid dry winter skin once I’m all settled in and comfortable. It just feels like too much of a hassle at that point!

Advertisement

Well, one of these humidifiers will make this experience a little less of a pain in the future. This Nulaxy humidifier takes a whopping 4.5 liters, so you don’t have to fill it as often. Even better, it fills right from the top so you can fill it with much more ease than a standard model, for only $40.

If forgetting to switch the humidifier on is your issue, this TaoTronics model you can control via your smartphone is also $40 when you clip the $5 off coupon on Amazon. Since it’s wifi-enabled, you can even control this humidifier with Amazon Alexa voice controls once you set it up! This tank is 4 liters, so you shouldn’t have to fill it too often either.

Go ahead and grab one of these humidifiers while they’re at a great price— your hydrated skin will thank you later!

Advertisement

6 Ft Flocked Snow Christmas Tree KINGSOMV73 Image : Sheilah Villari

Christmas snow is a sight to behold and I’m lucky enough to grow up with a northern family so I got lots of it over the years. Bring some of that winter charm to your home and your tree this season with a 6 foot flocked snow Christmas tree. It’s 30% off and is definitely a nice twist to the traditional artificial tree. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINGSOMV73 to get it for just $52.

These faux snow leaves and branches are a fun touch especially if you live in a place where holiday snow just never happens. The flocking is tightly fastened to the branches so no worries about it falling off and making a mess. This tree comes in three sections making it easy to put up and take down. This also means it’s simple to store. It’s a good size and definitely fills out once you have the branches properly fluffed. As with most of these trees, it is made of eco-friendly high-quality PVC material. It comes with a sturdy metal base with a plastic bottom to protect wood floors. This is a unique tree at a great price so I’m sure it won’t last long.

This tree will ship for free.

Advertisement

Incase EO Hardshell Roller Image : Jordan McMahon

There aren’t many good reasons to travel right now, but it’s still good to have a bag that’ll keep your laptop safe while you lug it around. It doesn’t have to just be for travel, either; maybe you just wanna roll over to the park for a few hours of writing outside the confines of your quarantined home. Whatever your needs may be, Incase’s EO hardshell roller bag, which works as both a laptop bag and a carry-on suitcase, is down 76% to $55 at Adorama today. Even if you don’t plan on hopping on a plane anytime soon (which, you know, don’t), you can still carry all you need a couple of hours away from home.

Hey toolheads—no, I’m not talking about fans of the band Tool (though I imagine there’s some overlap), I’m talking to the people who love power tools and can’t get enough of ‘em—Home Depot’s got a throuple of Milwaukee bundles on sale! Save $140 on the M12 12-volt lithium-ion cordless combo kit that squeezes a drill/driver, impact driver, Hackzall, rotary tool, three batteries, a tool bag, and a charger all into one box. Up your DIY game to 20,000 OPM with an M12 multi-tool kit for $99, impact driver, battery, and charger included. And last but not least, strip 50% off a ratchet and screwdriver combo kit, complete with a battery and charger.



Advertisement

Part of the M12 family of tools, all three of these sets are compatible with one another’s batteries and accessories and highly reviewed to boot. Of the trio, you’ll get the deepest savings from the 12-volt cordless combo tool kit, which normally runs $339, and includes most of the things you’d need to get started on your next DIY project. Wield a Hackzall that can cut through lumber, then sand down the edges with the enclosed rotary tool. Power through even the toughest screw with a power drill and driver. And if that doesn’t do the trick, the impact driver probably will. Unbound by oppressive cables, pull the trigger on your next cordless power tool purchase while supplies last.

7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree KINGSO456G Image : Sheilah Villari

Here is another Christmas tree deal. These have been huge drivers on the site, almost like you need them for something soon. All jokes aside this is a beautiful artificial tree that is currently 30% off. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINGSO456G on this 7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree.



Advertisement

This is a chonky tall tree will surely be a show stopper once you adorn it with your beloved ornaments. With 1,300 spines and a sturdy and stable metal base, the spruce looks like the real thing without the hassle of falling needles. As with most of these new trees, it’s made of an eco-friendly PVC material. It’s easy to set up, take down, and store. Fluff those branches for the fullest look and get to decorating.

This tree will ship for free.

Secura Air Mattress Image : Sheilah Villari

If things get a little better next year maybe, just maybe you’ll have friends and family visit you. Having enough room for houseguests is number one when hosting and sometimes that means turning to a reliable way to do so. This Secura Air Mattress is 34% off and is just that item. Grab this one now and always be prepared for a pal or sibling who needs to crash with you.

Advertisement

This air mattress is flocked on the top and sides which is such a fun soft material. They make Calico Critters out of that! Durable PVC was used to construct this eco-friendly, puncture-proof, and water-resistant matress. It’s got a Suregrip bottom so no worries about sliding around at night. The built-in air pump is efficient so you’ll have this mattress fully inflated in just 3-5 minutes. That being said it also takes about that time to get all the air out. The mattress measures 80" x 60" x 20" which means two adults will easily fit on this. It’s basically a queen size. All in all, it’s pretty comfy for an air mattress that won’t lose air while you slumber.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers a free sample of their offerings, i.e., one whole bag, no promo code required. On top of that, exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at up to a $55 discount. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



Advertisement

With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

G/O Media may get a commission Your First Bag Free + up to $55 off Gift Subscriptions

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 07/15/2020 and updated with new information on 11/29/2020.

Until December 12 take 20% off any item at Ulta with the code 851703. There’s a lot of really great affordable things to pick from so it can be a bit daunting. Don’t worry we’ll help narrow it down for you. We’ve covered tons of killer brands and deals currently at Ulta so today let’s highlight the new palettes from Colourpop that just dropped.

Last week Colourpop did another collab with Hello Kitty. I was a huge fan of the first collection they put out and thought they had a really nice array of colors and tones for all completions. This one is just as adorable and beautifully made. The Hello Kitty Snow Much Fun Eyeshadow Palette arrived just in time for the holidays. This 9-pan palette brings the chilly hues of the season in 3 color stories. Mix and match mattes and glitters for the puurrrfect winter look.

Advertisement

If you didn’t get your hands on The Child palette in the first release it’s back! Correctly named the ‘cutest in the galaxy,’ this is another 9-pan monochromatic pallette in stunning olive green. At first, I thought I was going to hate the colors since they aren’t shades I normally wear but I’ve grown to love. The mattes and metallics blend smoothly and easily. As with all Colourpop shadows, they’re creamy and highly pigmented. Neutrals, golds, and greens will make you a rebel princess in no time.

G/O Media may get a commission The Child Eyeshadow Palette Buy for $13 from Ulta Use the promo code 851703

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Advertisement

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 50% off all products with the code KINJA50.



If you’re not sure where to start, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. It claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA certified whole plant organic.



And if you’re stressed out from the holidays, you can grab a Holiday Survival Kit, only $53 after discount that can chill you the hell out so you can spend time with family, together or apart.

You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25MG CBD per milliliter) for $32 after discount. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50MG per milliliter in a larger bottle for $82 after discount.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

G/O Media may get a commission Holiday Survival Kit Buy for $53 from Cornbread Hemp Use the promo code KINJA50

Advertisement

Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings Image : Sheilah Villari

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend you should let these ones be your new BFF because they are 82% off. These Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings are just $50 and an amazing treat for yourself. It’s been an awful year and you deserve something pretty. And what’s the prettiest? Diamonds.

Advertisement

These aren’t too flashy that you can’t just wear them all the time. They’ll add just a little elegance to each day. These are 1/10 carat diamond earrings set in sterling silver with a post back closure. The diamond color rating is between I and J and the clarity is I3. These come in a beautiful Macy’s gift box so even if you buy them for yourself it will feel special.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

3-Pc. Clinique Hydration Set FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

With the winter weather blasting fridged air in your face or just dealing with cool temps can do a number on your skin, especially your face. Protecting it as best you can is key and this Hydration Set from Clinique can certainly help. Use the code FRIEND and take a total of 40% off.

Advertisement

This set is made to put moisture back in and keep it there. This works for all skin types who want to protect and give a boost of hydration. When your skin is perfectly hydrated it looks refreshed, glowing, and plump. This set contains a Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate, a Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, and a Moisture Surge Eye Hydro-Filler Concentrate. Each of these is designed to infuse your skin with hours of hydration while nourishing it with antioxidants. Tighten, brighten, and get that dewy rejuvenated look in just a few days of use. No harmful elements like parabens, phthalates, or fragrance in these. Nothing harsh to keep your face happy and healthy.

This item will ship for free.

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

Advertisement

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Mario Badescu Face Spray Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Sometimes we need a refresher. Well, for a low $6 you can try Mario Badescu Face Spray. Made with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it’s a great midday skincare pick-me-up, especially if your skin is on the dry side. It moisturizes your face while also cutting excess oil like a toner, and it’s super affordable. It honestly sells itself.

Advertisement

Madeca Derma 10-Pack 100% Cotton Sheet Masks Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Is your skin still adapting to wearing masks or to the drier air from the changing of the season? Soothe any stressful skin woes with these skin-nourishing Korean beauty Madeca Derma sheet masks , only $12 for a 10-pack when you clip the 30% off coupon on Amazon (it’s just below the price).



These pure cotton sheet masks are super hydrating and soothing with centella asiatica, niacinamide, adenosine, caffeine, white asparagus, allantoin, l-fucose, and red algae. Pair it with a $7 jade roller for a lovely at-home spa experience. While you’re at it, you might want to consider snagging a $40 humidifier to give your skin a double-boost of moisture.

Advertisement

Some other Madeca Derma products also have clippable coupons on Amazon today, so you can get your whole skincare routine covered at a great price! Snag soothing serum for 40% off ($22) or hydrating cream for only $21 (with 30% off coupon).

To complete your set, you can get the sleeping pack for just $20 with a 30% off coupon. Remember that the coupon can be clipped just below the price!

Advertisement

It’s not clear how long these coupons will be available, so what are you waiting for? Why not treat your skin to some much-needed self-care today?

Ulta’s Beauty Box: Glitz Edition is one of the company’s best sellers and is a favorite among makeup aficionados. It’s currently $10 off and is filled with shadows, blushes, glosses, and anything you could need all valued at $172. This time they are offering the box in light pink instead of gold.



This is a 49-piece kit, the case is reusable, and it’s easy to travel with. All the makeup within is cruelty-free and top quality. Here is what you’ll get: 30 eyeshadows, four blushes, four highlighters, two bronzers, two lip glosses, two sheer lip glosses, two eyeliner pencils, eyeshadow primer, brow gel, and an eyeshadow/blush brush. All of this makeup is highly pigmented, blendable, and made to create looks that will carry you through the day or night.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Bésame Classic Color Lipstick Image : Sheilah Villari

Bésame is a leader in vintage replication of beauty products. Their crowning glory is the lipstick line that’s meticulously researched and gorgeously crafted. Well, all of their products are but it started with lipstick. There are four shades on sale for just $15, that’s about 40% off a regular tube.



These colors are long-wearing and I rarely have to reapply when I’m out during the day. Each hue is highly pigmented and non-drying. I’ve never had an issue with these even with then having a semi-matte finish. I’ve loved every shade in the classic color line so it’s hard to have a preference but one of my favorite everyday tints is American Beauty, a tone from 1945. The company’s signature Bésame Red is based on a color from 1920, Red Hot is from 1959 (based on a Marilyn Monroe shade), and Cherry Red is from 1935. I stand by this lipstick and this brand as the best I’ve ever had. My only problem is picking which one I want to wear day to day. This is a great way to see which shade might be for you and give you some nostalgic feels. If you’ve ever aspired to be a vintage babe Bésame is your gateway.

Advertisement

Ibanez AEG50N Acoustic Electric Guitar Graphic : Gabe Carey

Take it from me, someone who occasionally gets drunk and starts playing the same three chords repeatedly before ultimately putting it back on the wall and watching old NPR Tiny Desk videos of people who don’t suck at guitar: there’s no better time than like the present to learn a musical instrument. And this Ibanez acoustic electric guitar seems like a good place to start for a reasonable price, $300 at Adorama, down 33% from the sticker tag. Because it’s an acoustic electric, the AEG50N comes with a built-on preamp, complete with an LCD tuner, two control knobs, volume, and shape. Hook it up to an amp and annoy your lousy neighbors by putting on your own personal garage show.



The Japanese brand has quite the reputation among musicians. While I wasn’t able to find a review of this exact model, Guitar Society called the similar, albeit analog acoustic, Ibanez AC240's sound “warm, detailed, and defined” in its roundup of the best Ibanez guitars. Because you’re buying from Adorama, you’ll also get the option of 6-month financing, in case you can’t afford or don’t want to pay upfront. You can purchase extended warranties starting at $69, but considering the manufacturer’s warranty lasts a lifetime, I’m not sure it’s necessary. And yeah, I know it’s actually $300 and not $299 but the headline doesn’t rhyme otherwise. If there’s one thing I know about success in music, it’s the importance of rhyming over literally everything else.

Advertisement

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $59 and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is just $28. Don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

Advertisement

TECH

GAMING