A Qi charging pad, Ninja Smart Blender, and a warm water bidet lead off Tuesday’s best deals.

There’s no such thing as owning too many Qi chargers, so set up another one in your house or on your desk for just $10 with promo code KINJAHTY. This model will charge compatible Android phones at 10W, though iPhones will be limited to the standard 5W.

At first glance, Anker’s SoundCore Spirits look a lot like the reader-favorite SoundBuds Slims, but they do have a few key upgrades. The big one is IPX7 water resistance, plus added sweat-countering measures from Anker that make them ideal for working out, especially compared to the IPX5-rated Slims. They also last a bit longer with an eight hour battery (vs. seven), include a built-in cord shortener, and should have a bit more bass as well.



The SoundCore Spirits have sold for $30-$40 since they launched last year, but today, they’re just $24, no promo code required.

Photo: Massdrop

Alright, we found it. The most adorable piece of nerdy gadgetry in existence. It’s a tiny little two-key keyboard kit that you can use for programmable macros, now only $19 at Massdrop. It has customizable RGB lighting, and most importantly, allows you to swap in whatever mechanical key switches and key caps you want.



Note: It doesn’t actually come with switches or keycaps, you’ll need to provide your own. I told you it was nerdy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $17 right now. That’s not quite as cheap as the short-lived $15 deal we saw over the holidays, but it’s still a solid value.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s new SmartCharge F3 is a Bluetooth FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice (it can even scan to tell you the best option), giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get a high speed USB charging port with Quick Charge 3.0.



We’ve seen plenty of products that do this before, but the SmartCharge has one more trick up its sleeve: a car finder. Once you turn off your car and Bluetooth disconnects, the Roav app will drop a pin on a map, and help you find your vehicle later. You probably don’t need that feature very often, but it could come in handy on confusing city streets, or sprawling stadium parking lots.

At just $13 (with promo code RKK2ZO7F), it’s no surprise that this 10,000mAh battery pack doesn’t include USB-C Power Delivery. But still, its USB-C in/out port is great for recharging the battery if you don’t want to pack a microUSB cable any more, and it gives you one extra option for charging your gadgets as well, even if it is limited to a modest 15W. $13 is an almost unheard of price for any 10,000mAh battery pack, USB-C or not, so go ahead and add it to your collection.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Shopping for a mechanical keyboard is tough. It’s difficult to grasp exactly what “clickiness” you’re into when all you have is a description on a website. That’s where the Griarrac Cherry MX Switch Tester comes in handy.



This nifty $16 tool gives you a tactile understanding of what it feels like to press on each Cherry MX switch. This purchase would ultimately remove the guess work from shopping for a keyboard, but when some mechanical models cost upwards of $150 it’s a worthy investment. (Hell, it might even help you decide which of our reader’s picks you should buy.)

It doubles as a weird fidget toy, too, if that’s your thing. But you’ll find plenty of use for this, if you’re the type to evangelize mechanical keyboards—I know I am.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Graphic: Razer

Most gaming mice look like futuristic EMP grenades or snacks for Optimus Prime, but Razer’s DeathAdder series is appealing because it keeps things clean and simple.



The DeathAdder Elite raises the bar with a truly ridiculous 16,000 DPI sensor, Omron mechanical switches, full RGB backlighting, and every other feature you could want, and you can order it from Amazon for $40 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Twelve South makes some of the most beautifully designed Apple accessories around. And today a few of them are marked down on Amazon.



The prices on the PlugBug Duo, Twelve South BookBook V2 for MacBook, and BackPack are the best we’ve ever seen. While the rest are a few bucks shy off the lowest prices.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever want to watch TV, and loud movies in particular, without disturbing your neighbors, your kids, or your sleeping partner two feet away from you, you want a pair of RF headphones. Yes, not Bluetooth...RF.

Sennheiser makes some of the most popular and best-reviewed models out there, and their entry level RS 165s are on sale for $144 today on Amazon, the best price since 2016. These don’t support virtual surround sound like the 175s, but they’ll still sound terrific, and once you get them set up, they’ll be perfectly synced up with the video on your TV, with none of the lag you can get with Bluetooth.

Needless to say, if your partner’s video games and explosion-y action movies keep you awake at night, this would be an amazing (if slightly passive aggressive) gift.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

With no moving parts, IP55 water and dust resistance, and 550MB/s read speeds, SanDisk’s Extreme portable SSD is one of the fastest and most secure ways to move large amounts of data back and forth. At $180, the 1TB model is certainly an investment, but that’s the best price we’ve ever seen, matching the deal around Black Friday.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

As far as affordable, sub-$1,000 gaming laptops are concerned, this 15.6" HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop is a steal. At Walmart, $800 gets you an Intel Core i7 processor, a GTX 1060, 1TB HDD, 16GB Optane memory and 8GB SDRAM.



Of course, I recommend you swap out that HDD for an SSD, to maximize your performance. (Of course, you could just go with this cheaper Dell unit with an SSD but a weaker graphics card for $20 less.)

Photo: Amazon

At $23 (with promo code 1549VL86), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set).



The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as five different devices (four AC outlets, and the USB ports as a group) , all of which you can name, schedule, connect to your favorite voice assistant, and control from anywhere.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ninja makes our readers’ favorite affordable blender, and today, you can get the company’s sleek new smart model for just $66 after clipping the 5% coupon, which is actually cheaper than Black Friday.



You’re probably saying to yourself, “why does a blender need a touchscreen, this is stupid, you’re stupid, I’m glad Hulk Hogan body slammed you.” But think about it for a second. Blenders are inherently messy. Your concoctions will inevitably spill, drip, and splatter, and even in small quantities, that can make the base of the blender sticky and gross. Wouldn’t it be easier to wipe down a flat pane of glass than to meticulously polish a bunch of buttons and switches and knobs?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are $20 bidets, and bidets that cost as much as a mortgage payment, but today’s deal seems to strike a great balance between the two in terms of features, but with a price much closer to the former than the latter.



This model from Superior Bidet has two features that you won’t find on the cheapest alternatives: Dual nozzles for optional feminine cleaning, and adjustable water temperature. To get the latter, you’ll need to run a skinny hose that connects under your bathroom sink to your hot water, but your undercarriage will appreciate the effort, especially this time of year.

It doesn’t have electronic controls or an automatic deodorizer, but for a perfectly reasonable $40, it’s tough to complain. In fact, this is the most affordable bidet we’ve ever seen with hot water support. Just be sure to use code 43OFFSUPBID at checkout to get it for the best price ever.

Photo: Amazon

For some, a humidifier in winter isn’t an option — it’s a necessity. (I swear, every night I forget to turn mine on, I wake up with a scarily dry throat and parched skin.) At $25 with promo code KINJAVEQ, this TaoTronics Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier is an affordable, yet reliable option for adding some moisture to your air.



It’s ultra quiet, and has two adjustable nozzles for better vapor distribution throughout the room. Plus, it’s not mammoth in size, but just big enough to last through the night. Get one — or several — for your home and/or office and finally breathe a big sigh of relief.

Photo: Amazon

Amazing Grass’s superfood organic powder has insanely good reviews, and each serving includes three or more servings of greens, fruits and vegetables that you can mix into just about anything. Today only, you can save on the popular powder, the inexpensive tablets, and also the company’s sweet berry antioxidant formula. Eating more veggies in 2019 just got easier.

Just remember that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these prices will be gone at the end of the day, if they don’t sell out early.

Photo: Amazon

Update: So the original deal I wrote about sold out, but there’s a silver lining! There’s an updated model with an even lower price. Sadly it’s just an add-on, but I’m sure you can find something else worthwhile on Amazon today. (Qi chargers anyone?)

If you’re anything like me, you’ve wasted your share of fresh herbs. In my defense, how many meals am I going make with parsley in in one week? Luckily, there’s the $19 Prepara PP01-HS100 Herb Savor.



This nifty little gadget promises to “triple the life of your fresh herbs,” making them last about three weeks. These BPA-free containers can house most fresh herbs, including basil, cilantro, mint, parsley, chives, rosemary, oregano, thyme, and dill. It’ll also stand vertically to save you space.

This current price is a few bucks shy of the best price we saw last year, but, heck, if you’re tired of seeing your herbs spoil, it’s a good time to invest.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Keep your drinks cold with one of these two discounted travel mugs. On top of being $3 to $6 less than usual, the Contigo brand is beloved by many of our readers because of their leak-proof seal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know the holidays are over, but holiday candle season never has to end if you don’t want it to. This week, Yankee Candle is blowing out small tumbler candles (35-55 hours of burn time) for just $5 each, including (but not limited to) the ever-popular fall and Christmas scents. Shipping is $6, or free if you spend $100, so stock up.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Standing drying racks are a laundry room eye sore — and draping moist delicates all over your furniture and floors is even worse. That’s where this aesthetically pleasing Whitmor Wall Mounted Drying Rack comes in, and today, it’s cheaper than we’ve ever seen before and on sale with a 5% off coupon.

The moisture-resistant wood frame can be easily mounted on some empty wall space, and it features three adjustable height levels. Once everything’s dry the rack can be folded back up into the wall, and not look totally offensive. Get one for your laundry room before this deal runs dry.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You should have a smoke and carbon monoxide detector on every level of your house, and in every bedroom, and this First Alert combines both into a single product for just $36, the best price since last summer. Do a mental audit of where all of your detectors are, and take advantage of this deal to fill in any gaps.



Most impressively of all, while it’s not truly a “smart” alarm like a Nest Protect, it does connect wirelessly to other First Alert alarms throughout your home to create a safety web. If one alarm goes off, they’ll all go off, and a voice will tell you where the danger lies.

Photo: Amazon

Your kitchen can never have enough mixing bowls, and this set of four from KitchenAid is a steal at just $9 today. They even have lids, meaning you can use them as leftover containers, or keep various ingredients fresher until you’re ready to cook.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Contigo makes our readers’ favorite travel mug, but the brand also knows its way around a water bottle. This 24-ounce Contigo Cortland features the same spill-proof, leak-proof Autoseal lid as the beloved mug, and today, it’s just $7 in this grayed jade hue. It’s a deal that will have thirsty bargain hunters sipping on savings.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

You won’t have to fork over tons of dough to get this innovation in cookie baking technology: The Wilton Cookie Press is just $17, and it promises to make boring round cookies obsolete.



The press, which can most accurately be described as a cookie dough gun, comes with 12 discs featuring different design options. Simply load up the barrel with dough, squeeze the trigger, and shoot out cookies in various delightful shapes directly onto the baking sheet. It’s a sweet deal that smart cookies should pull the trigger on now.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning, tilting, and motion tracking 1080p model for $41.

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It would take more than foil to, well, foil my drinking plans. But it is admittedly annoying to have to pick away at the foil that covers some wine corks by hand. It seems, however, that this relatively minor issue can be solved with this handy wine foil cutter, now on sale for just $7, when you apply the 10% off coupon. Just place the cutter on top of the wine bottle, squeeze, and twist, and that wine is ready for uncorking. Because nothing should stand between you and your glass of pinot.



Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud. If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s new Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $126 (down from the usual $170).

The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.

Photo: Amazon

Even if you don’t do much DIY work around the house, a stud finder is worth keeping in every toolbox, and this one is just $13 today with promo code X34JSZM5 (the ensuing dad jokes, however, are free). It even has separate modes for finding studs, pipes, and live electrical wires.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Are you still storing your spaghetti in the cardboard box it’s sold in? I am, but now I see the error in my ways, thanks to this $20 four-piece set of stainless steel and glass canisters. The airtight jars keep your food fresh for longer and safe from any household pests, not to mention they really class up the inside of your cabinets. Save a few bucks on the set today, since adulthood is, apparently, transferring all your dry foods to designated containers.



At $75, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not? Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Krud Kutter is an invaluable tool in your kitchen cleaning arsenal, especially for your largest messes, and $6 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on a bottle. Don’t let Jolie Kerr down by missing this deal.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

My niece Isla is the cutest thing in the world. She’d probably look super adorable in this booster seat. Man, I hope she loves soup dumplings as much as I do.



Oh... right, the thing. So, this model promises to strap in easily and securely to most dining & kitchen chairs and its feeding tray dishwasher-safe. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular booster seat.

Image: Anthropologie

Whenever I walk into an Anthropologie, I realize that my apartment is all wrong because it is not completely filled with all the cool, rustic, yet somehow also glamorous furnishings that the store has to offer. But if there were ever a day to makeover your home — and by extension, your life — it would be today, because Anthropologie is taking 25% off furniture, and select bedding, bath, and decor.

You could do something as big as purchasing a new couch, as medium as gracing your floor with a new rug, or as subtle as replacing your knobs with hipster-cool hardware. But whatever you do, don’t miss this deal; speaking from experience here, I have an Anthropologie duvet cover, and I love it more than some of my blood relatives.

Blackbeard Armada Nonstick Cookware | Kickstarter

I’ve never been a huge fan of nonstick pans—why buy a pan that will wear out in a couple of years when cast iron or stainless steel will last forever?—but they certainly have their uses for certain kinds of foods, and Blackbeard’s pans are some of the best I’ve ever tried.

Image: Kickstarter

Designed with the help of Michelin-starred chefs, Blackbeard pans combine a tri-ply steel-aluminum-steel construction with a totally unique nonstick cooking surface. A a thin mesh of steel dimples and honeycombs prevents metal utensils from directly scratching the nonstick surface, which Blackbeard claims more than doubles the pan’s lifespan.

They sent me a frying pan to try out, and naturally, I went straight to frying eggs. While the metal mesh did seem to grab onto the whites a bit more than you’d expect in a regular nonstick pan, they still flipped with ease, leaving only a few charred bits behind that wiped right off with a paper towel. On the continuum of cooking on a steel pan vs. cooking on a pure nonstick, the surface behaved much more like the latter, while the pan seemed to heat up nearly as quickly and evenly as my beloved All-Clad.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

The company’s first pan was a Kickstarter hit, and is already in backers’ hands. But now, they’re back with the Blackbeard “Armada,” a full line of pans for every type of meal. You can buy one, or buy them all, and you’ll be saving a bunch compared to their expected MSRP once they release this summer.

Only luddites use tape measures anymore. This laser distance measurer takes instant distance readings of up to 196', and includes several built-in area calculation functions, in case you’re a little rusty on your middle school geometry. Get it for just $26 with promo code O3JTOPJ7.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

As the old slogan goes, have a Coca-Cola Glass Collector’s Set from Walmart! While there’s no actual Coke included in this giftable set, there are a few collectable glasses and Coca-Cola-themed coasters, making for a nice Americana-esque piece of nostalgia to display for just $10. There are also pretzels, and no one will ever know why.



Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through the holidays.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

New year, new J.Crew. Kick off 2019 by filling your closet with on-sale clothes for men, women and kids from the retailer for an extra 50% off, today only. Use promo code BIGGERSALE to score the savings, but beware: This promotion only applies to final sale styles, so just be certain about your purchase before you checkout.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

American Eagle has a deal that will make your spirits soar: Their clearance section is 60% off, which means prices on a load of sweaters, button-up shirts and flannels, and other cold weather styles and accessories for men and women have plummeted. In fact, a majority of the items are under $20, so use your eagle eyes to pick out your favorites before this sale leaves the nest for good.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s not like there was anything wrong with the old routine of washing your face, but wouldn’t it be so much better with a cleanser that warms up as you use it? This Boscia Detoxifying Black Cleanser does exactly that, and today, it’s half off at Ulta. The warmth created on contact helps open up your pores, so activated charcoal can suck impurities out, while vitamin C helps refine your skin’s texture. This hot deal will only last a day, though, so get yours before this stock gets cleaned out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Here’s a deal that can only be described as super: Today, tons of men’s and women’s apparel is up to 50% off at Superdry. The brand is well-known for their range of high-quality items, but pay special attention to the discounted jackets and coats. Those, plus knowledge of all money you’re saving, will keep you feeling warm and cozy all winter long.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom Rack is watching over us all with its latest flash event on all things AllSaints. For two days only, fashion saints and sinners alike can enjoy about half-off well-made, neutral-toned apparel — including a plethora of cozy knits for men and women, and ladies’ coats — along with a selection of stylish leather handbags and belts. And while our faith in good Nordstrom Rack deals is everlasting, this particular sale is not, so shop it sooner rather than later or risk the best stuff selling out.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

These Buttons & Pleats Merino socks were made for hiking, but they could just keep your toes warm during the winter. Using the coupon code RRBCBOC9, you can bring the price down on this 3-pack to $8.

Made with 65% merino wool, these socks have “reinforced toes and heels” for hiking and can be thrown in the wash with the rest of your laundry.