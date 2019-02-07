Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Eddie Bauer sale, AirPods, Clipa, and a TCL TV lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and our readers’ favorite mesh system. If you have a big house, and could make use of a three-router array, Walmart is marking down the system to $210 today. That’s only $40 less than usual, but this system hardly ever goes on sale, so it’s probably worth grabbing if you’ve had your eye on it.



Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature and, now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $145. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.



Amazon says they’ll be“in stock on May 7, 2019,” and they’ll ship soon after that. So if you can wait a few weeks for your truly wireless headphones, this is $15 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you want the unit with the Qi-charging case, it’s available for $35 more.

If you just want the new wireless charging case to use with your existing AirPods, it’s also down to $70 today, from the usual $79.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Walmart’s discounting a ton of Google Home products ahead of Prime Day. A standalone Mini will cost you $25, matching what we saw on Black Friday and the full-on Home will cost you about $70. The $250 Max price is one of the the best deals we’ve ever seen on it.



Advertisement

Additionally, Woot is offering a Chromecast for $27 and a two-pack for $50. These second generation units function just like the latest non-4K Chromecasts... just not as smooth looking.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Bonafide deals on Apple MacBooks are hard to find. Refurbished models tend to be the most consistent source for bargains, like this offer from Amazon. Priced at $850, this is $250 less than what’s on Apple’s Refurbished storefront.



These space gray, gold and rose gold Apple notebooks offer 8GB of RAM, an M3 processor and 256GB of storage. But there are caveats: these Amazon renewed products (see: used) aren’t Apple-certified, may arrive with third-party accessories/packaging, and come with a 90-day warranty.

If you’re in dire need of a MacBook, this is a steal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

You get what you pay for with this $80 $50 TCL TV. It’s cheap and it’s hard to truly recommend but it’s here for those who are on a desperately tight budget. (Update: Down to $50.)



Advertisement

A 720p TV isn’t... it’s just not ideal and something I’d give my full recommendation. But here’s the thing: these are $80 $50, which means either can be great for your high school teen’s bedroom (the one you don’t like) or a garage. Or maybe a bathroom, if yours is big enough.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so this price will only stick around for a day, or until sold out

Photo: Buffy

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s Cloud Comforter is breathable yet soft, plus it’s anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $20 less than usual using promo code FOURTH20. You can get $20 off your comforter or White Sheets order for Fourth of July.



Advertisement

Because Buffy knows buying a comforter sight unseen is unsettling to say the least, they offer a 30-night commitment-free trial. That means that you won’t actually be charged for your purchase until the 30 days are up. But rest assured, once you are charged, the $20 discount will be applied accordingly.

Bury Me In a Buffy Comforter I have always been a comforter person. Get my bedroom as cold as I can handle and bury me in as… Read more Read

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Listen, there’s really no good way to sleep on a plane. But if you absolutely must get some upright shut-eye, you should be using the Cabeau Evolution for head and neck support. This memory foam travel pillow handily won our Co-Op, with readers shouting out its ability to hold its shape (even though it significantly shrinks in size when packed in its carrying case) and unique front clasps. And right now, it’s on sale for $30. Get yours today before this deal takes off; all your upcoming summer travel will be a dream.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

On a scale of 1 to 10, how guilty do you feel leaving your pet home alone? If you’re near the top of the range, you might want to invest in a pet camera. You can keep an eye on your furry friend and make sure they’re not getting into too much trouble while you’re gone. What your pet will love even more is a camera with a treat dispenser. Time to indulge their treat addiction!



Advertisement

You can get a Petcube Bites WiFi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser for $125, while it is 50% off for a limited time. You can get the camera in three colors: rose gold, black, and silver. The discount will be applied at checkout. If the Pet Parent Guilt sets in hard, you can access the camera from your smartphone and toss your pet some treats. The 1080p HD camera comes with night vision and 3x zoom so you can keep a very close eye on exactly what your pet does when you leave.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This is a single-use basket, and that use is record storage. Don’t even think about using it to store magazines—or anything else for that matter. Don’t you dare.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

We don’t need to tell you how hot it is. July might have only just begun, but the nasty summer heat is here and it isn’t going to quit anytime soon. If you live in an apartment or house without central air, you probably start sweating whenever you look at your weather app. Do yourself a favor and get a De’Longhi Refurbished Portable Air Conditioner while a few models are on sale on Woot.



Advertisement

Depending on the size of your place, you can choose from a variety of refurbished models that will best cool your place. The De’Longhi 3-in-1 Portable AC 350 Sq. Ft is $210 and should be more than enough for a 12" x 12" apartment bedroom. The De’Longhi 3-in-1 Portable AC 400 Sq. Ft is $230 and the De’Longhi 3-in-1 Portable AC 450 Sq. Ft is $250. All three of these models feature 3-in-1 technology, meaning they have cooling, dehumidifying, and fan features. The biggest model, the De’Longhi 4-in-1 Portable AC 500 Sq. Ft is $270 and is a good size for keeping a living or family room cool.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you need sports bras, now is the best time to stock up. Why do the good ones always cost $60? Thankfully, during Sweaty Betty’s current sale, you can get up to 70% of activewear. That means you can get some sports bras as cheap as $19 and cropped leggings for as low as $27.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Treat your feet to a new pair of Timberlands from the brand’s Summer Sale with an extra 20% off already marked down styles. Yes, there are plenty of men’s and women’s boots included in the promotion, but there are also several sandals, boat shoes, and options for kids up for grabs. Step to it!



Image: Eddie Bauer

If you’re thinking of going outside anytime soon, this Eddie Bauer sale will serve you well. The outdoor retailer is taking 50% off everything on their site (excluding tents, sleeping bags, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products) for their 4th of July Sale with promo code FIREWORK. So stock up on all the gear and apparel you need for the rest season (or future seasons) before these hot deals cool down.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

didas has been going all in on the discounts this summer. But while their previous promo was limited to pool slides only, today’s sale is a sitewide ordeal. Sprint to take advantage of 30% off everything online, from shoes to shirts to sweats, with code SAVE30. This sale will only last one day, though, so don’t wait to stock up one everything you need for summer.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Now that your phone and your home are all smart, it’s apparently time to up the intelligence of your facial cleansing brush. The Clarisonic Mia Smart allows users to connect the brush to a smartphone app, which can customize preset routines on the device, in addition to the deep pore cleansing and exfoliating you’ve come to expect from the brand.



Advertisement

Now, do you need your facial cleansing brush to be bluetooth enabled? Nope. But it is a cool extra feature for those are who are looking to really maximize their cleansing routine. And now, all that cool skincare tech is on sale for $159 in either mint, pink, or white. The brush also comes with a charging stand, and it’s waterproof, so feel free to scrub away while you’re in the shower or bathtub. And it’s compatible with any Clarisonic brush head, so you can really go all out.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Our readers have bought a ton (actually several hundred tons) of adjustable dumbbells over the years, but now you can enjoy the same space-saving features in a kettlebell.



Bestsellers: Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells Bowflex’s SelecTech dumbbells are like a full rack of weights with a footprint that can fit in any… Read more Read

The PowerBlock KettleBlock is available in the 20-pound weight, which allows you to change the weight as you change your workout, and add a few pounds as you get stronger over time. The best part, of course, is that this KettleBlock can replace an entire set of kettlebells, and barely takes up any space, so you can stick yours in the corner of your closet without turning an entire room into a home gym.

Advertisement

Woot’s $55 deal on the 20-pound model is the best price we’ve seen. Just note that both are only available today, or until sold out.

A Clipa for every bag; that’s a political platform that I would support. Clipa is a strong, subtle metal ring that lets you hang just about any bag off just about any surface. Purse and a grocery cart? Clip will hold it. Backpack and a bar? Clipa will hold it. Briefcase and a restaurant table? You get the idea.



If you want to get one for yourself, promo code 7HEJILCC will knock every color down to $14 for a limited time.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Paula’s Choice makes some of our favorite skin-perfecting products, and today only, you can score a few of them for way less than usual in Amazon’s Gold Box. Nab an exfoliant or two, a wrinkle-fighting moisturizer, a dark spot eraser, and more, all for under $25. Just be sure to stock your bathroom shelves ASAP; these deals won’t last as long as the results they leave behind.



Graphic: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Prime Day.



This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream the new Vampire Weekend and Carly Rae Jepsen on repeat for free? Yes please.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you’ve never been an Audible member, you can still get your first three months for $15. But if you’ve been a member in the past, or you’re just ready to commit for a longer period of time, Prime Members can also save big on an annual membership as part of Amazon’s lead up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, Prime members can get an annual membership for $120, down from the usual $150, or $180 if you paid month-by-month. Plus, once you sign up, you’ll receive an email with a credit to get an Echo Dot to listen to your books with for just $.99.

Advertisement

As a reminder, every month, Audible members can choose one audiobook and two Audible originals to add to their library for free, and those titles will be yours to keep, even if you cancel your membership somewhere down the road.

Screenshot: Amazon

It really does pay to be an Amazon Prime member. As Prime Day(s) rapidly approaches, Amazon has a new limited-time, exclusive deal. You can get three months of Audible for the price of one. That’s right, it is only $5/month (or $15 total) for a three-month subscription to Audible. The only catch? It is only for Amazon Prime members and only available to new Audible users.



Advertisement

Each month, you can download two Audible originals, and one audiobook of your choice for free, each of which will be yours to keep forever, even if you cancel your membership. Individual audiobooks frequently cost $15 or more, so you stand to save a lot on the latest hits.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Word on the street is Scrabble, one of our readers’s favorite board games, is on sale for just $12, and that spells fun for you and all your friends and family. But mark my words: This deal won’t last long. So follow my advice to the letter, please, and buy it now, before this price is all played out.



$12 Scrabble Game 325 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

HyperX makes a lot of terrific, reader favorite gaming accessories, and today, Amazon’s cutting the price on a bunch of them. Choose from headsets, keyboards, and mice starting at $50. While these are geared towards gamers, a lot of these accessories can improve your comfort and efficiency at work as well.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s 128GB and 256GB microSD cards are our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, they’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, the former is down to $20 today, and the latter is priced at $40, both matching all-time low prices.



Photo: Whitson Gordon

Completely blocking out the world around you with noise-isolating or noise-canceling headphones is great if you’re sitting in a loud office, but it poses a hazard when you’re out and about in the city, with cars whizzing by. That’s where bone conduction headphones shine.



Bone conduction may not be the most popular headphone technology, but it’s been around for years, and aims to solve this problem. While most headphones transmit music through the air, entering your ear canal and vibrating your eardrum, bone conduction headphones are different. They sit outside your ear, vibrating the bones of your head until the sound reaches the cochlea—the same place the eardrum sends sounds to be converted for your brain. That means your ear canal is free to listen to the sounds around you.

Aftershokz Trekz are far and away the most popular headphones in the space, and you can a pair at an extremely rare 20% discount right now. You can choose between the Trekz Titanium for $80 (down from $100), or the lighter Trekz Airs for $120 (down from $150). Reviewers note that the older, heavier Titaniums can get slightly louder, but the Airs are more comfortable. In terms of actual sound quality, you probably wouldn’t notice a difference between them.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

For the user who only uses their laptop for browsing the web, Netflix and occasionally retweeting the Kardashians, this 15" Acer Aspire 3 is a solid laptop and quite a deal to boot. This $300 laptop packs some pretty mediocre specs (AMD Ryzen 5 2500U, 8GB DDR4 and 1TB HDD) but if you swap in an SSD, this laptop can sing.



Advertisement

So if you’re looking to pick up a laptop for the non-techy person in your life (or want to do some early back-to-school shopping) this is the one to buy.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve beaten your current phone or tablet case all to hell, you can treat yourself to a new one from Speck during their big Memorial Day sale. For a limited time, they’re marking down every case they sell by 25%, plus free shipping on all orders. They still aren’t the cheapest smartphone cases you can buy, but they’re among the best.



Photo: Amazon

Are you looking to upgrade your home theater to make it more like the movies? If you have the money, the Sony Z9F 3.1ch Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos is $698 on Amazon today. That is a massive $200 off. The sound bar has seven sound modes for advanced gaming, movies, music, news, and sport. It has built-in WiFi and easy Bluetooth streaming, as well as voice enhancement for greater clarity. You can even stream music, online radio, and podcasts from your Amazon connected device directly to your Z9F soundbar, just by asking Alexa.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is summer, which means there is a high chance you’re blowing something up. And we’re not talking about fireworks. Whether you’re blowing up a pool float or an air mattress, you’re going to want a trusty air pump. Don’t get caught without one, buy an Intex Quick-Fill Electric Air Pump while it is only $10 on Amazon.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever been so tired, you literally could feel it in your eyes? There’s a reason we get undereye bags when we’re not getting enough sleep. If you’re always tired after work, the LCD Breo iSee Electric Eye Massager can help relieve a bit of stress. The adjustable mask has three types of eye massages: air pressure, gentle vibrating massage, and heat compression. Right now, when you use the promo code 307IPD2B, you can get the Breo iSee for $90.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I thought blenders were the one kitchen appliance that couldn’t really be improved upon — until I saw this $30 PopBabies Portable Blender, and realized that the next step for the blender was leaving the kitchen all together.

Advertisement

This small model makes one shake or smoothie at a time — perfect for on-the-go use at your office or wherever — but don’t let its size fool you; it’s powerful enough to obliterate any ice cubes and frozen fruit that comes its way. The blender contains lithium batteries that are rechargeable via USB. Plus, it’s relatively easy to clean and comes with a free funnel and ice cube tray. Buy yours today and rejoice, for a cord no longer ties you down.

Photo: Casper

Beyond the standard $50 discounts you hear about in the middle of every podcast, Casper mattresses don’t go on sale often, and Casper accessory deals are even rarer. But the Fourth of July’s 10% sitewide sale (live now) holds the promise of serious savings, if you still haven’t gotten rid of that old coil spring.



Advertisement

They’ve run the same deal for a few other holidays this year, but this is still a solid deal if you’re in the market for a great bed.

To get this deal, you have to buy a mattress (sorry, dog mattresses don’t count), so you can’t take advantage if you’re only shopping for accessories. But 10% savings on a standard Casper mattress works out to nearly $100 on a queen, or as much as $240 on the new, advanced Wave mattress. Just use promo code STRIPES at checkout to see the savings stack up.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo, Baby shark! If your kids have been singing the “Baby Shark” song for the last year, they’ll love this Summer Waves Round Inflatable Baby Shark Shade Pool from $10 Walmart. For only $10, you have no excuse not to feed into your child’s baby shark obsession.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Sleeping is stressful. It can be hard for people to fall asleep and sometimes even harder to stay asleep. If you struggle with anxious sleeping habits, you’re in luck. Many people swear by weighted blankets when it comes to restless sleep. Right now, you can take your pick of the lot with over 35% off Anjee weighted blankets. You can choose from a variety of blanket weights for under $45.



Advertisement

The 12-pound blanket is $45 when you use the code JDVCMATK, the 48" x 72" 15-pound blanket is $49 when you use the promo code WYM92D58, the 60" x 80" 15-pound blanket is $49 when you use the promo code NR6632EE , and the 20-pound blanket is $52 when you use the promo code 7ZNLC2B3. What are you weighting for? Get it. Sorry, I’ll see myself out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The price of this Liforme yoga mat may not make you feel very zen, but at $127, it’s actually $23 off its regular price of $150. Of course, for that price, this is no ordinary mat. Liforme uses its own “GripForMe” material to ensure maximum grip, and the mat’s markings are meant to help you stay aligned in your practice. Plus, this mat, available in four yogi-approved hues, is PVC-free and biodegradable, so you can really breathe a big sigh of relief.

