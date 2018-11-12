On-sale MacBooks, Jabra wireless earbuds, and a KitchenAid stand mixer and spiralizer discount lead off Tuesday’s best deals.



This beautiful 65-inch OLED Sony 4K TV is down to $3,000 at Walmart. And if you’re a fan of deep blacks and impressive contrast, pay attention.

As you’d expect from any high-end TV, you’ll get a 4K panel with Dolby Vision HDR. But OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. With Android TV with Google Assistant smarts built-in, there’s no need to buy an additional streaming box.

At $3,000, it’s not impulse buy. But it’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen and for those who choose to invest, it’d be money well spent.



Jabra’s Elite 65Ts might just be the best true-wireless headphones out there. In addition to their excellent five hours of battery (plus 15 with the charging case), they feature some of the best microphones in class for calls, compatibility with all the major voice assistants, and even a two year dust and water resistance warranty, so you can work out in them without fear.

Normally $170, you can grab a pair for $120 right now, a match for Black Friday, and the best deal we’ve seen.

Amazon makes sound bars, because of course they do, and their 2.1 channel, 31.5" model is down to $79 right now. While not an all-time low price, that is its first discount from $100 since July.

This bar’s integrated subwoofer won’t give you the kind of bass you’d expect from a dedicated subwoofer that sits on the floor, but it’s better than nothing, and makes this system ideal for a bedroom TV where space is a concern.



Bonafide deals on Apple MacBooks are hard to find. Refurbished models tend to be the most consistent source for bargains, like this offer from Amazon. Priced at $820, this is $280 less than what’s on Apple’s Refurbished storefront.

These gold and rose gold, mid-2017 Apple notebooks offer 8GB of RAM, an M3 processor and 256GB of storage. But there are caveats: these Amazon renewed products (see: used) aren’t Apple-certified, may arrive with third-party accessories/packaging, and come with a paltry 90-day Woot Warranty.

If you’re in dire need of a MacBook, this is a steal.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $17 gets you a pack of 10, which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

The deal doesn’t require a promo code this time around, but today’s price is about $2-$5 less than the usual going rate for this set, and a match for the last deal we posted.

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $13 from Aukey today with promo code AUK7XMAS, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

This $22 Zippo hand warmer will keep your hands toasty for six hours, just like those disposable Hot Hands packs. But unlike those packs, the Zippo then can be recharged over USB cord, and reused over and over again. Plus, you can use it year ‘round to charge your phone, as it doubles as a 5200 mAh USB battery pack.

I recommend buying two, so you can always have one to use while your other is charging. Cold hands are not a matter to take lightly, as we know. Today’s price is within a few bucks of the lowest it’s ever been, so pick this up before it cools down.

Permanence is overrated. For evidence, go back and read what you wrote in your LiveJournal when you were 17. How hard does it make you cringe? You never have to feel that way again with the Boogie Board 8.5" LCD Writing Tablet. It allows you to endlessly write, rewrite, erase, and forget, and it’s way better for the environment than using a paper and pen. Just think of all the lists, reminders, and deep, dark secrets that you’ll be keeping out of landfills.



To celebrate Green Monday, Black Friday’s weird, procrastinating cousin, Walmart is lowering the price on a number of TVs. This includes the Ellen-approved, $380 55-inch 4K UHD HDR VIZIO TV.

This Chromecast-enabled Vizio set offers a lot for that price, e.g. voice control, mobile app control and, most notable of all, full array backlighting.

Let’s face the facts; you don’t need the iPad Pro. The standard 2018 iPad is a terrific tablet for both consuming and creating media. (And it works with the Apple Pencil, the first non-Pro model to do so.)

And right now you can get the 32GB model for $250, the same price we saw (on and off) around Black Friday. The 128GB Gold is also on sale for $350.



If you aren’t a professional photographer, but still value image quality and features in your drone, the DJI Mavic Air offers the best combination of portability, ease of use, and camera specs on the market.



The drone by itself usually costs $799 (it’s currently $695 on Amazon though), but today, that’ll get you the Fly More Combo too, including a carrying case, extra cables and adapters, propeller guards, spare propellers, and (this is key) three spare batteries. That’s an all-time low price for the bundle, which normally costs $1,000, and even then is well worth the premium.



I had a chance to fly one of these at Outpost this year, and as an old Phantom 2 owner, I was completely blown away. It folds up small enough to fit in a jacket pocket, but holds remarkably still in the air. Front and rear obstacle avoidance cameras keep it from crashing into a tree (or a person), and its gimbal-stabilized 4K camera can automatically track moving subjects, or perform pre-programmed shooting routines. You’ll have a ton of fun with this thing.

If a regular-ass hard drive won’t hold all of your videos, photos, or video games (Red Dead Redemption 2 owners probably know that pain), this 10TB desktop external drive from WD is down to $200. It was about $20 cheaper around Black Friday, but otherwise, this is the best deal we’ve seen.

iOttie, best known for its excellent smartphone car mounts, designed a stunning Qi charging pad earlier this year, and it’s on sale for an all-time low $30 as part of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.



The pad supports the maximum 7.5W charging speed for iPhones, plus 10W for compatible Android phones, and includes the required Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger to power it. That’s all well and good, but what sets it apart is its fabric-wrapped design, which will look great on your nightstand.

A slightly different model (with a USB port on the back) launched earlier this year for $50, and this one has sold for $40 since release, meaning today’s $30 deal is an all-time low. Just note that it’s only available until midnight PT, or until sold out.

While today’s deals aren’t nearly as good as Black Friday, if you’re in the market for a cheap, serviceable tablet, that’s exactly how we’d describe the Amazon Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10. Are they as nice or as powerful as an iPad Pro? Of course not. But they’re nice-looking internet-connected screens that you can hold in your hand or set on the counter while you cook, which is all most of us need a tablet to be.



As fun as the rainbow effects of Philips Hue bulbs can be, white is also a color. This Philips Hue White A19 Dimmable LED Smart Bulb 4-Pack sticks with that, the most basic and useful of lighting colors. But if you want to add more unusual shades to your lighting design later on, you can totally do that.



Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount.



Amazon has quietly come out with a pretty exciting lineup of Fire TV streaming gadgets over the past few months, and they all just went back on sale, either for their Black Friday prices, or very close to them.



You can get a regular Fire TV Stick for $25, but it’s almost definitely worth spending $10 more to get the new version, which supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Moving up the line, the Fire TV Cube is essentially a Fire TV 4K with an Echo Dot built in, allowing you to control your TV with your voice, totally hands-free. It’s also on sale for $70, or $50 off its original price.

But perhaps the most interesting device here is the new Fire TV Recast. This DVR is designed explicitly for cord cutters, and works with any OTA antenna. Rather than plugging straight into your TV, it broadcasts live or recorded shows over Wi-Fi to your Fire TV, an Amazon Echo Show, or any iOS or Android device, no matter where you are in the world. Both the two-tuner 500GB and four-tuner 1TB models are on sale (albeit for $10 more than Black Friday), and you can also save by buying a bundle that includes a Fire TV Stick 4K and an antenna.

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches, like this $16 Netgear 8-Port model.



Right now it’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon and about $7 less than average going rate.

It functions a lot like powerstrip or HDMI splitter but for ethernet. For stuff that requires hardline connections, such as gaming consoles and smart home hubs, switches work like a dream. Perhaps the best part, discount aside, is its plug-and-play functionality.

Go big or go home, that’s what I always say. And with this deal from Walmart, you can go home to a bigass TV for just $480.



This internet-capable model features 4K HDR panel which is unlikely to top any list, but if size and budget are your only concerns, this is a worth a serious consideration. It can also work well as a spare TV for an extra room in your home.

The Anker PowerCore Fusion is one of our biggest sellers ever, because it combines a USB wall charger and a portable battery pack into a single product. Now, RAVPower has their own alternative with a slightly larger 6700mAh battery inside, and you can grab it for just $22 with promo code KINJAQFF.



They sent me one to check out, and despite the larger battery inside, it’s barely bigger or heavier than the Anker, and would make a great holiday stocking stuffer.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches.



While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $20 today — the cheapest it’s been.



Anker makes just about every capacity of PowerCore battery pack imaginable, but the company’s 10,000mAh packs have always been among their most popular. And now, just in time for the holidays, they squeezed that much juice into a shockingly small new package.



The PowerCore 10000 Redux is only 4.1” x 2" x 1", and weighs only 6.6 ounces, making it the smallest 10,000mAh battery pack we’ve ever seen. And of course, Anker’s PowerIQ technology is built in, meaning you’ll get the fastest possible charging speed no matter what you plug in. There’s even a special trickle charge mode for low-draw devices like Bluetooth headphones, which often don’t draw enough power to keep USB battery packs “awake.”

The Redux only just came out, and retails for $34, but it’s marked down to $26 this week, making it a perfect stocking stuffer idea.

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped to $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

If you don’t have an Instant Pot yet, or want a compact-sized companion to go with your full sized model, the newest Instant Pot Ultra Mini has a rare sale today on Amazon as part of the company’s 12 Days of Deals.



The Instant Pot Mini is ostensibly designed for apartment dwellers and people cooking for one or two, but now that I own a six quart Instant Pot, I’ve found myself wanting one to cook rice or other side dishes while my main pot is occupied with the main course. The Ultra model has a much better UI and controls than the standard version, plus a pressure valve that automatically closes itself when you close the pot, so you’ll never forget to set it.



In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Today’s $60 deal is literally half its normal price, and easily an all-time low.



You might not need a multimeter very often, but for $7 (with promo code 8XFF7PBJ), it’s not a bad idea to add one to your toolbox. It sure beats electrocuting yourself and dying horribly!

Usually stand mixers and spiralizers are two totally separate kitchen appliances, but today, they’re joining forces for one delicious Gold Box deal. Amazon is currently offering up a KitchenAid stand mixer (in either silver, red, or aqua sky) and a spiralizer attachment for said mixer, all for $250.

This 5-quart kitchen essential will tackle all that holiday baking you have to do with ease. Plus, your KitchenAid accessory collection has already been jump started with a spiralizer that can transform veggies into healthy ribbons of faux pasta, peel apples, slice stuff, etc. Together, they’re one powerful duo on sale for way less than usual. Complete your kitchen with this pairing today, since this deal will be gone tomorrow.

Corelle’s microwave cookware makes it easy to quickly steam vegetables and reheat leftovers, because sometimes, that’s all you can handle when you get home from work. This three-piece set is on sale for under $10 for the first time ever today, as long as you like the “Simple Lines” pattern.



The set includes three nesting containers and lids, and the lids all have a steam release valve that you can open or close, depending on what you’re cooking.

Are your holiday decorations missing that certain something? Copper string lights make everything look more festive, and you can get a remote-controlled 33' strand for $6 with promo code D6BJOPRM, or a 66' strand for just $8 with code 6DE797RE. So go forth and make your house Instagram-ready.



If you’re still rocking the $10 pans you bought at Walmart during college, it’s time to graduate to a real set of stainless steel cookware. This Cuisinart collection features fast and even-heating aluminum cores sandwiched inside the durable and heat retaining stainless steel bases.



Unlike some “true” tri-ply pieces, the aluminum core doesn’t extend up the side walls here, and these pans aren’t induction compatible. But if you can live without that, they’re just $20 per piece in today’s Amazon Gold Box, and should make cooking a lot more enjoyable.

Everyone likes the idea of growing their own vegetables and cooking delicious garden-to-table meals, like something out of a magazine. But not all of us have the space for a backyard garden, let alone the correct climate, or even the requisite skills. Enter the AeroGarden Harvest, now on sale for an all-time low $80 as part of Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals.



Each kit comes with six seed pods to get you started, but AeroGardens can be used to grow everything from herbs to salad greens to full-on vegetables like tomatoes, so feel free to mix and match. The garden maintains the correct light levels to promote fast plant growth, so all you have to do is add water when it tells you to. Well that, and eat the fruits vegetables of your labor, of course.

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JOYOFDYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $168. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $248. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer would be an amazing holiday gift for anyone who...dries their hair, and $224 with code JOYOFDYSON for a certified refurb is an absolute steal.

Roombas get all the glory, but don’t let name recognition overshadow an excellent deal on an equally efficient, if not better, robotic vacuum. Anker’s slim Eufy RoboVac 11S is a favorite of our readers, and today, you can use promo code KINJAT008 to clean it out for just $149, the same price as Cyber Monday. The 11S is extremely quiet, extra slim for tight spaces, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease.



Looking to get some trendy mid-century modern look without spending a fortune?

Amazon’s got you covered with deals on a ton of Rivet, Stone and Beam, and AmazonBasics-branded furniture, for a limited time.



Over 150 products are included in this sale, ranging from mirrors and lamps all the way to mattresses and full-sized leather sofas.

