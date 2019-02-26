Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A RAVPower Gold Box, Dirty Dancing, Turbo Tax and a foot massager kick off Tuesday’s best deals.

Assuming your computer can drive it at 60 frames per second, a 4K monitor is one of the best upgrades you can buy for your PC. Whether you use it to get more screen real estate, make everything on your screen sharper, or a combination of both, it just makes everything about your computing experience better.



Dell’s highly rated 27" 4K Ultrasharp display is down to an all-time low $360 right now, complete with slim bezels, an IPS panel for better colors and viewing angles, and even HDR. As someone who paid more than $360 for a 24" 4K screen from Dell a few years ago, I can tell you that you absolutely won’t regret the purchase.

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon (which as of a couple months ago officially sells Apple products) is taking $150 off the 128GB version, and $200 off the 256GB. For whatever it’s worth wife got one of these when it came out, and she loves it.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Think back to the olden days, when Apple still used MagSafe chargers for its laptops, instead of USB-C power bricks. The modern solution is better in a lot of ways, but in the transition, they inexplicably got rid of the little fold-out cable management prongs that were a staple of the old chargers. Now, Fuse is bringing cable management back to Apple’s modern charges with the Side Kick, now fully funded on Kickstarter.



The Side Kick is essentially an oversized Pop Socket designed to stick to the side of Apple’s MacBook Pro power adapter and similar laptop chargers (though it’s sadly too big for the 30W MacBook and MacBook Air charging brick). Stick it to the side of the brick, pop it out, and wrap your cable around the base to keep it organized. And when you don’t need it, just press it back to sit flat against the charger. It’s a hilariously simple idea, but one that solves a real issue that a lot of laptop owners face, and you can preorder one for only $12, with delivery expected in June.

We’re very familiar with Bluetooth transmitters. Bluetooth receivers too. We’ve even seen deals on gadgets that do both. But we’ve never seen one like this.



Aukey’s latest Bluetooth transmitter/receiver has just about every conceivable bell and whistle you could want, including Bluetooth 5.0 for low latency, long-range transmissions, the ability to transmit to two devices at once (two pairs of headphones, say, or two Bluetooth speakers), plus two 3.5mm and optical audio ports (one set’s for transmitting, the other’s for receiving). That means you can hook it up to pretty much any TV, sound system, or speaker, and enjoy wireless audio to your heart’s content.

This gadget only just came out, and you can save $10 at launch by clipping the on-page coupon.

Ravpower makes a lot of awesome charging gadgets, and now, you can save on a bunch of it in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Choose from power banks and wall chargers to keep all your devices up and running.



Which one should you buy? I’m pretty stoked on the 2-in-1 power bank/wall charger combination. But whichever you choose, do it before the end of the day. As with all Gold Box deals, this one powers down tonight.

Anker makes a lot of gadgets, but noise canceling headphones were a notable gap in the company’s lineup until very recently. So if you want to block out the world with the new Soundcore Space wireless over-ears, you can save $20 right now with promo code TOMSA3021.

The Soundcore Spaces run for 20 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can use them wired for up to 50 hours with NC enabled, which are some of the best battery life specs we’ve seen in this market.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

We here at The Inventory consider ourselves pretty well versed on USB battery packs. Dozens of the things have crossed my desk at one point or another, and I’ve written about dozens more. That’s why I’m confident in saying that there’s never been another battery pack like the Zendure SuperTank.

27,000mAh of capacity and USB-C Power Delivery alone would put it in the top tier of battery packs on the market, but the SuperTank goes two steps further by boosting one of those ports to 100W (the theoretical maximum for USB-C PD), and adding a second 60W port for good measure, in addition to two high speed regular USB ports. Just one of those ports would make the SuperTank the most powerful battery pack out there. Having both of them on the same device is a huge leap forward.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

That means the SuperTank can easily charge two laptops and two mobile devices simultaneously at full speed (or close enough to it), a feat no battery pack currently on the market can match. Charging specs-wise, its closest analog would be Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 4, but that’s a wall charger, not a portable battery pack. And since the SuperTank supports passthrough charging, you can even recharge it while it powers a laptop at up to 60W.



All this power, as you might expect, comes at the expense of size, and the SuperTank is very appropriately named. It’s a big boi. It’s thicc. It looks like a tiny suitcase. It weighs over a pound. It’s also overkill for most people, who would be better served by a smaller PD battery pack like this one from Anker, or this one from RAVPower. But if you think you can make use of all that power, you can preorder SuperTank on Kickstarter (the creators have had several successful projects over the years, so this isn’t their first rodeo) for $99, or $50 less than the expected retail price.

Start your dream home theater system with this discounted Onkyo receiver. This 9.2 channel system provides 120 watts per channel and has every feature you’d want in a modern setup, including Atmos and THX certification. Better still its down from its usual $900, to its lowest price ever.

Why buy this $600 unit? Because sound bars can be pretty rudimentary. And if you want a bonafide theater experience... well, two-channels ain’t gonna cut it chief.

A couple of Vitamix blenders are on sale today thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Both 64 oz. models feature blades made of the same stainless steel as airplanes, so they’ll be able to purée the shit out of fruits and vegetables for super smooth soups and smoothies.

Better still, these blenders are powerful enough to clean themselves. Just add water and some dish soap and blend your way to a clean container. But just as a heads up, the red, low-profile model is a refurbished unit.

Photo: Home Depot

Flooring doesn’t strike me as an impulse buy, but if you’ve been planning to redo your home anyway, and you have a good idea what you want, Home Depot’s one-day sale today is all about flooring, starting at under $1 per square foot. Your options include both bamboo and vinyl plank, in a ton of different finishes, and even if you aren’t ready to pick your floor, there are a few accessories on sale like a tile saw and vinyl trim shears too.

News alert: It’s still cold outside. And to be honest, most of my weekends have been spent in bed, under a giant comforter, and watching the Overwatch League and reruns of The Good Place. If you don’t know that level of happiness, consider picking up this highly-rated Lucid Down Alternative Comforter.



Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on all sizes, from Twin to Oversized King with prices ranging between $22-$45. They’re all 400 fill and can be used throughout the year. So cuddle up with this deal before it leaves before you wake up.

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing light strips over the years, but if you’ve found them to be to annoying to charge, the new T-04 is a great upgrade.



Like the T-02, the T-04 can attach to basically any surface via the included adhesive strips, and will automatically light up when it detects motion in the dark. The main difference is the battery: rather than charging AAAs or plugging in a microUSB cable, the T-04's battery pack is fully detachable, and plugs directly into any USB charging port. I have a couple of these set up around my apartment, and they work extremely well. Get one today for just $15 with promo code TQZO8DX5.

Couch stains are the worst because you can’t, like, throw your entire sofa in the washing machine. That’s where upholstery cleaner comes in. This Blue Coral cleaner comes highly recommended by our resident cleanliness expert Jolie Kerr for erasing small stains that pop up on your couch, car interiors, other upholstered furniture, whatever, and today, it’s down to just $6. Even if your surroundings are somehow stain-free, you should probably just keep it on hand in case disaster strikes.



If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $70, or $30 less than usual, and only $10 shy of the deals we saw around Black Friday. If you wait for Prime Day, you may get a better price, but it’s hard to imagine a cheaper Instant Pot deal before then.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype.

These Are the Best Rice Cookers There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out… Read more Read

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman shoes are a reliable, stylish, reasonably priced go-to for most ladies’ footwear needs. And now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down over 400 Sam Edelman styles, including sandals, heels, mules, flats, and more. So if you’re in need of a shoe, any shoe, this is the sale where you’ll surely find it.

Here’s a deal you can really sink your teeth into: Bring home a Crest Whitestrips Kit containing 22 treatments for just $40 when you apply the $10 coupon on Amazon — that’s about $1.82 per treatment. Included among the regular treatments is one set of 1-Hour Express strips for teeth whitening emergencies, I guess, but overall, it’s a solid price to pay for a more luminous grin.



Nike Dri-FIT tees are the chameleons of the workout gear ecosystem, equally at home in the weight room, on a run, or in a pickup sports league. If you ever exercise, you literally can’t have enough of these things. So go ahead and sprint over to Amazon to grab as many as you can for $13 before they go out of stock again.



We’ve seen this deal available on both gray and black for $15 before, but today’s $13 deal only seems to be available in gray.

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $125 foot massager (with promo code 2LAE84YL) includes a whopping 22 massage heads, plus heat, adjustable air pressure, and tap massagers for the arch of your foot, which are very rare in these sorts of products. Trust me, you don’t want to put your feet in the massagers at Brookstone; you want one of your own at home.



Mynt sent me this thing to try out awhile back, and while it wasn’t quite as forceful as a human massage might be, it still felt really good, particularly the air compression feature. Its $153 list price is actually a big discount from its usual $180, so promo code 2LAE84YL is really a stacking deal.

Although it looks exactly like a leg stretching medieval torture device, this highly rated Innova Inversion Table can actually be quite helpful for those who suffer from back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, and more, and you can get it today for just $90. Even for those without back injuries, this table can be used to amp up your workout, by allowing for more range of motion and thus deeper stretching.

If you want to file your taxes for 2018 and get your budget in order for 2019, Amazon’s offering a discounted bundle featuring TurboTax Deluxe and 14 months of Quicken for $60, or about $45 less than buying them separately.

Unfortunately, TurboTax Deluxe is the only version of TurboTax included in this deal, so if it won’t suit your tax prep needs, you’re out of luck on this one. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning it’s only available today, or until sold out.

Now I had the time of my life watching Dirty Dancing over and over throughout my entire life, and now you can too, since this 30th anniversary edition of this seminal classic is on sale for just $5 on Blu-ray. Johnny and Baby’s timeless tale of super-hot-dance-instructor-boy-meets-college-bound-daddy’s-girl awaits, punctuated by family friendly summer fun at Kellerman’s, elderly people doing the Pachanga, an illegal abortion, and that one song Lisa sings that will be stuck in your head for the rest of time. Definitely jump on this great deal, just don’t try that lift at home.

Howdy, partner. Red Dead Redemption 2 hasn’t had any trouble selling copies, so if you’ve been waiting for months for a decent discount, it’s finally down to $35 today on both PS4 (Amazon | Walmart) and Xbox One. They’re gonna put you in the hoosegow, because that’s practically a robbery.

GOOLOO 12V DC Digital Tire Inflator | $19 | Amazon | Use Code 5DQSCIZC

SEGA Sale | Humble

Whether you require the raw power, advanced screen, and superior camera, and USB-C connectivity of the latest and greatest iPad Pros, or if the standard 9.7 iPad can fulfill your tablet needs, Amazon’s offering all of Apple’s latest tablets for some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Depending on capacity, the mammoth 12.9" iPad Pro is $50-$150 off, the 11" Pro is $50-$100 off, and the 32GB standard iPad is $80 off, matching the deal we saw on Black Friday. If you need help deciding which one’s right for you, Apple has a handy comparison chart here.

An SSD is one of the best upgrades you can give to your computer and $58 matches the best price we’ve seen on this 500GB SanDisk. This unit is $11 cheaper than the Samsung SSD we posted about last week.



For what it’s worth, this was on sale for $130 this time last year. That’s kind of incredible isn’t it?

Photo: Amazon

The spiritual successor to the popular Anker SoundCore Sport, the new SoundCore Icon Mini is a tiny speaker that’s designed with the outdoors in mind, and you can save 15% at launch by clipping the on-page coupon.



The Icon Mini boasts eight hours of battery life, which is awfully impressive in a speaker that weighs as much as your phone, and takes up about as much space as a deck of cards. It’s also IP67 dust and water resistant, so it can even get fully submerged (to a point) without taking any damage. But best of all, if you get two of them, you can pair them together for stereo sound that will fill your beach tent or campground.

Mesh routers are so hot right now, and Linksys’ take on the concept is down to $100 for a 2-pack today, about $50 less than the usual going rate.



The Velop works like pretty much any other mesh networking system: One router plugs into your modem, and the rest can basically go anywhere in your home to extend the network. It even supports Alexa commands, like “Alexa, ask Linksys to turn on my guest network.”

Photo: Amazon

If you want to take your streaming game to the next level, Elgato’s time-saving and workflow-automating Stream Deck Mini is on sale for $70 right now, down from its usual $100.



Its six keys are actually tiny, customizable LCD screens, and you can assign them to different actions and workflows on YouTube, Twitch, and other popular streaming platforms. It’s basically a very cool, very elegant alternative to custom keybindings and keyboard shortcuts, and it would make a great gift.

Your Instant Pot comes with the barebones accessories you need to get started, but a few affordable extras can elevate your pressure cooking experience to new levels. And today, a bunch of gear from Instant Pot itself just happens to be on sale.



The best accessory you can buy, in my opinion, is a second inner pot. Now, if one’s dirty, or holding leftovers in the fridge, you can still use your Instant Pot. It normally costs $30, but it’s under $23 today for the standard 6 qt. size.