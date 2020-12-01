Tuesday's Best Deals: Lighted Pine Tree, Fortnite Switch, No7 Serum Sale, HyperX Gaming Accessories, Garmin Forerunner 645, and More

A Fortnite Switch leads Tuesday’s best deals.

If you're looking for a fresh way to get around the 'hood, an electric scooter might be exactly what you need. Hover-1 has an array of models ranging from self-balancing, hoverboard-like scooters to more traditional electric models with handles, and a few of them are discounted at Best Buy right now.



The Hover-1 Superfly self-balancing scooter sees the biggest percentage discount at 40% off, which means you can snag it for just $120 right now. It has a 6-mile range and can cruise at up to 7 miles per hour, plus it’ll bump tunes from your smartphone via Bluetooth. Alternately, the RGB-lit Hover-1 Astro is $20 off the list price at $230.

Want something a bit faster with handles? The Hover-1 Gambit electric folding scooter is $90 off the list price right now, selling for just $160. It has a 9-mile operating range and can run at up to 15 miles per hour, giving you plenty of speed and range to work with. Need even more? The Hover-1 Alpha foldable electric scooter bumps up to 12 miles in range and 17 miles per hour for $350.

Garmin Forerunner 645 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’ve been holding off on grabbing a smartwatch, now’s a good time to grab a Garmin. A bunch of them are discounted on Amazon right now, including the Forerunner 645. It’s down to $220 right now, and for your money you’ll get music playback, contactless payments, heart rate monitoring, and workout tracking.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

A few years back, when I was a budding tech journalist just trying to find my place in this world, the “all” in all-in-one stood for “all the rage.” Every PC maker was trying to mimic Apple’s success with the iMac and most of them couldn’t hack it. There’s clearly an audience for a desktop that de-clutters your desk by housing all the guts inside the monitor. If there wasn’t, Apple wouldn’t still be making them. And neither would HP for that matter, one of the few companies that still sells the things. What works for the HP All-in-One 22, currently $100 off for Cyber Monday, is its price point.



Whereas the iMac starts at upwards of a grand for a 22" screen and middling processor, this budget option packs comparable specs for a fraction of the cost: a razor-thin bezel outlines the display, enveloping an AMD Athlon 3150U (similar to an 8th Gen Intel Core i5, which is more recent than the one found in Apple’s base model iMac), a blazing fast NVMe 128GB SSD (presumably for quickly booting up Windows 10), a 1TB SATA hard drive, 8GB of RAM, and—holy shit a DVD drive—haven’t seen one of those in a while, along with a 3-in-1 memory card reader.

If you’re looking for something a little more high-end with more screen real estate, the 27" HP Pavilion All-in-One is on sale as well, at a deeper $150 discount, using the promo code 5STACKBFCM21.

Up to 50% Off HyperX Gaming Accessories Image : Amazon

You got the games this weekend. Now it’s time to accessorize. HyperX gaming accessories are on sale today at Amazon, with discounts going as high as 50%. There’s a lot to explore here whether you’re looking for headsets, keyboards, or even Nintendo Switch accessories. We’ve added some noteworthy deals below, including the HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset, but I’m especially interested in the joy-con charging station. The handy little accessory can charge four joy-cons at once and features LED indicators to let you know when a controller is done charging. It’s only $15 too, which is a small price to pay for a curiosity.



Mpow M5 Bluetooth Earbuds D3O7SXCN Image : Sheilah Villari

Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. Until Wednesday take 40% off the M5 aptX Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds from Mpow. Just remember to clip the coupon and use code D3O7SXCN at checkout.

I’ve tested a few things from Mpow over the years and I remember them being a great per value option. If money is tight they’re a good brand. The M5 aptX earbuds have been updated with new tech to improve the bass and produce a crisper sound for tunes and clearer sound for calls. The Qualcomm chipset has improved the noise-canceling function on this version too. You’ll get up to six hours of playtime off of a single charge and with the case add another thirty-six. The case will fully charge in two hours, not bad for how much life you get out of it. These little buds are sweatproof so all good for those who plan on working out with them. Easy to pair and switch between calls and music. They connect quickly with your voice assistant to keep you connected no matter where you are.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members and code works until December 2.

10" LED Ring Kit 6IA3K624 Image : Sheilah Villari

For Cyber Monday save 20% on this 10" LED ring kit. We are probably headed for another quarantine so if you didn’t grab one of these to improve your selfies, upgrade your TikToks, or even just to help with better lighting for makeup now is the time. This deal will run until December 4 just use the code 6IA3K624 at checkout.

In this kit, you get the 10" LED ring light, a 4" tripod stand, a phone clip, a wireless remote, and a user manual. There are 3 lighting modes: warm, natural, and cold. And the color temperature spans 2300K-6000K. The 11 lighting modes help you adjustable to the brightness you need. You might have to play around to find which hue and color temperatures work best for you. The phone clamp supports both vertically and horizontally shooting. It also works with a variety of smartphones. The light also works with most devices that support a USB port. The wireless controller lets you switch on the fill light directly, change modes, and light levels. This is a really nice deal and a great starter set for anyone wanting to give their creative endeavors a boost. Remember the #1 TikTok tip is well-lit videos do better all around.

This will ship for free if you are a Prime member.

Anker Soundcore Life P2 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I’ve been using a pair of Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 since January, and they’ve been fantastic AirPods alternatives. They were down to $50 back then, but Anker has dropped the price down to its lowest ever mark at $36, no code necessary.

These buds feature CVC 8.0 microphones for noise reduction, 40 hours of total playtime (seven in the buds, the rest in the charger), an IPX7 water rating, and Bluetooth 5.0 AptX for a cleaner wireless connection.

More importantly, these little bundles of plastic acoustical joy deliver powerful sound from the graphene drivers inside. If you’re new to the true wireless game, the Anker Soundcore Life P2 offers a perfect starting point.

Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker Image : Ignacia Fulcher

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is down to $30. If you like to blast your music while you’re hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has about 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so all the barbecues you have to pass the time will be filled with dope music. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!

Case-Mate Clear Case for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro Image : Daryl Baxter

Sometimes, protecting a new phone means that you will have to cover it up with a case that hides its new colour or camera feature. However, clear-cases have been able to improve in their durability, to protect against sudden drops, which is where the Case-Mate comes in.

Compatible with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, the Case-Mate Clear Case also supports wireless charging, either Qi or MagSafe, so you can still use the newer features of the phone whilst protecting it against any drops.

Acer Nitro 5 Laptop Image : Giovanni Colantonio

When you hear the words “gaming laptop,” what do you think of? For me, I see glowing RGB lights under the keys that let everyone around me know exactly what I’m doing. The Acer Nitro 5 is a little more my style, opting for a slick red and black color palette instead. The 15.6" gaming laptop is $799 at Walmart, which is $300 lower than usual, and it definitely packs a punch for its price. For the spec heads, it runs an Intel Core i5, RTX 2060, and has a 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 1TB hard drive, which will let you store a fair amount of games on the go. It’s a great entry-level device for anyone looking to dip their toes into the wild world of gaming laptops.

Samsung 82" Class 8 4K TV Image : Giovanni Colantonio

A big TV deserves big savings. Best Buy currently has Samsung’s 82" Class 8 $600 off its usual price. Now down to $1200, this 4K TV has plenty of bells and whistles to justify its size. It’s got two 10W speakers and has a 240 motion rate. The built-in V-chip allows you to easily set parental locks on content so your kids don’t stumble into anything. Then there’s the smart features, because of course it’s a smart TV. Streaming apps are integrated into it and you can control the TV. All in all, there’s quite a lot this bad boy can do, making it a solid all-in-one option. Just make sure you can fit it in your entertainment center.

Jaybird Tarah Bluetooth Sport Headphones $30 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

You may use headphones day-to-day that just don’t fit for when you’re jogging or doing weights; you want something that’s tailor-made for these tasks without worrying if they’ll fall off.

This is where the Jaybird Tarah Headphones come in, which are sweat and waterproof for those rainy-day runs, alongside a six-hour battery lifespan.

They also have a remote control attached, which makes it so much easier for controlling your music or even phone calls as you’re jogging away, without having to reach for your phone or your fitness watch.

At $70 off the normal price, they’re ideal headphones to use just for exercise, so you can use your expensive headphones for everything else.

‘Tis the season to upgrade your home gaming setup. With tech deals going left and right, you’ll find no shortage of options when it comes to things like monitors. Here’s another one to add on to your list of possible purchases. A pair of 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitors are on sale at Best Buy. The screen is $400, unless you want USB ports on it, in which case it’s $450. Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting with this: a 2560 x 1440 display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1 ms of response time, and G-Sync technology to help cut down on screen tear. For gamers who don’t care too much about pushing their games to the ends of the Earth with ungodly resolutions ad refresh rates, the UltraGear is a great balance of the two. making for a solid gaming option.

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBook Air featuring the company’s own custom chipset is reviewing surprisingly well, including from our friends at Gizmodo. And, like clockwork, it’s already discounted $100 at Adorama, at least if you’re cool with 8 gigs of RAM and either a 256GB or 512GB SSD. While souped-up versions of the lappy still adhere to their sticker prices, you can score the base model or double its storage for $899 and $1,149, respectively, for Black Friday.



Considering the M1 processor-packed MacBooks just came out last week, anyone planning to pick one up in one of these exact configurations ought to do it before the price hikes back up. While you might think it’s a permanent, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product, it could actually be a temporary, artificially discounted price intended to leverage sales of surplus product. We’ve seen it before, with AirPods Pro and the 4th Gen iPad Air on Amazon, so it isn’t unprecedented.

Here’s what Caitlin McGarry, Consumer Tech Editor at Gizmodo had to say:

... overall, the new MacBook Air is the best overall laptop I’ve ever used. It’s slim, it’s portable, its performance is killer, its battery life will absolutely change my life when I’m doing more work on the go again, and the base price for the improvements delivered by the M1 chip is unbeatable. This isn’t just the best MacBook Air, it’s the best Air by a mile.

I didn’t expect 2020 to be the year of the Mac, but, well, I didn’t expect anything about this year to unfold as it did. If you’re already a fan of Apple’s laptops, buying a new version with M1 is a no-brainer.

I know that we’re in a bit of a “boy who cried wolf” situation at this point, but Cyberpunk 2077 is actually coming out. No, for real this time: it’ll be here on December 10. Really, I understand your skepticism, what with all the delays that have befallen it this year, but this is a real video game that you will be able to play with your actual hands soon. For those of you who believe me, here’s another fact: if you preorder the game at Amazon, you can save $10 and get it for $50 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open world game promises to be memorable at the very least, so preorder a copy if you’re curious and use the extra $10 you saved to buy John Wick on DVD or something.



Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle Image : Giovanni Colantonio

We’ve got ourselves a Cyber Monday surprise, folks. Nintendo revealed a Fortnite-themed special edition Switch that’s actually pretty neat. You get yellow and blue joy-cons, plus a custom dock with classic Fortnite characters on it, like The Banana Guy. The Switch has Fortnite pre-installed on it (it’s a free game anyways, so not much of a deal there), but it also gives you 2,000 V-Bucks. You’ll also get a download code for The Wildcat Bundle, an in-game cosmetic pack for Fortnite. At the moment, it’s only available from Best Buy and you’ll need to pick it up in-store after ordering online. Walmart had it up earlier and it’s already sold out there, but keep your eye on it for now.

LEGO Stormtrooper Helmet Image : Daryl Baxter

You may have bought the Boba Fett LEGO Helmet already, and you may be tempted to add more to the collection, which is where this Stormtrooper variant comes in.

At 647 pieces, it’s another great activity of building it over Christmas, and then deciding just where it will be placed in the home. Subject to your partner’s agreement.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Screenshot : Nintendo

No snark here. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is down to $50 at Amazon, plain and simple. Sure, I could get snippy about Nintendo’s reluctance to mark down games, but why bother? It’s $10 off a superb fighting game that’s essential for Switch owners. I’ll take it! This is an especially notable deal for anyone who just bought a Switch during this whole mess of sales we’re living through right now. The game features all your favorite characters like Mario, Link, Kirby, Joker from Persona 5 and he has a literal gun that he uses to shoot people, and more. Grab it at a discount and have fun. It’s just that easy, folks!

12 Months Switch Online + 128GB microSD Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

So, you’re going to buy all these Switch games on sale this weekend, right? Well, there’s two questions to consider in the wake of a buying spree. One, how am I going to store all of them on the system’s pithy internal storage? Secondly, how am I going to play a game like Splatoon 2 if I don’t have a Nintendo Online subscription? Get ready to kill two squids with one stone, because Best Buy has a bundle up that answers both needs. You can get 12 months of Switch Online and a 128GB microSD card (emblazoned with a happy-go-lucky mushroom) for just $35. That’s an $85 value normally, so it’s an excellent deal for new Switch owners especially.

I’ve been sifting through a never-ending barrage of game deals this Blyber Weekend, but I think I’ve finally found the winner. Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection is $30 right now at Amazon. Why’s that such a good deal? This package just came out in August and usually sells for $60. Sure, it’s a bundle of older games, but what a bundle it is. You’ll get Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outside, and Prey for that price. Just about each one of those is worth $20 on their own, so this is a no-brainer if you’ve yet to play any of these standout titles from Arkane Studios.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Month Membership $45 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

As the new PlayStation 5 has finally arrived, it helps to have a PS Plus membership so you can go online for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Mortal Kombat 11, while also taking advantage of their PS Plus Collection. For those unaware, PlayStation Plus is a subscription service that lets you go online, have 100GB of cloud storage for save games so there’s less chance of losing them, and bag a couple of free games every month.

The PS Plus Collection is a new benefit that enables you to download up to 20 titles on your PlayStation 5 right away, such as:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War

inFAMOUS: Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

$45 is a fantastic price for the games you can play on the service, essentially saving you many more dollars if you bought them separately.

We’ve seen Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this Blyber Weekend, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now save $10 when you pre-order its next game, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, at Amazon. For reference, the game doesn’t even come out until December 3, so you’re getting a deal from the future here. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now and thank yourself on Thursday.

If I have one blind spot as a gaming fan, it’s anything that involves the prefix “Xeno.” Xenoblade, Xenogears, Xenosaga, you name it, I’ve never played it. The RPG franchise has been running since 1998 and its found renewed success in the 2010s with the Xenoblade series on Nintendo’s systems. Today might be a good time to find out what the fuss is all about, because Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is on sale for $40 at Amazon. You’ll get a digital download of the 2017 Switch RPG with your purchase (sorry, physical collectors). It’s especially good timing, because winter is coming up and I could use a 100-hour JRPG to hibernate with.

Hammer + Axe Wooden Beer Pong Set Image : Elizabeth Lanier

I don’t know who exactly this very refined-looking beer pong set was made for, but I have to say: It looks pretty sleek compared to the more familiar red solo cup version of the game. And there is obviously some audience for it since it’s currently Amazon’s number one new release in drinking games.

Advertisement

The Hammer + Axe wooden beer pong set includes a sleek wooden tabletop, 25 cups, two balls, and a bag to store it all in for $17.

Of course, with many of us staying at home this winter due to the pandemic and avoiding the kind of large gatherings beer pong is intended for, maybe it’s better to just challenge someone in your household like a partner or roommate to a one-on-one game of basketball. Loser has to take a shot (or two, or three). The price on this one isn’t quite as nice. But just look how cute it is.

If $29 is too high for your drinking games, this wooden Drinkopoly game is down to its lowest price in 30 days at $17.

Here’s a snapshot of how long 2020 has been. Back in February, PlatinumGames announced its Kickstarter campaign to remaster Wii U cult classic The Wonderful 101. The campaign was fully funded within hours and the game got a full release in August. Now, The Wonderful 101: Remastered is 41% off at Amazon (though only the PlayStation 4 version at the moment). That’s three years worth of video game arc in under 12 months. If you’ve never played it, the remaster is a genuinely unique experience that’s almost like Pikmin with superheroes. There’s even some light drawing mechanics built into its combat, because it was a Wii U game, after all. At $24, it’s a great time to catch up on it and make sure that you don’t miss it the second time around too.

If you were hoping for a quick Assassin’s Creed Valhalla price drop this Black Friday, your patience has paid off. Amazon now has the brand new release (like, really brand new) down to $48 on PlayStation 5 or PS4, or $50 on Xbox One/Series X/Series S. The price cut is pretty surprising given just how new Valhalla is, but Ubisoft appears to be quick on the price slashes this Black Friday season. Both Watch Dogs: Legion and Just Dance 2021 are heavily discounted at the moment less than a month after their release. Valhalla probably won’t drop to half price any time soon like Watch Dogs, so this might be one of the lowest prices you’ll be able to get it at this year. Happy raiding, Vikings.



Switch Game Sale Screenshot : Nintendo

Shhhh, nobody tell Nintendo that GameStop is holding a pretty significant sale on some of the Switch’s biggest first-party games. Considering that it’s rare to see Nintendo games on sale it all, it’s kind of wild that Fire Emblem: Three Houses or Splatoon 2 down to $27. I fear that Nintendo will find out and take this momentary moment of bliss away from us. Just in case that happens, it’s worth scrolling through the list of discounts, because there are some serious hits included. While most of them aren’t 2020 releases like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it’s still a great way to strengthen your library with games like Yoshi’s Crafted World and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, so poke around and see what strikes you.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Lets’a go! Super Mario 3D All-Stars is down to $50 at Walmart today, a familiar price for anyone who grew up playing the games included in the collection. Back in 2002, I remember getting $50 from my mom so I could go to the mall and gleefully pick up a copy of Super Mario Sunshine. Then there was 2007's Super Mario Galaxy, one of the first games I bought on my own when I went off to college. At the time $50 seemed like a real investment. Seeing that price tag on these classic games is kind of nostalgic, isn’t it? Okay, I’m reaching. It’s a little bizarre that the collection was $60 to begin with, but the price reduction here is a welcome one. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will literally vanish from shelves in March, so if you’ve been hoping for a discount, now might be the time to jump to it.

If you’ve been working at home as many maybe you’ve still been putting off how to make the environment as agreeable as possible. As we look to not be headed back to offices anytime soon it’s time to invest in good ergonomic furniture. Branch is here to help with that and more. They aim to save your back, your wallet, and the environment. Starting today take up to 20% off ergonomic chairs and desks in their early Black Friday sale.



Now you ask, how are they helping the planet? For every $100 you spend they’ll plant 5 trees. That’s pretty dang cool. It’s not often we get to shop and help Mother Earth. This is a real mind, body, and soul deal if you ask me. Keeping an eye on our globe and keeping your productivity up. You don’t need to be sitting in an uncomfortable chair or hunched over a makeshift work desk any longer.

Upgrade to Branch’s best selling ergonomic chair for $289 (down from $349). You can pick from 3 colors: white, grey, or black.

I’m a fan of a standing desk and while this one is $779 it works for shorties like me (at 5'3”) all the way to essentially LeBron James. I personally feel much more focused when I’m standing and you definitely get into the grove faster in my opinion. This comes in a sleek woodgrain beige color.

You can bundle these together too because there’s nothing wrong with options when the days are long. This set will run you around $940. But look at it this way, that’s also 45 trees you just helped plant.

Each of these will ship for free and all are easy to assemble.

DreamEase Sherpa Comfort Pillow Graphic : Sheilah Villari

If you were in search of the coziest and snuggliest pillow look no further than the DreamEase Sherpa, This faux sherpa dream machine was made for all sleeping positions to guarantee the most restful night. This ultra-soft pillow is 20" x 28" in size and easy to wash if need be. It’s made in the USA and this sale has it for 75% off. Time to upgrade your bedroom or all of them for that matter. These will not last so if you want a few buy now.



Free shipping on orders over $25.

6.5 Ft. Winchester Pine Tree With Clear Lights Image : Sheilah Villari

I have a friend that, as soon as November 1 hits, her tree is up. And this year she told me it’s the one thing she’s been looking forward to and has kind of helped her cope with not being able to see her family. That’s deep. There’s no shame in finding comfort in things like this and if a big ole pine tree is going to bring you joy you might as well buy one that’s deeply discounted. This 6.5 ft. Winchester pine with clear lights is 65% off and needs a good home.



With the lights already on it, half the work is done. I used to have to put a version of this tree up for my mom when would visit. Once you figure out where all the connections are it’s quite a sight to behold. There are 400 pre-strung lights on this one. These trees actually do feel authentic and definitely look real. It’s a pretty full tree and the branch tips are mixed for optimum ornament hanging. I can tell you it is rather easy to assemble and comes with a folding metal stand. If you’re ready for the holidays to be here then hop on this sale.

This will ship for free.

Wisdom Panel Essential Image : Sheilah Villari

Curious to know what makes your furry bestie tick? Have you been told your pupper is a combo breed but feel like the jury is still out? Today Wisdom Panel has a deal on their Canine DNA Kits. Take $30 off the basic Essential Kit or take $40 off the more comprehensive Premium Kit. Wisdom Panel is the leading canine genetics company and has tested over 1.5 million dogs so the database is vast.

With a simple swab of the cheek, register your kit online, and then send it off to the lab with pre-paid shipping. The whole process will take about two weeks but hey there are 350 breeds to go through. While genetic testing can be scary it is important and can be crucial to pinpoint specific health issues, especially early to create a long-term plan. My best friend got her first dog this year and while puppy Winston is a joy I totally don’t believe the breeds she was told he is. We are totally getting one of the kits to determine that I’m right! But she’ll also get a better scope of what makes Winnie well Winnie. How he got his unique curly locks, his digging behaviors, and his overall wellness. All the info she needs so she can be the best dog mom and give that little fur angel a long happy life.

Both of these will ship for free.

UPDATE: Winnie is exactly 50% Cavalier King Charles and 50% Poodle. So I was wrong. He’s a full-fledged Cavapoo.

Amazon Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Camera Image : Daryl Baxter

If you want an assistant that can show you what your best friend is up to in another room while you’re working away, this combo of the Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Camera is for you.

While you can watch and listen to the content that Amazon and other providers offer on the Echo Show 5, you can also ask Alexa to switch to the camera to see what the family dog is up to in 1080P quality.

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers a free sample of their offerings, i.e., one whole bag, no promo code required. On top of that, exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at up to a $55 discount. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

Insignia 115-Can Beverage Cooler Image : Gabe Carey

Looking to spruce up your Man Zone? Then turn on some royalty-free football for this stainless steel beverage cooler, now 32% off at Best Buy. Measuring 33" x 19" x 33", this bespoke mini fridge packs enough square footage to pack 115 brewskies at a time, so you can crack that shit, let it set, and enjoy that nice touchdown celebration coming up with a beer in your hand and a bro by your side.

KingSo 7.5ft Christmas Tree KINGSO456G Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

I’m not the biggest Christmas person, but there’s something so homey about a big, decorated Christmas tree. Still, who can deal with the hassle of going out and buying one every year? And doesn’t it seem so wasteful? Why not get a tree you can use time and time again?

You can get your household into the holiday spirit with this deal on a 7.5-foot tall artificial Christmas tree from KingSo, only $60 on Amazon when you clip the 5% off coupon and apply code KINGSO456G at checkout.

Of course, you’ll have to provide the lights and ornaments yourself—but with these savings you should have more to spend to decorate your dream tree!

Advertisement

You can also grab a snow-flecked version of the same tree using the same coupon and promo code. It’s a little more pricey, but still comes down to a reasonable $72.

These deals and other Blyber Weekend offerings are getting swiped up left and right, so don’t put it off if you’re ready to bring some Christmas cheer to your household!

Blyber Weekend has arrived for all— and that includes your pupper. What better gift can you give yourself and your best friend than the gift of knowledge? My dog would probably say “chicken,” but I digress.

You can figure out exactly what breed your dog is with a $99 Embark breed identification dog DNA test kit. This kit can detect breed contributions as low as 5% of the entire breed makeup. All it takes is a cheek swab and some patience as you wait 3 to 5 weeks for results.

If you want additional information on your doggo, this Embark breed & health dog DNA test kit is down to $135 today. It can detect nearly 200 genetic traits and diseases including MDR1 drug sensitivity, glaucoma, degenerative myelopathy, and dilated cardiomyopathy, according to the Amazon description.

Advertisement

To remain consistent with the Kinja Deals canon, cats are still gods. But even gods, like anyone else, see the value in real estate investing. If your cat’s in the market for a tree condo, look no further than Chewy, where this 33" tall faux fur duplex can be had for just $39. While the price is currently listed at $55, an automatic negotiation is done on your behalf at checkout that takes 30% off the market rate.

Featuring two rooms, an outdoor patio, and a tree that’s both climbable and scratchable, along with a contemporary dangly ball chandelier statement piece, this multi-story unit is a dream home for any cat who doesn’t mind a short walk to the bathroom. That’s because washroom amenities are unfortunately not included, and with no additional space for storage inside, installing them would come at the cost of convenience. Still, for this price, your cat will have plenty of room left in the budget for a standalone toilet, and as long as they’ve still got their sandpaper tongue, bathing will take care of itself.

VAVA Dual Dash Cam Image : Quentyn Kennemer

This Blyber Weekend, make sure you record all your road encounters by grabbing a Vava Dual Dash Cam, now $35 off with a standard discount. That’s $115 for front-and-rear vehicular eyes at 1080p, but if you opt to disable the rear camera, you can capture more detail at 2560 x 1440. It has all the works, including night vision, loop recording, collision detection for automatic accident recordings, and a parking mode that’ll automatically record and notify you whenever someone bumps into your car.

15% off The Onion Store Merch CYBERWEEK Image : The Onion

Those hilarious satirists at The Onion are at it again! Get this: the jokesters are doing a Cyber Monday sale where all merch on The Onion Store is 15% off with the code CYBERWEEK. Hilarious! Genius! This must be some sort of elaborate satire on the weird culture behind holiday sales, right? Like, I’m going to pop into The Onion Store and it’s just going to be a bunch of junk they found lying around their office, cleverly goofing on the fact that we’ll buy just about anything during Cyber Monday if someone says it’s on sale. That would be classic Onion!

Oh, uh, this is just good old, normal Onion merch. I mean, don’t get me wrong, that’s cool too! It’s actually probably more practical to get an Onion face mask than someone’s used coffee cup from March. There’s definitely some funny stuff here too, like this mug that just says “I Wish I Were Dead.” But it’s ha ha funny, not ha ha funny, you know what I mean? Honestly, that’s fine. We just came out of an endless presidential election cycle and I imagine everyone at The Onion is too tired to make an elaborate sale joke right now. I can respect that.

[Editor’s Note: You can also save on wares from Gizmodo, io9, Kotaku, Lifehacker, Jalopnik, Jezebel, and the rest of our sites by clicking Shop on the upper-righthand side of their homepages and using the promo code CYBERDEALS at checkout. This note isn’t funny, but I worked through the holidays so cut me some slack.]

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Image : Elizabeth Lanier

If you struggle with dark undereye circles or blemishes, a quality concealer can make all the difference. Why not give your skin the absolute best?

Tarte’s cult beauty favorite, the Shape Tape concealer, is only $19 at Ulta right now. This is a classic cosmetic for a reason— the Tarte concealer is perfect for obscuring flaws and for aiding in contouring, if that’s your thing.

This amazing price point applies to all shades, of course, but the deal won’t last long. Get it while you can, because this concealer usually goes for $27-$30 at most retailers.

Cyber Monday Sale Image : Huckberry

When it comes to men’s apparel, there is no retailer more coveted by our readers than Huckberry, and it’s not hard to see why. It sells everything from wool sweaters to weatherproof boots to polarized sunglasses, some of which are available exclusively to the brand. But Huckberry doesn’t just sell apparel, it sells home goods, accessories, and even some tech products, ALL of which are discounted in its Cyber Monday sale.

Need a new pair of earbuds, resistant to water and sweat while you’re working or exploring outside? Jaybird’s Earthproof wireless headphones are marked down $81. Clean house and spark joy with a Yamazaki shoe rack tower reduced 25%. And when all’s said and done, pour a glass of something strong with a 4-pack of Whiskey Peaks American Mountains whiskey glasses for $52. Back in the clothing department, some of your favorites are back, too, including boots from Astorflex and Rhodes Footwear, Seavee’s slip-ons, Malouf’s Zoned Dough pillows, and more.

Don’t miss out on Huckberry’s biggest sale—and lowest prices—of the year.

Citizen Spider-Man Watch Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Attention all evil do-ers, you’re about to thwarted by the Amazing Spider-Man Watch! Bitten by a radioactive Spider-Man as a kid, this Citizen Watch now uses its powers for good. It’s Spider-Man Watch! With the ability to tell the time really well! POW! Emblazoned with a red and blue watch face and the iconic Spider-Man logo on the front and back! THWAP! It’s 60% off at Amazon, bringing down to $140! WHAM! Criminals beware, for wherever you carry out your nefarious crimes, you’ll never be too far away from Spider-Watch, protector of both time and arm.

It’s Black Friday so treat yourself to some fun goodies. Bellesa feels the same way and has activated its sitewide deal. Take up to 30% off your order, but the savings here are tiered. So 20% off everything. But when you spend $79 that’s 25% off, and then if you hit $149 that’s the full 30%. Just use the code BLACKFRIDAY. This deal runs until November 29.



Advertisement

Bellesa’s own line has produced some amazing toys. (Yes, I cherish my Nirvana!) They’ve got some new toys and they are so adorable I’m already in love. Both of these are under the Diskreet moniker and are made for a life on the go. They are also just $39 with the code. And they look like perfect adult Polly Pockets from the outside, hence the discretion.

First is the sneaky version of the company’s best selling Air. The Diskreet Air uses the same cinetic suction tech as the original and this is the smallest, quietest, and most sneaky form this toy has ever been. There is a lot of power in such a small vibe. Plus it’s pretty, just so pretty.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air. This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides, there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like mirrors or compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Free shipping on orders over $29.

Spearmint and Cinnamon CBD Spiced Drops KINJAHS25 Graphic : Gabe Carey

For those overwhelmed by the sheer volume of Black Friday deals we’ve managed to post this year, fret not, the countless hours we’ve invested in finding the best discounts on all the hottest products need not go without some much needed R&R—for you at least. While I’ll be working 12 hour days through the end of Cyber Monday, you can do whatever the hell you want. It’s the holidays, go spend time with your family, preferably not in person! And once you inevitably flip back to your phone to avoid listening to yet another rant from your uncle about how the election was stolen by JFK Jr. or whatever, pop a bottle of spearmint- and cinnamon-spiced CBD drops for 25% off the list price using our exclusive promo code KINJAHS25.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, when I need a little CBD in my life, Sunday Scaries always comes through, and though I haven’t tried the spiced drops myself, if they’re anything like the Gummies for Chillin’—my personal favorite product of theirs—you can rest assured they’ll be as tasty as they are effective. Calm down and cool off by the fireplace, and roast some chestnuts for God’s sake! Throw on that Donny Hathaway and don’t mind the groove brought on by this vegan, non-psychoactive cannabinoid snack. Embrace it. Happy holidays from Kinja Deals.

I’m speaking from experience when I say there’s no time like COVID times to sit at home, relax, and get really into Dragon Ball Z again. Since we’re reliving our childhoods anyway, being stuck at home all the time with nothing to do, bored out of our minds for the first time in decades, you might as well catch up with Goku, Piccolo, and the gang as they defeat then befriend the universe’s greatest threats, including Piccolo, NOT Raditz, Vegeta, NOT Frieza, Android 17 and 18, NOT Cell, Buu, the list goes on.

Watch Piccolo raise Gohan from petulant child to merciless teen to scholarly adult. Witness Goku in awe as he undergoes no character development whatsoever, and arguably regresses throughout the series. Bear witness to the repeated death and resurrection of Krillin. All for $110. That may sound like a lot, but you’ll have plenty of reading (or skimming) material for the weeks or even months to come. Plus, if you’re a collector or collector at heart, it’ll make a great addition to your shelf. Skip past the filler and drawn-out fight scenes and pick up this must-read manga today.

Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits (Blu-Ray) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

You’ll get five remastered movies in the bundle:

The Big Boss

Fist of Fury

The Way of the Dragon

Enter the Dragon

Game of Death

That’s about as solid a starter pack as you’re going to find.

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0872Y6XV4?smid=A2RQ38FFUL7LO9&psc=1&th=1&linkCode=ogi&kinja_price=62

Black Friday Sales Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Comixology is practically giving away a ton of graphic novels from every publisher imaginable. This is the perfect time of year to get cozy with coffee, cookies, and comics. The Black Friday Sale is massive so you’re sure to discover a new favorite or revisit an old cherished one. And because they’re all digital it’s a lot easier to collect as many as you’d like.



You could have the entire Scott Pilgrim series for just $11. If you’re a fan of the movie (who isn’t) and you haven’t read these I couldn’t recommend them enough. It’s fun to see where the movie went in a different direction. I actually prefer the book’s ending but that’s me being a comic snob...or is it? Oh and this one is all in color.

All of Comixology’s Original series have huge discounts too, some up to 70% off. I’m going to recommend Virtually Yours. First, the art is absolutely amazing and that’s all Elizabeth Beals. This is a great story about connecting and dating in the digital age. Jeremy Holt writes with such truth and genuineness this comic was a really fun journey and definitely made me think about my own habits in a virtual world.

I’m a huge Archie fan and I got the Golden Age book a few months ago to read during the quarantine. I’ve also read the bronze Age. The Best of Archie Americana is such a cool look at the evolution of the characters and the property through the years and how Riverdale changes with the culture too.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $49 (clip coupon) and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is just $23 when you clip the coupon. don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

