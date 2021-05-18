Tuesday's Best Deals: LG CX 65" OLED TV, Xbox Gift Cards, Persona 5 Strikers, Eufy RoboVac 30C, Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Watch, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



LG CX 65" OLED TV | $1,897 | Amazon BuyDig Image : Gabe Carey

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.



Now down to the low price of $1,997 for the 65" model at both Amazon and BuyDig, the CX is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

Note that only BuyDig is offering a free $100 Visa gift card with the purchase, so you’ll get more bang for your buck from that retailer. Still, if you prefer Amazon, the price is the same without the bonus gift card in tow. With either retailer, you can also get a free LG XBOOM Go PL5 Bluetooth speaker via this LG promotional website, so don’t forget that detail after purchase!

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag. Because of these tailored features, along with its gorgeous visuals and uniquely low price point, I’ve seen countless people in the gaming industry—including Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc—raving about the LG CX on Twitter.

OnePlus 8T Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re looking for a premium-quality smartphone right about now and don’t have allegiance to Apple, then you might want to check out this deal from OnePlus. The increasingly popular brand has grown from selling “budget flagships” to offering models that are so close to matching top-end Androids from Samsung and the like.



Right now, Amazon is offering $153 off the list price of last fall’s OnePlus 8T, a sleek 5G smartphone with a banging 6.55” screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the powerful Snapdragon 865 processor within, a meaty 256GB internal storage cache, incredible 65W charging speeds, and a long-lasting battery. It’s marked down to $596 in Aquamarine Green. It’s an unlocked model, although note that it only supports 5G (sub-6GHz) connectivity on T-Mobile and Verizon.

Speaking from personal experience, the OnePlus 8T is a heck of a phone with one major exception: the cameras aren’t as consistent in low-light and off-peak conditions as a Samsung or Google. But if you’re less fussed about pristine lower-light shots, you can save a fair bit of cash on a sharp phone right now.

Vava USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air 60FY3WC5 Image : Vava

If you find yourself constantly reaching for adapter dongles to connect devices to your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, here’s a more elegant solution. Vava’s USB-C hub dock snaps into the side of your recent-model Apple laptop, replacing the two built-in Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports on the left side of the notebook with a larger cache of inputs.



You’ll get a Thunderbolt 3-compatible USB-C port capable of 100W charging, a standard USB-C port, an HDMI port capable of 5K-resolution output at 60Hz, and a pair of full-size USB-A ports. Right now, you can snag this handy add-on for just $30 at Amazon when you use promo code 60FY3WC5 at checkout. That’s a $45 savings from the list price.

Kodak FLIK X4 Home Projector Image : Sheilah Villari

Since getting my projector, my general tv watching has been 100% better, especially sports. If you consume a lot of movies, games, and television, this might be just the thing you didn’t know you were missing. Kodak’s FLIK X4 Home Projector is ready to elevate any binge session and save $20 on it today.

This projector is a full entertainment system so you can do more than just watch films. View photos, slideshows, play games and listen to music. If you plan on having a few get-togethers in the future, this will be an excellent addition to a night with friends and family. Do all this with a display of 150″ after a simple and painless setup. There are a few ways to connect to your chosen devices via HDMI and USB. It’s easy to focus with the manual wheel in the front with a resolution of around 480p, which is pretty dang sharp. The built-in speakers produce a robust sound that gets quite loud for its size. You will not want to watch anything any other way after you grab one of these. It’s truly life-changing.

This will ship for $3.

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $40 off any color of the 64GB edition. Looking for even more storage? You’ll get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is as much as $74 off in certain colors right now.

All indications are that the new iPad Air is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, perk-packed, and much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot has ‘em for $59 off the list price. The last time Woot had them at this price, they only lasted a few hours before selling out... so jump on this deal if you want ‘em! They ship free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

$100 Xbox Gift Card XBOX100USD Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ve said it before, but gift card deals are truly my favorite. Writing that “you can buy a $100 Xbox gift card for $90" brings me such a weird joy. It’s like getting away with cheating on a test. For those who want to save a few bucks, head over to Eneba, grab a $100 Xbox gift card, and enter the code XBOX100USD at checkout to get it for $87. A few fun things to note here: it looks like you can buy up to three and the discount stacks. That means that you can get $30 off $300 here, technically. Xbox gift cards also work on hardware, so if you’re thinking about getting a new Series X/S through Microsoft’s store (when you can finally find one), this is a roundabout way to save a little money on it.

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been two month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $40 at Best Buy and on Switch and PS4. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.

For those who love to play their Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, the joy-cons can leave a bit to be desired. The tiny controllers are ingenious in some ways, but far from what you’d call “traditional.” Gamers seeking a more familiar setup usually opt to upgrade to a Pro Controller, but that’s not really a perfect solution when you want to play on-the-go. There’s a more creative option available, if you’re willing to go the third-party route. The Hori Split Pad Pro essentially replaces your joy-cons with a traditional controller split in half. The add-on clips onto your Switch like a normal joy-con and includes grips, a traditional D-pad, back buttons, and even a Turbo button. It’s a total reimagining of the Switch’s control scheme that’s built for people who want that good old controller feel. Amazon currently has the red version on sale for $38, a blue one for $44, and a Pac-Man variant for $50. Give it a try if you’re itching for a different setup.

It’s time to get into Monster Hunter. I’m sorry, but I don’t make the rules. The franchise is having a major resurgence in recent years thanks to the excellent Monster Hunter World and the absolutely awful Monster Hunter movie. With Monster Hunter Rise out and making waves, you legally now have to give the franchise a shot. If you want a good place to start, you can grab a PC key for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition for $20 at Best Buy. The game is exactly what the name implies: you hunt down big monsters in a massive open world. This version includes the killer Iceborne expansion too, which brings an icy setting to the game. Buckle up kiddos, we’re going to slay some beasts.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Screenshot : Atlus

You’re probably going to have some gaming downtime this year. At the moment, only two or three big releases a dropping a month as delays thin the early 2021 release schedule. That means it’s a perfect time to catch up on anything from 2020 that you may have missed. Let me tell you, you’re going to want to make sure 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim makes it into your rotation. The hybrid visual novel/tower defense game tells a sprawling sci-fi story about kaiju and high school students in big robots who must fight them. That might sound like your standard anime plot, but the story goes ... places. The less you know about it the better, but if you’re a big sci-fi fan, you’ll probably want to check this one out. You can grab it for $40 at Best Buy right now.

Here’s a snapshot of how long 2020 was. Back in February, PlatinumGames announced its Kickstarter campaign to remaster Wii U cult classic The Wonderful 101. The campaign was fully funded within hours and the game got a full release in August. By the end of the year, it was half off. That was three years worth of video game arc in under 12 months. Now, once again, The Wonderful 101: Remastered is on sale for $25. If you’ve never played it, the remaster is a genuinely unique experience that’s almost like Pikmin with superheroes. There’s even some light drawing mechanics built into its combat, because it was a Wii U game, after all. At $25, it’s a great time to catch up on it and make sure that you don’t miss it the second time around too.

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox Image : Andrew Hayward

Help turn a passion for LEGO building into coding fundamentals with the LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox, an 847-piece LEGO kit with a twist. You can use these bricks to build five different functional robots, each controllable with the Boost app for iOS, Android, Windows, or Amazon devices. This STEM toy introduces coding basics as kids play and learn (target age is 7-12), and right now it’s 20% off the list price, knocking it down to $128 at Amazon.

Nintendo Wii U Console (Refurbished) Image : Sheilah Villari

Made as the successor to the Wii in 2012, the Wii U was actually Nintendo’s first console to support HD graphics. It lived a short existence of five years and died its electronic death to make way for the fully portable Switch. If you long for some mediocre nostalgic gaming, this refurbished version is 32% off and graded an A in a near-mint condition.

At the time, the Wii U was an impressive step forward, but the battery life left you wanting more. Equipped with an LCD touchscreen, motion control, camera, and microphone, it felt like a great entry for Nintendo at the time. This is an ideal replacement if you’ve broken your old one or just want to play Super Mario Bros. U the way it was intended. Most of the games from the original Wii console should still work. Just connect this to your TV with an AV cable or HDMI; you will have to purchase one as no cords will be provided.

This will ship for $3.

Super Mario LEGO Starter Course Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Look, we can stop pretending. It’s just you and me here, and neither of us have to act cool. The Mario LEGO set? Actually kind of lit. The toys allow you to create physical Mario levels with interactive toys. I’m not too proud to admit it’s rad and if you aren’t either, know that it’s on sale for $48 today. The kit comes with 231 pieces, complete with warp pipes, an end level flag, question blocks, and more. Plus, you get a big LEGO of my boy Bowser Jr and a Mario toy that makes a gleeful noise when you stomp on his little head. Get it for your kids, get it for yourself, whatever, there’s no judgement here. Enjoy life, you do you, LEGOs are cool.

Anker Roav Dual Dash Cam Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you want to keep track of all the goings-on in and around your car at all times, consider an Anker dual dashcam. It’s $74 right now, a $14 savings from the list price. It records in 1080p and automatically records your driving route, location, and speed so you’ll never get lost. Not to mention it has a parking mode, so it can be a sense of security 24 hours a day. Even more impressive, this dashcam automatically records 10 seconds before a car crash, and 20 seconds after so you’ll have access to what really happened. No more “he said she said” over here. Grab this before it’s gone!

Homech 36” Oscillating Tower Fan KINJATF001 Image : Andrew Hayward

Warmer weather is arriving, and depending on where you are, you might’ve already gotten a taste of the heat ahead. I’ll admit: I’ve already pulled out the fans here in Chicago, especially for our upstairs rooms that are often either too hot or too cold depending on season.



If you don’t have enough fans for your home with summer on the horizon, then future you will surely thank you for picking up some extra equipment right now. Homech’s 36” oscillating tower fan is currently on sale for just $59 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and pop in promo code KINJATF001 at checkout, marking a $31 total savings off the list price.

With multiple speed settings and timer options, Homech’s quiet-running fan can keep you cool day and night. It even comes with a remote for handy adjustments from the bed or couch. Amazon customers love it: this model has a sterling 4.7-star rating from more than 13,900 reviews.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Image : Andrew Hayward

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after a year of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities.

Right now, Eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $180 at Amazon, no coupon or code required. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to Eufy. This is $80 off the list price.

Therapedic Cooling Memory Foam Pillow Image : Sheilah Villari

With warmer temperatures on the way, it can be a difficult time if you already have a few sleep issues. If you run a bit hot, the summer can be a nightmare for getting quality slumber. Couple that with neck or back trouble, and it’s the perfect recipe for no sleep. Therapedic’s Cooling Memory Foam Pillow could be just what you need, and it’s 80% off right now.

The full name is the Therapedic Polar Nights Cooling Contour Pillow, but it does all the things your poor body needs. Designed with Reactex tech, it actually pulls heat away from you, and the pillow converts it. With just the pressure from your neck and head, you’ll be cooler in mere seconds. By positioning yourself in just the right way, you’ll get the support you’ve been searching for, along with twenty times the cooling action of other pillows on the market. This works for all kinds of sleepers, so no worries if your a side or stomach snoozer. The cover is machine washable, and the whole pillow comes with a five-year manufacturer’s warranty. This is a standard size and exclusive to Bed Bath & Beyond.

Free shipping on all orders over $39.

SurityPro CBD Soft Chews for Dogs Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Your pup does a lot for you: Greets you when you come home, watches TV with you, eats any food you drop on the floor. Maybe you should do a little something extra for them? Why not let your dog try some Canopy SurityPro CBD treats!? CBD is the stuff from the good green stuff without the THC stuff— so don’t worry, you’re not getting Bingo stoned.



These CBD treats come in several varieties (and different sizes for small, medium, and large dogs) for your dog’s needs. My top pick are these SurityPro Calm CBD soft chews for $35.

These SurityPro Healthy Aging CBD chews support older doggos— grab them for small dogs for $33.

You can help active dogs’ joint health and flexibility with these SurityPro Active CBD soft chews, $35 for medium dogs— and did I mention the flavor on these various treats? Smoky bacon. Yeah, your pup is gonna love ‘em.

Black+Decker 3-in-1 Electric Lawn Mower Image : Andrew Hayward

Got a relatively small yard? If so, then Black+Decker’s 3-in-1 electric lawn mower might be an ideal option. It’s a compact 6.5amp plug-in lawnmower that easily converts to an edger and trimmer, and while we wouldn’t recommend it for large, time-intensive jobs, it could do just fine for a smaller plot of land. Save 30% off the list price at Amazon, where it’s selling for just $59 right now.

2-Pack: SensorPEDIC Fiber Pillows Image : Sheilah Villari

There are several reasons why someone might not be getting the best sleep they can. The easiest culprit to point the finger at and the easiest one to fix is pillows. A good pillow can be the actual foundation of how to build a proper and quality night of snoozing. MorningSave has two SensorPEDIC Fiber Pillows for just $29 to help with that.

These pillows are constructed from quilted nylon and are made with cool, breathable material on one side for those who tend to run a little hot in slumber. The other side is all hypoallergenic fleece to keep you toasty in the colder months. Both pillow options have plush fiberfill inside that provides comfort all night long. These are ideal for all types of sleep positions. These pillows are exclusively priced and sold out the last time they went on sale.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Ryobi Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit Image : Andrew Hayward

If you have a stack of DIY home projects and repairs piling up and don’t have the tools to get ‘em all done, here’s an easy way to get equipped for nearly everything. Ryobi’s cordless six-tool combo kit comes with an impact driver, drill/driver, multi-tool, reciprocating saw, circular saw, and LED light, along with two battery packs, a charger, 60-piece drill-drive kit, and tool bag.

All of that can be yours for $221 at Home Depot right now, a savings of $100 off the list price.

Yedi Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer Image : Sheilah Villari

Air Fryers are such a wild trend, and just when I think its time has passed, a deal like this pops up, and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re on the hunt, this Yedi Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer is 33% off.

This two-quart air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crunchy and evenly cooked. It’s easy to use with just two controls, so all you need to do is set the timer to get cooking. Don’t let the size fool you; it can reach temperatures up to 400 degrees for ultimate crispness. Although it might seem small, it can handle quite a bit of food at one time, so if you’re thinking of making a ton of french fries, the Trudy can take it. There’s auto-shutoff, so no fear about accidentally leaving it on, but it can cook up to thirty minutes. It’s simple to use for frying and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once you get this appliance in your kitchen. It’s easy to clean out and won’t take up a lot of space on a cramped countertop.

This will ship for $3.

GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker Image : GeMoor

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the GeMoor Star Projector is marked down to just $26 at Amazon today when you clip the coupon, a total savings of $14 off the list price.

It has a 4.5-star review average from 4,100+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch Image : Sheilah Villari

Looking for an eye-catching and reliable timepiece? Need it to be tough but classic? Look no further than this Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch. A great gift for you or a loved one, save 50% on this sleek watch that was only a store model, so it’s pristine.

This 46mm watch is both modern and tactical but still easy to read with the uni-directional rotating bezel and luminous-filled hands. This watch is accurate down to the second, thanks to the swiss quartz it runs on. And because it’s built for the Navy, it’s water-resistant and can handle depths of around 650 feet. With that kind of strength, this watch can more than handle a run in the rain or even the most intense workout. The strap is black rubber, but that doesn’t mean it lacks the same strength; it is comfortable and secure. This comes with a matching stainless steel case for safekeeping and a two-year Manufacturer’s warranty.

This will ship for $3.

Fairywill Teeth Whitening Image : Sheilah Villari

Over 2,400 customers can’t be wrong. 62% of Amazon reviewers have given the Fairywill Teeth Whitening a five-star rating. If you’ve been looking to clean up a few coffee stains or make those pearly whites a little brighter, this is the kit you’ve been searching for. Save 40% on this kit today.

If you’ve seen these sets before, you know it comes with a LED light that helps accelerate the whitening process. It has a built-in timer, so you don’t need to worry about setting one yourself, and each session will be accurate. Also in this kit are the three 3mL teeth whitening gel syringes and the mouth trays for the top and bottom. This kit provides enough gel for twenty treatments. The trays don’t need to be molded, which alleviates a huge headache and is usually my biggest gripe when I’ve tried kits akin to this one. Several customers have mentioned this worked just as well with their sensitive teeth, which are really nice to know if you’re on the delicate side. Use these bad boys once a day for thirty minutes and see stains from your life fade away even after one treatment. If only you could remove other problems that easily.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Save 20% on Clueless Items 995921 Image : Sheilah Villari

Clueless defined a generation and still continues to charm audiences to this day. Based on Jane Austen’s Emma, it is absolutely one of the most loyal adaptations. Beyond being a charming story, it was known for its fashion and slang that sparked a TV show and inspired every teen who watched. HipDot got a hold of the property and made this killer set to make you the most beautiful Betty at all of Bronson Alcott High. Save 20% on any one of these Clueless items until the 29th with the code 995921.

This Lip Tinted Oil Set has three colors in red, nude, and mauve. Of course, these are named after the most popular girls in school Cher, Dionne, and Tai. It’s always good to draw attention to your mouth, especially when your crush is around. Let this set hydrate your pout and make it as glossy as possible.

HipDot makes beautifully designed palettes with vibrant colors that are formulated to last the whole day. Their 411 Pressed Palette for this line is no different. Mimicking Cher’s classic pink fluffy pen, never be a fashion victim with these twelve shades. The gorgeous pastels will have everyone calling you dollface.

Modeled after Cher’s iconic flip phone (what an era for technology), the Totally Clueless Blush Palette brings this whole vintage look together. Pick from any of the three colors and roll with the homies to your next party in the Valley.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Up to 50% off Selec t Vibes Image : Adam & Eve

This is a huge sale for Adam & Eve! Right now, get up to 50% off over eighty different vibes. Celebrate Masturbation May with a goodie for yourself or your partner. No code is needed.

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is an oral sex simulator; it’s only intended for external use, so if you’re a person who knows you want penetration or G-spot stimulation, this won’t be the toy for you. But if you love having oral sex performed on you and/or you prefer to orgasm from clitoral stimulation alone, you will love-love-love the Satisfyer Pro 2.

Some of my favorites vibes are Eve’s Thrusting Rabbits; chief among them is the Twirling Rabbit Thruster. This does everything you’ve dreamed a vibe could do. You’ll never want another after you use this bunny. The silicone is plush and soothing. There are ten vibe speeds, and it’s super easy to control with the buttons, even in the most intense session. There are five thrusting speeds to give you the most robust experience you’ve ever had, hands down. I’ve tested many of these for you all; I can say this one is enjoyable and a total upgrade to anything you currently have. It will run up to an hour on one charge if you only use the highest settings. I do recommend lube and going slow at first. I was not expecting this to be so powerful. Very pleasantly surprised, though.

Speaking of lube, Wicked’s Hybrid Lubricant was included with a toy I reviewed last year. It’s not left my nightstand since. Wicked is hands down, my number one. It’s unbelievably silky and so slick on everything. It’s absolutely safe on your toys, your condoms, you, and your partner. There is zero sent, and it lasts; oh boy, does it last. The best is it’s in a super discreet and all black bottle, so no reason to hide it. I guarantee this will be your go-to once you try it.

Standard shipping is $8.

2-Pack Goli Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies Image : Sheilah Villari

We just covered the benefits and tastiness of numerous Apple Cider Vinegar gummies. The benefits of ACV have been discussed for years, and as more information emerges, it becomes less an object of folklore medicine. While there is no definitive clinical evidence, millions swear by it. This pack from Goli Apple Cider gives you two bottles for just $34. This is a great deal for 120 organic gummies that can help boost metabolism and increase your energy levels. And taste much better than ingesting the source directly.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Save 20% Sitewide on Apparel KINJAJAM Image : Homage

If you have a soft spot in your heart for the legendary NBA JAM game series, then you’ll love these officially licensed shirts from Homage. These comfy crewneck tees capture the iconic look of the classic JAM lineup cards, but update the rosters with the league’s latest stars, including Curry and Thompson from the Warriors, Harden and Durant from the Nets, and Butler and Adebayo from the Heat.



Right now, you can save 20% on any of the NBA JAM shirts when you use the Kinja Deals-exclusive promo code KINJAJAM at checkout. Actually, this code works sitewide, so you can use it on Homage’s Nickelodeon or The Office apparel, or even its MLB JAM baseball line. And if you need cozy basics to fill out your closet, Homage’s Go-To collection has you covered. This code will work until May 23.





Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children Complete Image : Giovanni Colantonio

I’ll never forget the first time a friend showed me Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children. At that point, the idea of a good video game movie was a myth. And yet, here was this legitimately great CG animation featuring your boy Cloud. With my brain still amped up from the excellent Final Fantasy VII Remake, I’ve been itching to revisit Advent Children for the past year and see if it holds up. Here’s a good excuse to do just that. Amazon currently has the new complete 4K ultra HD edition of the film up for pre-order. You can get it for $24 right now, which is down from its $31 list price. This new version is an extended, remastered cut of the film and features some behind the scenes footage too. Perhaps we will finally learn all of the animation secrets that make Cloud’s Jnco’s work.

Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $15. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

Apple M1 Mac Mini (256GB) Image : Apple

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 256GB base model has a modest saving ($30 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $669.