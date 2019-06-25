Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Levi's jeans Gold Box on Amazon, an Instant Pot egg tray, and Burrow's customizable couches lead off Tuesday's best deals from around the web.



We loved Anker’s PowerCore Redux 10,000mAh battery pack for its incredibly small and hand-friendly design, and now, it comes in a larger 15,000mAh capacity that’s on sale for $32 this week.



The new 15,000mAh version is down to $32 from its regular $40, and features the same basic design of the original Redux, but larger, and with a second USB charging port added. It also includes Anker’s unique trickle charging mode, which can supply power to low voltage devices like Bluetooth headphones that might not normally draw enough power to keep a USB battery pack “awake.”

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Maximize your efficiency by investing in an ultra-wide monitor. Choose from an ASUS ROG 34"monitor for $750 and a huge Samsung 49" Curved Ultra-Wide for $900.



This type of monitor enables you to have a ton of windows open at the same time without the unsightly gap in between like you’d find in dual monitor setups. Sure, it costs more to start off but, for some, the seamless nature of it is worth it.

The ASUS ROG monitor offers a resolution of 3440x1440, 100hz refresh rate, G-Sync, and a 5ms response time. And is currently at the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The $900 Samsung 49" Monitor is a 3840x1080 display with HDR support, and a 144hz and a 1ms response time, which makes it even better for competitive gaming.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, Woot has a solid Viewsonic monitor on sale, too, for just $240. Just not as wide, or as impressive.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Add 8TB dive to your NAS for a lot less today. This Western Digital 3.5" unit is currently $40 off its average price and a solid bargain. The drive offers speedy performance and is designed to run 24/7, perfect to trust with all of the data in your life.



Photo: Amazon

It didn’t take long for true wireless earbuds to go from high-priced status symbols to affordable Amazon commodities, but here we are. TaoTronics’ SoundLiberty 53 headphones feature IPX7 waterproofing, five hours of battery life (and 40 if you include the charging case), and perhaps most impressively of all, Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.



They’re a solid package for the usual $45, but for $33 (with promo code KINJASWM), it really might be time to cut the cord for good.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While we’ve seen cheaper tablet holders, this $21 model (after clipping the $11 coupon) is made of metal, and not a flexible gooseneck, so it should be a bit sturdier while you play Stardew Valley on your Switch while you’re hungover in bed.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

It’s...beautiful.



Our readers have bought thousands of rechargeable batteries over the years, so it’s safe to assume you guys have some rolling around in the back of a drawer somewhere in your house. You can start organizing them with this $17 storage case. It has 93 slots of varying shapes and sizes, so it will fit most battery types, and has a removable battery tester. Today’s price is a rare discount, and a few bucks less than the usual $20.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

At 43", this Toshiba 1080p Fire TV is probably smaller than you’d want for your living room home theater, but it could be an awesome bedroom TV, and $180 puts it in impulse buy territory.



To be clear, this isn’t one of those fancy new TVs with Dolby Vision. In fact, this set is unlikely to wow you with its resolution or any bleeding edge features. But for shoppers on a budget, recent grads, or for a teen’s bedroom, this is a solid buy at a terrific price. It does have Fire TV smarts built-in, so that saves you from having to buy an Apple TV or Chromecast.

Just remember, this is part of a Prime Exclusive Gold Box, so you’ll need to be a member to take advantage of this one-day sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If the idea of letting delivery drivers into your front door to deliver packages sounded intriguing, but a little too creepy, could letting them into your garage instead change your mind?



That’s the premise behind Amazon Key Garage, which you can opt into in select markets with this MyQ smart garage door opener, available with a bundled Amazon Cloud Cam for $100 as part of Amazon’s early Prime Day deals. The camera is optional for garage delivery, but if you want to be able to watch your packages get delivered, the two will work together to alert you and send a live video when your stuff gets dropped off.

The smart garage door opener currently costs $50 on its own, so this bundle is like getting the camera for just $50, down from its current price of $90, or its usual price of $120. And yes, you can use both devices completely independently, and without opting into Amazon Key. The smart garage door opener has obvious benefits beyond just package delivery, and the cloud camera can go anywhere in your home.

Graphic: Shep McAlliser

We aren’t all meant to be gardeners, and that’s fine. But the joy of eating food and herbs that you grew yourself is something everyone should enjoy, and that’s where the AeroGarden comes in. Utilizing LED grow lights, plant pods, and warnings to add more water, AeroGardens can grow your favorite herbs and vegetables year-round, indoors, even if you’re a serial plant killer.



Today on Amazon, you can grow six pods at once with the Harvest 360 for just $75, upgrade to the Harvest 360 Elite (which adds an LCD screen with more information) for $110, or opt for the larger Ultra model, which can grow seven pods, for $120. Those are all all-time low prices, but they’re only available today, so harvest these deals while they’re ripe.

Photo: Amazon

There are keypad locks, and there are smart locks. This looks like the former, but is most definitely the latter.



The Yale Assure lets you set keypad codes, yes, but it can also unlock automatically when trusted people approach with their phones in their pockets, and it supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and even Apple HomeKit, which is pretty rare.

It even integrates a door sensor that can ping your phone whenever your door is opened, meaning it’s essentially a piece of a security system, in addition to a deadbolt. Normally priced at $279, you can unlock an all-time low $229 deal on it today on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, you need toilet paper anyway, so you might as well get it delivered, and buy it while it’s on sale. $6 is a terrific price for 12 big rolls of Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare, one of our readers’ favorite toilet papers.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Boiling isn’t the only way to cook eggs in your Instant Pot. This $8 silicone tray (down from the usual ~$10) lets you create scrambled egg bits filled with the veggies, spices, and meats of your choice. Just pour your scramble into each hole, cover, and cook it for 5-10 minutes at pressure, and boom: you’ve got breakfast.



Even if you don’t have an Instant Pot, it also works in the microwave. And even if you don’t like eggs, you could use it to make popsicle bits in your freezer. It’s a silicone tray, you’ll find uses for it.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

A well-designed Philips Hue system isn’t just lighting for your home; it’s a creative canvas that allows you to design unique lighting concepts and incorporate other smart services in some surprising ways.



If you still haven’t hopped aboard the Hue train, the current generation starter kit (which includes four bulbs and a Hub to control them) is down to $140 on Amazon after clipping the coupon, within $5 of the best price the site’s ever listed. Individual bulbs usually sell for about $40 each, so you’re basically saving on bulbs, and getting the Hub for free with this deal.

With its modular design, free shipping in regular-sized-boxes, and attractive design, Burrow sits on the throne of the direct-to-consumer sofa industry, and you can score a rare deal on the couch (or chair, or ottoman) of your choice during the company’s Fourth of July sale, including the company’s brand new leather offerings.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Burrow

For a limited time, promo code FOURTH19 will get you the following discounts:

-$50 off purchases of $500+

-$150 off purchases of $1000+

-$250 off purchases of $1500+

-$350 off purchases of $2000+

-$500 off purchases of $2500

A loveseat, any couch, or a chair paired with an ottoman will get you over the minimum here. As always, you get to pick your fabric, your leg color, and even the height of your arms, and you also get a 30 day risk free trial, with a simple return process if you don’t like it.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you and your dog enjoy hiking and going on adventures together, you know the importance of a good leash. God forbid your pet’s leash break while you’re out in unfamiliar territory. The RUFFWEAR Flat Out Leash is durable, versatile, and only $22 on Amazon right now. The leash has a user-friendly side release buckle that is reinforced with an aluminum Uniloop. Paired with the unique Talon Clip, this provides a strong and secure leash-to-collar attachment. Right now, a variety of different colors are about $8 off on Amazon.



For today only, Amazon is lowering the price on a number of Levi’s jeans, jackets and accessories, for both men and women. Whether you’re looking to add a jean jacket to your repertoire, or replace your jeans with that unsightly hole with a new pair with a fashionable hole, this sale will likely have you covered.



Just remember, these prices are exclusive to Prime members, and will only stick around for a day, or until sold out. So act fast.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Jigsaw Massage is the exception to the expensive trend of at home massage therapy. By attaching to almost all T and U shank jigsaws, they avoideded creating a single use item, and instead made a clever attachment for a common tool, opening the door for at-home recovery to more athletes and those in chronic pain. Take an exclusive 30% off all bundles with code KINJABUNDLE.



The discount brings the starter kit with a jigsaw and one massage head down to $70, and the complete cordless Pro kit with all three heads down to $140. There are also a few option in between to choose from.

I use mine plenty after long runs and speed work, and I like it both as an addition to, or in place of, foam rolling. But the most pleasant surprise came when I decided to start blasting my back and neck after hours of poor posture in front of the computer. Code should auto-apply at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Aquaphor has been around forever, and for good reason. This stuff works like magic on dry skin, especially in the wintertime. There’s a reason is has a 4.6 star average from over 3,000 reviews, all of which were typed out by soft and supple fingers. Clip the coupon and save 25% on a 14oz tub of Aquaphor, and never worry about dry hands again.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Nintendo 2DS XL is your super cheap ticket to the 3DS’s deep game library, and you can score a one bundled with a digital copy Mario Kart for $130. And if you prefer buying from Amazon, they have the orange one on sale for the same price.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Logitech G703 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, one of the best gaming mice you can buy, is heavily discounted today. $55 is easily the best price we’ve ever seen on this unit used by pro gamers like Carpe, Striker, Poko, Fury, and Space. It comes with all the features you’d want in a gaming mice, including 5 customizable buttons, a 12,000DPI sensor, and a rechargeable battery.



Logitech makes some of my favorite accessories. In fact, I’m using a Logitech gaming keyboard right now. If you’re in the market for a new mouse, pick this up before this price goes away.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

It’s Pickle Rick, motherf*cker. In cute, angry plushy form. And it’s never been cheaper, in this or any other dimension, Jerry.



Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon’s $10 video game preorder credits seem to have gone the way of the dodo, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save a few bucks. Super Mario Maker 2 for Switch is discounted to $52 right now for Prime members, the best price we’ve seen so far. Note: Discount shown at checkout.



That’s not a huge price drop, obviously, but as far as first party Nintendo games go, it’s as good as you can hope for. Let’s a-go.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch’s flimsy kickstand only works at a single, steep angle, and the placement of the console’s USB-C port means you can’t charge it while it’s propped up on a table. This stand from AmazonBasics solves both problems for just $9, down from the usual $12.



When folded up, it’s small enough to fit into most Switch cases, so you can pull it out at the coffee shop, on the plane, and whenever else you might want to play the Switch in comfort.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you can pick up a solid ViewSonic gaming monitor for just $240. This particular model offers a super fast 144Hz refresh rate, a large 27" screen, FreeSync, and it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.



To be clear, it’s not the prettiest looking monitor. It’s a little dated in its design, only a 1080p resolution, and it has pretty thick bezels. But if you’re looking for raw gaming performance, look no further. Just don’t wait too long since this deal disappears at the end of the day.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you ran out of upgrades to make to your computer, maybe it’s time you invest in a gaming chair. Right now you can pick up a bonafide AKRacing gaming chair for just $230.



Like all racing style gaming chairs, this Core Series model is ergonomically sculpted, includes all the adjustment options you’d expect including a 180 degree recline. Available in multiple colors, this gaming chair is $70 off normal and is an absolute steal.

Act fast before this deal disappears.