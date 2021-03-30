Tuesday's Best Deals: LEGO Art Kits, Levi's 501 High Rise Shorts, Fire 7 Tablets, Watch Dogs: Legion, Fire HD 10 Tablets, and More

LEGO art kits lead Tuesday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy | $19 | Sunday Scaries | Promo Code CHILLOUT



I’ve been taking Sunday Scaries CBD on the reg for several months now, and I have to say, of all their offerings, Unicorn Jerky is my favorite. On top of putting a smile on my face every time I see the packaging, it tastes pretty great and doesn’t take long to get the chill vibes flowing. Flavor-wise, it reminds me of Sour Punch Straws, only without the sour, if that makes sense. Sugary and sweet without overwhelming your palette, Unicorn Jerky is the way to go if you prefer your cannabinoids delicious. The only downside is you’ll want to eat more than one. For a limited time only, try it out for yourself at a 30% discount on us, using the promo code CHILLOUT.

In addition to stimulating your tastebuds, you can’t talk about Sunday Scaries’ Unicorn Jerky without mentioning its contributions to The Trevor Project, a non-profit committed to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for at-risk LGBTQ youth. As a bisexual person myself, this is one charity organization I can get behind. For pack of the bright and colorful full spectrum CBD-infused edible you buy, Sunday Scaries donates a dollar to the cause. While that might not sound like much, a little bit goes a long way, especially with savings this deep.

Chow down, relax, and feel good doing it while supplies last.

Fire 7 Tablet Image : Amazon

Look, nobody’s going to tell you that a $40 tablet is just as good as an iPad or that it’s a truly excellent device. But $40 is a shockingly low price to pay for a functional tablet, and if your needs are relatively lightweight, then the Amazon Fire 7 might be well worth it.



The Fire 7 has a 7-inch screen that’s low-res at 1024x600, but crisp enough at that screen size to be usable, and while the processing power probably won’t be enough to handle 3D games very well, it’ll do just fine for watching videos and reading ebooks. In other words, if you want a portable screen that’s larger than your smartphone for consuming media in bed or when away from home, it’s just $40. That’s wild.

It’s $10 off the already-tiny list price in all colors right now. You can also go a bit larger with the Fire 8 HD tablet at $60, or $30 off the list price, which gets you a crisper 8-inch screen, more processing power, and a longer-lasting battery with USB-C charging.

Fire HD 10 Tablet Image : Amazon

Amazon makes the cheapest brand-name tablets around, and while we wouldn’t put them on par with proper iPads, they’re solid budget-friendly options for use-anywhere streaming media, ebooks, web browsing, and more. Usually, the dirt-cheap Fire 7 and the Fire HD 8 catch our attention, but it’s the sizable Fire HD 10 tablet that is Amazon’s best bargain at the moment.

Right now, the 32GB base model of the large 1080p slate is just $95, a 37% savings off the $150 list price. This sizable Android tablet gives you a crisp screen ideal for media, apps, browsing, and even games, plus the 12-hour battery life will keep you entertained whether kicking around at home right now or hopefully on future, safe travels.

Amazon’s tablets aren’t the most powerful devices around, so keep your expectations in check as far as glossy 3D gaming and speedy multitasking. However, they hit a sweet spot in terms of function and price and are ideal for consuming media. Amazon customers give the Fire HD 10 a 4.6-star rating and the $95 price is for the 32GB version with ads on the lock screen. The ad-less version is $110, or you can always pay a fee to remove the ads later. Meanwhile, the larger-capacity 64GB version is on sale for $125 right now ($65 off).

Jabra Elite 85t Image : Jabra

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. They’re also IPX4 splash resistant, but don’t try anything wild with these.



Typically, they’ll run you $230, but they’re down to $200 at Best Buy right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.

These Society6 sales are wonderful because their products are beautifully made, you’re getting something unique, and you’re supporting an indie artist. Today take 40% off all 40% off tech gear, office supplies, posters, and tapestries.

I’ve been absolutely mesmerized by this “You’re the Honey Mustard to My Chicken Nuggets” iPhone case. All the tough cases are $24, which is a steal because they are incredibly durable and really protect any phone.

But why stop there if you’re a lover of all things chicky nuggie. It’s not just Grogu that enjoys a tasty six or even twelve-pack from a chosen fast food joint. (It’s Wendy’s, you’re welcome.) Create a real think piece in your living space with this Wood Wall Art. Choose from 3", 4", or 5" wooden squares to create whatever delicious illusion you’d like. The squares are half an inch thick and made of Baltic Birchwood. They are easy to hang and will definitely be a conversation started. The smallest size starts at $120 and comes with twelve squares to assemble.

And why hog all love to yourself. Spread the brilliance of nuggs drenched in honey mustard with this five-pack of wrapping paper. With the discount, it’s only $7, and the best part is you can use it for any occasion. Happy Mother’s Day, didn’t you know chicken nuggets are the new leopard print, mom?!

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and save $40 off any color of the 64GB edition. Looking for even more storage? You’ll get bigger savings on the 256GB edition, which is as much as $70 off in certain colors right now. Luckily, the color options that aren’t $679 right now only cost a dollar more, so there’s plenty of savings to go around.

All indications are that the new iPad Air is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500) or smooth (120Hz vs 60Hz).

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in those fun colors, too. Apple’s Magic Keyboard attachment is also $100 off at Amazon right now, in case you want to add physical keys and a trackpad to create a true laptop-like experience.

In his roundup of the best VPNs at Gizmodo, Andrew Couts called NordVPN “fast and easy to use,” citing accessibility and affordability as reasons to subscribe. Though it’s almost always marked down from its $287 list price, the 2-year plan is nonetheless the cheapest option to get started with the service and continue using it long-term. For a limited time only, though, it’s not only 68% off, bringing your total to just $89 for 730 days, but it also comes with an extra 1-month, 1-year, or 2-year plan, randomly applied by the Nordic gods at checkout, through the end of March.

Couts says in his abbreviated review:

No matter what you pay, you’ll get access to more than 5,400 servers in more than 60 countries, a bunch of features you may or may not want, and, because the company is based in Panama, assurances that your data—or lack of data, as the case may be—is outside of U.S. and European jurisdictions. Like every other VPN on this list, NordVPN claims to have a “strict no-logs policy,” so most of your data isn’t collected, the company says. It does still collect your email address, payment information, and the timestamp of the last time you launched the VPN.

But NordVPN isn’t without its downsides. “...some researchers have found that it sends your email address and Google Ad ID to a marketing company when you register through the Android app and contains some trackers,” Couts explained. “Another downside is that some of NordVPN’s servers are rented, which means another company you need to trust is in the mix. And yes, one of those servers got hacked in 2018.”

Still, if you want one of the most reliable VPN clients, with the budget to support its robust infrastructure, you can’t go wrong with NordVPN. Plus, with availability on virtually every platform imaginable—from macOS to Android TV—this private networking tool is equal parts ubiquitous and acclaimed. Endorsed by PCMag, Wired, CNET, Business Insider, and more, it may be time to board the Nord train if you’re somehow unwedded to a VPN already.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | $50 | Amazon Best Buy Screenshot : Nintendo

The video game so nice, it lets you kill Bowser twice. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is one of the best Switch games out there and it just got even cheaper. Both Amazon and Best Buy have the new release down to $50 today. Considering that Nintendo rarely discounts first-party games, that’s a particularly rare bit of savings on a new release. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury includes two great games for the price of one. You’ll get one of Wii U’s best games and the all new Bowser’s Fury, which is a mini open world Mario game where you fight a kaiju-sized Bowser as a cat. It’s good.

When we originally started covering Watch Dogs: Legion deals, the game’s price was plummeting after two weeks. If you bought it at full price at launch, you were quickly punished for doing so as you saw your friends grab it $20 or even $30 cheaper. To this day, the price continues to sink and now you can grab Ubisoft’s open world game for just $20. I’m not really sure what’s going on here (the game’s buggy launch likely did a number on its install base), but the game’s price has just been all over the place. If you were waiting for a time to jump on, Amazon is probably the way to go right now, as you can get the game more than half off right now. Will it drop lower? Probably at some point. For now, $20 seems like the lowest this will go for the next few months. After that? Who knows.

Bravely Default II Screenshot : Nintendo

Do you need another long, turn-based JRPG in your life? Of course you do! What else is going on right now!? Well, starting today, Switch owners can grab Bravely Default II, which is sure to keep you occupied for quite some time. The latest RPG from Square Enix features the game’s signature “Brave/Default” combat system, which lets players store up attacks and unleash multiple at once. There are new characters, new job classes, a new look, and so much more. If that’s up your alley, you can grab it from Best Buy for $50 today. When you add it to your cart, you’ll also discover that you get a free coaster and placemat set with your order too. Weird, but okay! Preoccupy your brain with some grinding.

LEGO Art Sets Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Do you love the fine art of LEGO, but also the fine art of art? What if there was a way to combine those two passions into one Mega Art? Well good news, my cultured brickheads. There is! LEGO has a series of “art” sets that lets you piece together paintings. You essentially get a canvas and a colorful selection of beads that you can stick onto it. Follow the directions and you’ll create portraits of pop culture icons like Iron Man, Darth Maul, or Marilyn Monroe. Or you can put them together completely wrong and make absolutely nothing. Either way, you can hang it up on a wall when you’re done, so consider this a DIY poster. You can grab some sets from Best Buy for $96 today.

Ubisoft is known to drastically slash the price on games. Just look at Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s yet another example of that in action. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising on consoles for $30. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now. The PS5 version is out of stock as of this writing, but the PS4 edition upgrades to the new console version for free.

Dino Egg Dig Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

This is the perfect time to grab the Dino Egg Dig Kit, as it’ll arrive for Easter. Who says it needs to be a rabbit’s eggs that are hunted on Sunday? Looking for dinos is way cooler. Every kid goes through a dinosaur phase. If you’ve got a little palaeontologist trapped at home digitally learning what a great kit to foster that curiosity. Plus, you’re saving 25%.

This kit has twelve eggs with a dinosaur figure nestled inside each. Once you excavate your dig and unearth the prehistoric creature, find the corresponding card to earn about that dino’s history and characteristics. Encourage a young scientist and maybe learn a few new facts yourself. Teaching kids that history and science is just as cool and as important as other subjects is key. STEM projects are also a great way to get the whole family together and spark some nerdy love for a future scientist.

Razer Kraken X Ultralight Wired Gaming Headset Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re really into gaming and would prefer a surround sound experience while doing so, check out Razer’s Kraken Wired Headset. Down to $40 from its original price of $50, you can comfortably adjust the headset and speak to your friends through the connected mic. Nothing much to say here, grab it while it’s hot!

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Screenshot : Nintendo

Look, it’s going to be a long spring. While we wait for our vaccines, we’re all going to be cooped up inside with not much to do other than game. You can either blow through dozens of games and stress over what you’ll play next to fill the silence, or just get one big one and not worry about it. For that purpose, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is a great option. The Nintendo Switch action RPG is on sale for $40 and it’s a long one. Completionists can spend over 100 hours doing everything the game has to offer through its giant world. For those who played the original version, the Switch release features updated graphics, remixed music, and a brand new epilogue, so there’s some good reasons to double dip.

Shenmue III + SteelBook Case (PS4) Screenshot : Deep Silver

I’ll be honest: I don’t know much about Shenmue. All I know if that it’s kind of cheesy. I’m not even sure if the love for it is ironic or not. The one thing I do know is that it has a scene about looking for sailors and it’s iconic. So, maybe 2021 is the year to play Shenmue? I mean, not a lot else going on, I guess, right? Why not play all three Shenmue games? If you’re looking to join me on this arbitrary journey I just decided on in this 7:30 a.m. haze, Shenmue III is on sale for $10 on Best Buy right now. It includes a SteelBook case for the game, so you can just become a Shenmue super fan right out the gate. I just hope there are sailors in the game. I would be sad if he never found the sailors.

Echo Show 10 Image : Amazon

Amazon’s recently-released Echo Show 10 smart speaker with a screen is a bit different than past models: it has a rotating screen that uses a motion-detecting camera to follow you as you move around the room, ensuring that video calls, recipe videos, or whatever else you’re watching is always in full view.



Sound kinda creepy? Yeah, that checks out. Gizmodo’s Catie Keck said much the same thing in her review, yet ultimately found the thing to be pretty handy:

Advertisement

“One of my favorite things about the Echo Show 10 was also one of its most unnerving. I loved the ability to move around my kitchen and have the screen rotate to face me no matter where I was situated—when I was streaming television. When I wasn’t, I found Alexa’s watchful eye a little too creepy to be left on all the time.”

If you’re keen on a swiveling screen, Amazon is already slashing $40 off the list price of the Echo Show 10, now sitting at $210. It also works as a smart home hub for connected devices, so it can be a handy centerpiece for your smart home. If you want a cheaper and simpler alternative, the non-rotating Echo Show 5 is on sale for just $50 right now with the Echo Show 8 at $75.

Zwilling 6-Piece Knife Block Set Image : Sheilah Villari

This set from KitchenAid is not only functional but really funky too. Every kitchen needs a good set of knives, and if they can look great too, why not? This is the Six-Piece Knife Block Set and will make you want to elevate all your meals to accompany how stylish this set is. You’re saving 65% on this striking set too.

There are six-pieces in this set. The knives each made of durable high carbon no-stain steel with polypropylene handles. They are designed to not only look good but give you the ultimate control for the perfect dices each use. The anti-slip treatment allows for a comfortable grip and keeps you safe while slicing. They’re also ergonomic for fatigue-free cutting if you have a long-haul recipe to fill. You’ll get a paring knife, a chef’s knife, a bread knife, kitchen shears, and sharpening steel. They come with a beautiful knife block in blue, lime, or orange to stay safe in between uses.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many.

Whenever I think of cold brew coffee, I’m reminded of this time I went to a theme park with one of my younger brothers and he was craving one and decided to order at the “Starbucks” inside the park. Except, it wasn’t so much a Starbucks as it was a place that just used Starbucks-branded coffee.



Anyway, he ordered a nice, refreshing cold brew and was not expecting them to make this by pouring a cup of steaming hot coffee in a cup and then plopping some ice in it— but that is, in fact, what they did.

As you can probably guess, that is not the way to make a cold brew cup of coffee. The adjective is supposed to be a modifier of that verb, not an afterthought.

One way to do it? You can slowly make it in your fridge with these Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee Pitcher Packs.

But if you’re in want of a cold brew and have limited time to make it in, you could also grab yourself a Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System for $170 so you can have it anytime you want!

You can get it for 26% off right now at Amazon or at Bed Bath & Beyond.

What’s more is that it can also make hot and cold teas, whether you like bagged or looseleaf varieties! And of course, it accommodates a wide variety of brew sizes, from a small cup to a carafe, with a turn of the knob.

Ready for a comfortable night’s sleep? Sleep like a baby on a Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for as low as $65— that’s the price of one that will fit a twin or twin XL (dorm-size) bed. For most of us, we’ll need to step up to the full/queen Buffy Cloud down alternative comforter for $80.



I’m excited to say that I made the plunge and finally purchased one of these comforters for myself this past winter. I gotta say: “Cloud” is an accurate descriptor. What’s more, I got my full/queen-sized Buffy comforter for just $64 since I’m a Beyond+ member. And now that the weather is warming up, I find that the comforter still feels like the perfect temperature.



The Buffy comforter is made of soft hypoallergenic eucalyptus fibers. And, the fill is sustainably made of recycled materials. It’s so lovely to find an eco-friendly and skin-friendly comforter— but even more lovely to find it for 50% off! Plus, this comforter is made for all seasons, so you can enjoy it now and its lyocell breathable fabric will keep you comfortably cool in the summer as well.

This deal was originally published on 1/3/21 by Elizabeth Lanier and was updated with new information on 3/28/21.

Keurig Single Serve Coffee & Latte Maker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

That daily latte habit can be hard to break if you’re a caffeine lover— and it’s even harder on your wallet. Why not do your part to cut down on the use of disposable paper cups and save the extra $5 by making your own lattes, cappuccinos, and plain old coffees with this Keurig Special Edition single-serve coffee maker? It’s just $190 at Bed Bath & Beyond right now.



This special coffee maker includes a frother cup, so you can make all those special drinks that need frothed milk. You also might just want to pair your purchase with some reusable coffee pods, so you can cut down on the use of wasteful K-cups.

Sure, $190 is still a decent chunk of money, but when you calculate how many lattes, cappuccinos, and other drinks you’ll make at home, it really pays for itself in a matter of weeks.

Grab it while you can for this price!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 12/12/20 and was updated with new information on 3/27/21.

TaoTronics Air Purifier Image : Sheilah Villari

Clean air is such an important thing now more than ever. This is especially true in smaller spaces. Air purifiers are another in a long list of things we didn’t know we needed until the occasion arose. With bars and restaurants snatching them up more people turned to bring them into their own homes too. I have one can tell it makes a huge difference. Right now save $20 on this one from TaoTronics.

Air purifiers can help with a myriad of issues like pollen, dust, and especially pet dander. I live with two very furry dogs and the change in the living room has been substantial. The air seems much crisper. This TaoTronics purifier has three speeds and is whisper quiet. You’ll hardly know it’s there. The 3-stage H13 true HEPA filter is easy to clean and is washable. It has five layers and traps up to 99.97% of particles that are floating about in the air. You’ll get real-time updates on the quality of the air in whatever room you have it in. This helps you better understand what setting you’ll need. It’ll also tell you when the filter needs to be changed so no guessing there also. But you should be replacing filters between three and six months. This is a simple solution to a very common problem. Your family and lungs will thank you for your purchase.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirt Image : Sheilah Villari

Nothing is more classic or comfortable than a sweatshirt, and I’ve had many of these Champion ones over the years. My go-to currently is the one I’ve stolen from a boyfriend or two. If you’re a significant other like me, maybe it’s time you buy a few more, so no one is left out in the cold. Take 25% off Champion Powerblend Fleece Sweatshirts until Saturday.

These are as cozy as can be. Made from Powerblend fleece, warmth and comfort are key. It’s also not bulky, which means layering is a great option. The two-ply hood adds to the level of snuggly as the material is also super soft. And, of course, the classic crewneck style is casual chic. These Champion sweatshirts are durable and hold up after multiple washes. There are twelve colors available but grab the one(s) you want now because, at this price, they’re selling out fast.

Free shipping 0n all orders over $25.

Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 Rowing Machine Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Pricey gym memberships should be a thing of the past. I mean, right now, it’s not safe to be in enclosed spaces with heavy-breathing strangers anyway. And 2021? We’re all about doing what we can from home to help fight this virus.



Why not get a full-body workout with a fantastic price on a rowing machine?

The Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW1205 rowing machine is down to $88 right now. It can handle up to 220 lbs. and it has 12 adjustable resistance levels so you can control the challenge.

20% off Storewide Image : Bellesa

Bellesa is such a wonderful company, always making sure we are doing our best. For a limited time, they want you to have the best too. Get 20% off your order no matter what you choose and celebrate a new season of self-care. The discount will be applied at checkout, so no code needed/

Bellesa has a ton of new merch, and it’s all included in the sale. Each of their sweatshirts is a classic unisex fit but still pre-shrunk. So if you prefer yours to be big and comfy, size up; they’re a poly/cotton blend and with that traditional look, cinched at the cuffs and hem with the collar a bit loose. “Braless & Flawless” is the biggest hit so far. I’m partial to “Hydrate & Masturbate,” a true life lesson to follow every day, in my opinion. There are a few styles to pick from, plus they are sending out really adorable sticker sheets that match with each order.

No, go undercover or under covers. If you need help picking something new, the Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys). This vibe sizes down the tech of the Aurora and Dea but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the above Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.

Free shipping on all orders over $29.

Arealer Foot Massager Machine EZL9MOZE Image : Andrew Hayward

If your dogs are barking after long days and you need some sweet relief for your feet, consider grabbing this Arealer Foot Massager Machine while it’s on sale. It’s currently $45 off the list price when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code EZL9MOZE at checkout.

Built to help treat an array of foot ailments, the Arealer Foot Massager Machine uses shiatsu kneading action along with heating and air compression to work through your aches and pains and help you relax. It has separate heating controls for each foot and has a remote control for easy adjustments, plus it has removable and washable foot sleeves for simple cleaning. It sits at a 4.3-star review average with 2,400+ customer appraisals.

Get up 30% off Select Spring Items Image : Tory Burch

Tory Burch’s huge spring sale is here! It’s time to celebrate a new season with some new styles. Walk into warm weather in stylish duds. Some of the company’s best-sellers are included in this deal: handbags, shoes, clothing, jewelry, and more. Here’s the skinny: spend $250-$499 and get 25% off or spend $500 and snag 30% off. This applies to all items labeled ‘Included in the Spring Event.’ But excluded products do count towards your total purchase amount. So if you see something you like, toss it in the cart anyway. This sale will run until March 28. No codes are needed.

Tory Burch’s Ella Quadrant Tote Bag is one of their top sellers and is as classy as they come. Everyone needs a nice staple bag, and this could be yours. Made of canvas and leather, this is the perfect bag for spring and summer. It’s even sizable enough to fit a 13" laptop. This is a classic Tory bag that you’ll save $107 on. It comes in the traditional Cuoio color.

Free shipping within the continental U.S. and it’s automatically applied during checkout.

OCA Low Top Canvas DOWNTOEARTH Image : Cariuma

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game and to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. Good-looking kicks are consciously created with classic styles. The company has designed some spring hues that have classic casual written all over them.

They all run under $100. The low tops come in many shades, but green, yellow, and rose really give off that Spring has sprung vibe. These are sharp shoes, and you’ll turn heads for sure and take a step towards more eco-conscious shopping. I have a pair of Cariuma sneakers and love them. The color is striking, and I always get compliments when I wear them out. They are a bit heavier, but you’ll be just as stylish once you get used to them.

These will ship for free until March 29.

Naipo Massage Gun 4V66HE4U Image : Andrew Hayward

Whether you’re dealing with winter’s added aches and pains or added soreness as you tackle fitness resolutions, it might be the ideal time to pick up a percussion muscle massager to pummel away the pain.



Right now, Naipo is offering its massage gun for $69 on Amazon when you clip the coupon and input code 4V66HE4U at checkout, a total savings of $61. It has five levels of intensity for working out your muscle pain and lasts up to seven hours per charge, plus it has five different massage head attachments for targeting different areas of your body. Amazon customers give it a glowing 4.8-star rating with 3,300+ reviews.





Up to 50% off Select Criterion C ollections Image : Sheilah Villari

The Criterion Collection is the gold standard for film snobs and movie lovers the world over. But for a good reason. These boxes and bundles are beautifully designed and provide supplementary material to dig deeper into your favorite pieces of cinema. Amazon is having a huge sale on the majority of the collection.

There are so many classics and fan favorites you’re sure to find one of yours or discover a new one. This is the perfect opportunity to finally see that movie you’ve always been told you need to see, like Hidden Fortress that inspired A New Hope.

I was in a pretty in-depth film criticism program in college, so of course, I gush over these sales, and one of my all-time favorites is included in it. Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless kicked off the French New Wave movement and is a must to impress your cinematic pals. It’s gorgeous in so many ways, and I’ve read the accompanying book multiple times over the years.

Anytime I can bring up Metropolitian, I do. I have no idea why but this movie has stayed with me since I first saw it nineteen years old, but it has. If wit and anxiety could be personified, it’d be this Whit Stillman film. This is one of the indie greats of the 90s.

Several titles are also “get 3 for the price of 2,” but you really have to dig around as there isn’t a designated section for those within the Criterion tab. But beloved slacker comedy Dazed and Confused is included in that deal.

Tomb Raider Cookbook Image : Giovanni Colantonio

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider and Square Enix is celebrating. There’s no new Lara Croft game or anything. Instead, the big ticket item this year is an official Tomb Raider cookbook. You know, the franchise that is about cooking and food. According to the product description, the book features 40 recipes from locations she’s visited over the course of the series. The book is also part travel guide and talks about each location in greater depths. Frankly, why not? I own the WWE Cookbook and it’s far less cultured than this. If you want to cook with Lara, you can save 10% when you pre-order a copy at Amazon, taking this down to $27. Let me know how it is.

Streaming is a funny thing. On the one hand, you have nearly any show you could wish for at your fingertips, ready for you to binge after logging off for the weekend. On the other hand, those shows are fragmented across so many apps and services that it’s hard to track down where to find anything, let alone how to pay for it all. Luckily, free trials exist to let you blitz through your most anticipated or beloved shows while taking the service out for a spin, all without having to commit. By the end of it, maybe you’ll have found a new catalog of shows and movies to sink your teeth into, or maybe you’ll just be grateful for the time you spent together.



Right now, you can get a month of Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) for free through Amazon. After your first month, it’ll cost $6, but you can always cancel ahead of time if it’s not your jam, and that’s a problem for future you, anyways.

In the meantime, you’ll get access to content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, and MTV. You can catch old favorites like (pardon me for dating myself) Clone High and Daria, Hey Arnold!, Key & Peele, and Rugrats. There’s also plenty of originals to choose from, too, like Star Trek: Picard, Kamp Koral, and The Good Fight.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.