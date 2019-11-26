Tuesday's Best Deals: LED String Lights, Slice Box Cutter, Keurig Coffee Makers, and More

A huge Gravity Blanket sale, Vinebox Advent Calendars, BioBidets, and a Galaxy Fit activity tracker lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Advertisement

Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh Battery Pack Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want a portable, future-proof battery pack, consider this Xcentz 18W USB-C PD 10,000mAh unit. To be clear, this is designed for smaller devices, like smartphones (charges an iPhone at the maximum possible speed) but it should work on iPads and the Nintendo Switch as well. Better still, you get a USB-C to USB-C and a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box, which is amazing.



Make sure to c lip the coupon on the page and use the promo code URVS6QS4 to get the best price.

Advertisement

HP DeskJet 2680 All-in-One Printer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Listen up, nerds. This is a cheap, piece-of-shit printer and you should buy it right now.



If you own a compatible HP printer, like this HP DeskJet 2680, you can get free printouts (until this garbage printer falls apart) thanks to HP’s Instant Ink service.

Advertisement

Here’s how it works: You sign up for the program, the printer monitors your monthly page count, and it contacts HP to order ink refills when you run low.

There’s a supposed monthly fee based on the number of pages you print, but here’s the important bit: Instant Ink offers a 15-page-per-month plan free of charge. Yes, that’s 15 Amazon return labels or 15 photos every month, for free.

Advertisement

Cheaper printers like this one are sold below cost so that the manufacturer can recoup those losses through cartridge sales. But if you’re careful about how you use HP Instant Ink, you can get away with never paying for cartridges again.

Advertisement

If you have room in your house, this all-in-one model is a no-brainer. (And if you are someone who does print regularly, don’t buy a cheap printer. Go with a monochrome laser printer, invest in a reservoir printer, or actually use HP Instant Ink. It is a seriously good program.)



Extra 20% Off Select Amazon Warehouse Items Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re cool with buying used products, it could pay off in a big way. Amazon Warehouse is marking down thousands of used items for 20% off their already low prices. The discounts are hitting a ton of different categories, from video game consoles, clothes, headphones, monitors and more.



Look out for this.

Advertisement

Chances are we could all use something from this sale. Just a heads up, pay attention to the condition details (stay away from just “good,”) you need to make sure it’s sold by Amazon Warehouse and the discount will be shown at checkout. But don’t wait too long, there’s a limited supply, so if you want something, think Ariana Grande (“I See It, I Like It, I Want It, I Got It, etc.”)

Here’s a few I found interesting (you may need to click the “Available from these sellers” link to see the used options).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slice Mini Box Cutter Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you have a designated knife that you use to open all of your packages, welcome to my club. It is probably for the best that we stop using kitchen knives outside of the dining room and get a tool meant for opening boxes. Right now, the Slice Mini Box Cutter is a few bucks off on Amazon.



The Slice cutter is lightweight, can be used by lefties or righties, locks into place, and has a blade that won’t slice open your fingers. It was designed for cutting corrugated packaging, foam, vinyl, and boxes.

Advertisement

BioBidet Slim Edge Bidet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

For the better part of the year, I’ve championed the purchase and subsequent use of bidets to the chagrin of my co-workers and loved ones. And luckily, bidet use is fially mainstream enough to earn big time discounts during Black Friday. BioBidet’s entire line is currently marked down with prices starting at a low $25. These models come with all the necessary attachments to install on your current toilet. Better still, they’re very easy to put together.



Advertisement

While a little sparse of features, the SlimEdge, the light-up SlimGlow and the nearly invisible Slim Zero are great entry points into this category,

Advertisement

Advertisement

But, for the already initiated, the Bio Bidet Ultimate and the beautifully designed Bio Bidet Bliss are the ones to consider. Both come with all the features you’d want from a modern washlet, including a seat warmer, a feminine wash feature, and water temperature control. (That last one will pay off instantly during the winter.) Better still, the prices on these top-tier models are even lower than Bidet Week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thankfully, even if you’re on the Naughty List this year, you can still get a present. Vinebox, the first Advent wine box on the market, has two Advent calendars this year: Naughty and Nice. Right now, you can get either calendar for $26 off, as Vinebox has an off of 20% off orders of $100 or more. If you can’t choose between both, don’t! There’s also a combo Advent calendar for Naughty & Nice, which is normally $220 but is marked down to $176 during this sale.



No coupon necessary to snag your discount and there are no exclusions, either. This promotion runs now through December 2 (A.K.A Cyber Monday).

Advertisement

Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier with True HEPA and Eco Mode Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

If you’re concerned about allergens such as pollen, mold, or dander, this discounted Coway Air Purifier offers a lot of benefits for not very much money. This HEPA unit is effective at removing contamination from small to medium sized rooms, and right now you can get it for $116, or about $90 less than average.



And if you’re like me and your room is constantly dusty because you live in an old apartment, this air purifier could help with that too.

Advertisement

25% Off Sitewide Photo : Gravity Blanket

Advertisement

Weighted blankets are still all the rage right now. If you’ve always wanted to try one, but never wanted to pay full price, you don’t have to. For Black Friday, Gravity Blanket is currently running a 25% off sitewide promotion when you use code HOLIDAY2019 at checkout. That means you can snag one of their coveted weighted blankets for $62 off. Do you think an entire weighted blanket might be too heavy for you? You can still rest easy with 25% off a weighted sleep mask.



Advertisement

If you aren’t one to fuss with filters, levers, or coffee grounds, the single-serve Keurig K-Classic K50 is your kind of coffee machine. With a K-Cup chamber and just a few buttons (think small, medium, and large), it’s easy to brew up a cup of joe even if you haven’t, well, had your coffee yet.



With the K50 lacking some of the flashier features seen on newer models, the price continues to come down, now sitting at just $60 at Best Buy and Target. Get yours now even before Black Friday hits.

Advertisement

TaoTronics LED String Lights Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Have your Christmas lights seen better days? That’s what happens when you use the same string of lights year after year! Get yourself some new lights before the holiday season is in full swing. Right now, you can get a 33-foot string of TaoTronics LED String Lights for $8 when you use promo code KINJABD9.



Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker + Heart Rate Graphic : Jenna Valdespino

Advertisement

Samsung intentionally took a no-frills approach to the Galaxy Fit activity tracker so users can find their fitness stats at a glance and get going. The slim, water-resistant smartwatch tracks steps, heart rate, and sleep, all while syncing to most Apple and Android devices.



Today, you can grab the monitor for just $80 at Best Buy. Although we recently (and briefly) saw this drop to $59 at B&H and Amazon, this is a solid deal for anyone looking to kickstart a workout routine.

Advertisement

25% Off Sitewide Photo : Lulus

Advertisement

Thanksgiving might be days away, but we’ve been thinking about Christmas for weeks now. If you need a fancy dress (or jumpsuit) to wear to your holiday party, you’re in luck. To celebrate Black Friday, Lulus has already launched its big sale. Right now, you can get 25% Off Sitewide when you use promo code FRIDAY25. That’s 25% off full-price items and sale items as well, which means some sale items will actually be up to 90% off the original total.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Backcountry’s blowing out a ton of The North Face outdoor essentials. Trek over for deals on of jackets, hiking boots, gloves, hats, and a whole lot more, all for up to 25% off. These discounts will last until Cyber Monday, but the best stuff could sell out early, so get up and go.

Four Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Graphic : Amazon

Advertisement

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for $1, for a limited time as part of the company’s lead-up to Black Friday.



Advertisement

This deal is even available to non-Prime members, though it’ll renew at $10 per month instead of $8. But either way, four months to stream Christmas songs on repeat for free? Yes please.

Advertisement

First Three Months of Audible Screenshot : Amazon

Advertisement

Maybe you don’t feel like you have time to read a book, but you almost definitely have the time to listen to one. Audible has the largest selection of professionally narrated audiobooks anywhere, and Prime members can get their first three months for $7 right now, down from the usual $15.



Each month, you’ll receive a credit for one free audiobook of your choice. Seriously, any audiobook, even brand new releases. You’ll also get credits for two free Audible Originals of your choice, which mostly consist of shorter form content.

Advertisement

Just note that your subscription will auto-renew at $15/month if you don’t cancel.

Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

“That’s totally barbaric!”



“That’s Wizard’s Chess.”

The pieces won’t actually move in this set, but avid Harry Potter fans will be delighted to own their own Wizard Chess Set. Just ahead of Black Friday, A.K.A Prime Christmas Shopping Time, you can snag this chess set for about $6 off.

Advertisement

L.O.L Surprise! Toy Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Right now, Amazon’s dropping the price on L.O.L. Suprise! toys. From what I’ve gathered, these super popular elementary school toys are designed to be collected with random toys in each, hence the “surprise.” Prices start at just $8.



You could use these as part of an advent calendar. And if you know what these are, and know a kid who’ll benefit, buy some right away. This is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. Make sure to check out the deal page to see all of your glittery, absurdly-colored options.

Advertisement

LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Nintendo Switch Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you don’t know that Black Friday is days away, you’re lucky. It is madness in the Deals World. Try not to lose an arm fighting someone in stores for a discounted Nintendo Switch. If you already own one, you can get a good deal on the LEGO Harry Potter Collection before Black Friday. The game is marked down by $10 right now Amazon. The collection includes two games on one cartridge, Years 1-4 and Years 5-7. Good luck battling Voldemort!



Advertisement

Advertisement

This. Is. Big. Leading up to Black Friday, Walmart and Best Buy are already discounting a ton of consoles, so you won’t have to wait a week to get your games going. Here are all their available offers:



PlayStation

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Only on PlayStation PS4 Console Bundle | $200 | Walmart and Best Buy

Advertisement

PS4 1TB Pro Console | $300 | Walmart

PlayStation VR 5 Game Bundle | $200 | Walmart

Xbox

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition | $150 | Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Xbox One X 1TB Gears 5 Console Bundle | $350 | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle | $200 | Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Bundle | Best Buy | Includes Best Buy $30 Gift Card and 3-Month Xbox Live Gold

Advertisement

Of course, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon are dropping the price on a ton of their Xbox One and DualShock controllers (in various colors) down to just $39. These discounts, by the way, are available until Cyber Monday. But why wait until then when you can play games during the big shopping holiday. (Sorry Switch owners, we’ll have to wait a little longer...)

Advertisement

Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $45. If you own a PS4, or plan to buy one on Black Friday, this is a no-brainer. This subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For November, you’ll get a chance to play Nioh and Outlast 2.



Advertisement

Tech

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Samsung Galaxy Fit Activity Tracker + Heart Rate | $80 | Best Buy

Media

Gaming

Advertisement

Deals You May Have Missed

Razer RAZER Phone 2 Unlocked Gaming Smartphone Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Gamers, the smartphone deal you’ve been waiting for is here. An unlocked, second-generation Razer Phone is down to $300 on Amazon right now, that’s a discount of about $300.



Gizmodo says “Razer’s second effort is something that’s better for both normies and gamers” thanks to the upgrades made to its speaker, screen, and cameras.

Advertisement

Other noteworthy features of the Razer Phone 2 include RGB lighting, Android 9.0 Pie, IP67 water-resistance, Qi wireless charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and 5.7-inch 120Hz screen.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for an affordable way to upgrade your phone, this is a terrific deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Let’s be clear here, the sound quality and noise-canceling on these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones won’t match those of Sony and Bose. But if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars for a pair, check these out.



Whether you want to drown out the ambient noise in an airplane, or ignore your co-workers, these active noise cancelling over-ears are about 1/10th of what you’d pay for the bigger brands.

Advertisement

Use the promo code MPOWH5V2 at checkout to drop the price to $35. Full disclosure, we’ve seen them for $5 less previously, but Amazon happened to put up a coupon alongside a promo code.

Advertisement

Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Normally $140-170, you can grab a pair of the Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds, for a low $100. They promise up to 5 hours of use on a single charge with an additional 15 hours thanks to its charging case. They’re also $50 cheaper than AirPods.



Better still, if you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you’ll get 20% back on these incredible headphones. That makes it more like $80 if you think about it.

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, this is $10 cheaper than Best Buy’s advertised Black Friday price. So act fast, I’m not sure how long this’ll stay in stock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD is currently marked down to $60, an all-time low.



It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers sequential read speeds up to 550 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 520 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Black Friday will be here in days, but a number of Amazon devices are already on sale. Don’t wait until Friday is here and everything is already sold out. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new Kindle, you’re in luck.



Advertisement

Right now, you can get an all-new Kindle with Built-In Front Light for $60 on Amazon. The Kindle Paperwhite in black is marked down to $85, while the Twilight Blue is $110. All Kindle orders come with a $5 eBook credit. Keep that in mind, since Amazon always has Kindle eBook sales on Sundays, with prices between $1 to $5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sennheiser GAME ZERO Gaming Headset Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Gamers, the most popular gaming headset among Overwatch League pros, the Sennheiser GAME ZERO Gaming Headset is down to just $100 on Rakuten.



Advertisement

Pro users dafran, Carpe, SoOn and Poko all use this headset, for its big draw: exceptional noise blocking design. This feature helps you tune out distracting noise and lets you focus on the little sound cues that’ll make a big difference in a competitive game.

Advertisement

Additionally it offers stereo sound, extra large leatherette memory foam ear pads, and a noise-cancelling microphone. For some context, this is currently selling for $18 more on Amazon.

Advertisement

40% Off Artifical Christmas Trees Photo : Target

If you already have your Christmas tree up, I don’t blame you. The cold weather has made me feel extra festive lately. If you don’t have your tree up yet, do you normally handle that after Thanksgiving? Well, toss out your dated artificial tree and snag one for 40% off from Target. Now through Wednesday, Target is having a huge sale on their artificial trees.



Advertisement

Bright Friday Sale Photo : Vera Bradley

Advertisement

You don’t have to wait until Friday to score some of the best deals at your favorite stores. Right now, Vera Bradley has 30% full-priced purchases and an extra 50% off sale items. If you had your eye on Vera’s new winter theme, Beary Merry, you can get all the cute polar bears prints you want for 30% off.



Sable Travel Pillow Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Do you have a vacation booked during the holiday season? Of course! Who isn’t traveling at this time of year? Whether you’re just visiting your family or going on a vacation that will make all of your Instagram followers jealous, you need a travel pillow. Don’t buy a $30 one at the airport. Snag this Sable Travel Pillow while it is only $10 on Amazon when you use promo code KINJAJI3.



Advertisement

GoPenguin Luggage with Spinner Wheels Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Has your carry-on luggage seen better days? Most likely. They only last so long when you’re forced to drag them through security checkpoints over and over again. If you’re on the market for a new suitcase for your next trip, you’re in luck. A GoPenguin Luggage with Spinner Wheels is only $97 when you use promo code DE3K9GO4. That’s 25% off!



Some reviewers have even suggested that this suitcase is better than an Away. To compare pricing, an Away carry-on bag of the same size is $245. The GoPenguin bag has a built-in TSA-approved lock, 360 spinner wheels, an ergonomic handle, and a lightweight shell composed of German-made 100% Makrolon Polycarbonate.

Advertisement

The promo code is applicable for all of the colors for the 22" luggage spinner and is valid now through November 30.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyoku isn’t a household name, but our team really liked the Daimyo steel chef’s knife, and found it to be incredibly beautiful to look at, too. They were also a hit with our readers, and if you want to expand your collection, or upgrade your current knife set, you can pick up four non-serrated steak knives for a low $100. Usually selling for $28 more, this set will make short work of whatever you throw at it, even super dry turkey.



Advertisement

Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $10 when you use promo code 8NP9TS3D. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.



Advertisement

Advertisement

You get a bundle! You get a bundle! EVERYONE GETS A BUNDLE! - Literally, what went down in a pitch meeting at Amazon HQ this week. Okay, not literally, but maybe. We’re one week out from Black Friday and Amazon is preparing by bundling virtually everything.



There’s an Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Bundle with TP-Link Smart Plug for $35, a Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 for $139, a 3-Pack Echo Dot Bundle for $65. There are a few bundles that include Tiles. You can get a Tile Pro 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $100, a Tile Essentials 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $70, and a Tile Sticker 4-Pack + Echo Dot for $60.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also add the Fire TV Blaster Bundle to your cart (itis preorder only, right now), which includes a Fire TV Stick 4K, an Echo Dot, and a Fire TV Blaster. The Blaster works with the Fire TV Stick and the Echo Dot to make everything hands-free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Does your skin turn a nice tomato red after only five minutes of sun exposure? You better stock up on some sunscreen now before you’re assaulted by UV rays on your next vacation. Thankfully, a cult-favorite Japanese sunscreen is currently on sale.



You can get a regular bottle of Biore UV Watery Essence for $8 or an extra-large bottle (1.7x the normal size) for $12. The larger bottler is at the cheapest price we’ve ever seen it ($2 less than the usual sale price). The 50 SPF sunscreen is pretty literal to its name and is said to feel like water when applied to your skin.

Advertisement

Here’s what Shep McAllister had to say about it on The Inventory:

As far as sunscreen goes, the only thing I really knew about it was that I didn’t like it, and given the option, I would usually just opt to stay indoors until the UV index fell to around 3 or 4, or until someone invented a sunscreen pill, whichever came first. That all changed when my wife introduced me to Biore Watery Essence sunscreen. It’s SPF 50 (the bare minimum for my needs, thank you very much), waterproof for 80 minutes, and feels like rubbing water on your skin. Cool to the touch, it rubs in effortlessly, and doesn’t come with the unpleasant smell or zincy stickiness of pretty much every other sunscreen I’ve used. About two minutes after putting it on, I’ve usually completely forgotten about it, which is a compliment of the highest order.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under Armour Men’s Short Sleeve T-Shirt KJUATS Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

You can always use a good undershirt or work out shirt. Snag this Under Armour Men’s Short Sleeve T-Shirt while it is $14 fro, Daily Steals when you use promo code KJUATS. It is available in sizes small to XXL, in 13 different colors.

AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad (35.4×15.75×0.15in) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

This massive AUKEY Gaming Mouse Pad is down to just $12 right now. This soft cloth, spill resistant unit measures in at 35.4"×15.75"×0.15" and can easily accommodate your keyboard as well. Just make sure to use the promo code RMXNF56W at checkout to get the best price.



Advertisement

Look, the only thing I want to be doing one week from now is napping on and off all day on the couch. I plan to take a few breaks in between naps to eat whatever my sister is cooking for Thanksgiving dinner. If you’re just like me, you know that having a good blanket is essential for your Couch Nap. Right now, you can get the Sable Throw Blanket, 60" x 80 for $13 when you clip the $1 coupon on Amazon and use promo code KINJAHT033.



Advertisement

Cricut Easy Press 2 Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Design and make your shirts with ease thanks to this heavily discounted Cricut Easy Press 2. Whether you’re looking to add some intricate design to your cosplay, or just want to DIY your entire wardrobe, this 6" x 7" heat press is a tremendous value and perfect for smaller designs. Right now it’s also down to its lowest price ever. Usually selling for around $100, this $69 model would make an awesome gift for the crafty person in your life.



Advertisement

Fitbit Versa 2 Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

If you like to get the latest model of everything, now is your chance to get the new Fitbit Versa 2. Just before Black Friday, this has been marked down by $50 on Amazon. This Fitbit has Amazon Alexa built-in, as a quick way to get the news, weather, set alarms, timers, and more.



You can use it to even control your smart home devices. Like the older Fitbit Versa, the 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep patterns, steps, calories burned, hourly activity, and more. You can get alerts for all of your phone calls, text messages, and calendar activity on the Fitbit Versa 2.

Advertisement

The new Fitbit has fun new colors, like Bordeaux/Copper Rose, Navy & Pink/Copper Rose, Petal/Copper Rose, and of course, the standard Black/Carbon, as well as Stone/Mist Grey.

This is also marked down at Kohl’s and on Fitbit’s direct website.

Advertisement

Black Out Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Baby, you need to try some new things, and you’re likely to find something you’ll like during Huckberry’s awesome Black Out sale. Look, I may be biased (living in New York and all) but matte black everything for life. And whether you’re looking for an electric kettle, hiking books, a new camp shirt, henleys, or a new bag, Huckberry probably has something for you (or your sophisticated friend.)



I, for one, think the $14 Turkish Towel is a bonafide steal. I’d also like to point out that the incredibly cool Evergoods CTB 40 is selling for $100 less than usual during this sale. Sure the bag is still pricey, but if you’re on the market for an everyday carry, that’s both functional and stylish, it’s a solid option.

Advertisement

Of course, there’s a lot to browse through here. So visit the sale page to see all of your options. From my experience, the best stuff always sells out early. So make sure this sale is the only thing on your mind.

Advertisement

You don’t need to be some fancy Wall Street professional in order to afford a custom-tailored suit. Thanks to Indochino’s Black Friday Exclusive Sale, you can get your very own suit for only $249.



When it comes to picking out a suit, it can be tough finding something that is affordable, high-quality, and actually looks nice. Plus, the same suit that looks good on your best friend won’t necessarily look good on you, because you two probably have different body types. That’s why customizing your own suit through Indochino is an ideal opportunity.

Advertisement

Indochino Makes Custom Suiting Attainable You voted Indochino your favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin, and it’s easy to see… Read more

The Black Friday Exclusive Sale has suits for $249, which is $150 off the retail price. That includes all of your customizations, alterations, and shipping. You can choose from traditional navy and gray options, as well as brighter blues, plaid, burgundy, and more.

Advertisement

When picking the customizations for your suit, you can select things like canvas type, shoulder type, lapels, vents, lining, buttons, and more. You can add a vest, if you like, for an additional cost of $59.

You can follow how customizations work on Indochino’s How It Works page and the Alterations page.

Follow our step-by-step video guides to set up your measurement profile. We walk you through every detail, so you can have the confidence to get it done right. It takes less than 10 minutes and can be done from the comfort of your home. You don’t need a tailor, only a good friend (mom, girlfriend, sister, buddy). Once your order is placed, our team goes through all your measurements to ensure that everything looks good.

Advertisement

If you live near a local Indochino showroom, you can bring your receipt once you receive your custom suit to get any alterations you may need. If you do not live near a showroom, you can bring the suit to a local tailor and Indochino will reimburse you up to $75.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Pick up SanDisk’s 512GB microSD card and never want for more storage on your Nintendo Switch ever again. With U3 write speeds, it’s ideal for 4K action cams too.



Let’s be clear here, 512GB is probably overkill for your Switch but $110 (the lowest price ever, by the way) is a small price to pay for never having to worry about the number of digital downloads you buy via the Switch’s online store, right?

Advertisement

For what it’s worth, this particular storage option usually sells for about $40-50 more.

Advertisement

Razer DeathAdder Elite Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Consistently in the running for best gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder Elite Gaming mouse is marked down to its lowest price on Amazon. There’s a lot to like about this sleek, comfortable mouse including gaming-level optical sensor and enough RGB lighting to make Rudolph blush.



The DeathAdder Elite offers up a 16,000 DPI sensor and mechanical switches to make sure you have an advantage over your opponents.

Advertisement

Want to try one out, or buy it for the gamer in your life this holiday season? It’s just $30 right now, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And don’t worry about buyer’s remorse. This IS the Black Friday price.

Advertisement

Reebok Women’s Quick Capri Leggings Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Not to mince words, but you’d be a fool if you walked past a $14 deal on work-out leggings. Especially brand name leggings! Right now, you can get these Reebok Women’s Quick Capri Leggings from Daily Steals when you use promo code KJRBK at checkout.



25% Off Fleece Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

You’ll be saying “Fleece Navidad” after you shop the 25% Off Fleece Sale at Under Armour. You can shop for everyone on your Christmas list, as these discounts are on men’s, women’s, and kid’s joggers, beanies, and hoodies. This saleis for a limited time only; no coupon code necessary!



Sable Heating Pad Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

I am a firm believer that any ache and pain I have can be fixed by a heating pad. If you’re of a similar belief, you’re going to want this XXL Sable Heating Pad. It is just $20 when you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code KINJAQW13 at checkout. It is made with microfiber, has 10 heat settings, and a timer that you can set for between 10 to 90 minutes.



Advertisement

Sable Memory Foam Pillow for Side Sleeping Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Not everyone sleeps the same, which means that all pillows should not be designed the same way. If you’re an avid side sleeper, you’re going to want to snag one of these Sable Memory Foam Pillows for Side Sleeping while it is only $18 on Amazon. Just use promo code KINJACJO at check out to get that discount.



Advertisement