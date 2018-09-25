Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Klymit camping gear, OLED TVs, and a three-in-one Anker charging cable lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook, or sign up for our newsletter to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the gorgeous, glass framed 2018 E8 models.



Advertisement

The picture quality got an upgrade over last year’s model thanks to a new processor that improves color accuracy, reduces artifacts, and supports HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $2,200, and the 65" to $2,800 (select the 65" option at checkout). You can also get last year’s 65" entry level model for $1,600 refurbished from Walmart, if you’re on a budget but want the larger size. It doesn’t have the new processor, the glass frame, or HFR, but it still looks amazing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C will be truly ubiquitous one of these days, but for the next few years at least, owners of USB-C laptops will probably want to carry a dongle or two. Several of Anker’s highly rated adapters are on sale just for our readers today, so be sure to note the promo codes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this new $11 microUSB cable (with promo code ANKER846) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

Whether you’re looking to start a podcast, or just want your Skype calls to sound better, the Blue Snowball is one of the most popular affordable USB microphones you can buy, and Amazon’s offering the murdered out black version for for $40 today, or about $5-$10 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$420 for a 65" 4K TV? Even for this barebones RCA with no smart apps or HDR support, that’s a blazing hot deal. Plus, everyone who buys it gets free two day shipping, or you could pick it up at your local Walmart to have it ready for this weekend’s football games.

Photo: Amazon

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $12 from Aukey today with promo code AUKEYA64, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: We posted this 55" TV at $300 a few weeks ago, and it promptly sold out. It’s back in stock today at $320, but the 49" is also on sale for $250.

Advertisement

While it doesn’t have the best picture quality out there, it’s tough to complain about a 55" 4K TV for $320, or a 49" model for $250. Both include HDR, though with a distinct lack of specs on the page, I’m going to assume that’s not Dolby Vision. And while they doesn’t have apps onboard—pretty typical at this price level—they do have Chromecast built in, so you can stream video easily from your phone, which is very rare at this price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The back of your home theater cabinet doesn’t have to look like a rat king of tangled wires. These velcro sleeves can keep everything tidy, and is reversible, so the outside can be either black or white. Get 118" of the stuff for just $10.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Advertisement

Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

Even if you don’t do a ton of home improvement projects, everyone should own a good drill/driver, and today’s Gold Box deal fits the bill.



Advertisement

Despite being a 12V model, this Bosch drill/driver packs a punch, and carries a 4.6 star review average. And unlike most cordless drills that hang a bulbous battery pack off the bottom of the handle, Bosch’s 12V tools use a slimline design where the battery fits entirely within the handle, making the drill far more maneuverable in tight spaces.

Normally priced at $129, Amazon’s marking the drill down to $100 today, and throwing in a bonus drill bit set (normally $20) for free. I wouldn’t be surprised if this one sells out before the end of the day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Lodge’s 3.5" cast iron skillet is pretty freakin’ adorable, and worth $4 for that alone, in my opinion. But it’s perfect for homemade pizookies, or single eggs, and unlike your full-sized skillet, it takes approximately four seconds to clean.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A big-ass stockpot is a must-own kitchen accessory, and this gorgeous, 16 qt. enameled model from Cuisinart is only $24 right now. Just be sure to invite me over for gumbo.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Diatomaceous earth is one of the most effective weapons we have against bugs, and Amazon will sell you a 10 pound bag of the stuff for $18, a rare discount from its usual $20-$22. Despite the unspeakable things it does to bugs in your yard, it’s actually food grade, and completely non-toxic for humans and pets. It even works on bed bugs, though hopefully that’s not why you’re buying it today.

Photo: Amazon

Is it time to refresh your pillows? This shredded memory foam pillow is just $26 in Amazon’s Gold Box, today only. Shredded memory foam allows you to add or remove fill at will to suit your sleeping style, and the ultra-soft bamboo color will make you second guess using a pillow cover. This deal will only last through the end of the day or until they sell out, so don’t sleep on it.

Photo: Amazon

Luggage gets all the attention, but if you ask me, the most important piece of travel gear you can own is a good toiletry kit. This one from Zero Grid is made from water-resistant ripstop nylon (which is just as important for keeping liquids in as it is keeping them out), and carries a 4.4 star review average. Get it for an all-time low $17 today with promo code 388IPOBO.

Photo: Amazon

Power Practical’s latest Luminoodle is a terrific light strip attached to an amazing button, and it’s ideal for illuminating dark closets, or installing under shelves and cabinets.



Advertisement

It’s an affordable product to begin with, but right now, you can save 15% with promo code 43YMZIXT. That’ll work on the daylight or warm white versions, and on the single pack or the three-pack, which is basically a three-for-the-price-of-two deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want the convenience of a Wi-Fi and Alexa-compatible thermostat, you don’t have to pay out the nose for a fancy touchscreen model from Nest or Ecobee. This Honeywell is ugly as hell, but it has the same basic set of smart features for just $69.

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $15 on Amazon.



Advertisement

This non-coffee drinker bought one of these a couple years ago, and I loved the thing (though admittedly, I have since upgraded to the OXO alternative). All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

$15 is the best price we’ve ever seen on this, so wake yourself up and get over to Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The original Dash Egg Cooker was one of the fastest items to ever join our bestseller pantheon, and now, you can score the Deluxe model for just $26, the best price we’ve seen in months. This is the same Dash our readers know and love, but now it can cook a full dozen eggs at once, rather than just six.

Photo: Walmart

If you could use more storage space around the house, these Muscle Rack steel shelves would be ideal for a garage, a utility room, or even an industrial-chic kitchen. Two different sizes (large/small) are on sale at Walmart right now for $60 and $36, respectively, so you can mix and match.

Screenshot: Butcher Box

Free ground beef. Forever. Do I have your attention?



Butcher Box ships grass fed beef, heritage grade pork, and free range chicken right to your door for less than $6 per serving, and if you sign up with our exclusive link, you’ll also get 10 ounces of uncured bacon in your first box, and two bonus pounds of ground beef in every box you get delivered for the life of your subscription, for no additional charge. That’s enough for eight burgers every time you get a shipment.

Advertisement

Your reader-exclusive bonuses come bundled with any of Butcher Box’s pre-selected boxes, which are priced at $129 for 24 servings, or $238 for 48 servings, which can be delivered every 30 or 60 days. For a nominal surcharge, you can also build a completely custom box, with your choices of proteins.

Note: You’ll have to enter your email at the beginning of the process. I know, it’s annoying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

My parents bought a wood pellet grill (a Traeger, to be precise) a couple years ago, and holy crap it’s cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want with a digital dial, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that exact temperature. The result is smokey deliciousness with the ease of using an oven.



Advertisement

This Pit Boss model gives you a massive 700 square inches of cooking space, and $337 with free two day shipping is an absolute steal. Just remember to invite me over the first time you use it to smoke a brisket.

ThermoWorks ThermoPop | $20 | ThermoWorks | Must buy two or more

ThermoWorks’ ThermoPop is the less expensive and ever-so-slightly slower little brother of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, and the company is offering a very rare deal on it today when you buy two or more. Just add at least two to your cart, and you’ll get them for $20 each, down from its usual $34. These make tremendous gifts, so stock up now, and stuff them in some stockings in a few months.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Photo: Amazon

Klymit pads are lightweight and inflate incredibly easy, so they’re ready to be packed into an overnight bag and hiked up a mountain. And right now, Amazon is running a Klymit sale full of really fantastic sleeping pads, sleeping bags, and more.



Advertisement

The Static V is the most popular model, and this price is within a few cents of an all-time low. There’s also a version that’s 22% lighter.

Or just go full-on minimalist with the Inertia X Frame.

Need a pillow? You need a pillow. And a dinghy.

One of the few non-inflatable products here is a camping hammock, to keep you safely above all the bugs and woodland creatures.

Go use them before it gets too cold!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What better way to get ready for fall weather than an extra 20% off Under Armour’s already affordable sale sectiont? Pick up workout shirts, sweats, leggings, shoes, and more, and use promo code GEARUP20 at checkout to stack on the savings. $5 standard shipping, or free shipping on orders over $60.

Graphic: Enso

Whether you’re worried about losing your wedding band at work, or you just don’t want to end up like Jimmy Fallon, silicone wedding bands are practical, affordable, and actually pretty good looking. If you’re curious to try one out, Enso just kicked off its birthday sale, taking 30% off every ring they sell.



Advertisement

We just tried out Enso’s Elements ring, which incorporates real metal into the silicone for a bit of shine, and while it won’t fool anyone up close, we were still impressed. But they also offer a ton of other styles too, some starting around $10, and they’re all included in the sale as well. Hell, they’re cheap enough that you could buy several, and pick one based on your mood or outfit.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need a new purse to schlep around all the stuff you’ve bought from Kinja Deals? Nordstrom Rack is running a purse satchel clearance event full of brands like Marc Jacobs and Ted Baker London that even I, a purse idiot, know to be good. As always, you can use the dropdown menu on top to filter by designer.

Image: Zach Custer (Nordstrom Rack)

Shop Nordstrom Rack’s Travel Flash Sale and save on hundreds of pieces of luggage, including luggage sets, carry-ons, back packs, hand bags, roller bags, and duffels. There’s a wide array of brands in the mix too, like Samsonite, Briggs & Riley, Herschel Supply Co., Kenneth Cole, and more, so now’s the time to upgrade before the holiday travel season sneaks up on everyone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I know it’s officially fall now, but as far as I’m concerned, every season can be cooler season. Two great options from Coleman are ridiculously cheap at Walmart right now, drinks not included.

Photo: Amazon

Nothing will connect you to the water quite like fishing from a kayak. Lifetime’s Tamarack Angler is designed specifically for this purpose, and Walmart has the tan one marked down to $230 right now, or about $80 less than Amazon. You won’t have to tell any fish tales about how great a deal you got.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Consider, if you will, the headlamp. I’m willing to bet that you’re picturing an elastic strap with a big lump on the front containing the light and the battery. That is, after all, how most of them are designed. But BioLite has a different idea.

Advertisement

The makers of that incredible camp stove that charges your phone are back with the HeadLamp, a blindingly bright wearable light that puts the battery behind your head, and uses modern LEDs to create a lamp up front that’s thin, comfortable, and extremely bright.

The light itself toggles between modes with the press of a button on the top of the assembly (the button is a little hard to find and press by touch, my one real complaint about the HeadLamp), and you get the option of a wide or focused beam in multiple intensities, a strobe light, and a red lamp for when you don’t want to wake up a tent mate, or mess up your eyes before a stargazing session. And despite the light enclosure’s thin design, you can also swivel the lamp downward at multiple angles to fit your needs.

The battery on the back is connected to the light by a thin cable, most of which runs inside HeadLamp’s extremely comfortable headband. This is a modern, USB-rechargeable gadget—no bulky AAs to be found—and can run for a whopping 40 hours at minimum brightness, or 3.5 at full blast. And trust me, at 330 lumens, it’s bright.

Advertisement

There are no smartphone-connected features, RGB LEDs, or, like, Alexa support here, which is probably a good thing. While HeadLamp takes cues from modern electronics, it’s still just a head lamp at the end of the day, albeit a very nice and thoughtfully designed one. I wore one around at the Outpost trade show earlier this month, and everyone who saw it was jealous.

You can preorder it starting today on Kickstarter for $49, ($13 off MSRP, apparently), and backers will also receive an exclusive light-diffusing carrying case that turns the HeadLamp into a hanging lantern for your tent. BioLite is promising delivery in time for the holidays, and they have a good track record.

Graphic: Amazon

If you have an Amazon account (not even a Prime account!), you can save $5 on a ticket to see Venom in theaters. It’s as easy as creating or logging into an Atom Tickets account, finding the Venom ticket(s) you want, and logging in with Amazon at checkout. We’ve seen Amazon offer movie discounts with specific purchases before, but this is just a straight-up free discount. That $5 you saved should almost buy you a small popcorn!

Image: Zach Custer (Walmart)

A collector’s edition of Solo: A Star Wars Story is a must have for die hard fans of Stars Wars, especially at a low of $27. So while Walmart’s page isn’t especially clear as to what all is included in the Collector’s Edition, I can tell you that you will get the movie in 4K ultra-HD, a blu-ray disk, and a digital code to download, so you can basically watch it anywhere.

Image: Zach Custer (Walmart)

BBC Earth’s renowned series, Blue Planet, returned in 2017 after more than a decade since the original was released, giving viewers another 8 episodes of underwater exploration. Now Blue Planet II is available in 4K HDR for just $30. Enjoy the wonders of our oceans from the comfort of your couch with the illustrious Sir David Attenborough as your trusted guide.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station in just over a month, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

Screenshot: Amazon

Whether you played the original or not, Dark Souls Remastered is worth picking up for action RPG fans, if only to better understand its dedicated following. Amazon just knocked the PS4 digital download down to $28 (from its original $40), which is the best price yet.

Image: Zach Custer (Amazon)

Remote controlled cars might be made for kids, but you’ll likely see some adults taking a lap in the GPToys S916 since it’s down to just $64 with code PW5PWPLX at checkout. Not only can this truck max out at 26mph, each wheel is supported with shockproof stable springs to allow for ample off-roading. Control the truck from up to 60 meters away and enjoy 10 minutes of driving time when the rechargeable battery is full.

Graphic: Nintendo

Update: Back in stock!

There’s a new Super Smash Bros. Nintendo Switch bundle on the way, and it includes a download code for the game, Smash-themed Joy-Con, and a unique Switch Dock with all of the original N64 game’s characters tastefully embossed on the front. It’s up for preorder now for $360, and comes out November 2, though the game won’t unlock until December 7.

Advertisement

Already have a Switch? You can preorder the game by itself here, and Prime members will get a $10 Amazon credit added to their account about a month after it ships.

The official Smash Ultimate GameCube controller and USB adapter are in stock as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nintendo’s new Pikachu And Eevee Nintendo Switch Bundles blew up the internet before Toad, Bert, and Ernie grabbed the torch, and now, you can preorder both from Amazon. The console is the same in both bundles, but one includes a download code for Let’s Go Pikachu, and the other includes Let’s Go Eevee. Both will set you back $400, rather than the usual $300 for a Switch, but they include a Pokéball Plus accessory, in addition to the game.

Screenshot: Humble

This month’s Humble Monthly already featured Overwatch as the early-unlock game, which is pretty damn good, but if you’re still on the fence, they just added Dungeons 3 and Hidden Folks as well. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to all three games, plus more mystery games when the month unlocks in early October. And of course, every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

If you somehow don’t own Overwatch yet, the Legendary edition is back down to $30 on PS4 and Xbox One, matching an all-time low.

Advertisement

The Legendary package includes 10 extra skins for the game, plus bonus Overwatch-themed content for Blizzard’s other games as well. But don’t worry about all of that; the underlying game is a must-own even without any extras.

PC gamers, your best bet is to sign up for Humble Monthly, which will get you Overwatch for just $12.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45, and that’s just for starters. Check out the image caption above for all the deals.

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

Advertisement

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

Advertisement

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

Tech

Home

Zero Grid Dopp Kit | $17 | Amazon | Promo code 388IPOBO

Lifestyle

Media

Gaming