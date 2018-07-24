A $500 65" 4K TV, a ton of Philips Hue kits and bulbs, $5 off ultra-soft underwear, and much more lead today’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a deal.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" JVC 4K TV is a steal for just $500, or $150 less than elsewhere. It doesn’t have smart apps, and its self-described HDR support is...vague, so I wouldn’t expect top-shelf picture quality. But you just don’t see 65" TVs for $500 very often.

Photo: Amazon

Samsung’s adorably tiny portable SSDs leave flash drives and external hard drives in the dust, and the 500GB and 1TB models are cheaper than ever today. It’s still a lot more expensive than a portable hard drive, but in addition to the speed and size advantages, it should be more durable as well, due to a lack of moving parts.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this new $11 microUSB cable (with promo code ANKER436) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a 1080p model for $31, the best price we’ve seen.



Advertisement

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are precious few battery packs out there with USB-C power delivery, and this 30,000mAh model from Aukey is offers some of the best bang for the buck that we’ve seen.



Advertisement

In addition to the two standard USB output ports, the USB-C port works as both an input and high-speed output port that can charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or raise your Nintendo Switch’s battery level while playing it at full brightness. It’s pretty huge, but 30,000mAh should be enough juice to get you through even the longest flights. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYPP7 at checkout to get it for $56.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to new all-time low prices today on Amazon. If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely good deals.



Samsung 32GB MicroSD Card | $12 | Amazon



There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has a nearly perfect review average form almost 7,000 customers, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 7LM3H6FB. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when MassDrop drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



Advertisement

The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $367 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but MassDrop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $200, while supplies last.



Once you’ve use a CyberPower swiveling surge protector, every other outlet solution will feel inferior. Since it lets you position your plugs on the side, rather than sticking straight out, you can push furniture right up against the outlet. It’s a small detail that makes a huge difference. It’s down to $11 today, and even includes two USB ports (on the front, sadly).

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re ready to make the switch to a projector-based home theater, or if you recently picked up a portable projector, this is one of the most affordable screens we’ve ever seen. Just use promo code 6VNY6PAG at checkout to get the 120" screen for $5, complete with 20 Velcro strips to help you hang it up.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you ever make tacos at home, do yourself a favor and pick up some of these metal taco holders for just $6 each. If you use them as shown in the picture above, they’ll hold two tacos, but flip them over and <audience gasps> they hold three tacos!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It’s way too hot. Park this oscillating fan in front of your face for just $15. It’s a couple bucks off the usual price, and will be at your house in just a day or two.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sometimes it doesn’t make sense to buy a whole 14-piece cookware set when you know you only need to replace a few pans. This Cuisinart 8-piece set is a good middle ground, and comes with all the basics: two skillets, two sauce pans, and a stock pot.



Advertisement

These pieces feature aluminum cores in the bases encapsulated in durable stainless steel for quick, even heating, and come with three break-resistant glass covers. The set normally goes for around $180, so today’s $100 price tag is a good chunk off.

Graphic: Amazon

The discounts aren’t quite as deep as Black Friday, but if you’ve caught Philips Hue fever, a bunch of bulbs, starter kits, and accessories are back on sale today, including 20% off the standard, color individual bulbs.

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac and its ilk have been massive hits with our readers, and if you’re still doing the vacuuming in your house manually, you can save $50 on two different models, and finally outsource that chore to a robot.



Advertisement

The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck. The 11s usually sells for $230, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $180 with promo code KINJA108.

The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the 11s, but has even stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear. Both will automatically avoid tumbling over stairs, but the strips could, say, keep it from getting too close to a pile of cords under your TV stand. Get it for $220 with promo code KINJA216.

Image: Woot

If you’re the new owner of a Nebula Capsule or any other projector, you’re going to need to get an outdoor screen. Take your pick between a 120", a 120" curved, and a 92" screen from Woot today. All are made of durable nylon, includes all the stakes and string you’ll need, and they are discounted at least $40 off their Amazon prices. But, showtimes for this deal end at the end of the day or when the product sells out, so don’t let this deal pass you by!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are a couple different DIY fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $7 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four drill bits that grip into stripped screws, making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter PPLUYR66 at checkout.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Let’s not beat around the bush here...this is dorm furniture, through and through. But if you or your kid is heading back to school soon, this $79 chair from Walmart can fold out into a makeshift bed or lounger, and they’ll ship it to your house for free. You even get to pick from a few different colors.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you still don’t own an Instant Pot, you can fix that for the lowest price we’ve ever seen. $49 gets you a 6 qt Instant Pot Lux with six programmed cooking functions and plenty of space to make meals for the whole family.

Advertisement

That means, buying this is like buying a new rice cooker, slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, saute pan, and warmer all in one. Not too shabby for $49.

We’ve posted a couple of deals on the Instant Pot DUO recently, and the only difference between the two are that the DUO has three additional functions; egg maker, sterilizer, and yogurt maker. But, that’s selling for $75 right now, so if you don’t think you’ll use those extra functions (or don’t want to wait around for a good deal), today’s an excellent day to grab the LUX.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

It doesn’t have the name recognition of the Roomba, but Ecovacs makes highly rated robotic vacuums at a much more affordable price point. This Ecovacs Slim NEO is just $130 on Walmart today, and at just 2.2" tall (about an inch shorter than our readers’ favorite Roomba), it can reach under cabinets, couches, beds and all those hard-to-reach places.

Advertisement

It’s smart too. You can control this Ecovacs with your phone, and set up a schedule so you never even have to think about vacuuming. It can tackle dirt on barefloor and low-pile carpets with a 110-minute battery life. Typically selling for closer to $180, today’s price tag is the lowest we’ve seen on this model, and one of the cheapest robotic non-refurbished vacuums deals ever.



I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $17 today.

Advertisement

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past couple of years, and discounts of this size are pretty rare, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: The 25% off coupon has been replaced with a 20% off, still a good deal though.

Advertisement

It’s safe to say we’re fully in cold brew season. Stock up on six 11 oz bottles of Starbucks cold brew for just $13 after the 25% off coupon. Considering Starbucks would charge you $5 just for one, this is a no-brainer.

Although not quite as cheap, Amazon’s also taking 20% off the sweetened and vanilla flavors too.



Graphic: Hotels.com

If you have any trips planned between now and the end of September, or hell, even if you don’t yet, you can save 15% on some seriously great hotels at Hotels.com with promo code HURRAY15.



Advertisement

Now, the caveat, and it’s a big one, is that only nine hotels are included in this sale. But they’re all great properties in major U.S. destinations like New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and the like. There are no blackout dates, and that 15% will apply to your entire stay up to 28 nights, so the savings can really add up. The only catch is that you have to book by July 29, and complete your stay before the end of September.

Plus, if you have a Capital One Venture Card, these savings stack with your 10x points when you book through hotels.com/venture. Just note the hotel you want to book on the promo page, then search for it through Capital One’s portal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

David Archy isn’t exactly a household name, but over the past year, they’ve become a major player in the Amazon underwear world, and you can save $5 on a four-pack of micro modal men’s trunks today with promo code 2018DA04, in the color of your choice.



Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar with modal, it’s very cool, very soft, and feels great on the skin. This underwear even has separate pouches for your penis and balls, as made famous by David Archy’s Separatec sister brother brand. You don’t have to use it; you can wear this like regular underwear, but it can keep your private bits from, uh, sticking together on a hot summer day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $56 shiatsu massager (with promo code MYNT2241) includes eight rotating massage nodes, infrared heating, and most importantly, a battery that can power it for up to 90 minutes away from the power outlet. Now you won’t have to debase yourself by using the massage chairs at your local Brookstone.



Advertisement

While you’re at it, their handheld massager is great for targeted therapy, and can be had for just $34 today with promo code MYNT2842. The compact design, reminiscent of a very popular corded product, and its seven different settings make it ideal for shoulders, necks, feet...anywhere really.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve never checked out Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, what are you even doing on Kinja Deals? The largest of the three annual sales Nordstrom runs, the Anniversary Sale discounts thousands of fall and winter styles way before they make it into brick and mortar Nordstrom stores. Once the sale is over, you’ll only be able to get them for full price, so you’d better get on it. The sale ends on August 5.



Let us know what you bought in the comments!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m not saying that four hour lines and a hungry President Obama will materialize outside your house after you start applying the lessons you learned from the Franklin Barbecue Meat Smoking Manifesto. But I’m also not not saying that. Get the hardcover for an all-time low $12 today.



Screenshot: ComiXology

I know Comic-Con is mostly about new movie trailers at this point, but ComiXology is staying true to the convention’s name by offering a ton of sales on...wait for it...comics.



Advertisement

There are over 15 individual sale events included on this page, but the highlights are the 60% off DC sale (with promo code DC60), a sale on over 400 Marvel comics, and BOGO Image titles with promo code IMAGE. Have any suggestions? Drop them in the comics.



Graphic: Amazon

Update: This sale was supposed to end with Prime Day, but it’s been extended through the end of the month. But it’s still only available for Prime members.

Advertisement

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to give your Nintendo Labo creations a little more personality, Nintendo’s official customization set is on sale for $8 today, down from its usual $10. It includes a bunch of stickers, colorful tape, and stencils to adorn your self-made cardboard toys.



Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and the latest month’s early access titles include The Escapists 2, A Hat in Time, and Conan Exiles. Plus, more unannounced games will unlock on August 3 for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Photo: Amazon

If you want to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a GameCube controller, as nature intended, you’ll want to preorder the controller and/or the official adapter now. Not only are they in stock (hardly a given with Nintendo hardware), Amazon’s actually taking a tiny bit off at checkout for each, no Prime membership required. It’s not a big discount, but it’s better than nothing.

Advertisement

Note: If you have the original adapter for the Wii U, or any old GameCube controller, those will work too.

Prime members can also preorder and save $12 on the game.

Grab yourself a Ridley Amibo while you’re there. You know you want to.



Screenshot: Amazon

2013's Tomb Raider was a breath of fresh air for the series, and the definitive edition is an incredible deal for $6 as a download code, if you happen to have an Xbox One.

Photo: Amazon

$13 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYK03 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This has been out of stock for several weeks now, but Amazon has it for $140 again.

Advertisement

Try not to freak out, but this post is about a $140 board game. That sounds like a lot of money. It is a lot of money. But Gloomhaven is Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! The problem is that it’s hardly ever in stock at major retailers, and eBay resellers typically charge upwards of $180.



While it lasts though, Amazon will let you order the game for $140 with Prime shipping. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Remember back in the day, when you could get a year of Xbox Live Gold for $40 pretty much any time you wanted? Well, Microsoft’s kicking it old school right now, so re-up your membership at this price while you can, even if it won’t expire for awhile, because it’s almost definitely not going to get cheaper than this any time soon.

Graphic: Amazon

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, that same $10 will get you three months of the service.

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gears of War games. The only catch is that you’ll be auto-renewed at $30 per three months after your first three months is up, so remember to cancel if you don’t want to keep paying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It would have been easy to miss during the Prime Day commotion, but Walmart put up a pretty enticing Nintendo Switch deal to combat Amazon, and it’s still available.

Advertisement

For $329, you’ll get a Switch console in either grey or neon, plus your choice of either Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Those are all stellar games, and you’d almost certainly be buying at least one of them with the Switch anyway, so you’re basically getting it for half off.

TECH

HOME

RoboVac 11s | $180 | Amazon | Use code KINJA108

| $180 | Amazon | Use code KINJA108 RoboVac 30 | $220 | Amazon | Use code KINJA216

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING