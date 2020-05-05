Tuesday's Best Deals: Jay Bird Headphones, Armor All Car Cleaning Kit, Rachael Ray Cookware, Civilization VI, and More

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

A pair of Jaybird headphones, a Gooloo charger, Rachael Ray cookware, an Armor All car cleaning kit, and Star Wars comics are at the top of Tuesday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Jaybird Run XT True Wireless Earbuds Image : Jaybird

They debuted for $180 and they’re still going for that much at most retailers, but in a rare one-day sale, Jaybird is clearing stock of its Run XT true wireless earbuds for just $70.



If you can forgive the paltry 12-hour total battery (four in the buds, eight in the case), you’re in for a quality pair of sporty earbuds that have IPX7 water resistance, a locate lost headphones feature, customizable EQ profiles, one-touch voice control, and tons of comfort options in the box.

Advertisement

AVG Ultimate (1-Year, Unlimited Devices) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you haven’t already shored your computer up with antivirus, today is the day to do it. Today, you can get a year of AVG Ultimate 33% off, which translates to a $40 discount. That means it’s just $80 to protect an unlimited mount of PC and mobile devices in your care.



And more than just antivirus, AVG Ultimate also has a tune up and VPN combo, the former keeping your PC running smoothly with periodic house cleaning, while the VPN hides your activity from packet snoopers, and potentially more...

Advertisement

AUKEY 18W USB-C Power Delivery Charger 2ZZHSHAC Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

We’ve never seen AUKEY’s foldable USB-C Power Delivery wall charger get this cheap. For a limited time, you can grab one for just under $10, down from $15, with promo code 2ZZHSHAC. It supports up to 18W to charge phones, tablets, and other modern devices, and GET THIS—the prongs fold inward. That’s like the holy grail of wall plug features.



Advertisement

Logitech G305 Lightspeed LOGITECHGSAVE10 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve made peace with the fact that you’ll be missing out on precious milliseconds of reaction time with a wireless mouse, this deal on a Logitech G305 may be exactly what you need. It typically goes for $60, but Logitech has slashed its price to $40 for a limited time, and you can take an extra $5 off with code LOGITECHGSAVE10.



With its proprietary Lightspeed protocol, Logitech’s wireless products claim to offer latency performance close to wired, which still isn’t perfect and will irk most high-level gamers’ OCD regardless.

Advertisement

TaoTronics ANC Headphones KINJA9E6

Advertisement

Everyone’s home, everyone’s loud, and everything is terrible, but not with the right pair of active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones. Last year, TaoTronics proved itself a worthy contender to the budget ANC throne with a $110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of Sony’s amazing WH-1000XM3's.



Now it has a $50 pair that’s 32% off with the onsite coupon combined with our exclusive promo code KINJAEW6, bringing the final price to $34 before tax. Considering these headphones just came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat on the 2020 version of TaoTronic’s active noise-cancelling headphones.

Advertisement

With 30 hours of total battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 6.0 mic, it’s time to shut out all the bad stuff and focus on your inner-healing with the vibration of music, or perhaps some soothing ASMR.

These headphones will help you do just that, if only for a fleeting moment:

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/16/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/4/2020.

Advertisement

GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 Graphic Card Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Need a new graphic card, but don’t exactly have a ton of cash for the latest and greatest? Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 graphics card on eBay for $370 and free shipping, so this might be just the upgrade you need.



Advertisement

So this graphics card has a 256-bit memory interface, can support up to four (!!) monitors, and has a max resolution of 7680 x 4320, which I can confirm is a Pretty Big Resolution. The eBay page has a super in-depth breakdown of the specs too, so make sure to give it a look to make sure you’re getting exactly what you need.

This card is selling pretty fast, so if you’re interested make sure to grab it before it sells out!

Advertisement

64GB Moto G7 (Unlocked) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Need a new phone? Believe it or not, you can pay less than $200 for a quality smartphone, and they don’t have to be refurbished, either. The Moto G7 is one such phone. It has dual cameras that support 4K video capture, octa-core performance, 4GB of RAM, and a nice big 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, and B&H Photo has knocked $100 off its price tag. The smartphone is unlocked and available for use on pretty much all major U.S. carriers, 4G LTE and all.



Apple AirPods Pro Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’re an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $15 on a pair of your own at Adorama. It’s not a massive discount, but considering how rarely the newest Apple products dip in price, it’s still worth a look.

Advertisement

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright sky blue-tinged pixel of your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at good screen or bad screen, your eyes will thank you for added layer of protection. You don’t even necessarily need a prescription.



Advertisement

Experience the benefits of blocking blue light today.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

This story was originally published in March 2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/27/2020.

Advertisement

Aukey Two-Port 60W PD USB-C Charger FOHNPE8G Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

Right now, with everyone setting up their home offices throughout the house, charging ports might be a scarce resource. That’s okay, though, because there’s an easy fix. A charger with multiple ports can make it easy to not only charge all your devices at once without taking up too many ports, it can also help you keep all your gadgets from taking over every corner of your house. Right now, Kinja readers can get Aukey’s dual-port 60W PD USB-C charger, which has one USB-C and one USB-A port, for just $25 when you use the offer code FOHNPE8G.



Advertisement

Orzly Nintendo Switch Case Bundle Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Advertisement

If you’ve managed to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch Lite lately, you may want to invest in a case to make sure it’s safe; you might not be able to get a replacement for a while if your Switch breaks. Orzly’s case, which is available for 40% off right now on Amazon, comes with a spare charging cable, a stylus, and a pair of earphones, giving you everything you need to tune out the world while you navigate the turnip market this week on Animal Crossing.

Advertisement

4-Pack: Dancing Flame Tiki Torches Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Put on your swimsuit and gear up that pool bod—pretty soon, it’s gonna be June. And, for a limited time, MorningSave is giving you four dancing flame tiki torches to decorate the backyard for $39. These vibrant displays will remind your neighbors that despite *gestures to everything* you’re still in permanent vacation mode after hours. And there’s nothing better than pretending you’re on vacation, even at a time when taking one doesn’t make sense.



Ordinarily, these four as-seen-on-TV tiki torches would set you back a whole $80. But today, the solar-powered LED flames are discounted 50%. These outdoor torches are waterproof and “weatherproof,” whatever that means, and are capable of running for 8 consecutive hours without fail. Each stands 9.5 inches tall and weighs 11.5 pounds, so you shouldn’t have trouble ejecting them from your lawn and repositioning ‘em elsewhere.

Advertisement

Armor All Car Cleaner Kit Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

So there’s a pandemic going on, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t clean your car. For a decent $28, you can grab an Armor All car cleaner kit that includes all the stuff to get your car squeaky-clean. Your car is one of the safest ways to enjoy the outdoors while we’re collectively in quarantine, so make sure to show it some love. Grab this deal before it’s gone!



Advertisement

Free Shipping on All Embroidery Kits Photo : Etsy

Advertisement

Embroidery is kind of having a moment again. I’ve noticed, even before we started to shelter in a place that a ton of people were doing embroideries. Truthfully there are some very funny ones out there, especially on Etsy. This kit is $23 but most from Coconut Theory are from $18 - $34. I liked this one because it’s really a mood for 2020.



Embroidery does seem like a very relaxing activity akin to coloring so I see the appeal. And in these kits, you get absolutely everything you could need to get started. It’s beginner-friendly and you totally work at your own pace. And when you’re done you’ve got beautiful art for your home or a great gift for someone.

Advertisement

All items in this store ship free from the U.S. which means quick delivery.

Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cookware w/ Red Handles Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Today, you can snap up a Rachael Ray 10-piece stainless steel cooking set with red handles for $108. You’ll get five pots and pans ranging from 1-6 quarts with their respective lids, plus a spoon and stirrer thrown in for good measure.



The red handles are really the star of the show here, and they can help you fill a kitchen aesthetic that can’t decide between city slicks and country living.

Advertisement

GOOLOO 6V/12V Car Battery Charger JKLVNEU4 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Dead vehicular battery situations may not be terribly frequent in your life, but for $22, you’d be doing yourself a disservice not picking up a battery charger just in case. That’s what you’ll pay for a GOOLOO 6V/12V unit that features smart trickle charging tech, built-in clamps, and an LCD screen, but only with promo code JKLVNEU4.



Advertisement

Up to 65% off Thousands of Outdoor Items Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Wayfair is known for its killer prices on anything and everything you could need. They are currently running an incredible sale on all their outdoor items with up to 65% in savings. The best part, it runs for the entire month of May! So enjoy deeply discounted outdoor items like furniture, decor, cookware, and whatever you need to make your backyard a perfect summer paradise.



Advertisement

Cool summer nights aren’t complete without a lounge around a firepit all snuggled up in a cozy blanket. Good comfy furniture to relax in can really make or break the dog days too. So quality rattan and soft cushions are what you need. How about catching some sun while reading your favorite books in Wayfair’s best-selling hammock? I’m telling you they’ve got you covered.

But it’s no all about where do lay, it’s about what you do out there too. Cookout kings, we’ve got you covered with top-rated gas grills. And keep your beverage chill in a retro cooler as the temperatures rise.

Advertisement

And don’t forget Fido, not all dogs can be left to their own devices. So put your mind at ease and grab them a pet pen no matter how big or small the pup.

Wayfair offers two-day free shipping on all orders over $35. There’s plenty of time to explore all the fine products in this sale but move fast if you see something you like. It could be gone soon!

Advertisement

PS. Remember to buy sunscreen.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

Dead Roomba got you down? While you could up and buy a whole new unit for $219 right now, you’re better off splitting the difference and replacing the battery in your ol’ clunker. For $49, you can snatch up an authentic lithium ion cell from iRobot on Amazon right now. Compatible with a wide range of models—from the 960 all the way down to the 614—you’ll have your Roomba up and running in no time at all.



That said, seeing as the popular Roomba 675 is marked down 27% at the moment, we’re not going to fault you for exchanging that weathered robovac if you deem it absolutely necessary. You can always weigh your options(,bookmark this page,) and come back later if the deal is still active. No promises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Free Shipping on Hand Embroidered Dog Collars Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

By now it’s no secret out pets are the true winners of quarantine with multiple walks, lots of belly rubs, and bonus treats every time we go to the kitchen. Etsy vendor Mimi Green handcrafts the most beautiful and eye-catching collars for your pooch to stand out at the dog park. She’s offering free shipping on these gorgeous velvet collars as well as any other over $35.



There are multiple colors to choose from and lots of size options. As Lizzo would say, big boys to itty bitty boys. Either way, these are for your perfect good boys (and girls). Add a star or heart next to their name for an extra flourish. Definitely thinking that Archie Blue will pop on my guy’s white fur.

Advertisement

Orders can take up to two weeks for them to arrive to your floof friends but it will be worth it when they do.

NutriBullet 1200W Blender Image : NutriBullet

Advertisement

Morning smoothies have changed my life. I just grab a big bag of frozen fruit and a handful of kale (because, really, how else are you supposed to eat something so bland?), toss them into a blender with some water, and BOOM—you have an instant breakfast that’ll make your taste buds AND your doctor happy. You can be just like me if you buy this NutriBullet, which is $80 at Amazon following a $20 discount.



Advertisement

20% All Orders & Free Shipping Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Homesick Candles conjures nostalgia for places we’ve grown up with, traveled to, lived in, and were born in. Through each meticulously crafted candle, they believe sensory memory brings you right back to all those spots. Until the end of the week get 20% off all orders and free shipping.



I had a trip planned to Boston the week after my state’s (New Jersey) quarantine restrictions went into place. I’m still hoping to get there this summer for baseball but I’ll just have to pick up their candle for the ‘city on a hill’ until I can do that.

Advertisement

But it’s not just our home states and hometowns they’ve mastered the scents of it’s our favorite memories too. How many of you are missing road trips, backyard barbeques, or even beach vacations? Homesick candles have got you covered until we can do all those things again.

This sale runs until May 10th and includes items already discounted. No code needed.

Advertisement

Bosch 2-Tool Combo Kit Photo : Bosch

Advertisement

I never have a drill when I need one. Which isn’t very often, but the task of finding someone that actually HAS a drill and will let me borrow it is enough of a struggle in itself to make me want to get one. Well, Bosch is currently having a sale on their drill and impact driver combo kit. I’m not exactly sure what an impact driver is, but I’ve probably needed it at some point, too.



Anyway, these small handheld tools usually retail for $149, but they’re on sale for $119. But, a current Bosch promotion takes an additional $20 off at checkout, bringing the total for this set down to $99. That’s a pretty great deal for two power tools!

Advertisement

Google Home - Smart Speaker With Google Assistant Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Looking to get started on a smart home? You’ll need a device to shout things at in order to do it! For a limited time, you’ll be able to pick up a Google Home Smart Speaker for just $29 at Target, so you can get started on Google listening to everything you say on your smart home today!



Advertisement

The speaker allows you to connect to your Google accounts and apps and add alarms and calendar events wirelessly, turn on Chromecast without using your phone, and more. Essentially, if you’re already ingrained in the Google ecosystem, Google Home is just the next step.

Advertisement

I shouldn’t need to explain to you why you need a tortilla blanket. Wrap yourself up in a blanket burrito that looks like AN ACTUAL BURRITO. And look at that cat! They look so confused! What more can you ask for? Well, if you use code 10HOCOO8 at checkout, you’ll get this glorious blanket for just $13. Just make sure you don’t try and eat it like one Amazon reviewer...



Outdoor Event Graphic : Lumens

Advertisement

Looking to update your backyard or patio area? Now might be a good chance, as Lumens is holding an Outdoor Event, and you can save up to 25% on patio lights, furniture, and planters. If you use the code LUMENS at checkout, you’ll also get a free gift!



And while you’re at it, you might as well treat yourself. Who wouldn’t love a super fancy fire pit? Or you can just get this bench that says wow. I mean, wow.

Advertisement

This sale last until May 19th, so you still have a little time to decide what you might want. But if you want some high-quality and stylish outdoor goods, better to take advantage of this sale before things start selling out.

27% Off 12 Homemade Honey Soaps Photo : Etsy

Advertisement

Etsy is a wonderful market place to support small/independent businesses. One of their best performers is handcrafted soaps. Coastal Honey Bees is one of those companies. This indie shop has a great deal on one of their top sellers. Get 12 honey chunk soaps for $79. This is a 27% discount for a year’s supply of bars.



And now that everyone is on board with vigilant handwashing these will come in handy. You can choose from the original honey chunk, glycerin honey chunk, or a mix of each. They are great for sensitive skin so don’t fret if this you.

Advertisement

This is a great gift for an all-natural Earth Momma if you’re struggling for a Mother’s Day item. They are offering free shipping on this item and a few others in their store.

30% off all French Products | SkinCareRX | Use code FRENCH30 Gif : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

The French definitely have a glowing look about them and it’s can’t just be from wine and cheese. Beauty is definitely an attribute I’d connect to french culture so I would definitely trust them to know how to get skin flawless. SkinCareRX is bringing some of that to the masses and offering 30% off all French products with code FRENCH30.



I will absolutely recommend anything from La Roche-Posay. Dermatologists around the world hold them in high regard for their products especially when it comes to sensitive skin. Got an oily t-zone? This toner is tops. Looking to spot-treat some acne? Give this cream a try. And it is that time of year to get a new sunscreen for summer.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $49. This sale runs until May 11th.

Disney Cloth Face Masks (4-Pack) Image : Disney Store

Advertisement

At last, the Disney face masks are here. Now available for pre-order over at the Disney Store itself, you can finally wear Baby Yoda like a skin suit on your face. Each four-pack set is $20 and comes in three sizes. All profits raised up to $1 million through September 30 will be donated to Medshare, a humanitarian aid non-profit which has also set out to donate one million Disney face masks to communities in need.



Among the prominent character illustrations you can choose from, highlights include Hulk (Marvel), Mike Wazowski (Monsters Inc.), Stitch (Lilo & Stitch), and of course, the aforementioned Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian TV series on Disney+. These non-medical cloth face masks are reusable and made from a combination of cotton and polyester bound by elastane. They are machine washable and come in six total varieties based on iconic franchises and brands.

Advertisement

Reads the messaging on the Disney Store site:

Disney is committed to serving the communities where we live and work. During these challenging times, we’re using the power of our timeless stories and beloved characters to address our guests’ needs for family-friendly reusable cloth face masks.

Disney is donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare (www.medshare.org). Disney will also donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney’s cloth face masks to Medshare, up to $1 million, now through September 30, 2020.

Advertisement

Up to 50% off Sale Items | Madewell | Use Code DEALSONDEAL Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Up to 50% off Sale Items | Madewell | Use Code DEALSONDEAL



Today and tomorrow enjoy up to extra 50% off already discounted items in Madewell’s sale section. Use the code DEALSONDEALS on over 750 items. This can be a total price reduction on some pieces of 80% off their original price. This includes shoes, jewelry, purses, and jeans. It’s not all just winter clean, there are plenty of dresses for spring and beachwear for summer.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders and sales runs until tomorrow night.

20% Off All Shirts WFH20 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Don’t be the guy who walks out of the house post-quarantine with the same shirt you had on pre-quarantine. It doesn’t have to be a very expensive fitting at The Tie Bar, which is offering 20% off all shirts sitewide with code WFH20. For instance, shirts like this navy casual button-up (that someone will totally mistake for denim on your Zoom calls) will fall from $65 to $52.



Free Flower Power Set With $65 Purchase BLOOM Photo : L’Occitane

Advertisement

Grab this nine-piece Flower Power set for free with any $65 purchase with code Bloom. This set includes the almond shower line and it’s one of the company’s most fragrant and soft smelling collections at that. If you’ve never tried L’Occitane before this is a great way to earn extra goodies while doing so. If you’re still stumped with a gift idea for mom, this company is very much mom-approved too. The hand cream here is world-famous for a reason.



The rose hand cream trio ($29) is a great value set to pick up and test out. Your hands will be the softest they have ever been, I guarantee. I got one of these gift sets a few years ago for Christmas and still continue to buy their number one best-seller, the shea butter hand cream. Pick a few things for yourself, your mom, or friends. Hey, we all need good moisturizers for our hands with all that washing.

Advertisement

Free Shipping on all orders.

3 Pocket Terry Pull On Shorts Photo : Jachs NY

Advertisement

We all need to be able to be comfy. And with summer fast approaching, thick flannel pajama pants aren’t quite so comfy. Thankfully, Jachs NY has you covered (literally) with some cozy Terry Pull On Shorts.



Advertisement

These shorts are of course comfy and perfect for lounging around the house, but there is another important aspect—pockets! This pair of shorts has three pockets, which is three more than any of my lounge wear gives me.

Interested? Use the code PULL at checkout to get these shorts for just $23 a piece.

Advertisement

Up to 50% off Thousands of Styles Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

You know what they say, April showers bring new styles, which means there’s plenty of new selection in the virtual clearance aisle over at Nordstrom. Right now through May 3, you can save up to 50% on thousands of items including those designed for men, women, and children. Expect a plethora of name brand styles at store brand prices.



This Leith print strappy chiffon minidress, for instance, is $30, comes in tan floral and pink leaflet patterns, and looks great no matter how you slice it. For guys, the iconic Bonobos moto bomber jacket will have everyone singing your praises once it’s safe to go out to bars again. Prepare ahead of time and get it for half off. Stow away the heavy jackets and opt for a light casual spring hoodie, only $27 for a limited time.

Advertisement

It’s not just clothes in this sale, however; also pictured here is the Nova Sprout diaper backpack from Herschel. No idea why it’s called that, but it’s not just for diapers! I have the black one and it carries my 13" MacBook Pro, along with miscellaneous work supplies. You can snap up a cute lil’ nesting space for your fur babies, too—55% off the list price. Peruse a wider selection in our always-updated roundup of the best Nordstrom deals today.

Advertisement

Cinco Fiesta Vibrator Bundle Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you wanna get a little crazy, you should check out this Ella Paradis Cinco de Mayo bundle. It’s only $55, and you get a total of three vibrators (a rabbit, fingertip vibe, and a blowfish vibe) as well as a sex game and sexy eye mask to wear during shenanigans with a partner! It’s down from $178 bucks, so you’re saving a bunch of money while you’re getting off. You also benefit from free shipping. Isn’t that totally stimulating? Grab this deal before it’s gone! Make sure to check out the other options at Ella Paradis while you’re at it.



Star Wars Comics Starting at $1 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

It may no longer be May the 4th, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still save on Star Wars media. Comic fans will love the latest sale at Comixology, where you can get Star Wars issues as little as $1. There are over 400 issues from the past half-decade to choose from, so get over there and start sifting.



Advertisement

Need a few laughs? Yeah, I don’t blame you. If you like having a physical Blu-Ray collection, you can pick up the Cornetto Trilogy at a nice low $25 at Best Buy. Not bad!



Advertisement

The Cornetto Trilogy consists of three movies starring Nick Frost and Simon Pegg: Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and World’s End. I’ve only seen Hot Fuzz myself, but I had a hell of a time watching it. Shaun of the Dead is pretty much a classic at this point, too. So if you haven’t seen them before, or want to own the collection, Best Buy is giving you a good chance to grab it. And it’s 4K Ultra Blu-Ray, too!

Crafts, Hobby, and Home Book Deals Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Were your state’s Stay at Home orders extended and you’re running out of things to do? It might be time to start a new hobby! Amazon is having a sale on a bunch of best-selling books about crafts and hobbies to do, so you can stay safe and entertained inside, and learn some new skills to boot.



If you’re interested in making a garden, for example, but lack the appropriate yard space, then the Field Guide to Urban Gardening will be a great purchase. Or, you can learn to make some watercolor art with Creative Watercolor, which is aimed to get beginners the skills they need to have fun.

Advertisement

There’s also this book on cat care, which I bought on the name alone but well... that’s less a hobby and more that it’s important to take care of your animals. Anyway, grab a book and get to learning a new hobby, and May will fly by before you know it!

Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Missing Ron and Leslie in your life? Today, you can relive all seven seasons of Parks and Recreation for just $30 at VUDU. That’ll get you the HDX copy, the highest available. I can’t promise the circus formerly known as local politics on display here would translate well to your real-world community, but if nothing else, at least you’ll walk away with your sides hurting from laughter.



Advertisement

If you haven’t already bought Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, what are you doing with your life? No, seriously, stop reading and go buy it at Amazon, especially considering it’s only $17 there. This is for the physical disc, mind you, but the game can be authorized via Steam, where it’s currently still going for the full $60.



Advertisement

Civilization VI puts you in control of a fledgling group of settlers that you must grow into a dominant empire. Whether that’s through peaceful (yet often deceptive) diplomacy or endless war, there are many styles of play available to you, and as nice as the base game is, there’s a lot more fun and depth to be had in the expansions.

Advertisement

Up to 80% Off Star Wars Titles Screenshot : EA

Advertisement

May the 4th be with you! It’s Star Wars day, which means it’s time to pretend you have the world’s most damning lisp and shed any insecurities you have about your undying and fervent love for intergalactic mayhem. For gamers, one of the best ways to do that is by playing Star Wars video games, which let you live out your Jedi fantasy in stunning detail. CDKeys has Star Wars titles heavily discounted to celebrate, including a copy of the newest single player experience known as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC for $34.



Fallen Order marries the Star Wars universe with quality gameplay, an original story, and superb graphics, a concoction that’s much too rare for this franchise.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, you can buy Star Wars Battlefront II on PC as cheap as $13, and you can’t talk about Star Wars games without talking about Knights of the Old Republic—both the original and part deux of this classic Bioware RPG are up for about $3 each.

Advertisement

Xbox One gamers can also wield sabers and blasters for cheap, with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition down to $34, and Battlefront II as cheap as $15.

Dead Cells: Action Game of the Year Edition Screenshot : Motion Twin

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something new to play, check out Dead Cells. It was named best action game of the year for its tight, fast-paced action gameplay with souls-like elements. Just $21 at Amazon for PS4 players, Dead Cells is unforgiving and brutal, but also extremely rewarding when you finally beat that mob of enemies that seemingly employ force fields for shields and can kill you just by nicking you on the nose with a toothpick.



Dead Cells: The Kotaku Review In my first game of Dead Cells, I died after about four minutes. In my most recent one, I lasted… Read more

Advertisement

Pick it up at Amazon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking for some reprieve from your kids for a time? If you need to buy five minutes of peace in your day, you can find K’nex building sets up to 34% off at Amazon today. There’s a 402-piece set designed for kids age 7-12 that allows you to build a turbo jet and a helicopter, and that’s down to $23. If you have kids age 3-5, you can get them this 66-piece set that lets them build a bunch of cute vehicles and critters, and it’s only $16.



Advertisement

Free 30-Day Trial Image : Twitch Prime

Advertisement

You know what they say: New month, new free games and loot on Twitch Prime. Sign up for a free 30-day trial and you can start downloading and installing indie darlings Snake Pass and Urban Trial Underground for PC at no additional cost. Also included this month are Avicii Invector, Fractured Minds, Pankapu, and The Little Acre.



If you’ve been aching to play any of these games or the freshly squeezed Fallout 76 Wastelanders update, you’re in luck. On the Fallout side of things, you can snap up an assortment of cosmetic bonuses:

Raider Nomad Hat

Raider Nomad Outfit

Settler Work Chief Hat

Settler Work Chief Outfit

Crater Projection Lamp

Foundation Projection Lamp

Crater Player Icon

Foundation Player Icon

Raiders Return Player Icon

Settler Arrive Player Icon

Check it out, no strings attached, for $0 on the Twitch Prime website. It may not be as ridiculous as April’s unicorn skin for Doom Eternal or Mozzie the operator with extra cheese, hold the anchovies, but hey, it’s got Fallout 76 so at least you can stream it and collaborate with fans to discover new and amazing bugs to make fun of. Now that’s how you build an audience for clout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So you’re stressed out by all the chaos in the world right now. What a coincidence, me too! How you manage that stress is up to you. You could go to the gym—ok, maybe not. Try a walk in the park ... surrounded by hundreds of people that had the same idea. On second thought, how’s a discount on Speks sound?For a limited time, you can get Speks in any color or size for 25% less using the promo code YOUGOTTHIS. If that sounds like it might help you fidget through an uncertain future, start mashing, smashing, and building today for a fraction of the price—the rest is on us!



Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch quarantine hunt continues. Anyone who’s tried to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite, for themselves or their loved ones, lately knows what an impossible undertaking it ostensibly is. Either you find one and it sells out or you can’t find one at all. For now, you can snap one up at Amazon in Gray, Yellow, or Turquoise at its $200 MSRP. Pair it with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the complete experience.



Advertisement

Get it before someone else secures the last one for themselves. And once you’ve put in the hours, chime into our Animal Crossing: New Horizons discussion from last week with your own take on the game. Is it really fun to play or a glorified chore simulator? Let us know AFTER reading our post.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 4/27/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 4/28/2020.

Death Star Set Free With $75 Order Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

LEGO saw a huge uptick in sales as we stayed inside more and spent more time with our families. I’ve been following my pal and her wife building the Old Trafford replica on Instagram for the last few days. I have to say, it’s a pretty productive way to spend your quarantine. With May the 4th on the horizon this seems like a good time to indulge in Star Wars. Get the Death Star II Battle Set for free with any $75 Star Wars purchase. No code needed and this includes pre-orders as well.



The A-Wing Starfighter for just launched today for $199.99 and is exclusive to LEGO’s site. But there are a ton of great options for a new project or a rainy day one at that. I for one am eyeballing The Mandalorian Brick Headz set.

Advertisement

This order qualifies for free shipping and is while supplies last.

TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

GAMING

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Borderlands 3 is always on sale, so let’s talk about Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition instead! At $13, you can experience the original game that started the violent series, plus all the DLC. It’s a pretty good game in its own right (most of them are, really), so if you’ve done everything in Borderlands 3 but want more, grabbing this edition will be the way to go.



Advertisement

Rosetta Stone Lifestone License Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Now is as good a time as any to make new friends around the world, and unless your idea of a good time is deciphering cryptic codecs—because that’s exactly what it feels like with Google Translate sometimes—learning a new language might be something you’re into. Rosetta Stone licenses are heavily discounted today for anyone up for the challenge, including a lifetime license for $200 (down from $300). You can also put up $96 for 12 months of unlimited access, and $144 for two years. (But let’s be real: you’ll probably need more than two years.)



You’re getting full access to learn more than 24 of the world’s most common and popular languages, including Mandarin, French, German, Japanese, Greek, and even Hebrew. I can tell you from experience that the single most useful thing you can take on an international vacation is at least basic knowledge of the local language, so be sure to start practicing now for that post-quarantine trip you’ve had to put off.

Advertisement

Two Anker PowerCore 20,100mAh Power Banks Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

There’s nothing worse than being stranded with no way to charge your smartphone or other pieces of battery-guzzling tech. You don’t have to worry about that with a power bank, and you can get not just one, but two of our favorites for the price of one. Anker’s 20,1000mAh PowerCore battery bank comes in a two-pack for $49 at Side Deal, which is basically a buy one, get one when you compare prices with other retailers. Why are you still here? CHECKOUT!

Orbit Powerbank Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you need to charge your devices, consider the Orbit Powerbank charger. It’s only $25, which is a whopping 50% off the original list price. It also has a Bluetooth tracker, so you can find your phone in a crowded suitcase or messy room. And if you’re a bit vain, it also has a selfie remote so you can have a fire pose every picture. Adorama also offers free shipping. Grab this deal before it’s gone.

Mission Hydroactive Neck Gaiter KJMSIN Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Is a neck gaiter the most effective way of protecting everyone from your germs? Not quite, but it’s way better than nothing, and masks are in short supply. In addition, neck gaiters are a bit better than masks if you’re going for a run in the neighborhood or something... and even outside of the pandemic these babies are good for covering your face from the winter cold (when it’s winter again). Daily Steals currently has a particularly colorful neck gaiter for $8 when you use the code KJMSIN at checkout, so snap one up and have a semi-serviceable mask and something to keep you warm next winter.

Save up to 50% on socks Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Do you need new socks? Steep and Cheap is offering up to 50% off big sock brands like Smartwool, Under Armour, and more! Whether you need new hiking socks so you can avoid the dreaded blisters, athletic socks for a run, or just something to wear around the house, you’ll find something here.



I’m personally looking at these hiking socks, even though I don’t really hike. They’re colorful, and only $15 for a pair. If you want some of Steep and Cheap’s socks, though, you’ll need to act fast, as this sale only last until May 5th.

Advertisement

Pay What You Want for The Walking Dead Comics Image : Skybound

Advertisement

I watched four seasons of The Walking Dead before my interest began to wane. The long mid-season breaks only to return with a half-dozen episodes of walking and talking completely turned me off. I’ll wait for the whole thing to be finished before I catch up with Rick, Michonne, and all the others. In the meantime, a read through the comics that inspired it isn’t a bad idea, especially if you like the Telltale games, and you can pay what you want to get started with that at Humble Bundle.



Pay $1 or more for the first five issues, $8 for the next eight, $15 or more for another 10, and $18 for nine more. There are also three spin-off comics to sink your teeth into.

Advertisement

60-Day Free Trial Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Diamond announced a few days ago that distribution of comics will resume on May 20th and they’ve already begun taking orders from DC. ComiXology is offering a 60-da free trial to their Unlimited service in the interim. But honestly, this is a great deal even if Diamond has their business together. It’s no secret COVID-19 has rocked the industry and threatened shops globally. If you are in a position to support your local shop in the coming month’s check-in to see how they are doing also.



ComiXology is offering a great opportunity to get caught up, revisit, or discover a series for the first time. I personally have several Marvel and Archie series loaded up on my iPad to ease the ability to read, but you can views all these titles on your computer too. As an Unlimited member, you will also get access to exclusive deals and sales each publisher has throughout the year.

Advertisement

This is a great opportunity for any comic or manga reader. And if you love the service after those 60 days, it’s just $5.99 after that.

Monopoly Speed Board Game Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

We all love Monopoly, but who really wants to sit at the roundtable for three hours, somehow landing on Boardwalk and Park Place every roll whilst your properties seem to be situated in desolate wastelands that no one ever visits? Well, it’s cool every now and then, but if you don’t have much time to spare, Monopoly Speed might be, well, more your speed. It’s 25% off at Amazon today. Games are said to last just about 10 minutes, and here’s why:



Everyone rolls and buys at once so players don’t have to wait for their turn. During 4 rounds, players race against the timer to buy, trade, and sell properties faster than ever. The timer counts down each buying and trading stage, and there’s no break between stages. There are even 2 Go spaces, and players can get out of Jail free every time.

Advertisement

If that sounds like fun, roll over to Free Parking and grab this deal.

Advertisement

10% off Neck Gaiters | Gizmodo Kotaku Jalopnik Graphic : G/O Media

Advertisement

You may have seen our neck gaiter accessory around each of our sister sites’ dedicated store pages, but for a limited time only, we’re discounting each one by 10% and donating a percentage of the sales to charities like Feeding America, The Trevor Project, and Planned Parenthood. Support your favorite sites—and keep your face covered—while giving back to a benevolent cause.



Whether you want to show off your appreciation for Kotaku’s excellent games coverage or Jezebel’s meticulous (and sometimes hilarious) reporting on issues important to women, now is the chance to do so for just $19. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels and Planned Parenthood, respectively. Each gaiter is washable and reusable and can also be used as a headband, bandana, wristband, neck warmer, and more.

Advertisement

Here’s a full rundown of our branded face shields, along with the names of the charities involved.

Highland On-the-Go Trunk Organizer Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’re anything like me, you’ve got a bunch of random shit in the back of your car—cleaning supplies, oil changing equipment, and emergency gear in case there’s an accident that definitely isn’t my fault. All that junk, in turn, winds up cluttering your trunk, then what are you going to do with all that junk all that junk inside your trunk? Organize it. For $20 right now, you can get Highland’s on-the-go trunk organizer to help you with that.



Note that when you’re out in the driveway spring cleaning your car, that includes the trunk. Let me tell you, it makes grocery shopping a hell of a lot easier when you don’t have to move your various interior/exterior cleaning products and accessories around to find a place to put your bags. No more forcing passengers to CARRY the La Croix carton (@me next time); look your mess in the eyes and clean it up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If like most of us in lockdown you’ve been playing more video games, you’re not alone. CDKeys knows your pain and is here to help. With a PlayStation Plus membership, you get deep discounts, free downloads, and free shipping on accessories/consoles. You also get 100GB of online storage.



But a whole new world of online multiplayer options is unlocked, especially if your friends are also members. Just because you’re social distancing doesn’t mean you still can’t kill it on the court together with NBA 2K in a “play together” session.

Advertisement

Normally this year-long membership is $59 but you can enjoy a 42% discount and snag a digital code for access at just $35.

This story was originally published by Sheilah Villari and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 4/28/2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now is crunch time where if you want to send mom flowers for Mother’s Day you have to move fast. Custom bouquets are running out and delivery options are filling up. UrbanStems has a plethora of beautiful bouquets, plants, and gifts still available though. They are giving Kinja readers 15% off and free shipping with code KinjaMomsDay. Free shipping alone has me thinking this is exactly how I’m sending a botanical bundle to my mom.



There are no stipulations on these savings so it’s sitewide. A lot of adorable plant options with their own vases too. So if you’ve got a real Earth Momma with a sense of humor this prehistoric planter is for her. Tons of options right now, but move fast before spots fill up.

Advertisement

No matter what you choose you will definitely make your mom’s very special day.