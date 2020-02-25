Tuesday's Best Deals: JACHS Hoodies, Gaming Gold Box, Ninja Foodi, and More

A Dyson vacuum, cast iron skillet set, Anker surge protector, and Turbo Tax software lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Gaming Monitor, Laptop and Accessory Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ton of PC gaming gear. Inside, you’ll find a Cooler Master case, a SteelSeries keyboard, a ton of monitors and laptops all marked down to great low prices.



For what it’s worth, I think this 27" Asus gaming monitor is an incredible bargain and down to its lowest price ever.

Of course, there’s a ton of gear here, so make sure to visit the deal page to see all of your options. Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.

Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 6ft Long Extension Cord Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If tasked to design the perfect power strip, I’d want to include: a flat plug, surge protection, a nice clean design (nice enough to keep on a desk,) and, of course, a USB-C port. Luckily for me, Anker already made that power strip. The Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 features nearly everything you’d ever want for a power strip and, right now, it’s down to just $26. No coupon necessary.



But if you’re looking for a larger surge protector with more outlets, consider this one with double the number of AC plugs. If you clip the coupon on the page, the price drops to just $40. It, too, has a built-in USB-C port and two standard USB ports.

If you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code KINJAVE5 at checkout, you can get this sweet RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger for just $12. It’ll charge your phone with 10W of juice and that makes it a pretty terrific desktop companion. Better still, it comes with a wall adapter, which is awesome.



iPhones can only charge at 7.5W right now, so this will max out your iOS wireless charging speed. Android users could enjoy some extra power, just as long as their phones support it.

AUKEY 60W Power Delivery Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Save big on a of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plug with our exclusive code KRX7MODH and on-page coupon. Doing so will drop the price of this AUKEY 60W Power Delivery Charger down to just $26. This unit offers a standard USB plug plus USB-C to charge two devices at once.



If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get one ahead of summer travel season.

Logitech Gaming Mouse Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re in the market for a new, dependable gaming mouse, look no further than the Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse. At $80 and with 15 programmable controls and six separate thumb buttons, you can have your characters (literally) in the palm of your hand. You can also toggle between Bluetooth and lightspeed wireless connectivity — the choice is quite honestly yours. Plus, with one AA battery, you can go up to 240 hours of gaming. Imagine what your Sims characters could get up to in that time? A lot. Grab it before it’s gone!



TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget ANC Bluetooth headphones but don’t want to pay $300+, checkout these TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Headphones. Usually selling for about $110, if you clip the $10 on-page coupon and use KINJA649 at checkout the price drops to $80. That’s incredible.



I’ve been using these headphones for the past couple of weeks and I’d highly recommend them. Of course, the sound quality and ANC can’t match those of Bose or Sony, these can dampen enough noise to make your music really sing.

Oh, yeah they sound pretty good, too.

They offer a stable Bluetooth 5.0 and charge via USB-C which is nice. In fact, if you plug ‘em in for 5 minutes, you can get 2 hours playback. They’ll typically last you for 30 hours before they need to be recharged completely.

Give ‘em a shot, I doubt you’ll be disappointed.

If your router doesn’t include enough Ethernet ports for your liking, this 8-port gigabit switch from Netgear is a cheap and easy way to solve that. This current $15 price is the best we’ve ever seen. Want lower latency for Overwatch? More reliable Netflix streaming? A better-performing Plex server? Ethernet is the only way to go.



Unlike a lot of the switch deals we’ve posted here, this particular unit offers management software to give you some controls to “configure, secure, and monitor your network.”

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Dyson vacuums are some of the best bagless models you can own. Often lauded for their convenience and design, if there is one complaint shoppers have, it’s the price. Right now, Amazon is selling a refurbished Dyson Ball Upright Vacuum cleaner for a low $185.



Your Top Five Picks For Best Vacuum On Monday we asked you for your pick for Best Vacuum, and we’ve sucked up your long list of… Read more

Typically selling between $280-$380, this $185 price is the lowest price we’ve seen since the holiday season.

The Dyson Ball features a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, plus a ton of accessories that significantly expands its usefulness. This particular model uses Dyson’s Big Ball system, which allows superior maneuverability and HEPA filters to make short work of allergens and pet dander. Better still, it’s bagless, which is infinitely more convenient than standard vacuums.

Charmin Ultra Strong Toilet Paper (18 Rolls) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Low on toilet paper? Here’s a deal on 18 rolls of Charmin Ultra Strong Toilet Paper. When you use the Subscribe and Save option, this 3-pack drops down to just $25, matching the lowest price we’ve ever seen.



In all honestly, this is not one of those fun deals you’ll get excited about and sit in front of your door for a la Scott Pilgrim. But it’s rarely a bad idea to save on something you need. Better still, this is good toilet paper.

Whether you need to steam rice, fry up a chicken, or whip up an Instant Pot recipe, this Ninja Foodi can get the job done.



This pressure cooker, steamer and air fryer stand-in is an absolute unit, but deservedly so, considering it’s doing the work of seven different appliances. And for those with a large kitchen space and a bunch of people to feed, this model’s 5 qt. capacity makes cooking for you little family a breeze.

Right now, this 5-quart model is down to a low $125. This is the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. Be warned, this is a one-day deal. After the promotion is over, it’ll shoot back to its standard price of about $170.

Cast Iron Skillet Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you have any kind of experience cooking, then you would know that a good cast iron skillet is a staple in any kitchen — novice or expert. Well, with this $27 deal from Woot, you can get three! That basically means you can fry an egg, make pancakes with the crispy, buttery edges everyone loves, and perfectly sear a steak whenever you have the craving.



The best part about these cast iron skillets? All of them are pre-seasoned, so you don’t have to go through the trouble of picking your favorite oil, spreading it around the pan, and then placing it in the oven to dry. You know that takes forever, but it is essential to the magic of a cast iron skillet. Now, you don’t even have to bother with any of it and get straight to cooking. Sounds like you need to grab this deal before it’s gone!

Turbo Tax Software Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Ok listen, it is that time of year again. I hate it, you hate it, everyone who is hiding from tax evasion hates it. Taxes are tedious and notoriously boring, but they don’t have to be hard. Best Buy is offering $10 off Turbo Tax software, and depending on which one you choose, you’ll only have to pay about $50. That’s not bad, considering folks pay way more to their accountants to do it for them. I know tax deals aren’t the most exciting of deals, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. You don’t wanna be Martha Stewart or Wesley Snipes!



Trunk Organizer Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Listen, some people have more stuff than others. That is especially true in automobiles. If you’re suffering from excess junk in the trunk than look no further than the Gooloo storage container! It’s only $20 after a promo code and has multiple compartments to fit your Rain X, oil, transmission fluid, and various things you absolutely need in your car in case of an emergency. It even comes with straps so you can secure it in place when you’re driving from place to place and you don’t want it moving an inch. I say snatch one up before it blows in the wind.



Bravex Coconut Charcoal Air Purifying Bags Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Listen, sometimes your space doesn’t smell as great as you would like it. It might not even be anything that you did, but Bravex air purifying bags can help. They’re only $8 with a promo code, and come in a pack of four, so you can spread them throughout your apartment or house for some sweet-smelling relief. But how do they even work? Well, the charcoal basically absorbs bad-smelling particles in the air, while at the same time, releasing a coconut smell from the open, mesh fabric. You can reuse these for up to two years, depending on how bad your closet, car, or bathroom smells. Do what you gotta do and snatch ‘em before they’re gone!



LED Garage Lights Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Who can honestly stand a dark-ass garage? “Not I,” said the fly, and basically everyone else with regular ol’ eyes that can’t see in the dark. This pack of $20 LED ceiling lights are easy to install and have about 50,000 hours of use, which means you don’t have to climb on a ladder and replace them anytime soon. The lights have three adjustable panels so the lighting can hit every corner and crevice of your storage space. So why not grab a pack and give it a try?



While spring is out here teasing us with bright sunlit skies and mid-50 degree weekends (hey, that’s t-shirt weather here in New York), it’s time to start thinking about your next vacation. And so long as you book by March 15 and travel by May 24, Hotels.com is sweetening its (up to) 40% discount with an extra 15% using the promo code TRIP15.

So that international trip you’ve been putting off because the lodging is too expensive? Yeah, it’s time to book it. Get out of town and escape to somewhere free of haunting thoughts about tomorrow’s board meeting or your college exams, or whatever is eating at your brain right now. Everyone deserves a break now and then, so why not you?



Zip Up Hoodie Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Hoodies are timeless. They are appropriate for any point in your life and if anyone says otherwise, they are a narc. With spring right around the corner, it’s time to reintroduce ‘em to your rotation.



Of course, you can’t keep wearing the same Billabong hoodie you’ve owned since high school.

Luckily for you, Jachs is blowing out a ton of zip-up hoodies this week. Some are even lined with sherpa for a super luxurious (and warm) feel. Just use the promo code HD20 at checkout to see the discount.

Onson Ionic Flat Iron | $14 | Amazon | Promo code 60LC21LN and clip coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

When it comes to hair products, versatility is the name of the game and the Onson ionic flat iron has that in spades. At only $14 with a combination of a promo code and clipped coupon, you can straighten OR curl your hair with the flick of your wrist (literally). The flat iron heats in about 15 seconds, so you truly don’t have to wait that long to get your hair together, especially when you’re in a rush. It’s even made so you can rotate the flat iron 360 degrees for bouncing, bopping curls. Not to mention it’s small enough to pack in your carry-on! Grab one of these before they’re gone!



50% off Everything Graphic : Gabe Carey

Looking to reinvigorate your wardrobe in time for spring? Look no further. Nasty Gal, one of the hottest women’s clothing stores to come out of LA, is enjoying a massive 50% off storewide sale as we speak. (And yes, that includes sale items.)



New arrivals featured in the sale include a wool houndstooth jacket for $57, faux leather heeled boots for $38, and a warm $36 floral mini dress that’s perfect for the change of seasons. Shop the sales section and you’ll find a stylish $42 denim boilersuit, a $19 oversized turtleneck sweater, and a wide variety of badass faux leather pieces to show off your goth side.

Everything is 50% off for a limited time, or 40% off if you opt for free shipping, so act fast before the deals pass you by.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) | $45 | Amazon Best Buy Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Fire Emblem: Three Houses was one of the best games of 2019, and, right now, you can pick up a copy for $45 at Amazon and Best Buy. With a brand new DLC, it might be time to finally give this Game of the Year candidate a shot.



This turn-based, tactical RPG impressed a lot of people with its excellent writing and depth. And if you’ve got 60+ hours to spare (you probably do,) Fire Emblem: Three Houses is an excellent way to burn some time.

Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Are you ready to start streaming your insane gameplay? You’ll need to pick up this discounted Plugable Performance NIX Video Game Capture Card. This capture card is a must-have to start recording and streaming your frags and inane gameplay banter.



Of course, it’ll work with all of the streaming platforms and services out there, like OBS, plus it’s basically plug-and-play which is fantastic for beginners.

While you could just go the processor route for lower-tier, retro games, you’ll need a dedicated capture card like this one to stream demanding gameplay. Better still, it’ll work with consoles, too. This unit is $15 less than its usual selling price and a lot less than something from Elgato.



AUKEY KM-G9 87-Key Mechanical Keyboard Graphic : Tercius Bufete

It’s a fact: Once you try a mechanical keyboard, nothing else feels quite as right ever again. And right now, the barrier for entry is much lower. Pick up an AUKEY mechanical keyboard for a low $21.



This tenkeyless keyboard may not offer dedicated media controls or flashy RGB lighting, but they’re perfect if you want to go for a more minimalist desktop setup. These use Outemu blue switches which promise a “satisfying tactile activation with an audible click” so I’d recommend keeping this one away from open floor plans.

Just make sure to use the promo code GJAPR7EW at checkout to get the best price.

Today, the physical copy of Civilization VI is down to $15 for the Nintendo Switch. The game has changed quite a bit since its original release, and this is the best price we’ve ever seen. Unfortunately, you’ll still need to pony up for the expansion packs. But that’s totally optional.



Just be sure to place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.

RAVPower 40W 3A Car Adapter Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Here’s a no-brainer deal: Pick up a RAVPower 40W 3A Car Adapter for $7. Use the promo code ECHOQEDX to get the best price. This is a small price to pay to seriously upgrade your car’s lighter socket’s usability.



This particular model offers two ports, with a max output of 40W, which can charge both yours and your co-pilot’s smartphones en route to wherever the road may take you.

TaoTronics Humidifier Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Winter, for many reasons, sucks all the way to hell and back, but there are things to make it less bearable. Especially when it comes to dry air — you really don’t have to deal with that kind of negativity for months at a time.



That’s where the TaoTronics humidifier comes in handy, at $70 with a combination of a promo code as well as a clipped coupon, you can deliver a bunch of moisture in your bedroom so you can sleep comfortably. The humidifier has a large capacity and can work up to 45 hours without stopping. It even has a cool mist function for when it gets a bit hot and the last thing you need is hot air making you...hotter. And not in the good way!



It’s Saturday. Zero fucks given. You need to buy groceries, but you can’t find your keys. Oh well, guess you’re not leaving the apartment this weekend. But wait, what if you had a device that could find your keys for you? Good news: Tile is running a sale right now that nets you a Google Nest Mini for free when you buy a four-tracker pack from its website starting at $70.



That would mean, not only being able to ring your keys and track their location from your phone, but having the convenience of asking Google for help, too. Since Tile supports Google Assistant voice commands, including “Ring my keys,” “Ring my bag,” and “Ring my passport,” you’ll have less of a reason not to get out of bed when you run into the same problem next weekend.

Until then, you can snag a Tile Essentials 4 pack for $70, a Combo 4 pack for $75, or a Pro 4 pack for $100—all of which include a 2nd-gen Google Nest Mini for you to keep in your house.

50% off Office-Ready Styles Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

If you’re anything like me, you’d prefer to strut into work donning a fresh pair of Yeezys and a beat up Champion sweatshirt. But sometimes employee comfort doesn’t totally align with workplace dress code enforcements. That’s why J. Crew is trimming 50% off its office-ready styles this weekend including blazers, suit pants, khakis, ties, belts, and more.



What’s more, the factory is chopping up to 50% off everything else. So even if you’re comfy with your current professional wardrobe, you can keep it casual with a new pair of yoga pants or a fun pair of polka dot high-rise chinos. For an extra dose of savings, you can snag an additional 40% off clearance items. That cute floral top you’ve been eyeing? It’s $21 with the promo code LEVELUP.

25% off CBD Products Sitewide Photo : Gabe Carey

Do you like kicking back after work and blowing a fat vape cloud to spite all the haters who ever doubted you? Or maybe you want to explore the health benefits of legal cannabis like alleviating muscle pain and anxiety.



Whatever the case, you’ll love Hemp Bombs, a site that sells not only e-liquid CBD concentrations and flavors, but gummies, syrups, and oil for pets as well. And it doesn’t have to hurt your pocket either. Using the coupon code KINJADEALS25, you can get 25% off everything on the site right now.

The best news? I won’t even ask you for a hit.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ( PS4 Xbox One

Were you one of the many who were disappointed by the latest Star Wars movie? Or just really into the franchise right now because of the Baby Yoda hype? Maybe you couldn’t get into Galaxy’s Edge but still wanted to play with a lightsaber.



Whatever your pleasure, get in the spirit by snagging a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. You can get it for $20 off at Amazon for PS4 and Xbox One. Or, for $5 more for PC.

Columbia Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re searching for a great deal on a decent winter jacket, look no further than the Columbia jacket sale. From now until March 1st you can get a whopping 60% off select Bugaboo jackets with the code BUGABOO60. No, I don’t know why Columbia named a coat after the legendary Destiny’s Child song, but at least when you wear it, the song can be a constant melody in your head, reminding you not to date folks who always wanna check up on you when they’re bored. Did I go too far? Grab this deal before it’s gone, y’all!



Lodge 8-Inch Cast Iron Skillet Graphic : Gabe Carey

Lodge is well known for its affordable, yet still high quality cookware which includes dutch ovens, baking dishes, griddles, and pans. Above all else, though, it has a reputation for cast iron skillets. Chief among them is this small 8-inch skillet, ideal for cooking at home and on the road. Currently half price on Amazon, this deal is too satiating to pass up.



With this pre-seasoned pan, you can bake, fry, sear, sauté, or braise your next delicious meal. Whether you’re cooking over the stovetop in your kitchen, on the grill in your backyard, or over a fire while camping, this hand-washable skillet has been fine-tuned by the South Pittsburg, Tennessee-based company for the optimal eating experience.

Great, now I want southern-style biscuits and gravy.