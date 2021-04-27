Tuesday's Best Deals: It Takes Two, Echo Dot, Eufy RoboVac 11S MAX, Tommy Hilfiger Bath Towels, Better Love Bunny Vibe, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Retro Mini TV Phone Holder Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You can convert your phone easily into a little retro TV that will look super freaking cute on your desk at work— whether that’s at the office at home or elsewhere since it’s tiny enough to be pretty portable.



Snag 5% off this retro mini TV mobile phone stand to bring it down to just $13. Just clip the coupon below the item price to get the deal.

This is great, too, if you’re trying to cut down on your screen time. You can set it to play background focus music as it chills in its little stand instead of tapping away messages to everyone and their mother. Speaking of moms, Mother’s Day is coming up— would she like a cute little phone stand?

This retro mini TV stand fits most iPhones and some Android phones— as long as the screen is 5.5 inches or less.

Grab it while it’s available! And don’t forget to clip the coupon for the slight discount.

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price for either the base model with a 256GB SSD or the larger-capacity 512GB model. That’s the steepest savings we’ve seen to date.

Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Vava USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro/Air KJTFB23K Image : Vava

If you find yourself constantly reaching for adapter dongles to connect devices to your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, here’s a more elegant solution. Vava’s USB-C hub dock snaps into the side of your recent-model Apple laptop, replacing the two built-in Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports on the left side of the notebook with a larger cache of inputs.

You’ll get a Thunderbolt 3-compatible USB-C port capable of 100W charging, a standard USB-C port, an HDMI port capable of 5K-resolution output at 60Hz, and a pair of full-size USB-A ports. Right now, you can snag this handy add-on for just $28 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and use promo code KJTFB23K at checkout.

Razer Viper Ultimate Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Some people don’t think too much about their computer mouse. I for one don’t, at least. I am rocking the worst, bargain bin wireless mouse you’ve ever seen. It’s a wonder that I can game with it at all. For those who play competitive games, that just won’t cut it. If you fall into that category, Razer’s Viper Ultimate gaming mouse is on sale for $100 today. This lightweight wireless mouse has “Hyperspeed” technology, which means its very low-latency and has increased interference reduction. It has a 20K DPI optical sensor and switches that supposedly register “at the speed of light.” It’s a dramatic description, but if you’re serious about gaming, that might be exactly what you want to hear.

Beats Solo Pro Image : Beats

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Woot is currently offering them for just $145 in light blue, with a couple of other colors available at $150 each. Woot has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers, too.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $60-70 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months elsewhere. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

Samsung 980 Pro SSD Image : Giovanni Colantonio

You’re probably using your home computer more than usual lately. The pivot to work from home means our entirely lives are happening at our desk, from the work day to our extracurriculars like gaming. That’s put a strain on some computers over the past year, which might be in need of a little upgrade. If you want to give your machine more power, Samsung’s 250 GB 980 Pro SSD is currently on sale for $80. Designed with gaming in mind, this little guy will boost your PC’s performance with 6,400 MB/s transfer speeds and thermal control to manage heat.

Want all of this in layman’s terms? Put this in your computer to make your games load faster. That’s an oversimplification, but you get the idea.

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KJTAAQPG + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $30 with the promo code KJTAAQPG and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 16-62" expandable tripod stand, two phone holders, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

It Takes Two (PS4) Screenshot : EA

Grab a friend! It Takes Two is out and it’s an excellent co-op experience. The latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight is a platforming rom-com that’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that all sounds appealing, you can grab the PS4 version on Amazon for $34. The game does not come with a friend, so you will need to find that yourself.

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been two month since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the price is starting to drop. It’s now down to $40 at Best Buy on PS4 and Switch. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but trades in turn based gameplay for Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups.

Image : Premium Bandai

The pandemic has really pushed me to find new hobbies. I was gaming more, like most people, but that does get exhausting after a while. After all, it’s an expensive form of entertainment and I was blowing through $60 games every few days. In recent months, I’ve started branching out and finding new ways to keep myself occupied. I’ve especially gotten into things like LEGO and Mega Construx, which allow me to build things I can display in my apartment. I think I’m ready to take that to the next level.

And so today, I present to you: Gundam. Yes folks, it’s that stage of the pandemic. It’s time to get into Gundam kits. I don’t make the rules! Premium Bandai has an all new line of Gundams coming soon and you can pre-order them now. Grab Gundam F91 Ver 2.0, Sirbine, or Lightning Strike and get ready to dive deep into a new hobby. Admittedly, I don’t know much about Gundams, but God, I am excited to learn.

Resident Evil 2 (XBO) Screenshot : Capcom

Want to get scared today? Okay, hold on to your little pants, because this is about to rock your entire world. Resident Evil 2? It’s $15 today.

Hey are you okay? I think you fainted for a second there. Let me help you up. I didn’t mean to terrify you with that sudden price drop. It’s like the Tower of Terror here today. But this spine-chilling fact is still true, regardless. Resident Evil 2 is an excellent remake of a PS1 classic and its cheap price comes just in time for Resident Evil Village. Play through this classic horror game to steel yourself for the latest installment.

Minecraft is almost like a virtual LEGO building simulation, at least in Creative mode, and the two forces completed the cycle by issuing official LEGO Minecraft building kits a few years back. They’ve been wildly popular and keep rolling out, and now Amazon is taking 18% off a few of the latest sets released for 2021. The 490-piece The Pig House set is marked down to $41 today, while the smaller The Trading Post and The Bee Farm kits—each with 200+ pieces—are marked down to just over $16 apiece.

Advertisement

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) Screenshot : Sega

Do you need a new best friend? Look no further than Kiryu, the hero of the Yakuza series. Kiryu is everything you want in a pal. He’s a big himbo who fights good. What else are you looking for? To befriend this perfect man, pick up The Yakuza Remastered Collection for $40 at Best Buy. This package contains remastered editions of Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 so it’s a good three-in-one combo. Naturally, you’ll probably want to check out Yakuza Kiwami and Kiwami 2 first, but you could always start at 3 and just have no context for why the game’s hero is a beach dad. Embrace beach dad.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Screenshot : Atlus

You’re probably going to have some gaming downtime this year. At the moment, only two or three big releases a dropping a month as delays thin the early 2021 release schedule. That means it’s a perfect time to catch up on anything from 2020 that you may have missed. Let me tell you, you’re going to want to make sure 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim makes it into your rotation. The hybrid visual novel/tower defense game tells a sprawling sci-fi story about kaiju and high school students in big robots who must fight them. That might sound like your standard anime plot, but the story goes ... places. The less you know about it the better, but if you’re a big sci-fi fan, you’ll probably want to check this one out. You can grab it for $40 at Best Buy right now.

If you’ve yet to play Control, you’re in for a treat. The Ultimate Edition of the third-person action game is on sale today and it’s a good time to jump in. You can get the Xbox One version for $37 (it was $20 for a hot second), or the PS4 version for $25. Let me sell you on this game in one word: telekinesis. Oh hell yeah, you’ve got telekinesis alright. Grab anything and fling it at your enemies. Of course, there’s way more to it than that. It also has a deeply strange story that I’m not even sure I could explain to you in a short blurb. All you need to know is that it revolves around the Federal Bureau of Control, the Astral Plane, and a strange entity called The Hiss. The less you know going in, the better.

Way back in my college days (which were one thousand years ago, roughly), I remember watching a roommate play the demo for Catherine. At that point in my life, I didn’t have a ton of exposure to more niche Japanese games and had mostly following your Batmans and Assassin’s Creeds. At the time, Catherine was the weirdest video game I had seen. I was totally mystified by this dating sim/puzzle game combo. Despite that, I never actually played it. It always remained a fascination in the back of my mind. Today, you can grab Catherine: Full Body on Nintendo Switch for $30. Perhaps today is the day to finally hop in.

The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most affordable ways to bring the Alexa voice assistant into your home, not to mention play music and control smart home devices, and right now Amazon is offering a $20 discount on multiple versions of the current globe-shaped model.

The standard 4th-generation Echo Dot is marked down to $30 right now in multiple colors, while the Echo Dot with Clock—which displays the time right on the globe itself—is down to $40. And if you’re looking for a smart speaker for a child’s space, the Echo Dot Kids Edition comes in panda and tiger designs and includes a year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription service focused on kid-centric service.

Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towels FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

If you missed the last few towel deals, we covered you’re in luck, but this one is going fast too. For the rest of the week, grab a Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Bath Towel for only $9. That’s over 50% off the original price; just use the code FRIEND.

This is such a great deal, and all twelve colors are still available in the 30" x 54" size. These are uber soft and super absorbent, basically, the two things you look for in a big fluffy bath towel. They’re 100% cotton and machine washable. These have been on sale before, and this is the lowest price they have ever been. You can actually get a whole set (bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth) for a total of $19. Obviously, because this is an amazing deal, colors are going fast. If you see a matching set, buy it now.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Being home all the time is no fun, and if you’re anything like us, you may be filling the hours rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made some attempted return to normalcy (what’s that?), let someone else do the job.

It could be your kids, but not all of us have them... and barring expensive nanny care, a Eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX packs serious 2000Pa suction power (up from 1300Pa in the standard 11S model) for just $170 right now, which is $80 off the listing price.

Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe but live alone? Do love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well the this Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve is here to solve those dilemmas. Save 17% on this today only.

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands, we’ve got a few recommendations. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods, so you get to pick the size and even the strength you need with this machine. And I’m sure you’ve seen that it’s not just coffee that the pods can handle; there are some awesome options for tea and hot chocolate if that’s more your speed. You’ll be able to get up to six servings with any of those before you need to refill the water. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful, and it’s easy to use. It even comes in this fetching Patriot Blue color, which just makes me think of Captain American. And if it vibes with Steve Rogers, it’s got to be good.

This item will ship for free.

TaoTronics Sound Machine/Night Light Image : Sheilah Villari

Troubled sleepers and fussy babies rejoice. Take $13 off the TaoTronics sound machine and night light; all you need to do is clip the coupon. You get an endless loop of twenty-five sounds to ease you into slumberland. This is paired with a night light that glows softly throughout the evening.

Those twenty-five sounds are ten nature sounds, seven animal sounds, and eight sleep sounds. You control everything right from your phone to through the TaoTronics app. Customize the sounds you desire for the perfect ambiance and relaxing vibe you need, down to the light’s brightness and color. Set alarms and sleep timers easily, all while connected to your Wi-Fi. This versatile machine is also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Create the ideal lighting and soothing sounds for any time of day.

This will ship free for Prime members.

Look, I get it. It’s warming up outside, but that doesn’t mean it feels any easier leaving the warmth of your bed in the morning. And even if it is getting easier, there are some mornings you just want to lounge around in bed for as long as possible.



Unfortunately, there’s still work to be done, emails to be answered, and coffee to be drunk so you can avoid a caffeine-withdrawal headache. You don’t have to leave the bed to do any of that though with one of these UNICOO rolling overbed desks that goes all the way over your bed. It just seems so spacious and is even big enough for two people to use it at once! Plus, you can adjust the length of it to fit any size bed.

It can be yours for only $99 if you buy it in oak or white. You can get it in black for a dollar more.



I personally invested in one of these mobile desks and love it. It’s super nice for using my laptop in bed for everything from watching Netflix to typing up Kinja Deals! I also just enjoy having a space to set my drink within easy rolling reach!

I chose to get one that’s a bit more expensive, but also larger so more than one person can use it at a time easily. The one I got is very similar to this Bizzoelife model in black. You can get this one in either black or white for $160 right now. It’s an investment in future lazy-but-also-busy you, OK? And for maximum comfort, be sure to pair your new desk with one of these oversized reading pillows!

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 2/07/21 and was updated with new information on 4/24/21.

Warm weather is on the horizon, but the allergens and pollutants are already here. Deal with all of them in style with the Dyson Pure Cool Link, a hybrid fan and air purifier that pulls in dirty air and blasts cooling relief all around your space with its innovative blade-less design. It even links up to your smartphone for controls and reports.

Dyson products aren’t cheap, but if you’re willing to go with a certified refurbished model sold by Dyson through Newegg, you can snag a serious bargain here. Right now, the refurbed Pure Cool Link is $100 off, plus you get a free $10 Newegg gift card with your purchase. Double deal!

Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp Image : StackSocial

Set all kinds of moods with this Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp from the Lamp Depot. This sleek lamp is stylish and can elevate any room. It’s designed not to take up space, fit in the corner, and give off beautiful luminous light no matter the size of the area. The soft-white setting is great for reading without being too harsh. The LEDs are completely customizable and easy to set up with the remote. The color combinations are endless, so you’re sure to find the perfect hue for the ambiance that’s your vibe. The stand is sturdy and stable, so you won’t have to worry about it wobbling. Save $60 and enhance your living space with ease and innovation.

This will ship for $3.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 eufyscale Image : Gabe Carey

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this Eufy C1 smart scale deal. For less than $19 right now when you clip the coupon and use promo code eufyscale at checkout, you can start tracking your weight in a healthy way—from the comfort of a Bluetooth-connected smartphone. That’s a solid savings from the $33 list price.

A bespoke companion app breaks down granular metrics including overall weight, percent body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. Plus, one account supports up to 16 users, so even the biggest households can keep tabs on their fitness gains. And if you’re already invested in another app like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, 4.1 Fl Oz Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you are serious about skincare or self-care or both, you’re going to want to check out this beauty deal: 15% off of the classic good stuff in any double-cleansing-routine-followers’ back pocket: DHC Deep Cleansing Oil for just $18 right now at Amazon.



This rich oil is meant to be rubbed into the face and neck to remove makeup as well as clean and kind of soothe the face, as well as help loosen pore plugs after longer sessions using the oil in combination with skin massage.

Used just as a regular cleanser, I love the way DHC oil feels on, and it pulls resistant makeup, like waterproof mascara, right off. It does, however, in my experience, need to be followed up with a second cleanser to remove any trace of the cleansing oil— this is called double-cleansing and all kinds of cool folks including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez do it so it’s worth giving a shot, right?

Also, DHC oil has a really nice effect when you add a bit of water and lather the DHC oil before rinsing. I highly recommend giving this oil a try. But as always, you want to make sure a routine is right for your skin type before diving in. But for those who want to take the plunge, take advantage of a fantastic price!

Rando CBD Tincture + Gummy Bundle 420 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Whether you’re a bit curious about CBD or a regular user, we’ve got the perfect bundle for everyone on sale today!

The Rando bundle from our stoney baloney friends over at Sunday Scaries is absolutely divine—and they are giving you 30% off with code 420 in celebration of their favorite holiday!

Rando bundle includes Vegan AF CBD gummies for animal-loving folks who love to chill, and regular CBD gummies and tincture too. Each of the gummies has 10mg of CBD to help ease anxiety and stress and help you better focus, relax, let go of the small stuff, and, as Sunday Scaries puts it, “Make sure you’re covered for whatever bullsh*t life throws at you.”

I think we’ve talked a lot about how delicious the gummies are from Sunday Scaries— the regular kind and the sour Vegan ones in the Rando bundle are both pretty yummy and have you feeling mellowed out within I’d say a half-hour or so of consuming one or two of them. You should try different amounts to see what works for you, and I recommend trying at different times of day as well.

I want to give a shout-out to the tincture included in the Rando bundle though, in particular, because somehow Sunday Scaries has made a CBD tincture that actually tastes pretty good by itself. As one of the reviews puts it, this is one of the few CBD tinctures that doesn’t taste kind of like dirt. You can add Sunday Scaries tincture to your coffee or tea or any drink I suppose— it’s a bit sweet, and might need to be stirred a bit because I found it wants to settle on top of your drink a bit. But honestly— I think it’s tasty enough to just drop 1/3 of a dropper or so on your tongue and carry on with your day. That’s how much I have in the morning before my coffee and writing time, and I find it helps me start on the task of writing rather than wasting time anxiously re-checking emails or other tasks that might distract me. It also works great as a little after class or after work pick-me-up to relax in the evening! Some also use CBD for sleep. It does not make you high or cause a hangover or anything like that, so this CBD bundle should not scare off those new to CBD!

Just because it’s not 4/20 anymore technically doesn’t mean you shouldn’t treat yourself to a great deal! Normally $92, you can get all of these CBD products for just $64 (just don’t forget to add code ‘420' at checkout) and have yourself covered for a while. And don’t let the name fool you: Sunday Scaries gummies and tincture tastes delicious every day of the week.

Levi’s Women’s Faux-Leather Moto Jacket FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’ve ever wanted to look effortlessly cool, now is your chance. These beautifully constructed Faux-Leather Moto Jackets from Levi’s are just $55 currently. There are fourteen color options to fit your vibe, whether you’re dark and mysteriously or bright and flirty. I have to say the Berry Pink is speaking to me. I’ve owned this jacket in black for years and am still very much in love with it. The detailing with the zippers and belt helm give off total chic bad girl rocker energy that I am very much here for. The epaulets add a nice touch and give a pop to make even the duskier shades shine. There are two actual and functioning pockets which is a huge plus. It says you can machine wash it, but I would honestly take it to get cleaned. Why not? You’re saving 30%; put that towards keeping this as brilliant for as long as you can.

This will ship for free and remember to use the code FRIEND at checkout.

Better Love Bunny Vibe Image : Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis knows self-care is important. Today is a day to celebrate the fabulous lady cave and do all that and more. Their Better Love Bunny Vibe is just $30 and is an excellent gift for self-love pros and first-timers.

Better Love makes beautiful vibes that are reliable and not intimidating. I’m a massive fan of the Rabbit Lily, and the Bunny Vibe is its softer sister but just as powerful. It’s a classic G-spot toy that has ten different settings with multi-speed pulses. Easy to operate with one button, so it’s very user-friendly. It’s designed to hit all the right places, and you can go at your own pace. This is waterproof and charges quickly via a USB cable. The plush body-safe silicon is inviting and will make you feel relaxed in seconds. Take a day for you and your lady parts.

This will ship for free.

CBD Gummies BOGO50 Image : Elizabeth Lanier

You got to find some chill in the middle of a hectic workweek? Or you need to wind down before bed? Get a handle on that stress and anxiety with some delicious organic and vegan berry CBD gummies from Cornbread Hemp!

Pop a couple of these 10mg full spectrum CBD gummies for that chillaxing effect— just give it a minute and try different amounts at varying times of day to see what works best for you!

These gummies don’t have any THC, so you don’t need to be worried about getting high or being otherwise unable to get through the tasks you need to do! All you need to worry about is how delicious they are so you can make sure you don’t just blow through them like regular gummies— get some Haribo just in case!

You can buy one container of Cornbread Hemp CBD gummies and get a second one for 50% off right now when you add promo code BOGO50 at checkout— that gets you 60 gummies for $60— a really great deal! Don’t miss out, it’s not too late to treat yourself for 4/20.

Made-to-Order Earth Day Sneakers NEWLOOKS Image : Cariuma

Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. In celebration of Earth Day, the company is launching its first-ever limited-edition made-to-order sneaker.

From now until April 30, pick from the two limited colorways (white and green) in the IBI Low style. Each pair will be made exclusively on-demand to reduce waste. I have a pair of Cariuma shoes and can say the bamboo knit is breathable and durable, the vegan foam insole is comfy, and the recycled laces are still holding up a year later.

Because this company is so Earth-friendly, ten trees will be planted per pair sold. “The choices we make today that plant the seeds of the future.” Use the code NEWLOOKS for free express shipping once your shoes are produced.

If you purchase today, expect to have them ship on June 7.

Ask Iwata Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For gaming fans, Satoru Iwata’s legacy can’t be overstated. The legendary Nintendo CEO was an integral figure in the company that helped guide it to success. He was the mastermind behind the Nintendo Switch, which launched two years after he passed away in 2015. Those who want to learn more about Iwata’s impact on the gaming industry can pick up a hardcover copy of Ask Iwata for $14. The book is filled with words of wisdom from the late Nintendo executive. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two from Satoru Iwata.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Amazon has ‘em for $52 off the list price, with the full savings showing at checkout. If you’ve been hoping for another solid price drop, this is your chance.

In the lead-up to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S launches back in November of last year, I couldn’t go on Twitter without seeing mentions of LG’s CX Series TVs from the people I follow. IGN’s Wesley DeBlanc, PCMag and Tom’s Guide writer Tony Polanco, and even Bugsnax co-creator Philip Tibotoski chimed in at one point or another about their latest pickups. Seemingly the de facto TV for next-gen gaming, the LG CX Series has gone on sale countless times during and in the days since Prime Day/Black Friday/Cyber Monday. This time, however, not only is the 77" model marked down to $3,297, but it also comes with a $400 Visa gift card and a 2-year warranty that includes burn-in coverage out of the box. So you can rest assured your purchase is protected in the years to come.

The LG CX Series is a 4K OLED TV, complete with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG high dynamic range formats as well as a smooth 120Hz native refresh rate. For gamers, it’s got AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, and a sub-1 millisecond response time, perfect for fast-paced action. For everyone else, you can command the TV using Alexa and/or Google Assistant while Apple users can cast content from their phones using AirPlay 2. Its built-in 2.2-channel speaker system features Dolby Atmos, eliminating the need for a discrete soundbar. Of course, you can always tack one on, or set up a true surround sound home theater system by plugging it into the HDMI 2 eARC port.

This type of bargain doesn’t crop up every day, so if you’re already in the market for a new set, Gizmodo’s Sam Rutherford called this one, “the best home tech upgrade I’ve ever made.” High praise from a trusted source.