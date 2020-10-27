Tuesday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Animal Crossing with Bell Bag, LG CX 55" 4K TV, AeroGarden, Infrared Thermometer, Vantrue Dash Cams, and More

Apple’s AirPods Pro and Animal Crossing for Switch with a bonus Bell Bag lead Tuesday’s best deals.



Maybe you need a new TV. But you probably don’t need a big TV that can double as a picture frame when you’re not getting your binge on. In fact, you really really shouldn’t buy this unless you’re dead set on the frame aesthetic or literall every other reasonable TV is sold out.

Still, if there’s no talking you out of it (again, there are other TVs out there), this 55" 4k TV from Samsung comes wrapped in a frame that might look just fine on your wall. Framed TVs seem a bit goofy, but hey, do your thing. The 65" version is also discounted 25%.

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro stepped the game up with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality. They’re a bit expensive and the price has dropped bit by bit over time, leading up to today’s opportunity to save $50 on a pair of your own, complete with a wireless charging case. With active noise canceling, automatic pairing on iPhones and iPads, and water/sweat resistance, picking ‘em now is a no-brainer if you were already in the market for them.

We saw these drop just before Amazon Prime Day, and the price has held steady since. However, B&H Photo has a similar offer that’s set to expire October 30, which may be a signal that the opportunity is about to pass. Be sure to get your order in while there’s still time!

If you’re going to give OLED a try, this might be the time to start considering. I’ll contend you can still get away with an LG B7, the baseline from a couple of generations ago, but the TVs have gotten exceptional. Burn-in and input lag are two of the biggest knocks against OLED, especially for gamers, but according to reviews, that should be a non-issue on the LG CX. So long as you’re not watching the news or playing games with the same HUD for many consecutive hours on end, you shouldn’t run into any nasty image retention issues anytime soon.

Now down to its all-time low price of $1,497 on Amazon and at BuyDig, this 55" TV is one of the best LG currently has to offer. It begins with that beautiful OLED panel, of course, which bids sayonara to muddy grays and backlight bleed thanks to its per-pixel lighting. For movies, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR return to give you the best cinematic experience possible, the latter adding a feature that automatically tunes the picture around your ambient lighting conditions and the content you’re watching.

The TV also includes both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, both of which are gaming features that eliminate screen tearing with little (if any) added input lag.

Save up to 35% on Seagate External Hard Drives Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you need a massive storage upgrade and don’t need SSD transfer speeds, this Seagate Gold Box is perfect timing. External hard drives are up to 35% off at Amazon for the day, including a 2TB Backup Plus Slim that’s only $53, and you can get more than double the space for less than double the cost with this 5TB for $98.

If you have tons of big games and large movies, you might want to step up to this 8TB instead, which is just $123 with the discount. There are options all the way up to a massive 10TB at Amazon, so shop around before the calendar turns.

If you’re looking for a convienant way to be plugged in, check out an AUKEY 9-in-2 USB-C Hub with Ethernet & HDMI Port. Only $48 with the promo code 23A8YJP6, you’ll be able to charge your devices, grab extra storage, and even hook your laptop up to dual screens easily. What are you waiting for?

AUKEY 20,000mAh Wireless Portable Charger LE7M9OBK + Clip Coupon Image : Aukey

If you’re looking for a way to charge your phone or tablet while you’re on the go, look no further than this wireless portable chargers from Aukey. For $36, this 20,00mAh pack can power both your phone and tablet, the former capable of reaching top levels without ever having to plug it in. Just make sure you enter the promo code (LE7M9OBK) and clip the coupon on the page to get this dope deal!

25% off Totallee iPhone Cases KINJA25NOW Graphic : Gabe Carey

Have you bought or are you thinking about buying an iPhone 12 or one of its three alternative variants? Well you better wrap that shit up because no one is exempt from accidental drops, not to mention the natural wear and tear that comes with ordinary use over time. That’s why Totallee is offering Kinja Deals readers an exclusive 25% off its whole catalog of iPhone cases—including those designed specifically for Apple’s latest—using the promo code KINJA25NOW.



Known for its super thin, “almost invisible” phone cases, Totallee was dubbed “the best super thin case we’ve found” by Wirecutter in its rundown of the best iPhone X/XS-era cases. In his iPhone 12 accessories guide, our own Daryl Baxter called Totallee’s colorful iPhone 12 outfits “well-made and at a great price if you’d like something other than from Apple.”

While the staggered iPhone 12 launch is admittedly confusing, our handy pre-order guide should tell you everything you need to know about buying the recently released iPhone 12 and 12 Pro as well as the upcoming iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max. In addition to the iPhone 12, this discount from Totallee applies to cases made for older iPhone models as well, from the iPhone 7 all the way up to the 12 Pro Max. This deal ends November 1, meaning non-case havers should take advantage before it’s too late.

Anker PowerWave Pad & Stand Image : Quentyn Kennemer

I don’t know about you guys, but I often forget to plug in my (somewhat ancient) iPhone 8 Plus almost every other night, despite the cord being right on my nightstand. I’m sure there are a couple of folks who do the same thing, and I’m here to tell you we don’t have to suffer anymore. The Anker Powerwave charging pad and charging stand are grouped in one package for $24, no code necessary.



You can charge both iPhones and Androids at a pretty good speed. The best part is that you don’t have to take off your phone case to get a good charge! It can deliver power with cases up to 5mm thick, so don’t worry about your phone mysteriously falling and breaking its back on the cold, hard floor. I’d grab this duo before it is gone!

MSI MPG B550 Gaming Edge Motherboard Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re looking into a PC upgrade soon, you’ll want to consider jumping on this deal for an MSI MPG gaming motherboard. With a B550 chipset and AM4 socket, this motherboard is compatble with AMD Ryzen 3 chipsets, including the previous generation 3000-series and the newly launched 5000-series. Normally $190, Amazon has this one down to $160, a great value for all it has.

Alongside support for AMD’s latest silicone, this motherboard packs a Wi-Fi 6 radio with Bluetooth, supports USB 3.2 Gen 2, PCIe 4.0, and up to 128GB of DDR4 memory. It This ATX-sized board has all it needs to support most typical builds. Jump on this before we get anymore surprise motherboard shortages!

Aukey 60W PD USB-C Charger ZIPXB4W4 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Now’s your chance to snag Aukey’s 60W PD USB-C charger for just $14 when you use the offer code ZIPXB4W4. There’s just the single USB-C port, but you can use it to charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more at the fastest speeds possible. It’s also travel friendly with a foldable plug. This deal won’t last long, so grab one ASAP if you’re in need.

It’s only been a few weeks since launch and we’re already seeing discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6. Amazon has some 40mm models down to $375, while the 44mm falls to $415. That’s $24 off the 40mm and $15 off the 44mm, and shipping anywhere between 1-4 weeks out.

The Apple Watch Series 6 runs laps around the competition as far as technology is confirmed. It features everything you love about the Series 5 watch like an ECG heart rate sensor, and also adds new tricks like a blood oxygen sensor and an always-on altimeter, making it more ideal than ever for fitness buffs.

JBL Tune 120TWS True Wireless Headphones Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Audiophiles rejoice, JBL True Wireless Headphones are $70, which is 30% off the list price. You’ll get bumping bass and four hours of audio playback, increasing to 12 once you charge the case they live in. What else is there to say? Hop on it before it’s gone.

Westinghouse 50" 4K Roku Smart TV Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Outside of forthcoming Black Friday specials, Best Buy has one of the best TV deals of the holiday shopping season. This 50" 4K Westinghouse TV is only $250 today following a $100 price drop. It supports HDR 10 for enhanced color and brightness in supported content, and with the Roku smart platform, you’ll have thousands of apps controllable with your voice via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

You can now commemorate your digital rags to riches story in Animal Crossing with a real world bell bag, now bundled with the game for $55. The bag alone is normally $20, and with Animal Crossing: New Horizons usually hovering around $50 these days, it’s a nice $15 value. We’ve talked at length about the game ‘round here, but this rave is all about that bag!

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 ( PS4 Xbox One Switch Screenshot : Bandai Namco

If you’ve somehow built an immunity to beat-em-up fatigue from Warriors games and you also happen to be a Strawhat disciple, then you already know about One Piece Pirate Warriors 4. Today, you can find it for $22 at Amazon for the Xbox One, and $30 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Play solo or hop online and battle your friends in PVP. I hear it’s a great way to get into One Piece instead of committing to nearly 1,000 episodes in the anime it’s based on, so if that also sounds like torture to you, don’t hesitate to give the game a go.

Today, you can score a wired Nintendo Switch controller by PDP that resembles a GameCube pad, which some Super Smash Bros. purists will tell you is one of many prerequisites to call yourself a true fighter. The C-Stick is interchangeable with a standard analog stick, too. Only $18 (25% off), you’ll get heavy Super Mario Odyssey vibes from this red beaut. There’s also a Luigi model going for the same price.

Star Wars: Squadrons (Steam/Origin) Screenshot : Electronic Arts

With news that we may not see many significant updates for the galactic dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons, we don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out for a discount. With a fun multiplayer but short campaign, the game is already appropriately priced at $40 out of the light year gate, but it falls another 25% at Amazon to $30 on PC. You’ll get a digital code redeemable on either Steam or Origin.

Like the PS4 version, PC players get the best immersion possible with support for VR and HOTAS flight sticks. The entire game is playable in that perspective, so strap into your favorite aerial cockpit from the Star Wars universe and take off at your earliest convenience.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Screenshot : Square Enix

Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding out and Ghost of Tsushima hasn’t completely eaten up your gaming hours, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4. Now you can do it for only $40 via Best Buy.

This decades-in-the-making reemergence doesn‘t embody the full Final Fantasy VII experience you remember from childhood, but it reintroduces us to a classic story featuring unforgettable characters with modern visuals and gameplay. Part II of this episodic journey is in the works, too, so you’ll want to get caught up in case it miraculously drops within the next couple of years.

I just bought Minecraft for my five-year-old nephew. Seeing his elated reaction from completing a simple dirt house is rekindling the fire in me that wants to frack the hell out of all the blocky 8-bit biomes I can find. Just keep those damned Endermen away from me! It’s one of the best games to pick up and get shit done in between your boring real life tasks, and with a Nintendo Switch copy down to $24, that can happen anytime, anyplace.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Image : Gabe Carey

Anyone that owns a Nintendo Switch oughtta be familiar with the “joys” of Joy-Con drift. Unless you own a Switch Lite, there’s a high chance you’ve even experienced the phenomenon yourself. For those tired of putting up with Joy-Con altogether and prefer a more robust solution, the Switch Pro controller is your friend. Resembling the Xbox One controller, albeit with a cool translucent design, the Pro controller features textured grips, a built-in gyroscope, and charges over USB-C.

Perhaps the only thing it lacks are the pressure-sensitive triggers of the DualShock 4 and aforementioned Xbox One controller, which are much more suited to racing games like Burnout Paradise Remastered. Still, if you’re rocking Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch Pro controller is your best bet.

As we await the arrival of the long-rumored Switch Pro, along with its dimensions and specs, it’s my opinion that the Switch Lite is the best way to play Nintendo games in 2020. Now, before you denounce me in a fit of rage, put one in your hands for a few minutes of Mario Galaxy or Burnout Paradise and you’ll see what I mean. Back in stock at Best Buy for the retail price of $199, you can do just that without getting swindled by a price-gouging third party seller.



The lightweight and truly portable handheld gaming console is reminiscent of the PS Vita hardware-wise, down to the actual D-pad as opposed to the discrete up/down/right/left buttons on the Switch proper. Though it’s admittedly disappointing there’s no way to output Switch Lite games to the TV due to hardware constraints, I haven’t missed the functionality since I traded up my launch day Switch for the bright yellow guy you’ll find here. Since a lot of Switch games look better on other platforms, mobility is the system’s primary advantage anyway. I haven’t regretted my purchase, and I doubt you will either.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 3/27/2020 and updated with new information on 10/21/2020.

With a $51 discount, Marvel’s Avengers; Earth’s Mightiest Edition for Xbox One might be a clutch gift for the biggest Captain America fan in your life. The centerpiece item in this box of physical extras is a 12" tall statue of the cap’ himself, plus a 6" Hulk bobblehead, a Mjolnir keychain, a Black Widow belt buckle, and a pin that feeds right into your childhood fantasies of becoming an Avenger in your own right. There’s also a steelbook case providing a lavish home for the game disk, a group photo, and a blueprint of Iron Man’s armor—you know, just in case you have to pick up the mantle of sweet unadulterated justice down the line.

With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you’ll see what it’s like to take an empire from sticks and stones to space tech, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games, it’s available on every major gaming platform, including the Nintendo Switch. Amazon is allowing you to buy the full game there for just $15, an absolute steal for the endless hours this game will steal from you, especially now that you can leave the house and play. For those without a Switch, you can also find the Xbox One version on sale.

Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. You can grab an expansion bundle (which is still quite pricey at $50) to add 18 more historical nations to play, plus tons of new gameplay possibilities through the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.

Infrared Forehead Thermometer Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’ve been looking for a way to take your temperature (or anyone else’s) without touching, you should look into this infrared forehead thermometer. It measures the heat coming off you in about a second for the best possible reading. You can also use it in the ear. It’s only $22, which is about $40 off the original list price. I would grab it before it’s gone.

AeroGarden Harvest 360 6-Pod Herb Seed Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

I live in a basement apartment so I thought this would be a fun experiment when I got one of these. I also with a roommate who is an excellent cook and constantly looking for fresh herbs and our garden isn’t reliable with the neighborhood creatures. I was pleasantly surprised by the AeroGarden Harvest 360 and if you’re a foodie with a green thumb this is the deal for you. Save $50 on this model right now.

I don’t know what I was expecting but I don’t think it was for them to all grow so quickly. I put the AeroGarden in my room on a high shelf away from all the dogs, so a pretty lightless area. I will say the 20W LED grow-lights are very bright, but duh, they’re supposed to be the sun. They’re on a timer too so you don’t need to worry about turning it on and off. It was easy to set up and I really love that it’s got light indicators that let you know when your plant babies need water or food. Yes, it comes with plant food that’s easy to measure out and pour in the well. It was simple enough to get the pods into the AeroGarden with relatively no mess. I haven’t figured out how to harvest them yet which will need to be done very soon. My pack came with Genovese basil, Thai basil, dill, curly parsley, mint, and thyme. I can say the basil smells lovely. This was a fun experiment that I was pleasantly surprised by and I’d be willing to try some more advanced things like lettuce or tomatoes. The AeroGarden is a great alternative for the plant minded individual worried about pesticides or herbicides.

Save up to 35% on Vantrue Dash Cams Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Today only, Amazon has select Vantrue dash cams up to 35% off. This brand is said to be one of the best in this realm, and that’s no doubt backed up by waves of four-star reviews at Amazon. If you need something basic, this mini dash cam records footage up to 1080p and costs just $52. But it may be worth expanding your budget a bit for this $120 dual dash cam that reaches up to 2.5K resolution (about 1440p). There’s even a 4K model if you need the most detail possible, and that’s just another $10 up.

Save up to 30% on Comfier Massagers Image : Comfier

Ask anyone who’s used one: there’s nothing like a shiatsu massager. Decompress at the end of a busy day with this full body pad that fits on most chairs. This Comfier massager is $40 off today only, your total falling to $159 at checkout.

There are vibration motors to massage the neck, back, and legs. It’s not a shiatsu massage, mind you, but one of those is also $60 off right now.

With two clusters of kneading nodes, they’ll massage your neck and back by digging into your back more deeply. They move up and down to maximize coverage, but you can also stop them dead in their tracks to work on a specific area, and with optional heating elements, it’ll do a lot more for you than that lazy spouse of yours could ever manage.

Amazon has other Comfier massagers 30% off, too, including vibrating seat cushions and back belts, heating pads, a foot warmer, and even a hand massager.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Graphic : Jordan McMahon

There are few reliefs as gratifying as finally having clean floors again. Small apartments may be able to get by with a quick sweep, though it doesn’t always do the trick, and that takes forever in larger apartments and homes. A good vacuum cleaner, like the Dyson V8 Motorhead, can help speed up the process and pick up the specks you might otherwise miss. Typically, Dyson vacuums are a little pricey, but a refurbished model is down to $200 on Newegg. That’s still a hefty price tag, but Dyson vacuums earn it, and you’ll be able to carry this one with you long after your lease is up.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C 93XPW86 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

There’s a good chance that your house’s floors have seen a bit more gunk after several months of quarantine. It’s an unfortunate side effect of spending more time walking all over the place, but it’s not entirely hopeless. With the right broom or vacuum, you can get your floors looking spiffy again in no time. They’re not the cheapest option, but robovacs will provide the most low-effort experience if you’re not too keen on spending your Saturdays gathering all the crumbs, or you have other priorities. Right now, a refurbished model of eufy’s BoostIQ RoboVac 30C is down to $160 when you use the code 93XPW86. It can connect to Alexa or Google Assistant, and its battery should last up to 100 minutes according to eufy. It’s worth noting, though, that the included warranty is only three months, so you might save some money upfront, but if you run into any issues down the road, you might have to shell out a bit more cash.

Dalmo Bidet Seat K87BL9QA Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Hello, hi, the great toilet paper shortage of 2020 sucked. Whenever America’s recklessness forces us back into extreme quarantine, don’t be among the walking dead whose taste buds seemingly traded brains for thin perforated butt wipers. With a $50 bidet ($30 off with promo code K87BL9QA), your tissue stash will last a lot longer, and your private parts will never feel cleaner. This bidet has two different adjustable nozzles that lets you change both angle and water pressure, and its elongated shape allows for a neat installation on most toilets.

Candles Under $25 Image : Sheilah Villari

Candles are great for decoration, can help set a mood, or even just lighten a living area (pun intended). For the next two days, Wayfair has several on a deep discount that are both flameless and have wicks ready to be lit. Either way, both burn bright and are under $25.

The absolute classic of all candles. The pillar candle is the penultimate look for a burning item. The cream color blends in with any room or setting and is somehow both calming and a little spooky in a dim or dark space. This 3-piece set is 41% off ($19) and is the perfect set for any area. You never have to worry about leaving these on overnight because they’re flameless. They do come with batteries.

If you do love a good scented candle it’s still pumpkins time to shine. This pumpkin shortbread soy wax candle ($15) from M. Baker will conjure all the nostalgic vibes of fall leaves and pies cooling for the holidays. It’s a 14-ounce candle in vibrant orange glass with a retro apothecary look. This candle features two cotton wicks for an even burn over about 60 hours.

Witches this is the bulk deal you’re looking for. You can be the one to light the black flame candle in this pack of 12 black straight taper candles ($15). They’re 45% off and are 100% hand-poured unscented paraffin wax. Zest Candle has a few colors on sale but these black ones are fetching and really let you ride the Halloween motif all year long. Who says you can only be goth in October?

Advertisement

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S eufySlim1 + $40 Coupon Image : Quentyn Kennemer

You’ve already cleaned your home three times over with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs a lot of suction power for just $150. You’ll need to clip the $40 coupon and use promo code eufySlim1 to take advantage.

Dyson V7 Origin Graphic : Gabe Carey

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $200 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.



A 49% discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid $20 more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey on 6/10/2020 and updated with new information on 10/23/2020.

These Ghost Paper (not to be confused with ghost pepper) notebooks are really cool. They’re just like regular notebooks, but the paper features embossed lines and markings to help you stay within the lines and retain a clean look. The lines are almost invisible depending on the angle and lighting, so your words will look nice, neat, and straight. Today, you can save 20% on any of these notebooks with exclusive promo code KINJA20NOW.

That brings this 200-pager with a plastic spiral binder down to $12. If you want something a little more premium, this one has a faux level cover and binding with 96 pages, down to $20. New to the lineup is this dot-embossed spiral notebook—perfect for graphing and drawing, and also down to $12 (don’t forget to apply promo code KINJA20NOW to get the $3 off).

The line and dot engravings are so subtle that you won’t feel any weird pen and pencil jerkiness when writing over them. If you haven’t yet forsakened the art of writing by hand, pick one of these up and see if it can’t make you fall in love even more.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve been getting through this socially-distant life on the power of caffeine and stubbornness, alone. Luckily for you, though, I’ve found a deal to get you to explore the world of coffee with a subscription to Atlas Coffee Club and $10 off your first bag! The price per shipment is about $4, so that’s super cheap. Featuring beans from Kenya, my home country of Brazil, and a number of other places around the world, you can have your caffeine fix and imagine yourself on vacation in paradise whenever the world gets a vaccine. Sounds peaceful. Take me there.



Vegan AF CBD Gummies for Chillin’ Image : Sunday Scaries

There’s nothing more vegan than letting everyone know you’re vegan, and while I don’t partake in the diet myself, I do try to reduce my animal-based intake where possible. And for avid CBD users like myself, it can be hard to find gummies that don’t use gelatin or other animal products to get their chewy mouthfeel. Complete with vitamins D3 and B12, Sunday Scaries Vegan AF gummies yield all the benefits of its classic Gummies for Chillin’ except, you know, without the dissuasive ingredients. Made from broad spectrum CBD oil and coconut oil, unlike some competing brands, Sunday Scaries’ gummies contain no THC, not even like trace amounts of the stuff. So if you’re trying to cut down on the devil’s lettuce, let our exclusive discount help with that.



Because CBD lacks the psychoactive chemical found in THC, it doesn’t get you “high” per se. Instead, it makes you feel relaxed while sober. Just pop a tasty gummy or two and you’re set to lie down for the night, free from racing thoughts about the impending doom of work tomorrow, hence the name Sunday Scaries. For a limited time, you can save 25% on these vegan CBD gummies using the promo code ESINV25 to see what it’s all about. Automatically applied at checkout, this brings the grand total down to $35, or $31 if you choose to subscribe and save. Before long, you’ll be singing its praises without ethical concern for environmental impact (well, save for the packaging I presume).

MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

Over 11,000 customers can’t be wrong. 60% of Amazon reviewers have given the MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit a 5-star rating. If you’ve been looking to clean up a few coffee stains or make those pearly whites a little brighter this is the kit you’ve been searching for. Save 30% on this kit today.



If you’ve seen these sets before you know it comes with a LED light that helps accelerate the whitening process. It has a built-in timer so you don’t need to worry about setting one yourself and each session will be accurate. Also in this kit are the three 3mL teeth whitening gel syringes and the mouth trays for top and bottom. This kit provides enough gel for nine treatments. The trays don’t need to be molded which alleviates a huge headache and is usually my biggest gripe when I’ve tried kits akin to this one. Several customers have mentioned this worked just as well with their sensitive teeth which are really nice to know if you’re on the delicate side. Use these bad boys once a day for ten minutes and see stains from your life fade away even after one treatment. If only you could remove other problems that easily.

Prime members will enjoy free one-day shipping.

KN95 Masks (40-Pack) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Listen, no matter how loud the anti-maskers have a temper tantrum, masks protect yourself and others from COVID-19. We’re living in a pandemic and you know, it requires a bit of preparation for going out in public. This 40-Pack of KN95 masks is $24. Yes, masks are overpriced these days, but these five-layer KN95 masks block 95% of air particles up to .3-micron levels. What are you waiting for? Grab a box and start using them!

Rael Beauty Pimple Patches Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you have the occasional pimple, much like me, chances are you don’t want it to be there. You should check out Rael Pimple Patches. Only $16, they’re made with hydrocolloid that’ll extract all the nasty-ass puss straight from your pimple without ever having to pop them. Which means no acne scars! They also come in two sizes, 10mm and 12mm for regular and extra-large pimples. Shoot, I might buy some!

FaceTory Facial Sheet Mask Collection Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re a fan of K-Beauty and face masks this is the Lightning Deal for you. For the next 5 hours take 35% off this FaceTory Sheet Mask Collection and return your skin to its glowing glory.

FaceTory is one of the leading companies when it comes to sheet masks and this collection is a nice way to sample a little of each. This pack addresses issues for all skin types. Brightening, hydrating, calming, healing, soothing, oil control, and rejuvenating. Get your face in tip-top shape in time for the holidays. Use all 19 yourself or share with a few pals on a relaxing night in. This pack includes quality natural ingredients in each mask like aloe vera, honey, charcoal, green tea, lemon, and rice. Save money now and give your mug the treat it deserves. This year’s been tough, your skin shouldn’t be.

2 Halloween Gifts With $75 Purchase Image : Ella Paradis

Our pals at Elle Paradis want to treat you not trick you this week unless you’re into that. As a lead up to the spookiest day of the year grab 2 extra good when you spend $75.

My favorite little devil bullet ($22) is one of the free goodies. Channel your dark side in a discrete and clever manner. This smooth silicone little satan vibe has ten different settings and will be as naughty as you want to. Easy to use as it has one button and it’s splash-proof for simple cleaning. This buzzing Beelzebub will need AAA batteries but it’ll be worth it when get to dance with diablo.

A handful of bundles are on sale for All Hallows’ Eve too. This Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun Bundle ($55) that’s discounted 77% in this deal. I do like the variety in this set though. A little something for the backdoor and the front door. Two massagers and a G-spot vibe. Stimulate the spirits just remember to clean the ectoplasm after.

Free shipping on all orders.

Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibe SPOOKY Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re looking for a cute way to get off, try out this Fifty Shades of Gray Greedy Girl Rabbit Vibe. It’s only $54 with the promo code SPOOKY, which is $25 off the original list price. It has three speeds and seven unique vibration patterns to really shake things up. Plus is cute and can be packed discreetly if you’re traveling. What are you waiting for? Orgasms are just a click away.

It’s mask-wearing season, and MQDirect has come through for us once again with a steep discount on “FDA and CE approved” KN95 face masks. While I’ve yet to pull the trigger on any of these deals for myself so far, the company claims “at least 95 percent filtration efficiency” and a full five layers of protection. Like most disposable face masks, these face masks feature two straps—one for each ear—and the CDC recommends throwing ‘em out after 2-3 uses.



“If used for extensive periods of time,” the listing on the MQDirect site reads, “handle with proper care and apply disinfecting procedures.”

To stave off irritable skin conditions, such as “mask-ne,” or mask acne, that often result from prolonged mask usage, the company claims its masks forego a woven fabric design in favor of a non-woven interior fabric. Though it says its KN95s are “compatible with eye wear protection and face shields,” I wouldn’t bank on total fog elimination for glasses wearers like myself. But who can say for sure!? All I know is these masks are driving a hard bargain, starting at $10 for a 20-pack or $15 for 50, all the way up to $1,500 for 10,000 using our exclusive promo code KINJA50, in case you’re not so optimistic about the outcome of the presidential election and don’t trust our current administration to help “flatten the curve” any time soon.

If you’ve purchased a pack ‘o KN95 masks, either from a Kinja Deal, or from MQ Direct itself, sound off with your impressions in the comments below. I’m curious to see how the quality stacks up to its competitors, in case you’re finding better deals on masks elsewhere we might’ve overlooked.

23andMe DNA Test Kit Image : Quentyn Kennemer

I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience, but trying to figure out your lineage in a black family can be quite the task. We’re cut from all different stocks of humanity, and many of us don’t have recorded family history to preserve legacies. But with options like this comprehensive 23andMe DNA test kit, you can start to peel back layers you never thought possible. It’s now $89 at Amazon.

And it’s not just about uncovering your heritage:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.*



ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share

Up to 70% off Select Items Image : Ella Paradis

Treat yo self because you made it through another crazy week. For the rest of the day take up to 70% off select items at Ella Paradis in this flash Friday sale. No code needed and discounts will appear at checkout.

If you need help I can’t recommend the Rabbit Lily ($42) enough. It’s definitely in my rotation and is probably my favorite vibe I’ve tested from Better Love. Don’t let the size deceive you it’s got a lot of power. Vibration patterns and intensity levels for whatever you desire. This lil bunny will be a fave for you too I promise.

The Satisfyer Pro 2 ($50) was my number one for a long time. Don’t get me wrong, it still gets a decent amount of action, and if you don’t have as many options as I do I guarantee it’ll be your chosen toy. If you’re sensitive I recommend this one. I’ve told all my friends who prefer clitoral stimulation, but are unsure of how much attention they need, the Satisfyer was made for them.

Free shipping on all orders.

Up to 40% Off Select Shoes Image : Huckberry

If you’ve been staying in most of the last several months, you might not have noticed your shoes were in need of replacing. I recently replaced an old pair of Allbirds with a pair of Birkenstock Bostons, and reader, I should have done it sooner. Birkenstocks are expensive, though! Also, not for everyone. If you’re not into the open-back aesthetic of the Bostons, there’s plenty of sneakers on sale at Huckberry right now, with discounts up to 50%.



If I hadn’t spend my semi-annual shoe budget on those Birks, I’d probably take a look at the Royales from Great, which look sleek enough to fit most outfits without making too much of a statement, and are down from $180 to $125. On the other end of the spectrum are Saucony’s Jazz and Golden Era Azura shoes, which will turn a few more heads than the Royales. The Jazz shoes are down from $80 to $40, and the Azura’s are down from $100 to $50. If you’d rather go for high tops, the Novesta Star Dribble Classics are down from $125 to $60.

30% off N95 Masks KINJA30 Image : Ignacia Fulcher

COVID-19 is still a threat. That’s why we hooked y’all up with 30% off newly designed N95 masks (CE Niosh-approved N95s!) using the exclusive promo code KINJA30 at MQ Direct. As we know, real, NIOSH CDC certified and approved N95 masks filter out 95% of air particles and are the most effective way to block out airborne pathogens. You can grab a 10-pack for $35, and a 20-pack for $69! Please stay safe out there—let’s not play politics on a novel coronavirus!

Colgate Cavity Protection Toothpaste (6-Pack) Graphic : Gabe Carey

As I recently learned reviewing the Colgate Hum for the first time, everyone should brush their teeth twice a day. It’s like making your bed, a routine that, once you get into it, you can’t live without. Colgate’s Cavity Protection fluoride toothpaste is a good place to start if you’re running out of toothpaste. Grab a six-pack for $8 on Amazon and never run out again—err, uh, at least not for a long time. This paste in particular is accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) and contains no gluten! The mint is also sourced from American farmers, so you can rest assured you’re supporting domestic agriculture. Grace your mouth with a good clean feeling while this six-pack bundle is 47% off. It’s bound to spike back up to the $15 list price before long.



Philips Sonicare 7500 Electric Toothbrush Image : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re serious about your teeth, you’ll want a quality electric toothbrush, and you can find one of Philips’ most popular models on sale, today only. Just $140 at Amazon (18% off), the Sonicare 7500 affords you three brushing modes depending on what you’re trying to achieve: whitening the pearls, simply removing the latest gunk off of them, or gently brushing your gums.

Puffing up the toothbrush’s list of particulars is a pressure sensor that’ll alert you whenever it thinks you’re brushing too hard to help protect your teeth and gums. It comes with a charging travel case and an extra brush head, too. Find it in Black, White, or Pink.

Cats (2019) [Blu-ray] Image : Universal Pictures

I’m not a fan of musicals. No particular reason why, they’ve just never clicked with me ... that is until I saw Cats on the big screen back when you could still do that last year. A grotesque, obscene film starring some of your favorite celebrities—James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, and Jason Derulo—as feverishly horny anthropomorphic cats, watching it I finally understood the genre’s longstanding appeal. The absurdity isn’t a distraction from the plot, it’s the main attraction.



Alex Cranz from Gizmodo summed it up best in her delightful review which originally sold me on Cats at the time of its release:

The plot of Cats isn’t necessarily important. When Andrew Lloyd Webber adapted T.S. Eliot’s book of poems in 1981 he wasn’t trying to create a narratively complex musical. He was just making an experience—all dance and Spandex and discordant crooning. Everything you need to know is in the opening number when the cats explain that there will be a Jellicle Ball and old Deuteronomy will choose one cat to ascend to a higher plane of existence.

You have to witness Cats because you cannot comprehend it otherwise. And you still might not comprehend it even after you spend an hour and 50 minutes with these characters. But you will witness things no eyes should see and things nobody should be able to do, and you will be in awe. And that’s more than enough.

Experience the madness for yourself for just $13 on Amazon.