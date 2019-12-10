Tuesday's Best Deals: iPads, Aukey Accessories, Holiday Chocolates, and More

A Sephora sale, dog harnesses, TaoTronics Bluetooth Earbuds, and Anker ANC headphones lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

TaoTronics Bluetooth Earbuds Photo : Amazon

Do you have a few stockings to stuff this Christmas? Do yourself a favor and get a pair of cheap, but still good, headphones to pop right into that giant red sock. These TaoTronics Bluetooth Earbuds are only $10 on Amazon when you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJA070. These earbuds have a 120mAh battery that streams music wirelessly for up to 9 hours, with only 2 hours of charge.



Apple iPad (Latest Model) 32GB | $249 | Best Buy Target Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The best iPad for everyone is back down to just $250 at Best Buy and Target. Unless you really need an iPad Pro, the latest generation tablet is the perfect machine for all the iPad things you want. This model packs a 10.2-inch display, first-gen Apple Pencil support, Smart Connector capabilities for better accessories, and 3GB of RAM.



$249 for 32GB is an awesome price for the 32GB model, and $330 on the 128GB model, which gives you a bit more storage wiggle room, is also a terrific deal. If you missed the Black Friday sale, this is a good time to buy. If this is a prospective gift for someone, make sure to order soon so it’ll arrive by Christmas.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones ( Silver Black Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget ANC, Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 are just $40 right. Usually selling for about $60, this is the best discount we’ve seen on these particular cans, no coupon code necessary.



In his review, Shep said that these cans are sonically impressive compared to its sub-$100 competitors:

The 40mm drivers are Hi-Res Audio Certified, which depending on who you ask, may or may not mean all that much in practice. What it does mean that the drivers can hit frequencies as high as 40 kHz, and not many Bluetooth headphones in this price range can make that claim. There’s also a “Bass Up” mode which, you guessed it, boosts the bass on demand like you’re wearing Beats circa 2014. I admit that I like it. Again, they don’t sound as good as a $300 pair of headphones from the big guys, but they’re the best sounding ANC over-ears I’ve tried in this price range, by a decent margin.

These headphones offer Hi-Res Audio, four noise cancelation microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent battery life (40 hours with ANC and 60 hours without.)

If you’re traveling this holiday season, this is a no-brainer. Pick yours up before these inevitably goes away.

HooToo 7-in-1 USB C-Hub Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you have one of those MacBooks with the too few IO ports, Amazon’s also dropping the price on a HooToo USB-C hub to a low $18. This particular dongle includes an HDMI port, Ethernet, an SD/TF card reader, and three of USB 3.0 ports for your accessories.



There’s no USB-C pass-through, so you’ll probably want to avoid this if your laptop only has one USB-C port. Just make sure to clip the coupon on page and use the promo code KVCJ8L8N at checkout to get the best price.

Dell 24" LED QHD G-Sync Gaming Monitor Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $250 Dell 24" LED QHD G-Sync Gaming Monitor delivers on three.



This G-Sync monitor offers 2560 x 1440 resolution with 16:9 aspect ratio, 1 ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate. Plus, it offers really thin bezels and both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs.

Toy Flash Sale Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

If your dog is your Perfect Little Angel, they obviously made it onto the Nice List this year for Christmas. You can spoil them with a ridiculous amount of toys under the tree and in their stocking when you shop this Toy Flash Sale at Chewy. Already cheap toys are an additional 10-50% off (discount applied at checkout).



Anker’s EufyCam home security systems have been a hit with our readers, and right now, Best Buy is discounting their latest 2-camera system by $70. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this particular 1080p wire-free system.



These promise an entire year’s worth of battery life, support two-way intercom, and can capture a year’s worth of recordings with no monthly fees. This IP67-rated weatherproof camera can stream footage directly to your smartphone and can work with Apple’s Homekit, Google Assistant and, of course, Alexa.

This is a limited time offer on this newly released product. So act fast.

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag, Black Grey Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Do you have any parties coming up soon where you’re in charge of bringing some beer? Don’t show up with warm beer. Keep it cool in this Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag. You can get the Black and Grey bag for $20 when you clip the $5 coupon and use promo code 3QIWC4P at checkout. The bag can carry up to 32 cans of beer, so your holiday party will be lit AF.



Large Rabbitgoo Dog Harness with LED Light Photo : Amazon

Does your dog not give a shit if it is dark and cold outside? Do they still want to go for a walk anyhow? Yeah, same here. My dog would go for a walk in the middle of a blizzard at 2 AM if I let him. That obviously isn’t safe, but if you need a good harness for a nighttime walk, one of our readers’ favorite harness brands has a new product. The Rabbitgoo Dog Harness with LED Light is currently only $8 on Amazon.



The LED battery can be illuminated for 10 hours, per a 2-hour charge. The harness available for $8 in a size large, which fits a chest girth of 27” - 32”. We’ve written about the original Rabbutgoo in the past, as it has over 6,000 reviews on Amazon and is one of the top-rated models.

KYOKU Daimyo Series 8" Chef Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kyoku isn’t a household name, but our team really likes the Daimyo steel chef’s knife. I mean, what’s not to like? It’s super sharp, well-made and it’s incredibly beautiful to look at.



Here’s what some guy named Shep thought:

The Kyoku Daimyo is built around gold-standard Japanese VG10 steel core (though it is assembled in China), which should hold an edge a little longer than the Mac’s slightly softer proprietary steel. On the flipside, that means it’s a bit more prone to chipping if you throw it in the dishwasher (please don’t do this) or use a hard cutting board, though you’re unlikely to damage it on a good, soft butcher block. The most striking thing about the steel, though, is just how gorgeous it is. Polished to a mirror finish, you can see every gorgeous ripple, like a Valerian Steel sword from Game of Thrones. It’s stunning.

They were also a hit with our readers, so Kyoku is dropping the price once again to a low $70 if you use the coupon on the page and the promo code KYOKUU42.

Holiday Chocolate Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The holidays are inching ever closer, and if you’re expecting a bunch of friends and family who will visit you, Amazon’s got you covered. Today’s Gold Box is discounting a ton of chocolate from Godiva, Hershey, and Dove that are perfect as stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts for acquaintances and co-workers.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal and the 30% discount will only last until the end of the day or until sold out. There’s a lot to choose from, so make sure to visit the deal page and stock up unless you like being caught empty-handed.

Running low on concealer? Grab some Shape Tape Concealer while Tarte is hosting a Last Chance Sale. Right now, when you spend $60, you’ll get 25% off your order, plus three free minis. The minis are actually a good deal as well, as you’ll get a lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner. Just use promo code MYGIFT at checkout to snag 25% off and those freebies!



Up to 65% Off Sitewide Photo : Fanatics

Didn’t get a jersey for your favorite player during Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Don’t worry, it’s not too late! Fanatics currently has an up to 65% off sitewide sale (though the overall savings are more around 20-30% off). To get your discount, just use promo code LIGHTS at checkout.



Save up to 40% on Men’s Clothing Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Amazon has numerous in-house fashion brands and right now you can take up to 40% off men’s clothing from all of their labels. Choose from regular t-shirts, button ups, polo shirts, and more with prices starting at just $4. I’ve included a few picks below, but make sure to visit the deal Page to see all of the options.



If you have had an expensive face cream or foundation in your shopping cart at Sephora for weeks, it is time to get your credit card out. Their Holiday Beauty Insider Sale has officially begun. Beauty Insiders can get $15 off any order of $75 or more, while VIB members can save $20, and Rogue members can save $25.



Sephora Rouge members earn extra benefits, like early access to sales, free shipping, free full-sized products, and free makeovers. Insider members don’t need to hit any spending threshold and it is free to sign up (so sign up now!). This promotion is valid to all Sephora Beauty Insiders from now through December 17.

50% off Everything, Plus 20% Off Your Purchase Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

The craziness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but holiday savings are still here. J. Crew Factory is stacking up their savings, so you can shop for everyone on your list. Right now, almost everything is 50% off, plus clearance is an extra 50% off and you can get 20% off your order when you use promo code FAST. Some items are excluded from this sale.



20% Off Your Order Photo : L.L. Bean

20% Off Your Order | L.L. Bean | Promo code GIFT20

Looking to get a new pair of boots that will survive all this rain, snow, and sleet? Snag a pair of Bean Boots (men’s or women’s) while L.L. Bean is having a 20% off sale. The discount applies to your entire cart, even sale items, when you use promo code GIFT20 at checkout.

Private Internet Access 1-Year Subscription Graphic : Private Internet Access

If you’re a NordVPN customer, you may have heard about a long-undisclosed security breach this week, and thus might be in the market for a new VPN provider. And even if you have no idea what I’m referring to, it might be worth signing up for a VPN service anyway, which can protect your privacy when browsing the web, and even let you access content from certain sites and streaming video providers that aren’t available in your physical location (Love Island, anyone?)



Private Internet Access has long been our readers’ favorite VPN service thanks to its low prices, its speed, and its excellent apps for every major platform. And now with the news of the NordVPN hack, they’re offering the best price we’ve ever seen on an annual subscription: $29 for the whole year. That’s $10 less than it’s been previously, and the best part is that your subscription will renew every year at the same $29 price, as long as you don’t cancel.

Do you like free money? Who doesn’t! If you were planning to get a Nintendo Switch this Christmas, get some Amazon money while you’re at it. Right now, when you get the upgraded Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con or Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, get $30 Amazon credit when you use promo code D3E2CDJ6GB6S.



Kasa Smart WiFi Plug by TP-Link (2-Pack) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Add two smart plugs to your smart home for a low $20. These plugs can work without a hub, and with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana for voice control. Better still, you can also schedule the plug to automatically switch on and off, which can be pretty eco-friendly.



RESCUE Disposable Non-Toxic Fly Trap Photo : Amazon

Winter is already here, but we can never forget how horrible flies are. Deer and horse flies bite and those can be even more painful and itchy than mosquito bites. Don’t let flies ruin your life, prepare for the spring by getting this RESCUE Disposable Non-Toxic Fly Trap for only $5 right now. You can even get a two-pack for only $8, which is an absolute steal.



KitchenAid 28oz Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $60 | Amazon Graphic : Tercius Bufete

KitchenAid’s beautiful Cold Brew Coffee Maker is down to just $60 at Amazon. This 28oz stainless steel coffee maker usually hovers around $80, so this is a great time to buy.



For some, cold brew/iced coffee season is ending but for the rest of us, year-rounders, this is a delight. Not only will the coffee last in the fridge for up to two weeks, this coffee maker makes 14 servings.

Everyone has raved about weighted blankets all year. If you haven’t gotten one yet, now is your chance. And you can get one for the entire family! Weighted Idea has a variety of blankets on sale, you can get a blanket for adults for as cheap as $38 right now.



You can get a floral pattern, 15-pound 48"x 78" weighted blanket for $43 when you clip the $10 coupon. A 20-pound bamboo cooled weighted blanket is only $74 when you clip the $35 coupon.

If you’ve been on the market for some children’s weighted blankets, you can get a 10-pound, 41" x 60" pale blue blanket for only $36. The pink animal print blanket of the same weight and size is $35. If you want to ease your children into a weighted blanket, 10 pounds could be too heavy. You can opt for a 5-pound blanket, this white fox pattern is only $30.

You can sort through all of Weighted Idea’s blankets to see the various patterns and colors that they have on sale.

The Claw Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Pick up the smallest multi-tool in the world, The Claw for just $15. Whether you want to crack open a cold one with the boys, tighten a screw, or shred through an Amazon package, this bad boy is pound-for-pound one of the most useful products ever.. Weighing in at a measly 0.0044lbs, this titanium claw will disappear into your keychain until you need it. And right now, you can pick it up for a measly $15, down from its usual $30.



Advertisement

If you know you look good, but also want to dress well too, now is the perfect time to shop online. Thanks to Jachs’s Blazer Closeout Sale, you can choose from 25 different styles to fit your look. The prices begin at $39 when you use the promo code BLZ. At that price point, now is a great time to step out of your comfort zone and skip the black blazer, and go crazy with an Indigo blazer.



IMUSA Aluminum Mug Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Want to look like you’ve gone camping before? Pick up this sweet $2 IMUSA Aluminum Mug. What’s there to say, but you can drink liquids from it and if you’re going for a minimalist look to your kitchenware, now’s your chance. It’s usually around $10, so this is an awesome bargain.



15% Off Sitewide Photo : Sunday Scaries

Does traveling for the holidays stress you the fuck out? You’re not alone. Sunday Scaries is here to save the season. You can score 15% off sitewide when you use promo code HOLIDAYSCARIES at checkout. You can stock up on their bestsellers, like CBD gummies, monthly bundles, tinctures, and more.



Unlike a vast majority of the offers you’ve seen online this week, this deal is here for a while. You can get 15% off now through December 24, 2019.

Looking for a classy and functional gift? Right now, you can take 15% off Aged & Ore’s entire line of products with the promo code CHEERS15-HL96LW. Whether you want to invest in a travel decanter or one of their hand-blown cocktail glasses, this is an awesome time to buy. These products rarely go on sale.



LED Closet Motion Sensor Light Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Have you ever grabbed something out of your closet and only realized it wasn’t the color you thought it was when you got to work? Stop fumbling through your dark closet (or other light-lacking spaces in your home) when you get the LED Closet Motion Sensor Light. You can snag this for $16 on Amazon when you use promo code 36AJGFO7.

Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 970 EVO m.2 SSD is currently marked down to $80.



It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers read speed up to 3400 MB/s and write speed up to 2300 MB/s. This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.

This is the lowest price ever offered by Amazon.

Lifewit Under Bed Storage Bags Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box Photo : Amazon

If you like to pack lunch, instead of dropping $10-15 a day on it, you’re in luck. You can get a Lifewit Large Insulated Lunch Box for only $10 when you use promo code 2UNSTZ6O. This lunch box can fit your entire lunch, plus a couple of snacks to help you last through the workday. Or, if you need a mini cooler for a tailgate or party, this insulated lunch box can fit 12 cans or six tall bottles.



Official Overwatch Cookbook Graphic : Tercius Bufete

The Official Overwatch Cookbook is down to a low $18 on Amazon and it promises canon Zenyatta lore, which, has been sorely lacking. With 90 recipes and mouth-watering photos, this would be a perfect coffee table book for your favorite Tracer main.



I, for one, am looking forward to a meaty, GOATs-based recipe and, the likelier, Reinhardt currywurst.

Typically selling for $10 more, this is a great gift for your favorite Moira main.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds Graphic : Eric Ravenscraft

When does “Monday” mean an entire week? When it’s got the word “Cyber” in front of it. For Cyber Monday, Anker is knocking $40 off its truly wireless earbuds for the entire week. That doesn’t guarantee they’ll stay in stock all week, though so if you know you want ‘em, grab ‘em.



eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Eufy makes some of our readers’ favorite vacuums, and this eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max (their best one) is down to just $170. The 11S is super quiet, slim, and it sucks up anything in its path with ease. It boasts an awesome 100 minutes of continuous run time, and it can zoom under couches and other furniture where your stick vac just can’t.



This current price is the best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model. Just make sure to clip code on page to get the discounted price.

While convenient, robovacs won’t completely replace your main vacuum. But you can go a lot longer without having to do the job yourself. And today is a great time to buy, just in case you skipped the Black Friday madness.

This $27 Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle is everything you need to control your Christmas tree lights with your voice. These plugs add smartphone and voice control to anything with an on/off switch, including, string lights.



Cyber Week Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Now that Black Friday is over and REI folk are back from opting outside, they’ve got another blockbuster sale. Starting today, REI’s Cyber Week sale can save adventurers up to 50% off a ton of gear.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Columbia, Smartwool, Merrell, The North Face, and a whole lot more.

Additionally, you can save an extra 25% on one REI Outlet item with the code CYBERDEAL19.

This sale runs until the 8th, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Nebula by Anker Prizm II Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Nebula Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $146 with the on-page coupon.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $200, and that price was already a great bargain.