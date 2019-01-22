Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Samsung’s 65" QLED TV, Amazon Fire HD 8, and a pressure washer lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Shure consistently makes great headphones and right now you can use the promo code KINJA20A to save up to $100 on a few models on Amazon.

Consider the $400 Shure SRH1540. Normally $500, this premium, closed-back reference model offers sonics even the most critical audiophile would appreciate. It’s big and a tad pricey, but if you have the dough it’s worth the investment.

Of course, there are also sub-$100 models to choose from, including a wired and wireless sound-isolating model.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

We, the trackball enthusiasts, are a special breed. You may point and stare at our ergonomically sculpted peripherals, but we’re too busy getting stuff done to care.



It took nearly a decade for Logitech to update its trackball line and with the MX Ergo, I got everything I wanted. It’s super comfortable, can tilt 20 degrees for a more natural hand position, and it’ll last 4 months on a single charge.

It’s currently $67 on Amazon, the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And while it’s not as sexy as the MX Master 2S, it won out as my favorite office accessory.

Your car is a great place for a wireless charger, but if you use GPS, audio streaming, and crank your screen to full brightness while you drive, a 5W Qi charger might not quite keep up with your device’s battery drain.



Enter Anker’s PowerWave, one of the first Qi car mounts to support 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones, the maximum possible speed. It also supports 10W charging for compatible Android phones, though that’s less rare. It’s down to an all-time low $30 with now with promo code ANKER551.

The only catch is that you’ll need a Quick Charge 3.0 charger to enable the 7.5W charging speeds (par for the course for these chargers, oddly enough), but this one from RAVPower is pretty affordable, and even has a $1 coupon available.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Hold on to your butts, gamers. This deal on 32" 144hz Monoprice monitors may be a contender for the deal of the week.



Both the curved and flat screen models use AMD FreeSync technology, swivel, rotate to a vertical orientation, and are VESA-mount compatible. Each display features a maximum resolution of 2560x1440 for under $300.

This price is at least $100 off what’s currently on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’ll just say this upfront: This is a 65" TV that costs $2,580. We post deals on affordable TVs all the time, and this definitely is not one of them. And yet, it’s an amazing deal if you’ve got the money to burn.



So what makes Samsung’s Q9FN worth that much? It’s the single best TV Samsung sells in the US, with a laundry list of features you’d want in a high-end TV, including quantum dot technology for deeper blacks, full array backlighting, Samsung’s best HDR technology, and even Ambient Mode, which turns your TV into a piece of artwork, or blends it into your wall when not in use.

This particular model currently sells for $2,800 around the web, which would otherwise be the best deal we’ve seen to date. But Massdrop, as it tends to do, worked its magic to bring it down to $2,580, a $220 savings.

Note: You have to be logged into a Massdrop account to see the deal.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If your router doesn’t include enough ethernet ports for your liking, this 5-port gigabit switch from NETGEAR is a cheap and easy way to solve that. $15 is a match for the best price we’ve seen over the last year.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Photo: Amazon

They aren’t Sony’s best noise canceling Bluetooth headphones—that honor goes to the $348 WH1000XM3s—but these wireless over-ears are still a fantastic deal for $148, or $50 less than usual (though they were down to $98 around the holidays). The WH-CH700Ns run for up to 30 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can plug them in with a 3.5mm cord to extend that to 50 hours. If you travel a lot, or just work in a noisy office environment, this is a...

sound investment.

If you have any old hard drives or SSDs gathering dust, this $11 enclosure can turn it into a handy USB-C external drive. No tools are required: just pop in the drive, and plug it in.



Photo: Amazon

Is Amazon’s Fire HD 8 in the same ballpark as, say, an iPad Pro? Of course not. But $50 is an insanely good price for a tablet with a 1280x800 screen, expandable storage, and a 12 hour battery. If you mostly want a tablet for passive media consumption, or just want one for your kid, this is probably all you need.



Photo: Amazon

You know those fancy Bluetooth earbuds you love using so much? Surprise: they won’t work with your Nintendo Switch, or the seatback TV screen on a plane, or even your TV. But for just $23 (with promo code 493GG6KN), you can plug this Bluetooth dongle into any headphone jack, and connect to it with your favorite wireless headphones for wireless listening. It even has AptX codex support for lower latency, and can transmit to two pairs of headphones simultaneously for shared listening.



It also works as a Bluetooth receiver, so you can plug it into an old stereo system or car, and broadcast music from your phone over Bluetooth to speakers that otherwise wouldn’t be compatible.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it may not be quite as svelte or speedy as the new, bezel-free 11" iPad Pro, the previous generation 10.5" model is still a fantastic tablet by any reasonable measure, and a great deal at $500 for 64GB, in the color of your choice.

If you ask me, the best reason to buy this (besides Apple Pencil support, if that’s something you’ll use) is the 120Hz screen. If you’ve ever experienced it in an Apple Store, you know that it’s almost uncannily smooth, even compared to the latest iPhones.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There’s more than a few dirt bags and assholes out there. And I wish you’ll never need this sort of thing but the Katana Safety Arc could put a stop to a potentially volatile situation.

This smartphone-attached “panic button” has a few alarms built-in, both audible and discreet. When triggered, it’ll bypass the user’s locked home screen to contact the Katana’s response center which, in turn, can contact “local emergency services and/or up to seven friends and family.”

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon. But just a heads up, you’ll only get 1 month of the response service for free. After that a subscription is $15 per month but there’s also a $144 annual plan, which saves you $3 each month.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s truly wireless headphones have always offered great value for the money, and now you can save for the first time on the company’s newest Soundcore Liberty Airs.

First, let us acknowledge what we are all thinking: These look a lot like AirPods. What, with the thin microphone stalks and dental floss-looking charging case. But unlike AirPods, the Liberty Airs have adjustable rubber ear tips, so they’ll actually seal your ears, no matter what size they are. And for just $64 (with promo code SDCAIR02), they include Bluetooth 5 for a solid connection, five hours of battery life (20 if you include the power in the charging case), and an 18 month warranty.

If you want the durability and lifetime warranty of Anker’s PowerLine II charging cables, but you own a lot of different devices, this $11 microUSB cable (with promo code ANKERKJ8) includes Lightning and USB-C adapters attached to the end. It’s a little awkward, but it’s nice to know you’ll always have the right cable handy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $85 today, or roughly $10 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not surprising that Amazon would run a home theater audio sale with the Super Bowl now just two weeks away. But holy crap, we weren’t expecting so many great options.



Of course, we have to start with the Sonos deals. The new Beam sound bar is $50 off, while the Sonos Sub, the Playbase, and the larger Playbar sound bar are all $100 off. Even at full price, the Beam is arguably the best value in the Sonos lineup, so that’s where we’d recommend most people start. And of course, you can also pair any Sonos Play:1s or Ones with any of these products to use as satellite speakers.

But those aren’t the only home theater audio deals that Amazon’s running. For an all-time low $399, you can enjoy 5.1 surround sound with this easy-to-set-up Polk Audio sound bar system. The subwoofer and satellite speakers connect to the sound bar wirelessly (though you’ll have to plug them in for power), which means you won’t have to run any wires from the front of the room to the back.



Or you can go all out and upgrade to the future of audio: Dolby Atmos. Both of the Vizio systems in the sale use upward-firing drivers to bounce sound off of your ceiling, creating a truly immersive sound stage. The $700 model is a 3.1.2 system, with three forward-facing and two upward-facing drivers, and the $900 version includes two satellite speakers as well for 5.1.4 sound. They’re both $100 off, but if you ask me, the $900 model is a far better value.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Range extenders aren’t a cure-all for your networking woes, but if you have one device in one particular corner of your home that just can’t seem to get a great signal from your router, this $17 extender might be all you need.

Photo: Amazon

While I’m sure the sound quality and noise cancellation abilities of these Mpow over-ear Bluetooth headphones don’t live up to the likes of Sony’s WH1000XM3s line or Bose’s QC35s, they annihilate the competition on price at just $40.



If you’re on a budget, and want to drown out airplane noise or your annoying coworkers, they could be worth trying out. Just be sure to use promo code MPOW143H at checkout to save $20.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the 2018 55" model, and a solid deal on the 65" as well.



The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Walmart has the 55" marked down to $1,497, and the 65" to $2,297. The former is a match for the best price we’ve seen, and the latter is the best price we’ve seen since October. Order now, and you’ll have it in time for the large, important football game!

Photo: Anker

Anker’s reader-favorite SoundCore Bluetooth speaker spawned a whole line of products, but the original model is still great, and it’s back on sale for a great low price of $23, no promo code required.



The SoundCore’s headlining feature is its 24 hour battery life, and in my experience, that’s a conservative estimate. It also packs in dual 6W drivers for room-filling sound, and looks pretty great to boot.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not think you need a pressure washer, but after spending 10 minutes on r/pressurewashingporn, you’ll have your credit card out. And you can start blasting away at grime for just $57 right now.



At 1350 PSI, it’s not the most powerful pressure washer out there, but it’s a great starter washer, and should be sufficient for most household tasks. You can even save a few extra bucks by choosing in-store pickup, so get yours before the deal is blasted away.

Image: Amazon

A good accent wall really adds that special something to a home, and thanks to this deal, you don’t have to shell out to get one of your own. Right now, a variety of 3D wall panels from Art3d are on sale in a range of colors, patterns, and materials that are sure to impress your houseguests.

For as little as $50, pick up a 6- or 12-pack of the leather or PVC panels of your choosing. Unlike the sticker tiles we’ve previously written about, these panels don’t seem to be self-adhesive, but they’re still relatively simple to install using any all-purpose adhesive glue. Not to mention, the satisfaction of staring at your new cool wall every day will make the minimal effort put into this DIY well worth it after wall, uh, all is said and done.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon makes trail mix now, because Amazon makes everything, and you can get three pounds of the stuff for under $10 right now by stacking multiple deals:

1) This bag is normally priced at $17, but it’s marked down to $13 right now

2) Subscribe & Save knocks it down to $12

3) A 20% clippable coupon (for Subscribe & Save only) brings it down under $10

Numbers 2 and 3 are also available for the other flavors in the Happy Belly lineup, but their starting prices are higher than the standard Nuts, Chocolate, & Dried Fruit bag. I’ve consumed more of this stuff than I care to think about, and it’s good!

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Looking to get outta dodge this winter? Nordstrom Rack feels you — and the bulky sweaters and jackets you may or may not need to haul with you. Prep for your trek with a ton of stylish Tumi gear, now on sale for just two days. Everything from rolling carry-ons and duffles, to sleek backpacks and travel wallets are included in the sale, so you can certainly find the perfect bag to lug around on your first big trip of the year.

Photo: Amazon

If you prefer a firm pillow, you won’t want to sleep on this Gold Box deal from Amazon. $28 gets you a queen sized memory foam pillow from Weekender, which carries a 4.2 star rating from over 800 customers. Ventilation holes throughout help to promote airflow, meaning it won’t get nearly as hot as some other foam pillows. This deal is about $10 less than usual, but it’s only available today, so don’t daydream about it for too long.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Happy Tuesday, y’all. Amazon is lowering the price on a number of office pantry essentials, including stuff like coffee, paper towels, stevia packets, and granola bars, today only. Of course, not just office managers can take advantage of these deals.

These prices are about $1-2 off the best prices we’ve seen and like all Amazon Gold Box deals, this sale ends today. So stock up.

It’s 2019, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $7 today with promo code CMDQ6ZPN, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ninja makes our readers’ favorite affordable blender, and today, you can get the company’s sleek new smart model for just $63, which is actually cheaper than Black Friday.



You’re probably saying to yourself, “why does a blender need a touchscreen, this is stupid, you’re stupid, I’m glad Hulk Hogan body slammed you.” But think about it for a second. Blenders are inherently messy. Your concoctions will inevitably spill, drip, and splatter, and even in small quantities, that can make the base of the blender sticky and gross. Wouldn’t it be easier to wipe down a flat pane of glass than to meticulously polish a bunch of buttons and switches and knobs?