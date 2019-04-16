Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your PC in a big way, this 32" LG FreeSync monitor is a great bargain. This IPS, QHD panel offers a resolution of 2560 x 1440. This Vesa-compatible unit also offers multiple inputs, including a display port, mini display port and two HDMI input, plus a headphone jack.



This particular unit hovers around $280-300, and this current $219 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

If you take your home Wi-Fi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Woot’s running a great deal on a refurbished unit.

This Reader Favorite is now selling for just $180.

Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal. (Walls hamper signal, bro.)

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 and app-based management) and is currently selling for $295 new on Amazon. So, pick up these routers before they disappear by the end of the day.

Whether you require the raw power, advanced screen, and superior camera, and USB-C connectivity of the latest and greatest iPad Pros, or if the standard 9.7 iPad can fulfill your tablet needs, Amazon’s offering all of Apple’s latest tablets for some of the best prices we’ve seen.

Depending on capacity and color, the mammoth 12.9" iPad Pro is $150-$1200 off, the 11" Pro is $125-$200 off, and the 32GB standard iPad is $50-$75 off, though in its case, we’ve seen better deals in the past. If you need help deciding which one’s right for you, Apple has a handy comparison chart here.

TOPGREENER has been turning out USB-equipped power receptacles for years, but they really raised the bar with their latest models, and you can save 20% on a two-pack with promo code USBWF20T, for a limited time.



Like most of TOPGREENER’s other receptacles, these have two AC outlets and two USB ports, yes, but those USB ports and one of the outlets have smart plug functionality built right in, meaning you can control them with your phone or your favorite voice assistant, without a big ugly wall plug sticking out. Use them to remotely control power to string lights, a coffee maker, lamps, or even a Raspberry Pi.

To get this deal, you’ll need to buy a two-pack. The standard two-pack will set you back $66 with promo code USBWF20T, but you might as well spend $6 more to get the model with built-in energy monitoring, which can tell you how much electricity the device plugged into the smart outlet is consuming.

Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, and the company’s best-value (and Kinja Deals-exclusive) three-year plan is going away at the end of the week, so this is your last chance to subscribe at the best per-month price available.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. That’s only $9 more than it was cost to the price hike, and while shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.

If you subscribe to the three-year plan today, you’ll be able to continue to renew it at the same price for the life of your subscription, so this is a great chance to lock in a a terrific deal.

Once the province of the biggest tech companies, affordable Amazon brands are now turning out true wireless earbuds with solid reviews, and you can grab this set from SoundPEATS for just $32 today with promo code 6Y7NPPC9.



Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable, long-range connection, these buds can run for about three hours on a charge, but the (admittedly fairly large) charging case can keep them running for an impressive 55 hours without being plugged in, making them great for long trips, or just for people who forget to plug things in at night.

USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $17 charger (down from the usual $25) . In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 30W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.



What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $14 today when you clip the $1 coupon and use code X6SEIOG9.

We’ve seen power cubes with more ports and outlets from other manufacturers, but Anker’s take on the category has a few nice touches. While it leaves one side of the cube empty, it does come with adhesive pads that let you mount it on a wall or underneath a desk. It normally sells for $26, but you can get it for just $19 this week, no promo code required.

Rakuten is offering one of the best deals on the best noise canceling headphones right now, the Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones.

With the coupon code PRO48, the price drops to about $70 less than normal. And, sure, $276 is still a big investment, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.

I struggle to remember a time that a single-port USB charger generated as much buzz as Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1. The tiny, 30W USB-C GaN charger was almost constantly sold out when it came out earlier this year, but now it’s on sale for the first time ever.



$25 is about $5 less than usual, and about half of what Apple chargers for a much larger charger with the exact same power output.

Charging on the go is no problem when you’ve got your trusty cable attached to your keychain. With this USB-C to USB-A Key Cable from Native Union, keeping a cable handy is as easy as remembering to take your keys with you when you leave the house. And right now, it’s going for just $25 on Amazon; that’s a powerful deal, folks, so don’t miss out.



USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $17 charger (down from the usual $25) . In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 30W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.



Some people enjoy listening to music while they’re hiking, camping, biking, or being physically active while outdoors. I prefer my music while sitting by the pool, being fairly inactive. Whether you like to get moving while you listen, or enjoy the sedentary life, a portable speaker is ideal. An added bonus is when your speaker is waterproof, in case you’re caught out in the rain, or if your dog accidentally knocks it into the water.



You can snag the Soundcore Icon by Anker Portable Speaker for $10 off right now on Amazon, which is the first time it’s ever been on sale. The mini version of this speaker is also on sale, for $6 off. The larger speaker has 12 hours of battery life, while the mini has eight. The portable speakers can survive water, dust, sand, snow, mud, and can even float. Now I won’t feel bad if I drop my speaker because I am too busy carrying my snacks back to my beach chair.

If you can get over the fact that they’re refurbished (and they’re, uh, light bulbs, so it shouldn’t be too difficult), today Woot has some of terrific Philips Hue deals.



If you’re just starting your collection, $73 for a four-bulb starter kit with a hub is absolutely ludicrous. That would currently set you back $108 new, and this sold for $150 for a long time.

If you already have a Hue setup, but you’ve been itching to install some smart, recessed strip lighting, you can get the Hue LightStrip Plus for just $60 or add a Bloom for just $52. Unfortunately Woot’s sale excludes the RGB bulbs.

Just remember, these prices are only valid today, and the best stuff will probably sell out early, so don’t let the lights go out on this deal.

Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. If you visit this page and enter your email, Grove Collaborative will give you $30 worth of Grove and Mrs. Meyer’s products for free when you spend $20 on anything else on the site. I was also given a free glass spray bottle and concentrated cleaner, for seemingly no reason at all.



After you enter your email, you’ll automatically be taken to a cart with $20+ of items already added, but you can delete those and replace them with anything you’d like. Grove’s well stocked with laundry supplies, cleaning gear, pet products, personal care, and even baby items...you know, stuff that you have to buy anyway. So you might as well get a bunch of Mrs. Meyer’s stuff for free.

Note: The offer will also give you 60 days of Grove’s VIP free shipping membership for free, which will auto-renew at a rate of $20 per year, but you can cancel the auto-renew immediately after ordering.

While it’s certainly not as fast as the coin-operated air compressor at a gas station, this glove box-friendly compressor can save your bacon if you have to change a tire, or just can’t be bothered to find a bunch of quarters. And speaking of quarters, it’ll only cost 40 of them with promo code UG4JAQAG.

This one’s powered by plugging into your car’s power outlet, so if you have a flat tire and a dead battery, it might be time to call AAA (and possibly eat some CBD gummies). But hey, it’s $10 and can save you a lot of headaches.

The Earth wants you to take advantage of this otherworldly deal from Grove Collaborative, a home essentials service that makes tons of products you use every day. In honor of Earth Day, new customers will receive a free environmentally friendly Cleaning Kit with their first purchase of $20 or more. The kit contains:



Grove Concentrates (3 pack)

Grove Glass Spray Bottle

Grove Cleaning Caddy

Grove Walnut Scrubber Sponges

Plus, all that comes with free shipping and VIP trial of Grove’s free shipping membership. (Just a heads up, the membership will auto-renew at a rate of $20 per year, but you can cancel the auto-renew immediately after ordering.) Just enter your email on this page to snag the offer, then head to your cart, which comes pre-filled with $20 worth of stuff — don’t worry, you can swap it out for whatever you need. Or, if you’re a Mrs. Meyers fan, use this separate, earth-shattering offer to get a free gift set containing the brands’ best-sellers, along with your first $20+ purchase. Come one, do it for the planet!

“Hello, I’d like to order two McMuffins, please,” said the local area man begging for a divorce. Instead, what he should really say is, “Hey babe, I just got this Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker and I can make us some faux-McMuffins. No, please, stay in bed, I got this.”

Man, that’s an ideal relationship. Just a man, his beloved and a sandwich maker that can cook up two muffins, some Canadian bacon and an egg. The dream.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so this price will only stick around for a day, or until sold out. So if you want a quick-and-easy breakfast maker and want to avoid the Golden Arches to save cash, this is the deal for you.

I could have 15 different candles in my apartment and it would never be enough. You can only have certain scents in the kitchen, like lemon and other citruses. The bathroom usually calls for something linen-focused, and the bedroom candle should have some soothing elements, like eucalyptus and tea. Don’t even get me started on seasonal scents, I could fill my closet with fall and winter candles.

If you’re a candle fanatic like me, Yankee Candle is currently offering their Easter-scented large jar candles for just $10. As you may know, if you spend your weekends sniffing candles, the large jar is 22 oz. and typically priced at $29.50. These candles have a long life, with their burn time estimated between 110-150 hours. You can snag Yankee Candle’s Easter Basket, Berry Bliss, and Rainbow Shake scents for $10 using the code HOP10LG.

KitchenAid products are so versatile, it is amazing what you can do with them. What isn’t always amazing is the price tag on many of these kitchen gadgets. If you’ve always wanted a hand blender but didn’t want to shell out over $100 for one, I can’t blame you. Thankfully, you can snag $30 off of the KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Blender on Amazon right now.

The hand blender set comes with three interchangeable blades, which allows you to use it for a variety of cooking tasks, like crushing ice, pureeing soup, frothing milk, whipping eggs, and more. The set comes with a free blending jar that is perfect to make your morning smoothies. You can even make your own baby food if you aren’t too sleep deprived to man a hand blender!

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because you’re suffering from anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and this week for 4/20, our readers can save 15% with promo code KINJA15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

The same code will also work on Sunday Scaries’ new FOMO bones, CBD-infused dog treats for anxious pups who suffer minor panic attacks whenever you’re away. They could also come in handy for long drives, trips to the vet, or visits to the dog park with your awkward and introverted companion.

For weeks, Backcountry has been blowing out their stock in preparation for a new season, and now, Patagonia is getting in on the deals. Take up to 75% off a range of Patagonia gear at Backcountry — from pullovers and jackets to hats, bags, and other accessories. Though the weather is currently turning warmer, you’ll surely use any of this stuff for winters to come.

Run — don’t walk — to take advantage of this Adidas Flash Event at Nordstrom Rack before the best styles sell out. Right now, new kicks and apparel for men, women, and kids are on sale, so you’ll definitely find the things you need take you over the finish line this spring.

There’s nothing more satisfying than removing a whole bunch of blackheads at the same time with a pore strip. And there’s nothing more disgusting than looking at said pore strip to see exactly how much gunk you got out of your pores. Experiences this skincare magic for yourself with this sale on cult-favorite Biore Pore Strips at Ulta. With select pore strip packs going for as low as $6, it’s quite the a-peel-ing deal. (See what I did there?)

Jigsaw Massage is the exception to the expensive trend of at home massage therapy. By attaching to almost all T and U shank jigsaws, they avoideded creating a single use item, and instead made a clever attachment for a common tool, opening the door for at-home recovery to more athletes and those in chronic pain. Take an exclusive 30% off all bundles and heads with code KINJAJIGSAW.



The discount brings each individual head (all-purpose, deep tissue, and pin-point) to just $35 each, the set of three to $102, or the complete bundle (with a Black and Decker cordless pro) to $182. The nearest competition is around $200, but most go for $399+. And against the backdrop of routine, on-site physical and massage therapy, it’s incredibly cost effective.

I use mine plenty after long runs and speed work, and I like it both as an addition to, or in place of, foam rolling. But the most pleasant surprise came when I decided to start blasting my back and neck after hours of poor posture in front of the computer. Code should auto-apply at checkout.

Today’s Best Gaming Deals

The latest Call of Duty does Battle Royale better than PUBG, and has <shotguns a can of Juggernog> The Biggest Zombies Mode EVER. It only came out about a month ago, but Amazon is already discounting it to $28 on PS4 and Xbox One, while supplies last.

Deals You May Have Missed

Why walk when you can roll? Razor’s A Kick Scooters have been a classic in the (non-motorized) scooter game for years, but today, the green version is just $23 over at Amazon, down from its usual price of $45. So scoot on over and snag one as a gift for the kid in your life — or for yourself, no judgement — before this discount speeds out of here.



Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $330. Here’s what you’ll get:



a console, either neon blue/red or gray Joy-Cons

a game, pick from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2, or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

an Ematic Nintendo Switch, Type-C to HDMI + USB + Card Reader

and some sweet pins, either in Mario or Mario Kart flavors.

If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... well, dude. I mean, come on. The last time we saw this kind of bundle, it included a backpack in lieu of a USB-C dongle.

But here’s where it gets a little tricky. While the dongle includes an HDMI port, I don’t think you’ll be able to use it as a mobile dock, like the one included with the Switch. The Switch is notoriously selective on what devices it’ll output video through, so *shrug* buy this for the extra ports, but not the HDMI.

Marvel’s Spider-Man features all the web-slinging fun you could want in an open world Spider-Man game, and it’s back down to $30 today on Amazon, an all-time low. And yes, it has the Sam Raimi suit now.



You don’t have to be a nerf-herding scoundrel to appreciate this deal on a1414-piece LEGO Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessel Run Millennium Falcon set.

It’s down to $120 today on Amazon, which is about $50 off its original price.

Now’s the time to stock up on solid basics for your whole crew, because J.Crew styles for men and women are on sale at Nordstrom Rack for as low as $15. That’s quite a steal for quality cardigans, button ups, tees, jeans, and more. Just be sure to snag the stuff you want before these deals disappear in two days.

Unfortunately, work doesn’t always end when you leave the office. For days when you need to take the laptop home with you, there’s this Spire Laptop Backpack from Timbuk2, and today, it’s 50% off with promo code ROLLTOP. Use it to carry your precious computer (it’s designed specifically with Apple products in mind), plus your other stuff too with lots of internal pockets. Just to sure to secure this deal ASAP; the promotion only lasts through Tuesday.

Eyeshadow palettes are pretty much always a worthwhile buy—who wants to mess around with individual eyeshadows anyway?—but this Morphe blowout is a particularly rare find. The Morphe Cosmetics 35-Color Nature Glow Eyeshadow Palette (35OM) is currently up for grabs at Ulta for $15. (The palette normally goes for $24.) And not only are you getting a plethora of shadow options, but you’ll get a ton of use out of each and every one of them. All the shades are ultra wearable warm-toned neutrals in either a matte or shimmer finish, perfect for every day makeup artistry.



When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, use the code SAVE20 and take an extra 20% off their entire clearance section for both men and women. Over 3,000 already-discounted items are even cheaper now, and everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.

Lands’ End makes the kind of spring stuff that a preppier, more put-together you would wear, like cardigans and button-downs, as opposed to the ratty cutoffs and tees you often resort to this time of year. Now, that classic warm-weather look is more attainable than ever with 40% off full-priced styles from the retailer, today only. Just use promo code THANKFUL, along with pin 2794, and outfit yourself and your entire family in the stylish spring wardrobe you all deserve.

A blowout sale is upon us. Lucky Brand wants to make sure you get lucky with some deeply discounted apparel with up to 75% off Lucky’s already marked-down sale sections for men and women. So don’t waste another second; load up on tees, tops, denim, shoes, and even some coats like it’s your lucky day.

Video doorbell or standard security cameras? Camera-based or traditional security system? Whatever your home protection preferences, you can get a great deal on the setup of your choice today.



