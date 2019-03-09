Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Up to 70% off select UGG styles, a $25 Menlo Club Box, Intel Gamer Days Deals on Amazon lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As they’re wont to do from time to time, Woot’s blowing out a bunch of refurbished Apple gear today, and the prices are pretty terrific.



Inside, you’ll find 2017 iPad Pros (64GB only, unfortunately) for $400 (10.5") and $530 (12.9"), both of which are Apple-refurbished, and come with a standard Apple warranty. New iPads are expected to come out soon, and these are already a couple of generations old, but the prices are terrific.

You can also save big on 2017 (the most recent and, sadly, final iteration) 12" MacBook. 256GB versions are available both with ($870) and without ($760) Apple warranties, and the 512GB version with a faster processor is also on sale for $950. For my money, that’s the route I’d go: the faster processor really does make a difference with this machine.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

No, it’s not that TCL TV—you know, the one with every feature under the sun—but this TCL 4-series is a solid mid-range performer. For just $270 (after a $30 discount at checkout), you get a 55" 4K panel with HDR10 support, plus Roku software built right in. Needless to say, that’s the best price ever.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box Intel Gamer Days Deals has a wide selection of gaming gear to choose from, many of which are down to their lowest prices ever. Stuff like Thermaltake components, Razer peripherals and gaming laptops and monitors.



The Razer BlackWidow Elite and Orbweaver Chroma are especially great—both are down to their lowest prices ever.

And the same is true about the RGB lighting-equipped Thermaltake power supply and cooling system.

But for my money, the best deal is the Lenovo Ideapad L350 Gaming Laptop. Usually selling for about $800, it’s down to just $600 today. But just remember, these prices will only last until the end of the day or until sold out, so make sure to check out the main page for all of your options.

Photo: Amazon

The Anker Soundcore Flare speaker is down to its lowest price ever at just $34 with exclusive promo code KINJA3167. It features 360 degree audio, IP67 water resistance, and even a beat-driven ring of LED lights along the bottom, so you can really get the party going. Sounds like a great deal if you ask me.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature, and now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $170. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets. This is $20 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.



Photo: Amazon

I struggle to remember a time that a single-port USB charger generated as much buzz as Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 1. The tiny, 30W USB-C GaN charger was almost constantly sold out when it came out earlier this year, but now our readers can get it for the best price ever.



Today’s $22 deal doesn’t require a promo code, but is a solid $8 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen on the year’s most noteworthy piece of charging paraphernalia.

Photo: Yankee Candle

If you’re looking for a deal on fall-scented candles, Yankee Candle has you covered. Today you can get 40% off your entire order, so long as it includes all regular-priced items when you use the promo code 40ALL19. Since it is obviously Halloween season, you can stock your closet with scents like Autumn Leaves, Trick or Treat, or Autumn Wreath.



Image: Amazon

The best way to bounce back from a bad desk chair? Get this Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair for just $63. Available in nine colors, this seat is good for your posture, ease any discomfort you might experience after sitting for long periods of time, and make you feel more alert and energized. Just don’t sit on this deal for too long; the price will likely go up soon.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Cats run the house and if you think otherwise, you clearly don’t live with a cat. Now, if your cat is in need of a little exercise due to their extreme treat addiction, you should check out the Petcube. It doubles as a camera that will let you keep an eye on your furry friend but also acts as a play toy.

You can nab this pet product for $107 on Amazon right now. Using the Petcube app, you can drag your finger around on your smartphone at work and at home, your cat will be chasing that infamous red dot. Will he catch it? Probably not. But you can tire them out so much, they hopefully won’t wake you up at 4 A.M. for treats that night. Who are we kidding? Your cat will wake you up no matter what.

Update: Today is the last day you can shop this sale.

Dyson’s eBay outlet is always a great place to save on Dyson gear, but for a limited time, you can save an extra 20% on the already-discounted prices with promo code JGETDYSON, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $160. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $376 brand new. Just don’t forget the code!

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer really is worthy of the hype, and $224 with code JGETDYSON for a certified refurb is an absolute steal compared to its $400 MSRP.

Or, stay cool the rest of the summer with one of those futuristic looking fans for $160. It’ll even turn into a space heater when winter finally arrives.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’re concerned about allergens such as pollen, mold, or dander, this discounted Coway Air Purifier offers a lot of benefits for not very much money. This HEPA unit is effective at removing contamination from small to medium sized rooms, and right now you can get it for $137, or about $65 less than average.



And if you’re like me and your room is constantly dusty because you live in an old apartment, this air purifier could help with that too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I have a $20 OBD-II code reader for my car. Whenever I get a check engine light, I plug it in, get some nonsensical error code, and then typically spend the next hour Googling and diving through forum posts from 2011 to figure out what the hell it means, in layman’s terms.



Fixd aims to change that with a Bluetooth OBD-II scanner that sends clear and obvious information about your car’s health to your phone, including estimated repair costs for whatever’s ailing your vehicle, whether it’s urgent or something that can wait, and automated maintenance reminders. Normally $60, you can grab it for $40 today in Amazon’s Gold Box. There are no annual fees, and you can use it with as many cars as you’d like.

Image: Amazon

If you’re big into tea—either drinking it or spilling it—you should considering going in on this subscription box from the Simple Loose Leaf Tea Company, which gets you four loose leaf teas in resealable pouches each month, or about 16 to 20 cups. And if you subscribe today, you’ll get 50% off your first month (the subscription will renew at $12 next month). The one catch? This deal will only be available today, <sips tea> so buy and save now before this deal gets gulped down.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Umbra Toto is one of the best looking storage boxes you can buy for your desk, and it’s $5 off today, just in time for back-to-school season.



The Toto features three compartments on top for pens and pencils (or makeup brushes), a handle that evokes a classic toolbox shape, and a contrasting metal drawer on the bottom for hiding small valuables where your roommate won’t find them.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nordstrom only runs a few big sales per year, so you should definitely set aside a few minutes (or hours) to browse the Summer Sale, which is going on now through September 8. Over 13,000 women’s and over 5,000 men’s styles and accessories from your favorite brands are included, so be sure to make use of the sorting options in the side bar to narrow things down. Every order also includes free shipping and free returns.



Image: Ugg

Ugg fans know that deals on this comfy, cozy footwear are rare, but today, the Ugg Closet has opened up to reveal up to 70% off styles for men, women, and kids—including our favorite Neumel and Harkley boots for guys, and my most beloved Tasman slippers for ladies. Slip your feet into something from this sale quickly though; the closet doors close for who knows how long by tomorrow.



If you don’t have the time or inclination to shop for your own clothes, The Menlo Club will send you a couple of surprise products from Five Four, Grand AC, or New Republic each month, in your size, for $60. And for a limited time, you can get $35 off your first order, plus a free bonus pair of shoes and socks.



When you sign up for a new subscription, you’ll provide Menlo Club with the styles that you like (Casual, Classic, Forward, or a mix), plus all of your shoe, pant, and shirt sizes, so you can be sure that everything will fit. If something doesn’t fit when it arrives, size exchanges are free, as is shipping.

You can cancel whenever you want, and for a limited time, you can get your first box for just $25, plus a bonus pair or shoes, and a bonus pair of socks. Shoes, socks, and more clothes for $25! Just use promo code DeeMenloTB at checkout to get the offer.

7 For All Mankind clothes don’t usually come cheap, but with this limited time Nordstrom Rack sale for men and women, you can grab a pair of jeans (plus a few shirts) for way less than usual. They’re still not cheap jeans, but they’re attainable, and will look great for years.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a huge cooler for your next camping trip or tailgate, look no further. Coleman has you covered. The 120-Qt. Coastal Xtreme Series Portable Cooler is only $45 at Walmart. It can hold 190 cans and is supposed to keep ice cold for up to five days in 90-degree weather. It has two-way holding straps to make lugging this giant thing around much easier.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

If you’ve wanted to learn a new language but life keeps getting in the way, today can be the day to finally do something about it. A lifetime Rosetta Stone membership normally cost around $220, but today only, it’s down to $159.



Choose from English, French, Spanish, German, and Italian and finally add a new skill to your resume. Better still, you can start ordering tacos like a pro—-and that’s worth the price alone.

Photo: Hulu

Yeah, I said it. It is time to stop mooching off of your parents, sister, brother, friends, or your friend’s ex to sign into Hulu. You can afford to get your own Hulu account when it only costs you $3 a month for the first six months, okay? Don’t thank me for this deal, thank Chrissy Tiegen.



The model/Headband of the Day pioneer shared the news that thanks to a project she’s working on with Hulu, we can all get a discount. Seeing as only six people pay for their own Hulu account, this offer is open to a lot of people. You can get Hulu for $2.99/Month for the First Six Months, then $5.99/month after that. You can cancel at any time, but for $3 a month, why would you?

Now, if you had Hulu and canceled it, you might still be eligible for this offer. It isn’t exclusive to new users, however, we cannot tell you for sure if you qualify. You’ll need to check.

Per Hulu’s FAQ about this promotion, the offer is valid for:

Hulu’s $2.99/month offer is an online-only, limited-time offer that is available only to new or eligible returning subscribers. Existing Hulu subscribers are not able to change their Hulu subscription to take advantage of the $2.99/month pricing for our Hulu (ad-supported) plan.

You can sign up now through September 3, 2019, for this deal.

Screenshot: Kotaku

It didn’t make the best first impression, but years later, No Man’s Sky is really good now! If you still haven’t grabbed a copy, it’s just $20 on Xbox One right now, the best price we’ve seen.



Screenshot: Kotaku

Devil May Cry 5 is a demon-slaying romp, and you can get it for the best price ever right now on Amazon.



Here’s what Heather Alexandra at Kotaku had to say about it:

The experience itself is a blur, but I know two things for certain. The first is that while there’s nary a drop of romance in the game, every one of Devil May Cry 5’ssexy trash protagonists has absolutely fucked. The second is that every bone-splintering, blood-splattering moment I spent with them was a goddamn blast.

Today on Amazon, you can get a copy of the game on PS4 for just $30, after a $9.41 discount is applied at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The problem with keyboards is that the keys are all already assigned to something. Letters? Numbers? Lame. Razer’s Orbweaver, on the other hand, includes 30 mechanical, RGB-backlit keys that can be whatever you want them to be. Ostensibly, it’s designed for gamers who want to create complicated in-game macros (WoW Classic, anyone?) to get a leg up on the competition, but it’s also great for office workers, video editors, and photography professionals, who do a lot of highly specific, oft-repeated tasks in software.



The Orbweaver normally costs $110-$120, but today on Amazon, it’s down to $80, an all-time low.

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This Labor Day deal is a work of art in and of itself: Ending tonight, Frambridge, one of our favorite framing resources, is taking 15% off orders of $50+ with promo code LABORDAY. There’s never been a better time to try out a trendy gallery wall, or finally frame all those family photos. So shop now before this picture perfect deal is but a memory.



Image: Thermoworks

Summer barbecue season might be drawing to a close, but a good meat thermometer can come in handy all year long, and you can score a rare 20% off discount on the best one for Labor Day.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over it:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model is actually the newer Mk4, which unlike the Thermapen classic includes a backlit screen, better waterproofing, better battery, and a motion sensor that automatically puts it to sleep and wakes it up.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to $20 on Amazon today. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and you can store up to 30 labels for easy re-printing—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Summer is especially tough on skin, so treat your face right with this FOREO LUNA Mini 2, now down to $90 on Amazon—it’s lowest price ever. This small-but-mighty scrubbing machine removes makeup, dirt, and oil from your pores with the help of soothing pulsations and a silicone brush. We’ve tried the full-size version before and loved it, but hey, bigger doesn’t always mean better.



If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, it’s time to change that. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount this Labor Day: use the code KINJA35 and grab any watch for 35% off.



It should go without saying that these look better than any smart watch, and even if your wrist is already spoken for, these would make thoughtful gifts for any watch collectors.

Photo: Amazon

And now, an update on my Buy Committee conundrum from several months ago.



I did buy a place (a different one than the one I thought I was buying when I originally asked that question), and just recently this Ring Video Doorbell 2, now down to $119 refurbished, from $200 new (full disclosure, I paid $90, which was an insane deal, but this is also very good).

Photo: Amazon

Update: Now down to $28 after clipping the $3 coupon and using code ANKERD62.



One nice thing about USB-C-powered laptops is that you don’t have to lug your charger around with you around the house or to the office: you can just buy spare, inexpensive chargers, and keep them wherever you need them.



This GaN (rather than silicon) charger from Anker pumps out 60W, essentially the same as Apple’s 13" MacBook Pro charger, and yet, it’s 35% smaller. And at $28 (after clipping the $3 coupon and using promo code ANKERD62), it’s also quite a bit cheaper.

Don’t forget to grab a cable!

You have to carry your phone, and you have to carry a wallet (for now), but there’s no rule saying that they can’t be one thing.



The Zero Grid card holder sticks onto the back of basically any phone or case, and holds up to 8 cards, or or fewer cards plus some cash, all while protecting them from RFID skimmers. Plus, it’s one less thing to forget when you leave the house.

Today on Amazon, use promo code ZHJM3QHT and clip the $1 coupon to get any of the available colors for under $8, the best deal we’ve seen.

Photo: Whitson Gordon

The RAVPower Filehub is a device unlike anything else out there: a battery pack, an external storage device, and a travel router all rolled into one.



It’s a bit fiddly to set up, but once you figure out how to use the thing, it can be useful in a ton of different situations. Here’s what Whitson Gordon had to say about it on The Inventory:

You can see how things get a little complex here. The FileHub’s best use cases, in my opinion, require a little technical know-how on things like DLNA and SMB, so while it isn’t for everyone, it is useful, and has a pretty dedicated fanbase. I do wish the FileHub were a bit simpler to use, though—there’s no option to just connect to the computer over USB, for example, which seems like a big oversight. And seeing as this is not RAV’s first crack at the product line, you’d think they’d have a better handle on it by now. But for all its little flaws and quirks, it’s still a unique product that could fit well into a lot of different workflows, for a pretty affordable price (and it’s actually on sale for $44 on Amazon right now with a coupon). So if you have the technical know-how to figure out some of the setup, it could be worth getting over that initial hump to save the space in your bag.

It’s normally priced at $60, but currently marked down to $48. On top of that though, you can clip a $4 coupon, and then use promo code TITWD009 to save an extra $4 at checkout. If you don’t feel like doing the math, that means it’s ultimately priced at $40, an all-time low.