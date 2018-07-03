A 6 qt Instant Pot Ultra, a 55" LG OLED TV, reader-favorite Audio-Technica headphones, and more are all part of today’s big day of deals.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this refurbished 55" OLED LG TV is down to $1049 today on Woot (about $150 less than Amazon).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Odds are, you’re already familiar with the Audio Technica’s popular ATH-M50 headphones, but you might not know that they have an “x” variant that adds a much-desired detachable cable to the mix. This version almost never goes on sale, but you can save $35 today if you buy a pair from Amazon.



This one comes with a bluetooth adapter that connects into your headphones through the headphone jack, allowing you to turn these into wireless. They consistently sell for $170, so at today’s price tag, they’re definitely worth considering if you’re in the market.

Image: Amazon

With almost 5,000 reviews and a 4.4 star rating, this rugged shockproof, waterproof bluetooth speaker has never been cheaper. It has an impressive 8-hour battery life and is about the size of your phone.

This deal will end at midnight or earlier if the product sells out, so don’t wait too long.

It’s a great day to load up on a whole bunch of discounted Anker products. The sale includes our readers’ favorite USB charging hub, a 26800mAh external battery, and a Qi charger for $8.



If you’re looking for a new projector, this Nebula portable projector is a $100 off (!!!). Plus, their newest product, the SoundCore Motion B is $9 off. No promo codes needed.



Photo: Amazon

With its ability to work on any surface, including glass, the Logitech MX Anywhere mouse has always been a reader favorite. And today, you can save on its sequel.



All the features you know and love from the original are still here, but the MX Anywhere 2S adds in Logitech’s new FLOW cross-computer control, which lets you use one mouse to control multiple computers at once, and even copy and paste content between them. Even if you never use that feature though, it’s a great mouse with 70 day battery life, a best-in-class sensor, and easy Bluetooth or USB pairing to up to three devices. Not bad for $50.



Graphic: Amazon

Update: Now, Philips Hue flood lights are also on sale.

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for over 20% off, so stock up!

Photo: PIcaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.



Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest bundle eschews games in favor of cyber security software. As usual, the contents are split among three different tiers, but the $15 top tier has some really great stuff, including a year of Dashlane Premium password management software and a year of Private Internet Access, our readers’ favorite VPN. Both of those are only valid for new users, but either one on its own would be a stellar discount.

You can also try PIA for a month for just $1 through this bundle, and if you’re ready to commit, get three years of the service for $90 with our exclusive discount. They don’t offer that price to the general public.

Image: Amazon

If you live in a city with Amazon’s same-day Prime Now delivery service, but haven’t gotten around to using it yet, they’re running a fantastic promotion for new members to celebrate the lead-up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, you can save $10 on your first Prime Now order with promo code 20PRIMEDAY, and then automatically receive an additional $10 credit to use before the end of the month on another order. This deal requires you to spend at least $10.01 per order, so you can basically pay a penny (not including tip and taxes) to get snacks, ice cream, household essentials, and more delivered to front door. This year’s options are greater than ever, with the discount available on anything ordered from Amazon or Whole Foods Market (excluding alcohol, digital content, and any ordered placed using Alexa).

If the name doesn’t make it clear, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Now, but you can sign up for a 30 day free trial here.

Image: Amazon

Amazon’s really ramping up the deals this week in preparation for Prime Day. You can save on a whole bunch of Amazon’s own brands of food, beauty, coffee, vitamins, and more. If you’re looking for some suggestions, I’d check out these laundry detergent packs, and this wide selection of coffee. Most of these products are at all-time lows, so get to shopping.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This top-selling 8" frying pan is just $20, which is about $5 less than usual. It has a stellar 4.6-star rating, is nonstick, and comes with a removable soft grip silicone sleeve. Use wooden or silicone spatulas and this pan should last for a very long time.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

There are growlers, and then there are growlers. Miir’s new 64 ounce growler can keep beer cold for more than 24 hours without keeping it on ice, or hot beverages hot for up to 12. Plus, it just looks really damn good, and would make a great gift. With a few short-lived exceptions, $42 has been about as low as this one goes, so pour one out for your inferior drink carriers.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The six quart Instant Pot Ultra is down to $110 right now, just $10 from an all-time low and discounted $40. You should buy one.

The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize.

Needless to say, today’s $40 discount is the best deal we’ve ever seen on this model.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Image: Woot

If your bath towels are looking a little grungy these days, grab this 4 pack from Woot for just $35. The towels are 35" by 66", which is a little larger than the standard size, and this sale includes a bunch of color options.



Screenshot: Walmart

It’s a great day to stock up on snacks: For a limited time, if you buy two 12-count bags of Red Rock Lime & Cracked Pepper deli chips for the standard $18 each, (they go for a little less on Amazon, but no gift card included) you’ll get a $20 Walmart gift card thrown in for good measure.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If your backyard or patio doesn’t have a hammock yet, what are you waiting for? This Sorbus hammock chair is just $25 today on Woot. I think the best part about it is you’ll be able to sit up to read or sip on a cocktail, but still be cocooned in pillows.

Just take note, the hanging gear is not included, so you’ll have to pick up that up separately.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ThinkGeek is helping the nerds in your life stock up on geeky paraphernalia. Score up to 80% off of a ton of products and apparel during their Dog Days of Summer Sale. There are seriously hundreds of items to choose from, which means every corner of geekdom is covered by this sale.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

We post deals on the ultra-affordable Victorinox knives often. But, if you’re looking for something a little higher end, this Shun utility knife is a good buy. It’s down to $70 today, sliced from the typical $100. This brand was included in our chef’s knife co-op. Like chef’s knives, utility knives are a more all-purpose option, ideal for slicing, chopping, and peeling.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Keep your wine chilled but not watered-down in these gel-filled cooling wine cups. A four pack is just $24 or $6 per cup, which is a good chunk cheaper than the usual $8 - $10 per cup. You just need to remember to put them in the fridge or freezer beforehand.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, is blowing out the uber popular 33' strands of copper string lights for just $7 each. This is the best price we’ve seen since April, so go hang these up and make Pinterest proud.



If you’re hooked on sparkling waters like the rest of the country, these IZZE sparkling juices are a more flavorful way to get your fix. Plus, today they’re the cheapest they’ve been in months, no coupon needed. So, drink up!

Image: eBay

Update: You only have a few hours left to save $50 with code PARTYINUSA

eBay’s back at it with another big sale. This one will get your 20% off pretty much every home goods category when you spend $25 or more, with a cap at $50 in savings.



I’d head over to check out the Dysons, tools, luggage, a surprisingly large collection of pool stuff, makeup and accessories, and more. Just be sure to enter promo code PARTYINUSA at checkout.

Image: Amazon

Make your 4th of July barbecue so much easier with this Weber chimney starter. It will produce evenly-heated coals in less time, with no need for lighter fluid. Plus, today this contraption is just $15, which down the usual $25.



While they might not conform to the classic look of our favorite chef’s knives , this Cuisinart knife set is anything but dull (get it?). You can own the whole collection today for just $16, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



Don’t let the colors fool you, these knives are stainless steel, and extremely sharp. The set has a 4.6 star average on nearly 4,000 reviews, and while the colors might not seem like your thing, they do help you keep track and avoid cross-contaminating food while you use them.



Screenshot: Wayfair

Declare independence from your current furniture and decor and redecorate with Wayfair’s huge 4th of July sale. The sale includes extra savings on living room furniture, wall art, lighting, kitchen & dining room furniture, and more. They’ve rolled back the prices on select area rugs down to $50 and are running special discounts on kitchen appliances. So whatever your home needs, chances are Wayfair has it.



The sale ends the 5th, so head over there and start shopping. Have any recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The hundreds of items in Target’s spring apparel section are already really affordable, but for a limited time, promo code JULY40 will take an extra 20% off at checkout. Plus, if you have a Target REDCard, you’ll save an extra 5%, and get free two day shipping.

Screenshot: Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up for Independence Day with 30% off sitewide with promo code STARS30. A bunch of options, even polarized ones, are only about $15 before the discount, so we’re really talking about impulse pricing here.

Image: Breda

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code KINJA4TH and grab select watches for 35% off.

Screenshot: REI

It’s really about time you go outside, especially with the couple days off for the holiday, and REI is gonna help you stay equipped. Their 4th of July Sale means up to 40% off gear, shoes, clothing, and more, from brands like Marmot, The North Face, Columbia, and more.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It ain’t a Clear the Rack sale, but Nordstrom Rack is taking up to 90% off certain items for their Last Chance Clearance event. There’s over 2,300 items to look through, from dresses and outerwear to shoes, and even beauty and some home goods”, so there’s bound to be something you’ll want to buy.

Graphic: Indochino

Update: This $329 suit sale is back if you missed it a couple of weeks ago

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable? From now until Thursday at midnight, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin. For a limited time, grab any suit from their Spring 2018 collection for just $329 with promo code KINJA18. That deal is exclusive to our readers, and a better price than you’d find anywhere else on these styles.



Note: The suits say $369 on the deal page, but the promo code will grant you an additional discount at checkout.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this isn’t like buying a suit off the rack; it’s tailored just for you. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit for Father’s Day. There are plenty of fun and colorful options available, as well as lots of business-minded suits that still look great.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Screenshot: Backcountry

It may be getting too hot outside to even think about spending more than 15 min in the sun, but that doesn’t mean you should pass up a good outdoor gear deal. Backcountry celebrating Independence Day by taking up to 40% off a ton of apparel, gear, bags, and more.

Image: Amazon

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first three months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing. The deal is exclusive to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers.



Screenshot: Amazon

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for just $1, for a limited time.



This is by far the best deal they’ve ever offered on the service, so if you’re a Prime member but haven’t signed up for Music Unlimited before, what’s $.25 per month to try it out?

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Andy Weir’s The Martian is funny, smart, and just $3 when you buy the Kindle version. As it usually goes, the book is way better than movie.

Image: Comixology

It’s a holiday week so hopefully that means you’ll have a little down to relax. You can use that time to catch up on some of Marvel’s most popular comics from this Comixology sale. Everything is up to 75% off, which means digital copies of X-Men, Avengers, Spider Man, Star Wars and more are all $10 or less, with most hovering around $5. You can also save on:

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: Now available at GameStop, if you missed it last week.

Ah, nostalgia. Pick up your very own NES Classic for $60 while supplies last.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

This $16 travel case for your Nintendo Switch seems a bit excessive, but it’s got a space for everything you need to bring, including the Dock and charging cable, the extra grips, and more. For anyone that’s planning on traveling with their entire Switch system, it’s basically a no-brainer.

