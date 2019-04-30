Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

The Apple Pencil is one of the best styli out there for artists, but if you just want to jot down notes on your iPad, the Logitech Crayon is more than good enough, at a lower price.



Normally $70, Amazon’s got it marked down to an all-time low $50 today. Just note that it’s only compatible with the latest iPad (currently on sale for $250), the new iPad Air, and the new iPad Mini; it won’t work with any iPad Pro or older iPad models.

It won’t have the range of the mesh router systems that are all the rage right now, but this TP-Link Archer A7 should be more than enough for smaller homes and apartments, and it’s just $42 right now after you clip the $10 coupon. It even has a USB port for hard drives and flash drives, allowing you to remotely access files from around the house. If you’re still using the router that you bought a decade ago, this should be a great upgrade.



If you have any old hard drives or SSDs gathering dust, this $8 enclosure can turn it into a handy USB-C external drive. No tools are required: just pop in the drive, and plug it in.



To get the deal, you’ll first want to clip the $2 coupon on the product page, then use promo code X7TYP29U at checkout. That’s one of the best prices we’ve seen on any enclosure that supports UASP (important if you want to use this for an SSD), and it’s especially noteable that this one runs off of USB-C. With the right cable, you could still plug it into a regular USB port, but this should be a bit easier to use with modern laptops.

Update: The black model is back to $170 (still a good deal), but the white one is still on sale for $150. I wouldn’t expect it to last long.

Sonos came out with a slightly tweaked Sonos One smart speaker this week, and while “an updated processor, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and increased memory” are nice upgrades, the thing that really matters, sound quality, remains the same.

That’s why our recommendation is to buy the Gen. 1 model on clearance for $170 $150 from while you still can, down from the original $200, and down from the old clear-out price of $180. The Sonos One hardly ever goes on sale outside of major events like Black Friday, and even then, we rarely see anything in excess of a $20 discount.

So whether you’re buying your first Sonos, or finally adding a speaker to your guest bedroom closet because you already have them everywhere else, this is a great chance to save. I’ve bought a couple of these for my mother in law’s house, and they sound astonishingly good, especially for their size.

Most Qi wireless chargers can charge select Android devices at 10W speeds, and iPhones at 5W. But a select few are able to max out the iPhone, and eke out 7.5W on Apple’s handsets...for a price. But with today’s deal on Anker’s PowerWave charging pad, you’re not even paying a premium.



The $4 clippable coupon will bring the pad down to $10 at checkout, which is the best deal we’ve seen on a 7.5W Qi charger. The only catch is that you’ll need to plug it into a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port for it to operate properly, as it customary for 7.5W chargers, and it doesn’t include one in the box. You likely have one lying around somewhere, but if not, Anker would be happy to sell you one separately.

Monitor arms give you back wasted desk space, and include channels that keep your cables hidden and organized. And if that sounds appealing, you can pick up a dual monitor arm set up for just $43 if you stack an on-page coupon and the code KJ9ONK65.

These particular arms can support 17" to 32" screens, weighing in at up to 17.6lbs. The gas spring system provides smooth adjustments for customizing the height and angle, too. Better still, you’ll get a free HDMI cable.

It’s...beautiful.

Our readers have bought thousands of rechargeable batteries over the years, so it’s safe to assume you guys have some rolling around in the back of a drawer somewhere in your house. You can start organizing them with this $18 storage case. It has 93 slots of varying shapes and sizes, so it will fit most battery types, and has a removable battery tester. Today’s price is a rare discount, and a couple bucks less than the usual $20.



If you’ve consumed so much coffee in your life that you’re now desensitized to the caffeine (hi), Insomnia Coffee might be the solution best option other than getting more sleep.



Insomnia claims to be the world’s strongest coffee blend, boasting 702mg of caffeine per 12 ounce cup. For comparison, a 12 ounce Red Bull has about 115mg, so...yeah, Insomnia probably isn’t super healthy, and you probably shouldn’t drink much of it at a time! But hey, I’m not here to judge. You can get a pound of ground or whole bean for $16 right now on Amazon (or less with Subscribe & Save), down from the usual $20.

Oh, the places you’ll go... and the money you’ll save by picking up your graduation party supplies out of today’s Gold Box. Choose from all sorts of decorations and graduation cap-themed decor. Act fast, because unlike student loan debt, these deals won’t stick around after the end of the day.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The apartment-friendly 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $48 today, a $32 discount.



While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and a damn good rice cooker too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and this model is great if you’re nervous about it taking up precious cabinet and counter space.



Brooks makes one of our favorite running shoes, and today, HauteLook is marking down a selection of similar men’s and women’s running styles from the brand. Most styles are under $80, with a few priced as low as $60, so race over to these flash events to score a pair of new sneakers before they sell out.



Trying to get your beach body ready in a hurry? This resistance band set lets you get a full workout in any room in your house, with up to 150 pounds of resistance if you use all of the bands in concert. And at $18 (after clipping the $4 coupon), it’s quite a bit more cost-effective than joining a gym.

The set includes five bands of varying resistance, an ankle strap, and a door anchor, which together should let you do any number of workouts.

Quality clothing fundamentals, like basic tees and socks and pants, are important to have on hand, but you shouldn’t be spending a fortune on them. That’s why you should check out these Amazon Essentials, all under $20. You can stock up on vital wardrobe items, including tons of summer-appropriate shorts, tanks, and shirts, without spending your life savings. Just be sure to buy soon; these deals won’t last.

Tick season is officially upon us and it is expected to be a bad one. That means it is time to stock up on your pet’s protection. You can get 20% off Frontline Plus from Chewy right now. So hopefully your poor dog or cat hopefully won’t be chewing their butt anymore. At least, not because of itchy fleas or ticks.

Frontline Plus works fast and requires a once-a-month application, which means the cost can really add up. The treatment kills adult ticks, fleas, and chewing lice, as well as flea eggs and larvae. Right now, you can get each of these products for 20% off, the discount will be applied in checkout. Chewy’s house brand, Onguard, is also on sale right now. You can get Onguard flea and tick treatments for 50% off.

The Amazon Prime Store Card and Amazon Prime Rewards Visa are worth having just to get 5% cash back on Amazon purchases, but for a limited time, that offer is getting bumped to a whopping 15% back on select outdoor items, just in time for your spring camping trips and cookouts.



Highlights include this Sawyer water filter that I actually tested in a freakin’ stream in the woods for The Inventory, CamelBak hydration packs, ExOfficio’s insanely popular boxer briefs, a titanium spork, Kleen Kanteen’s reusable drinking straws, Zippo lighters, inflatable solar lanterns, and tons of insect repellent, Black Diamond head lamps, and Timbuk2 bags.

But seriously, there are 39 pages of eligible products here, so you’re sure to find something on your wish list that’ll earn you bonus cash back.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: There is no such thing as too much underwear. Aerie apparently agrees. Right now, you can choose 10 pairs from a spectrum of select styles, from boybriefs to thongs, for just $25, which, yes, essentially means you’re getting underwear for $2.50 per pair. Pretty good considering they usually go for somewhere between $9 and $12.50 each. Use promo code SPRING to snag the discount, and stock up now.

Time’s ticking on Mother’s Day gifts and right now Amazon is blowing out tons of different watches. Both men’s and women’s styles are discounted. Prices start at just at around $29 for a Fossil watch and go all the way up to Michael Kors smart watch for $238.

Just remember that these prices will only stick around for a day, and there’s a limited stock. So don’t let the clock run down on these deals before checking out all of your options in the main page.

Before the Goku and company fought in multiverse-disrupting tournaments, they had to start somewhere. And right now you can see how Bulma, Piccolo, Tien and Goku first met by picking up the complete Dragon Ball manga box set for just $81.

This set contains all 16 volumes of the original manga and even includes a double-sided poster and collector’s booklet.

Better still, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular collection and $30 less than its usual price.

The Legend of Zelda Concert 2018 Limited Edition Soundtrack | $48 | Amazon

From the NES days all the way up to Breath of the Wild, Legend of Zelda games have featured some of the most stirring, evocative, and recognizable scores in all of gaming. You don’t need any further proof than the fact that there’s literally a touring orchestra show dedicated solely to the series.

Now, you can experience that concert at home with this limited edition soundtrack, now on sale for an all-time low $48 (from the usual $55-$65). That includes two audio CDs, plus a Blu-ray with video of a performance.

Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day: $7.50 off a $25-$50 gift card to the store of your choice, including tons of restaurants, Best Buy, Cinemark, Nike, Nintendo, and the PlayStation Store. (Sadly, no iTunes or Amazon.)



To get the deal, download the Swych app to your smartphone, create a new account, pick your gift card, and use code FABFIND at checkout

You can buy this for yourself, but if you’re giving a card as a gift, the recipient can actually exchange the gift card for the same amount at any other store in the app, with no penalty, and without alerting you.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is a deceptively expensive game, since you’ll have to budget for some CBD gummies to keep yourself calm, or failing that, for a new TV after you throw your controller through your current one. That being said, the game by itself is down to $45 on PS4 and Xbox One today, an all-time low.



From Kotaku’s review:

The player quickly becomes the butt of that joke, as Sekiro is punishingly difficult. (This should be shocking to roughly no one, given that it’s made by From Software, developer of the infamously challenging Souls games and Bloodborne.) The combat requires real attention to detail and a willingness to drill down on a few sets of possible reactions. Boss and mid-boss battles are a furious interplay of choreographed patterns mixed with improvisation. First you learn an enemy’s moves; then, maybe five or 10 deaths later, the real battle begins. Learning the early boss Lady Butterfly’s attack patterns is that much more satisfying because the presentation is excellent. She moves like a dancer, and her attack animations tell a story. I found myself deeply immersed in the way these battles worked, obsessing over each animation, every cue, every possible breakaway combination that could happen as a result of my own reactions. Combat in Sekiro is like a dance, but it’s also like a series of the fastest-ever choose-your-own-adventure branches: Parrying this leads to a thrust. Not blocking leads to a sweep. With the addition of shinobi prosthetics and skills, all of which can be upgraded via skill trees, the options open up immensely. As stubborn as Sekiro is in forcing players to learn how each enemy telegraphs its moves, there are still lots of ways to approach each encounter.

If you suddenly find yourself in need of extra controllers for your Super Smash Bros. parties (like I do, every other Saturday), PowerA’s Gamecube-style wireless controller is down to $40 on Amazon right now, an all-time low. It’s laid out exactly like the controller of yore and feels like a nice jolt of nostalgia, but it’s also wireless, which is awesome. Today’s deal is only available on the purple version, but why would you consider anything else?



For a 27 year old (approximate guess) game, Skyrim has been remarkably stubborn about going on sale on Nintendo Switch. We saw it drop to $30 briefly during Black Friday, but if you didn’t pull the trigger then, you’ve been lucky to find it for less than $50. Today on Amazon though, you can score a copy for $45.

You could certainly argue that’s still too much for a game that you probably already own on four other systems, but he, it’s Skyrim in your pocket, how cool is that!

