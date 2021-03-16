Tuesday's Best Deals: HP Omen Gaming Laptop, Elgato HD60 Capture Card, Grogu Mug, Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077, and More

An HP Omen 15 laptop and Elgato HD60 lead Tuesday’s best deals.



Promoted Deal: 65% off Basic Prescription Lens Frames* | GlassesUSA | Promo code KINJA65



Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PS5 or Xbox Series X?



You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can do on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Apple AirPods Pro Image : Apple

If you’re an iPhone user with some cash to blow, skip the pretenders and even the lesser AirPods to go for something better. The AirPods Pro step the game up with rubber tips, active noise cancellation, better overall audio quality, and a wirelessly-chargeable case as standard.

They’re a bit expensive normally, but right now Woot has ‘em for $59 off the list price. Woot’s bargain is slated to run for three days unless they sell out... and the last time Woot had them at this price, they only lasted a few hours. So jump on this deal if you want ‘em! They ship free for Amazon Prime subscribers.

For a first-gen Apple product, the new MacBooks featuring the company’s own custom chipset reviewed surprisingly well, even from our friends at Gizmodo. And now, the M1-equipped 13" MacBook Pro is discounted $149 off the list price in either capacity option, whether you choose the 256GB SSD at $1,150 or the 512GB SSD at $1,350.

Note that the full savings is shown at checkout. The 256GB edition is currently about two weeks out from shipping as of this writing, but the 512GB version is ready to ship. Here’s what Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius had to say in her review of the powerful new MacBook Pro:

I do all my work and play on PC, but Apple’s M1 processor has me wondering if I really need a Windows PC for my next laptop. This is the first time in all my years of computing—ever since my dad sat me in front of a keyboard as a toddler—that I’ve ever considered getting a Mac.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones Image : Sony

For many, working from home this year has been a tricky adjustment. Among the many frustrations and inconveniences are the many noises your housemates will make as you try to focus on your work. Asking to keep the noise down might work, but it can also cause some tension, and it’s never any fun.

Spare yourself the trouble with the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-canceling headphones. Typically they’d cost you $348, but they’re down to $278 today on Amazon. I’ve been testing them for the past couple weeks, and the noise-cancellation is a joy when your neighbors have a symphony of dogs on standby.

In his review, Gizmodo’s Andrew Liszewski says they provide the best noise-canceling experience, and you can easily switch between two paired devices, so you can toggle from a laptop to a phone before getting started on a home workout or heading out for a walk.

For gamers, a laptop equipped with the proper hardware is an absolute must. While Apple’s M1 MacBooks sound compelling for performance users in the professions that require one, an Nvidia GeForce RTX series GPU still “blows the pants off Apple’s integrated GPU,” according to Gizmodo’s Joanna Nelius. The 2021 HP Omen 2021's graphics outfit is no exception. Along with an RTX 3060 Max-Q chip, it’s got a Ryzen 5000H central processor—at various power levels depending on the configuration you pick. And right now, you can flip one open yourself for $1,170, complete with a 144Hz screen, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

That may not sound like much of a discount, because truth be told it isn’t. But it’s still a good deal regardless, compared to its competitors. That includes the Razer Blade 15, which costs over $500 more for a comparable setup (albeit toting a 1oth Gen Intel Core i7 processor). The similarly specced Alienware m15 R3, on the other hand, sits at a whopping $1,800 straight from Dell. It might not flaunt the most glamorous chassis or fetching features, but in the pure numbers game, the HP Omen 2021 is a competitive frontrunner. You’d be hard-pressed to find much of anything that can hold up a fight in the value department. Just make sure to tick +$50 for double the memory.

If you’re in need of a new home workstation, now’s a good time to buy. Apple recently released a new Mac Mini, powered by the company’s M1 chip, which offers speeds up to eight times faster than competing processors, and reviews have all noted how impressive the chip’s performance gains are. The chip is in the company’s new 13" MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, but the Mini is notably cheaper. As long as you won’t need to lug your computer around, the Mini’s a great computer for home use.

Right now, the 512GB SSD configuration with 8GB RAM sees the larger discount at $70 off the list price, just $829. Don’t need quite so much storage? The 256GB base model doesn’t see quite as large of savings ($35 off), but lands at the still-appealing price of $664.

Save Up to 41% on Osmo Learning Kits Image : Andrew Hayward

It can be very difficult to minimize screen time for kids right now, so why not try to maximize the educational value of some of that time? That’s where Osmo’s tablet-based learning kits come in handy, with interactive experiences that blend physical elements with digital play and deliver both fun and learning at the same time.

The Osmo Genius Starter Kit, for example, uses little puzzle pieces and number and letter tiles that let kits problem-solve their way through games, while the Creative Starter Kit includes a white board and drawing challenges. Osmo makes kits for the iPad and Amazon’s Fire Tablets, and right now Amazon has a handful of kits for both on sale for up to 41% off the list price apiece.

Elgato HD60 Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Let’s say you want to get in the content creator game. Perhaps you’re looking to become the top Animal Crossing streamer in the world, or make YouTube essays about how Gran Turismo is actually anti-capitalist. You’ll need to find a way to get your gameplay from your consoles to your computer in that case. The solution? A good old capture card. If you’re looking for a reliable one, you can grab an Elgato HD60 S today for $149. The HD60 is about as fundamental as they come. It easily captures gameplay at 60 frames per second, 1080p. It comes with built-in streaming features as well if you just want to go straight to Twitch. If you’re just hoping to test the waters with streaming, it’s an excellent piece of tech to get you started.

The Apple Watch SE is a pretty nifty watch. At 30% less than the latest Series 6 model, you can now get an Apple Watch with speedy guts and most of the features without paying the premium. Today, you can get the 40mm model for $20 off, bringing the price down to $259, and the 44mm model is similarly marked down to $289. Multiple color options are available, so check the listings at Amazon to see what’s still in stock— though you might still be able to snag the price if you’re ok waiting on shipping a bit.

Those prices only count if you go for the Sport Band, although there are other configurations that let you save as much as $30 off, including the 44mm Apple Watch SE with standalone LTE support and the fabric Sport Loop for $329.

Beats Solo Pro Image : Beats

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones and don’t mind a shade of blue, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but Woot is currently offering them for just $150 in light blue or dark blue right now. Woot has free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers, too.

Of course, these have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail for a while now, but this is still $60-70 less than we have often seen ‘em in stock in recent months, and $10 cheaper than the previous low we saw last week. Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style and with active noise canceling for a better price—don’t miss it!

While not even the government’s $2,000—err, $1,400 stimulus check will cover the parts to build an actual Ferrari, it’s more than enough to cover the LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo set, now discounted 20% along with the 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1. Whether you’re a kid (or have one who’s interested in) learning the ropes of what it takes to get started on their first DIY project, or an adult looking for a hot new automotive trinket to display in your home office, these 250-275 piece kits are fully raceable, true-to-life replicas of two iconic sports cards, complete with their own drivers.



Each set came out as recently as last year, when LEGO Speed Champions packs saw a 25% increase in size, meaning they’re more accurate to the real thing than ever. While the Ferrari model comes in at 1" x 3" x 5" (HWD), the Audi is only slightly larger at 2" x 2" x 6". Since they’re both on sale, fans of both car brands ought to snatch up a pair before this tempting offer concludes. The last time the Audi model went on sale, around this time in February, it jumped back up to full price after just 3 days. The Ferrari, on the other hand, was only marked down for a day, back in January, until now.

If you’ve yet to get a Nintendo Switch yet, Best Buy has a small incentive for you today. You can grab a Switch Lite and get a $20 Best Buy gift card for your efforts. Or you can grab one at Amazon and get a $20 Amazon gift card. Should you buy a Switch just to get a gift card? No. But if you were planning on getting one anyways, that’s $20 you can immediately put towards buying a game. The Switch Lite is the least expensive console option on the market today and it’s built with portable gamers in mind. It can’t dock to a TV and its joy-cons can’t be removed from the system. So if you’re someone who plans to only use a Switch casually on the go, it’s a good option. It’s also the ideal version of the system for young kids in the same vein as the Nintendo 2DS.



Cyberpunk 2077 (PC) CPUNKMARCH Screenshot : CD Projekt RED

It was arguably the most anticipated game of last year, but after launching as a buggy mess in December, Cyberpunk 2077's price tag has bounced up and down in the weeks since. Right now, you can get it at its lowest price on PC at Eneba, where it’s just $25 with the promo code CPUNKMARCH. That’s more than half-off the list price. The code can be redeemed through GOG.

The game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X). Otherwise, CD Projekt Red has announced a roadmap of patches and fixes which aim to fix up the console version this year. However, there is no guarantee of eventual performance quality, so jump in at your own risk. If you’re looking to get a copy, PC still seems like the way to go here.

Gloomhaven Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Do you have a cabinet where you keep all your board games? Get ready to clear the entire thing out, because Gloomhaven is $99 at Amazon today. “Surely the game isn’t that big,” you might ask. Well, try this on for size: the box weighs 22 pounds. We’re talking the weight equivalent of three healthy human newborns here. What’s in that box that justifies its mammoth size? Gloomhaven is a co-operative RPG with a deck-building battle system, so it comes packaged with tons of cards. Plus, the box includes figures, tokens, map panels and much more. The game has a huge fanbase gained from a successful Kickstarter campaign, so the price cut is a good excuse to find out what all the fuss is about. It also doubles as a sturdy barbell, if you’re just looking to work on your core.

Ready for a little strategy game nostalgia? Eneba currently has Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition down to $6 on PC. The game is a fresh remaster of the 1999 genre staple featuring updated visuals, a new campaign, and quality of life improvements. If you’ve never played before, you’re in for a treat. The Age of Empires series feature classic strategy gameplay where you’ll build structures and conquer empires. If you want to start from the top, Eneba also has Age of Empires: Definitive Edition down to $5. Just use the promo code AOEMARCH at checkout for both games to get the discount.

AutoFull Pink Gaming Chair with Rabbit Ears Image : AutoFull

If you’re looking to treat yourself to a new gaming chair, this AutoFull pink gaming chair is an adorable and deal-worthy price at $260 until Friday— and yes, that includes the rabbit ears, don’t worry.



Not pictured: The floofy little bunny tail on the back of the chair (but we promise it’s there).

If you are looking for ergonomics, this chair boasts a lumbar support cushion and it also has fuzzy armrests—which counts for something, right? Get it at Newegg while it’s on sale.

SanDisk 512GB microSD Card Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Way back in the day, the original Animal Crossing for GameCube was so big that it came with its own memory card. My precious little 59 slot card had a picture of Rover on it and could not have anything other than Animal Crossing on it. I was just hit with that childhood memory seeing this Switch compatible 512GB SanDisk microSD card, branded to match New Horizons’ chill aesthetic. It comes in that cool, light green color and features the same leaf icon that’s found on Tom Nook’s vacation-dad button down. Other than looking extremely cute, it’s actually a pretty practical deal. The card, which is down to $100 on Amazon today, is perfect for Switch owners who buy a lot of games. A 512GB card can hold much more than just Animal Crossing, so you’ll get a lot of mileage out of this precious storage device.

If you haven’t jumped on the Hitman 3 bandwagon yet, you might want to. Critics and fans alike praised the stealth action game, calling it a perfect capper to the World of Assassination trilogy that features some of the series’ best murder playgrounds yet. If that’s enough to convince you to pick up a copy, Eneba currently has the Xbox version down to $30 with the code HITMONPLS, which might be a new low. The deluxe edition is also discounted to $46 with that same code. The weirdness with cross-progression with previous games on PC due Epic Games Store exclusivity seems to be over, but the console version might still be the way to go here if you’re worried something like that will happen again.

Hitman 3 (Xbox) Buy for $30 from Eneba Use the promo code HITMONPLS

Save up to 50% on Echo Devices Image : Gabe Carey

For a limited time, you can talk to Alexa on your choice of the latest Echo Dot Kids Edition (or the regular Echo Dot if you hate fun), the 4th Gen standard Echo, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, the Echo Auto, the Echo Show 5, and the Echo Show 8 if you’re so inclined, for up to 50% off the sticker prices.

That’s right, whether you’re looking to add smart features to your car or adorn your nightstand with a friggin’ sweet tiger, uhh, for the kids, you can’t go wrong with an Amazon Echo smart speaker. In her review of the 2020 upgrade, Gizmodo’s Victoria Song had this to say:

“If you’re on an OG Amazon Echo or a second-generation Echo, you could probably do with the boost in audio quality. Other than the improved audio quality and the new round design, many of the upgrades just aren’t that noticeable. At the end of the day, I’m left feeling, like, ‘Well, this is the round Echo with surprisingly decent audio that does pretty much what my other Echo speakers do.’

Like I said, it’s round. That’s the story.”

Load your home (and car?) with smart speakers while the deals last, if that’s the kind of thing you’re into.

Tacklife Rotary Tool Kit H24CDK4Z Image : Andrew Hayward

A rotary tool might be one of the handiest tools you keep around your home, as the versatile little device can be used for drilling, sanding, cutting, polishing, engraving, and more. Tacklife’s rotary tool kit is well-reviewed by Amazon customers (4.5 stars) and much cheaper than the brand name Dremel version.



Right now, it’s 50% off the list price—just $20—when you clip the coupon on the page and drop in promo code H24CDK4Z at checkout. This 32,000RPM rotary tool has an upgraded universal keyless drill chuck and ergonomic design, and comes with more than 100 accessories in the case, including four attachments. Whether for repairs or crafting, you could get a lot of use out of this affordable little tool.

12 Pack of Fully Rooted Succulents Image : Sheilah Villari

It’s nice having a few plants in your home. They bring a little cheer, life and can brighten a small space. Take 23% off this twelve fully rooted pack and ready to thrive succulents from Altman Plants.

Succulents are easy to take care of, and with this many, they also make great gifts if you find an adorable decorative pot to transport them in. They make the perfect decoration for windowsills and bookshelves. Each succulent is unique in size, color, and texture and hand-picked. Altman tries to keep a right mix with Aeonium, Aloe, Crassula, Echeveria, Kalanchoe, and Sedum, to name a few. Don’t worry. You’ll get a detailed care guide in case you think you have the curse of the black thumb. But I have full faith you’ll be able to keep each of these plant babies alive. And if you can’t well, there’s so many here to practice on. But seriously, these are the hardest plants to kill. I believe in you, Earth Mommas, and Plant Daddies.

These ship for free for Prime members.

Few things can muck up your day like forgetting whether you locked the door well after you’ve departed. If you’re lucky, you’ll realize it before you’ve reached your destination and can quickly turn around, but not everyone is so fortunate. If you’re able, a smart lock can alleviate such woes by automatically locking the door, and nixing the key in favor of a fingerprint or security code, so you don’t have to worry about locking yourself out. They’re pricey, though, so a good deal always helps, and right now you can get $30 off Eufy’s Security Smart Lock Touch at Amazon (use the on-page coupon) and Best Buy. At $220 after the discount, it’s still not cheap, but it will keep things a little more safe while giving you a backup plan in case you’re prone to leaving your keys inside.



There’s four ways to unlock the device: via your fingerprint, a security code, Bluetooth via the Eufy security app, and using a hardware key. That makes it easier to relax when you’re halfway to your appointment, still wondering if you remembered to lock the door, since the lock will automatically lock when you shut the door. Additionally, the lock is IP65 waterproof, and can withstand temperatures from -22°F to 158°F.

Protect Attack Snack Mug Image : Sheilah Villari

If you’re missing the adorable green face of the galaxy’s cutest babe, you aren’t alone. Our fingers are also crossed we’ll get to see lots of Grogu in the next season of The Mandalorian. Until then, make every morning sweet with this Protect Attack Snack Mug. Save 26% today only and thank us latte for sharing this deal.

This is a big mug too. It’s twenty ounces, so pretty sizable against the standard twelve-ounce mugs. It’s built to keep your hot beverages pipping and can absolutely handle the microwave and dishwasher. If coffee isn’t your thing, it can double as a delightful holder for pens and anything else a scrapper or smuggler needs to store. It’s made of thick, durable ceramic and is officially licensed by Disney and Star Wars. I say embrace The Child’s life lessons with this mug. So protect, attack, and snack each day.

Aukey Wireless Charging Night Light KVS2BDVM Image : Sheilah Villari

I have an Aukey color-changing lamp on my bedstand, and it’s made a huge difference for my senior dog and me. Aukey continues to make our lives easier and more convenient with their Wireless Charging Night Light. For the next two weeks, it’s 44% off; just use the code KVS2BDVM at checkout.

A good night light is an absolute must. I’ve fallen over dog toys and shoes in the dark before and can say it is not fun in the middle of the night. Aukey’s lamps (as with most of their products) are easy to set up and use. This simple light is touch-sensitive on the top and can intuitively set brightness based on its surroundings. Safety comes first, too. This little pad monitors the temperature and power input for reliable charging. That pad is compatible with most Qi-enabled phones/devices. It supports up to 10W wireless charging output. It can even charge through almost all cases. You’ll get the Aukey forty-five-day money-back guarantee too if it doesn’t meet your expectations. And if something should go wrong, there’s the ever-present twenty-four-month replacement warranty card. You’ll get the night light, a type-C cable, one circular metal plate, and a user manual. No need to fear the dark again.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Flexispot Electric Stand Up Desk Image : Flexispot

Sitting is the new smoking, or so they say. (I’d personally argue vaping more so fits that bill, but to each their own.) And in the event you’re trying to quit while on that work-from-home grind—let’s face it, who isn’t now that our commuting exercise has been axed completely—an adjustable standing desk offers quite the elegant, versatile solution. While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, our own Andrew Hayward took the Flexispot EC9 for a spin earlier this year, and while he was reluctant to reach a definitive verdict on the experience, he did have the following to say:



This particular desk meets my own relatively undemanding needs, given that it’s sturdy and tall enough for me (being 6’2”), but it’s the only standing desk I’ve used so far. There are other options around this price point, as well as much, much more expensive standing desks with additional features and added style, not to mention standing desk converters that can sit atop your existing desk. If you’ve been thinking about a standing desk, there’s probably an option out there that can fit your budget and meet your needs.

Both the 48" x 24" EC9 and its larger 48" x 30" counterpart are on sale, the latter is discounted a whole 20% when you opt for the white on white colorway. All you have to do is clip the coupon on the page and you’re well on your way to achieving new heights.

First Bag Free KINJACOFFEE Gif : Atlas Coffee

Our clocks sprang forward this morning, and since you lost an hour of sleep in the process, why not grab of free bag of pick-me-up to start the rest of your week off right, courtesy of Kinja Deals? Using the promo code KINJACOFFEE, you can do exactly that for a limited time only. That link above (and below!) should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every 2 or 4 weeks depending on your preferred schedule. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have Atlas surprise you with each delivery.

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here for your First Bag free Atlas Coffee Club Promo Code: KINJACOFFEE

Explore the world in a cup of joe—with coffee grounds (and whole beans) sourced from Brazil, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and more.

The Child Backpack/Lunch Box Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Ok, this says this is for kids but when it comes to The Child, I think it’s safe to say that cutie is for everyone. This five-piece set from Bioworld is 29% off right now and it’s the most adorable way to show your love for The Mandalorian.



Bioworld makes quality bags and I’ve had a few from different fandoms over the years so I can vouch that they hold up really well. This set is all officially licensed like all of their products so they aren’t knockoff designs. In this $30 set, you get the adorable backpack, lunch box, water bottle, ice pack, and a smaller zippered case. And even if you do have kids you can absolutely snag the little zipper bag for yourself. But again, there is zero shame in using all this yourself because The Child is for everyone.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 7/14/20 and was updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 3/14/21.

Drink more water is easy advice to give, not so easy to follow. But hell, when you can mix it with CBD for maximum chillaximum, you’ve got more of an incentive stay hydrated. The only problem is, mixing CBD oil into your drinks is often more trouble than it’s worth—take it from me, a guy who used to make CBD tea by dissolving the oil into melted butter, stirring it along the way, and then pouring that new solution into a hot cup o’ H20 with a steeped tea bag inside. Caliper CBD, on the other hand, cuts out that middle step, is completely tasteless, and blends in perfectly to any drink. And if you want a little flavor, Caliper Swiftsticks come in Cool Mint, Lemon Lime, and Mixed Berry variants to pack the ultimate cannabis-infused punch.

Take it from me, someone who’s tried it out and loves the concept but was initially skeptical of the execution—could CBD powder be as effective as oils or edibles? Although it has been vetted by scientists, I remained unconvinced until I was sent a pack myself. After mixing it into water, tea, and even La Croix, I can vouch for Caliper CBD. It serves its function, helping you relax and relieving chronic pain, with a pre-measured 20mg of cannabidiol in every pack. And for a limited time, Caliper is $10 off for Kinja Deals readers (with free shipping) using the promo code KINJA10. If you’re a frequent CBD user, my guess is you won’t regret it. But in case you do, Caliper offers full refunds for anyone unsatisfied with the product. Try it out while it’s on sale.

Caliper Swiftsticks Buy for $40 from Caliper Use the promo code KINJA10

20% Off Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil SLEEP Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 20% off their Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil with the code SLEEP. It’s in celebration of sleep awareness week, so I’d definitely hop on that as I’m the queen of naps and self-care. The site claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA-certified whole plant organic. It’s only $52 with the 20% discount, which is $13 off the original list price.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

Up to 90% off Select Items CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

While there have been teases of warmer weather, chilly temperatures are still very much here. JACHS is basically giving it all away, so make sure you stay comfortable and stylish while waiting for spring. There are some items up to 90% off in this blowout sale. Use the code CLEANUP at checkout and watch the dollars melt away like the winter snow. This sale will run until March 17. Expect an additional 15% off already discounted pieces.

I love the look of these sherpa-lined jackets ($33). There’s something a little classic, a little vintage but very stylish about them. The stretch corduroy fabric comes in this beautiful charcoal color and will keep you very toasty when temperatures drop.

I’m partial to a henley and think it looks great on everyone. This olive green one is $25 and made of cozy merino wool. The long sleeve makes it ideal for layering, and the traditional waffle stitch pattern gives it a nice texture.

I’m actually a fan of their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super comfy. Buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, and I stole my boyfriend’s. They’re also 67% off, so hard to pass up.



Free shipping on orders over $100.





The Art of The Last of Us Part II Deluxe Edition Image : Giovanni Colantonio

The Last of Us Part II may have been a divisive game in 2020, but it’s hard to deny that it’s a technical marvel. The environments are richly detailed and the game features some of the most impressive interior spaces to grace gaming. If you want to revisit the world of Last of Us 2 without the trauma, you can currently grab the game’s official art book for $45. It’s the deluxe edition as well, which includes the 200-page book, a slipcase, and a lovely lithograph. Perhaps the best way to experience the game is through its art book, filled with lovely images of scenic Wyoming.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Image : Andrew Hayward

The 12.9” iPad Pro provides a lavish landscape for both consumption and creation, whether you use that huge, beautiful screen to watch videos and play games or perhaps sketch or lay down some beats. The 120Hz ProMotion display delivers smooth animations, plus this Pro model has Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the laptop-esque Magic Keyboard attachment.

Right now, you can save $50 on the base 128GB model and $100 off the 256GB and 1TB models from Amazon, while the 512GB edition sees an even larger $150 discount. Discounts vary on the Wi-Fi + Cellular models, with the 1TB model also seeing a $150 discount, and the Magic Keyboard is $99 off right now (full savings shown at checkout).