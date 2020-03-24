Tuesday's Best Deals: Home Workout Gear, Electric Tea Kettle, Air Fryer, Snack Coupons, $1 Kindle Books, and More

Graphic : Tercius Bufete

A set of $12 push-up handles, an electric tea kettle, a refurbished PowerXL air fryer, and more head up some of Tuesday’s most compelling offers.

Aukey USB-C Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

When you purchase a charger, you expect for things to be powered up completely and in a short amount of time. With Aukey’s USB-C Charger, you’ll be able to do just that. You can quickly charge your iPhones and Androids with 18W of power, and can easily fit in your bag if you’re on the go. Plus it’s only $12! I would hop on this deal before it is gone!



Save big on a of travel-friendly, Aukey USB-C wall plug with the code YNAXCW33 and on-page coupon. Doing so will drop the price of this AUKEY 60W Power Delivery Charger down to just $26. This unit offers a standard USB plug plus USB-C to charge two devices at once.



If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this is an excellent opportunity to get one ahead of... well, the travel we’ll all be doing once this mess blows over.

RAVPower Fast Wireless Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re in the market for a Qi wireless charger for your WFH setup, RavPower’s 10W wireless charging pad will cost you just $12 if you use the code KINJAD86 and clip the coupon on the page. This 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones and is compatible with iPhones, too, albeit charging those iOS models a tad slowly.



Adobe Photoshop Elements 2020 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’re not exactly a Photoshop pro, Photoshop Elements is a fine alternative, and today only, the 2020 version is just $60 at Amazon, and that’s the price whether you’re going for disc or download.



So what’s Photoshop Elements? Essentially, you’re getting a permanent license to use many of Photoshop’s most popular and useful tools.

This one is geared toward casual and beginner users, so you won’t have access to everything you’d get from a full Photoshop CC installation, but there are many advanced editing and organization tools at your disposal, including AI-powered image corrections. If you’re more of a hands-on person, there’s enough flexibility to fine-tune your photos exactly how you like. Now go, let the boredom induced by this unique moment in history will your creative side to create the next masterpiece (or just that hilarious meme you can’t get out of your head).

Aukey USB Condenser Microphone Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Whether you’re looking to start the next big podcast, improve the quality of your Twitch streams, or just want your group Zoom calls to sound better, this deal is a banger. For $25, you can pick up this Aukey USB Condenser Microphone.



It’s plug-and-play, so no need to worry about confusing software or the need to download some weird plug-ins. This microphone comes with everything you need to get yourself started, like a tripod and a windscreen. Make sure to use the promo code HYXSJETK at checkout.

Mpow Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you’re looking for an AirPods-esque experience for your next earbud purchase but don’t want to pay the Apple Tax, these Mpow Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are down to just $27 today. If you clip the coupon on the page and use the promo code 9C46W5XR, you’ll get one of the cheapest entries into the wireless Bluetooth earbud game.



Thanks to its charging case, you can expect a total of 42 hours of playtime. So if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your early morning, 6-feet away from everyone runs, this is a good thing to invest in.

Crucial 500GB Solid-State Drive Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

A solid-state drive can speed up big file transfers or game load times, and they’re much more reliable than the cheaper mechanical ones. They’re pricey, but not if you buy them during sales like this: Amazon is offering a 500GB portable Crucial SSD for $80, representing $40 in savings. It supports USB 3.2 with both USB-C and USB-A ports for ultimate versatility. That also means it gets its power from the USB connection, so it’s truly portable.



The price on this one rarely dips, and this is the lowest we’ve seen to date, so you absolutely should take advantage if you don’t need something that goes inside a mid-tower. It works with pretty much any manner of PC and anything that supports external USB hard drives, including gaming consoles, tablets, and smartphones.

So you’re stuck at home until further notice. It doesn’t mean that your workouts have to stop. For a decent $12, you can get a pair of push-up handles with a rotating base. With regular use, you’ll probably get the arms of Thor or Captain America ... maybe. Or maybe you’ll just get as toned as you please. But if you think rotating is a little too much, you can also detach the rotating base for a traditional push-up experience. Hop on it before it’s gone.



Vava Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle KINJAVA5

It’s okay to feel bad right now. You’re not alone. We’re in this together. Vava’s best-selling electric tea kettle is $33 right now with our exclusive discount code KINJAVA5. Sit back, sip some tea, turn on your favorite cooking show, and forget about the world for a while. It always get worse before it gets better.



PowerXL Pro XLT 10-in-1 Air Fryer (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Almost everyone has heard of an air fryer, and chances are you own one, but does yours also have a full rotisserie setup? The Power XL Pro XLT does, and Woot has refurbished models for just $50. This 6-qt oven is huge, and with removable trays, you have a lot more flexibility than the basket-bearing alternatives. You can cook chicken wings and things, fish and chips, shrimp, steaks, pork, fries, and maybe even pies, even if they’re only of the pizza variety. (And, really, what more do you need?)



Photo : Michael Longmire

Snacking—it’s what we’re all doing since it’s one of three things that we’re allowed to do. During this trying time, we’re updating this page to help navigate you through the avalanche of essential Amazon snack and food deals, until this entire mess blows over. Until then, please stay safe and wash your hands frequently.



Each of these deals offers an on-page coupon, so make sure to nab that before heading to checkout. While we can’t promise these treats will arrive quickly, they’ll be a welcome addition to your pantry when they do.

Brighten someone’s day with one of these gift baskets. Whichever one you choose, you’ll get a discount of $20. Technically, the *best* deal would be the cheapest gift basket, which would either be the chocolate-based gift baskets. But of course, there’s a few to choose from.



GiftTree Starbucks Coffee & Cookies Delight Gift Basket Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you miss the entire Starbucks experience, well, you can pick up this pretty incredible gift basket that help you ease that longing for just $17.



This particular gift basket includes a number of Starbucks coffee, as well as snacks, like madeleines, stroopwafel, and a cookie straw, plus a Starbucks mug. It’s a really sweet bargain.

Biscolata Mood Cookies with Chocolate Filling Snacks Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Remember those Hello Panda treats from your childhood? Well, these are a close match to those. If you’re unfamiliar, these are little biscuits filled with chocolate. They’re super tasty and great for kids. Be warned, they’re pretty addictive.



Gra-POW! Cookie Granola Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Granola is probably the most versatile of snacks. And this particular product lives in a particular indulgent section. Perfect to mix with yogurt or to top ice cream with, this low-carb, no sugar granola is perfect for your keto diet. Each serving is just 2-3 net carbs and that’s kinda amazing.



Biscolata Stix Biscuit Snacks Coated with Milk Chocolate 9-Pack (Various) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

It’s not Pocky, but it’s close! Clip the coupon on the page to pick up a 9-pack of milk chocolate, hazelnut, or coconut variety for just $10. That’s a little more than $1 per pack.

Poop Emoji Cake Pan Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

So the whole world has gone to shit. Why not ironically celebrate with a poop emoji cake pan? It’s only $5 and it’ll definitely be worth the laugh once you’ve got around to baking some cupcakes. It’s made of silicone, so it is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used to mold gelatin, ice cream, and candy. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!



Gooloo 500A Jump Starter L7GA8MPO

The last thing you need right now is for your car to break down. When you’re stranded on the side of the road, six feet of distance goes down the toilet. Right now, courtesy of Gooloo, you can save yourself the embarrassment and human contact by swiping up their popular GP80 jump starter for $30.



All you have to do is clip the coupon on the page and enter the promo code L7GA8MPO at checkout. It’s that easy. And let me tell you, this jumper is worth it, especially for lighter vehicles, as it promises to recharge lawn mowers, motorcycles, cargo vans, and of course your sedan, coupe, or roadster. Anything with up to a 4.5-liter gas engine is fair game.

An emergency LED flashlight is built-in, so you can signal for someone to lend a helping hand if you have to. Though you probably shouldn’t be traveling much further than the grocery store right now.

Vava Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle KINJAEB5 Graphic : Gabe Carey

It’s okay to feel bad right now. You’re not alone. We’re in this together. Vava’s best-selling electric tea kettle is $33 right now with our exclusive discount code KINJAEB5. Sit back, sip some tea, turn on your favorite cooking show, and forget about the world for a while. It always get worse before it gets better.

Reusable Freezer Bags Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Since everyone is buying more and more groceries and stocking up, it’ll probably be a good idea to buy yourself some reusable freezer bags. For a low $14 (after a clipped coupon on the page), you can get a hold of three two gallon freezer bags that are absolutely leak and moisture-proof, plus they prevent freezer burn if you leave it there for a long while. Hop on this deal before it’s gone!



Crock Pot Slow Cooker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Not everyone is going to become a better cook during social distancing, and that’s FINE! But what you shouldn’t do is burn all of your groceries time after time. Here’s where a the Crock Pot comes in—it’s only $27, and can hold about four quarts of food, which is great for about two to four people! There’s also an easy digital panel where you can time out your meals, and stop thinking about it until the meal is finished, easy-peasy. I promise you nothing can go wrong, it’s kitchen-idiot proof, so hop on this deal before it’s gone.



15-Piece Knife Set Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re suddenly thrown into making home meals, but don’t have the right tools, then look no further than the Esnonmus kitchen knife set. It’s only $34, which is a whopping 50% off of its $60 list price. The knife set includes a chef knife, slicing knife, bread knife, as well as tons of steak knives. They’re made out of high carbon stainless steel, so they’ll be with you with every chop of a carrot or every carving of a chicken. You also get a handy wood block, as well as a knife sharpener! I’d hop on this deal before it’s gone.

Kyoku 7" Cleaver Knife Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

Kyoku isn’t a household name, but our team really took a liking to Kyoku’s line of well-made, and gorgeous knife set. I mean, what’s not to like? It’s super sharp, well-made and it’s incredibly beautiful to look at. Right now, you can expand your collection with this discounted Kyoku 7" Cleaver Knife.



A good cleaver is perfect for chopping through tougher bits, like tendons and bones. So your stew prep will be super breezy. It’s also great for chopping hardier vegetables and crushing a ton of garlic.

Just clip the coupon and use the code KYOKUD4U at checkout to get the best price on this essential kitchen tool.

Make your own yogurt, sorbet, or ice cream with this awesome $45 Cuisinart unit. This 2-quart machine comes in a very classy silver/stainless steel finish so it’d pretty much fit in with any kitchen decor.



This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular model and it comes at a very good time. My freezer can’t possibly make room for all of the ice cream I want, but it’d be cool to make my own—with the added bonus of controlling every ingredient I consume.

The real question is: What ice cream/froyo flavor to try first?

Mountain Hardwear sells clothes that outdoorsy people love, and today through April 5, you can take up to 65% off select items when using promo code SPRING65. You’ll find lots of compression hoodies, insulated jackets and pants, gloves, and even a few flannel shirts to speak to you inner Al Borland. There are styles for both men and women, and the advertised prices dip even further with the promo code, such as this $236 jacket that gets $70 cheaper following the discount, so get what you need before your next big hiking trip.



Advertisement

Keep your leftovers and store non-perishables with this 42-piece set of Rubbermaid storage containers, which is usually $40, but Walmart is letting it all go for just $18. You’ll get multiple containers in each capacity, from half a cup right on up to seven, each with a matching blue top. These containers are more vertical than horizontal, they’re freezer and dishwasher safe, and the lids can snap onto each other and onto the base of the containers, which, quite frankly, might be a bonafide killer feature.



Cuisinart 8pc Multiclad Pro Cookware Set Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

We all love to cook, but we loathe the aftermath. Scrubbing the gunk off the bottom of the pan is not my idea of a wild Friday night, and that grease-busting “technology” in some of these dish soaps just don’t do what they promise. If that’s you, then perhaps it’s the cooking hardware you need to upgrade, and this 8-piece Cuisinart set of pots and pans is right on time. Amazon has it down to $130 for a limited time. In the box, you’ll find a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 4-quart saute pan, a 6-quart stock pot, an 8" skillet, and a 10" skillet. All the pots have their respective covers, too.



The cookware is made with a “triple-ply” construction that combines an aluminum core with a stainless steel polish on the inside and a brushed metal look outwardly. Long story short, your food won’t stick and stains won’t persist, so clean-up won’t suck.

Comfy Stretch 3 Pocket Dock Shorts Graphic : Tercius Bufete

While you’re sitting at home waiting for this entire COVID-19 thing to blow over, you’d be glad you invested in a pair of Spring Stretch Dock Pull On Shorts from JACHS NY. Perfect for sitting on the couch, working on the computer or staring outside the window, these shorts are a serious upgrade from those ratty old sweatpants or gym shorts you’ve been faffing around in.



These shorts come in a variety of patterns and styles and start at a low $29.

Muscle Milk Protein Shake 12-Pack ( Chocolate

If you’ve resolved to build muscle in the new year, Amazon’s dropped the price on Muscle Milk protein shakes. Right now, you can pick up a 12-pack of the chocolate flavor for a low $8.



I was surfing last year, and Muscle Milk had a booth there. I drank a whole bunch that day. Let me tell you, they tasted absolute fine. Not great. In fact, a teensy better than fine. Which is probably all you can expect from health-focused treats, right?

This is the lowest price we’ve seen, and there’s a high chance of this selling out. So get yours ASAP.

Spring Sale SAVE25 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Ah, springtime. The weather is already unbearably hot, the pollen turns all of the cars yellow, and it can suddenly rain at the drop of the hat! Or, if you don’t live in Florida like me, it can actually be a pleasant time of the year. A fresh new season means it’s time to refresh the wardrobe, and Finish Line will help you our with their current sale.



By using code SAVE25, you can save 25% off any online order, as well as get free shipping. This includes items already marked down, so there’s a real potential for savings here!

Take these bike shorts, for example. The MSRP is $25, but they’re on sale for $20. Use SAVE25, and now they’re $15. Prices like that make it way easier to stock up.

Advertisement

Okay, yeah, it might seem a little silly to be considering camping at a time like this, but think about it—being in the great outdoors, all by yourself, with no one around... sounds safer than braving the nearby supermarket, honestly. So if you’ve decided you want to leave the house and hit the camping ground for a while, you’re in luck because Backcountry is running a sale on camping gear and clothing for your next adventure. A large selection of items are 25% off, so now is a great time to stock up on what you need for when the weather’s warm enough to go out.



My pick, as a person that definitely doesn’t camp often enough to have a truly informed opinion, is this Marmot Tungsten 3 person tent, which has great reviews on Backcountry’s site and looks really spacious. The tent being 25% off brings it under $200 (to a nice $195) too.

If there’s an item you want that’s full-price, you’re not out of luck, either! You can use the code 20FULLPRICE at check out in order to knock 20% off. It’s not quite the 25% discount Backcountry is having with other items, but with big-ticket purchases that’s still a great deal.

Kindle Books Starting at $1 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Believe it or not, there are many people in the world who still prefer to pass the time by reading more than playing games or watching Netflix. If you’re looking for something new to curl up with in your nook, Amazon is discounting several Kindle books heavily, some of which will cost you just $1, such as Naima Coster’s Halsey Street. For $2.50, you can check out a New York Times best-seller by Gregg Olsen named If You Tell, a gripping story about three sisters surviving one of the most traumatizing childhoods you’ll ever know, all thanks to their own sadistic mother. You can also snag Colleen Hoover’s Regretting You for $2, which is another book about mothers and daughters who can’t stand each other.



We’re not sure what Amazon is trying to tell us here, but with global lockdowns forcing people to spend more time together, this might be the perfect way to gain some fresh perspective before you and your loved ones drive each other crazy. Check out Amazon’s full selection of Kindle books on sale right here.

$2Regretting You

Bloodshot Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

The Bloodshot movie just came out, but you might be stuck inside and not able to go to the theaters to see it. Instead, why not do the next best thing (or the flat-out better thing, depending on who you talk to) and read some of the Bloodshot comics? Comixology is currently running a sale on their Bloodshot collection!



The sale, which runs until March 30, lets you pick up Bloodshot bundles, graphic novel collections, or individual issues. The bundles are by far the best deal, so if you’re new to the Bloodshot universe, here’s your chance to catch up for cheap.

Advertisement

ONE PUUUUUUUUUUUNCH! If you want to add One-Punch Man to your physical media collection, now’s the time to do it. Although you can still watch Saitama nonchalantly exploit his over-the-top strength on services like Netflix, Amazon is letting you own the first season permanently on Blu-Ray for $16. It’s usually punching above $40, so this is a sure steal. This is anime at its veritable finest, so if you haven’t already checked it out, why are you still here?

The Razer BlackWidow Essential is just $55 today, which is about $5 off the lowest price we’ve ever seen. With this keyboard, you’ll get Razer’s proprietary Green mechanical switches rated to 80,000,000 keystrokes, and fully programmable keys. No RBG lighting here, just your old-school green.



For someone who doesn’t care about the lighting and wants to try out a mechanical keyboard for the first time, this is the one to get.

HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Dock Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be out, but forget building up a cozy village. With Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, you can erect entire kingdoms, and thanks to some great forward-thinking by Firaxis and 2K Games, it’s available on every major gaming platform, including the Nintendo Switch. Amazon is allowing you to buy the full game on that platform for just $15, which is an absolute steal for the potential amount of hours this game will steal from you, especially now that you can leave the house and play.



Civilization VI features dozens of civilizations to play, each headed by a unique leader with their own bonuses, perks, and exclusive buildings and units. You can grab an expansion bundle (which is still quite pricey at $50) to add 18 more historical nations to play, plus tons of new gameplay possibilities through the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions. Add this one to your collection while it’s cheap.

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Waiting to invest in cast iron cookware? Stop. The humble acnd inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of the best investments you can make. And right now, Walmart is dropping the price on a Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet down to just $15. Better still, you can pick up a $5 gift card with your purchase.



If you’ve got some time on your hands while you’re stuck indoors, why not cook up a bunch of tasty meals with this super affordable tool. Act fast, this promotion is unlikely to stay in stock for long.

Up to 30% Off Sunbeam Heating Pads Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

That crook in your neck isn’t going to heal itself. Well... it will, but if you want to relieve yourself of some discomfort in the process, a heating pad does wonders. Sunbeam has several models on sale, including a steep discount on the 14x122" Renue neck and shoulder model for $25, its lowest ever. The 25x25" Renue XL is down to $36. For more versatility, go with the XL King, an all-purpose 12x24" pad for $18. Each model has moisture-blocking sponges, too, so you can get your soothing oil treatments going at the same time.