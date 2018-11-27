Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Welcome back to our regularly scheduled programming. Today’s deals include a lot of holdovers from Cyber Monday, plus plenty of exciting new stuff.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on the 20% Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount, you can still save $15 on a $100 iTunes gift card from Amazon today with promo code ITUNES15. Use it for apps. Use it for Apple Music. Use it for iCloud storage. It’s basically $15 worth of free content and services that you were going to pay for anyway.

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today with promo code ANKERWBF.

The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. Literally everything about it is better.

That power is split between the two ports, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device. But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Didn’t find the right TV for you over Deals Week? This 55" 4K TCL is an absolute steal at $400 on Woot today, even if it is refurbished and last year’s model. That gets you 72 local dimming zones and even Dolby Vision HDR support, which is absolutely bonkers in a set this cheap.

Photo: Amazon

Yi makes our readers’ favorite budget action cams, and you can capture your next adventure for under $50 with today’s deal on the Yi Lite. Because you never know when you might go viral.



Compared to the original Yi Action Cam, the Yi Lite adds a 2" touchscreen, 4K/15FPS recording, and improved 2+ hour battery life. At $46 on sale, it’s a no-brainer upgrade for the screen alone, which helps you line up your shots, and also makes it much easier to change the camera’s settings.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon sells a ton of affordable tech essentials under its AmazonBasics brand, and dozens of them (including some surprises) are on sale right now for Cyber Monday.



Your basic essentials like rechargeable AA batteries, USB-C cables, and Velcro cable ties are here, as you’d expect, but did you know AmazonBasics has a UPS power supply? An LED mouse pad? A cool retractable Lightning cable? Yeah, me either. Be sure to head over to Amazon to see all of the deals; chances are there’s something you can use.

Graphic: Amazon

It’s 2018. It’s time for your lighting to do more than just turn off and on. At the very least, you should be able to control it with a smart device. Amazon is currently discounting a number of Philips Hue bulbs that can do just that, so you can join the rest of us here in the 21st century. Or, if you’ve already got the basics, there’s also a deal to be had on the ambient lightstrip, so you can really lean into that futuristic Blade Runner vibe. Except, hopefully, for the bleak post-apocalyptic overtones.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s no secret that our readers love Anker products, so we worked with them to line up exclusive deals on rarely-discounted products, reader favorites, and items we recommended in our holiday gift guides. Just be sure to note the promo codes, and let us know what you got (or anything else you might want a deal on...) in the comments.



All of the deals are above, but I should make special note the two most popular items. The PowerCore Fusion is one of my favorite products (not “Anker products”...just “products”) ever. It’s a wall charger that doubles as a USB battery pack, and the battery recharges itself whenever it’s plugged into the wall. Most USB battery packs require you to bring a spare wall charger and a cable to recharge them, but this just refills while it charges your gadgets at night. I never take a trip without it. At $21 (with code KINJAFS6), it’s a must-buy.

And it can’t be overstated how popular SoundBuds Slims are with our readers. The won our Co-Op because of their solid battery life, tiny design, and strong magnets that hold them together around your neck when not in use. Get them for $21 with promo code KINJAH325.

And while it’s not cheap at $100 (with promo code KINJAPD5), the USB-C Power Delivery battery pack is insanely useful for keeping laptops and Nintendo Switches charged up on long flights. And unlike most USB-C PD battery packs, this one is encased in premium aluminum, and comes with a USB-C wall charger that you can use with all of your USB-C gadgets.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t found the right TV deal for you this Deals Week, Walmart just put several new models on sale for Cyber Monday. The sets are definitely on the low end: most lack smart apps and HDR, some aren’t 4K, and even the Samsung is from the company’s entry level 4K lineup. But if you need a spare TV for an extra room in your house, and it doesn’t have to be the best of the best, these are rock bottom prices.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s U3-rated microSD cards are some of the fastest and most popular options out there—I have the 128GB model in my own Nintendo Switch—and all four sizes are down to all-time low prices today on Amazon.



The 32GB card is down to a laughably cheap $6, the 64GB just dropped $11, and the 128GB went from $25 to $20. The ever-so-slightly-slower SanDisk Ultra cards have even higher capacities on sale, from 200GB all the way up to 400GB, all at all-time low prices.

If you need extra space for your action cam, smartphone, tablet, Switch, or anything else, these are extremely fast cards, and extremely good deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Walmart and Esports Arena have their own line of gaming PCs now, and you can save on a couple of the laptops today for Cyber Monday.



$699 gets you a Core i5, a GTX 1050, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD (paired with a 1TB HDD), or you can spend $1199 to upgrade to a Core i7, GTX 1060, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Both computers include 15" 1080p displays with 144hz refresh rates, and even backlit mechanical (!!) keyboards.

That’s a $200 discount in both cases, and the first deal we’ve seen on these machines, both of which qualify for the Intel eSports Pack Bundle, which includes free downloads of games like Paladins and PUBG.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The deals seem to still be available, but you’ll have to clip a coupon, in some cases.

In addition to our reader-exclusive discounts, the RoboVac 30, and the miniature projector deals that we’ve already covered, Anker put all of the following products on sale today for Cyber Monday.

The SoundCore Spirit headphones are noteworthy for featuring Bluetooth 5.0 and an eight hour battery in a tiny package. The $18 wall charger is worth grabbing if you own any USB-C devices (though the Power Delivery port is only 18W), and the PowerCore 13000 battery pack is worth a shout-out, because Anker’s batteries just don’t go on sale that often anymore. Head below for the rest of the deals.

Sugru is right up there with binder clips and the Raspberry Pi in Lifehacker’s pantheon of must-have gear, and you can stock up today with eight packs from Amazon for just $15 or $16 (depending on the color), or about $4-$5 less than usual.



Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2018, and your vacuum shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Dyson’s cordless V-series stick vacs have long been go-to cordless options, but the powerful new V10 is arguably the first that can truly, completely replace a corded vacuum, at least for smaller homes.



We haven’t really seen any discounts on the V10 since its release in March, but Amazon’s now offering the powerful Animal configuration for an all-time low $379, down from the original $600 selling price, and the best price ever by $70. This model doesn’t include the soft cleaning head of the Absolute model, but it has a larger bin and more accessories than the entry level Motorhead, which is only a few bucks cheaper right now. All of the V10s include the same 60 minute (!!) battery, and the same powerful motor.

Photo: Chewy

Here’s a deal to get your tail wagging: If you have a pet and you sometimes need to buy things for said pet, there’s a pretty good chance it’s on sale now thanks to Chewy’s Cyber Deals. Fetch up to 50% off a range of pet essentials, from food to treats to toys, plus a good amount of items are buy one, get one — just note the deal on each listing in green, and use the sidebar to filter for your pet’s preferences. But hurry, this sale won’t sit...staaaaay around for long.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A good tool set is hard to find, but choosing to take advantage of the deal on this one is easy: The very positively reviewed 170-piece Crescent Mechanics Tool Set is back down to its lowest price ever of $78. And not to throw a wrench in your day, but there’s no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to purchase yours ASAP.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Wayfair’s Cyber Week sale is here, and it is massive. You can save big on a laundry list of home decor items like wall art, area rugs, sheets & comforters, sofas, mattresses, dining room furniture, and more.



There’s so many items to look through, so make some time in your schedule. If you’re needing some place to start, I like this mid-century modern coffee table, wild flower center piece, and industrial-style platform bed.

This sale ends Monday at midnight, so head on over to Wayfair to see it all for yourself. Let us know about your favorite finds in the comment section!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still don’t have an Instant Pot in your kitchen (or want a second; it’s not that crazy!), one of the best Cyber Monday deals is still available: the gorgeous (and more intuitive) Instant Pot Ultra for an all-time low $85.



Instant Pot’s official 6 qt. nonstick inner pot is also on sale for $15, down from the usual $15. You don’t need it, but it’s a nice extra.



And finally, if you think you’ll need the space, grab the 8 qt. DUO model for $80. That’s not quite as cheap as Black Friday, but it’s a great deal if you cook for large groups.

In addition to pressure cooking (which is a miracle), this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put it simply, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.



Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can score the lowest price ever on the powerful RoboVac 30.



The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the new RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear.

The $200 list price is already $70 less than usual, and would be an all-time low on its own, but promo code KINJA217 will save you an extra $10 at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

No matter how great your kitchen knives are, they all need some tender loving care from time to time. This $7 Lansky BladeMedic includes two v-sharpeners, a fold-out sharpening rod, and a ceramic sharpening edge for serrated knives, all in a handheld package that can fit into any kitchen drawer.



This thing amazingly has a 4.6 star review average from over 3,000 customers, and it’s sold out within a few hours pretty much every time we’ve posted it at this price, so I wouldn’t wait.

Photo: Amazon

August’s third genration Smart Lock lets you lock and unlock your door from using your phone, and you can get the silver or black model for just $99 today, an all-time low.



Assuming you have your phone with you whenever you leave the house, an August Smart Lock-installed door will auto lock behind you and unlock as you approach. It’s especially useful because you don’t have to necessarily be home to grant or restrict access to people like dog walkers, maintenance workers, or other people who need to come into your house; just send them a guest key with the August app. And since it integrates with your existing deadbolt, you can continue using a physical key as well, if your phone ever dies.

Unlike previous August locks, this one doesn’t have Wi-Fi built in—it uses Bluetooth to talk to your phone—but you can add a Wi-Fi hub to your router to access it over the internet from anywhere.

Photo: Firstleaf

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers from now through Cyber Monday.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping. If you use this link and promo code Kinja when you sign up though, you’ll get free shipping on every box for your entire first year. That’ll save you over $100 if you get a new box every month.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

There are two ways to share your favorite photos with your friends. You can show them on your phone and pray that they don’t start swiping through your gallery, or you can party like it’s 1999 and actually display a physical copy of the photo somewhere in your home. The latter is much safer and more impressive, and it’s not as much of a hassle as you remember thanks to Amazon, where all purchases are as painless as possible. Custom canvas prints there start at just $24, so you can finally hang some art on your walls like a functioning adult. Next on the list: Cooking a meal with pots and pans instead of in the microwave.

Photo: Kate Spade

Cyber Monday came and went with a quickness. Even if you pre-planned your shopping, you probably didn’t have time to check out every store you would have liked. That’s why the really cool ones, like Kate Spade, will give you an extra day to save — through today, you can get an extra 40% off sale items and 30% off everything else via coupon code MORECHEER. That’s the biggest savings Kate Spade offers all year, so don’t squander this gift of additional time! This is your chance to make your world a little more colorful and sparkly.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Good boots are a wintertime necessity, and there’s never been a better time to get your feet into a solid pair from Timberland. The brand has opted to extend their Cyber Monday deals, which means they’re still offering 15% off all orders with promo code GIFTS15. Be sure you’re toes are covered this season and lace up this deal before it gets the boot on December 5.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

It’s cold and flu season — not to mention, be around people season — so put the fear of God in germs that venture near your hands. There’s so much Purell on sale on Amazon right now, you could affordably fill a vat and completely submerge your body in hand sanitizer (don’t do that though). Instead, just take advantage of these deals, and ensure that you’re armed with germ killer the next time a rouge cough or sneeze comes hurtling toward you.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

REI skips Black Friday every year in favor of enjoying the great outdoors, which is fair. But that doesn’t mean they’ll leave you in the lurch when it comes to savings. The outdoor retailer is getting a jump on Cyber Monday Week by taking up to 40% off a huge range of their stock — prices on everything from tents and outwear, to car racks and water bottles are getting slashed. Most of these deals will last through December 2, but a few will be hitting the road on Monday, so it’s probably a good idea to grab what you want now.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

After several consecutive days of family bonding, there’s never been a better time to go for a run, if only if only to enjoy a few moments of silence. Nike is taking 25% percent off a wide range of gear in their online store for Cyber Monday. Use code CYBER to take advantage of their Cyber Monday sale, and sprint away with savings to spare.

Photo: Gizmodo

It was a quietly good year for Fitbit. While all attention has turned to the Apple Watch, they released two terrific fitness tracker/smart watches in the Charge 3 and the Versa, and you can save on both of them for Cyber Monday, in addition to some of the company’s older offerings.

Photo: Sunday Scaries

If you’re having trouble sleeping, suffering from anxiety, or having trouble sleeping because of your anxiety, Sunday Scaries CBD gummies could help. Jolie Kerr shared her thoughts on them for The Inventory, and now, our readers can save 15% for Cyber Monday with promo code kinja15.



That applies to the regular gummies, the vegan versions, and the pure CBD tincture, with extra savings available if you buy in bulk, so your wallet can rest as easy as you will.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Hindsight is 20/20. For instance, resurrecting hoards of dinosaurs to populate a theme park is probably not a great idea. Now, don’t you make a big mistake by passing up this roaring deal on the five-film Jurassic World Movie Collection. Relive the movie magic of Jeff Golblum’s glistening abs and the most terrifying scene involving Jell-O in Hollywood history, not to mention the newer film iterations featuring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard running for her life in high heels. Oh, and also a lot of human-devouring dinosaurs. Be sure to take a bite out of the action before this sale goes extinct tomorrow.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Breath of the Wild is one of the greatest games ever made, so we’ll forgive Nintendo for spiking the football with a ~400 page hardcover compendium full of design artwork, commentary about the game’s development, and a history of the Breath of the Wild’s take on Hyrule.

The book only just came out, but its price has been chopped down like so many blades of grass to an all-time low $19 today. That’s not a lot of rupees for an incredible gift for any Nintendo fan.

Akira is one of those films that should be in every anime movie fan’s collection, and Amazon’s knocked the 25th Anniversary Blu-ray down to $10 today for Cyber Monday, the best price we’ve ever seen. Come for the gorgeous animation, stay for the “Hypersonic” 24-Bit, 192kHz Dolby remaster of the Japanese Audio Track.

Advertisement

Graphic: Amazon

If you devour books the way a pygmy shrew eats (constantly, as if your life depends on it), Kindle Unlimited was designed for you. Until November 30, new customers can give it a 3-month whirl for only $1 — a massive savings and a rare discount that only the library can beat. (Be aware that you’ll automatically start paying the regular rate of $10/month if you don’t cancel at the end of the trial.) With access to more than a million ebooks and audiobooks, you’ll never run out of new material to consume.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Try not to freak out, but this post is about a $96 board game. That sounds like a lot of money. It is a lot of money. But Gloomhaven is Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.

The thing is though, even when retailers have it in stock, it usually costs $140+, and eBay resellers will charge you even more, so this is a major discount we’re talking about here.

The game includes permanent stickers that transform the board as you play, but you can grab this removable, vinyl sticker pack instead, if you want to replay.

Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

No doubt you have questions about some of your kids’ favorite things. Super Monsters: Why do they transform into humans during the day, while their parents remain monsters 24/7? JoJo with the bow-bow: How is it possible that she’s basically the same age Britney Spears was for “Baby One More Time”? The Incredibles: What, exactly, is the extent of Elastigirl’s shapeshifting powers? Can she change her face to look however she wants?



Maybe your children, with their superior imaginations, can come up with satisfactory answers to some of these questions through creative play. Amazon has toys featuring those characters and more on sale from just from $4 today, which is quite a bargain for the answers to the queries that keep you up all night. Who knows, maybe they’ll even be adopted as canon.

If you want to take your Christmas gifting to the next level, it’s all about theming and accessorizing. Like, if your kid is getting some kind of ride-on vehicle, the Little Tikes Cozy Pumper makes a nice addition to Santa’s sack of toys. For some reason, when you’re a child, pumping gas for real or pretend is thrilling. As an adult, you’ll find the $14 price (at Walmart or Amazon) pretty exciting; this thing is usually $20 or more. It’s the cheapest gas you’ll ever buy!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

DXRacer’s Formula gaming chair has graced many an esports tournament stage in its day, and you can plant your own butt in one for $215 for Cyber Monday. That’s not a small amount of money, but it normally pushes $300, and if you spend a lot of time in a chair for gaming or for work, it’ll be a worthwhile investment.



Kotaku’s Maddy Myers covered the very similar DXRacer Valkyrie in exhausting detail, if you want to give that a read before pulling the trigger.

We thought the days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales were behind us, but lo, here it is once again for Black Friday. If your membership is due to expire soon, or hell, even if it isn’t, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal at both Amazon and Walmart . This is as good a price as you’re ever likely to see, so if you own a PlayStation, or are planning to get one this holiday season, this is a no-brainer.



Note: You can add as many 12 month codes to your PlayStation account as you want. They just extend your membership expiration date.

If there was one more game I was hoping to see in Amazon’s Black Friday board game sale last week, it was Scythe. Lo and behold, it’s now down to $49, within about a buck of its best price ever.



From Board Game Geek:

It is a time of unrest in 1920s Europa. The ashes from the first great war still darken the snow. The capitalistic city-state known simply as “The Factory”, which fueled the war with heavily armored mechs, has closed its doors, drawing the attention of several nearby countries. Scythe is an engine-building game set in an alternate-history 1920s period. It is a time of farming and war, broken hearts and rusted gears, innovation and valor. In Scythe, each player represents a character from one of five factions of Eastern Europe who are attempting to earn their fortune and claim their faction’s stake in the land around the mysterious Factory. Players conquer territory, enlist new recruits, reap resources, gain villagers, build structures, and activate monstrous mechs.

I’d watch that movie.