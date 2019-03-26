Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Backcountry discount, weighted blanket sale, KitchenAid Mixer, and a Bosch drill kit kick off Tuesday’s best deals.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ton of PC gaming gear. Inside, you’ll find complete gaming PCs, components, laptops, Razer peripherals, headsets, gaming monitors, and more all marked down to great low prices. Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.

If you want to build a budget, projector-based home theater, the Prizm II is a good one to consider, and right now you can get it for just $200.



It’s the perfect option for budget-conscious consumers who want to dip their toes in a different kind of home theater. It regularly sells for around $270, and that price was already a great bargain. Use the coupon code PZMMAR30 and you’ll have a really terrific 1080p projector.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your headphones have Bluetooth, but a frustrating number of things you’d like to listen to do not. Airplane seatback entertainment screens! The Nintendo Switch! Your TV! But with this $10 (with promo code J9CEKR9M) Bluetooth receiver and transmitter, you can sever the annoying headphone cord, and turn any audio source with a headphone jack into a modern, wireless entertainment device.

It also works as a receiver, which is great if you have any old speaker systems or iPod speaker docks lying around. Just plug this into the headphone jack, pair your phone, and beam your Spotify playlists and podcasts to just about any device.

Anker’s newest compact power strip can stick to your wall or the underside of your desk thanks to the included adhesive, and has every power connection you could need. We’re talking two AC outlets, two 12W USB ports with Anker’s PowerIQ tech, and even a USB-C port with 30W Power Delivery for laptops, Nintendo Switches, and other high-draw devices. Get it for $29 today with promo code ANKERPWC, down from the usual $36.

Photo: Amazon

The weather’s starting to warm up, and portable projectors are getting really good and cheap, so it might be time to invest in a projector screen for your next outdoor movie (or March Madness viewing) night.



This 120" screen is only $15 today with promo code XLQ69BTW, and it supports double-sided projection, and includes a bunch of hooks, stickers, and ropes, so you can find the best way to mount it in your home or lawn. Just invite me over, I’ll bring popcorn.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers’ favorite VPN recently raised prices for the first time ever, but our readers can still get a great deal on the service by committing for three years.



Three year plans aren’t available to the general public at all, but if you click this link, you can get three years for $99, which works out to just $2.75 per month. That’s only $9 more than it was cost to the price hike, and while shorter plan lengths are available, none come close to the per-month pricing of this three-year membership. For example, the publicly available two-year plan costs about $84, and a month-to-month plan will set you back $10 per month.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whenever we see weighted blanket deals, they’re usually for a handful of sizes, in one (plain) design. Today though, you can save a flat 25% at checkout on a huge variety on Amazon, including lighter models meant for kids, all the way up to an unprecedented 30 pounder, many of which are available in multiple colors and patterns.



Weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm. Think about the heavy lead bib they lay on your chest at the dentist. Doesn’t that make you feel weirdly nice and safe? Now imagine that, but an entire blanket, and no lead. FYI, the general recommendation is that your blanket should be about 10% of your body weight, but personally, I want mine to be capable of crushing ribs.

The promo code should automatically apply to your account by visiting this page, but if not, use code 257LUSFN at checkout to get the deal.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Do dogs enjoy puzzles? Apparently, the answer is yes, and today, you can get your very good boy or girl a new brain teaser today that requires some serious thought. Included in the sale are squirrels and hedgehogs that hide within a plush tree stump. Cute! There’s also a toy in which you can hide treats for your pup to find. Oh, and one errant cat toy, too. Let the games begin!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t gotten a KitchenAid yet, Walmart’s marked down the Deluxe model to $220 today. Obviously, you can use it to mix doughs and help with baking, but what you might not realize is that there’s a whole world of attachments out there that turn your stand mixer into a meat grinder, or a pasta roller (on sale today!), or a cheese shredder, or a food processor. It really is like your own personal sous chef.



Photo: Amazon

Not everybody needs a band saw, or an oscillating multitool, or a nail gun. But everyone should own a good drill, and this 4.4 star-rated 18V Bosch is a great deal at $75 in today’s Gold Box.



That includes not one, but two batteries (a rarity at this price), plus a carrying pouch to keep everything organized. This model typically sells for $90 or more, but remember that today’s deal is only available today, so don’t get screwed.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

This deal isn’t just smoke and mirrors: $140 for a stainless steel, magnifying mirror from simplehuman is actually a great price, especially considering it has a sensor that automatically illuminates your face as you approach. Plus, it can last for 5 weeks on a single charge and will remain perfectly lit for over 40,000 hours. Just don’t spend too long reflecting on whether to get one for your vanity; this price will likely disappear through the looking glass soon.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Here’s a deal to get your tail wagging: If you have a pupper and you sometimes need to buy things for said pet, there’s a pretty good chance it’s on sale now thanks to Amazon’s Gold Box. Fetch up to 30% off a range of puppy essentials, from food to treats to grooming gloves.

Just note that this is a Gold Box, so these prices will only stick around for a day.

There may be no better way to spend a Sunday than killing a bottle of wine while leisurely making a big-ass paella to share, but the experience isn’t complete without an honest-to-goodness paella pan. Luckily, Lodge makes a heavy duty carbon steel model that’ll work on pretty much any cooking surface, and with a few exceptions, $35 is about as cheap as it gets.

Photo: ThermoWorks

Update: This sale ends today, and I’d imagine it’ll be awhile before we see Thermapens for this cheap again.



If you want to invest in your cooking, a good meat thermometer isn’t far behind a good knife in the hierarchy of important gear. And today, you can score a rare discount on the best thermometer out there, if you don’t mind getting an open-box model.



Our readers love the Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds, has a 3,000 hour battery, is waterproof, and is accurate to within 0.7°F.



Here are just a few readers gushing over the Classic model:



Thermapen Classic (or really any of the Thermapens). Bar none the best thermometer for cooking I have ever bought — accept no substitutes. Somewhat expensive at ~$70-$120 range, but I’ve been using mine for years and years, and it still gives me an accurate reading in less than three seconds. Well, well worth the price. Especially excellent for the grill. - theburners

Without a doubt. No other thermometer comes close. I’ve said it before on Kinja that the Thermapen is the best piece of kitchen equipment I’ve ever bought. - the-return-of-samba00

This model doesn’t see significant discounts very often, and when it does, it’s usually only on one or two colors, whereas today you can pick from several.

Image: Backcountry

If you’ve been eyeing something special from Backcountry, now’s the time to buy, since the outdoor retailer is taking 20% off one full-price item of your choosing with promo code TAKE20MARCH.

Exclusions apply, of course — the offer is not valid on special orders, package discounts, gift certificates, passes, and lift tickets, nor can you use it on bikes and frames, helmet cams, and digital cameras, any item with GPS technology, personal locator beacons, strollers, ski and snowboard equipment, airbag packs, fly fishing gear, and fly fishing watercraft. I know, it sounds like a lot, but that does still live a good portion of gear and plenty of apparel up for grabs for a steal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it could certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations.



Try out a three-pack of the athletically-geared poly/spandex boxer briefs for $24, down from the usual $27.

Image: Soko Glam

The world of K-beauty can be confusing for the uninitiated, but this sale on products from cult-favorite brand Klairs is a safe bet if you’re looking to commence your own K-beauty kick. Right now, take 20% off any Klairs products at Soko Glam with promo code KLAIRLYGLOWING, plus receive a full-size Klairs toner on any order over $100.



Klairs is an especially useful brand for those with sensitive skin. Its Freshly Juiced Vitamin C Serum is a bestseller, but I especially love the Midnight Blue Calming Cream and Rich Moist Soothing Serum. But really, you can’t go wrong with anything from Klairs.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ideally, you get at least a little bit of exercise every day, but...life, responsibilities, Splatoon 2 - there are only so many hours in a day, a lot can get in the way.



But with an under-desk exercise bike, you can do a little low-impact pedaling while you fill out your expense reports. You get to choose from eight different resistance levels, and a screen on the bike will let you know how far you’ve gone, and how many calories you’ve burned each day.

$119 is about $25 less than usual, but that deal is only available today, or until sold out.

Blocks Desk Toys | 40% Off | Speks | Promo code SQUAREUP

There’s no such thing as having too many desk toys, and Blocks by Speks are some of the best I’ve played with so far.

Blocks are straight or L-shaped plastic blocks with magnets inside. They snap together into a bunch of different shapes, and are rewarding whether you’re trying to build something cohesive, or just idly fiddling with them in one hand while you use your mouse in the other, which is how I usually find myself playing with them.

You can grab a set today for just $15 with promo code SQUAREUP, plus free shipping. That’s the best deal yet, so what are you waiting for? You deserve a set.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now you can grab Razer’s top-tier ultrabook for hundreds of dollars less. This $1,600 Razer Blade features 15.6", 144Hz Full HD display, an i7 processor, GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics, 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD.

That pricetag may seem pricey, but this current price is stupid cheap when you consider how much Razer regularly sells their laptops. Consider this configuration is $270 less than the one offered on Amazon, despite having a better graphics card.

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s new MacBook Air may be boring, but it’s a thin little workhorse with a bigger, better screen and a faster processor than the 12" MacBook, which might just hit your laptop Goldilocks zone. And unlike the MacBook Pro, it comes with TouchID (yay!) without the obnoxious Touch Bar (yay!).



If the price was scaring you away, Amazon (which as of a couple months ago officially sells Apple products) is taking $200 off both the 128GB and 256GB models, in all three available colors. For whatever it’s worth wife got one of these when it came out, and she loves it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is one of the best streaming dongles out there, with support for 4K video, Dolby Atmos audio, and HDR10 (though not Dolby Vision, if your TV supports it). Today at Walmart, not only is it $20 off, but it also comes with three months of CBS All Access for free, just in time for you to catch up on Star Trek Discovery before Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot premieres.



Photo: Amazon

Samsung’s adorably tiny portable SSDs leave flash drives and external hard drives in the dust, and the 500GB capacity is a few bucks off its lowest price and the 1TB models is cheaper than ever today. It’s still a lot more expensive than a portable hard drive, but in addition to the speed and size advantages, it should be more durable as well, due to a lack of moving parts.



Photo: Kyle Glenn (( (Unsplash)

“Get outta town!” That’s what you’ll say, and what you’ll do, when you see the fares on a whole bunch of Southwest Airlines flights. Flights for a range of routes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays starting on May 7 through June 12, 2019 (not including Memorial Day Weekend, obviously) are starting at just $49 one way — though prices vary by date and flight time, as you’d expect) so there’s really no excuse not to plan an impromptu getaway, right?

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I don’t really know why anyone would need 20 succulents, especially since I struggle to keep just one alive, but if you’re thumb is feeling extra green today, use it to buy this collection of 20 succulents from Amazon for just $40. You could fill every window sill in your home with a succulent, or just have extras on hand when you inevitably kill a few of them.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

All foods are better fried, but because the world is a cruel place, fried foods are bad for you. If you are looking to fry without fear, look no further than this DASH Compact Air Fryer, now down to $70 which uses hot air instead of oil to make everything extra crispy.

It’s technically an oven, making baking easier than ever, and it’s tiny enough to not be a countertop eyesore. It’s also a great tool for reheating pizza.

At $70, it’s about $10 off from the lowest price we’ve ever seen but still a bargain. Order up one for yourself before this deal becomes stale at the end of the day.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Hipsters, avert your eyes! There’s a really good sale on a 30.5 oz. tub of Folgers Classic Roast Coffee.



Our readers chose Folgers as their favorite cold brew coffee in a recent Co-Op for good reason. As one afficianado put it, “Folgers. Its good. Its cheap, and we’re talking about cold brew. You literally can’t mess it up.” At $6, this tub can make a crazy amount of coffee, and it’s cheaper than anywhere else we’ve seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Guacamole and salsa just tastes better when scooped out of a stone molcajete heavy enough to use as a weapon. Scientists don’t know why this is the case, but it’s irrefutably true. And today, you can buy your own for just $23.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

That love interest of yours might not be so into labels, but we here at The Inventory are very into labels, and label makers, and slapping labels on all the things everywhere. And you don’t even have to have a type-A personality to know the pure, unbridled joy that comes with organizing your life with personalized fancy stickers, because this high-tech Brother Label Maker is down to $20 on Amazon today. The full keyboard makes it easy to use, and you can store up to 30 labels for easy re-printing—hence why we’d label this a great deal, and your non-committal S.O. a jerk.

