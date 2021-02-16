Tuesday's Best Deals: Funko Pops, Asus Curved Monitor, Razer Gaming Keyboard, iPad Air, Poké Ball Beanbag Chair, Tacklife Wet Dry Vacuum, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Advertisement

GameStop’s Funko Pops sale lead Tuesday’s best deals.

Promoted Deal: Up To 80% off Sex Toys | Lelo

Hey hey, for a short time, Lelo is having a Valentine’s Day sale on their sex toys. You’ll get up to 80% off select sex toys, and they’ve even separated their site into 20%, 25%, and 50% categories for you to get the most savings on the items you would most like to take you to orgasmic bliss. The best options to do that, in my humble opinion, would be the Lelo Sila, a soft and sensitive pulsating clit stimulator, as well as the Ina Wave, a rabbit vibrator for both g-spot and clitoral action ... at the same time. They’re both $135 after discounts of 20% and 25%! I don’t know what you’re waiting for, orgasms are just a couple of clicks away!

Advertisement

Google’s Chromebooks are delightfully simple and affordable laptops that can handle a wide variety of everyday needs, from web browsing and streaming media to word processing, running millions of Android apps, and quite a bit more. Right now, Amazon is offering $50 off a 14” HP Chromebook model in a pair of configurations.

If you’re OK with a lower-res 720p display, that model is just $211 right now, while the crisper 1080p/Full HD edition is $250. As far as we can tell, the configurations are otherwise identical, packing modest specs including an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. It’s no powerhouse, but Chromebooks don’t need a lot of processing grunt to handle their mostly web-driven tasks with ease.

Advertisement

Sharper Image UV-Zone Phone Sanitizer Image : Sheilah Villari

A few of these have turned up on the site, and I’ve even tested one or two; this one is a fan favorite of MorningSave. These sanitizers can sterilize basically anything you can fit in it them, and I’ve just started adding my face masks. Take 72% off this FineLife UV Phone Sanitizer today.

If you’ve never seen or used a sanitizer like this, it’s all pretty user-friendly. Do you remember the five-second rule as a kid? Well, this Sharper Image one is governed by the five-minute rule. Yup, in just five minutes, your items will be almost 100% free of gross microorganisms. I absolutely recommend using the aromatherapy function. Sometimes these sanitizers can leave your stuff smelling slightly zapped. ::insert shrug emoji:: But anything you can think of will get all-around disinfection in this little pod. Earbuds, toothbrushes, watches, keys, glasses, and jewelry are all ready to be germ-free and keep you safer in a newer, cleaner world.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

RAVPower 20W USB-C Power Adapters (2-Pack) Image : Andrew Hayward

Apple doesn’t ship a wall charger with the iPhone 12 line, which it says is for the environment, but potentially leaves you with a $699+ phone that you can’t charge right out of the box. You’ll need a wall charger with a USB-C port to use the cable that’s in the iPhone 12’s box, or you could charge with an old iPhone brick and Lightning-to-USB cable, but it’ll be at lower speeds.



Here’s an affordable way to both fix that omission and ensure that you’re well covered. Right now, RAVPower is offering a two-pack of its 20W USB-C PD wall chargers for just $14 at Amazon right now.

Advertisement

These little guys are about as small as the old, less-powerful Apple wall chargers, but still pump out enough power to charge your new phone at full speed. Apple’s own single 20W charger is $19, by the way. And you can use these to charge other devices, too, such as Android smartphones, AirPods, and the Nintendo Switch. They’re very handy to have around if you don’t already have a pile of power bricks.

Look, the Apple Magic Keyboard attachment is cool. It’s cool. It’s more versatile than the standard snap-on keyboard thanks to a trackpad and backlit keys, plus the way it holds your iPad like it’s just floating there above the keys is superb. And then it folds up into a proper case when you’re not using the iPad. Well done. It is very expensive for a tablet keyboard at $299, however. Not quite $699-for-wheels expensive, but still.



In any case, if you have the new 4th-generation iPad Air or the 11” 2nd-gen iPad Pro and you’ve been debating whether or not to splash out on the Magic Keyboard, we have good news: it’s marked down $100 at Amazon right now. Customers love it, with a 4.8-star rating from 2,300+ reviews, and again, it’s both cool and useful. The 12.9" iPad Pro version is also discounted, albeit at a much lower 6% markdown. That said, if you were planning on buying one anyway, a deal’s a deal.

Advertisement

2-Pack: Juku STEAM Coding Kits Image : Sheilah Villari

STEAM is so important for kids to learn and be enthusiastic about, especially girls interested in the science and tech parts. I’ve actually played with this Juku coding kit and can say it’s an excellent tool. Kits like these can run as much as $60, so two for this price is a great deal.

Pick any combo or two of the same. Today’s kits are the Light Games Coding Kit, Light Show Coding Kit, Making Music Coding Kit, and Smart Car Bots Kit. If you’re a cool nerdy aunt like me, this is the kind of thing you turn up with when you visit for the weekend. It’s recommended for ten years old and up. But if you have a particularly curious or tech-savvy kid who’s a bit younger, it still might work. It’s hard to beat the price given how kids can get bored with hobbies easily. You could also have a future programmer or web developer on your hands, and it all started here.

Advertisement

If you’ve read a few of our posts on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

USB PC Microphone Kit Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Thinking about starting a podcast, a Twitch channel, or anything that involves your beautiful voice? You’re going to want to upgrade your audio setup. Even a basic microphone is leagues above whatever’s built into your PC or your headset and will really up your production value tenfold. If you’re not looking to make a big investment up front, this USB PC microphone kit is a good starting point for beginners. The $45 set includes a cardioid microphone with a24bit/192khz bit sample rate. In addition to the mic itself, you’ll get a lot of handy extras including a shock mount, pop filter, and windscreen. It also comes with a desk clamp, which is a godsend if you don’t want to deal with a clumsy microphone stand. Whether you’re an aspiring podcaster or streamer, an all-in-one package like this is, at the very least, a good way to get you started at a low cost.

Advertisement

Aukey Smart Watch Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the pleasure of trying this out the last few days and can say it is, in fact, a great alternative to an Apple watch in many ways. If you don’t need many bells and whistles, the Aukey Smart Watch is a worthy entry into the category. It is currently 30% off and ready to make life a little easier.

The most significant feature I was impressed by is the battery. The company claims a twenty-day battery life, and it is actually very close to that. Obviously, the less you have it sending alerts and doing extra work for you, the longer it’ll last. The display is vibrant, easy to read, and even looks a bit like that trendy watch all my friends have. It synched up with my phone seamlessly, and it was a breeze to get my texts sent too. This watch is compatible with Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter, WeChat, etc., so you can receive a variety of chat messages. Using this on runs and even just for errands was excellent to track steps, distance, and calories burnt. And if you are a super active person, there are twelve total modes for monitoring running, cycling, mountain climbing, to name a few. As with most of these, you can also look after your sleep patterns and real-time heart rate. And don’t worry about sweat ruining your pristine watch; it’s waterproof. Now the only very tiny grip is that everything reads in the metric system, so there’s a bit of a learning curve. I’ve been pleasantly surprised so far at how much this watch can do. It’s not elite, but it certainly deserves consideration if you’re looking for a low-budget option.

WD Easystore 5TB Hard Drive Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

External hard drive deals are always nice, because there’s no confusion over what you’re getting. This WD Easystore hard drive? It gives you 5TB of storage. Boom, plain and simple. You can currently grab this powerful little storage device for $100 at Best Buy. What more do you need to know? It’s a USB 3.0 device that backwards compatible with USB 2.0, it has data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps, it works on both Mac and PC. It’s also small and portable, so you can take it with you on the go and risk losing an entire life’s worth of data. Luckily, it has options for automatic backup, so you can make sure that doesn’t happen. It’s a hard drive! It has a lot of space! It’s a low price! End scene!

Apple iPad Air 4th Gen (64GB) Image : Andrew Hayward

You can snag the newest iPad Air (4th Generation) at Amazon right now and get $40 in savings, bringing your total down to $559 for the base 64GB model in Green or Silver. They’re the cheapest of the bunch and both are ready to ship this week, although the other colors are also available for $569 each.



Reviews are in, and all indications are that this is the best value among all of Apple’s big slates. It shares a lot in common with the bigger, more powerful, much more expensive iPad Pro. It’s only missing extra cameras and Face ID (but the fingerprint reader is back to help), plus the display isn’t as bright (600 nits vs 500), big (12.9 inches vs 10.9 inches), or fast (120hz vs 60hz).

Advertisement

But it has the powerful Apple A14 Bionic chipset and picks up Apple Pencil support, making this a much sweeter option for casual artists and multimedia buffs. And it comes in fun colors, too.

27" Asus Curved Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your monitor, here’s a deal for you. You can grab this 27" Asus curved monitor for just $220, and it’s a powerhouse. The biggest feature here is its 165 Hz refresh rate, which will heavily reduce lag and motion blurring. The trade off is that the monitor is 1080p, though that’s to be expected with high refresh monitors. Many gamers prioritize refresh rate over resolution, so that’s a matter of preference. Beyond that, the monitor comes with a host of special perks like Asus’ Extreme Low Motion Blur and tech that reduces flicker. The screen has 1500R curvature as well, so the entire thing is really built with immersion in mind. Less blur, more wrapping a big screen around your face.

Looking for something cute to treat yourself or another with? You can grab these delicious-looking ice cream, boba tea, and peach AirPods covers and get them in no time at all if you’re an Amazon Prime member. The Boba one is your best deal price at just $8.



Advertisement

If you’re looking for something extra extra cute though, I gotta say that I’m torn between this No Face case for just $9 and this very pink Sailor Moon case (that comes in three variations) for the same fabulous price.

Advertisement

You could also snag an Appa Airpod Case (try saying that 10 times fast) for just $8 when you clip the coupon under the price on its Amazon product page. And, it’s a bit pricier, but there’s also a really cute Baby Yoda one.

Advertisement

If you have the AirPods Pro, these adorable Gatorade and Fiji water covers come in a 2-pack for just $14! These would make great gifts for friends who like to stay hydrated and keep their AirPod Pros on hand (or should I say in-ear?) at all times. This bright Sour Patch Kids case is also pretty fun and comes in three different colors for just $11 each.

Advertisement

I’ve made the switch to an inkjet printer, and I’m not going back. It felt like I was buying new ink cartridges way too often, which was bad for my budget and it also felt just plain wasteful. This Epson EcoTank ET-2720 inkjet printer should provide the average household with up to two years of printing— or 4,500 prints, whichever comes first. The calculation Epson made is based on 125 prints a month. And that’s all just in the one ink kit that the wireless all-in-one printer comes with! The equivalent in traditional ink cartridges would be about 80 cartridges.

The Epson EcoTank ET-2720 is $50 off right now at Best Buy, and that’s a deal you should seriously jump on. Not only will you get lots of clean prints, you can also scan documents and make copies in a snap! Grab it while the deal is still good.

Advertisement

$50 PSN Gift Card PSNFIDDY Image : Eneba

Sometimes, it’s okay to treat yourself. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard 12 months! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $50 PlayStation Store gift card for $44 at Eneba when you use the code PSNFIDDY at checkout. While that won’t buy you a brand new full retail AAA game, $50 can go a very long way. Stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. The choice is yours. As long as you’re buying video games, I am happy.



The Kingdom Hearts series is known for a lot of things. Action, story, characters, you name it. But it also features some iconic music. Who among us won’t belt out Simple and Clean every time we hear that hook? Then there’s the criminally underrated Sanctuary, which is my personal favorite. That’s not even to mention the series’ original score. If you want all of the tunes from Kingdom Hearts without all of the RPG shenanigans, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is on sale for $40 today. This rhythm game features over 140 tracks to play on in both shingle and multiplayer modes. If you’ve always been interesting in Kingdom Hearts, but too intimidated by it, hell, why not just play this and call it a day?

Advertisement

Poké Ball Beanbag Chair Image : Giovanni Colantonio

For many years, I have considered getting a beanbag chair. I know that probably sounds like the kind of thing that one doesn’t need to “consider,” but it haunts me. Am I prepared to become beanbag guy? Like when guests come over to watch sports, am I going to bring out the beanbag and say “Someone can sit here if they want”? I’m not sure if I can be that guy, but I am tempted to finally pull the trigger today, because this Poké Ball beanbag chair is down to $60at GameStop. features include: it’s a beanbag chair that looks like a Poké Ball. What more do you need? Now when a friend asks for a pillow to sit on, I can chuck this at their head as if I am trying to catch them. They will hate me. And I will laugh.

Advertisement

Mortal Shell (PS4) Screenshot : Playstack

So you’ve played all the Dark Souls games. You’ve fought your way through Demon’s Souls. You’ve played Bloodborne more times than you can count. Sekiro? Vanquished. Nioh? Ni-old. Hollow Knight? Okay, now you’re reaching. So what walls are left for you to bash your head against? Well, there’s always Mortal Shell. The Dark Souls-inspired action RPG is, s they say, metal as hell. It features a soundtrack by Greek black metal band Rotting Christ, and that probably tells you all you need to know about how much this game will punish you. If that sounds right up your alley, GameStop has the PS4 version on sale for $17 today. Give it a try, you little masochistic freak.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard Image : Elizabeth Lanier

Want to treat your desk to a little something new? The Razer Huntsman Mini 60% gaming keyboard is down to $100 right now on Amazon.

Advertisement

If you want the gaming performance that Razer offers without sacrificing your desk space, the Huntsman Mini might be the perfect fit. With its matte, aluminum top-frame, you get a mighty little keyboard that’s built to withstand “intense, regular use,” according to Razer.

It looks so cute and compact, but this little guy is built to last. Its keys are even made of “textured, high-grade PBT for a more durable and textured finish less prone to long-term grime build-up” according to the product description. So I guess you don’t have to skimp on those Cheetos next time you want to type and snack at the same time?—Oof, maybe that’s too far. I’m sorry, I’ve been isolating for almost a year now and I find that I need to consciously remind myself of social norms at times. We should probably do the Mini or any other keyboard the courtesy of wiping off Cheeto dust first, right? I mean, hygiene should be a top priority right now and we should probably be cleaning our keyboards and other peripherals more often anyway. But still— my point stands that this is a durable investment to consider if you’re in the market for a new keyboard.

You want it? Grab it before the price goes back up!

Me? I just really want Cheetos now.

Advertisement

Arcade1Up is known for bringing retro gaming back into our lives in creative ways. From arcade cabinet reproductions to gaming pub tables, they offer a perfect way to build out a nice gamer cave. Some of their products are a bit more practical too, like their line of retro gaming barstools. Today, you can grab a bunch of gaming stools on sale for $59 to really spruce up your theoretical bar. You can grab Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, and Marvel Super Heroes stools at a discount right now, so pick whichever one you want to sit on more. Do you want to plant right down on Thanos’ face? Perfect! Want to just warm your buns on the heat of the NBA Jam logo? Hell yeah buddy! Live your best life. No rules, no masters, no bedtimes.

Advertisement

GameStop currently has pre-owned Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers on sale for just $45 each for President’s Day weekend.



I have my eye on this Sony DUALSHOCK 4 berry blue wireless controller— those colors just pop! But there’s certainly something to be said for a more understated look. This midnight blue option is sure to match any decor, if that’s important to you.

Advertisement

Need another controller for your Xbox One? This sleek-looking Microsoft Xbox One green and gray wireless controller is also $45. If you want something with more of a pop of color, there are plenty of options, like this sport blue one.

If none of these options are your cup of tea, no worries— check out all the controllers on sale right here. You’re sure to find one that fits your needs! Just make sure to do it before the President’s Day Weekend sale is over.

Advertisement

Presidents’ Day Video Game Sale Screenshot : Nintendo

Alright, let’s get something straight. Presidents’ Day? Whatever! It seems like a pretty lame holiday and you’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone that “celebrates” it. But is having a day off from work nice? Yes. And is having a bunch of absolutely random sales because of it also a perk? Yep. So, it’s hard for me to complain when Best Buy is running a massive video game sale for the holiday. What’s discounted? Too much to list here considering there are 12 pages of deals. But here are some highlights none the less. First-party Nintendo Switch games are discounted across the board, and you know how rare that can be. Most notable is the elusive Ring Fit Adventure, which is down to $70. Even the rarely discounted Animal Crossing: New Horizons is down to $50. The Last of Us Part 2 is $30, so you can finally form an opinion on it for half price. The absolutely fantastic Yakuza: Like a Dragon is down to $40 and I can’t recommend it highly enough.

Advertisement

We all knew this day was coming. Ever since Cyberpunk 2077 launched just in December, it’s seemed pretty clear that a price drop was imminent. A wave of bad press really hurt the game’s word of mouth, despite the fact that it reportedly sold over 13 million units.

Whether or not this is directly related to all of the fallout, you can now get Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 for $49 or Xbox One for $45 from Amazon. If you’d rather get a PC copy, Eneba has the game down to $27 when you use the discount code CP2027 at checkout. You’ll get a key that’s redeemable on GOG.

Be warned that the game has been widely criticized on consoles for poor performance, especially if you have the original base PS4 or Xbox One hardware (instead of the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X).

Advertisement

CD Projekt Red has announced a roadmap of patches and fixes that will finish rolling out this month, and you’ll also get access to the respective next-generation upgrade on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S once that’s released later this year. However, there is no guarantee of eventual performance quality, so jump in at your own risk.

Advertisement

We’ve seen Ubisoft slash the price on games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the studio just took things to another level. You can now grab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for $30 at Amazon. The game is still relatively brand new, so that’s about as fast a price cut as you can expect. Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab the PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions at a discount now.

EA Games Sale (PC) Screenshot : EA

Advertisement

If you’ve ever thought about buying any EA game in the past few years, here’s your moment to shine. Amazon is running a giant EA publisher sale, which includes discounts on some of the company’s greatest hits on PC only. If you don’t want to subscribe to EA Play, this is an excellent chance to pick and choose the games you want for cheap. The sale includes a mix of recent hits and golden oldies. If you’ve been thinking about getting Star Wars Squadrons, it’s on sale for $24. Speaking of the space drama, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is only $20.

The deals don’t stop there! Want to dip into Burnout Paradise Remastered? That’s only $5! There are some rock bottom prices on amazing games in here, like Titanfall 2 for $6 or Dead Space for $2, so browse around and see if there’s anything you’ve been meaning to pick up over the years.

Advertisement

I’ve been Marie-Kondoing everything in my life lately, and I just noticed how much space tea bag boxes take up in my kitchen. No more! I personally ordered this very cute (but not really discounted) Nifty tea bag spinning carousel to display up to 60 bags at a time. That’s perfect for me. If you have a larger collection, you might want to check out this Mind Reader tea bag & condiment 9-drawer organizer which also has a couple of larger drawers for sauces or maybe even tea infusers. By the way, if you’re into looseleaf tea as well, I found a great deal on a glass tumbler infuser. Already 40% off, clip the 20% off coupon below its price to bring it down to just $14.



Advertisement

You can also snag up to 10% off this lovely bamboo tea bag organizer— just be sure to clip the coupon (once again, located below the price on Amazon). That brings it down to just $19. What I like about this is it has a clear window so you can easily see your tea collection. Similarly, this 2-pack stackable plastic organizer can also be yours for 10% off and is designed with convenience and ease of use in mind.

Advertisement

Last but not least, this cute little Soligt tea bag display rack has removable baskets and holds up to 120 bags. Grab it for 7% off when you clip the coupon!



ILife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner $119 | Amazon Image : Daryl Baxter

If you work often and you don’t have the energy to vacuum your home from time to time, it helps that in 2021 we can rely on a robot to do this chore for us.

The ILife V3s Robot Vacuum Cleaner is no exception, where it can have a daily routine to go to certain rooms, vacuum up any dirt, and then go back to its charging station, ready for the next day of tasks. And luckily for you? It’s down to just $119 for President’s Day.

Advertisement

Luxury Home Rayon from Bamboo-Blend Sheet Set Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

We’ve got a fabulous deal for bringing some more comfort to your bedroom right now. Unfortunately, our Lelo’s Valentine’s Day sale is finished, but you can still find some comfort in a soft new set of sheets, right?

Get yourself a Luxury Home sheet set for only $20 at MorningSave right now. These sheets are $20 regardless of whether you want them in full, queen, king, or the California king size. They come in lots of colors too: Pick from Chocolate, Cream, Gray, Khaki, Sage, White, Lilac, Gold, Navy, or Sky Blue.

The set includes a fitted and top sheet as well as two pillowcases. This deal is only good for today, so don’t miss out!

Advertisement

With a MorningSave monthly membership for $5, you can get unlimited shipping there as well as at Meh and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8.

Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale Image : Etekcity

If you (like me) have been skirting your New Year’s resolutions, then what better time than mid-February to right the ship? If one of your big goals is to look and especially feel better, then eating healthier is probably a priority. Tracking and limiting your potions is one of the most important ways to kick the junk and ensure that you’re not going overboard on consumption, even if it’s healthier stuff.

Luckily, Etekcity’s food kitchen scale is just $10 at Amazon right now when you clip the coupon on the page. This compact, countertop scale makes it easy to measure out portions in various units and even account for the weight of the container they’re in. It’s great for measuring amounts of fresh foods or to determine the portion size of packaged foods that don’t provide a per-piece serving. It’s also ideal for measuring out quantities for baking or cooking, whether or not you’re keeping your own portions in check.

Advertisement

Tacklife 6-Gallon Wet Dry Vac 20DQV25P Image : Andrew Hayward

If you own a home, it’s inevitable that you’ll encounter messes that can’t be easily picked up with a broom, common household vacuum, or even a mass of towels. That’s where a wet-dry shop vac comes in handy, providing one large-capacity, rolling tool that can contend with things like basement flooding, light construction work, garage cleaning, and more.

Right now, Tacklife’s 6-gallon wet dry shop vac is just $61 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page and enter promo code 20DQV25P at checkout. With a big bin, 17-foot cord, and 5-foot hose range, you won’t have to stop and start a bunch when tackling big messes. It’s 32% off the list price right now.

Advertisement

Flylinktech Car Jump Starter Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Have peace of mind that you can give your car battery a boost anywhere with this Flylinktech car jump starter, 25% off when you clip the coupon below the price on Amazon.



That brings this jump starter down to just $52, which is a pretty dang good deal. Jump on it while the deal’s still good— apologies for the pun.

POVO Multifunctional Car Tool 3AEXKTXE Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

I certainly hope to never have to cut myself out of my seatbelt or smash a window to make my way out of a car. But, if I ever need to, this handy little car safety tool is sure to do the trick.



You can snag this car charger that is also a window breaker, seat belt cutter, and flashlight for just $18 at Amazon, a discount of 40%, when you apply code 3AEXKTXE at checkout. The flashlight even has multiple light settings and you can also use it as an SOS alarm. Oh yeah, you can use it to charge devices too!

Unfortunately, I believe this discount code only works on the black model and not the white one, which can be yours for $24. Just as a heads up, we previously had a discount code for the white model which brought it all the way down to $10— but that was a very short-lived deal that didn’t last through the day. So, this may drop again in price, but the black model is the best bet for now.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier on 1/31/2021 and was updated with new information on 2/13/2021.



GeMoor Star Projector With Speaker Image : GeMoor

Maybe you’ve seen it on TikTok or Instagram, or maybe even in a viral tweet thread. There’s a zillion of ‘em out there, but these galaxy projectors are a sensation, blasting an array of stars and lighting effects onto your wall and ceiling to savor at nighttime.



If you’ve been wondering about these things but weren’t sure which one to snag, here’s a good option: the GeMoor Star Projector is marked down to just $32 at Amazon today when you clip the 20% off coupon. It has a 4.5-star review average from 3,300+ customers and offers numerous projection modes, plus it has a built-in Bluetooth speaker for playing tunes from your phone. It also comes with a remote control for easy access. Bring the stars to you and wind down in the galactic glow with this bargain.

Advertisement

Up to 23% off Qualifying Items 939905 Image : Ulta

This is one of those deals that’s really great but takes a bit of patience and finagling. Until March 6, take $3.50 off qualifying items with the code 939905. So I say this is difficult because so many brands are currently on sale or have pretty good discounts currently running. But after playing around, there are still quite a few items that this code will work with. You have to spend a minimum of $15.

A great option is Pixi’s Purifying Trio Kit. It looks like most Pixi products will vibe with the code. This trio is all about keeping your face as glowing as possible. In three easy steps, cleanse, exfoliate, and purify. Have a wintery shimmer and hydrated skin for the rest of the season with travel-friendly sizes of the Glow Mud Cleanser, Glow Tonic, and T-Zone Peel-Off Mask.

2020 part deux stress is rolling on and calling for a moment of self-care, a bath bomb can certainly help you take a pause. I’ve had a few of these from da Bomb, and this one is hands down my favorite. It fizzes like fluffy pink cotton candy, smells awesome, and leaves your skin silky smooth. Oh, and you get a prize once it fully dissolves. There are thirty-two bombs to pick from, so definitely something for everyone, even kids.

Advertisement

Animal Crossing’s makeup from ColourPop just landed yesterday at Ulta. There are still a few things left, like the 5 Star Island palette. This my favorite of the bunch and is my go-to from the original launch. It’s a 4-pan palette with rich hues of pink. You can actually use the semi-metallic yellow as a base and then blend a very vibrant peachy pink matte. You also get a uber sparkly and lush glitter pink and a hot pink matte sparkle too. There are a lot of girly and bold looks to be had here. Kind of an 80s aesthetic.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

60-Pack: KN95 5-Layer Face Masks Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

I’m so proud of you for still wearing a mask, it’s super cool of you. But do you need an upgrade or maybe something a little more heavy-duty? Or maybe you just want to put your mind at ease with something a smidge more protective? Grab 60 of the KN95 masks from MorningSave right now for just $29.

These are industry-standard which means they are supposed to filter 95 percent of particles. That is just about as good as you can get. So the mask obviously doesn’t completely eliminate the risk of catching or spreading something but if you wear it correctly it still drastically reduces the likelihood. These are also great if you’ve got severe allergies or asthma and protect against pollen, dander, and whatnot. The KN-95 isn’t made for clinical environments not that you’re performing surgery with these but they will definitely protect you and others against what is currently out there. Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks. So thank you.



If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many.

UNT Ready For Takeoff Peelable Base Coat Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Advertisement

If you’ve ever made the mistake of applying glitter nail polish, you know it basically takes an exorcism to remove every last bit of sparkle once you’re sick of it.



Sure, you have the option of soaking your nails in acetone to remove it all—but that leaves me with red, itchy hands after, personally. And even if it doesn’t bother your skin, the acetone strips natural oils from your nails. If you are also done with harmful acetone, you’ve got to give a peel-off base coat a try.

There’s nowhere better to start than the UNT Ready For Takeoff Peelable Base Coat, now just $13 at Amazon. This cult-favorite base coat (which even used to be a favorite of popular nail-art YouTuber Simply Nailogical before she created her own peel-off base coat) makes removing your nail polish so easy you won’t want to go back.

When you’re finished with your manicure and ready for a new look, just dab a bit of your preferred skin oil (I use jojoba) around your cuticles, and then peel away. It’s especially satisfying to see the polish come off in one go!

Grab it while the price is good.

Advertisement

I’m a big fan of Korean beauty products, and if you are too, I have a great deal for you from Passioncat today.



Get 35% off a PASSIONCAT Twist Velvet Tint of your choice when you clip the coupon under the price on Amazon. Normally $16, that brings any of these lovely tints down to just $11.

Plus, if you add a Hand Sanitizer Gel by PASSIONCAT to your cart, you’ll get it for free as an added bonus! It will bring any of these lip tints down to just $8 when you add it to your shopping cart.

Advertisement

If you want a velvet-y pout in peach or pink shades, there are plenty of options:

This tint also comes in some more vibrant red shades, if you want a more glamorous look.

Advertisement

It’s unclear how long this deal will last, so why not treat yourself to a more kissable pout today while it’s still on?



Up to 85% off Premium Button-Downs Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

JACHS is really out here trying to make you the most stylish man you can be. They’re running another killer sale this week. Grab one of over seventy premium button-downs for a low as $12. No codes needs and prices are already marked on each shirt.

Everyone needs a quality flannel. I actually love an oversized men’s flannel to pair with a t-shirt, leggings, and boots. This one is sherpa lined for optimum coziness ($25). It’s versatile for any gender. It’s so easy to layer and style. Made of 100% cotton, this will take you through the rest of the chilly season.

There are plenty of classic and traditional button-downs too, so you can still look the business on your zoom calls. The Tech Shirt ($19) line was quite literally engineered for a long haul day. Made with ultra-stretch fabric, they are not only comfortable but cool in any season. No really, they have moisture-wicking, so you don’t have to worry about breaking a sweat during a big meeting. It’s a cotton/poly/spandex blend that’s easy to care for and surprisingly study. Oh, and it’s 79% off.

Advertisement

Free shipping on orders over $100.

Loungefly x Pokémon Flying Eevee Wallet Image : Sheilah Villari

With anniversary events gearing up to celebrate 25 years of Pokémon, jump in the festivities with an adorable new Eevee wallet. Arguably one of the cutest OG pocket monsters, Eevee has become a fan favorite amongst watchers and players. Loungefly’s team up with the brand has produced a ton of eye-catching and marvelous pieces in the line. This Flying Eevee Wallet is one of them, and it’s 26% off currently.

No Eevees or any other animals were harmed in the making of this as the leather is faux. Eevee is stitched on the front, and it’s beautifully embroidered. As with all Loungefly pieces, it’s impeccably structured and will last for a long time. The metal rivets are a nice touch, and of course, the classic plaque on the back makes it as official as official comes. Little Eevee can be scamping on the interior, and there are eight slots for cards and IDs.