Tuesday's Best Deals: Free Atlas Coffee Bag, Hershey's Halloween Candy, 32" QHD LG Monitor, Sweese Dishes, Pumpkin Decor, and More

A free Atlas Coffee Club bag and Hershey’s Halloween candy lead Tuesday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media

Amazon Echo Dot (2-pack) DOT2PACK Image : Amazon

Smart speakers are a weird category; there’s a bunch of different options out there, from big booming speakers for rockin’ out to tiny little pebbles that can tell you about the weather. If you’ve done your research and decided to go all-in on Amazon’s Alexa, the Echo Dot is a good place to start. It’s tiny, and the new model looks pretty nice so it doesn’t have to be tucked in the corner of your bookshelf. It’s available for pre-order now, and if you need to fill out a few rooms, you can get $20 off a 2-pack using the promo code DOT2PACK.



Advertisement

Anker Roav DashCam Duo Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Perfect for Uber drivers or your own amateur episode of Carpool Karaoke, the Roav DashCam Duo by Anker is now just $75 at Amazon, a 31% discount. This two-way camera has strong night time performance and records both the front of the road and the cockpit of your car.

It has all the bells and whistles, including built-in GPS for tracking your trips, collision detection with a 30-second total buffer, and parking mode, which snaps a quick recording anytime something comes within view of the 1080p wide-angle cameras.

Advertisement

You’ll get by fine with an average 1080p monitor in any work scenario, but stretch your budget just a tad and you can get something much sharper. This 32" LG monitor goes up to 1440p for resolution, has HDR10 and AMD FreeSync, and while not the most impressive marks for gaming, it still performs admirably in that realm with a 5ms response time and 75hz max refresh rate. With such an outstretched window and more pixels packed into it, you’ll be surprised how many different windows you’ll be able to stack. You’ll get a borderless design if you want two of these side-by-side with seamless flair, and the stand is only tilt-ready, but you can put it up on a cheap VESA arm for more flexibility. All of this is only $250, nearly $50 off.

I fall instantly in love when I see two dire human needs knocked out with the same stone in products like this. Convergence is my jam, so this $12 piece of cloth that runs triple duty as Bluetooth headphones, a sleep mask, and a sweat-catching headband immediately caught my eye. Normally $29 (use promo code 40T2X7NN for the discount), they should last the entirety of your sleep session with 10-hour battery life, but if you’re anything like me, they might not. The headphones inside are specially designed to be as soft and flat as possible—less than 1/4th an inch thick, according to EverPlus—to preserve comfort no matter your sleeping style. Yes, violent toss-turners and people who don’t sleep on their backs, I’m talking to you. Give it a try if you’re tired of aching ears or buds that get lost in the overabundance of cotton surrounding you each night.

Advertisement

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Media Hub Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Because of a price drop, you’ll be able to get your hands onto an Anker Powerexpand 7-in-1 USB-C media hub for $25. It includes a 4k HDMI, a USB-C, SD card reader, as well as two USB-A ports. So plug everything you got into this bad boy. It’ll do you right.

AuKing Mini Projector 4G63N2XD

Anyone desperate for a night out should look no further than the backyard, or if you live in an apartment, a random unoccupied field (PARODY). And thanks to AuKing, you can save 50% on a mini projector by clipping the onsite coupon and entering the promo code 4G63N2XD at checkout, perfectly suited to replace nights out at the AMC or Regal. In fact, with a projector, you don’t have to worry about the smell of Arby’s roast beef the person behind you snuck into Tenet. Instead, you can watch actual good movies like Palm Springs with your large adult sons. Or, in case the little ones tag along, rent Scoob!, a movie I’m curious about but don’t have the children to justify watching it on my own.



Advertisement

The AuKing mini projector gets you 55,000 hours of viewing time, or over 6 years consecutive years. It boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon out of nearly 4,000 reviews and supports both HDMI and VGA input. That means all you have to do is hook up a Roku or an Apple TV for endless streaming. You can also connect it to your gaming console of choice or even a PC. At this price, it’s a hell of a steal, but you’ll have to act fast—this deal ends Sunday 10/4. An impulse buy never hurt anyone.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey in August 2020 and updated by Elizabeth Lanier with new information on 10/4/2020.

Samsung 82" Q70T QLED 4K Smart TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you are ready to make the jump to a 4K TV, it is hard to beat the value of the Samsung Q70T. This 82-inch Smart TV is QLED and has Alexa built-in and ready to go. With a recent $300 price drop, it’s now $700 below its original retail price of $2,999.



Advertisement

You get free scheduled delivery on this item as well, so you can be sure you’re home to accept it.

Since most of us are stuck inside for the time being, we’ve all got chargers handy to give our phones plenty of juice. Still, maybe you’re a little low on outlets since everyone’s working from home, or you just want to give your headphones a little boost before your morning stroll. RAVPower’s known for their excellent chargers, and this 20000mAh portable charger is available right now for $30 by clipping the coupon available on the site (the little $10 off box below the price) before adding this item to your cart.



Prime members get free one-day shipping on this item right now, so you could potentially have this power bank in your hands by tomorrow!

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Jordan McMahon in April 2020, and was updated with new information on 10/3/2020 by Elizabeth Lanier.

Anker PowerWave+ Qi Wireless Charging Pad Image : Anker

Whether you’re running out of outlets or you just don’t want another thing to plug in, Anker’s got plenty of charging pads to cover all your multi-device needs. If, after a long day of doing your thing, you need to give your phone and Apple Watch a boost, the PowerWave+ wireless charging pad will do the trick. It has a pad for one smartphone, plus a dedicated stand for your Watch. Normally it’s $60, but Best Buy has it for $10 off right now, so snag it while you can.

Advertisement

Boltune Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones Image : Andrew Hayward

Active noise canceling, which helps block out external noise, has long been a feature exclusive to the most premium of headphones. Lately, however, we’re seeing the tech creep down to more affordable options, and these Boltune cans are a key example.

Right now, you can snag Boltune’s hybrid active noise canceling wireless headphones for just $35 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page, shaving $20 off the list price. These cushy-looking Bluetooth 5.0 headphones promise up to 30 hours of battery life per charge and deep bass feedback. And while you might think that the price tag signals so-so quality, the 4.5-star rating from more than 1,600 customer reviews suggests that they’re very stellar for the price.

Acer 34" Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

If you’ve been curious to see whether the noise about the ultrawide revolution is warranted, today’s a good chance to score a quality monitor on the cheap to decide for yourself. Amazon has a 34" Acer Nitro monitor with all the works for $442 ($58 off). Though the size reads massive on paper, the monitor’s ultrawide aspect ratio gives it a height equivalent to a 27" 16:9 monitor.



With WQHD resolution (3440x1440), you’ll have a sharp picture while gaming, and take it from someone with an LG ultrawide: something like this is a must-have for multitasking work. This one features a 1500R curve with VA panels for superior viewing angles, has AMD FreeSync support, 1ms response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR400 support, which won’t blow you away compared to 10-bit HDR, but it’s better than nothing. The monitor also has great color reproduction in general, according to reviews. Amazon has a solid return policy, so give it a fair try before the deal expires.

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Earbuds Image : Andrew Hayward

The JBL brand has been associated with quality sound for several decades, and like most other gadget makers, they have their own AirPods-like true wireless earbuds these days.



Advertisement

And at just $70 right now, a discount of $30 from the list price, the new JBL Tune 125TWS earbuds are sure to be a compelling option for fans—or anyone looking for a wallet-friendly alternative to Apple’s ubiquitous buds.

Amazon has them in stock in black, blue, and white right now, each promising heavy bass, 8 hours of battery life for the buds themselves, 32 hours of reserve charging available in the case, and three sizes of included eartips to ensure a snug fit.

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day is scheduled to send Amazon’s workforce into overdrive October 13-14, but Amazon is already previewing a few of its best deals. For Prime members only, you can save up to $100 on a Fire TV, whether that’s this 50-inch Insignia down to $250 ($100 off) or a 50-inch Toshiba for $350 ($50 off).

Both have 4K HDR capabilities and run on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, offering you apps, movies, shows, and games all folded into the same digital package. You’ll also find a massive discount on the Amazon Fire TV Recast, a DVR box giving you space to record up to 75 hours of broadcast television. That’s down $100 for a $129 total.

Advertisement

Remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of some of these deals, so sign up if you haven’t already. There’s a free 30-day trial period if you’re a new member, giving you no obligation to stick with it if you’re unimpressed.

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Editon Screenshot : 2K Games

If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next part of the wasteland while collecting scrap on the way. Available on PS4 for $30 (which is down from a $100!!), it’s a great price to try out something new! Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!

This deal was originally written by Ignacia Fulcher on 6/29/20, and updated with new information on 10/5/2020.

Advertisement

If you’ve been thinking of starting your own PC build or if you want to upgrade your case, Newegg has some fantastic deals on them right now.



This DIYPC Rainbow Flash G3 case in black is pretty sleek-looking, and it’s 43% off for today only. That brings it down to a super reasonable $40, which is tough to beat.

What really caught my eye though was the Montech Air X ARGB case. It’s bright color and the diamond mesh front are quite striking. It’s a bit pricier but is 19% off today at Newegg, bringing its price to $73.

Advertisement

Logitech G604 Wireless Gaming Mouse Image : Quentyn Kennemer

One of the most annoying things that can happen in the middle of a firefight is having your mouse cable snagged when you’re trying to land a headshot. Eliminate the chance altogether with a wireless mouse like Logitech’s G604, which is down to $70 on a $30 discount. This mouse works over both Bluetooth and Logitech’s proprietary Lightspeed Wireless, which offers 1ms response times to eliminate as much input lag as possible. The 16K HERO sensor gives you accuracy, sensitivity, and range. The mouse also lasts quite a while on its lone AA battery requirement: up to 240 hours in Lightspeed mode or a whopping five months on Bluetooth.

Advertisement

If you’re blessed enough to own a Switch (love my Coral Lite) you know it’s important to protect it and keep it safe especially if you travel. Best Buy has a few cases on sale to do just that.



If you’re a Lite user like me this Official Nintendo Carry Case ($15) is what you need. It comes in grey and also has a screen protector to keep your favorite toy scratch-free. It zips up and has a few slots to tote extra games around. You’ll save $5 on this deal.

For the classic Switch user, this Hard Case ($27) from RDS Industries is $13 off and also has space for additional cartridges. But this case comes with a GripStand platform to prop your device up to get a proper view while you game on the go. You’ll also get two thumb buttons as a nice upgrade to your Jot-Con sticks.

These will ship for $4.

Advertisement

The Child Enamel 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive) Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m not about children but I am about The Child, and I know I’m not alone. This officially licensed six pin pack is exclusive to Amazon. Is this a good deal? Yes, very much so. These enamel pins are normally $10 each. So grabbing this for $25 is kind of a steal.



These pins are about an inch in size and have a backer with the basemetal. Only 10,000 packs were made and the collector’s packaging will be numbered. The Child is featured in these poses: napping in the pod, eating the frog, sipping on soup, pushing buttons, and using the force. You can’t deny how adorable he and these pins are no matter how hard you try. You can’t fight the cute so you might as well buy this pack and share with your pals from a galaxy far far away.

Advertisement

Free one-day shipping on this item for Prime members.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 Months) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Have you heard? Microsoft bought Zenimax Studios, reportedly for an earth-shattering $7.5 billion in cold, hard cash. With the acquisition, Microsoft gets full control of everything under that banner, including Bethesda, id Software, Arkane, and more. Those studios are responsible for some of the most fun games this generation produced, including Doom, Wolfenstein, Fallout 4 (and 76 now, apparently, but I’ve personally given up), The Evil Within, and Dishonored. And while we haven’t gotten a new single player Elder Scrolls game since the Xbox 360, we know Elder Scrolls 6 is on the way, and Bethesda is working on other exciting new IPs like Starfield.

The other leg of this news is that all the games from these studios, like any first party Microsoft studio, will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the hottest deals going in gaming before the news, and even without meaty discounts like 3 months for $26 at Eneba (currently $45 on Amazon), you’ll enjoy all the benefits for one low price. That means you’ll get online play, hundreds of first- and third-party games, exclusive discounts, in-game perks, and more, and that goes whether you’re on Xbox One, PC, or the soon-to-arrive Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

Existing subscribers of both Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play with over 50 days left on their memberships can also grab 1 year of EA Play (which converts to 4 months of Game Pass Ultimate) for $27 from the site.

First Bag Free AtlasCoffeeDay20 Gif : Atlas Coffee

National Coffee Day was last week, so why not find a new brew to enjoy to celebrate? We even have a great deal for you right now to get your first bag of Atlas Coffee for free. That link should automatically mark your first bag down to $0, but you will need to cover shipping. If not, use code AtlasCoffeeDay20 at checkout. For me, the shipping charge was around $5. You can choose whether to get your bag ground and ready to go or as whole beans you can grind yourself.



This subscription, which you can cancel anytime, brings you a fresh bag of new coffee every two or four weeks depending on what schedule you set up. You can get caffeinated conveniently and on your terms by indicating your preference for lighter or darker roasts, or have them surprise you with each delivery.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20

Halloween Candy Bag Image : Sheilah Villari

Halloween will probably look a little different this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy lots of sugary goodness. If you’re like me you noticed immediately when your local drug store added the bags of Halloween candy back in August. Today grab this treat bag of 400 fun-size packs for just $18.

This bag of Hersey brand fan favorites has something for everyone. It includes Reese’s, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, Whoppers, and Bubble Yum so you can choose your own candy adventure from chewy to chocolatey. There are over seven pounds to share (because they’re individually wrapped) or to just toss in your bag for a little saccharin pick me up while you’re out and about. If you or house are Hersey lovers this is your deal and the time of year to shine in confectionery delight.

Prime members enjoy same-day shipping.

Advertisement

Gooloo 1200A SuperSafe Jump Starter HVA3KLKE Image : Quentyn Kennemer

On the road a lot? Whether you’re living a nomadic lifestyle or work commute takes you through winding countrysides, you’ll want something like this Gooloo car jump starter to save yourself a hitchhike or a potential call to AAA. Normally $80, you can use promo code HVA3KLKE and bring your final total down to $45.

This 1200A starter packs a 18,000mAh battery that outputs voltage across a variety of mediums, including USB 3.0 Quick Charge to keep enough fuel in your phone’s tank to call someone if you’re unsuccessful jumping the car’s battery. It comes with a 12V battery clamp for that particular job, and an onboard LCD display keeps you informed on its remaining capacity.

Gooloo rates the jump starter for up to 30 1500-amp surges on cars, motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, trucks, and boats. You could just as well jump a tractor in case the upcoming harvest season doesn’t throw any luck your way.

Advertisement

Pumpkin Decor Sale Image : Sheilah Villari

This past weekend it was so fun to see people still decorating for Halloween wherever or not little monsters will be out looking for candy on the day. My neighborhood has several houses that really go above and beyond for a holiday spooktacular. Pumpkins are the autumn signifier and to see them pop up on porches and stoops has been really nice over the last few weeks too. Grab everything you need from Wayfair for a lot less today to decorate your home with the ultimate fall symbol.

The first thing I buy as fall approaches is a pumping candle. Is it basic? Yes, but I just love to have my home filled with sweet smells of the most famous winter squash. Grabbing two perfect pumpkin spice candles for just $19 is not only a great deal but the ideal way to conjure all the good vibes that come with all the calm of changing leaves and cooler nights. And because there’s two you can share and spread the delightful scents of the season.

Advertisement

One of the easiest ways to show some creepy cheer is with a doormat. Take $5 off this Scary Pumpkins one from Taunya. It’s really pretty adorable if you ask me. This doormat is durable for all weather, is 29 inches by 17 inches, and is non-slip. The darker colors help with the illusion that it’s cleaner so it won’t show as much dirt if you do wipe your shoes in it. But if you do mess it up it’s easy to clean by just hosing it off in the yard or running water over it in the tub.

I’m such a sucker of kooky decorations and this Cat and Rat Jack-O-Lantern prop set definitely fits the bill. It’s a fun and easy way to turn a simple pumpkin into a supernatural centerpiece for the bewitching hour. In the set, you get a rat and cat head and tail that you just stick into any pumpkin you purchase. I jokingly suggested these for a friend’s wedding since she wants pumpkin decor. She didn’t find it funny. If this is your sense of humor grab these today and bring come eerie cheer into your abode.

Enjoy free two-day shipping on these items.



Advertisement

Roborock S4 Robot Vacuum Image : Roborock

Bid farewell to dusty floors and cat hairs with a Roborock S4, one of the best robotic vacuums in its range, for $100 off. That brings your total down to $300 (lowest price we’ve seen so far) for a powerful 2,000pa suction rating, which should carry along most visible particles right through to the internal dust bin. It cleans for up to 150 minutes on a full charge, and it can learn virtually any room in your home and store the layout in memory, allowing you to set up per-room cleaning schedules with virtual boundaries that don’t require any add-on devices.

Capresso H20 Plus Glass Water Kettle Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

My electric glass kettle is probably one of my favorite items in my tiny apartment kitchen. Seriously, I use it for tea, hot chocolate, ramen, oatmeal— it’s so convenient to have boiling water in just minutes without having to pull out a pan.

Advertisement

Because it sits out so prominently, I kind of wish that I had invested in a slightly more stylish option—like this Capresso H20 Plus glass kettle.

You can get it over at Bed Bath & Beyond for $15 off, bringing it down to $45. This is well below the Amazon price, which hovers closer to $60. You also get free shipping, so grab it while the deal lasts!

Wireless Hidden WiFi Camera OK45SJIM Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

This wireless hidden camera can be snagged for 70% off when you apply promo code OK45SJIM at checkout. That brings this tiny camera that looks like an inconspicuous USB wall charger adapter down from $65 to just $20.



Advertisement

The camera is capable of being viewed remotely, meaning you could use it as a non-rotating pet or nanny cam. You can also set it up to be motion-activated, as a simple way to add an additional security measure to your home. Just don’t use it to be a creeper, ok?

You can control the camera with iOS and Android devices. This promo code is good until the end of the month.

Thikpo Infrared Thermometer NINOFT5C Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been looking for a way to take your temperature (or anyone else’s) without touching, you should look into Thikpo infrared forehead thermometer. It measures the heat coming off you in about a second for the best possible reading. You can also test objects like water, milk, and has a high-temperature alarm so you’ll definitely know if you have a fever. It’s only $26 when you use promo code NINOFT5C, which is about 35% off the original list price. I would grab it before it’s gone.

Advertisement

Ecolution’s Popcorn Popper Image : Sheilah Villari

We’ve all done it, burnt popcorn. Microwaves are all so sensitive when it comes to the movie theater treat. Trying to figure the perfect time to not ruin the bag or fill your house with one of the most awful smells that lingers for hours. Well, Ecolution wants to put your mind at ease and give you the perfect batch every time. Today take 15% off this Popcorn Popper.

Only the red snack-size pot is on sale although a family size in three colors is available just for more money. With this popper, you get to use fresh kernels each time so you avoid the bagged option which is usually packed with chemicals and sodium. The borosilicate glass bowl is dishwasher safe so easy to clean after each use. The lid is even designed to place a pad of butter on top so it will melt through little holes down ontop the popcorn for an even coating of margarine goodness. This little pot will elevate your next film marathon or Netflix binge session.

Advertisement

Ring Stick Up Cam (Refurbished) Image : Ring

Security cameras can keep your home safe, but the installation and cabling can also drive you nuts. That’s why the Ring Stick Up Cam has become so popular, and you can get a battery-powered model for $20 off, but only if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Another kicker is that it’s refurbished, but it comes with the same standard warrant as buying it new.



The Ring Stick Up Cam offers 1080p resolution with a night vision mode, and there’s a motion sensor onboard that sends notifications whenever the camera detects movement.



Setup only takes about 5-10 minutes, according to Ring. Just find a corner and stick it there, make sure the battery is charged and plugged in (they’re removable), and get everything set up on your device of choice. You can pair it with Ring’s $50 solar panel if you don’t want to have to worry about power, and both of these items can withstand a fair bit of rain.



This camera has 1080p resolution with a night vision mode, and there’s a motion sensor onboard, so you can receive notifications whenever the camera detects movement.

Advertisement

Large Spiced Pumpkin Yankee Candle Image : Sheilah Villari

I say this lovingly: a good candle for fall is essential at the beginning of the season. Now that the best month of them all is here it’s time to officially break out everything pumpkin. Yankee Candle has basically been the mall standard of giant quality candles for years. Even now seeing one these on sale is pretty great. Take $11 off the scent of the season right now.

Fill your home with the fragrance we wait all year for. The pumpkin spice lattes, pies baking, the pumpkin patch, anything that conjures all those wonderful memories are connected to this wonderful scent. Combined with spices of clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon and sweetened with brown sugar how could you not immediately fall in love with it. These big boy candles burn for about 150 hours and the glass jar is 100% recyclable if you don’t use it again in your own way. This is the autumn home good you were waiting for, be honest.

Prime members enjoy free shipping on this item.

Advertisement

Skeleton Decorations Sale Image : Wayfair

It’s October which means if you didn’t start celebrating in September it’s now officially Halloween. Yes, the entire month. If you haven’t already begun decorating now’s a great time to do so. I’ve become kind of obsessed with these skeletons from Wayfair over the last day. Since my favorite holiday will be very different this year we might as well have a little fun even if it’s just at our own homes. Check out over three thousand skeleton figures in all forms and find the perfect one for your haunted house.

This Posable Halloween Skeleton ($40) is 25% off and looks like they are just having a great undead existence. We should all be so lucky. This is one full body piece made of plastic and has poseable joints, so hilarity can ensue. It’s easy to take apart and put together if need be, weighs about three pounds, and stands about forty-eight inches high.

Shriek’s his name and I bet you can guess his game. Grab this screaming torso of bones for a grotesque additional to your yard or garden. Hand-painted and cast in resin Shriek is the perfect mascot for 2020. He’s eleven inches long, six inches high, and weighs two pounds so easy to move around wherever you need to do some scaring.

Advertisement

It’s not just human skeletons having all the fun, animals are right there with them. If you’re a fan of those inflatable yard decorations there’s plenty to pick from. This Inflatable Skeleton Dinosaur ($90) is six feet tall and is more of a cutesy spooky vibe. It’s pretty adorable even while gripping the jack-o-lantern. It lights up for all to see when the sun sets and is self-inflating so easy to set up and takedown. This will be the talk of the neighborhood and great for photo ops all October.

TIJN Blue Light Glasses Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’re always on the computer like I am and need a bit of relief from the backlight, try investing in a pair of Blue Light Glasses. These TIJN pairs are discounted up to 35% across all color options, which means you can get a pair for only $14 for a limited time on Amazon. Most colors are $14, but some of the color options cost $15 to $17.



Advertisement

These glasses basically mask the blue UV light that comes from your laptop, phone, and even your TV. They are meant to aid against eye fatigue, which means you can finally push through and finish that essay or expense report, and start enjoying your entertainment-oriented screentime soon.

Advertisement

This post was originally published by Ignacia in July 2020 and was updated with new information on 10/4/2020 by Elizabeth Lanier.

Women’s UPF 50+ Long Sleeve Shirts 70XUM6KN Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You can get 70% off these sun protection (UPF 50+) long-sleeved tops this weekend, bringing them down to only $6 each with promo code 70XUM6KN.



The tops are available in sizes small to extra large, and are said to be true to usual fit. In addition to their sunscreen benefits, the tops are also moisture-wicking and ideal for working out or partaking in outdoor activities— for obvious reasons. They come in two bright colors: mint and coral.

UPF of 50+ can give you additional peace of mind that you’re still protecting your skin, even as temperatures drop for the fall.

Advertisement

“Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) indicates how much UV radiation (both UVB and UVA) a fabric allows to reach your skin,” according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. “For example, a UPF 50 fabric blocks 98 percent of the sun’s rays and allows two percent (1/50th) to penetrate, thus reducing your exposure risk significantly.”

The promo code is only valid until Monday (Oct. 5), so don’t put it off this weekend if this sounds like a deal to you!

20% off Sitewide MASTURDEBATE Image : Bellesa

Advertisement

Bellesa knows it’s been a very stressful few days given ::gestures all around:: everything, especially if you watched the debate. Engage in some self-care, detox from the news or social media, and just relax for a bit. Until Sunday take 20% off anything at the site disconnect and buzz off. Just use the code MASTURDEBATE at checkout.

Gentlemen, we talk a lot about the Satisfyer for the ladies but did you know there’s one for you too? The Satisfyer Men Heat Vibration ($55) is warm, soft, and comfy. What about that doesn’t sound amazing? There are seventy vibes, three warming levels to select from for the ultimate relaxation vacation. Blow off as much steam as you need to just make sure to clean your toys when you’re done.

Everything from Bellesa is beautifully made and exceptional in every way, that’s not an exaggeration. I’m back on my rabbit nonsense and the Diosa ($87) is pretty spectacular. If you’re into dual stimulation it doesn’t get much better than this. While I love my Nirvana wand I like to mix it up and I’ve been feeling frisky with Diosa’s seven vibe settings and Bellesa’s signature velvety-smooth silicone. You really can’t go wrong with blended orgasms now can you?

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders with this code as well which works until Sunday.

Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks Image : Fenry Beauty

For a short time, it seems like Fenty Beauty is having a sale on select items and their Match Stix Shimmer Skinsticks are $18, down from their original price of $25. You can use them as a blush or highlight, and because the goddess Robyn Rihanna Fenty created them, they look great on every skintone—light or dark! There are 15 shades to choose from, so what are you even waiting for?

25mg USDA Organic CBD Oil KINJA50

Advertisement

If you’ve never tried CBD, after this week’s presidential debate, now seems like a good time to start. USDA-certified Cornbread Hemp’s full spectrum CBD oil is organic and contains no more than 0.3% THC, making it fully compliant with federal and state law. Using our exclusive promo code KINJA50, you can try it out for yourself in 25mg per serving tinctures, and receive a new bottle every month on your doorstep starting at $38. While this discount doesn’t apply to the half-sized 25mg or extra strength 50mg bottles, it does bring the full capacity down to an even lower price than your cheapest option.



As for the oil itself, it’s recommended you place it under your tongue for about a minute, letting it absorb into your mouth and quickly take effect. That said, CBD oil can also dissolve in fats like butter or whole milk, so my favorite thing to do with it is make a creamy concoction and mix it into my favorite Stash sweet honeydew green tea for a pleasantly warming sensation during these increasingly cool autumn nights. As Cornbread Hemp’s co-founder Jim Higdon explained to me in an email, their distilled CBD oil is designed to help you focus on your screen as we all tirelessly work from home amid the ongoing pandemic. But don’t take my word for it, see for yourself here—no commitments asked.

15% off September’s Best Vibes BESTSELLER Image : Bellesa

From now until the end of September take 15% over 30 of Bellesa’s best selling vibes and even lubes. All the crowd-pleasers are included like the Satisfyer Pro 2 ($50). Just remember to use the code BESTSELLER at checkout just in case it doesn’t prompt you. But there’s quite the variety here so it’s not all just for the ladies.

Advertisement

You’ve asked and I’ve heard you so let’s spotlight the Satisfyer Men 2.0 ($33). Gentlemen, you tweeted me and I listened. This is Bellesa’s top budget masturbator. Stimulate yourself and your savings. The interchangeable sleeve feels like the real deal and it’s a pretty demure design so no one is the wiser. Easy to clean, easy to use. You’ll love it, I promise.

G/O Media may get a commission Satisfyer Men 2.0 Buy for $33 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code BESTSELLER

Let me go ahead and include one of my favorites too, the Nirvana by Bellesa ($101). And it’s already on sale so you get it at an even deeper discount. I love everything Bellesa has designed. These ladies really know that they’re doing but this Nirvana Wand is tops. Combining tech and function it’s a fan favorite for a reason. It’s truly my wand and only.

G/O Media may get a commission Nirvana Wand Buy for $101 from Bellesa Boutique Use the promo code BESTSELLER

Free shipping for orders over $29.

Advertisement

Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection Image : Andrew Hayward

Batman day was a week ago, but the Dark Knight still delivers deals the rest of the year. Case in point: right now, you can snag a Blu-ray bundle of 18 animated Batman feature-length films for just $50.



Amazingly, the Batman: 80th Anniversary Collection isn’t comprehensive, which means there are even more Batman cartoon flicks out there. But here you’ll get picks like Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman Ninja, and the two-part The Dark Knight Returns. And best of all, the 19-disc set is marked down from the $90 list price right now, making it less than $3 per film.

Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series (Blu-Ray) Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Cowboy Bebop was responsible for sparking my anime interest. I’m not the world’s biggest otaku, but between the eccentric characters, the space-noir setting, stylish fighting, and a jazzy soundtrack the protagonists throw their kicks and punches to, it was unlike anything I regularly watched. If you want to check it out, the Blu-Ray collection is only $33 at Amazon. It’s not the longest series ever at 26 episodes, but it’s short and sweet, perfect for a quick weekend binge.



TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

TaoTronics 32-inch TV Soundbar SOUND23 Image : Andrew Hayward

If you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers for audio output while watching movies and TV or playing games, then you can give yourself an easy and instant audio upgrade with this TaoTronics bargain.

Right now, TaoTronics’ 32” TV soundbar is marked down to just $55 from the brand’s own shop when you use the promo code SOUND23. That’s a $25 savings off the list price for a soundbar that Amazon customers love, with a 4.4-star rating across nearly 4,500 reviews.

Advertisement

This soundbar connects easily to your TV via optical, AV, or RCA cables, with both the optical and AV-to-RCA cables included alongside a wireless remote and mount kit. You can also connect your smartphone or tablet wirelessly via Bluetooth to pump out tunes in your space.

Vava 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station KJVA0929 Image : Andrew Hayward

Many laptops these days sacrifice extensive ports in the favor of being as thin and light as possible, which has its obvious benefits and drawbacks. That’s great for easy portability, but can sometimes be a drag when you need to plug in a device or if you want to make your laptop the center of a more robust home office setup.

There are all sorts of USB-C hubs available, but Vava’s 12-in-1 Docking Station is one of the most port-packed options we’ve seen at an affordable price. Simply plug it into a USB-C port and you’ll add two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a USB-C PD port, SD and microSD card readers, an Ethernet port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, DC in port, and two HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports enable dual-monitor 4K/60fps action with compatible laptops, letting you turn your slim notebook into a beast of a home PC.

Advertisement

The Vava 12-in-1 Docking Station usually runs $100, but right now when you clip the Amazon coupon and input the exclusive promo code KJVA0929, you’ll drop it down to just $70. If you need a more robust hub like this, it’s a bargain.

LG 43-inch Class UN7000 LED 4K Smart TV Image : Andrew Hayward

You don’t need to spend a bundle to bring a crisp, 4K-resolution TV into your home. Right now, Best Buy has an LG 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV for just $250, a $20 savings from the list price.

This Smart TV already has the most popular streaming video apps built in, from Netflix to Disney+ and plenty more, plus it offers Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. It has a 4.6-star rating from customers and is a great 4K option for anyone who wants the resolution bump but doesn’t want or feel the need to splurge on it.

Advertisement

While you could find it for $47 cheaper on Amazon (with clipped coupon), the 77" LG CX-series 4K OLED TV—a top-end premium 4K OLED smart TV from a widely trusted brand—is $3,697 at BuyDig AND comes with a $300 Visa gift card. With the extra credit in hand, redeemable just about anywhere, you could save it or buy a larger TV stand or upgrade your furniture while you’re in the mood for improving your space. But, hear me out: You could also put it toward a PS5 or Xbox Series S/X to play next-gen games that truly take advantage of the hardware. It’s even got Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to cut down on screen tearing for us PC gamers who couldn’t give a flying fuck about consoles.



Behold deeper blacks and a more pronounced color palette, and find out for yourself what OLED is all about. Powered by a leading AI processor and compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants the new webOS is a marked update over previous versions you may have squabbled with in the past. Motion smoothing provides a more realistic picture, free of noticeable delays between frames. Apple users can cast content from their iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, thanks to AirPlay 2 support. And, of course, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG are all present to ensure your top-of-the-line TV yields a top-of-the-line experience—all bundled up with an extra $300.

Advertisement

Money’s tight for a lot of us right now, and many of us are trying to be mindful of where we spend our money. For some, that means taking more of your money offline and putting it into your local shops. It’s the right move, a lot of stores are struggling right now and need our help. Unfortunately, even if you’d like to pull away from online shopping entirely, it’s not always feasible when you need an uncommon item in a pinch. For those moments, or if you’re too far out to make it into your nearest local shops but still want to help, Amazon will give you $10 to spend on Prime Day for every $10 you spend at select small businesses. The credits are only available for the duration of Prime Day, but you can start racking them up now.



If going into your local stores isn’t an option and they don’t offer delivery, there’s a solid selection of goods to get you started. If your pups need some tasty treats, there’s plenty of pet supplies available, or perhaps try out some new products in your skincare routine.

Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Brush your teeth with a Fairywill Sonic electric toothbrush. Only $23 when you clip the $7 off coupon, you can whiten your teeth with 40,000 strokes per minute. It’s soft bristle, so you won’t hurt your gums, has a smart timer, and five modes of brushing for a clean mouth. What are you waiting for?



Advertisement

Amazon Echo Dot 2-Pack DOTPRIME2PK Image : Gabe Carey

It’s happening months later than usual, but we finally know when Amazon’s Prime Day sales extravaganza is taking place: October 13-14. We can expect a non-stop barrage of bargains across those days, but Amazon is already dripping out some early deals.



Right now, Amazon Prime members can snag a two-pack of Echo Dot devices for just $40 using promo code DOTPRIME2PK. That’s a $60 savings over buying the two compact smart speakers without a discount, and that’ll give you access to the Alexa voice assistant over a wider spread of your home. Just add two Dots to your cart and then pop in the code at checkout.

These aren’t the brand new models that were announced last week with a globe-like design, much like the larger new standard Echo. However, these little pucks have been top sellers over the last two years, and this is a hell of a deal exclusively for Prime members.

Advertisement