Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want a tablet to basically use as a portable TV (that’s basically what my iPad is at this point), a big screen is important, and you’d be hard pressed to find a better deal right now than Amazon’s Fire HD 10 for $100 today, a $50 discount.



It’s not as fast as an iPad, it doesn’t have as many apps as a standard Android tablet, but its 1920x1200 IPS display is fantastic at this price, and that’s what matters most. But if you just want to binge on Westworld while you cook dinner, it’s tough to beat an internet-connected 10” screen for this price.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it doesn’t support Alexa or AirPlay 2 like the newer Sonos One, the original Sonos Play:1 is still a terrific sounding speaker that can sync up with other Sonos products for multi-room audio. Normally $149, Sonos just put a batch of certified refurbs on sale for $119, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.



Every refurbished Sonos includes the standard one-year Sonos warranty and access to their support, so there’s really no downside in going this route, if you can find refurbs in stock. Every other time Sonos has offered this deal, it’s sold out quickly.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a lot of really big battery packs. You probably own one or two of them. But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly one in your arsenal for days when you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 5,000mAh model can fully recharge basically any smartphone at least once, and it’s only $16 right now with promo code ANKERPC9.

Nebula Capsule | $266 | Amazon | Promo code AUGCPSLE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $266 on Amazon with promo code AUGCPSLE, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen so far.

Photo: Anker

You probably won’t use them for at least a few more months, but these Anker dry bags can protect your phone from surf and sand once it’s finally warm enough to get in the water again. Get two for just $7 today on Amazon, while they last.

Samsung Q7FN 2018 Quantum Dot TVs | $1300-$3000 | MassDrop

Samsung’s quantum dot-powered Q7 TV would be a stunning upgrade to your home theater, and you can score the best prices ever on three different sizes with our reader-exclusive deal from MassDrop.



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images on a less expensive LCD panel.

Okay, so with that background out of the way, Samsung’s 2018 Q-series TVs utilize quantum dots to great effect. Beyond the stellar picture quality though, you get Samsung’s new ambient mode, which blends the TV into the wall behind it when not in use, plus Bixby support, and a unique connectivity system that puts all of your inputs in a separate box, meaning you only have to run one thin cable (45' long!) to your TV, giving you a ton of new mounting options.

Our readers can snag the 55" for $1,300 today, the 65" for $1,900, or the 75" for $3,000. That’s about $300, $300, and $500 less than you’ll see those sizes elsewhere, respectively.gotten this year.

Photo: Amazon

Anker makes a lot of gadgets, but noise canceling headphones were a notable gap in the company’s lineup until very recently. So if you want to block out the world with the new Soundcore Space wireless over-ears, you can save $20 right now with promo code SDCORENC.

The Soundcore Spaces run for 20 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can use them wired for up to 50 hours with NC enabled, which are some of the best battery life specs we’ve seen in this market.

Photo: Amazon

Given how many Lightning cables seem to wear out at the necks, it’s surprising that 90 degree cables aren’t more of a thing. You can grab two nylon braided cables for $13 from Aukey today with promo code AUKEYAL5, which would be a great price for two nylon-braided Lightning cables anyway, even without the unique connector.

Photo: Gizmodo

Update: Now $10 less than yesterday, just $140.

The Kindle Voyage, which has been my personal Kindle for the last several years, is no more, supplanted by the Kindle Oasis. May it rest in peace. So if you don’t want to spend $250 on an Oasis, and the $129 Paperwhite doesn’t check all of your boxes, you should buy a refurbished Voyage while you still can.

Refurb prices on the Voyage tend to fluctuate between $150 and $130 (they sold for $200 new), so today’s $140 price isn’t a deal, so to speak. But still, once these refurbs are gone, they’re probably gone forever.



Screenshot: NVIDIA

We aren’t sure how tight supplies of NVIDIA’s new graphics cards will be, so if you want to ensure you get one when they launch next month, you can preorder the GTX 2080 TI ($1,199), and the standard 2080 ($799) right now from NVIDIA’s online store. You can’t order the $599 2070 just yet, but you can sign up to be notified.

Update: Zotac’s GTX 2080 is also up for preorder for $750 on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to start collecting Eneloop batteries (and you should), the best place to start is the 4-pack of AAs with a charger, and you can get it for just $16 right now. That’s only a couple bucks less than usual, but it’s about as cheap as it’s gotten this year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you need some more lights to feed your Philips Hue addiction, several styles of full color bulbs have rare $10 discounts today on Amazon, including the standard A19 bulb that you can never have enough of.

You’ll need a hub to control these, so if you don’t already have one, you can still get the two-bulb starter kit for $100, or $50 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve posted a lot of SSD deals around these parts, but I’m pretty confident this is only the second time we’ve seen a ~1TB drive fall below $140. It’s not the fastest drive you can buy, but it’ll still be a massive improvement over any mechanical hard drive. Just be sure to use promo code AD23 at checkout (must be signed in) to get it for just $139.



For one day only, Amazon’s matching its Black Friday discount on the 4K/HDR/Dolby Atmos-packing Fire TV.



While they last, you can snag the streaming box stick dongle for $40, a $30 discount, and a match for an all-time low. This is one of the best streaming devices you can buy at any price, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t miss this deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$60 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $77 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $60 is an unbelievable deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are growlers, and then there are growlers. Miir’s popular 64 ounce growler can keep beer cold for more than 24 hours without keeping it on ice, or hot beverages hot for up to 12. Plus, it just looks really damn good, and would make a great gift. With a few short-lived exceptions, $42 has been about as low as this one goes, so pour one out for your inferior drink carriers. You even get to pick from multiple colors.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Joseph Joseph makes a bunch of ingenious kitchen gear, and this cheese grater follows suit with the ability to fold completely flat for easy storage. It has four sides, so it can function like a normal box-style grater, using it to grate, shred, slice, and zest everything from cheese, to chocolate, to vegetables, and garlic. Plus, today’s $19 price tag is this product’s all-time low, making this a GRATE day to buy.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 5-quart Artisan stand mixer for $210 today from Walmart. That’s $70 less than its current Amazon price and a solid deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your home office is only as good as the chair you’re sitting in, so treat yourself to a new one from this wide-ranging Walmart sale. Dozens of options are on rollback, from simple and affordable task chairs, to racing style gaming chairs, to this overstuffed executive chair, which I find myself wanting to take a nap in.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

We’ve posted a couple of deals on these pan organizers lately, but this the first one with adjustable tiers, so it will fit more than just the thinner frying pans. It’s just $17 with promo code 5NIWA7B4.

In addition to giving you easy to access to all the pans, not stacking your pans directly on top of each other will stop you from accidentally scratching them up, which makes this especially nice for nonstick pans.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not need to use a Dremel all that often, but it’s one of those things everyone should keep in their tool box, if only for sanding wood and carving jack-o-lanterns. Today only as part of a Gold Box deal, Amazon’s discounting the Dremel 4000-6/50 to $105 today, the best price in over a year.



The Dremel 4000 features a variable speed motor that can spin anywhere from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM, and includes 50 accessories and six attachments to get you started with projects all around the house.

The savings extend to the bundles on the page with a keyless chuck, a work station, or both.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon Dash Buttons are usually basically free, in that they cost $5, but get you a $5 discount the first time you use them to order a product from Amazon. But when they only cost $1, it’s like Amazon’s paying you to use them. Nearly 200 buttons are on sale today, and there’s no limit on how many you can purchase (you can only get the credit once per button type, but you can get multiple credits from different buttons), so get clicking.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve heard of Tiger, the first thing that comes to mind is probably the Japanese company’s excellent rice cookers. But turns out, they make travel mugs and food jars too, and they’re all under $13 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Several colors and varieties are included, and they’ll all keep their contents hot or cold for hours on end.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Now that the end of the summer swelter is in sight, you can soak in milder weather with big discounts on outdoor furniture, decor, and accessories.

In typical Wayfair fashion, they’ve thrown in a ton of stuff, like umbrellas, rugs, patio furniture, deck storage boxes, grills, hot tubs, and more, all up to 70% off. I like this funky teardrop patio chair, modern chaise lounge, and huge selection of garden planters and decor. You have a couple of weeks to shop this sale, but it would be best to shop early before the good stuff disappears.



Photo: Amazon

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again.

Get it for $12 today with promo code CPVF6U5N, matching the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look around the garage at any mechanic, and there’s a good chance you’ll find a tub of Gojo pumice hand cleaner. It cuts through grease like nothing else, and you can grab a gallon of it for just $11 on Amazon today, an all-time low.



Photo: Amazon

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand (but well-reviewed) equivalents for just $8 on Amazon (after clipping the $1 coupon), an all-time low. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Foxbrim may not be a well-known skin care brand, but with over 2,000 reviews and a 4.5 star rating on their argan oil, it may be worth trying out. More than just that is on sale in this Gold Box including scar cream, a facial toner, jojoba oil, and more. And the best part is everything is under $15, today only.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Head outside for an extrusion this fall with this AmazonBasics internal frame backpack for just $40.

Only the larger 75L version is on sale (in both black and green), but it’s actually significantly cheaper than the smaller versions. The pack’s internal frame is a necessity for extended hauling, its water-resistant material and integrated rain fly will keep your provisions dry, and it even has a dedicated pocket for a sleeping bag.



Screenshot: Amazon

You can thumb through some new magazines at the beach or pool this summer with this Amazon one-day sale. They have around 36 print subscriptions to pick from, to magazines like Elle, Vanity Fair, and Men’s Health, and more, all starting at just $4. Or if you prefer the paper-free version, there some $5 digital options as well. This deal will only last through the end of the day, so grab what you need before it this disappears.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $50 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m not saying that four hour lines and a hungry President Obama will materialize outside your house after you start applying the lessons you learned from the Franklin Barbecue Meat Smoking Manifesto. But I’m also not not saying that. Get the hardcover for an all-time low $12 today by clipping the $.78 coupon.



Note: Yes, that’s a tiny coupon, but the list price of $12.69 would be a very good deal for this book on its own.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re going to buy your textbooks on Amazon anyway this year, be sure to use promo code TEXT10 at checkout to save 10% on any $100 textbook order (shipped and sold by Amazon.com), up to a maximum $50 discount. That might not seem like much, but for a semester’s worth of books, 10% savings could buy a whole lot of ramen and Natty Ice.

Terms and conditions here.

Graphic: Amazon

Update: Amazon’s 6+3 month deal is still available, but if you just want to try out the service, Microsoft will sell you a single month for just $2, and toss in a second one for free.

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, you can get a three bonus months when you buy a six month membership for $60. Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. Even Fallout 4 is included now!

Just make sure you see the bonus months in the “special offers and product promotions” section of the product page.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you own an extra set of Joy-Con or two, this Nintendo-licensed PowerA stand is the easiest way to keep them charged. Because believe me, you do not want to be the guy whose controller dies during a round of Overcooked. At $16, it’s also never been cheaper.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon just announced that it will be discontinuing its 20% preorder discount on physical video games on August 28, and replacing it with a $10 Prime member credit on select games. A $12 cash discount is certainly preferable to a $10 store credit, though it sounds like some digital games may be included in the new benefit, so we’ll withhold our verdict until we see how wide-ranging the credits are.



In the meantime though, you still have until the 28th to lock in preorders with the 20% discount. We’ve listed out some of the most popular upcoming titles on this post, but the discount should work on basically any physical game, as long as you’re a Prime member. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout, and you won’t be charged until the game ships.

Personally, I just put in an order for Fallout 76, which includes access to the beta.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your desk isn’t adorned with quite enough adorable Funko figures at the moment, you can fix that right now with Walmart’s big sale. A bunch of licensed figures from Stranger Things, Star Wars, Blade Runner, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more of your favorite media are on sale for $5 or less today.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Up to this point, Nintendo Switch console bundle savings haven’t really been a thing. Right now though, Walmart’s taking preorders for the new Nintendo bundle of the Switch, plus Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch, for $359. You’re basically getting one of the two games for free at that price.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

