A couple of Edifier bookshelf speakers, Super Mario Odyssey, and up to 40% off Climb Gear at Backcountry lead of Tuesday's best deals from around the web.

Edifier quietly makes some of the best audio equipment on the market. And right now, Amazon is lowering the price on two bookshelf speakers: Edifier R1280T and the Edifier R1280DB. The big difference between the two is that the Edifier R1280DB offers more options to connect, including Bluetooth. So, it may be weird, but I’d go with the cheaper one if you just want to pair it with a record player.

Just remember, these prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out.



And lo, Tile decreed you can replace your own batteries now, and there was much rejoicing. If you’ve been waiting on a good deal for the new Tiles with replaceable batteries, we find some good deals buried in the couch cushions.



If you just want to dip your toes in the water, you can get a single Tile Mate for $20, or $5 less than usual. The four-pack for $50 is a considerably better deal though, if you have enough uses for them (drop your suggestions in the comments!). You can also get a four pack that includes two Mates and two Tile Slims for $50, but just note that the Tile Slims don’t have replaceable batteries.

The Apple Watch charging cable is an awkward thing to pack for a trip. For one, it’s probably firmly attached to some kind of dock or stand on your nightstand, and thus easy to forget. For two, the thin cable with a big, heavy puck on the end is a tangling nightmare in your bag.



Enter UGREEN’s portable Apple Watch charger, now down to $28 after you use promo code UGREEN944, the best price we’ve ever seen by $4. It doesn’t have a cable at all, but rather plugs straight into a USB charging port, and balances your watch on top. Smart!

Third party USB-C to Lightning cables can finally get Apple’s MFi blessing for faster charging speeds (50% in 30 minutes on the latest iPhones!), and we’ve spotted a deal that brings one down to $6 for Prime members (or $7 for non-Prime members), the best price we’ve ever seen for any of these cables.



UGREEN’s 3' cable supports that magical 18W charging spec when plugged into an USB-C PD charger (like this one!), and you can get it on sale with promo code UGREEN493. Of course, if you own a MacBook from the last few years, this will also let you sync and charge your phone from your computer without a dongle. You probably forgot that was even possible!

USB-C Power Delivery battery packs are getting smaller and cheaper, and Anker’s latest and greatest PowerCore is one of the slimmest we’ve seen to date. Despite being just over a half inch thick, you get 10,000mAh of capacity, a 12W USB port, and an 18W Power Delivery port, which is sufficient for phones, tablets, the Nintendo Switch, and even small laptops in a pinch.



The PowerCore Slim 10000 PD also includes Anker’s new trickle charging technology, which allows the battery to charge small devices like Bluetooth headphones that don’t draw enough power to keep most other battery packs “awake.”

Normally $40, the PowerCore Slim 10000 PD is marked down to $32 this week on Amazon, no code required.

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $65 today, the best price ever with the exception of Prime Day, when it was $60.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

You probably know Status Audio from the company’s legendary CB-1 over-ear headphones, but the brand’s new Bluetooth earbuds carry on that legacy of sound quality, while letting you finally cut the cord.



Launched last month, we’re big fans of the BT Transfer and BT Structure headphones, and had this to say about them on The Inventory:

If you prefer in-ear monitors, Status has you covered with two different options. The larger BT Structures include over-ear wings for a secure fit, a whopping 12 hours of battery life, and a larger-than-usual 9mm dual driver system that allows them to achieve an impressive depth on the low end without sounding muddy. They’re the best-sounding wireless earbuds I’ve ever tried. For $10 less, the BT Transfers offer a smaller form factor at the expense of battery life (eight hours instead of 12) and slightly smaller 8mm drivers, though those are still larger than the ~6mm drivers you’d find in most earbuds of this size. To my ears, they sounded nearly identical to the Structures, so I’d choose based on the form factor that’s right for you. Both sets of earbuds are IPX5 water resistant (not great, but good enough for exercise), include Bluetooth 5.0, and sadly, charge over microUSB.

You can now buy either model on Amazon, and our readers can take 20% off with promo code INVENTORY20.

Back in March, Private Internet Access (our readers’ favorite VPN service) raised its prices for the first time ever. And while our readers can still get an exclusive 3-years for $99 plan, they just lowered their other plans back to their old prices for a limited time.



The reason this is a big deal is that you can renew your membership as many times as you want at whatever price you originally paid. Once the prices go back to normal, you’ll still be locked into the lower rate.

Here are the new (old) promotional prices, along with what you’d normally pay:

1 month: $6.95 (down from $9.99)

1 year: $39.95 (down from $71.88)

Clearly, the annual plan is the sweet spot here if you don’t want to commit to the three-year plan, but $6.95/month for 10 simultaneous connections, clients for just about every conceivable device, and servers in 32 countries (foreign Netflix, anyone?). We aren’t sure when the prices will go back up, so you probably want to lock in your account ASAP.

Stop renting your modem from your ISP and shop this one-day Arris sale on Amazon. Depending on your contract and service, you could pick one up for as little as $75 and recoup your losses within a year.



Modems are tricky, because some ISPs make it pretty difficult for you to provide your own and you’ll need to make sure if these Arris models (currently at their lowest prices ever) are compatible with your plan.

I’ve included a few Lifehacker stories below to help you figure it out:

If you want to get the best possible performance, go for the Docsis 3.1 model.

Additionally, this sale also includes routers and a modem-router combo. Just remember, these Arris Modem prices will only stick around for the day or until sold out. So do some quick research and stop paying for unnecessary fees to save yourself cash.

If you’re planning a trip to the Big Apple over Labor Day weekend for sightseeing, shopping, or the U.S. Open, you can stay in the unique, futuristic Yotel micro hotel for 25% off with promo code LABOR25 (valid on any three-night stay between Tuesday, August 27 and Monday, September 2).

Yotel’s rooms are small, yes, but these aren’t coffin-like sleeping pods or anything too adventurous. You still get full-sized (adjustable!) beds, private bathrooms, a TV, Wi-Fi, and even an iron and ironing board. They’re hotel rooms, basically! Just with a little less space to walk around than you might be used to.

Yotel New York also features a rooftop terrace, a gym, a central location in Hell’s Kitchen on 42nd and 10th, and even a freakin’ robotic luggage valet in the lobby.

Note: To get the deal, you’ll want to enter the promo code before you search for availability. Select promo code from the special rate dropdown menu, and enter LABOR25 to see the discounted rate. I saw $184/night for a standard queen room, which is about as good as it gets in Manhattan.

Hands down, Nespresso is the easiest way to make decent espresso at home, and their high-end VertuoPlus model will make regular coffee too.



This model, made by De’Longhi, comes in Ferrari red, has great reviews, and can make lots of different drink sizes: Espresso (1. 35 oz. ), double Espresso (2. 7 oz.), Gran Lungo (5 oz. ), Coffee (7. 7 oz. ) and alto (14 oz. ). Today’s $99 deal is about $20-$40 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since the holiday season.

Running to the pet store to pick up food every time you run out is never convenient. That’s why Chewy is such a lifesaver. And don’t get me started on prescription diets like Royal Canin or Science Diet, which are expensive to restock too. Right now, you can get $15 off your order of $49 or more at Chewy, so long as you have any prescription food or prescription medication in your cart.



To get your discount, use the code CHEWYRX at checkout. To be eligible for this discount, you cannot have purchased Rx food or Rx meds through Chewy before.

You could live your whole life cooking boxed Barilla pasta, and never once realize how fun and rewarding it can be to make your own. This Kitchenaid pasta roller and cutter set attaches to the accessory port on any KitchenAid mixer, and lets you create your own noodles with multiple shapes in just minutes. $108 is a full $52 less than Amazon’s current price, so I’d call this deal <kisses fingers like an Italian chef> delizioso.



Let's Make Some Fuckin' Pasta A few weeks ago, I made some fuckin’ pasta. The pasta I made is right there in the image above.… Read more Read

You’ll probably want a drying rack to go with it.

The quest for the perfect night’s rest often involves a brand new mattress, some memory foam pillows, and a weighted blanket. But I have a lot of friends who swear by a white noise machine, and right now is a perfect time to try ‘em out.



Amazon’s Gold Box is offering a couple of Marpac Dohm sound machines for a low $31. This deal is only going to last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So get yours.

Photo: Amazon

I can’t decide if Amazon selling its own motor oil is dystopian or convenient, but in any event, it’s affordable. Right now, you can save a few bucks off the regular price on five quarts of AmazonBasics conventional, synthetic, or synthetic high mileage motor oil, all of which will set you back less than $20.



Oddly enough, Amazon does not make its own oil filters to go with it, but you can enter your car’s make and model on this page to find one that’ll work.

Have you ever flipped your pill0w over during the summer, expecting the cool side, but you only got some more hot pillow? Yeah, sleeping when it is hot outside can really suck, especially if you don’t have central air. If you’ve wanted to try out temperature-regulating sheets, now is a perfect time. You can get 15% off My Sheets Rock at with the promo code KINJA19. My Sheets Rock makes their bedsheets using the highest-grade bamboo rayon to keep you cool, no matter how hot it is.



J.Crew Factory is already marked down significantly compared to its regular J.Crew counterpart, but now, the Factory is taking its discounts to a whole new level. Everything on site is 50% off today, plus you’ll get an extra 15% off your purchase when you use the promo code FLOWERPOWER. The whole factory is currently stacked with summertime staples in that classic J.Crew aesthetic, so shop and save on those in-season styles now.



Photo: Jachs

Labor Day is basically here already, or at least, all of the sales are. Thankfully, you can get up to 87% sitewide at Jachs during their Labor Day Sale. Right now, crewnecks are on sale for as low as $17, while Chinos are only $35, and all men’s henleys are $17. Fall is coming up quick, so you’re going to wanter to shop Jachs’s outwear selection while some jackets and sherpa-lined flannels are marked down to $39. Free shipping is included on orders over $100, no code required.



Before you hit the trails on your outdoor adventures this summer, stop by Backcountry’s sale on climbing gear. Right now, a selection of full-priced items, including harnesses, helmets, ropes, backpacks, and much, much more, have set up camp in this up to 40% off promotion. There’s no promo code necessary to take advantage of the discount; just add to cart, and you’ll be ready to head out into the wild blue yonder.



The Legend of Zelda Concert 2018 Limited Edition Soundtrack | $44 | Amazon

From the NES days all the way up to Breath of the Wild, Legend of Zelda games have featured some of the most stirring, evocative, and recognizable scores in all of gaming. You don’t need any further proof than the fact that there’s literally a touring orchestra show dedicated solely to the series.



Now, you can experience that concert at home with this limited edition soundtrack, now on sale for an all-time low $44 (from the usual $55-$65). That includes two audio CDs, plus a Blu-ray with video of a performance.

Image: Amazon

You don’t have to be a music major to get an extensive musical education, thanks to Amazon. Right now, Prime Students can enjoy Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month—because you should be putting your money toward more important things, like tuition and books and stuff. You’ll gain unlimited access to over 50 million songs on-demand, with the ability to listen offline and via Alexa. Finally, all those hours in class have paid off.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, buying a copy of Super Mario Odyssey is basically a requirement. If you don’t have yours yet, Walmart’s offering a rare discount down to $42 today, one of the best prices we’ve ever seen (and $7 less than what’s on Amazon right now.)



AUKEY RGB Gaming Mouse | $20 | Amazon | Use Code 7YJNDGE7

In fairness, I’m not sure that I’ve ever seen a Nintendo Switch being played in tabletop mode in my entire life. But if you do! This official stand from Nintendo allows you to charge the device, adjust your viewing angle, and won’t snap in half like a twig like the Switch’s built-in kickstand.



Today’s $3.50 discount is the first deal of any significance that Amazon’s ever offered.

Photo: Amazon

Friends, it’s officially lawn game season, and Kan Jam is a dynamic, active alternative to your standard cornhole and ladder toss. But don’t worry, you can still hold a drink in one hand.



Teams of two line up opposite each other next to two special cans (included), just like Cornhole. One team member tosses a frisbee at a can, and the other attempts to bop it out of the air, and onto or into the can for varying numbers of points. It combines two great activities: throwing a frisbee, and slapping things out of the air, so you’ve got a recipe for fun.

This was one of our readers’ favorite lawn games in a recent Co-Op, and today’s $30 deal is about $8 less than usual. Have fun!

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Run—don’t walk—to take advantage of this Adidas Flash Event at Nordstrom Rack before the best styles sell out. Right now, women’s shoes and apparel, men’s shoes and apparel, and kicks and clothes for kids are on sale. You’ll definitely find the things you need take you over the finish line this fall.



BauBax Travel Shoes | Kickstarter

BauBax has been turning out Kickstarter hits in the travel apparel space for a few years now, and while their jackets and pants put the focus on utility and versatility, their new travel shoes keep things simpler.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Constructed from natural materials like merino wool, coconut, and bamboo, BauBax’s travel shoes are designed around the things that matter most when you’re up and about, like odor resistance, breathability, grip, comfort, and perhaps most importantly of all, weight.

While the materials used are the same across the line, you can preorder your shoes in a variety of colors and styles, including loafers, sneakers, and slip-ons, and all of them are available laced or unlaced. They all look great, though I think you’d want one of the laced options if you’re planning on doing a lot of walking in them.

Preorders are open now starting at $89, with shipping expected in December.

Cotopaxi makes some of our favorite outdoor gear that’s not only practical, but also a treat for the eyes. So layer up with up to 60% off select outerwear, bags, and more items perfect for this time of year from the brand’s Labor Day Sale. Everything comes in colors that scream summertime (though you’ll want to year it all year round), so you can look seasonally appropriate without secretly shivering whenever you step outside.



Cole Haan makes some seriously great shoes for any occasion, and if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, they’re taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code EXTRA40. We expect that this will be their last big sale of the year.



Finally get a pair of ZERØGRANDs (or the newer 2.ZERØGRANDs), Stitchlite oxfords, or even the new All Day Trainers, which were added to the sale section recently.



Image: Nordstrom Rack

There’s a major heat wave sweeping the nation on this very summer-y August day, so think cold thoughts by shopping