Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Anker speakers are a tremendous value, a reader favorite, and, today only, discounted as part of Amazon’s Gold Box. Choose from three portable Soundcore models (Soundcore 2, Boost, and Flare), each at their lowest price ever.

The Soundcore 2 and Boost are traditional, Bluetooth, water-resistant speakers, with the Boost offering more power, and Soundcore 2 offering a 24 hour battery. The Soundcore Flare comes in a pair, and you can either use them separately, or link them together for wireless stereo audio. They even have a ring of RGB LEDs at the bottom for some added, uh, flare. For the the Flare, make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade before the large, important football game in a few weeks, the 65" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $830, which is actually $100 cheaper than we saw on Black Friday.

Any competitive gamer worth her salt considers three main things when shopping for a monitor: refresh rate, response time, and price. This $170 Dell D2719HGF delivers on all three.



This 27-inch LED monitor offers a 144Hz refresh rate and fast 2ms response time thanks to its TN panel. Sure 1ms would have been nicer but if you’re on a budget, this one is hard to pass it up.

Side note: This one is listed as FreeSync, but a few sources show that it’s compatible with G-Sync after an update.

Photo: Amazon

It took about two years, but we’ve reached the point where true wireless earbuds are an affordable commodity, rather than an expensive luxury. These SoundPEATS TrueFree earbuds have solid Amazon reviews, and include a battery charging case for extended playtime, just like the sets from the big name brands. Cut the cord for just $22 today with promo code TZ87AW4S. Just don’t expect them to become a status symbol meme like AirPods.



So you’ve got two monitors now, like the omnipotent hacker or cokehead stockbroker archetypes from the movies. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount those monitors to arms that let you move and articulate them in any direction, depending on the situation. This gas spring mount holds two screens up to 14.3 pounds each, and it’s an absolute steal at $39 with promo code 2WSTMQXD.



Nebula Capsule | $255 | Amazon

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.



At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $255 on Amazon, down from the usual $300. And if you want a brighter, sharper projector, the Nebula Mars II is still on sale for $390, as we mentioned last week.

Photo: Amazon

Unless you live in a very large house, Dyson’s V8 cordless vacuum is probably the only vacuum you need. While it lasts for Prime Day, you can get the Absolute model for just $350 from Amazon (also available at Walmart), the best price we’ve seen since Black Frida. The Absolute features the longest battery life in the V8 line, and comes with the most accessories. Trust us, it’s worth the splurge.



Sure, your phone’s alarm will wake you up on time, but it doesn’t include an FM radio, it won’t function as a nightstand USB charger, and it definitely can’t project the current time onto your wall or ceiling. For a limited time, you can save $9 on this alarm clock with code MPOW0353.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vacuum insulated stainless steel is almost always the correct choice when it comes to drinkware, whether you want to keep a hot drink hot or a cold drink cold, without transferring those extreme temperatures to your hands.



This newly released 20 ounce Turtle tumbler is produced in the same factory that makes YETI tumblers, but at $20 with promo code KINJATURTLE1, it’s a lot cheaper, and doesn’t have any branding to speak of save for a small logo on the bottom.

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:



Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that? Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out. Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for just $17 right now, within a few bucks of the best price we’ve seen. That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters out there, but the Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact models out there, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and an extremely satisfying, clicky flip top.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

Image: Ulta

Did you know National Lash Day is a thing? Me neither! Don’t question it though, because Ulta is marking the occasion by taking up to 50% off a range of mascaras, cruelty-free false lashes, and lash-boosting sample items. Plus, with a $25 purchase, your entitled to a free, lash-focused three-piece mystery gift, along with other free gift with purchase opportunities. So, if there’s something you have your eye on, buy it now; this one-day deal will be gone in the blink of an eye.

Image: Nordstrom Rack

Cold temperatures call for footwear that covers as much of your leg as possible. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack is here for your calves’ warmth with a major Frye Flash Event. Men’s and women’s shoes — including those classic Frye boots — are up to 50% off. Rest assured, these items can all stand up to winter weather, but they won’t stick around long, so shop soon.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Despite the recent prediction of a certain groundhog, it still very much feels like winter outside — which is why you should take advantage of Marmot’s sale on a flurry of items that are from “last season.” Like good ol’ Punxsutawney Phil (and many other brands), the outdoor retailer has declared that spring is here, so they’re taking up to 50% off jackets, vest, snow gear, and more for men, women, and kids. The discounted stock is noted by the word “save” across the color square on the product page, and — spoiler alert — you’ll probably still get a whole lot of use out of any on-sale stuff, even though it’s technically so last season.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Bringing a hair dryer along on your travels isn’t usually an option. But with these T3 Featherweight Compact Hair Dryers, now on sale at Sephora for $119 in both black and white, it’s totally feasible. These dryers fold up and come with a travel tote and cord wrap for easy transportation. Not to mention, it’s super light, so not only it is easy to carry around, it also makes drying your hair less of hassle (let’s be honest, hair drying can be a pretty serious arm workout). And while they may be small, these high quality dryers are as mighty as they come, thanks to T3 Tourmaline SoftAire technology that blasts out a high volume of ion-enriched air for a quick dry, more shine, and less frizz.



Or, if you’re in the market for a full-sized ionic dryer, T3's Cura model is also on sale for $179, down from $235. So don’t write this deal off as being full of hot air; it’s a blowout you won’t want to miss.

Screenshot: Tercius Bufete

Today, Amazon is offering big discounts on over dozen anime titles on Blu-ray, including Cowboy Bebop, Trigun, FLCL, Samurai Champloo, and a few individual Dragon Ball and One Piece seasons.



Apparently, the sale is for Anime Month, which is to honor all of the brave, Anime characters we lost in the great Anime Wars of the Early ‘90s. Never forget, never stop yelling.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tax season is upon us, and if H&R Block’s Deluxe + State software is right for you (you can use this tool to find out), Amazon’s currently discounting it to just $18, an all-time low, and way less than the $45 H&R Block charges on its own site.



Deluxe is great for homeowners and anyone with any sort of standard investment income, but you’ll want to step up to Premium if you rent out property or are self-employed. It’s also on sale for $32, an all-time low.

Whichever one you choose, you’ll be able to import your previous years’ taxes from TurboTax if you’re switching over, and you can elect to receive all or some of your refund in the form of an Amazon gift card, with a 5% bonus.

Photo: Amazon

While you may mess up a critical plot point of an epic franchise, you can pick up this droid littleBits set and make your own R2 unit the way you want. These sets are basically like if LEGO and K’nex had a baby and added a battery and a kid-friendly coding app. $71 is within $4 of an all-time low.

While today’s deals aren’t nearly as good as Black Friday, if you’re in the market for a cheap, serviceable tablet, that’s exactly how we’d describe the Amazon Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10. Are they as nice or as powerful as an iPad Pro? Of course not. But they’re nice-looking internet-connected screens that you can hold in your hand or set on the counter while you cook, which is all most of us need a tablet to be.



Between phones, tablets, wearables, e-readers, and battery packs, you probably have at least four devices that you need to keep charged when you’re traveling, and this portable charger from Aukey can juice them all up for just $16 with promo code AUKEYPT7. It even has foldable prongs to take up less space in your luggage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Full RGB color light bulbs are fun, but most Hue owners primarily use their lights to glow in different temperatures of white. Daylight is great for stimulating you throughout the day, while warmer shades of white can help ease you to sleep in the evening.



Philips makes a Hue bulb specifically designed for this, and it’s down to $24 on Amazon today, a $6 discount.

Photo: Amazon

It might not have the name recognition of a Roomba, but this iLife robotic vacuum packs in much of the same features in a crazy affordable $112 price tag.

The V3s Pro has a scheduling function, a remote control, a low profile design, and some pretty great Amazon reviews. Just note, this is designed for hard wood floors and thinner area rugs, not high pile carpets. Today’s price will only lasts through the end of the day or until all of these are sucked up, so I wouldn’t hesitate.

Photo: Amazon

Don’t love your coffee table? This minimalist, mid-century modern Nathan James table is down to an all-time low $72 on Amazon, and they’ll ship it to you for free. Just use a damn coaster!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This giant clock has some extra features like a countdown mode, a stopwatch, and even a thermometer, but it’s okay if you never get around to using them. It’s a giant digital clock, it looks awesome, and it’s as cheap as we’ve ever seen right now after you clip the 5% coupon. That’s enough.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If it’s your dream to get some solid shut-eye for once in your life, why not give melatonin gummies a try? You can get these strawberry-flavored ones by Solimo for just $8 on Amazon today (or a little more if you don’t want to use Subscribe & Save). Not to mention, they’re gluten-free, wheat-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free.



If nothing else, you should keep them handy for overnight flights and other particularly challenging sleep situations.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

LEGO’s Women of NASA won’t stay in orbit forever, so you might want to grab it while you can for an all-time low $16. It includes Margaret Hamilton, who wrote the code that guided the Apollo missions, Nancy G. Roman, “the mother of Hubble,” and the first woman and first African American woman in space, Sally Ride and Mae Jemison.

Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon’s $10 video game preorder credits seem to have gone the way of the dodo, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save a few bucks. Super Mario Maker 2 for Switch is discounted to $56 right now, and a $1.13 coupon brings it down to $55. That’s not a huge price drop, obviously, but as far as first party Nintendo games go, it’s solid. Let’s a-go.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Can an ultrawide monitor replace your dual monitor setup? It depends on what you’re trying to do, but the short answer is “probably.”



Whitson Gordon recommended this very LG monitor as a great budget option in this post for about $300, but today, you’ll only need to pay $200, within about $20 of an all-time low. Not bad for a 29", 2560 x 1080 IPS display with support for HDR10 and FreeSync.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $85 today, or roughly $10 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Full disclosure: I’m more of a Henri Cartier-Bresson guy than an Ansel Adams bro. But I’m still going to buy this $5 wall calendar spotlighting the works of one of the greatest photographers to ever live.



(Look, I can appreciate Adams’ technical mastery, but pretty things are pretty. Who cares? *shrug* Am I missing something? Rocks and clouds aren’t anything.)

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Stomp down the Resistance with this First Order Heavy Assault Walker Lego Set. Down to $110 today at Walmart, this 1376-piece building kit is about $40 off regular pricing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s high-end QLED TVs get a lot of attention, but even the entry level Q6 models look phenomenal, and you can get a 49" set today for $580 from Massdrop. That’s $220 less than the current going rate, and $120 less than we saw on Black Friday .

