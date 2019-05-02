Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Dyson Ball Animal refurbs, a cardio equipment Gold Box, and a cozy hoodie blanket lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Photo: Amazon

SanDisk’s 500GB Extreme Portable External SSD is marked down to an absurdly low price today on Amazon. Not everyone needs these, but they’re spacious, rugged, compact, and compared to most flash drives, extremely fast.

Advertisement

This $100 rugged drive is water, dust and shock-resistant and future-proof thanks to its USB-C connection. It also comes with an attachment to plug it into standard USB.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

LG’s OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors, and today, you can score the best prices we’ve seen on the 2018 B8 models with a couple of refurb discounts on the 55" and 65" sets.



Advertisement

The picture quality should be nearly identical to 2017's ultra-popular LG sets (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

Walmart has the refurbished 55" marked down to $1,149, and the 65" to $1,749, complete with a full one year warranty.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes a sound bar now, which...yeah, that makes sense. It’s 35" and features two integrated subwoofers for 2.1 channel audio inside a single box. And naturally, it’ll also work as a gigantic Bluetooth speaker, when it isn’t pumping audio out of your TV.



Advertisement

Normally priced at $80 (or $100 last year), it’s marked down to an all-time low $68 right now, for a limited time.

Photo: Amazon

Say what you will about Apple, but there’s no denying they have trackpads down to a science. If you want to use their patented multitouch gestures on your desktop Mac, or with your laptop in clamshell mode, Amazon’s currently taking $15 off the standalone (and enormous) Magic Trackpad. At $114, it’s still not cheap, but it’s really the only product of its kind in existence.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably don’t need a big, honking 15" MacBook Pro unless you’re doing professional, processor-intensive work that benefits from a big screen. But if that happens to describe you, Amazon’s offering the latest model for $2,400, or $400 less than buying from Apple.

Advertisement

To get the deal, you’ll need to clip the $175 coupon on the page, which combined with Amazon’s $225 list price discount, gets you to $400 off. There seem to be a couple of bugs though, so be careful. For some reason, it told me I wasn’t eligible for the coupon, and it also showed two coupons on the page (one of which wouldn’t actually clip), but once I got to checkout, the deal applied properly.

Anker’s newest compact power strip can stick to your wall or the underside of your desk thanks to the included adhesive, and has every power connection you could need. We’re talking two AC outlets, two 12W USB ports with Anker’s PowerIQ tech, and even a USB-C port with 30W Power Delivery for laptops, Nintendo Switches, and other high-draw devices. Get it for $29 today, down from the usual $36.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Sometimes, wrapping yourself in a cocoon of blankets is simply not enough. In those moments, reach for this cozy, reversible Reepow Hoodie Blanket — literally, a blanket you can wear — now just $30 with promo code 45LB2M3M.

Advertisement

This oversized sweatshirt-blanket is one-size-fits-all and long enough to cover a good portion of your lets. One side features super soft sherpa material, while the other features flannel in either navy or red, but both sides have a handy front pocket in which to store your phone, or just your hands. It will definitely replace all your regular, non-hooded and/or sleeveless throw blankets and hey, maybe even your clothes, too — no judgement.

Photo: Amazon

Any burger lover worth their salt knows that grinding your own meat is absolutely essential if you want the best possible results, and if you already own a KitchenAid, you can add a grinder for just $26 today.



Want to control exactly how much fat is in your burger? Want to create beer and chorizo blends? Want to stuff your own sausages (with an extra adapter)? This is a no-brainer kitchen purchase.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We just published a roundup on The Inventory of delicious trail snacks that you should pack on your next hike, and it just so happens, three of them are on sale right now.



Clip the Amazon coupons to save 20% on Honey Stinger waffles, $6 on PROBAR Meal Bars, and 15% on RXBARs. In all three cases, you’ve got a bunch of different flavor options to choose from as well, just don’t forget to clip the coupon to save.

I know for a fact that a lot of you have bought Anker’s Eufy RoboVacs. So if your brushes and filters are starting to look a little worn out, you can save $8 on the official refurbishment kit today with promo code EUFY2909. Just note that it’s only compatible with the RoboVac 11S and newer models.



Don’t have a RoboVac yet? The new RoboVac 12 is on sale for just $200 right now with promo code EUFYRVC2, or opt for the slightly less powerful RoboVac 11s for $180. That price is valid on the white model without a code, or the black model with our exclusive promo code KJT21081.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Desk lamps sure are more advanced than they used to be. This model (down to $34 with promo code KJLAMP) has every feature but the kitchen sink. Three different light temperatures, four dimming levels, two USB charging ports, and even a 10,000mAh battery that can power it for up to eight hours without a power outlet. Now you can burn the midnight oil anywhere you’d like, and keep your phone at 100% even as your brain drops to 0%.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Burgeoning electricians, upgrade your toolbox with a number of discounted Fluke and Amprobe multimeters and thermometers. This sale offers the lowest we’ve seen on these particular models, too.

Advertisement

Prices range between $18 to over 200, but the discounts are good today only, so don’t be shocked if the prices jump up tomorrow.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $190 on Amazon, or about $85 less than usual.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

Image: Ugg

Ugg fans know that deals on this comfy, cozy footwear are rare, but today, the Ugg Closet has opened up to reveal up to 60% off styles for men, women, and kids — including our favorite Neumel and Harkley boots for guys, and my most beloved sheepskin earmuffs for ladies. Slip your feet into something from this sale quickly though; the closet doors close for who knows how long in less than a week.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Grab some friends and find a trail, because this eight-person tent from Ozark Trail is just $50 right now. With room for eight sleeping bags or two queen air mattresses, it includes a built-in mud mat, a removable room divider, and even separate doors for the two rooms so you can come and go without disturbing everyone.



Just don’t forget the snacks!

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Your dream, home gym is closer than ever thanks to these discounts from Amazon. Add a rowing machine, a treadmill or two exercise bikes, which in the long run, could save you money over the annual cost of a gym.

These prices come very close or match the lowest prices we’ve seen on these particular models.

Advertisement

Better still, ownership means no more excuses if you don’t want to leave your house. Plus, you get to use your own shower, which is the height of luxury.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

By now, you’re probably (hopefully) all geared up for winter. But if there are still a few things you need to stave off the cold, or if you’ve got an upcoming outdoor adventure to look forward to, consider stocking up on all things L.L.Bean. Right now through February 13, the retailer is taking up to 70% off select clearance items, so you can bring home Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, winter apparel, gear, or anything else you might need from now until spring arrives.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Treat yourself to a whole new look courtesy of this major Rebecca Minkoff flash sale, happening now at Nordstrom Rack. You’ll find major savings on clothing, handbags, jewelry and watches, and shoes, all of which exude that feminine-yet-edgy vibe the designer is known for. In fact, the more I sift through this sale, the more I think you (and I) could use a new outfit for Valentine’s Day festivities...

Grave of the Fireflies is among the best anime and best war movies ever made. Powerful and essential. Get the Blu-ray today for $8, but just remember that it doesn’t come with any tissues.



As the Empire of the Sun crumbles upon itself and a rain of firebombs falls upon Japan, the final death march of a nation is echoed in millions of smaller tragedies. This is the story of Seita and his younger sister Setsuko, two children born at the wrong time, in the wrong place, and now cast adrift in a world that lacks not the care to shelter them, but simply the resources. Forced to fend for themselves in the aftermath of fires that swept entire cities from the face of the earth, their doomed struggle is both a tribute to the human spirit and the stuff of nightmares. Beautiful, yet at times brutal and horrifying.

Image: Amazon

Update: This deal ends today.

Amazon Echo owners are already winners on Game Day this year: Right now, they can get four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited, in celebration of the Super Bowl. The deal only applies to new subscribers and will renew automatically, but if there were ever a reason to start streaming, it’s this sale. If you’re a Prime member, it’ll renew at $8 per month after your four free months, which is cheaper than the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $40 very often, and prices cheaper than that are incredibly rare. So if you missed out on Black Friday, today’s the time to place your order. For $37, you’re getting the newest model with built-in Bluetooth, so it’ll also work with your PC without an adapter.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Graphic: Replicade

Welp, here it is. The ultimate desk toy. This 12" Centipede arcade cabinet is a perfect 1/6 replica of the real thing, and you can get it for an all-time low $110 today on Amazon (after clipping the modest coupon). It launched on Amazon in the middle of last year for $160, and today’s deal is the same price that earlybird (but not super earlybird) Kickstarter backers got in 2017.



TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING

Xbox One Controller | $37 | Amazon

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Alienware makes some of the best gaming hardware around and this laptop is no exception. This 2018 17R5 laptop uses an Intel Core i7-8750H 2.2GHz, Nvidia GTX 1070 and 16GB of RAM which allows it tackle nearly any game out there right now.

Advertisement

There are a couple drawbacks. It’s screen is only 60hz which isn’t the best for fast-paced competitive gaming and it’s a 10 lb. machine, which makes lugging it around an absolute chore. But if you’re looking for a machine to power an external display and be portable, this is the one.

Of course $1,300 is still a big investment, but for what you’re getting it’s a steal. Oh, and did I mention, it glows in so many places?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If only the best will do when it comes to capturing all of your daring adventures, the tricked out GoPro HERO7 Black is down to $349 today, which is actually cheaper than Black Friday.

Is that a lot of money? Yes. Does this camera have everything but the kitchen sink? Also yes. We’re talking 4K/60 recording, best-in-class stabilization, live streaming, voice control, and a waterproof body that doesn’t require a separate housing.

And lo, Tile decreed you can replace your own batteries now, and there was much rejoicing. If you’ve been waiting on a good deal for the new Tiles with replaceable batteries, we find some good deals buried in the couch cushions.



If you just want to dip your toes in the water, you can get a single Tile Mate for $20, or $5 less than usual. The four-pack for $50 is a considerably better deal though, if you have enough uses for them (drop your suggestions in the comments!). You can also get a four pack that includes two Mates and two Tile Slims for $50, but just note that the Tile Slims don’t have replaceable batteries.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Basically every device Amazon makes was on sale for Black Friday, with one glaring exception: The new, waterproof, Bluetooth-equipped Kindle Paperwhite. So if you were holding out on a deal for all your pool and bathtub reading needs, your patience has been rewarded today with a $30 discount. We saw it for $90 briefly last month, but if you’re hunting for a good Valentine’s Day gift, this is still a solid deal.



It’s time to ditch your old spinning drive for this fast $18 solid state drive from Kingston. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, no coupons or codes necessary.



Advertisement

Full disclosure, 120GB of storage probably isn’t enough to house a full-fledged operating system and all of your personal files. But if your computer has multiple drive slots or you just want to soup-up your mom’s web browsing machine, this is an awesome investment.

And even if you already have an SSD-powered PC, you can build reliable, fast external drive for cheap.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Hipsters, avert your eyes! There’s a really good sale on a 30.5 oz. tub of Folgers Classic Roast Coffee.

Advertisement

Our readers chose Folgers as their favorite cold brew coffee in a recent Co-Op for good reason. As one afficianado put it, “Folgers. Its good. Its cheap, and we’re talking about cold brew. You literally can’t mess it up.” At $6, this tub can make a crazy amount of coffee, and it’s cheaper than anywhere else we’ve seen.

Photo: Kickstarter

The folks behind the world’s smallest multitool are back with an equally lilliputian flashlight.



Advertisement

The Sub is about the same length as a quarter, and puts out 30 lumens with a twist of the included keyring. It’s not nearly as bright as my iPhone’s flashlight, but for only $19, it would certainly justify its price tag (and its space on your keychain) if you didn’t have your phone handy when you need a light, or if your battery was dead.

It’s also completely waterproof and fireproof, and tough enough to withstand being run over by a car. Mostly though, it’s cool looking and inexpensive and useful, which is more than enough reason to check it out before its Kickstarter campaign wraps up.