Tuesday's Best Deals: Cyberpunk 2077, Vizio P-Series TVs, Forever 21 Flash Sale, Aukey Dual Dash Cam, and More

A Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order discount on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, a price slash on Vizio P-Series 65" and 75" TVs, a Forever 21 flash sale, and an Aukey dual dash cam round out Tuesday’s best deals.



Subscribe for 1 Year, Get 3 Months Free Image : Private Internet Access

The best VPN, according to our readers here on The Inventory, is Private Internet Access. To pay forward the support they saw in our respective Co-Op two short years ago, they’re offering 3 extra months FREE with the purchase of a 1-year sub.



Their high favorability among readers across the Giz/Onion (that’s what G/O stands for!) network is evident. In 2014, Private Internet Access topped off Lifehacker’s Hive Five list of the best VPNs on the market. Four years later, our readers voted the same way.

Though closed-source VPNs have sparked controversy over the years, PIA has set itself apart as a trailblazer in the space. Now go ahead and start following internet privacy best practices today so you can browse and stream worry-free in your extra time spent at home.

You never know how long we’ll be stuck at home; in the meantime, play it safe and subscribe for a year to snap up your freebie while the deal’s still active.

Gimars Travel Adapter EF5S76U6 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

None of us can travel right now... which makes it a great time to stock up on travel stuff! If you’re planning to travel out of the country, you’ll learn quick that other countries will have different outlets than the US. That’s not a fun lesson to learn when your phone is dying! So be prepared with this monster of a travel adapter, which covers four major power types with ease. Use the code EF5S76U6 at checkout and grab it for only $9.



AUKEY 10809 Dual Dash Camera KINJA72G Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Wish your car had a dash cam? you don’t have to initiate another auto loan for the privilege. Just buy AUKEY’s dual dash camera instead, which gives you a 1080p view of both your front and rear sides, complete with infrared kits for night vision. Usually $150, you can chop 30% off your order with exclusive coupon code KINJA72G, your final total being $105.



Beyond the live feed, the dash cam will automatically record auto incidents thanks to an integrated accelerometer, as well as anytime someone comes within view of the cameras, giving you proof and protection in cases of theft, accidents, and police encounters.

Looking for a new TV? If you’re willing to pay the premium, Vizio is offering its 4K Quantum Dot models at a steep discount today. You can get a 65" P-Series set for $898 at either Amazon or Best Buy. The 75" model is also cheaper than usual today at $1,422 (Best Buy).



So, what’s a Quantum TV? Simply put, it uses a layer of tiny dots—or, quantum dots—that emit different colors of light whenever a certain amount of light is shone on them. Long story short, it results in brighter, more accurate colors and better overall picture clarity. You may need to head to your local electronics store to see a Quantum TV in action up against regular ol’ LED (the underlying technologies are the same) to really see the difference for yourself. We’ll see you here when you get back.

Apple MacBook Pro 13” Retina Laptop MACB799 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Are you in the market for a new MacBook, but don’t want to break the bank? iTechDeals is selling a refurbished 13" Apple MacBook Pro for just $799, if you use the code MACB799 at checkout.



What will you get with this laptop? Well, this baby has an Intel Core i7, a 500 GB Solid State drive, Intel Iris 6100 graphics processor, and more things that I can read off the product page.

In short, it’s a MacBook! If you’re a Mac Head, you’ll love it. But you only have until the 25th to take advantage of this deal, so act fast!

Eufy Security Wi-Fi 2K Video Doorbell 4GFSMLV69 Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you’ve opted for full-on no-contact isolation, a video doorbell is a must. It’ll let you see who’s knockin’ and even communicate them, all without lifting the veil of protection (the door) between you and whatever contagious droplets sit on the other side of it. Why not give Eufy’s a try? Made by Anker’s budding smart home arm, the Eufy Security Wi-Fi doorbell can keep an eye on your front porch in crisp 2K resolution, and for a limited time, you can get one at Newegg for $108. You’ll just need to use coupon code 4GFSMLV69.



The $135 base price Newegg is showing is already a good deal lower than the typical going price these days (around $160), so you’d better jump on this quick if you’ve been waiting for the perfect discount.

Reusable Veggie Bags Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I don’t know if you know, but you’re supposed to take your fruits and vegetables out of the plastic bag before you place em’ inside of your fridge. But, sometimes we don’t have the luxury of protecting our produce from bruises, otherwise! Luckily, for a cheap $8, you can get 15 produce bags of different sizes that’ll hold your oranges, limes, and bell peppers without breaking a sweat. These produce bags are able to breathe while in the fridge, which means your fruits and veggies can last way longer. Grab a set before they’re gone.



Advertisement

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially when there’s eggs, bacon, and WAFFLES involved. For a low $10, you can get a Dash mini waffle maker, which essentially cooks waffles to sweet, sweet perfection, plus they’re TINY. It has a dual non-stick surface which makes it super easy to clean, and because it’s so small, you can place it in the most tiny kitchen and it won’t take up so much room. You know you want it. Grab one before it’s gone.



Scotch Brite Sponges Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Listen. This pandemic has made us germaphobes. I’m not afraid to admit that. And real germaphobes clean surfaces as often as they see fit. That’s were this $5 pack of Scotch Brite sponges come into play! Along with your favorite disinfectant or dish soap, you can scrub down dishes, appliances, as well as counters without scratching or ruining the surfaces themselves. Did I mention the pack is only $5?! I don’t know, sounds like a deal to me. Grab em’ before they’re gone!



Gooloo Car Jump Starter Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

There’s nothing worse than getting all ready for the day and your car battery being out of commission. And yet, this is something we deal with all the time. Well, no more! In 2020 we’re getting ahead of our problems and buying a jump starter.



This one is only $30 when you type in the promo code FFSDWQ4Y at checkout and can be able to resurrect any 4.5L gasoline engine easily. It also comes with a dual USB-port to charge all of your electronic devices if you’re in a pinch. Plus, the jump start is equipped with a handy flashlight just in case you’re in the middle of nowhere.

Air Purifying Bags Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Listen, sometimes your space doesn’t smell as great as you would like it. It might not even be anything that you did, but these air purifying bags can help. They’re only $14 with a promo code, and come in a pack of eight, so you can spread them throughout your apartment or house for some sweet-smelling relief. But how do they even work? Well, the charcoal basically absorbs bad-smelling particles in the air, while at the same time, releasing a nice smell from the open, mesh fabric. You can reuse these for up to two years, depending on how bad your closet, car, or bathroom smells. Do what you gotta do and snatch ‘em before they’re gone! Just make sure to type in “XW4UYYIK” at checkout.



50% Off Men’s Jeans Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Okay, so you have shirts. You have ties. You have pretty much everything you want for your wardrobe, right? Wrong! What about jeans?! You can go pantsless now, but you can’t go pantsless to the grocery store. So head on over to Express and pick up some jeans, at 50% off.



This sale includes styles like the Slim Straight Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans, which is a mouthful, but a short way to put it is “a nice pair of jeans”. If you’re jacked from the day and you don’t skip leg day, then the Athletic Tapered Slim Black Rinse Hyper Stretch Jeans, another mouthful of a jean name, will be more to your liking.

Whatever your jean poison, you’ll need to pick it and buy these jeans this week, before this sale ends!

Image : Nordstrom

The best Nordstrom sales for April 2020 are here.



Nordstrom’s stores might be closed right now, but the deals continue online. We’ve picked out some of the best deals below, including major savings on apparel, bags, home gear, and plenty more.

Nordstrom also offers free shipping and free returns across the board, so don’t hestitate to snag something new and see if you like it.

Up to $150 Off Electric Massagers Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Sorely (and I do mean sorely) missing your spa treatments? You’d be surprised how far a personal massage device will take you. While it probably can’t get into all your nooks and crannies like a pair of talented hands could, a portable massager can get pretty close. Theragun’s products are on steep discounts at Best Buy today, including $150 off the G3PRO, bringing your total to $450.



You’ll also get a $100 discount on the Hyperice Hypervolt Plus, plus leg and shoulder wraps, massage balls, and more. Just be careful using it around your kids, lest you scare them into thinking they’re in for a really strange doctor’s visit.

50% Off Spring Flash Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

For the next two days, Forever 21 is having a flash sale, and you can save up to 50% on all sorts of clothing. If there’s been something you’ve had your eye on and thought it was too expensive, check again—it might be part of this flash deal!



I’m personally a fan of this Plaid A-Line Skirt and this Boxy Sweater. They’re both pretty cute!

50% off Dawn To Yawn CBD Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

The link below is to a product sold by a third party. G/O Media does not make any representation about the efficacy and safety of CBD products and their use may be illegal in your state.



Life is pretty terrifying right now, if I’m being honest. But, on the bright side, it is 4/20 which means it’s my birthday. To celebrate my birthday and nothing else, Sunday Scaries is giving our readers an exclusive 50% discount on its “Dawn To Yawn” package using the promo code KINJA50. Included in the mix are two types of gummies and a nighttime tincture, all of which contain vitamins and/or energy supplements.

Keep your head up (during the day) and down at night! The plain “Gummies for Chillin’” comprised in this bundle are blessed with Vitamin B12, D3, and broad spectrum CBD with 0% THC. The second batch, “Sour Gummies for Chillin’” incorporates organic sunflower oil, vitamin B12, and broad spectrum CBD. Last, the nighttime oil tincture combines Vitamin D3, coconut oil, and broad spectrum CBD for a night well rested.

Whatever your mood or preferred time of day to enjoy your daily dose, Sunday Scaries has got you covered. Subscribe for $50/month or try it once for $65 with our exclusive KINJA50 coupon.

Humble Book Bundle: Applied Math Productivity Graphic : Humble

NEEEEEEEEEEEEERD. Just kidding. Humble’s Applied Math Productivity Bundle will teach you some good stuff. It’s especially great for engineers to pick up and brush up on some knowledge.



There are three tiers here—a $1 tier, an $8, and a $15 tier. All of them are chock-full of math books for you to work through in your free time. I even see one for Excel in there, which is fantastic for the average office goer. If you can show your 60-year-old boss how to make an Excel sheet work for you, you’ll be going places.

Up to 50% off Dynamite Battlestar Galactica and Xena Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

When I was younger, I loved watching Xena: Warrior Princess. Xena was badass! That being said, I didn’t know the Xena story lived on in comic books. So consider my surprise and delight to not only learn about them, but also learn that they’re on sale on Amazon? Both Xena: Warrior Princess and Battlestar Galatica comics are on sale, so whether your poison is fantasy or sci-fi, you’re covered. These are digital copies, however, so make sure you have a good device to read them on!



I think we all need a little bit of a laugh right now. Amazon seems to agree, so they have some comedies on sale for $5 to own, just in time for the weekend. There are a number of them on sale, from classics like The Big Lebowski to more modern titles like Superbad, but you will have to go on a bit of a search for them, since there’s no deals page! What’s with that, Amazon?



Regardless, the three movies above will be a great place to start, whether it’s to chill out this weekend... or to enjoy on the holiday Monday. Either or.

Try Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited Free Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Advertisement

Amazon is giving away three months of access to its increasingly impressive music service, after which you’ll be asked to pay $8 monthly to continue. That’s cheaper than most others, though, and you may like what you find after signup.



Amazon has one of the most extensive catalogs with over 60 million tracks, and the mobile app supports Alexa and all the devices she loves to dwell in, so you don’t have to move an inch in bed to start that morning routine playlist.

Xbox One X 1TB (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

If you haven’t already upgraded to the Xbox One X, we don’t blame you for holding out. The Series X is right around the corner, after all. But at $230—the going price for a refurbished model at Woot today—maybe you should just get your 4K gaming on in the here and now. It comes with a 90-day warranty and the option to expand to one year with SquareTrade protection.



Xbox One X: The Kotaku Review The Xbox One X is a box filled with powerful components that’s designed to do the same thing as a Read more

The Xbox One X plays all the same games the original model does, but at up to 4K HDR for an evergrowing list of titles. More than just a bump in resolution, the Xbox One X-enhanced games tend to have better graphical fidelity, faster loading times, and performance tuning that allows you to sacrifice some of those pixels for better framerates.

Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 ( PS4 Xbox One PC Image : CD Projekt Red

We were supposed to be playing Cyberpunk 2077 right around this time, but like the good studio it is, CD Projekt Red delayed the game until September 17 to polish up. There are far too many games to play to still be upset about that, but if you’ve been jonesing for Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps this pre-order deal will make you feel a bit better. Amazon is offering the game for $50 today (PS4 and PC, too), and it’ll arrive at your doorstep on launch day.



What’s better, you’ll get all sorts of nice extras included:

Digital:

Cyberpunk 2077 Soundtrack

Cyberpunk 2077 Art Booklet

Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook

Wallpapers for desktop and mobile

Physical:

World Compendium detailing Cyberpunk’s setting and lore

Postcards from Night City

Map of Night City

Stickers

And as you may be aware, pre-ordering at Amazon guarantees you any further price drops between now and whenever your item ships.

I used to hate mechanical keyboards. Hate them. They were loud, the backlights were garish, and my normal $10 bluetooth keyboard worked just fine, thank you very much! Well, until it didn’t, and when I needed a new keyboard, my tech friend somehow convinced me to pick up this silver and white Roccat keyboard.



Now, I’m a convert. The Vulcan 122 uses Cherry MX Brown switches, which are one of the quieter switch choices on the market. So, I still am clacking away, but I’m not waking up the entire house while I’m doing it. The backlight of the keys reflects very nicely on the silver of the keyboard too, makes for a much more pleasing look without having to mess with custom keycaps or the typical LED lights that are super bright.

Anyway, now you, too, can grab this super awesome keyboard for the low price of $90. Considering how much I’ve put this keyboard through these past six months without so much as a squeaky key, that’s a hell of a steal. Make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the full discount!

15% off Base Stations, Mousepads, and Kevlar Cables KINJA15 Graphic : Gabe Carey

Your home office is due for an upgrade, and there’s no better time than the present to give your workstation the aesthetic and functional treatment it deserves. To help you along on your search, Nomad Goods is giving you 15% off its entire gamut of work-from-home products including base station wireless charging mats and stands, mousepads, and premium-quality braided USB-C cables.



Simply plug in our exclusive promo code KINJA15 at checkout and experience the savings for yourself. While I can’t speak on the quality of the mousepads, our commerce editor Jordan McMahon recently praised Nomad’s customer service for providing a second Kevlar cable when the first one was lost in the mail. We can both attest to the heft and durability of these cables.

I recently started testing the Nomad Base Station Apple Watch Edition for myself, and it’s infinitely better looking and more reliable than the Mophie charging station I was using before. That said, it also costs a great deal more even with this discount. If you have the spare cash, though, it’s worth the steep price hike for a product that is built to last and blend in with the furniture.

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

I know none of us are taking flights right now, but you know what’s one of the worst things about them? Lots of noise when you’re trying to concentrate or sleep. It can be hell, especially on long flights. What if I told you that these Sony WH1000XM3 headphones could block out the loud talking and babies crying? You’d say that’s worth the price of admission, right?



Well, you’re in luck, as Amazon has these amazing headphones for just $278, or $72 off. In addition to true noise cancelling, this headset offers up to 30 hours of listening time between charges and a Quick Attention feature where you can quickly turn down the volume for conversation. It’s a nifty set of headphones!

If Amazon sells out, you can also pick them up from Best Buy for $280.

Even on sale, smartwatches can be really expensive. But, eventually smartwatch makers want to move stock, and that’s when you get some really deep discounts. Fossil is having a sale on their Gen 4 smartwatches, and now is a perfect time to strap up (your wrist).



The Gen 4 Fossil watches do all that you would expect from a smartwatch like giving you notifications and counting steps, as well as a heart rate monitor. Sure, it doesn’t have a million bells and whistles like Garmin and Fitbit watches have, but do you really need a watch to tell you how stressed you are? I’m well aware of my existential dread Garmin, thank you.

Everyone’s home, everyone’s loud, and everything is terrible, but not with the right pair of active noise-cancelling (ANC) headphones. Last year, TaoTronics proved itself a worthy contender to the budget ANC throne with a $110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of Sony’s amazing WH-1000XM3's.



Now it has a $55 pair that’s 32% off with the onsite coupon combined with our exclusive promo code KINJA9E6, bringing the final price to $37 before tax. Considering these headphones just came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat on the 2020 version of TaoTronic’s active noise-cancelling headphones.

With 40 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 8.0 mic, it’s time to shut out all the bad stuff and focus on your inner-healing with the vibration of music, or perhaps some soothing ASMR.

These headphones will help you do just that, if only for a fleeting moment:

Naipo Shiatsu Foot Massage Machine Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Anyone could use a good foot massager, especially any essential workers having to work during these difficult times. For anyone that needs it, Naipo’s Shiatsu Foot Massager is down from its usual $300 price all the way to $95, if you use code 3AHL7I4P at checkout. I have used Naipo’s back and shoulder massager in the past, and I can attest to how awesome that is—if this foot massager is anything like that, this will be worth the price.



Whether you’re out and about on social distancing walks or essential grocery runs, or even just in another room doing WFH stuff, you still need to keep a close eye on the happenings inside your house. Lucky for you, Eufy is running a sale on its 2K indoor security cameras, both the standard and pan/tilt models.



Straight from the company’s site, you can fetch yourself a stationary indoor cam for $26 using the promo code WSEUFYIDC1 or the upgraded pan and tilt version for $37 if you enter the coupon WSEUFYIDC2 at checkout. It might take some time to arrive as the website says orders won’t ship until late May, but hey, it never hurts to think ahead, especially at these impulse-buy prices.

Enjoy 30% Off 30OFF Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Advertisement

Did you grab that face scrubber? Good! Now, take your skincare routine to a new level with some Philosophy beauty products. This week, use code 30OFF to get, you guessed it, 30% off your order.



Not sure what to get? Why not give your lips a little TLC with the Ultimate Miracle Worker Lip Serum? Or, if you need to complete your facial routine and aren’t sure what to do, the Purity Made Simple facial cleanser is a simple addition to your mornings. Make sure to give Philosophy’s best-sellers list a look and figure out what product is best for you.

Stimulus Package Gift Box Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

While you sit around waiting on the federal government to sign every outstanding paper check before it’s postmarked, consider testing out Ella Paradis’ take on the “stimulus package.” This gift box, which comprises two waterproof clitoral stimulators, will have you feeling gooooood through the weekend. Just like that.



Although physical dates are off limits due to social distancing guidelines from the CDC, sex toys are the perfect outlet for your sexual deprivation. Just charge it up via USB and you’re ready to get your rocks off. Maybe even try it on your next Zoom call with a fuckbuddy or a longtime partner. Order a set today and see if it gets here before my check does. The sad thing is, it probably will.

Fleece Crewneck C20 Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

Maybe you’re bored of your quarantine wardrobe, or maybe you’re bunkered down in your childhood home with old clothes you haven’t worn since college, a little change in your attire can make social distancing at least a little more exciting, and cozy. Right now you can get fleece crewneck shirts from JACHS NY for just $20 each using the promo code C20.



DOOM Eternal? Never met her. If you own an Xbox One, get the best demon ass-kicking game, Devil May Cry V, for just $16 on Amazon. The fast-paced action title was great last year, it’s great this year, and it doesn’t give me motion sickness and has all the butt-rock you could ever want.



Unfortunately, the PlayStation 4 version is sold out on Amazon, but you can grab it at Best Buy for the same price.

Nintendo Switch Screen Protector Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’re super clumsy like I am, you might want to take steps to protect your handheld electronics. Well, you’re in luck. For a low $9, you can get your hands on a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors, that’ll keep your precious Nintendo Switch from the bumps and bruises of constant playing and sometimes falling off your couch or bed. I would hop on this deal before it’s gone!

