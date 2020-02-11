Tuesday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Gold Box, Bose Headphones, Instant Pot, and More

Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

An Instant Pot, Bose headphones, Cuisinart cast-iron cookware, an AKRacing gaming chair, and a copy of The Outerworlds are some of the best Tuesday deals on the world wide web.



AUKEY Wall Charger with 2 Outlets and 4 USB Ports Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Expand the versatility of your outlets with this awesome AUKEY Wall Charger. This particular unit attaches to the wall and offers two outlets and four USB ports. It’ll output up to 2.4A per port, or a total of 6A maximum. These are particularly great when you have a spot where charge all of your devices, like a bedside table or your office at work.



Use the promo code 8US35ZN2 at checkout to get the best price.

Panasonic Eneloop AA 4-Pack Graphic : Shep McAllister

Right now, you can pick up a 4-pack of Eneloop AA batteries for just $18. This is a solid price on what’s ostensibly the best consumer batteries you and I could buy. This set has everything you need to start you collection, namely batteries and a charger.



I, for one, use them for my external flash units—and they’re terrific. These are $2 off their standard price, so not a huge discount but, hey, they’re really great batteries.

TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh WiFi System Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kiss your ugly, barebones router goodbye with this $97 mesh network from TP-Link. Systems, like the TP-Link Deco, Google WiFi and eero, offer a bonafide solution to WiFi dead zones in your home.



Here’s how they work: multiple nodes, or access points, work together to blanket your home in signal. Better still, their glossy design encourages people to keep them outside of closets and drawers and in plain view to ensure unencumbered signal.

The best part about this particular model is the fact that the satellite units are actually wall plug-ins. Which means, they’ll stay out of the way and won’t take up counter space. Just be sure to keep them out in the open.

This model also offers all the benefits of a modern router (e.g., 802.11ac/WiFi 5 and app-based management) and routinely offered at $120-150. This is the lowest price we’ve seen, matching the deal during Black Friday.

Kodak Instant Camera Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re the friend who always needs to take photos in order to remember the moments, you should check out the Kodak Mini Shot instant camera. It’s down to $60, which is the lowest we’ve seen it. It’s equipped with things like Bluetooth connectivity so you can edit the photos you’ve taken and print them out instantly. Not to mention it’s hella pocket-sized, which means it won’t be a burden in your pocket or bag. So go ahead, be in the moment, take a photo of all your adventures to hang in your house or office with the touch of your fingers! Just make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone!



Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Rose Gold) Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 II headphones set the standard for all other brands to follow when it comes to noise-cancelling technology. And right now you can get a rose-colored pair for $220. This price is $30-50 lower than usual, matching its Black Friday pricing.



However, as with all great things, these are still not super cheap. But it’s hard to argue against this investment, especially as a gift for Valentine’s Day.

Anker PowerPort Cube Graphic : Tercius Bufete

As far as power strips are concerned, Anker PowerPort Cube is the niftiest by far. And right now, you can pick it up for a low $17. This particular model offers 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports and it can be mounted to a wall or under a desk with the included adhesive pads.



This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular product. And perhaps the best part? It comes with an 18-month warranty.

Right now, Best Buy selling an Instant Pot Viva 6-quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker for a low $60. This multi-purpose device can replace numerous appliances in your home; it can act as a rice cooker, steamer, and a whole lot more. It’ll quickly make eggs, stews, and is a wonder for making stock.



There’s no shortage of recipe books and lifehacks to use with Instant Pots, so you’ll probably be able to make your upcoming holiday prep go by faster, and with terrific results.



This current price is one of the lowest we’ve ever seen on this particular Instant Pot. But just remember, this is a one-day sale. So get yours before they run out.

Alternatively, Amazon is also discounting a 7-in-1 Instant Pot down to a low $65. It has fewer functions but comes in a fetching red color. It’s definitely not a better deal than the Best Buy offer, unless you really like the color.

Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Advertisement

I don’t know much about adulthood outside of random body pains and high-yield savings, but I know great cast iron cookware is one of those things you’re supposed to have.



And luckily for you (and me), Amazon’s discounting cast iron 5.5- and 7-quart casseroles and chicken fryers in mint and terracotta starting at just $55.

These prices are only available today, or until sold out, so act fast.

This Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to seriously upgrade your love-making. For a limited time, our readers can save big on Bellesa Boutique’s entire site of sex toys, lubes, and wellness products.

For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you.

Better still, the discount gets better the more you buy—you’ll get 20% off on all orders. But if you spend $79 or more, your discount increases to 25% and 30% on orders of $149 or more.

The last time we featured this promotion, our readers were drawn to three products above all else: the Halo, the Dea and the Aurora. The Halo is a $55 cock ring which is super helpful for couple play, both making the man last longer and adding a fair bit of stimulation for her. The $90 Dea and the $74 Aurora, however, can be used for solo and couple time. The Aurora is a bit more traditionally shaped, while the Dea looks out of this world.

Just remember, you’ll need to add your toy/s to the cart to see the discount. Order soon to make sure that you’ll get your package in time for Valentine’s Day.

Your Name Graphic : BagoGames/Flickr

One of the most poignant anime flicks you’ll ever watch, Your Name brought me to tears when I first saw it in theaters circa 2017. I recently rewatched it with my fiancée to catch her up on the Makoto Shinkai catalog before going to see Weathering With You, another excellent film. Now it’s on sale for $5 over at the Microsoft Store, around the same price I paid for a rental.



Your Name is an animated body swap romantic fantasy drama, which may help to explain the tears. It centers around a high school boy named Taki, who abruptly wakes up in a girl’s body literally overnight. The girl, Mitsuha, is tired of living in the country and yearns for a life in Tokyo. Fortunately, Taki, the boy whose body she wakes up in, is native to the city.

Living vicariously through one another, the two become the most unlikely of friends. They even set boundaries, social and physical, by leaving notes on each other’s phones. By the end, it should come as no surprise that Taki and Mitsuha fall in love. Meeting face-to-face, however, turns out to be an onerous task.

When conflict arises, the result is both heart wrenching and gratifying. If you’re looking for an introspective movie night, either to appreciate what you have or move on from what you don’t, Your Name triumphs on both ends. Just don’t forget the tissues.

Friends Series Gold Box Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you were looking for something to get you out of your weekend plans, you should check out this Friends Gold Box! Only available for today, you can get the 25th anniversary edition of the complete series on DVD and Blu-ray for a whopping 50% off! There should be a joke about binge watching this with your friends, but it’s eluding me at the moment. But even if your friends aren’t there while watching, this set will be there for you, at least until this deal goes away! Time to grab while supplies last.



AKRacing Core Series EX-Wide SE Ergonomic Purple Gaming Chair Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right now you can pick up an AKRacing Core Series chair for just $179 on Amazon, which is kind of insane. These models are ergonomically sculpted, include all the adjustment options you’d expect, and the seat can go all the way down.



These chairs typically sell for anywhere from $250-$380. So this is an incredible time to buy if you’ve been looking for a super comfy gaming chair.

Advertisement

Right now, you can pick up a copy of The Outer Worlds for a low $27 if you clip the coupon on the page. Eric Ravenscraft described it as a “mix of Fallout-style frontier survival with corporate satire creates a rich world that, even if it feels a little small, still makes for a satisfying way to spend a few dozen hours.”



Just make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the best price. Act fast, since there’s no telling when that coupon will exceed its redemption limit.

Aukey Power Charger Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

We’ve all wanted to charge multiple items at once. With this Aukey USB wall charger you can do just that. Armed with a 30W power delivery when only one port is used and about 18W when both are plugged in, it can get all your devices to full power without breaking a sweat. There are also built-in guards to prevent your devices from overheating and overcharging. Make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone! Just make sure to clip the coupon before you add it to your cart.



It’s that time of year: tax season. Well, at least for you suckers who don’t wait until the last minute to file. For those lucky enough to get money back from their tax refund, you can either pocket the change and save it (boring) or blow the whole dang thing on a brand-spanking-new TV (very cool).



Two months prior to the day I’m normally rummaging for a TurboTax discount, Hisense has marked down its entire R6 Series Smart TV lineup at Walmart. These range from the inexpensive but low-res 32-inch model to a 75-inch 4K HDR unit with built-in DTS Studio Sound.

All four of these TVs are equipped with the Roku OS, giving you access to a variety of channels (apps) including CBS All Access, which you can stream for three months free of charge if you buy one. So if you’ve been meaning to watch Picard or, uh ... bad Twilight Zone, now you can.

Not one R6 set goes over $700, so you’ll want to take advantage of this deal while it lasts which, according to Hisense, is “a while.” In terms of value, user reviews suggest this series is the “best bang for your buck.” And considering how fast Hisense is growing, the sales really do speak for themselves.

Borderlands 3 Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re into total chaos and want to give it a try when it comes to gaming, you should check out Borderlands 3, a looting adventure with tons of twists and turns. The graphics are amazing, and you’ll spend hours attempting to get to the next level. Available on both the PS4 and Xbox One for $27, it’s a great price to try out something new! Just make sure to get a copy before they’re all gone!



Winter Clearance Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kick off the new year with new gear, with this huge REI clearance sale. Right now, adventurers can save up to 50% or more on just reduced items at REI Outlet.



The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Patagonia, YETI, Hydro Flask, The North Face, and a whole lot more. This sale runs until the 17, but don’t put off filling your cart. All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

Mainstays Non-Stick Wok Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

If you’ve been looking for the perfect tool to upgrade your chef game, look no further than Mainstays Non-Stick Wok. It’s only $6, and is able to stir-fry, steam, and sear whatever your heart desires. Plus, since it’s so big, you can cook for you and your friends, making all your get togethers lit as hell. Make sure to grab one of these before they sell out!

Allsop Dual Monitor Stand Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’ve been wanting a designated dual monitor stand for handling all sorts of business, or even getting ahead with online gaming, the Allsop Dual Monitor Stand is your best bet. At $60, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen, you can adjust your monitors anyway you want them. The freestanding space can reduce clutter on your desk, which is always a good thing! Make sure to order one of these before it’s gone.



If you’re looking for a terrific pair of budget Bluetooth headphones, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 are just $28 right now. Usually selling for about $40, this is the best discounts we’ve seen on these particular cans, just clip the coupon code on page and use the promo code KINJALIFE at checkout.



Unlike most budget Bluetooth headphones, these Anker Soundcore Life Q10 have the Hi-res audio stamp of approval, which Anker says guarantees “exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended.”

If you’re still using the headphones that came with your phone, suffice to say, these will be a significant upgrade.

You can listen to up to 60 hours of music before you’ll need to recharge or switch to a wired connection. If you do find a way to drain the battery, a quick five minute charge will give you up to five hours of listening time.

Winter is cold, but you don’t have to be! With this seven-layered blanket, you’ll be extremely warm and comfortable throughout the night. It’s only $21 with the promo code, and the fabric is extremely breathable, which is perfect for anyone who runs a little hot. So make sure to jump on this deal before it’s gone!



Extra 20% Off Fleece and Insulated Jackets Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Advertisement

Has that dreaded winter weather not hit you yet? It is chilly, but not bitterly cold. It is the kind of weather where you need a coat, but not something too thick. You’re in luck. Right now you can get an extra 20% off select fleece and insulated jackets at Backcountry. Choose from brands like Patagonia, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and more.



Advertisement

Up to 60% Off Clearance Photo : L.L. Bean

Advertisement

Winter Boots Sale Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants and Jeans Photo : Jachs

Everyone is so focused on losing weight now that it is a new year/a new decade. Don’t force yourself to fit into jeans that are no longer your size. Instead, get a pair of pants you’ll actually feel comfortable in. You can get a pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants or Jeans for only $35 from Jachs when you use promo code P35.



President’s Day Sale Photo : Overstock

If all of that cash is burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great sale for you. Funnel the money right back in your home! You can save up to 70% (though the average savings is between 10-20%) when you shop Overstock’s President’s Day Sale



From now through February 20 you can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save on over 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.

Pokemon Sword | $49 | Walmart

Pokemon Shield | $49 | Walmart

