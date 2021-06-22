Tuesday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Convection Oven, Paper Mario, Beyblade Burst Rise, Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set, and More

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) Image : Andrew Hayward

Like many Apple products, the Apple Pencil might seem weirdly expensive for what it is. After all, you can get any old touchscreen stylus for a fraction of the price, right? But the value comes through in the quality of the design, the incredible precision, and seriously smooth integration with Apple’s devices. It works brilliantly, and this current second-gen model snaps onto the side of the iPad Pro or latest iPad Air to wirelessly charge.



Right now, Woot is offering $20 off the list price of the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen), knocking it down to $110. This discount is just in time for the recent release of the new 2021 iPad Pro models with the powerful M1 chip, but it also works with the existing 3rd/4th-gen 12.9” iPad Pro and all previous 11” Pro models, as well as the current 4th-gen iPad Air. There’s free shipping for Amazon Prime members at Woot.

I recent snagged this Apple Pencil alongside a blue iPad Air and am impressed at the effortless integration. In classic Apple fashion, it just works... and pretty spectacularly, at that. Note that you’ll need the first-gen Apple Pencil instead for the base iPad (6th-8th gen), 5th-gen iPad Mini, 3rd-gen iPad Air, and the older iPad Pro models not mentioned above.

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Image : Andrew Hayward

True wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but if you don’t want to spend big bucks on brand name earbuds (like Apple’s AirPods) or just prefer a different approach, then perhaps the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds will be more your speed.



They’re connected together by a cord and the buds snap together magnetically when not in use, but they pair wirelessly to your phone and other devices via Bluetooth and last for up to 12 hours per charge. Just launched last fall, you can save 22% off the list price at Amazon right now where they’re $39.

SanDisk 500GB Portable USB-C Drive Image : Jordan McMahon

There’s no worse time to lose all your movies and tunes than when there’s not much else to do. There are lots of ways to remedy this, but having an external drive with plenty of space can give you some peace of mind by giving you a place to back everything up, and help you bring all your info with you everywhere without weighing down your bag. SanDisk’s 500GB Portable USB-C drive is down to $90 today at Amazon, a savings of $60 off the list price.

Paper Mario: The Origami King Screenshot : Nintendo

Most Nintendo first-party deals revolved around games that are a few years old. Games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons have remained at $60 while slightly older titles like Luigi’s Mansion 3 get more frequent discounts. That makes this sale on Paper Mario: The Origami King particularly noteworthy. Nintendo’s paper-themed RPG came out last summer and now you can grab it for $42 at Amazon. The Origami King boasts a surprisingly charming story, which features an especially memorable subplot involving a bob-omb companion. If you’re just looking for another game to play on your Switch after a relatively light year on first-party exclusives, it’s worth a peek.

Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set Image : Joe Tilleli

Yes. Moses was a blader. There is a tremendous power within Beys. Since ancient times, the existence of Beys can be found in moments throughout history. The power of Beyblades have been used to change the course of rivers and oceans. They have been used to defeat many armies and create huge empires. Or maybe they’re just a fun toy with a pull cord that spin around hitting into each other. You can pick up Beyblade Burst Rise Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set from Walmart for $20 and find out yourself.

Watch Dogs 2 represents a dramatic improvement over the original, and Microsoft has marked it down to $10 today on Xbox One, the lowest price it’s ever been. You’d better hack it now before it’s gone.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months PSDEALJUNE Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Back at the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turned out, everyone had gotten better at the game, and I’d gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one-shot me with just about any weapon, it seems.

If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $33 at Eneba with the code PSDEALJUNE. Make sure to wave emote in my direction before you embarrass me into orbit.

Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set Image : Joe Tilleli

“Roll for Initiative.” See, that’s Dungeons & Dragons terminology. A phrase you’ll be either saying or hearing a lot once you pick up the starter set of this iconic tabletop RPG. The starter set is one of the best ways to learn how to play D&D if you and your friends are completely new to the hobby. Included are the basic rulebook, six dice, five premade character sheets, one blank character sheet (which you can copy if you’d like to create your own characters), and one adventure book. The Lost Mines of Phandelver, which is the prewritten campaign here, will take your characters from level 1 to level 5 and is honestly one of the best published adventures from Wizards of the Coast. You can pick up this starter set for only $10 which is good because once you fall in love with D&D, you’re going to be spending a significant portion of your savings on your new dice addiction.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Screenshot : Nintendo

I was very late to the train for Breath of the Wild. I didn’t get a Nintendo Switch until about a year after launch and had picked up Mario Odyssey first. From there on, there was always a new game to pick up and play. I finally bought this critically acclaimed and beloved Zelda adventure a year ago, but still didn’t even start playing until April of this year. It didn’t click for me right away. The destructible weapons were a turnoff—at least in the beginning. Then as I explored this expansive world, I started to understand why this was the only thing anyone talked about for months following the launch of the Switch.

Everything in the world interacts and I kept finding myself in new situations that surprised me. And even when things didn’t go well for me, I couldn’t help but smile and laugh at my own failures. I’m still working my way through this wonderful game, but you better believe I won’t be missing out next time on what may very well be the defining game of this console generation.

Nintendo showed off gameplay of the Breath of the Wild sequel during their 2021 E3 Direct and it looks absolutely stunning. I cannot wait to get lost throughout the skies of Hyrule. The game doesn’t have a locked in release date, but is set to be available in 2022.

Hollow Knight Screenshot : Team Cherry

If you own a Nintendo Switch, Hollow Knight is just as essential as Breath of the Wild or Mario Odyssey, and at only $9 today, it’s a lot cheaper. And by redeeming a digital code from Amazon, you’ll receive credit for Gold coins as if you paid the full $15 price. If you bought from the eShop, you’d only be credited for the discounted price.

Seriously; the atmosphere, the map design, the controls, and particularly the music are absolutely top notch here. If you like Metroidvanias, this is a master’s thesis in the genre.

Consensus among many viewers is that many of the E3 conferences left much to be desired. Cries for Nintendo to save us from a lackluster E3 must have worked because Nintendo exceeded expectations across the board. Perhaps the biggest surprise was the reveal of new Metroid game that isn’t Metroid Prime 4. No, Metroid Dread is a sidescroller made by the same team behind Samus Returns. Story-wise, this is set after the events of Metroid Fusion making it the last in the timeline and it will supposedly conclude this story arc. Most intriguing is the games inclusion the robot E.M.M.I—a new Resident Evil styled enemy always in pursuit of you. Surely the moments with E.M.M.I is what earns the game’s title its namesake.

Metroid Dread is available for pre-order now and releases October 8th, 2021.

Dead Cells (Nintendo Switch) Screenshot : Motion Twin

With the holiday season and new console generation looming, there’s a bit of a lull in game releases before everything frantically releases at the end of the year. So, now is a perfect time to catch up on older releases! Dead Cells is a fantastic indie game—winner of the Action Game of the Year at The Game Awards, no less—and now you can get a digital code of this pixel-y title on Nintendo Switch for only $15.

Cuisinart Convection Oven Image : Sheilah Villari

Leftovers make the world go round, but heating yesterday’s pizza or pasta in the microwave is unfulfilling. But you don’t want to fire up your stove for just these, either. The convection oven is your answer to this tasty dilemma. This reliable and sturdy Cuisinart Convection Oven is 35% off right now.

Cuisinart makes quality kitchen items, and this convection over is absolutely tops. This compact cooker fits snuggly on the countertop and will keep your kitchen cooler during the impending hot summer months. This lil guy can bake, broil, toast, and warm. This is especially handy if you live alone and are always worried about using the giant oven for a single serving. It’s equipped with a nonstick interior and slide-out crumb tray to make clean up easy. Cooks food quickly, evenly; it’s simple to operate and comes with a recipe book if you get stuck. This price is only for the classic stainless steel option, but it is, in my opinion, the sleekest looking of all of them.

This item ships for free for Prime members.

ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Pet owners, you haven’t lived until you’ve used a ChomChom. It has transformed my life and the two dogs I cohabitate with. Both are very sheddy old puppers. While I love having them on the sofa and pretty much everywhere, I’m not a fan of being cover in fur after. The ChomChom has been such a blessing. No more sticky tape or adhesive paper to solve this hairy nightmare. Just roll this back and forth on the desired area and watch the fluff disappear. The waste compartment can hold quite a large amount of pet hair and doesn’t need to be emptied too often. But when you need to it’s easy to do so. The best part is no batteries or power is needed to get going; use it anywhere anytime. This works for cat fur, too, and even picks up dust and any other unwanted bits. You will never need another roller or fur picker-upper after you experience the ChomChom.



One-day shipping for Prime members.

Ninja Nutri Auto-IQ Blender Image : Sheilah Villari

Making the most delicious smoothie is an art. Not only do you have to worry about the freshest best ingredients, but there’s also the work of achieving the right balance. But there’s also the endeavor of blending it all to perfection. Ninja is one of if not the best at this. Today take $10 off on their Nutri Auto-IQ Blender and never worry about messing up a smoothie or shake again.

The Auto-IQ tech ensures the pro extractor blades for extracting the vitamins and nutrients you’re going through all this for. In the quest to get the most elite blend of veggies, fruits, and/or protein powders, taste and fusion are important in your concoctions. The 1000 watt motor helps with that, and the high speed can liquefy pretty much anything in seconds. The Ninja is easy to clean and comes with everything you need on your journey to fruit fusion. You’ll get the eighteen-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, a twenty-four-ounce Nutri Ninja cup, two sip & seal lids, and an instruction book full of recipes to get you started so you’ll never be without ideas.

Free one-day shipping for Prime members.

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips (28 Pack) Get15 Image : Sheilah Villari

Every whitening strip boasts you will see results after one use; with Zimba, I actually did. Zimba Whitening Strips are far and away the best I’ve tested. As an avid coffee drinker, strips like these do wonders after decades of caffeine abuse. Grab their 28 pack right now for more than half off; remember to use the code Get15 at checkout.

At the end of the process of roughly two weeks, you should see your smile become six shade lighter from where you started. You get fourteen strips for the top and fourteen for the bottom. I like that they are actually sticky and a little thicker. They seem much more durable and actually stay where they need to during the thirty-minute process. They do have an option for those who have more sensitive teeth if that’s a concern. Although with the regular ones, the most I felt was a very slight minty tingle. That being said, most of these companies only have a mint/spearmint/wintergreen type “flavor.” Zimba has those types but also watermelon, strawberry, coconut, peach, and cinnamon. At no point did they feel overly harsh; they do have a bit of a gritty residue once you remove the strip, but you can rinse your mouth out to get rid of that. The ingredients are not only inviting, but Zimba uses natural flavoring, where others on the market go the artificial route. Overall, Zimba was the easiest and best strip I’ve used. It checks all the boxes of what you’re looking for, and the price is very affordable. You can bundle and save even more if you like to stock up. I can’t recommend these enough.

This will ship for $4.

30% off Select Loki Items Image : Sheilah Villari

Loki fans rejoice! Today is your day; the trickster god has arrived on Disney Plus. Join him and Mobius at the Time Variance Authority and monitor timelines, alternates, and variants that can change history. Today only save 30% on select Loki items at Hot Topic and have the most mischievous summer you can.

There’s tons of merch just for Marvel’s newest organization, Time Variance Authority. I love this very official-looking crest cotton tee. In a classic heather grey, you have to be comfortable when chasing baddies across universes. Now you need something to store all your space tools in like the tesseract. Grab this adorable and durable backpack featuring not only the silhouette of Loki but a key fob with Miss Minutes, the mascot of TVA. This bag has a sleeve for your laptop and a place for two water bottles because you need to stay hydrated when time hoping. This is a preorder, and the bag will ship on June 29. Now slap on a cute little Chibi Loki pin and let the world know you’ve got a soft spot for bad boys and anti-heroes.

Free shipping on all orders over $60





Batman, the caped crusader, is a hero. And as we know, heroes never go down. Can’t say the same about prices though. Batman: Under the Red Hood on Blu-ray is on sale for $9 at Amazon. Give it a watch and maybe learn what exactly he’s talking about in this clip here.

Save on Anime Titles from Funimation Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Looking for something to do? Why not grab yourself a new anime to binge— or an old favorite?



You can get up to 63% off top Funimation anime titles right now at Amazon, a deal you shouldn’t miss out on!

My Hero Academia’s first season on blu-ray is just $24 right now, not a bad find at all. This one’s pretty popular— why not check it out and see what the fuss is about? Or add it to your collection if you love it already!

If you want some more intense fare to watch, check out Psycho Pass. I saw a bit of season one of this anime and it is a bit intense for me personally, but it kind of has Minority Report vibes so if that’s your thing, check it out!

Jumping back to comedy, Fruits Basket is a classic. Get the entire series on Blu-ray for just $40— you know you want it!

Anyone else remember Outlaw Star from their Cartoon Network Days? Grab the whole series for $25 on Blu-ray today.

If none of these anime titles are quite your thing, check out everything on sale right here! There’s something for everyone.

