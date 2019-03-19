Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Most USB-C Power Delivery battery packs we’ve seen so far have been designed to keep things like laptops charged on long flights. Anker’s newest, on the other hand, is built with portability in mind.



The new PowerCore 10000 PD is a 10,000mAh battery pack with an 18W USB-C Power Delivery port. That’s not as powerful as the standard 30W port, or the increasingly common 45W ports, but it’s fast enough to charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes with a compatible cable, and should be enough to at least keep your Nintendo Switch or a small laptop at the same charge level while you use it, even if it doesn’t actually charge them all that quickly.

For a limited time, you can add it to your bag (complete with a USB-C cable) for $37 with promo code POWERPD5, down from the usual $46.

Audio Technica’s legendary M50x headphones finally got built-in Bluetooth late last year, and today at Massdrop, you can grab the new version for $130. That’s about $70 less than usual, and easily the best price we’ve ever seen.



The M50 line is highly regarded for its comfort, even frequency response, and amazing overall sound quality for the price, and now you can enjoy the same benefits with no strings wires attached.

Anker just keeps on iterating on its true wireless earbuds, and now, you can get the brand new Soundcore Liberty Neos for just $50, down from the usual $65.



As Anker’s new budget true wireless buds, there aren’t too many bells and whistles here, save for the ability for both earbuds to operate independently (many true wireless earbuds have one bud pair to the other, rather than both pairing to your phone), and Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures a rock solid connection from a longer distance.

The earbuds claim to last for 3.5 hours on a charge, and the charging case includes 12 hours worth of battery life too for longer sessions. That’s not as much as some of Anker’s more expensive models, but honestly, it’s enough for most situations.

If you’re planning on traveling internationally or fleeing the country any time soon, you won’t want to miss this deal on one of our readers’ favorite international power adapters.



Promo code M6UWTZIG saves $17 on Bestek’s popular travel adapter and voltage converter. This complete 3-outlet/4-USB power strip will work with US, EU, UK, and AU outlets, and converts 220V power sources to US-friendly 110V, for any of your electronics that can’t handle both. And even when you aren’t traveling, it’ll act as a perfectly good desktop power strip.

TCL’s affordable 6-series TVs are famous for offering every form of HDR (including top-shelf Dolby Vision), local dimming zones for better contrast and black levels, and even excellent Roku software. So if you want to upgrade before March Madness kicks off in a few days, the 65" model just dropped to a new all-time low price of $820, and the 55" is down to $570, within $20 of its all-time low.

For an all-time low $100, you can stash 4TB worth of music, movies, photos, and other files on this WD portable hard drive. And best of all, it’s a USB-C drive, so you won’t have to keep relying on dongles to plug it into your modern laptop. And if you do want to plug it into an older machine, it even includes a USB-A-to-C adapter in the box.



We’ve seen several deals on high capacity microSD cards lately, but Samsung’s EVO is one of the fastest models out there, and its 256GB variant just dropped to $40, a new all-time low for the U3-rated card. If you need a ton of storage for Switch games or GoPro footage, this is definitely worth a look.



Need even mores space? The 512GB card (yes, that exists) dropped from $200 to $130 a few weeks ago, and is still on sale. If you can get by on 128GB, that card is also down to an all-time low $20.

If you have any home improvement projects on the to-do list, Home Depot’s one-day DEWALT sale can help you check them off. Today only, several tool bundles are deeply discounted, as are several of Dewalts’s steel toed boots. Who here knew that DEWALT made boots? Not me!

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily pawned off to a robot, so if you haven’t done yourself the favor of buying a robotic vacuum yet, today’s a great opportunity.



While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, this ECOVACS N79S vacuum is the follow-up to the well-reviewed N79, its main addition being Alexa support. That means in addition to setting schedules and controlling the vacuum with your phone, you can now shout into the void that you’d like your floor vacuumed, and some combination of AI, voice recognition, and robotics will work in unison to make it happen. What a world. Just use promo code ECOVACSN79S at checkout to save $40.

Real coffee snobs appreciators know that if you want to make truly great coffee at home, you’ve got to grind your own beans, and you’ve got to grind them with a burr grinder.



This model from Krups is on sale for an all-time low $95 today after you clip the $10 coupon, and includes a built-in scale. Just add some beans to the hopper, select your grind setting and how many cups of coffee you’re making, and the grinder will automatically measure out the appropriate amount of coffee.

As far as I’m concerned, an enameled dutch oven is right up there with a good knife and great spatula in the hierarchy of must-own kitchen gear, and a couple of Cuisinart’s iconic models are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, along with a 12" chicken fryer.



These things are on approximately 99% of all wedding registries, so even if you already own one yourself, they could make great gifts. These prices are only available today though, so don’t let this deal simmer for too long.

Ring is best known for its security cameras and doorbells, but its indoor home security system is one of our favorite options without a monthly fee (but if you do want 24/7 monitoring, it’s only $10 per month). The eight-piece mid-level starter kit includes a keypad, base station alarm, a contact sensor, a motion sensor, and a range extender, and today’s $179 deal for Prime members is the best price Amazon’s ever listed.



And oh yeah, they’re throwing in a free Echo Dot too. That means you can arm, disarm, and check the status of your system with only your voice. Note: Prime members won’t see the discount until checkout.

Look alive, athleisure lovers! Right now, you can snag a pair of Lululemon’s legendary Wunder Under 7/8 Tights for just $35 at eBay. This is not a drill.



To be totally honest, I would happily shell out these leggings’ regular retail price of $98 in order to swath my legs in a pair — they’re that good. The tights, available in five colors on eBay, feature a flattering high rise, and the material is relatively thick and sturdy compared to other leggings; I’ve bought several pairs over the years, and I’ve yet to throw any out over loss of elasticity, holes, weird smells, or any other common legging issues. In fact, I wear these leggings as pants in non-workout scenarios all the time in winter, which I know is controversial. But also I don’t really care because they look awesome and are incredibly comfortable.

It’s important to note that the 7/8 style is a bit shorter than the regular Wunder Under, which means they actually fit normally on 5'5" me, though taller folks might want to consider how they feel about ankle length leggings. Otherwise, Lululemon leggings pretty much never go on sale, so get your $35 pair before they sell out.

We’re pro-Ugg here at The Inventory, which is why we are so Ugg-cited about this Ugg-cellent deal on Uggs over at Nordstrom Rack. (Sorry, just had to get that out). The coziest footwear for men’s, women’s, and kids’ is majorly marked down, including our favorite low-cut styles for guys. These winter-staple shoes will likely sell out fast, though, so get your Uggs before this deal gets the boot.



If you’re ever planning to head outdoors this season, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 25% off your order with promo code DEAL25. This deal seems to apply to both full-price and on-sale items. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.

There’s no question that Super Mario Odyssey is deserving of an expansive commemorative art book. It’s also deserving of some damn DLC, but that’s a different story.



Fortunately, the official 368 page full color, hardcover book is releasing in October of this year, and you can preorder it today on Amazon for $38, down from the original $50. Plus, if the price drops any lower prior to release, you’ll automatically only be charged the best price.

Octopath Traveler may not have lived up to expectations, but its soundtrack, visuals, and combat system are all terrific, so for an all-time low $40, it might be worth checking out if you’re a big JRPG fan.



I’ve gotta say, I didn’t realize anyone had fond memories of the gigantic original Xbox controller, but Hyperkin brought it back for the Xbox One and PC for a reason, I suppose. The Duke is almost entirely faithful to the original, for better or worse, but added in a couple of small shoulder buttons to mirror the black and white buttons, and an OLED screen on the front that plays the original Xbox’s boot animation when you start using the controller. Was that necessary? Hell no. But it’s awesome.



Today on Amazon, you can get the green collector’s edition bundle for $48, complete with the controller, an Xbox One X skin, and a month of Xbox Game Pass. Somehow, that’s $2 less than the controller by itself, which is currently marked down to an all-time low price.

This SteelSeries gaming mouse doesn’t look like a highly advanced gaming mouse (to its credit, if you ask me), and at an all-time low $23, it doesn’t cost as much as a high-end gaming mouse. But the features you’d want for both work and play are all here: 7,200 DPI (adjustable in 100 DPI increments) RGB lighting, and six buttons. The only catch? It’s not wireless.



This six-port USB charging hub doesn’t have USB-C like some others we’ve seen, but it does include a Quick Charge 3.0 port. That can charge certain Android phones more quickly, obviously, but what you may not realize is that QC 3.0 is required for any Qi charger that outputs the maximum 7.5 for the latest iPhones. For example, this pad from Anker (also 20% off with a clippable coupon), which doesn’t include a Quick Charge wall adapter in the box.

Get it for $23 today (down from $33) when you apply code ANKERPW6 at checkout.

$24 is a great price for a USB-C wall charger with a 46W Power Delivery port, which is enough power to charge a MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. But it’s especially great when you consider that it includes an extra USB port for your phone or tablet as well, making it ideal for travel. Just be sure to use promo code HQP58QAN at checkout to save.

Corsair’s K-series mechanical keyboards are some of your favorites for gaming, and for general use as well, and the Mk.2 RGB model of the K70 is down to $100 right now, an all-time low. I use a different model of the K70 every day, and absolutely love it.



This model’s Cherry MX Speed key switches have a shallow actuation point for rapid-fire touch typing, making this great for gamers and office users alike, and its aluminum frame will be a durable base with none of the warping and flexing that you can occasionally feel on cheaper, plastic boards.

Alexa, show me a good deal. The Echo Input lets you add Alexa to any speaker system you want via a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth, and it’s down to just $20 on Amazon right now. To be fair, the Echo Dot can do this as well, but the Input is smaller and cheaper if you specifically want to use your existing speakers.



Chances are, your cooking utensils are a hodgepodge of hand-me-down measuring cups, spatulas you bought in college, and whisks with inexplicable rust spots. Enough! Just replace them all at once with a well made, nice looking, uniform set from KitchenAid. Just $28 gets you 16 essential kitchen tools, and while it doesn’t have everything you need (no ladles or serving spoons? Come on), it has most things.



Crane & Canopy may be best known for bedding, but they also specialize in soft, absorbent towels that will actually make you look forward to the end of a shower, and our readers can save 15% on the colors of their choice today with promo code KINJA19.

That deal applies to both Crane & Canopy’s Classic Towels, and also their bath sheets, which are considerably larger than standard towels at 40" x 70".

Made from finely combed, long-staple cotton for an extra soft and absorbent feel, we’ve previously tested out these bath sheets and were particularly impressed by their most surprising, yet ingenious feature: a built-in loop for effortless hanging.

Snag your own set in whatever colors you’d like this week, before this deal dries out.

Extra bedding and off-season clothes can eat up a lot of room in your closet. Pack it all up in this $12 underbed storage bag (with code U6GZ85FI). It looks a lot nicer than one of those plastic bins, and its zipper top is a lot less likely to fail or break when the bag is overstuffed than a plastic lid.

Anker’s EufyCam home security system was a Kickstarter sensation, raising over $3,000,000. And now that the new version is available to all, you can get the 1-camera starter kit for $200 with promo code EUFYULMS.

These 1080p cameras are water resistant, support two-way intercom, include an audible alarm if someone tries to steal them, and most importantly, they run for a full year on a single battery charge, so you can set them up and forget about them.

Like most of these security systems, you can pay a nominal fee ($2.99 per camera) for Anker’s cloud DVR service, but the base station also comes with a 16GB microSD card that can save your recordings locally as well. Either way, you’ll still be able to get motion alerts and check in live from your phone for free.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The apartment-friendly 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $60 today, a $20 discount.



While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and a damn good rice cooker too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and this model is great if you’re nervous about it taking up precious cabinet and counter space.



Lululemon had its day, but athleisure aficionados know that now, it’s all about Outdoor Voices. And by some strange twist of fitness-related fate, a whole bunch of Outdoor Voices leggings, tennis skirts, sports bras, and jackets are about half off at Nordstrom Rack right now. This in-demand brand rarely goes on sale, so buy up your gear ASAP before it all sells out.

If you stan Stila Cosmetics, this sale is for you. Right now, snag 25% off sitewide at the makeup brand, no promo code necessary. This is a perfect opportunity to stock up on our reader’s favorite liquid eyeliner, or any palettes, kits, and individual cosmetics your makeup bag might be craving.



SPANX pretty much has the market on shapewear cornered, and they’re not exactly cheap. So if you feel like that’s something you want, head over to Nordstrom Rack. The selection currently on sale includes SPANX of all shapes and sizes — everything from bike shorts, tanks, and slips to bras and briefs — so you can probably find the perfect undergarments for any outfit you’ve got.

A direct sequel to Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn takes you back to Hope County 17 years after the bombs, but things are quite a bit more colorful than you’d expect in a post-apocalyptic first person open-world shooter.



Normally priced at $40, it’s not quite as expansive as a full Far Cry game, but there’s still a huge world to explore and plenty to do. And today, only about a month post-release, Amazon’s marked it down to just $20 on both PS4 and Xbox One. 🤯

Walmart’s letting you build your own Nintendo Switch bundle for just $319-$330, depending on the game you choose. Choose a console, either the neon blue/red or the gray Joy-Cons and a Mario game (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces or Super Mario Party), and Walmart will throw in some sweet pins and a less-sweet Paw Patrol carrying case.



If you’ve been putting off buying a Switch... well, dude. I mean, come on.

Civilization VI is probably best enjoyed on a PC, or even a large iPad, but if the Switch is your gaming device of choice, you can grab its Civ port for $45 today, down from $60. Just place your order before Gandhi nukes the deal.

