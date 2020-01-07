Tuesday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Cast Iron Gold Box, Anker Charging Stand, Smokeless Grills, and More

A light therapy lamp, smart plugs, cast iron skillet set, and a couple of treadmills lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

If you have a ton of smart devices in your home, why not make them even smarter? You can get a two-pack of Gosund Mini Smart Plug With Timer for $24 when you use promo code P5FORBGR. The smart plugs work with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, so you can shut off lights from across the room, as well as from your smartphone.



TaoTronics Therapy Light Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kick seasonal depression’s stupid, good-for-nothing face with this discounted TaoTronics Therapy Light. Stack our exclusive code KINJA0106 and the $5 on-page coupon to drop the price to a low $18. There’s no lack of awful in the world right now, and hopefully this light therapy lamp can help out.



Anker PowerWave Stand Graphic : Tercius Bufete

This $12 Anker PowerWave Stand charger is the perfect desktop accessory. Not only will it charge your Qi-capable smartphone, but it also props up your phone so you can see if you get a notification right away. $12 is the best price we’ve ever seen, but just be warned, this doesn’t come will a wall adapter, so you’ll need to plug it in to your computer or provide your own USB plug to power it.



Just make sure to use the promo code AKA25241 at checkout.

Cuisinart Cast Iron Cookware Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

I don’t know much about adulthood outside of random body pains and high-yield savings, but I know great cast iron cookware is one of those things you’re supposed to have.



And luckily for you (and me), Amazon’s discounting cast iron 7 quart casseroles and chicken fryers in matte white and gray to a solid $70.

These prices are only available today, or until sold out, so act fast.

Tenergy Redigrill Smokeless Infrared Grill Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Don’t deprive yourself of delicious barbecue just because it’s stupid cold outside. Pick up this awesome smokeless Tenergy Redigrill for $70. This easy-to-clean model offers a removable, large cooking surface that’s also dishwasher-safe.



For what it’s worth, this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular model and with such a big discount, I doubt it’ll stay in stock for long. So hop to it before this deal fizzles away.

Ozark Trail 3 Piece Cast Iron Skillet Set Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Round out your cookware collection with this super affordable Ozark Trail cast iron skillet Set. For $19, you’ll get a 8-inch, 10.5 inch and 12-inch skillet. These would also be a great set to go camping with, just in case you don’t want to scuff up your fancy enameled ones. This usually sells for about $8 more so this is a great chance to buy.



Have your Christmas lights seen better days? That’s what happens when you use the same string of lights year after year! Throw out your current strand and get yourself some new lights before the next holiday season. Right now, you can get a 33-foot string of TaoTronics LED String Lights for $6 when you use promo code PPJX64M7.



Ultimate Keto Bundle Photo : ButcherBox

Keto Day is a real thing and it is coming up on January 5th. If you’re a Keto Guido (sorry, I watch too much Jersey Shore), you can stock up on some free meat and fish in celebration of the big day. New ButcherBox members will get the Ultimate Keto Bundle when they sign up. That includes two pounds of salmon, 10 oz. of bacon, and four pounds of pork butt in their first box.



You’ll need to sign up for ButcherBox to claim your offer. You can choose from five box options: Custom Box, Mixed Box (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Beef & Pork, Beef & Chicken, or All Beef. All of the non-custom boxes are $129 for eight to 11 pounds of meat or $238 for 16 to 22 pounds of meat. The custom box is a little pricier at $149, or $270 respectively. Shipping on all boxes is always free.

This promotion runs now through January 12.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Pack up your leftovers with these Rubbermaid leak-proof storage containers. These leakproof containers are dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe. And they’re just $14 for a set of 5 (or 10 if you count the lids.) These are a major step up from those cheap plastic Ziplocks that you have in cupboard.

Camping and Hiking Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Right nw, REI’s discounting a ton of hiking and camping gear, with discounts of up to 50% off. The outdoor retailer’s slashing the price on a ton of gear, from brands like Big Agnes, Black Diamond, The North Face, and so much more.



All the best stuff always sells out early, so make sure to gear up before someone else runs off with your stuff.

NordicTrack Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

If you want to add a treadmill to your home gym, today’s your lucky day. Amazon’s discounting two NordicTrack treadmills for one day only; the $675 NordicTrack T 6.5 Si Treadmill and the $750 T Series Treadmill. Both offer onscreen displays for on-demand workout videos, stat tracking, and, of course, the ability to workout in the privacy of your own home.



For the extra $75, you’ll get a few extra features, including a larger display, a larger incline option, and more. Of course, neither of these are an impulse buy, but both tend to hover around $1,000. So it’s a significant markdown.



Just remember, this is a Gold Box deal which means these prices will only last until the end of the day. So run over and save.

C4 Pre-Workout Gold Box Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Optimize your workout with this C4 pre-workout supplement Gold Box. If you need some help getting over a certain hump (in my case, getting past my 1-hour workout wall,) these C4 products can help you reach your goals. For what it’s worth, pre-workouts helped me feel a little more energized and focused during my training sessions, and with these discounts I’m likely going to invest in more.



Make sure to read the instructions carefully. Don’t go beyond what’s recommended or else you may get sick.

This is a Gold Box deal, which means these discounts will only last until the end of the day, or until sold out. So make the most out of your workouts, and pick a couple up.

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Leave cords behind, and invest $40 on this brand new Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. Razer makes truly exceptional mice, and this one is no different. It offers both Bluetooth and wireless connectivity via an included dongle, a 16K DPI Optical Sensor, 6 programmable buttons and 450 hour battery life.



It doesn’t have RGB, which some may say is a bonus. Otherwise, it has everything you’d want from a gaming mouse in 2020. Better still, this is the biggest discount we’ve seen on this product. So pick yours up before it goes away.

Ditch all of your separate power adapters and consolidate with this newly-released Anker 65W 4-port charger. This nifty gadget offers a total of four ports; one 45W USB-C and three standard USB that output a total of 20W of juice.



This allows you to charge one big device, like a laptop, alongside a bunch of smaller devices, like smartphones and fitness trackers, without them hogging all the outlets in your power strip.

Use our exclusive code KINJA045 to drop the price to just $40. This is the first discount on this particular product and a good one at that.

Silicone Self-Sticking Desktop Cable Organizer Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Kick off the new year by finally organizing your cables with this discounted, self-sticking organizer. Ignore the photos on the product page—when you order, you’ll get one five-hole unit with a 3M-style sticker so you can attach it to your desk or the back of your home theater console. For $2, it’s an impulse buy. So go for it, it’s a stupid cheap way to improve your life.

Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner Brush Photo : Amazon

Is there anything nastier than grabbing a fork from your drying rack and realizing there is still caked on food? If you look closely, you might not even be able to tell what food it is and you’ll want to just toss the fork altogether. Don’t do that. Get a Joseph Joseph BladeBrush Cleaner Brush while it’s only $7 on Amazon.



Whitmor Supreme 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves Photo : Amazon

Have you ever walked into a kitchen that is a decent size but is seriously lacking in cabinet and counter space? Who even designs apartments these days. If your kitchen (or other rooms in your home) are in desperate need of storage reorganization, we’ve got the solution for you. Get these Whitmor Supreme 3-Tier Adjustable Shelves for only $46 on Amazon. Each shelf can hold up to 350 pounds when the weight is evenly distributed.



Winter Home Blowout Photo : Overstock

If all of that holiday cash is burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great sale for you. Funnel the money right back in your home! You can save up to 70% (though the average savings is between 10-20%) when you shop Overstock’s Winter Home Blowout.



From now through January 13 you can score huge savings on home essentials for every room in your house. Save on over 1,000 items for your bedroom, bath and more.

Bedroom furniture starting at $129

Sheets starting at $19

Blankets and throws starting at $19

Towel sets starting at $24

Small Bathroom Storage Toilet Holder Photo : Amazon

Do you stuff all of your extra toilet paper under the sink? It is not ideal, but it is an option. If you’re looking for a better solution, you can get this fancy-looking Small Bathroom Storage Toilet Holder. Right now, it is $26 on Amazon when you clip the $10 off coupon. It can be used as an actual toiler paper holder, as well as a storage unit for four additional rolls, plus some bathroom cleaning supplies.



It is great that everyone is focusing their mental and physical health to start out the new year, but TBH, we have something better. Ditch your real-life and go on a surreal vacation. Right now, you can book a roundtrip economy or business class flight on Emirates, starting at $409. This deal is on flights to Greece, South Africa, Dubai, Bali, Cairo, and more.



Start off 2020 on the right foot and book your Emirates flight by January 10th. These prices are subject to change based on which airport you’re departing from.

Winter is here and the weather sucks. Don’t get caught in the cold. You can bundle up with one of these discounted IZOD jackets. Both the IZOD Men’s Sherpa-Lined Hood Full-Zip Jacket and IZOD Men’s Rip-Stop Hooded 3-in-1 Systems Jacket are only $58 on Daily Steals when you use promo code KJIZOD. The sherpa-lined jacket comes in navy, black, and camo green in medium through XXL. The 3-in-1 IZOD jacket comes in black, charcoal, and navy in medium through XXL.



Men’s CUSH District Run Shoes Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Run into the new year while wearing a brand new pair of sneakers. Today, you can get a pair of Men’s CUSH District Run Shoes for only $30 from Joe’s New Balance Outlet. These sneakers are designed with cushioning to absorb shock on impact when you run.



Just a reminder, this is a Daily Deal from Joe’s New Balance Outlet, which means these sneakers are only available at this price today and while supplies last.

Everyone is so focused on losing weight now that it is a new year/a new decade. Don’t force yourself to fit into jeans that are no longer comfortable. Instead, get a pair of pants you’ll actually feel comfortable in. You can get a pair of Stretchy Tech Traveler Pants for only $30 from Jachs when you use promo code TRV.



XTRATUF Deck Boot Photo : Huckberry

It is that time of year that you need to start stocking your closet with weather-appropriate clothing and shoes. Your regular sneakers just aren’t going to cut it. Get a pair of XTRATUF Deck Boots for $75 ($20 off) at Huckberry.



If the boots can handle the weather in Alaska, they can tough it through any weather. The deck boot is 100% waterproof and with a grippy sole to last through even the worst conditions. The XTRATUF boot has a lightweight Xpresscool lining, which is a with moisture-wicking neoprene to keep your feet cool and dry for all-day comfort.

Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Yes, Christmas is over, but opening toys is always fun. The Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar has been marked down again and you can get this for just $22. You can either get this to open for right now, or you can save this for someone for next Christmas. If you want to see who is inside before buying, we’ve already opened this calendar for our Spoilin’ Santa series!



Enjoy all the benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership for an entire year for a low $45. If you own a PS4, this subscription gives you a couple of “free” games to play per month in addition to online play access. For January, you’ll get a chance to play Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you’ll need a Switch Pro Controller. Whether you’re playing Overwatch or any other competitive game, the Joy-Con simply won’t cut it. While they’re fun, Joy-Con just aren’t comfortable enough to play for long periods of time.



If you want my advice, use the Switch Pro Controller most of the time and save the Joy-Con for when you don’t have any other choice. Better still, this $55 price is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. So get yours today.

Batman: The Animated Series Graphic : Tercius Bufete

For some, Batman: The Animated Series is the definitive iteration of the caped crusader and right now you can pick it up in its entirety for a low $42 in Blu-ray and digital. You’ll love its beautiful, art deco-inspired animation style and masterful storytelling, plus you get to see Batman punch his way through his entire rogue’s gallery— which is always a treat.



Just remember that this price is only available today, and it will likely sell out before the end of day. So, get yours before The Riddler gets here.

LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

You don’t need winds or a broomstick to fly on over to Hogwarts. You can snag the LEGO Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Beauxbaton’s Carriage for $40 (about $10 off) on Amazon. The 430-piece building set includes Minifigures of Rubeus Hagrid, Madame Maxime, Fleur Delacour, and Gabrielle Delacour.



Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones is down to just $200. If you want a sporty alternative to the AirPods Pro, these are the ones to get.



With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

We’ve posted about these before, but this is the first time this discount applies to the other colors; Ivory, Moss and Navy. If you’ve been looking for a deal on these fancier colorways, this is the deal for you.