Klipsch speakers, Amazon-branded furniture, and Casper’s most affordable mattresses lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Klipsch’s The Sixes are great powered monitors by any measure (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), and when you aren’t using them as part of a home theater setup, they also work with Bluetooth directly, so you can also just connect your phone wirelessly for a quick listening session without any dongles or receivers.



For a limited time, you can get the pair in either ebony or walnut for an all-time low $498 with our exclusive promo code KINJABGA. Just be sure you see Roberts LP as the seller.

Who couldn’t use an extra terabyte? This Seagate Expansion drive doesn’t require an extra power cord, and is down to an all-time low $45 on Amazon today. Plug it into your PS4, plug it into your Xbox, plug it into your parents’ computer that hasn’t been backed up since the Bush administration. Just plug it in somewhere, damn!

Update: Now just $420!

If size trumps features in your hierarchy of TV needs, this 65" Sceptre 4K TV is a steal for just $430, one of the best prices we’ve seen for a TV of this size. It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but what it does have is four HDMI ports, which is more than you get in a lot of high end TV sets.

Extra-long charging cables are perfect for running behind your couch or stretching to your nightstand from an inconvenient power outlet, and this reader-favorite Anker PowerLine cable is about $3 off its usual price today when you use promo code ANKER392. That should work on all five colors.



As great as Wi-Fi has gotten, nothing beats a hardwired ethernet connection. If your router doesn’t have enough ports for your liking, that’s an easy fix with this eight-port switch from TP-Link, now just $20 with promo code 5TPLINK8PORT.

At $80, Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 800A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 3L for diesel. If you don’t buy own of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find two high speed USB charging ports, plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe. There’s also a compass, because why not?

A monitor shelf can raise your display to a more ergonomic height, and give you back some valuable desk space in the process. This one’s nothing fancy, but you can adjust its height, and it’s only $14 today with promo code 9N4RMQ5Y.

Whether you’re getting a brand new Apple Watch today, or just want to accessorize your old one, this Milanese loop band is a great deal at $5, with promo code OE3N9LSH. That should work on any color and size, so you can match your watch’s color, or create a nice contrast.

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your office parking garage on a Friday evening.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $16 (with promo code BGREXLF6), but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

Range extenders aren’t a cure-all for networking issues, but if there’s one corner of your home that just can’t get a good signal from your router, they can be the right tool for the job. This entry-level 802.11n model from TP-Link is just $18 today, if you want to give it a try.



Need more storage space for your action cam, dash cam, tablet, or Nintendo Switch? This 128GB card from SanDisk is down to its best price ever right now.



RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support the fastest-possible 7.5W iPhone charging, and you can get it for just $20 today with promo code KINJA887.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen, and the cheapest we’ve seen with the necessary Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter included. It’s normally priced at $30; today’s $22 list price itself is an aberration, but still, don’t forget the code!

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

If you still have any mattresses with metal springs in them, today’s a great day to fix that. For one day only in Amazon’s Gold Box, Casper’s entry-level Essential mattresses are 20% off, in every size.



That brings the queen down to $480, and the king down to $580, and unlike some other mattresses you can buy on Amazon, these come with a 100 night risk free trial. If you don’t like it, just let Casper know, and they’ll send someone to come grab it.

Compared to the standard Casper mattress, the Essential is slightly thinner, doesn’t include a memory foam layer, and doesn’t have additional support near the hips. All that being said, it’s still a good mattress, and as we mentioned earlier, there’s no real risk in trying it out.

Shark Ninja produces an interesting mix of kitchen appliances and vacuum cleaners, and a bunch of their greatest hits are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



The star of the show has to the the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional for $120. The non-professional model of this (which has a smaller dustbin) is our readers’ favorite affordable vacuum, and the actual guts of the vacuum can actually lift away from the wheeled base for easier maneuverability on stairs, in your car, and in tight spaces.

Elsewhere on the vacuum front, a Dyson-style cordless stick vac and a robotic vacuum are also on sale, for people who can’t stand cords and chores, respectively.

Moving into the kitchen, my favorite discount is the Ninja countertop blender. I own this thing, and its 1500W motor is no joke. It also has a variety of automatic blending programs that pulse and change speeds automatically, and even suction cups on the base to keep it steady on your counter. At $100, a whopping $60-$80 less than usual, it’s an absolute steal.

Ninja’s intelligent Auto-IQ coffee maker is also a great deal at $100. My mother in law owns a version of this, and it makes excellent iced coffee, among other drinks.

There’s also a smart slow cooker on sale, but that’s harder to recommend in the age of the Instant Pot.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Looking to get some trendy mid-century modern look without spending a fortune? Amazon is looking out for you by discounting a ton of their Rivet and Stone and Beam furniture, for a limited time.



Note: There are actually two sale links with two different groups of products. Why? I couldn’t tell you, but be sure to check out both: Link 1 | Link 2

Over 70 products are included in this sale (between the two links), ranging from mirrors and lamps all the way to a full sized couch.

If you read that UN climate report and felt like doing something, well, replacing Ziploc bags with washable silicone bags probably won’t save our future, sorry. But it certainly doesn’t hurt! And they can actually pay for themselves over time, since you won’t have to keep buying disposable bags at the store.



This company sent me a set of of these bags to test out, and they work great. I’ve washed them in the dishwasher without issue, and even used them as sous-vide bags to cook some steaks. I even fully submerged them to make sure the tops wouldn’t let any water in, and indeed they didn’t.

Speks Magnetic Balls | $19 for 512, $34 for 1,000 | Promo code GETSPOOKY. Black, orange, and matte black only.

Speks’ tiny magnetic balls make for an endlessly adaptable desk toy, and you can save big on a set of black, orange, or matte black (!!) balls for Halloween with promo code GETSPOOKY. That brings the 512-ball packs down to $19, and the 1,000 ball sets down to $34, with free shipping on all orders. Even if your creations are a little (or a lot) more crude than what you see in that video, they’re still a ton of fun to squeeze and form, like putty that never makes your hands gross.

The FoodSaver® FM2000 Vacuum Sealing System- Certified Refurbished | $120

FoodSaver® 4980 2-in-1 Automatic Operation Vacuum Sealing System | $31

A FoodSaver vacuum sealer will keep your food safe from freezer burn and double the shelf life of food in the fridge and pantry. Grab the refurbished manually operated FoodSaver for $31 or go big and get the 2-in-1 Automatic Vacuum Sealing System for $119, both 40% off. Say goodbye to moldy cheese, rotten meats, and soggy vegetables.

You know that person that always has a knife handy when something needs cutting? That person is respected by all. And that person could be you with this Ka-Bar folding knife, now marked down to an all-time low $33, for Prime members only.

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a 20% coupon on this 82-pack bag of Finish Quantum tabs, bringing it down to $13 when you combine it with Subscribe & Save, or about $.15 per load.



AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.



A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Advertisement

Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

LuminAID camp lights take up basically no space when not in use, but with a few puffs of air and the press of a button, this Max model can output up to 150 lumens, which is plenty to illuminate your tent.



Unlike some other LuminAIDs, this one doesn’t include a USB port for your phone, but it can recharge over microUSB if the built-in solar panel doesn’t do the job. These were hanging off just about every tree at the Outpost trade show this year, and they really do work well. Get it for $19, today only on Woot.

It’s the best time of year to go outside, and with REI Outlet’s 25% off sale, it’s a great time to update your fall hiking wardrobe. The sale is limited to five brands, but they’re good ones: Merrell, Columbia, prAna, Black Diamond & Dakine. All told, there are over 700 discounts available, so dive in. These sales end tomorrow.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $150 foot massager ($30 off with promo code M2710111) includes a whopping 22 massage heads, plus heat, adjustable air pressure, and tap massagers for the arch of your foot, which are very rare in these sorts of products. Trust me, you don’t want to put your feet in the massagers at Brookstone; you want one of your own at home.



While you’re at it, their handheld massager is great for targeted therapy, and can be had for just $40 today with promo code M2840111 The compact design, reminiscent of a very popular corded product, and its seven different settings make it ideal for shoulders, necks, feet...anywhere really.

At 3,500 running watts (4,000 surge), this Sportsman generator could damn near power your entire house, or the most high-tech tailgate party on the planet, and it can be yours for $239 today from Walmart, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see a generator this powerful.



Advertisement

Onboard, you get four 120V outlets, plus an RV outlet if you want to power your camper.

I don’t mean to alarm you, but you’re probably pooping all wrong. Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Squatty Potty, marked down to $12.48 today.

Squatty Potty is designed to lift your legs into an ideal bowel movement position, and according to Amazon reviewers at least, it really works. I can’t really overstate how popular popular this thing has been with our readers over the past couple of years, and discounts of this size are pretty rare, so it’s time to purchase or get off the pot.

If you think adding yet another brush to your grooming routine is superfluous, think again. While a hair brush might transform your mane into a lustrous cascade of flowing locks, this dry brush will do the same — but to your entire body. On sale for just $6 over at Amazon, this fine specimen’s natural bristles will exfoliate your skin into its glowiest possible state by improving circulation and sloughing off those pesky dead skin cells. Plus, the polished wood and neutral linen strap will look good in your bathroom. Now that’s luxury.



As they say, when it rains, it pours. That sentiment can also be applied to Alice + Whittles rain boots: When they go on sale, they really go on sale. The “Classic Olive + Black” and “Minimalist Navy” iterations of their quintessential, functional-yet-chic ankle boots are available right now for just $65 plus free shipping — that’s 59% off their original price of $160 — through October 26. Now, don’t rain on your own parade; get these limited edition pairs ASAP, or risk being hung out to dry.

Need a new pack for you upcoming journey to Timbuktu? No? How about just a sleek carry-all tote or spacious backpack from Timbuk2, the brand? Right now, these bag brainiacs are offering a 40% off their entire site, which happens to be filled to the brim with sacks of all shapes and sizes, through Tuesday with the promo code FALL. All the junk overflowing out of your ol’ faithful messenger bag will thank you.

And while you’re on your way to FALLing in love with a new fall bag, might we suggest checking out the reader-favorite Copilot, a durable roller with a lifetime guarantee, or the ever practical yet stylish Launch Pack, which clocks in at just over a pound — though it certainly punches far above its weight.

Amazon’s Amazon Essentials clothing line is full of, you guess it, essentials. Basic tees, athletic wear, button down shirts, blouses...it’s a wide variety, but it’s all affordable. For a limited time, a bunch of it is 20% cheaper than usual, bringing the vast majority pieces down to $20 or less.

Nordstrom Rack just got a bunch of new styles in from Nordstrom proper, and it’s all up to 60% off over 5,000 styles, for a limited time. As always, use the sidebar to sort through the deluge by type of clothing, and you can also browse the available brands from a dropdown on top.



A bunch of stuff in here starts under $20, so go get your fall wardrobe in order on the cheap.

Well this is about the easiest sale to get behind. Eddie Bauer is taking 40% off just about everything to honor the late founder’s birthday, and they’re doing it right as the weather’s turning cold. That’s impeccable timing considering they’re best known as the company that patented the first quilt down jacket. Shop men’s, women’s and even gear to stock up on everything you need for the winter, from base layers and flannels, to parkas and shells, it’s all 40% off.

So you want to dress up for Halloween and be a fun person...but you don’t really have the time or the inclination to put in to a lot of effort. It’s fine! ThinkGeek has you covered today with a wide array of costumes, decorations, and other Halloween-adjacent tchotchkes for a flat 50% off. I suspect the best stuff will sell out quickly at these prices, so it’s officially time to stop procrastinating.

Love to read but don’t have the time to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, during this extended trial offer for Prime members.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for free, rather than the typical one-month trial. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, plus two free Audible originals of your choice. Plus, every book you choose is yours to keep, even if you cancel. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Note: After the three month trial ends, you’ll automatically be charged $15 per month, so be sure to cancel if you don’t like it.

Back To The Future’s 30th anniversary trilogy pack includes all three movies (complete with bonus features on each disc), plus two complete bonus discs full of mini documentaries and behind the scenes footage. At $20 on Blu-ray/digital, it’s down to its best price ever outside of Prime Day, and we’d need a DeLorean to know how long it’ll be until it’s on sale again.

The Expanse was io9's favorite TV show of 2016, and the book that inspired the first season is just $3 on Kindle right now.



iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.

Creative’s SoundBlasterX H5 gaming headset is the gaming headset of choice for multiple professional esports teams, and costs $80 on Amazon right now. But if you head over to MassDrop (quickly!), you can get their exclusive special edition of the headset for $30. The only real difference is a more “pronounced” side plate, but all of the features are the same.

I’ve come to terms with the fact that I’ll never get a Victory Royale, but I might just win at Fortnite Monopoly, now on sale for $16. This isn’t just a skin over standard Monopoly rules; it’s a totally new game:

First choose a character: pick from 27 awesome outfits. Then, it’s time to battle. The action die lets players pick up health packs, build walls, and damage their opponents. Every time a player passes go they unleash the Storm; avoid it or lose HP. Like in the Fortnite video game, the last player standing wins!

Just remember that if you want to emote, you’ll have to learn the dance moves yourself.

If Mario Kart is more your speed, its Monopoly adaptation is also on sale for $14. It changes the game with boost pads, banana peels, and gold coins, but it doesn’t include a blue shell mechanic, which may or may not be a good thing.

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



This debuted late last year for $100, and $71 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets look stunning, include multiple games, and are a steal at $300, especially since they were supposed to cost $400, according to the original announcement. They’ve been mostly out of stock at Walmart for the last few months, but three of the five are available once again, so if you’ve got the space and the love for old arcade games, you’ll have one of these in your home this week.



Note: The Rampage/Gauntlet/Joust/Defender and Galaga/Galaxian cabinets are sold out, but the other three are available, and officially release today.

Red Dead Redemption 2 pulls into station this week, and you can take in all the natural splendor by playing it on a PS4 Pro . This console bundle doesn’t have a unique design like the recent Spider-Man console did, which may be a good or bad thing, depending on your preferences. But what it does have is the game, essentially for free with the purchase of the $399 console.

