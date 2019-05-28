Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A Casio watch gold box, Samsung 8K TVs, and a Travelpro luggage sale lead off Tuesday’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day deals hub to be ready for the big day.

Photo: Anker

From time to time, Anker offers gift bundles that offer multiple great products for an affordable price, and one of the best is even cheaper than usual today.



Advertisement

The Soundcore Life 2 gift set includes a set of Soundcore Life 2 over-ear noise canceling headphones, a PowerCore 5000 battery pack, a premium PowerLine+ microUSB charging cable, and a premium AUX cable for just $70 after clipping the $10 coupon.

For context, the headphones alone currently cost $60 (after clipping a $5 coupon), so you’re basically getting the battery and the premium cables for $10, which is a bargain.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can never have enough external hard drive storage, and this 2TB drive from Seagate as down to an all-time low $55 on Amazon today.



Advertisement

Plug it into your PS4! Hold more Xbox One games! Back up your family photos! Give it to your parents so they back up all of their stuff! Just get it before it gets more expensive!

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Amazon’s marking down a ton of storage devices, plus a few PCs and accessories, in today’s Gold Box. There’s something from everybody here—microSD cards, rugged external drives, and awesome SSDs from companies like SanDisk, Seagate and Western Digital.

Advertisement

While we’ve included a few highlights, make sure to check out the full posting for all of the deals. And remember, since this is a Gold Box deal, all of these discounts will get deleted by tomorrow.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Add another dimension to your home theater setup with these $69 Atmos-enabled speakers. These add-on units work with your existing, Atmos-capable receiver to send sound upwards, bouncing off your ceiling and simulate the experience of a height effects speaker.



Advertisement

All of this adds up to a more immersive movie-watching experience. Imagine hearing the droplets of water rain down from overhead as Willy triumphantly jumps over the seawall to freedom. Sounds pretty cool right?

Better still, this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen this particular model and about half off the average price.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today only, Amazon’s offering solid discounts on a huge collection of Netgear networking products, including everything from routers to powerline adapters.



The star of the show here is probably the Nighthawk X4S gigabit router for $180, down from its usual $250, but head over to Amazon’s main deal page to find deals on Netgear’ Orbi mesh networking products, powerline adapters, modems, and more.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Sometimes the number of built-in LAN ports in your sexy, modern router isn’t enough. Luckily there’s a cheap solution: Networking switches.



Advertisement

This $15 5-Port model is the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon and a few bucks less than average going rate. But the $16 8-Port model is an even better deal. That’s 3 extra ports for just one more dollar. That’s a steal.

It’s also quite rare that ones with metal housing can be so cheap. So save yourself a future headache, clip the coupon on the page, and invest on either of these models. You won’t regret it.

Update: This deal is available again, if you missed it a few weeks ago. Amazon lists the AirPods as “temporarily out of stock,” but you can still order them for $140, and you’ll get them once Amazon gets a new shipment.

Advertisement

Apple’s excellent AirPods now support a hands-free “Hey Siri” feature and, now, you can also grab a pair from Amazon for $140. I’ve had mine since the day they came out, and they’ve carved out a permanent place in my pockets.

Amazon says they’ll be“in stock on May 7, 2019,” and they’ll ship soon after that. So if you can wait a few weeks for your truly wireless headphones, this is $20 off the price on the Apple Store and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you want the unit with the Qi-charging case, there’s unfortunately no discount on it, today.

If you just want the new wireless charging case to use with your existing AirPods, it’s also down to $70 today, from the usual $79.

Photo: Audio Technica

Audio Technica’s legendary M50x headphones finally got built-in Bluetooth late last year, and today at Amazon, you can grab the new version for $150. That’s about $50less than usual, and one of the best prices we’ve seen.



The M50 line is highly regarded for its comfort, even frequency response, and amazing overall sound quality for the price, and now you can enjoy the same benefits with no strings wires attached.

Photo: Whitson Gordon

You don’t need an 8K TV, but Samsung’s first consumer 8K models have a lot going for them beyond resolution, and obviously, they’re quite future-proof too.



So if you have a lot of disposable income and can only accept the best, the 65" and 75" sets are both already $1,000 off their launch price, and the 82" model is $2,000 off. They’re still quite expensive, but maybe not quite as expensive as you’d expect for bleeding edge tech that’s years ahead of its time.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Don’t you dare check any luggage the next time you’re boarding a flight. If you want to take the upcoming summer travel season by storm, consider going all in on this TravelPro Platinum Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On, now marked down to an all-time low price of $199.



Advertisement

It’s currently available on Amazon in four colors: a bold bordeaux, rich espresso, a soft gray, and classic black. And with magnetic spinner wheels, a ton of built-in accessory pockets, and a USB port and holder for your power bank, this high-quality carry-on is really on a roll. Full disclosure: TravelPro once sent me this carry-on in red, and it’s the best, most stylish, most practical suitcase I’ve used, like, ever.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s smart light bulbs have long been a hit with our readers, and the new models are significantly smaller than the originals, while offering a redesigned Wi-Fi antenna for a more stable connection.



Advertisement

Of course, they still work with Alexa and Google Assistant, and you can control them from your phone without a hub. This model doesn’t have any colors or a tunable color temperature, but it’s on sale for an all-time low $12, and is a great way to augment a Philips Hue system in the rooms where you don’t need tons of features.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any home improvement projects or car repairs on the docket, but don’t have the hand tools you need to get the job done, Amazon’s one-day GearWrench sale is a good place to start shopping.



Advertisement

Inside, you’ll find deals on screwdriver sets, ratcheting wrenches, and impact sockets, with prices starting at $60 for a set of 16 metric wrenches. Like all Gold Box deals though, these prices are only available today, so don’t get screwed by missing out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

There’s nothing like a cold treat on a hot day, and since many, many hot days are on the way, you should start making your own homemade popsicles with this $8 set of ice pop molds. Let your creative juices flow as you create your own flavors (and avoid any unwanted artificial sugars or colors often added to traditional pops). Not to mention all the money you’ll save on ice cream this summer, and all the energy you’ll save from not chasing down the ice cream truck.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Cake is good, but cake on a stick is better. Now you can have your cake pops and eat them too with this Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker, on sale for just $13. Basically, you just fill each reservoir with a tablespoon of your favorite batter, and—voila!—an adorable, delicious dessert sphere is baked and ready for sticking, decorating, and devouring.



Photo: Amazon

Everyone likes the idea of growing their own vegetables and cooking delicious garden-to-table meals, like something out of a magazine. But not all of us have the space for a backyard garden, let alone the correct climate, or even the requisite skills. Enter the AeroGarden Harvest, now on sale for $79.



Each kit comes with six seed pods to get you started, but AeroGardens can be used to grow everything from herbs to salad greens to full-on vegetables like tomatoes, so feel free to mix and match. The garden maintains the correct light levels to promote fast plant growth, so all you have to do is add water when it tells you to. Well that, and eat the fruits vegetables of your labor, of course.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Summer has unofficially started, and so too has cold coffee season. And if you’re not making cold brew at home, you can use HyperChiller to turn hot coffee into iced coffee in under a minute.



HyperChiller is basically a stainless steel device that’s filled with water that you freeze. Take it out of the freezer, pour in your coffee, and the icy walls surrounding it on two sides will cool it down by 130 degrees in just 60 seconds, after which you pour it into your glass or travel mug, and enjoy without dilution.

Advertisement

Normally priced at $30, you can kick off the warm part of the year for $26 today. Cheers.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

As airline baggage restrictions get ever more onerous (I flew on an airline that weighed my carry-on last year!), saving a few pounds with lighter luggage can pay big dividends at the check-in counter.



Travelpro’s Maxlite 5 line includes some of the lightest rolling suitcases on the market, and you can get both a 21" carry-on and a 25" checked bag for great low prices on Amazon today. Both deals are within just a few bucks of the best price ever, and they’re both likely to save you on overweight baggage fees over time too.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Tragically, there are no calculator watches to be had here, but Amazon is offering big savings on a variety of Casio timepieces, today only. We’ve included a few highlights, make sure to check out the full posting for all of the deals.

Not for nothing, but a watch would be a pretty classy graduation gift. But be sure to act quickly before time runs out on these discounts.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The North Face might be best known for coats and jackets, and you’ll certainly find plenty of them in REI Outlet’s limited time sale. But you’ll also find shorts, hiking packs, hiking boots, and a lot more.

Advertisement

Prices are marked down by up to 30% on last-season styles, and at a quick glance, it seems like there are more sizes and colors available than you’d usually see on a sale like this.

Image: Philosophy

Memorial Day might be over, but those good long weekend vibes are still flowing at Philosophy. The beauty brand’s Memorial Day Weekend promotion has been extended an extra day, so you can still save $20 on any purchase worth $50 with promo code MDW19. Now’s your chance to load up on nice-smelling favorites for summer.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Nailing a solid smokey eye is one of the most fundamental, yet arduous makeup skills that one can acquire, but Urban Decay’s Naked Smoky Palette makes it flat-out easy. Today, this cult-favorite is just $25, down from its usual price of $54, at Nordstrom Rack.

Advertisement

Like much of the brand’s Naked range, the palette features 12 shades of wearable neutral shadows in both matte and shimmery textures that you will want to use for holiday party season, and they won’t even make you look like a raccoon. Get a palette of your own ASAP before it sells out or the deal goes up in smoke.

Curly hair requires a lot of very specific care, so make the most of your money and purchase your must-have products during this worthwhile promotion from cult-favorite curl brand DevaCurl. This week, when you spend $65 on DevaCurl (that’s less than the cost of a 32 oz. shampoo and conditioner, just saying), you’ll receive a DevaTowel for free. The microfiber towel usually goes for $20, and it’s one of my favorite microfiber hair towels. So essentially, that’s a major steal for a super-powered styler.



Unfortunately, this deal won’t stack with DevaCurl’s other ongoing promotion, but if you happen to need products that aren’t included in the Friends & Family Sale, use promo code MAYDEVA to treat your hair to this deal.

Photo: Amazon

Right now you can pick up the beautifully bloody Devil May Cry 5 for the PS4 and Xbox One for a low $40. Kotaku says it offers “Fantastic combat, stylish cutscenes, each playable character feels unique. Also: it’s just fuckin’ fun.” This current price is the lowest price we’ve seen on this particular title. Sounds good, right?



Just this weekend, a GameStop employee told me that triple-A titles for the Switch like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate never, ever go on sale. Well, hell just froze over, because right now you can get this fan favorite for just $50, the best straight-up discount we’ve seen on this title.

Or, for $10 more, you can get the game plus your choice of amiibo from Walmart.

Tech