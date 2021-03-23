Tuesday's Best Deals: Buy 2 Get 1 Free Video Games, Tacklife Circular Saw, Unicorn Jerky CBD, Paramount+ Free Trial, and More

A Buy 2 Get 1 Free games sale leads Tuesday’s best deals.



Advertisement

Jump to: Tech | Gaming | Home | Lifestyle | Media



Promoted Deal: Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy | $19 | Sunday Scaries | Promo Code CHILLOUT

I’ve been taking Sunday Scaries CBD on the reg for several months now, and I have to say, of all their offerings, Unicorn Jerky is my favorite. On top of putting a smile on my face every time I see the packaging, it tastes pretty great and doesn’t take long to get the chill vibes flowing. Flavor-wise, it reminds me of Sour Punch Straws, only without the sour, if that makes sense. Sugary and sweet without overwhelming your palette, Unicorn Jerky is the way to go if you prefer your cannabinoids delicious. The only downside is you’ll want to eat more than one. For a limited time only, try it out for yourself at a 30% discount on us, using the promo code CHILLOUT.

Advertisement

In addition to stimulating your tastebuds, you can’t talk about Sunday Scaries’ Unicorn Jerky without mentioning its contributions to The Trevor Project, a non-profit committed to crisis intervention and suicide prevention for at-risk LGBTQ youth. As a bisexual person myself, this is one charity organization I can get behind. For pack of the bright and colorful full spectrum CBD-infused edible you buy, Sunday Scaries donates a dollar to the cause. While that might not sound like much, a little bit goes a long way, especially with savings this deep.

Chow down, relax, and feel good doing it while supplies last.

G/O Media may get a commission Unicorn Jerky CBD Candy Buy for $19 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code CHILLOUT

Advertisement

We’ve all been there: Your controller is constantly reminding you to change the batteries, your remote stops working, or your kid needs juice for some toy. Why not think ahead now and resolve that issue by investing in some bulk batteries?



Big packs of standard, disposable batteries are handy just in case you need ‘em in a pinch. You don’t want to find out in the middle of a power outage that your flashlight is out of batteries, right? Grab a 48-pack of Nanfu AA Batteries for just $13 when you use promo code KINJANANFU at Amazon.

You can also get a 48-pack of AAA batteries, also Nanfu alkaline type, for just $12 when you enter the same code at checkout. The same code will also snag you a 20-pack of AAA batteries for $8 or a 4-pack of 9V batteries for $8.

Advertisement

SanDisk Ultra 1TB microSD Card Image : Andrew Hayward

It’s crazy to think about how much storage space gets packed into a microSD card, and it’s pretty amazing when you want to carry around a heap of games on your Nintendo Switch or media on a smartphone or tablet.



If you’re looking for a huge chunk of storage within the teeny-tiny footprint of a microSD card, here’s a great deal: right now you can grab a SanDisk Ultra 1TB card for $175, a 24% savings off the list price. It’s the best price we’ve seen in months, and a few bucks less than it’s been hovering at recently at Amazon.

Advertisement

TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light KINJACL025 + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

So you’re in the market for a ring light a year into the pandemic? It’s ok, totally not judging you. But since you’re here, let me tell you about this TaoTronics 12" Selfie Ring Light. Only $60 with the promo code KINJACL025 and a clipped coupon, you’ll get a 12" LED ring light, a 17-78" expandable tripod stand, phone holder, a Bluetooth remote to wirelessly start recording video or shoot photos from your phone, as well as three color modes ranging from cool to warm in order to receive the proper lighting for your skin tone.

The included phone clamps can support vertical or horizontal shooting and is compatible with Apple or Android. Not only that but if you haven’t abandoned your DSLR, you can use the tripod for traditional photography. Sounds like a great deal all around. Make sure to credit me when your TikTok goes viral!

Advertisement

JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve had the pleasure of testing a few items from JLab over the last few weeks and was pleasantly surprised by the quality for not only the price but the size. If you’re unsure where to start with wireless and are worried about going too cheap, the JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are a great option. They’re 30% off and in that nice space of moderate price but reliable performance. Of the three colors that are offered the white is currently the best deal.

The sound is crisp, clear, and they block out a fair amount of background noise. They turn on automatically and connect immediately, which is something I’m still getting used to with this brand. And being able to control everything by tapping one of the earbuds takes some time to figure out. It’s a bit of a learning curve, but once you remember how many taps to what, the transitions are seamless. The charging case is true to the twenty-four-hour claims of playtime. Expect around six hours of tune time for the earbuds off of one charge. These are sweatproof and waterproof, so workout approved whether indoors or outside. They are comfy for hours of wear, and the case is compact enough to toss in your bag or pocket. The JBuds will be a great addition to your audio collection.

This will ship for free, no need to be a Prime member.

Advertisement

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 Laptop Image : Giovanni Colantonio

*throws a chair across the room* WHAT’S UP, YOU READY TO GAME? I don’t see you gaming right now and I’m going to throw you. You should ALWAYS be gaming. You hear me? I’m your new life coach. If you want to get ripped like me, you need to be GAMING day in and day out. I’m huge, I’m jacked, and it’s all from gaming. Now let’s get you set up, bucko. Best Buy currently has the ROG Zephyrus M15 gaming laptop on sale for $1,300. What’s ROG stand for? REPUBLIC. OF. GAMERS. Yeah you heard that right you little pipsqueak. Here’s what we’re working with: a 4K screen, 10th gen Intel i7 processor, GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, 15.6" screen, RGB backlit keyboard. You getting what I’m putting out here? This here’s a laptop for gaming. *throws a second chair across the room* NOW LET’S GAME.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Image : Andrew Hayward

Google-powered Chromebooks are often shockingly affordable compared to the competition, but a cheap laptop usually still looks and feels … well, cheap. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is the rare exception to the rule, apparently. It has very modest components, as you’d expect, but reviews suggest that it runs decently well, the hardware feels sleek and sturdy, and the 10.1” touchscreen is solid.

Advertisement

On top of that, you can even remove the keyboard to make it a proper tablet capable of running Android apps. As The Verge writes, “this has no business costing this little”—and that was at the $279 list price. Right now, you can pick one up for just $220 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we’ve seen to date. It’s set to continue receiving automatic Chrome OS updates into 2028, too, so don’t worry about lifespan.

It’s official: American taxpayers have been granted an additional month to file their taxes for 2020, with the date sliding to May 17 amidst ongoing pandemic hardship. That’s either another few weeks to procrastinate doing anything until the last minute, or—more sensibly—a smoother runway for getting them done without undue stress. I suggest the latter option!



If your taxes are a bit more complex than average or you want to dig deep into your finances to hunt for deductions, then you might want to grab one of H&R Block’s specially-designed software suites. Luckily, Newegg is offering big savings on them this week, taking up to 66% off the list price for tax software.



H&R Block’s Deluxe 2020 federal software is just $14 with promo code HRBD25 at checkout, while the Deluxe 2020 federal + state package is $15 with promo code HRBDLS8. Meanwhile, the Premium 2020 federal/state option—ideal for self-employed people or those with rental income—is $25 when you use code HRBPB35 at checkout.

Advertisement

These are all for physical key cards that let you download either the Windows or Mac version once redeemed. And it’s free shipping for all of ‘em, too.

G/O Media may get a commission H&R Block Deluxe 2020 (Federal) $14 at Newegg Use the promo code HRBD25

G/O Media may get a commission H&R Block Deluxe 2020 (Federal/State) $15 at Newegg Use the promo code HRBDLS8

G/O Media may get a commission H&R Block Premium 2020 Federal/State $25 at Newegg Use the promo code HRBPB35

Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Earbuds are still very much in fashion when it comes to preferred listening modes. The only downside is they do tend to be a bit more expensive than their tethered brethren. Take 17% off the Mpow MDots Wireless Earbuds; remember to clip the coupon at checkout.

I’ve tested a lot of Mpow, and I’ve never been disappointed. Their earbuds pair quickly and seamlessly. They absolutely fit securely, so no worries if you’re wearing these to the gym, for a run, or even while just doing errands. All of Mpow’s earbuds produce a robust and balanced sound. I use my M5s for phone calls and Skype sessions and have never had any issues with the mic or hearing the conversation clearly. As with most of their products, you can have full control with just one tap of an earbud. Expect about twenty hours of playback time, and you get about 4 full charges with the case before needing to plug it in for extra juice. The noise cancellation is something I’m always impressed by with these, and I often have to take one of the earbuds out to hear someone speaking even when they are turned off. They’re no joke. These are top-quality earbuds that won’t break the bank.

Free shipping for Prime members.

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale Screenshot : Sony

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but I still collect physical games. Yeah, they’re obsolete and it makes sense to go all digital. But I love being able to lend a game to a friend when I’m done with it. That’s ethics! If you’re in the same camp, Amazon is currently running a buy 2, get 1 free sale on lots of different media and that includes video games. Not only that, it includes some recent hits. You can grab games like Hitman 3, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and Little Nightmares 2. As you can imagine, there’s lots more in there too (like the Criterion Collection edition of Eraserhead), so poke your head in and see if you can build your entire spring gaming backlog in one go.

Buy 1, Get 1 40% Off LEGO Mario Sets Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Advertisement

Admit it: you want the LEGO Mario toys. We don’t have to play pretend here. It’s just you and me, dear reader. We can drop our cynicism for this briefest of moments and get real with one another. When I first saw the Mario LEGO sets, I was like “pffft whatever.” But in my heart of hearts, these bring me joy and I secretly want them. I lover both Mario and LEGO and this is a delightful, creative combination. So here’s a little secret for you: there’s a buy 1, get 1 40% off LEGO Mario sets sale happening at Target right now. It’s the perfect way to grab the starter kit and an expansion to get started on your new obsession. I won’t tell anyone. Okay, now we can get back to being mad online gamers.



ha ha mario is for babies

Advertisement

Anyone that owns a Nintendo Switch oughtta be familiar with the “joys” of Joy-Con drift. Unless you own a Switch Lite, there’s a high chance you’ve even experienced the phenomenon yourself. For those tired of putting up with Joy-Con altogether and prefer a more robust solution, the Switch Pro controller is your friend. Resembling the Xbox One controller, albeit with a cool translucent design, the Pro controller features textured grips, a built-in gyroscope, and charges over USB-C.

Perhaps the only thing it lacks are the pressure-sensitive triggers of the DualShock 4 and aforementioned Xbox One controller, which are much more suited to racing games like Burnout Paradise Remastered. Still, if you’re rocking Nintendo’s latest console, the Switch Pro controller is your best bet.

Advertisement

Best Buy has a double dose of Kingdom Hearts deals today, so I hope you’re prepared. For starters, Kingdom Hearts 3 is down to $10. Considering that the RPG only came out two years ago, that’s a very low price. Kingdom Hearts 3 concludes the Disney/Final Fantasy hybrid trilogy that will most assuredly get another installment somewhere down the line. For Switch owners, the recently released Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is now $40. The latest installment of the series is a rhythm game where players dance along to classic songs from the franchise. And yes, that includes Simple and Clean.

Video games keep getting delayed. Thus, it’s officially RPG season in my book. With few new releases to gum up your backlog, it’s a perfect time to curl up with a 100 hour RPG and cancel every plan for the next three months (not that anyone has plans right now, but you know what I mean). If you’re looking to partake in the quiet joy of RPG season, here’s something for you. The Xbox One and PS4 versions of Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition are on sale for $25. The long, turn-based RPG is the perfect game to chomp down on while underneath a blanket fort with your cat. And that’s what winter is all about.

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch is quietly becoming a home for RPGs. This year, we’ll see games like Bravely Default II and Monster Hunter Rise hit the system. They’ll join a massive library of games that include everything from Dragon Quest to Skyrim. If you’re looking to really beef up your collection, you can get a pair of Final Fantasy games (technically three) for $20 each at Best Buy. The sale includes a remaster collection that features both Final Fantasy X and X-2. You can also nab Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age while you’re at it. It’s going to be a long winter, so why not hunker down with some games, huh?

Advertisement

Wary of being out and about in the real world? I feel you. Build your own city from the comfort of home with LEGO City kits, especially right now since Amazon is taking 20% off a handset of new sets released for 2021.

They’re all smaller builds at 300 pieces or less, with the LEGO City Skate Park the priciest (and gnarliest) at $32, the Airshow Jet Transporter at $24, and a trio of other options at $16 apiece as seen below. We also covered some new-for-2021 LEGO Minecraft sets yesterday that are still all 20% off at Amazon, as well, if you’re looking for additional options.

Advertisement

Outdoor gatherings are still an awesome way to safely hang with your friends and family, so as the warm weather approaches, start planning your next one. Society6 wants you to be prepared for a picnic with your loved ones or a relaxing solo day at the beach. Take 30% Off Tabletop, Outdoor, and Lifestyle gear for the next two days.

Advertisement

Grab a new collapsable sling chair for a peaceful backyard lounge. Melt into the comfy polyester hammock-style seat with your favorite book or a glass of wine. Durable enough for a camping trip or a day on at the shore, it’s water-resistant. It’s easy to store and travel with. This flower pattern chair from artyguava is giving me real spring vibes.



Looking for some new outdoor cushions to revamp your fresh air sanctuary? Those are included in this sale too. You know I’m obsessed with Megan Galante’s Rainbow Cheetah print; well, now you can have it as a floor cushion. Made of woven polyester to withstand harsher elements, there’s absolutely no reason you can’t use them inside too. It’s spillproof and specially coated to protect against UV fading.

If you do plan on a picnic or two, a good blanket is needed. This one from colour poems is as bright and cheery as they come. The Golden Sun Pattern is the perfect design to inspire warm feelings about good weather. It’s made of the same water-resistant woven polyester on the top to keep it going all summer long. It’s hearty polyester-canvas on the bottom to hold up against a variety of surfaces. They designed these with a carrying harness, making them super easy to travel with.

Advertisement

Tacklife Circular Saw QR6H76XC Image : Andrew Hayward

After the last year that we all had, I wouldn’t blame you for needing to work out some aggression. Why not do it safely and productively by pouring that energy into home projects? Whether it’s pushed-off repairs or potentially beneficial upgrades to your living space, now’s a fine time to start plotting some handy tasks for the weeks and months ahead.

If those projects include any sort of cutting, consider picking up this Tacklife Circular Saw, which is currently 20% off at Amazon when you use promo code QR6H76XC at checkout. Beloved by Amazon customers with a 4.6-star rating from 6,800+ reviews, this handy saw has a unique handle designed to reduce fatigue and packs a laser guide, plus it blasts out 3,500RPM in cutting power ideal for things like wood, plastic, soft metal, and tile.

Advertisement

Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit Image : Andrew Hayward

Keen on filling your home with customizable smart lighting? Philips’ Hue brand leads the space, and there are all sorts of options and solutions to fit nearly any room or need. Right now, you can save 17% off Philips’ Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus Kit, which has color-changing light panels that you can easily affix to hallways, stairs, walls, cabinets, and wherever else you could use a subtle pop of accent lighting.

This starter kit is $66 right now and comes with 2m/6ft of lighting and the plug you’ll need to power ‘em. Amazon sells 1m/3ft extensions at just under $20 apiece, and you can ultimately affix up to 32 feet of total extensions to each base kit. The Lightstrips are flexible and can even be cut at certain spots to better fit your space.

Note that this is the newer, Bluetooth-compatible version of the Hue Lightstrips and they will not connect to older versions. Make sure you are buying the current-gen versions of both the base kit and extensions, as we’ve linked here. You can control these lights using the Hue smartphone app, or connect to a Hue hub (sold separately) and command up to 50 different Hue lights around your whole home with added functionality.

Advertisement

Rip Van Wafel Cookies & Cream (32-Pack) Image : Sheilah Villari

I’m a huge fan of Rip Van Wafel. My mom used to send these in care packages when I first moved to New York, which is funny because I lived in Brooklyn, where these are made. This pack runs for $30, a nice deal for upgrading the snack section of your pantry.

The individual packs are easy to toss in your bag, and they are only 130 calories on par with a granola bar. In this deal, you’ll get thirty-two each of the cookies and cream flavor. And they have a surprisingly high fiber count for essentially a snack cookie. Mix that with low sugar, and it’s a winning combo. These sold out quickly last time, so we expect the same this go-round.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

30% off Tempur-Cloud Mattress | $1,189+ | Tempur-Pedic | Promo code KINJA30

The Godfather got it right—if you have something you believe in, it might be time to go to the mattresses. Do you know what I believe in? A good night’s sleep. Not the light stuff, but the snoring, drool leaking out the side of your mouth, and eye bookers forming on the sides of your eyes once you wake up kind of sleep. The kind of sleep where you don’t even know where the hell you are after. You can only do that with either—massive amounts of melatonin, or a groundbreaking mattress.



Luckily for you, there’s a deal on just that. For a short time, you can get 30% off Tempur-Cloud Mattress over at Tempur-Pedic. It has a specific comfort layer that provides 40% more pressure-relieving power than other mattresses on the market. The mattress learns your shape and adapts to your weight for a personalized, supportive sleep. With our exclusive promo code KINJA30, you’ll save about $600 on a queen-sized mattress, bringing the price to $1,399. Yes, you can use the code for Twin, Full, King, Split King, and California King. So honestly, go a little crazy. The streets will be (safely) open soon, so you should get some rest before then.

G/O Media may get a commission Tempur-Cloud Mattress $1189+ at Tempur-Pedic Use the promo code KINJA30

Advertisement

12 Pack Aloha Vanilla Protein Shakes Image : Sheilah Villari

Fun fact: I was a taste tester for Aloha way back in the day when they were thinking of getting into the protein powder/drink space. I can personally tell you this version is much improved from that first one. I’ve also seen these twelve-packs as high as $40, but this one is just $30 when you clip the coupon.



The vanilla flavor is superior, in my opinion, to the other options, and they are great to toss in your gym bag or take out on the trails. Each eleven-ounce bottle has eighteen grams of plant-based protein and is made with coconut milk, so it’s lactose friendly. It’s packaged with electrolytes and prebiotics. I’ve also experimented with it as a mixer for smoothies, and I have to say with the right flavors, it’s not a bad option.

Great Bay Sherpa Reversible Weighted Blanket Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Weighted blankets are said to be excellent solutions for anxiety and putting nervousness at ease. Given all that’s going on in the world; still, that provides a sense of calm is welcome. This Great Bay Sherpa Reversible Weighted Blanket is here to provide just that, and you’ll save 76%.

This 100 GSM microfiber blanket will aid in soothing worries with soft and steady pressure. The evenly distributed high-density glass beads will put your mind, body, and soul into total relaxation. I’ve had Sherpa blankets (not weighted) before, and they are absolutely some of the plushest around, tops on cozy vibes. Sleep is so important and can really set the tone for your day and, honestly, your quality of life. If you’re suffering from not just anxiety but insomnia, ADHA, or just good old-fashioned stress, a weighted blanket could be a wonderful non-medication solution. It comes in navy and grey.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Kitchenaid 11-Piece Cookware Set Image : Sheilah Villari

Advertisement

Live your best Ratatouille life today and snag this Kitchenaid 11-piece Cookware Set. It’s $159, which is 21% off what its original price is. Hard anodized cookware is not only professional-looking but functional, with each piece being nonstick.

Again, how elegant do they look all shining together? Each piece has a high gloss finish and will look sharp on your stovetop. They also distribute heat evenly and don’t take long to get to each meal’s right temperature. But don’t worry, the handles stay cool and are designed for a solid grip. The glass lids fit solidly onto each piece to trap flavor in. Each is also oven, broiler, freezer, and dishwasher safe. They’re durable and easy to clean. If you select these, you’ll enjoy them for ages and prepare the perfect cuisine each use.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement

Bouncing back from a long winter is hard enough in normal times, but with the pandemic on top of that, your kids are surely itching to (safely) get back into the world. Whether they’re two-wheel pros or still getting a hang of their balance, now might be a great time to surprise them with a brand new bike and enable all kinds of spring and summer adventures ahead.

Luckily, Ninebot is currently taking 24% off of its Segway kids bike at Amazon, knocking the price down to $212 in both blue and red. There’s no electric smarts here like a lot of other Segway products, but it has a cool and refined design with 18” shock-absorbing wheels and hand brakes. It’s ideal for kids aged 5-10 and has a fully-enclosed chain.

25% off Products SPRING Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Advertisement

It is scientifically proven that Mondays suck. Luckily, our friends at Cornbread Hemp have a deal that’ll allow you to chill out and enjoy the spring vibes. Today, if you purchase two or more items, you can get 25% off your entire purchase. All you have to do is pop your faves into your digital cart and use our exclusive code SPRING.

Feeling a little indecisive? That’s normal. I’d start out with the oldie, but goodie Whole Flower USDA CBD Oil. The taste resembles cannabis in the best way and will chill you the hell out. If you don’t like the taste, you can grab the 750mg CBD Capsules, and round out the relaxation with a bottle of CBD Lotion with menthol, which personally feels amazing after a workout. This deal won’t last forever, so what are you waiting for?

Advertisement

20% off Animal Crossing Merch Image : Sheilah Villari

Did you spend all weekend asking Rilla and Chai to visit your campsite? I know I’m not the only one who started the task of asking this gang to visit Terrier Bay to collect all the new Sanrio merch. If you’re still in the island mood to celebrate one year of New Horizons, grab 20% off on some wonderful Animal Crossing merch. No code is needed, and the sale is expected to run the rest of the week.

New Horizons anniversary has meant updates with adorable characters returning to your floating paradise. Let everyone know you’re a proud island representative with this killer mini backpack. All your favorites are wonderfully displayed in a grid pattern, and it even comes with a pull charm of the classic leaf symbol.

No Nook Miles required for this sweet Dodo Airlines shirt. Show off that you are a frequent flyer and are on a first-name basis with Orville. This cotton tee is unisex and a great accessory for your next seaplane trip.

Advertisement

Spruce up your kitchen with your favorite musician, K.K. Slider! Nothing says hot out of the over like a KK mitt while you hum “Welcome Horizons.” Pair that with a potholder adorned with the sweet and kind face of Isabelle. Top it off with a cute towel printed with island dwellers, and you’ll have Happy Home Academy awarding you all the points.

All orders over $60 ship for free.

Cleanup Sale CLEANUP Image : JACHS NY

Advertisement

JACHS is really trying to clear everything out for the spring and summer fashions that are on the way. Right now, there are almost 200 items on sale for under $25. If you’ve got money to spare, get the most for your bucks and grab more for a lot less with these discounts. Just use the code CLEANUP at checkout and save an additional 15% on your order.

The thing that is fun about this sale is there are women’s pieces included and a few accessories. Rather than bore you with all the jackets, henleys, and sweaters I’ve covered before, here are some new sale items.

All four of these Rayon Blend Flannels were from the JACHS Girlfriend Anniversary Flannel collection. They were limited run, but there are still plenty left, and now they are $22. The super-soft material is also blended with polyester and designed with a hi-low hem. Throw a pair of leggings with these, and you’ve got a casual comfy look for the weekend.

Do you need a new bag but also like options and functionality? The 3-way stretch canvas backpack is just that. It comes in three colors and is made of durable cotton and a little spandex for stretch. The pockets are sherpa lined to keep your stuff safe and cozy. Modify it to fit your style: cross body, tote, and of course, backpack. This is a worthy accessory for your wardrobe.

Advertisement

Free shipping on all orders over $100.





Fan Favorite Dreamworks Collections Image : Sheilah Villari

Are you ready for a family movie marathon this weekend? If so, let Dreamworks get you prepped with one of their fan-favorite collections. Now, of course, you don’t need to have a family or even be a kid yourself to enjoy any of these titles, but it doesn’t hurt. I truly believe that first Shrek holds up, and there is a line or two I still quote from Madagascar, so adults can absolutely have a killer, wholesome marathon also. Each bundle has no less than three movies, all for an extremely affordable price. A lot less than going to the theatre. So grab one or all of these for a delightful night in.

Advertisement

These will all ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

Streaming is a funny thing. On the one hand, you have nearly any show you could wish for at your fingertips, ready for you to binge after logging off for the weekend. On the other hand, those shows are fragmented across so many apps and services that it’s hard to track down where to find anything, let alone how to pay for it all. Luckily, free trials exist to let you blitz through your most anticipated or beloved shows while taking the service out for a spin, all without having to commit. By the end of it, maybe you’ll have found a new catalog of shows and movies to sink your teeth into, or maybe you’ll just be grateful for the time you spent together.



Right now, you can get a month of Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) for free through Amazon. After your first month, it’ll cost $6, but you can always cancel ahead of time if it’s not your jam, and that’s a problem for future you, anyways.

In the meantime, you’ll get access to content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, and MTV. You can catch old favorites like (pardon me for dating myself) Clone High and Daria, Hey Arnold!, Key & Peele, and Rugrats. There’s also plenty of originals to choose from, too, like Star Trek: Picard, Kamp Koral, and The Good Fight.

Advertisement

TECH

GAMING

HOME

LIFESTYLE



MEDIA

DEALS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

Apple iPad Pro 12.9” Image : Andrew Hayward

The 12.9” iPad Pro provides a lavish landscape for both consumption and creation, whether you use that huge, beautiful screen to watch videos and play games or perhaps sketch or lay down some beats. The 120Hz ProMotion display delivers smooth animations, plus this Pro model has Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and compatibility with the Apple Pencil and the laptop-esque Magic Keyboard attachment.

Right now, you can save $50 on the base 128GB model and $100 off the 256GB and 1TB models from Amazon, while the 512GB edition sees an even larger $150 discount. Discounts vary on the Wi-Fi + Cellular models, with the 1TB model also seeing a $150 discount, and the Magic Keyboard is $99 off right now (full savings shown at checkout).