Score savings on a laser printer that doesn't suck, a 12" MacBook, a camping chair you can take anywhere, and more of today's best deals.

Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the original 2015 model for $780-$970 from Woot today, depending on your configuration.

Again, this computer is a few years old at this point, and it wasn’t exactly a powerhouse when it was originally released. But if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, and don’t need it to be particularly powerful, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have the 2016 model as my work computer, and it fits perfectly on an economy airline tray table.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Amazon Echo Dot is currently marked down to $40, which is a pretty solid deal on its own. But if you add two of them to your cart, you’ll save an extra $20 at checkout, bringing them down to $30 each. That’s about as good as Echo Dot deals ever get.



More of a Google Person? Here’s a similar deal on the Google Home Mini.

Photo: Amazon

If you need a lot of extra computer storage, this spacious 4TB Western Digital My Book is marked down to $89 today, one of the best prices we’ve seen on any 4TB drive to date. Just note that it’s a desktop drive, meaning it’ll have to be plugged into a power outlet.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s 10W Qi charging pad is the best-selling wireless charger in Kinja Deals history, and it’s down under $17 on Amazon today, no promo code required.

It’ll charge compatible Android phones at 10W, but just note that it’ll only feed 5W to iPhones. That’s fine for overnight charging, but it’ll be pretty slow if you’re using it during the day.

Photo: Amazon

Brother makes some of the only printers you won’t want to punt into an active volcano, and the new HL-L2350DW is on sale for an all-time low $89 today.



Compared to the reader-favorite 2340DW it replaced the 2350 is faster (32 ppm vs. 27) and includes Amazon’s Dash replenishment service, which can automatically order toner when you’re running low, but otherwise, it’s exactly what you’d expect: A fast, reliable, toner-sipping monochrome printer that will get the job done.

$89 is a match for an all-time low, so grab one before the price goes back up.

While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $180 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ former favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

Want noise cancellation in a pocket-sized package? Sony’s noise-canceling true wireless headphones are on sale for $158 today, which is $2 less than we saw on Black Friday, and an all-time low. They don’t have the best battery life, so you can’t use them continuously all day at work, but their included charging case makes it easy to top them off. And hey, they’re freaking noise-cancelling truly wireless earbuds. That’s amazing!

Sony’s noise-canceling over-ears are also available for $298 right now, if you missed them yesterday..

Photo: Amazon

What gift do you get for the gadget lover who already has everything? A bag to carry their gadgets, of course. The Zero Grid Electronics Travel Organizer is bursting with pockets, straps, and zippers to keep all of your tech gear organized and untangled while you’re on the road. Get it for an all-time low $17 today with code LQLRQ6CQ.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—when you’ll need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $20 with code X53L9VCY.



Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is a Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not one of Vizio’s high-end displays with HDR, but this 50" 4K TV is only $300 today, and includes some nice touches like four HDMI ports, built-in Chromecast, and the ability to control it with your smartphone or a Google Home smart speaker.

If you’re all in on the Google ecosystem, you can put two more Google Home Mini smart speakers in your house for $58 today, courtesy of Walmart. That’s the best deal we’ve seen on these since Black Friday, and not bad considering they usually sell for $49 each, or $39 if there’s a sale going on.

Photo: Amazon

A 10' charging cable is one of the best things you can buy for yourself, and this nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ cable is on sale for $13 today with promo code ANKER823, in the color of your choice. These cables include an 18 month warranty, feel great in the hand, and are durable enough to be gobbled up by a Roomba...I speak from experience.



Sony’s WH1000XM2s put the noise-canceling headphone world on notice when they were released last year, and now, you now they’re back on sale for $50 off. They’re still an investment at $298, but if you spend any significant amount of time in planes, trains, or just a noisy office, they’ll probably be the best thing you buy this year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Notice anything weird about those speakers? Look on top. Yes, they have upward-firing drivers in addition to forward firing, making them perfect for a Dolby Atmos setup, and they’re only $200 for the pair today.



While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, speakers like these can achieve a similar effect with a lot less work, assuming you have an Atmos-compatible receiver to run them.

Apple just announced that the 4K Apple TV will gain support for Dolby Atmos later this year, making it the only streaming box in existence with support for both Atmos and Dolby Vision HDR.

While you won’t be able to enjoy Atmos immediately, if it’s something that interests you, you probably want to take advantage of this DirecTV Now promotion to get it for $105, or over $70 less than usual. The promo is currently scheduled to end on Friday, and while they’ve extended its availability in the past, there’s no guarantee that will continue.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad is a little faster than the previous model, and supports the Apple Pencil. But if you don’t really care about such things, you can get a great deal on the old one.



Walmart has the 32GB fifth-gen tablet marked down to $249 ($80 less than the equivalent 6th gen), as well as the 128GB model for $329 ($100 less). This is the iPad I currently own, and yes, it can run Civilization VI.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Screenshot: Living Social

If you have any inkling that you might want a Costco membership, there’s never been a better time to join. For a limited time, Living Social’s offering Gold Star memberships for their standard price of $60, but throwing in all of the following:



A $20 Costco gift card

Coupon for 72 free AA batteries

Coupon for free disinfecting wipes

$10 off a fresh meat purchase

$25 off a $250 Costco online purchase

If you use all the extra benefits all, that package is worth over $140, so it’s a no brainer if you have a Costco near you.



Note: This is only available for new Costco memberships, not renewals. Sorry!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are a couple different DIY fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $7 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four bits that fit into most drills, and grips onto screws making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter MWIA5Z4J at checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

GrowlerWerks’ uKeg keeps your favorite craft beer perfectly carbonated (with the help of CO2 cartridges) and pressurizes it so you can pour from an integrated tap. Basically, it’s like keeping a tiny keg with you, and it’s the perfect gift for any beer lover.



For a limited time, the 128 oz. model is discounted by almost $50 on Amazon, now priced at just $151. Go ahead and use the money you save to buy it its first fill of beer.

If you’re just as into succulents as the rest of us, now your plants can join you at your desk in these beautiful concrete Kikkerland planters/pen holders. Both the large and small are discounted today to $24 and $12, respectively.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, they do not include plants. You’ll have to pick that up separately.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence, and generally-speaking, there’s no avoiding them. But this Black & Decker air fryer uses convection to achieve fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it comes pretty damn close.

Photo: Amazon

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning and tilting model for $35 with code TXNQ9QV8.



Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Photo: Amazon

If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep. Just $13 gets you six different sound options, plus the ability to use it plugged in or with AA batteries. Just be sure to clip the 30% coupon to get the deal.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Stuff your face with over three pounds of Starburst candies for just $8, or the cheapest Amazon price ever. That’s around 300 candies, and if you’re lucky, you have a friend who is willing to eat the less delicious yellows.

It’s an Add-On item so it has to ship with a larger order. You can save a little more when you Subscribe & Save, just remember you can cancel your subscription at any time after the first order ships.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

Typically selling around $175+, you can start cooking in the of our readers’ favorite toaster oven, the Breville the Compact Smart Oven for $129, while supplies last. Today’s price is the cheapest it’s been since Black Friday, so if you’ve been thinking about it, now’s a good time to pull the trigger.

I bought one for Christmas and am obsessed with it. My normal oven tends to make my already-too-warm house even worse, so this is especially useful during the summer since it puts out so much less heat. But, you don’t have to take my word for it, here’s what our readers love about it:

Simply the best toaster oven you can get without buying a commercial convection oven. Since buying it we only use the big oven for Thanksgiving. Heats up quick, and 100 times more even than that POS you had in college. - SteveG

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Update: There are only a few days left in this campaign, and they just added more earlybird rewards, so preorder now to save.

Last year, Gravel’s well-designed toiletry bag was a hit with our readers, and a Kickstarter success story. But if the original didn’t have enough space for all of your travel gear, their bigger Expeditioner bag is now available for preorder.



The Expeditioner has every feature that made the original great, like a waterproof exterior, a hanging strap for bathrooms lacking in counter space, pockets that are perfectly sized for common travel items, and a water-resistant compartment for liquids that will keep broken bottles from soaking the rest of your gear. In short, it’s still a fantastic toiletry bag!

The big difference is that the Expeditioner is, well, bigger. It has enough space in its toothbrush compartment for a full-sized electric brush like the Sonicare Essence, all of its major compartments can hold more items, and it even includes a pocket on the back that can hold an included, TSA friendly clear pouch. The $54 super earlybird and $59 earlybird reward tiers have been sold out since last week, but they just opened both back up for a limited time, so get your preorders in while you can to save on the $69 MSRP.

If you want the smaller, original bag (now called The Explorer), you can add it to your Expeditioner preorder by adding $44 to your pledge. It’s been slightly updated (and slightly enlarged) from the original Gravel bag, but it’s still far smaller than the Expeditioner.

We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover, unless otherwise noted.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If your pets don’t like being groomed with a normal brush, you might be able to trick them into it with this grooming glove. You can brush away loose hairs and give them a nice massage at the same time. Plus, it’s washable, reusable, and might save you some time vacuuming time.

Don’t let the product photo fool you - this listing is just for one glove. But if you enter promo code EUW8WHK7 at checkout, you’ll pay just $6.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $15 for 299 pieces, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Without any wiring to futz with, these solar-powered, motion-sensing spotlights are the easiest way to illuminate your front porch or lawn, and you can get two of them for just $8 today with promo code AZ9BZNMZ.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You probably have plans to hit the beach or campsite this summer, so maybe sure you have somewhere you can plant yourself after a long day. Amazon is discounted six different colors of the Wildhord Outfitters Terralite Portable Camp Chair to just $40. Pack it in your tote bag or backpack and set it up anywhere you want to put your butt.



The chair is only two pounds, so it won’t impede on your other stuff and it comes with UFO-looking feet that help it stay aloft in sand or mud.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

While it’s not a name you’ll see on store shelves, David Archy makes some of the most popular and highly-rated underwear on Amazon. Today, you can pick up a three pack of women’s seamless thongs for just $3-5 a pair, or a four pack of men’s soft cotton full cut briefs for $6 a pair. Several sizes and colors are available for both.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

One day our wallets will be replaced by our phones, but until then, you should probably carry the smallest wallet you can find. Kinzd makes a bunch of different styles of front pocket wallets for about $11-$13, and you can save an extra 25% on all of them today with promo code 5MCV8HYF.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Fitbit Charge 2 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, and the heart rate model is down to $120 right now on Amazon for Father’s Day, about $30 less than usual. Some models with special edition wristbands are $150, but those are down from $180.



Dad want a full-on smart watch? The Fitbit Ionic is also down to $250 in a variety of colors.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount in time for Father’s Day, or a great graduation gift. Use the code 35DADGRAD and grab any colorway of their Visser, Rand, Valor, or Belmont styles for 35% off.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Avatar: The Last Airbender finally got a complete series Blu-ray release today, and it’s on sale for $30 on Amazon. Until recently, preorders were typically selling in the $36-$40 range, and they never got cheaper than this.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Don’t adjust your screens, this isn’t an infomercial on Nickelodeon from the 90s. If you or your kids ever like to play sports at night, Amazon’s running a one-day sale on light up balls, with basketballs, footballs, and soccer balls available for $19 each, down from the usual $25. No need to ask your parents to call, but sorry, no cash on delivery.



Screenshot: Amazon

Want to build a team around LeBron that’s more useful than a bunch of Roombas? Or just do the right thing and trade him to the Spurs? The league is your oyster in NBA 2K18, and now you can take it on the go for just $20 on Nintendo Switch.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re trying to find some activities to entertain your kids all summer, this Swurfer surfboard swing will definitely eat up some time.

It’s good for kids who would like a calm swing to sit on, or more active kids who can stand on the board and tilt it using the their feet like surfboard. As long as you have a tree big enough to support it, the board can hold up to 200 pounds, so it’s suitable for bigger kids and even some adults.

It typically sells for around $130, but is marked down to just $90 toady as part of Amazon’s Gold Box. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so catch this wave while you can.

Screenshot: Amazon

Did you get a chance to play the Mario Tennis Aces online demo this weekend? I really enjoyed it, and not to brag, but I won two tournaments. If you enjoyed it enough to buy the full game when it comes out later this month, you can preorder on Amazon right now to save $12 with Prime.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

Screenshot: Heather Alexandra (Kotaku)

I realize paying $50 for Skyrim in the year 2018 is a bit absurd, but that’s within about $1 of the best price we’ve ever seen on the Nintendo Switch version. It’s Skyrim in your pocket, how cool is that!

Screenshot: Shep McAllister

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and this month’s early access games are WWII strategy sim Hearts of Iron IV, the offspring of Minecraft and Zelda Portal Knights, and the hilarious Blackwake.



As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get those three games immediately, plus a bunch of others when the month unlocks in early July, all for $12.

