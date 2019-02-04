Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A discounted Shark ION vacuum, Amazon foam mattresses, and a Mobil 1 rebate lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

If you’ve been holding out for a deal on the cellular-equipped Apple Watch Series 4, Amazon’s dialed up a $35 discount on the 44mm Space Gray and Gold options today. These discounts come in the form of a clippable coupon, so just note that you won’t see the final $480 price tag at checkout.

These are the best deals we’ve seen on the cellular options, but if you’re okay with the GPS-only models, those are still on sale for $50 off at Walmart as refurbs.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it may not be quite as svelte or speedy as the new, bezel-free 11" iPad Pro, the previous generation 10.5" model is still a fantastic tablet by any reasonable measure, and you could have a ton of storage and cellular built-in starting at $500.

One of the best reasons to buy this (besides Apple Pencil support, if that’s something you’ll use) is the 120Hz screen. If you’ve ever experienced it in an Apple Store, you know that it’s almost uncannily smooth, even compared to the latest iPhones.

Advertisement

If you’re okay buying refurbished (it comes with 90-day Woot Limited Warranty) the 256GB version is just $500 and you can double the storage for $130 more.

If you’ve been meaning to finally mount your TV to the wall, it’s a cheaper endeavor than you might expect. This mount from Perlesmith is only $35 today after you use promo code CU7PQPWS, and allows you to tilt, swivel, and extend TVs up to 70" and 132 pounds however you’d like. You also get an HDMI cable, a bubble level, and some cable ties, because why not?

Photo: Amazon

If you’re in the market for a better night’s sleep, Amazon’s Rivet-branded mattresses are 25% off their usual prices, in Full, Queen, and King sizes with Prime shipping available.



These mattresses-in-a-box offer a three-layer foam construction and include a 100 night trial. Of course, this is a Gold Box deal, so the discounts will only stick around until the end of the day, or when it’s sold out.

Photo: Amazon

We loved Anker’s PowerCore Redux 10,000mAh battery pack for its incredibly small and hand-friendly design, and now, it comes in two larger capacities as well, both of which are on sale this week.



The new 15,000mAh version is down to $34 from its regular $41, and the 20,000mAh is marked down to $42 from $50. Both feature the same basic design of the original Redux, but larger, and with a second USB charging port added. They also include Anker’s unique trickle charging mode, which can supply power to low voltage devices like Bluetooth headphones that might not normally draw enough power to keep a USB battery pack “awake.”

Preorder Cubepacks | Kickstarter

Packing cubes are awesome for helping you pack and fit more stuff into a suitcase, but once you arrive at your hotel and unpack your clothes, they’re basically useless as anything except dirty laundry holders. Revelar’s new Cubepacks aim to change that.

Cubepacks work like regular packing cubes, but with hidden strap that transform them into useful daypacks that you can carry around with you during your trip. The large cube turns into a full backpack, the medium one becomes a shoulder sling, and the small one works as a fanny pack, meaning you can get use out of the entire set for the duration of your trip.

Advertisement

When you think about it, this solves a real problem. When I travel, I usually bring a carry-on and a messenger bag or backpack. But that personal item is filled to the brim with my electronics, magazines, and other gear that I want to use on the plane. If I just want to use it as a lightweight daypack, I basically have to empty everything out in the hotel room, and repack it when I’m ready to leave. Packing cubes, on the other hand, get unpacked in my hotel room regardless, so the simple addition of straps (as well as useful features like side pockets and magnetic top flaps) make them much more useful, with no additional work on my part.

Cubepacks are already fully funded on Kickstarter, and you can preorder now at a discounted rate, with estimated delivery in September.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Buffy comforters are a boon for people who run hot, but also like to be tucked under a cozy, fluffy blanket at night. Made from super soft eucalyptus fibers and filled with BPA-free recycled plastic water bottles, the brand’s Cloud Comforter is breathable yet soft, plus it’s anti-microbial, cruelty-free, water-conservational, and machine-washable. And now, you can try one of your own for $15 less than usual using promo code KINJA15.



Advertisement

Because Buffy knows buying a comforter sight unseen is unsettling to say the least, they offer a 30-night commitment-free trial. That means that you won’t actually be charged for your purchase until the 30 days are up. But rest assured, once you are charged, the $15 discount will be applied accordingly.

Bury Me In a Buffy Comforter I have always been a comforter person. Get my bedroom as cold as I can handle and bury me in as… Read more Read

Graphic: eBay

If you’ve been putting off replacing your tires for far too long, Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront is offering $50 off when you spend $400 and use promo code PUMPEDUP. That’s valid on both wheels and tires, and you can even browse this page to find options with stackable manufacturer rebates.



We’ve seen deals of up to $100 back on Discount Tire Direct’s own site on occasion, but those are always in the form of a Visa gift card via a rebate. This deal, on the other hand, is a straight discount taken at checkout, which should be less of a hassle.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Don’t you dare check any luggage the next time you’re boarding a flight. If you want to take the upcoming spring and summer travel seasons by storm, consider going all in on this TravelPro Platinum Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On, now marked down to an all-time low price of $199.



Advertisement

It’s currently available on Amazon in four colors: a bold bordeaux, rich espresso, a soft gray, and classic black. And with magnetic spinner wheels, a ton of built-in accessory pockets, and a USB port and holder for your power bank, this high-quality carry-on is really on a roll. Full disclosure: TravelPro once sent me this carry-on in red, and it’s the best, most stylish, most practical suitcase I’ve used, like, ever.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The quest for the perfect night’s rest often involves a brand new mattress, some memory foam pillows, and a weighted blanket. But I have a lot of friends who swear by a white noise machine, and right now is a perfect time to try ‘em out.

Advertisement

Amazon’s Gold Box is offering significant discounts on a number of Marpac Sound Machines, starting at just $22.

Graphic: Mobil 1

If your car takes synthetic oil, and you like to change it yourself, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal than this. For a limited time, if you buy five quarts of Mobil 1 and a filter, you can submit your receipt online for a $17 rebate, which should bring your total cost down to the $17-$18 range. Or, skip the filter and get $12 back just on the oil. $10 and $7 rebates are available for Mobil Super Synthetic and Mobil Super oil as well, respectively.



Walmart tends to have good prices on Mobil 1, but you can also find a lot of different weights on Amazon as well. Just don’t forget to submit that rebate.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your dog deserves two bags of dog treats (he does, obviously), then you might as well get a third bag for free from this limited time Chewy sale. Just pick any three dog treats from this page, and the cheapest of the three will become free at checkout. Who’s a good deal? Who’s a good deal? This is!

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I don’t know much about adulthood outside of random body pains and high-yield savings, but I’ve been told great cast iron cookware is one of those things you’re supposed to have.

And luckily for you (and me), Amazon’s discounting cast iron chicken fryers, 5.5 and 7 quart casseroles in grey and blue gradients, today only. I’ve included the blue color variants below, but you’ll need to visit the main page for the grey versions.

These prices are only available today, or until sold out, so act fast.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Work Sharp’s Ken Onion tool sharpener isn’t your average countertop knife sharpener. But then, the average kitchen knife sharpener doesn’t have precise angle adjustments, a variable speed motor, 6000 grit belts, and over 2,000 overwhelmingly positive Amazon reviews. It’ll work on your kitchen knives, sure, but its design also allows it to sharpen scissors, outdoor knives, and even mower blades and axes.



Advertisement

Normally $130, Amazon’s ground the price down to $114 today, which is the best deal they’ve ever listed with the exception of a one-day $86 sale during the holiday season.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Dry winter air is seems to be sticking around, but you can fight back with this highly rated Levoit humidifier, on sale for $68 when you clip the 5% off coupon, today only.



Advertisement

The humidifier’s 6L tank can run for up to 36 hours before refilling, depending on the humidity level you desire, an an easy-to-read display lets you know how humid your surroundings already are. It even has both warm and cool mist modes; warm for faster humidifying in the winter, and cool for use in air conditioned rooms during the summer. Get yours now, before this special pricing runs dry.

Photo: Amazon

I know two things about vacuuming:



1) You should own a robotic vacuum

2) The times that you have to vacuum by hand are significantly less annoying when you have a cordless vacuum.

Advertisement

Shark’s been coming after Dyson with its highly rated ION vacuums, and you can grab the F80 model for an all-time low $238 today on Amazon. The F80 can run for up to 80 minutes with its two included battery packs, and you can easily convert it into a hand vacuum, or even bend the tube in the middle to more easily reach under furniture. The powered cleaning head itself features what Shark calls DuoClean, which basically means it has two brush heads running at once; one that’s designed for dust and dirt, and another that works better on larger debris.

This model frequently sells in the $350-$400 range, and it’s never been cheaper than it is today, so lock in your order before they all get cleaned out.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

For the first time ever, Nordstrom Rack has debuted flash sales dedicated entirely to casual-cool brand Madewell’s clothes, handbags, and shoes. How do I know it’s the first time ever? Because I’ve been patiently checking Nordstrom Rack’s site every day, praying this moment would arrive. My wardrobe is so filled with Madewell apparel that I am essentially a walking Madewell advertisement when I get dressed every day (but this is not an ad, I just really, really love Madewell), so trust me when I say that now’s your chance to buy scores of quality, stylish stuff that’s more than half-off its usual price.



Advertisement

A few of my favorite things on sale? A mockneck sweater I’ve been wearing all winter long, this lighter transitional spring sweater, this pleated scoop-neck top that I own in two colors (no shame), a crowd-favorite, zip-top tote in a smart cabernet color, plus a lot of great jeans and tees. Please, for the love of God, hurry over to this sale; the best items are already selling out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Thousands of our readers have bought Bowflex’s adjustable SelectTech dumbbells, and you can put them in your own home gym today for $200 when you clip the $98 off coupon, the best price we’ve seen in nearly two years.



Bestsellers: Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells Bowflex’s SelecTech dumbbells are like a full rack of weights with a footprint that can fit in any… Read more Read

That’s still a decent chunk of change, but these dumbbells barely take up any space, each one can go up to 52.5 pounds (apologies to your delivery driver) and they make it more likely that you’ll work out when you just can’t schlep yourself to the gym. Nearly 5,000 of our readers can’t be wrong.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Those with color-treated hair swear by Olaplex’s strand-strengthening powers. If you, too, are looking to reduce breakage and restore your hair’s healthy appearance stock up on Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector, now on sale for $21 at Walmart. It’s not a conditioner — it’s an at-home, 10-minute hair treatment meant to be used one to three times per week on damaged hair, so stock up on this cult-favorite product while it’s on sale.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The difference between a good eyeliner and a bad eyeliner: one completes your makeup look by adding a final, sultry touch, while the other makes you look like a raccoon. This Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Gel Eyeliner is the more desirable former, and today, it’s just $14, half off its usual price. This gel-based pencil is super saturated and promises to last for a full 12 hours without budging, plus it has a built-in sharpener for a precise line every time. Pick up a tube — or six, one in each available color — from Sephora before they sell out.

Image: Murad

Breakouts happen, so be prepared next time a zit hits. Murad is taking 20% off all acne control and pore rescue products to help clear things up quickly. Use promo code CLEARSKIN to pick up all the essentials, including the cult-favorite Rapid Relief Acne Spot Treatment and plenty of other cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and even body acne fighters. Clearly, this is a sale your skin will thank you for shopping.

Today’s Best Media Deals

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Hindsight is 20/20. For instance, resurrecting hordes of dinosaurs to populate a theme park is probably not a great idea. Now, don’t you make a big mistake by passing up this roaring deal on the first four films that comprise the Jurassic Park Collection. Relive the movie magic of Jeff Goldblum’s glistening abs and the most terrifying scene involving Jell-O in Hollywood history, not to mention one of the newer film iteration featuring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard running for her life in high heels. Oh, and also a lot of human-devouring dinosaurs. Be sure to take a bite out of the action before this deal goes extinct.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

In case you missed the news, the SEGA Genesis Mini arrives on September 19 with the same six button controller (my bad, the U.S. version only gets the three button version), 40 games, and a save state function. We still don’t have the full list of games for the U.S. version, but the initial announcements are more than promising:



Altered Beast

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Comix Zone

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Ecco the Dolphin



Gunstar Heroes

Shining Force

Sonic The Hedgehog

Space Harrier II



ToeJam & Earl

The console just went up for preorder at Walmart for $80, with two bundled controllers. We don’t yet know if it will be difficult to find like Nintendo’s consoles, or a flop like Sony’s PlayStation Classic, but if you want to be sure to get yours when it comes out, I’d order now.

Update: Now available on Amazon too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $57 is about $12 less than usual.

Advertisement

If you’re thinking “but I have a pair of Joy-Con and the grip thing; what do I need this for,” know that I felt the same way for a long time. But when I finally caved and bought a Pro controller for a Super Smash get-together a few months ago, there was no turning back. It’s so much more comfortable to hold, and the buttons are so much bigger and nicer to press. I’m angry that I waited so long.

Sphero Mini | $40 | Amazon

You know Sphero’s rolling BB-8 droid toy? It’s based on their original app-controlled robot ball, which is a little less charming, but also way cheaper at just $40, in every color. Just connect your phone, and you can control the ball with an onscreen joystick, your phone’s accelerometer, or even, uh, your facial expressions.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony hasn’t offered much in the way of PS4 Pro discounts, but this Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle was a hit during the holiday season, since it included an incredible game for free. We thought this bundle had been sent out to pasture, but now it appears that it’s no longer dead. In fact, one could even call it redeemed. Get it while you can.

Graphic: Amazon

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But right now, if you buy three months of the service for $30, you’ll get an additional three months for free. That’s six months of access to which grants you access to over 100 games like Sea of Thieves, Crackdown 3, Marvel v. Capcom Infinite, and all of the Gear of War games. The best part of this deal? It’ll also work if you’re an existing member.



Note: Just make sure you still see this promotional offer on the Amazon page before you buy:

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Samsung’s 128GB and 256GB microSD cards are our picks for the Nintendo Switch, and with U3 write speeds, they’d be ideal for 4K action cams too. If you could use the extra space, the former is down to $20 today, and the latter is priced at $40, both matching all-time low prices.



TECH

HOME

LIFESTYLE

MEDIA

GAMING





Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The