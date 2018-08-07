Snag deals on Bosch tool sets, up to $100 rebate on new tires, a 4K Samsung monitor, and the rest of today’s best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), Amazon’s blowing out refurbished 28" Samsung monitors for just $220, today only. It’s not an IPS panel, unfortunately, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a 60Hz 4K display.



Vizio’s 65" P-Series TV has pretty much everything you could want, including Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), smart apps, and even 128 local dimming zones. Walmart has it for $950 right now, compared to $1300 or more elsewhere on the web.



If that’s a little out of your price range, here are some more great TV deals that Walmart is currently offering, including a 55" 4K TV for just $280.

Photo: Amazon

The best upgrade for an old PC is an SSD, and if you don’t need a ton of space, this 240GB model from SanDisk is down to $50 today, an all-time low.

Photo: Amazon

If you’ve been meaning to finally mount your TV to the wall, it’s a cheaper endeavor than you might expect. This mount from Perlesmith is only $35 today after you clip the $5 coupon, and allows you to tilt and articulate TVs up to 70" and 132 pounds however you want. You also get an HDMI cable, a bubble level, and some cable ties, because why not?

This inexpensive, compact sound bar probably isn’t ideal for your main home theater—it’s only two channels, and doesn’t have a subwoofer—but for $49 with the code KINJAZU9, it would be a massive upgrade for, say, a kitchen or bedroom where you’re still using your TV’s built-in speakers. It’s also wall-mountable, and will also work as a big, loud Bluetooth speaker for your phone.

Note: At the time of publishing, there’s a $48 Lightning deal running on the sound bar. Get that if you can, but if it runs out, use code KINJAZU9 instead.

Photo: Monoprice

It’s not the smallest or sexiest charger out there, but $11 for a Monoprice-branded 45W USB-C Power Delivery charger is easily the best deal we’ve seen on one from a reliable manufacturer. For reference, 45W of output sits between the charger that comes with the 12" MacBook (so it’ll charge that at full speed) and the one that comes with a 13" MacBook Pro (so it’ll charge that computer, but not quite as quickly).

You don’t need to be heading back to campus this month to take advantage of Anker’s back to school sale. All of the products in this post are 20% off this week with promo code ANKERBTS.



The USB-C PowerPort wall charger and two-port PowerPort 2 travel charger are both no-brainers, as is the $8 Qi charger if you have a wireless charging phone. Everything in the sale is good though, so grab whatever you need.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re the kind of person who scoffs in the face of warranties and wants to repair their own phone, this $15 tool kit (with promo code ORSD111HA) has everything you need to open pretty much any gadget, including a suction cup, spudgers, and of course, tons of tiny screwdrivers. Just leave the battery replacements to Apple, though.

Automatic Pro | $100 | Amazon

No matter how long you’ve been driving, it’s never too late to learn better habits. Automatic is a little Bluetooth dongle that plugs into your car’s OBD-II port (found on almost any car made since 1996) and communicates with your smartphone to track driving habits, mileage, and engine problems. It can even trigger IFTTT recipes and integrate with Alexa. But best of all, if you’re in an accident, Automatic will automatically alert the authorities and call your family, no subscription required.

The Automatic Pro includes always-on 3G connectivity with no monthly fees, meaning you can track you car’s location no matter where you are in the world (assuming the car itself is located in the United States). It usually sells for $130, but right now, Amazon’s knocked that down to $100.

If you’re still wrestling with a terrible inkjet printer at home, do yourself a solid and pick up the reliable Brother HL-2390DW monochrome laser printer today for just $100 today, down from its usual $120-$140.



While it doesn’t print in color, it more than makes up for that with the ability to spit out 32 pages per minute, duplex printing, and inexpensive toner cartridges that can last for years without being replaced. We’ve posted a lot of Brother deals in the past, and we’ve heard nothing but good things from readers about them.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any DIY projects on the horizon, Amazon’s running a handful of stellar deals on Bosch power tools, today only.



For your appetizer, here’s a 4.5 star-rated 12V drill/driver for an all-time low $79, a whopping $50 less than usual. It even includes a tool bag and two of Bosch’s slimline 12V batteries, which fit entirely within the handle of the drill, with no bulky protuberance at the bottom.

But the main course today is an 18V combo kit with a drill, an impact driver, a reciprocating saw, an LED light, and two batteries, plus a bonus AM/FM radio, and a screwdriving custom case for good measure, all for $249. To give you some context, Amazon sells the combo kit by itself for $329 (though some third party sellers have it for $249), so you’re getting the radio and screwdriving set thrown in for free.

Both of these deals are only available today, and I wouldn’t be surprised if one or both sold out early.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no obvious flower-giving holiday coming up, but it’s never a bad time to give liven up your home, or make someone’s day, with a fresh bouquet. 1800Flowers this week is offering up a bouquet of Peruvian lilies for just $25, complete with a free vase. Or, double your flowers for just $10 more.

The only bummer is that shipping is $15, but click the “Yes, I want Free Shipping/No Service Charge for one year with Passport” option on the product page to sign up for Passport, and get free two-day shipping on all orders from 1800Flowers and its sister brands for just $20 for the first year (auto-renews at $30 thereafter). If you’re going to buy flowers just one more time in the next 12 months, it’s definitely worth it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

RXBARs make great snacks and breakfasts, and you can save 15% on your choice of flavors, including this 24-bar variety pack, and a bunch of kids flavors too. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Photo: Amazon

This RGB lamp from Aukey is ostensibly meant for bedside use, but with a rechargeable battery and a hanging strap, you could use it in your yard, at a campsite, on your patio, or anywhere else where light is scarce and power isn’t readily available. Get it for $17 with promo code AUKEYS10.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Although it’s unlikely, if anything catastrophic happened to your house, you’d be glad you bought this $48 SentrySafe. It can protect your important documents from fire, water, and thieves with a privacy lock and the ability to withstand temperatures up to 1550 degrees and 72 hours underwater.

Plus, it’s $10 off today on Amazon and at the best price we’ve seen in a year. You can thank us later.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s easy to see why Cuisinart’s DBM-8 electric burr coffee grinder is Amazon’s top seller in the category. It’s affordable, it’s dead simple to use, it includes 18 coarseness settings, and it looks great. Today’s $37 price tag is the best price in months, so perk up, and lock in your order before it sells out.



Want to spend a little less and don’t get mind getting refurb? This Mr. Coffee burr mill has 18 pre-programmed grind settings, and is it about half its normal price.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: This deal is back if you missed a few weeks ago!

It’s safe to say we’re fully in cold brew season. Stock up on six 11 oz bottles of Starbucks cold brew for just $14 after the 20% off coupon. Considering Starbucks would charge you $5 just for one, this is a no-brainer.

Although not quite as cheap, Amazon’s also taking 20% off the sweetened, cocoa & honey, and vanilla flavors.

Image: World Market

If you’re a fan of World Market, today is going to be a very good day. All of their full-priced furniture pieces are 30% off with code FURN30. That means you can save a significant chunk on all of their office furniture, dining room sets, sectional couches, and more. You can even shop by style, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, or industrial.

Looking for a place to start? I like this sage green couch, these leather stools, and this wood end table. Just be sure to enter the promo code at checkout!

Photo: Shep McAllister

LED strip lights can add a ton of personality to seemingly boring spaces, and this 16.4' model is just $14 today with promo code 2HST7IF3.



In addition to a variety of colors and brightness levels, a microphone built into the inline remote allows the lights to pulse and change according to ambient noise, which makes for a pretty great party trick. I actually installed this strip above my kitchen cabinets (pictured above), and usually just leave it set to one color, but the effect is fantastic.

Graphic: General Tire

If your tires are due for a replacement, you can get up to a $100 rebate (in the form of a prepaid Visa card) this month by buying a set of four General Tires. Just check the list of eligible titles here (also embedded below), buy your tires, and submit your rebate online for the fastest processing.



I did a similar deal a couple months ago through Discount Tire, and my advice is to immediately use that prepaid card to buy something easier to use like an Amazon gift card.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re dipping your toes into smart home tech, or just want to add a new accessory to the collection, TP-Link’s smart switch and LIFX’s smart white light bulb are both just $10 today with promo code SMART10. That’s the best price we’ve seen on either of them, and in fact, the best price we’ve seen on any products like them.



Update: The code will only work if you have an Alexa device tied to your Amazon account.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you already have an Alexa device, Amazon wants you fill your house with even more smart tech with 20% off security cameras, lighting systems, light bulbs, plugs, and more.

This sale includes big names in the smart home space, like Ring, Arlo, and TP-Link. Unfortunately, Amazon didn’t make it super easy to redeem the discount on them. You’ll need to make sure the product you add to cart is sold and shipped by Amazon, which means you may need to scroll down to Other Sellers and find the one that says “sold by: Amazon.com” (see example). And, just a reminder, this is exclusive to Amazon users who already have an Alexa tied to their account. Be sure to enter SMARTHOME20 at checkout.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hugging a pillow while you sleep is a whole lot cooler than hugging a 98 degree human, and you can grab this 4.5' long pillow for just $11 today, so your wallet can rest easy.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Almost everyone can use a few dry erase markers, even if you don’t have a dry erase board. This 8-count set is just $6 right now, which is a couple bucks off the usual and just in time for Back to School.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

Peak Design, maker of our readers’ favorite camera bags, is diving headfirst into the travel market, and you can save on its entire new travel line by backing it on Kickstarter.

Consisting of a backpack, a tech cube, a toiletry cube, packing cubes, and specialty camera cubes, you can mix and match various parts of the line depending on your needs for any given trip.

The thing that really sets the system apart is the backpack’s flexibility. You can unzip it from the back, the front, the top, or even the side while it’s dangling on one shoulder. You can carry it like a backpack, like a suitcase, or slip it over your luggage handle. The optional cubes are designed to fit snugly inside the backpack without any wasted space, and a small outer compartment can hold some additional flat items like clothing and documents. You can also unzip an expansion zipper to increase the backpack’s capacity from 45L to 55L, and even remove the divider between the compartments to use it as one big-ass duffel bag. It really is a bag for all occasions.

We’ve been fans of Peak Design for awhile now, and one thing that stands out about their products, besides the fact that they’re universally excellent, is that they hardly ever go on sale. So while this Kickstarter isn’t expected to ship rewards until December, you stand to save over 20% by backing it early. Trust us, once the travel line comes out, you’ll be waiting a long time for another deal that good.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: philosophy

If you have yet to try philosophy products, I feel pretty comfortable saying you’re missing out big time. Now’s your chance to try out a really great beauty brand, and save money because they’re doing a buy one, get one free sale on basically the entire site. Use the code BOGO18 at checkout and stock up.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Set up your camping site with this Coleman propane stove. You can pick it up for just $33, about $10 less than usual. It has two independent burners and wind guard so you can cook in any weather. Plus, it folds up like a briefcase for easy storage.

Photo: Amazon

It isn’t a name brand, doesn’t flashy hardware or bright colors, but this messenger bag is made from real leather and is just $48, today only. Perfect for traveling, this Estalon bag can hold up to a 14-inch laptop, plus has separate pockets for anything else you could need in your daily commute.



Photo: Amazon

Want to stay in shape while you’re on the road? This TRX suspension system is designed for travel, weighing less than a pound, and capable of rolling up to fit into any suitcase. With hundreds of exercises to hit every muscle group, it beats relying on the that broom closet in the basement of the Holiday Inn Express that they call a gym. These sets typically go for about $100, but today at Woot, you can get it for $50, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Once upon a time, back hair was impossible to manage without the help of a very close and patient friend. But thanks to the the inexorable progress of humanity’s ingenuity, you can now shear it all off by yourself.

This product looks very similar to the BaKlade, which we’ve written about before. It doesn’t have many reviews to go off of, but it’s about than 1/3 the price of the name brand with promo code OAAFPV29 so it might be worth checking out.

BioLite BaseLantern Lantern and Power Bank | $70 | Amazon | Use code GIZMOPLC

BioLife is best known for its wood-burning, phone-charging camp stoves, but its BaseLantern is another great camping accessory, and our readers can save $30 on theirs today with promo code GIZMOPLC.

As you might have guessed from the name, BaseLantern is a lantern, and also a base station for other BioLite accessories. With two BioLite SiteLite ports onboard, you can plug in the company’s string lights and hanging lanterns to draft off the BaseLantern’s 7800mAh battery; just drape them over some tree branches for a well-illuminated campsite.

With built-in Bluetooth, you can even connect your phone to set a sleep timer on the BaseLantern, control its brightness, or even change the lamp’s color on the fly. And if your phone is running out of juice, you can plug two of them into the BaseLantern’s USB ports for a quick charge.



Screenshot: Eyebuydirect

You voted Eye Buy Direct one of your five favorite online glasses stores, and right now, pick up any pair of glasses or sunglasses (for $15 or more) and get another pair free. Stay shady by using the code BACKTOBOGO at checkout and stock up, because this deal won’t last. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have six pairs of sunglasses in my cart that I need to decide on.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

REI’s Garage Sale is back once again, and this one includes tents, sleeping bags, hiking boots, clothes for men, women, and kids, and more, all up to 70% off. However, they’ve only stocked limited quantities, so today’s your best bet to snag the good stuff. Head over to REI before it’s gone.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Feed your skin care addiction. Pick up a $20 Amazon Sample Box full of luxury skin care samples, and receive equivalent credit to use on select luxury beauty products. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty obsession.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mario is getting the Zelda treatment this year with his own hardcover encyclopedia, and preorders on Amazon are currently marked down to $24 (when you clip the coupon), from the $32-$36 range we’ve seen over the last few months. It doesn’t come out until October, but if you preorder now, you’ll automatically get the best price Amazon lists between the moment you order and the day it’s released.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Mark Bittman, the author of the super popular How to Cook Everything, has written a sequel that focuses on just the fundamentals of cooking. It’s a book with over a 1,000 photos to show you step-by-step directions on how to test doneness, crimp a pie crust shut, crack an egg, and buying better seafood. How to Cook Everything The Basics is just $3 today, so download it before this deal gets gobbled up.



Nintendo’s SNES-themed New 3DS XL doesn’t just look really cool; it also includes a copy of Super Mario Kart, the kart racing game that started it all. It normally sells for $200, but you can get it for just $150 right now, at least until this deal gets red shelled. That’s a match for the deal we saw on Prime Day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

Preorder Overcooked 2 [Switch] | $32 | Amazon

Overcooked 2, the sequel to the friendship forging and/or destroying Overcooked, is out on Switch tomorrow, meaning today’s your last chance to preorder and save 20% on a physical copy with your Prime membership.



Graphic: Humble

Humble Monthly remains one of the best deals in gaming, and for the first time ever, you get a choice of this month’s early access titles. For just $12, you’ll get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria, and Staxel, or, you can forego those games and opt for a copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider instead.



Plus, more unannounced games will unlock in early September for all subscribers. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you haven’t gotten yourself a Switch yet, you can grab one for $20 off from Newegg’s eBay storefront today, possibly without sales tax, depending on where you live. That money you saved is enough to buy a copy of Hollow Knight, with $5 left over. Buy Hollow Knight.



The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $47, or over 20% below retail.

