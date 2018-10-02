Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A popular Bosch pocket driver, a $25 SSD, and Anker’s all-in-one baby monitor lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Photo: Amazon

iOttie makes some of the most popular smartphone dash mounts out there, and you can grab the popular One Touch 3 for just $18 today, down from the usual $25. Featuring a telescoping arm, iOttie’s satisfying mounting mechanism (just press your phone into the cradle, and the arms snap shut), and one of the best suction cups in the business, it sure beats keeping your phone in your lap.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to use a case to prevent scratches and protect from (short) drops, but don’t want to add much bulk to your iPhone, Vincoe’s UltraRaw iPhone cases are as unobtrusive as they come, at just .33mm thin. For a limited time, our readers can outfit their new (or old) iPhone for just $10 with promo code KINJADEALS, which is valid on any of their iPhone 7/8, 7+/8+, X, Xs, or Xs Max (these names, man) cases.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

An SSD—any SSD—will give your hard drive-based PC a serious speed boost. If you can get by with 128GB, or if you have space in your case for a secondary drive, $25 is an absurdly good price for this drive from Silicon Power.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Want to get started with Philips Hue? This two bulb kit is marked back down to $100 today, matching an all-time low. Those full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so if you need a hub, this is a great deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are precious few battery packs out there with USB-C power delivery, and this 30,000mAh model from Aukey is offers some of the best bang for the buck that we’ve seen.



In addition to the two standard USB output ports, the USB-C port works as both an input and high-speed output port that can charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or raise your Nintendo Switch’s battery level while playing it at full brightness. It’s pretty huge, but 30,000mAh should be enough juice to get you through even the longest flights. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYK97 at checkout to get it for $53.

Do these TaoTronics noise-canceling Bluetooth over-ears sound as good as, say, Sony’s? I’ve tried both, and no, they don’t, but they’re really not bad! I wore them on a plane recently, and the noise cancelation made a tremendous difference.

Unsurprisingly, they’re significantly (significantly!) cheaper than name brand options at just $43 with promo code KINJAB21, and should still be able to block out a lot of the background noise around you.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen wireless number pads before, but this is the only one to my knowledge that uses mechanical key switches. And the ultra-clicky blue ones at that! Now you can pretend to be a badass hacker while you loudly pound numbers and formulas into spreadsheets at work. Get it for $14 today with promo code M3G2BQK3.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It doesn’t have smart apps or HDR, but even for a barebones 4K TV, $250 is a terrific price for a 55" set. I probably wouldn’t use it for my main home theater, but it’d be a great secondary TV.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s Roav brand, the manufacturer of an incredibly popular dash cam, also makes some seriously smart car chargers. This one’s only $16 today.



The SmartCharge F0 is an FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth or even an AUX jack built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s newest PowerPort wall charger is its smallest one yet, and you can grab two of them for just $13 on Amazon today.



The PowerPort Mini isn’t much bigger than the power brick that came with your iPhone, but it includes folding plugs, two ports, and 12W of power rather than just 5W. That power is split between the two ports however, so while it can charge an iPad at full speed if it’s the only thing plugged in, it’ll drop down to half speed if you plugged in a second device.

But even so, that’s perfectly fine for overnight charging, and this thing is small enough to fit in any bag.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m old enough to remember when a 128 megabyte SD card would cost like $50. Now, you can get 1,000 times the storage, on a physically smaller card, for just $26. Amazing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$420 for a 65" 4K TV? Even for this barebones RCA with no smart apps or HDR support, that’s a blazing hot deal. Plus, everyone who buys it gets free two day shipping, or you could pick it up at your local Walmart to have it ready for this weekend’s football games.

Graphic: Private Internet Access

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

Bosch’s 12V power tools consistently punch above their weight, and you can grab a 2-speed pocket driver with two batteries for just $79 today, or $20 less than usual.

Unlike most cordless drills that hang a bulbous battery pack off the bottom of the handle, Bosch’s 12V tools use a slimline design where the battery fits entirely within the handle, making the drill far more maneuverable in tight spaces.

Bonus: Amazon’s also running a $20 off $100 promotion on select Bosch cordless tools and accessories, so if you find something on this page that costs $21 or more (shipped and sold by Amazon), and add it to your cart along with the pocket driver, you’ll be able to take advantage.

Screenshot: Walmart

There’s really no good reason to step foot in a grocery store anymore. A bunch of stores off delivery now, or at the very least, curbside pickup, and Walmart is leading the charge. If you haven’t already tried their grocery ordering service, you’ve got two deals to choose from right now:



$10 off a $50 curbside pickup order with promo code WOWFRESH

Free delivery on a $50 order (normally $10) with code FRESHCAR

Basically, you’re saving $10 either way, but you’ll spend $10 less by driving to Walmart and letting them bring your groceries out to you. Just note that both codes are only valid on your first Walmart grocery order.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Summer only just ended, but it’ll be heated blanket season before you know it. These highly rated fleece heated blankets are on sale for the best prices ever today, in both queen and twin sizes (the queen even has dual temperature controls). In addition to just being ridiculously cozy, these can also save you money on your heating bills, since you won’t have to keep the house nearly as warm at night.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi connected home security cameras have largely taken over the baby monitor market, but nobody would blame you for feeling anxious about streaming a live video feed of your baby to the cloud. If you’d prefer to keep things local, Anker’s new Eufy SpaceView is a great all-in-one solution for just $135 (down from the usual $170).

The pan and tilt camera streams in 720p (most baby monitors are a paltry 240p) directly to the included LCD screen, over distances of up to 460', no Wi-Fi required. Somewhat ingeniously, Anker also included a detachable wide angle lens that expands the camera’s view up to 110°, so you can more easily keep an eye on your toddler when she starts to move around the room on her own.

Photo: Amazon

You already have a cast iron skillet, but you need a cast iron dutch oven too. This enameled one from Vremi is just $36 today with promo code VRMIDUTCH20, which is way less than you’d spend on a similar product from Cuisinart or whatever. The large six quart capacity makes it great for cooking bulk quantities of stews, boiling water for pasta, or of course, frying chicken. And since it’s oven-safe (up to 300 degrees), you could bake in it too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

When it comes time to upgrade your garbage disposal, Waste King is where you should start your search. This model has a 1 horsepower motor, a simple mount that should install easily, and noise dampening technology based on the stuff they use to soundproof music studios, because nobody likes listening to their disposal run, even for a second.

Normally $160-$170, it’s down to $124, today only in Amazon’s Gold Box.

Photo: Amazon

Pizza stones let you make crispier pizza (and other foods) in a standard oven, which can’t get nearly as hot as a true pizza oven, and a great one is on sale today on Amazon for just $20.



Vremi’s ceramic pizza stone is black, meaning it won’t show grease stains over time like a light-colored one, includes a lip around the edge to keep the pizza in place, and has built-in handles that make it easier to take out of the oven. All of these features seem quite obvious in hindsight, and yet, most pizza stones are flat, off-white slabs that you can’t operate without burning yourself. Get it for $20 today with our exclusive VRMIPIZZ20 promo code.

Photo: Amazon

Before you know it, it’ll be time to put lights, laser projectors, and other decorations out in your lawn, so it’s worth grabbing a few of these outdoor outlet timers while they’re on sale for $7. They’ll automatically cut power to whatever’s plugged into them after a preset amount of time, or you can put them in dusk-to-dawn mode, and let the built-in ambient light sensor do the job for you.

Graphic: Amazon

Anker’s Eufy RoboVac line has been a hit with our readers, to say the least, and now you can save $50 on their newest model, complete with smartphone and Alexa support.



The RoboVac 30c is the same size as the RoboVac 11s (which is to say, it’s very thin), but has stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300, and for comparison, the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear. The RoboVac 30 has been out for a few months, but the 30c adds Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to start or schedule it with your phone, or even by yelling at your Amazon Echo.

The 30c just launched at $300, but our readers can save $50 today with promo code EUFY0050.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $15. The Dash is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a truly stellar 4.4 star review average from nearly 7,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale for its best price of the year.

Preorder BedJet 3 | Kickstarter

Update: The campaign is into its final week, so this is your last chance.

Depending on how fussy you are about your sleeping temperature, BedJet is either one of the four horsemen of late capitalism, or a life-changing miracle. We’ve tested their old model, which was effective at cooling and heating a bed with an adjustable stream of air, but had major complaints about the UI.

That seems to have been addressed with the BedJet 3, now up for preorder on Kickstarter, with major discounts available versus MSRP. The air pump itself is much more attractive than the old model, in case it’s visible under your bed, but the major improvement is the remote, which is now more ergonomic, and includes a color screen and backlit buttons. The app is getting a redesign as well, and the new model will even work with Alexa.

At $249 for a single base unit, $458 for two, or $559 for two plus a special dual-zone sheet that lets you maintain a different temperature than your sleeping partner, it’s a major investment. But sleep is important! And if you have trouble getting to sleep when you’re too hot or two cold, it could be a sound investment.

Photo: Zachariah Hagy (Unsplash)

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$10 is a pretty good price for any typical nose and ear hair trimmer. But this one from Panasonic incorporates a tiny vacuum cleaner to grab your hairs so they don’t go all over the bathroom. It would make a great, if somewhat passive aggressive stocking stuffer this holiday season.

Image: Zach Custer ( Nordstrom Rack)

Good old Adriano Goldshmied. You know, as in AG denim? No? Me neither, actually. But apparently people love AG’s Los Angeles designed, premium denim. And Nordstrom Rack has their men’s and women’s collection on sale now, with nearly everything 50% off or more. Choose from a solid collection of jeans (as well as a few random items like jean jackets and polos) while you can, styles are selling out quickly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost water gel sunscreen is a pretty good facsimile of Biore’s cult favorite (and personally life changing) Watery Essence sunscreen, with one notable difference: It’s actually sold in the U.S.



You can read more about the water-based sunscreens in my recent review, but spoiler alert: They completely changed my perceptions about what sunscreen can be. Amazon’s currently offering the best price we’ve ever seen on the SPF 50 version ($26 for three bottles), or if you can get by with SPF 30 (I’m jealous), you’ll only have to pay $16. It’s still fairly expensive as sunscreen goes, but once you try it, you’ll never buy anything else.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Do you use deodorant? Body wash? Both?! If so, be sure to take advantage of this Amazon coupon, which saves you $6 on a six-pack of Old Spice. A bunch of scents are available, but the cheapest deodorant right now is Citrus & Clove ($14 after coupon), and the cheapest body wash is the Denali scent ($18 after coupon). Click here to see all of your options.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It might not have the name recognition or cool factor of a YETI, but this 55 quart Lifetime cooler is a lot cheaper at just $97 today, and keeps ice frozen for up to seven days. It just met that threshold in this YouTube test, even when it was left outside in the hot sun.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to whack another prestige series off your to-watch list, the complete Sopranos Blu-ray is down to an all-time low $50 on Amazon right now. That comes out to less than $.60 per episode, and you also get digital copies for free. Grab this deal before it gets whacked.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Harry Potter extended merchandise universe includes a surprisingly deep co-op deck building card game, and you can summon it to your front door for just $30 today, within about $1 of an all-time low price. The game actually has seven successive scenarios of increasingly difficulty (representing seven years at Hogwarts), so you’ll get plenty of enjoyment. It would also make a great holiday gift for the Potterhead in your life.

Screenshot: Amazon

Dark Souls Remastered finally arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 19, and it costs $40. However, Walmart currently has it priced at $29, for some reason. It might be a mistake, but it’s worth ordering if you want the game (you want the game).



Note: Walmart says it ships January 3, which I assume is just a placeholder date that never got updated. If 10/19 comes and goes and it still hasn’t shipped, you could always cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

For a limited time, Amazon will apply a $5 digital game credit to your account with the purchase of select gaming accessories. You can find the full list of options here, but they include various game controllers (both first and third party), headsets, Switch accessories, and more. Just make sure you’re buying from Amazon.com directly, and that you see this language in the product’s special offers section:



Graphic: Humble

This month’s Humble Monthly already featured Overwatch as an early-unlock game, in addition to Dungeons 3 and Hidden Folks, which is pretty damn good lineup. But if you were still on the fence, they just added a $25 Humble Wallet credit when you prepay for a year (which effectively brings the price down to $11 per month).

Subscribe now, and you’ll get instant access to all three games, plus more mystery games when the month unlocks in early October. And of course, every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If your desk isn’t adorned with quite enough adorable Funko figures at the moment, you can fix that right now with Walmart’s big sale. A bunch of licensed figures from Stranger Things, Star Wars, Blade Runner, Horizon Zero Dawn, and more of your favorite media are on sale for $5 or less today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $60 is a really good price - we rarely see it drop below $64.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45, and that’s just for starters. Check out the image caption above for all the deals.

